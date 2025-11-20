Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies
Stupid War Update
Muh Pokrovsk
12 hrs ago
•
Dr Livci
23
7
4
The Living and the Dead Pt 3
It was a typical winter twilight outside with the temperature just below freezing.
Nov 15
•
Dr Livci
15
12
2
October 2025
Armored Attacks and how Comparative Losses will be Essential in Analyzing the SMOs Outcome
Telegram Round Up
Oct 31
•
Dr Livci
14
3
1
The Living and the Dead Part 2
More tales from the hell that is the SMO
Oct 23
•
Dr Livci
18
10
4
The Living and the Dead Part 1
Recollections of a Wagner Soldier
Oct 9
•
Dr Livci
26
10
7
September 2025
A Tribute to the Glorious Ukrainian Language
When people think “Great European Literature” there is a reason that the first titles that come to mind for most coinsurers are the Ukrainian Classics…
Sep 27
•
Dr Livci
13
9
1
August 2025
On the Rich History of the Belarussian Language
It’s kind of an axiom that leftist can’t meme but this is not entirely true.
Aug 26
•
Dr Livci
14
7
1
July 2025
These Safe and Effective Hacks Used by The Kremlin to Defend the Minds of Russian Citizens have the Globalist Seething!
Telegram Round up, digital gulag updates, total multipolar victory in Kyrgyzstan, SMO recollection from some Wagnerites
Jul 19
•
Dr Livci
10
3
Red Army Rape Spring Break in Germany
My next post will be shorter, I promise
Jul 17
•
Dr Livci
14
14
3
The De-Russification of Ukraine Pt 4, Europe's 1st Concentration Camps.
The Fate of the Galician Russians during World War 1
Jul 15
•
Dr Livci
11
5
2
Red vs White Drama! Kremlinte Suicide Wave, and Possible but not likely FSB op in Kiev
Telegram Roundup
Jul 10
•
Dr Livci
11
2
About the Death of God, Hating on Trad LARPers, and White Knighting for Nihilism a Little Bit.
Not sure why I typed this up but whatever
Jul 9
•
Dr Livci
23
20
1
