I haven’t written up a news update in a while because substack seems to promote Notes way more then blog content, so accordingly I’ve been posting odds and ends I find on Telegram and the Internet there as opposed to in blog format. But I also hate Notes and when scrolling through my feed I feel my conscious rebuking me. “Just refresh and scroll for another minute” says the lazy, cattle like, dopamine driven underman that struggles with my consciousness who is screaming that I’m engaged in the edgy introverted pseudo intellectual ubermenchs equivalent of scrolling cat videos or whatever. According to the analytics I get more likes, views, subscribers and general growth with Notes but there is also more nobility in being a niche blogger with a stagnant page who writes mostly for himself than someone deceiving themself into thinking he is deus vaulting/fighting the twilight of the gods on a twitter clone as if that’s some kind of genuinely meaningful endeavor that’s going to change anything.

My post today is like an addendum to this one made by Rurik a few hours ago. The SMO has gotten very boring in general but seeing Rurik address it today inspired me to write up something just now which I miraculously had time to sit down and do.

First up Serb from Rusich Battalion who my few regular readers should be familiar with made a post about how MoD has been conducting more traditional style armored attacks lately which is a good thing in theory but the practice on the ground right now needs a lot of improvement.

Recently, the Russian Ministry of Defense has intensified its assault operations with the massive use of armored vehicles. In general, only a massive attack on a narrow section of the front, organized in time and place, with the use of a large number of vehicles and the massive use of support equipment (artillery and UAVs), will allow for breaking through enemy defenses. Unfortunately, the tactics of infiltration of small groups (2-3 people each) often results in greater losses than a single massive assault. Yes, it looks tragic on the enemy’s video when several pieces of equipment are destroyed. However, in reality, the total losses in a massive strike will be less than in a prolonged assault, stretched over 1-3 months, in which 2-3 small groups are brought in every day. Here, we can take the example of the assault on the Pig Farm. If the total number of casualties and destroyed equipment had been launched simultaneously, despite the large one-time losses, the overall capture of the objective would have resulted in 3-4 times fewer casualties than during a prolonged assault. At the same time, planning and organizing these attacks is very important. There is still a shortage of ammunition, and if we allocate one 122/152 mm barrel with 1-2 full shells for each FPV takeoff point recorded in a specific square by the electronic warfare systems (this information is recorded and transmitted to the fire control system, which often lacks ammunition), then this point will be inactive, and pilots are unlikely to want to expose their birds and equipment to artillery fire and shrapnel. In the suppression of an FPV point (drone operator location), it is not always necessary to directly destroy a bunker with operators - sometimes it is enough to destroy the equipment and the repeater. Also, counter-battery warfare, which is now carried out mainly by UAVs such as Lancet, should also be carried out by artillery. If during the Great Patriotic War, it was normal to concentrate 300-400 guns and mortars per one kilometer of a secondary front, then, unfortunately, there is not even one tenth of that per 10 kilometers of the front. By correcting this situation and properly distributing weapons and ammunition in conjunction with the use of FPV and high-precision missiles, it is possible to isolate the battlefield and allow the assault troops to enter a large populated area and gain a foothold. It will also be of great importance to understand by the infantry and, most importantly, by the crews of combat vehicles, the routes of advance, the order of deployment, etc. The simple act of conducting engineering reconnaissance of roads (ERD) and routes of advance will give a huge advantage, as the enemy is increasingly using remote mining not only with artillery systems designed for this, but also with the help of UAVs. As for ERD, unfortunately, if it is conducted, then most often to the maximum of its forward positions and irregularly, which gives the enemy the opportunity to mine roads. However, engineering support for combat is specified in all combat regulations (as well as all of the above). The lack of full-fledged engineering reconnaissance also forces us to move along the same route (road) in several assault columns, which allows the enemy to target the desired area in a timely manner and set up both barrage fire and drone attacks. Plus, the use of weather conditions plays a huge role. In rain and fog, the column will not be detected (as in the recent assault on the Dobropol direction, when the advancing columns were spotted more than 20 km away from the front line in good weather and did not actually reach the front line). The attempt to set up air surveillance posts for the attackers in the form of motorcyclists, who were supposed to destroy drones with small arms, was unsuccessful. These measures should be comprehensive and include not only small arms, but also electronic warfare equipment that has been brought to the front line, as well as stationary directional posts that are currently being assembled by skilled troops.

Zanon offers a few reasons for why Russia isn't crushing Ukraine faster and more efficiently. Some of them say going scorched earth and fighting like it's 1941-45 would be immoral because lots of civilians would die and the RF is an unstoppable humanitarian juggernaut. Others say a long war of attrition is better than the traditional approach of trying to win as fast as possible because if Russia wins too fast than NATO won't have time to send more stuff to the warzone for Russia to destroy. That is Russia needs to give NATO time to expend its entire inventory on Russian soldiers and civilians.

A different argument that has become more common, probably because its less retarded and has some truth to it is that the drones which permeate the battlefield these days have made mass armor assaults impractical. Serb claims that drones make traditional armor assaults more costly but if properly planned they are still less so than the current method of feeding small groups of 2-3 men at a time into assaults on strong points over the course of months.

Here is a summary of an argument made by a Russian War Correspondent named Filatov against Serbs idea of conducting concentrated Armored Assaults:

Let’s just say Serb has a lot of ifs in his text.: If the artillery has so many barrels for such a stretch of the front. If it has enough ammunition. If it can be moved up smoothly. If the electronic warfare/REM starts working normally and suppresses at least half of the enemy’s UAVs. If the infantry and equipment manage to concentrate and reach the enemy’s positions, with almost no losses. In short, it all smooth on paper, but they forgot about the ravines and that we have to walk through them. At the moment, the text/plan of the Rusich is “dreamers’ bullshit”.

Now the thing is both Serb and Filatov are correct. Ugolni one of my go to SMO Telegrammers explains why in a direct response to the comment I just posted:

You have listed well, 10% of what is necessary for conducting an offensive. Yes, planning and conducting a major offensive operation is a difficult thing, and it’s not for nothing that officers study at academies. If we can’t conduct armored offensives, and the Ukrainian battalion commanders generally piss under themselves in alcoholic frenzies and do not have the skills to manage a battalion without a mavick (necessary to go forward in bad weather) than Rusich’s plan is not the bullshit of dreamers, but charters and instructions.

The essence of what is being argued here is “have drones made staff work above the Company Level obsolete because any movement on the battlefield larger than a fireteam is too risky”. Filatov is saying yes because it’s impossible to concentrate enough force with the necessary support for the attackers on a given small section of the front and Serb and Ugolni are saying Higher Level Staff Officers go to school and get paid to solve exactly these sorts of issues. As of now both sides appear to have delegated the entire war to small fire and drone teams and it’s fair to ask just WTF Combat Arms Officers above Captain even do in Ukraine these days. Can we just relieve them all and send them into the Fire Teams currently trying to bite and claw their way into Pokrovsk and Kupiansk?

The Fire Team/Drone Operator war has it’s perks for the Higher Level Officers in that they have less work, but the draw backs are obvious. The front doesn’t move much and contrary to Zanon claims the losses amongst the small teams trying to push forward a hundred meters or so here and there are horrendous, every football field size area taken costs someone his life or at least a limb and Ukraine is a pretty big country. Russian Infantry have to sprint from tree line to tree line and bush to bush to avoid Ukrainian drones and the space in between these spots of cover/concealment are littered with corpses. You can find one stark example of this on Rusich’s channel. The Fire Team/Drone Operators War is not an optimal solution to a revolution in how war is fought, it’s the result of Russian Officers not being provided with the resources they need to overcome the problem, and these Officers not wanting to take responsibility for such a task. Ukraine has conducted some successful big arrow attacks like Kursk and Fall of 22, but these were against nonexistent initial Russian Resistance. The Ukrainians aren’t simply going to be taken by surprise like Russia was in both those cases. Likewise, Russia’s immediate successes in the 1st days of the SMO were against nonexistent resistance. The only way for Russia to achieve surprise is to make the Ukrainians guess incorrectly where they intend to strike, and this requires more troops, more armor etc to create the specter of additional credible threats. Russia does not have these additional troops. Nor can Russian Officers shit the additional artillery and ammunition required to bulldoze the battlefield in ways that drones can’t.

I want to remind my few and much appreciated readers that in the weeks leading up to the SMO that MoD actually did do a great job shifting its units around from Belarus to Russia proper and back again over and over to the point that they actually did fool Kievs own analyst with the result being that Ukraine was taken by suprise on Feb 24 2022. MoD can get shit right when they feel like they have an incentive. We also need to ask, could Russia be doing better with what it already has? If we are talking about the fire teams and drone operators on the ground than no. Those guys are doing better than we have a right to expect imo. When I was in the Army “small unit leadership” was correctly enough highly emphasized and fashionable and the Ukrainian and Russian 2-3 man fireteams fighting the war have more small unit experience under their belts than any other Militaries in the History of Mankind. Could Russia be doing better at the Company and Battalion Level with what it has? IDK to be honest but as Serb has been saying the Army has been trying to revive armored assault lately, albeit on a modest scale so apparently there are some mid level Officers who think so. For example here is a post from hohol telegram from Oct 27th.

🇷🇺 Today, the katsaps again conducted a mechanized assault on Vladimirivka and Shakhovo at the Dobropolsky site — 1 KNGU “Azov”

🇷🇺 Huge figures — 29 OVTS (armoured vehicles) were recorded. In addition, the enemy used more tanks than usual.

😶‍🌫️ The enemy hoped to take advantage of the deteriorating weather conditions, including fog, in order to enter the villages as quickly and unnoticeably as possible. Of the 29 vehicles, 15 have been destroyed, including 2 tanks, 12 armored vehicles, and 1 LAT.

Unfortunately, the Russians managed to land a landing force that has dispersed throughout the area. The search and elimination of this landing force is ongoing.

📍 The location is Shakhovo.

The following video was attached to that post:

Now compare Deep States claims for Russian Losses to what is actually observable in gayzovs video. In the video I see 2or3 clean hits on Russian Armor not 15, and I sure as shit don’t see 29 vehicles to begin with. Deep State admits the attack was successful but assures us that the Russians who broke through are “being eliminated”. What I see here is Serbs basic recommendations being tentatively employed at a small scale, the Russians used the weather, the armor got where it was needed quick enough hence decent rout planning, I didn’t see any vehicles getting taken out by mines so perhaps it’s possible that some de-mining work was done or maybe the attackers knew that the route was relatively safe. This update from late last night about that sector of the front is from a Ukrainian Source named Myrosnykov.

It is longer known on which line the front in the Dobropolsky direction will stabilize. Because, for example, Rodinsko is the flank of the Dobropolsky salient, and the enemy is actively advancing there. On the other end, in the Shakhovo and Vladimirovka areas, the occupier periodically carries out mechanized assaults. It was almost possible to eliminate the surrounded enemy and attain a tactical advantage, and we will continue trying to do so. But I’m not sure if we have the strength for anything more.

This map above is the Dobropole Sailent being spoken of, and шахове underlined in red on the right=Shakhovo where the armored attack in Gayzovs video took place and Родинське underlined in red on the left is the Rodinsko that the Ukrainian post is referring to. Myrosnykovs post says that the encircled Russians were almost destroyed (the little patches of red surrounded by grey are supposed to be isolated Russians) but now the Moskals are advancing in the Rodinsko direction, and they are launching armored attacks in the Vladimirovka/Shakhovo direction. The Russians Channels I follow haven’t even been talking about this salient located Northwest of Pokrovsk other than to say it’s a back-and-forth cluster fuck and nobody knows where the front line is exactly. I believe that way more than Ukrainian claims that the Russians were totally about to be surrounded and wiped out but they inexplicably started advancing and launching armored assaults. What’s way more likely is that the salient was seriously in danger of being collapsed on the Shakhovo side and the Russians needed to reinforce it fast, not 20 men over the course of a few days but 25-50 now, so they made an armored thrust, and it succeeded, albeit with some losses. That is under extreme pressure bordering on panic Russian Officers can plan an armored thrust involving a modest number of vehicles. Absent this pressure though they are fine with outsourcing the war to fire teams and drone operators. But the thing is these hasty borderline Hail Mary armored thrusts apparently work sometimes, it makes you wonder what could be done if the Officers involved had a go at a more deliberate and thoroughly planned attack that was properly resourced.

Anyway, this kind of segues into the next post about just how important relative losses are going to be when determining the outcome of the SMO:

Let’s consider a key anti-Soviet talking point when considering the results of the Second World War. In its finished form, it sounds something like this: — The Soviet Union did not win the Second World War de facto because it suffered losses of 26.6 million people. The United States won (417,000 total deaths, including civilians, in the war on all fronts in Europe, Africa and Asia) and Great Britain (380,000 total deaths, including civilians, in the war on all fronts in Europe, Africa and Asia) — because they achieved their goals, losing less than the Third Reich (from 6.9 up to 8.4 million total irrecoverable losses), Japan (2.5 million total irrecoverable losses) and Italy (479,000 total irrecoverable losses). The essence of this anti-Soviet thesis is that the USSR did not lose the war, but it did not win either. Parts of this thesis were used by all anti Soviet Groups inside the country before the collapse of the Soviet Union and by all kinds of anti-Soviets after the collapse - from monarchists and Cossacks to Soros liberals. This thesis is employed in whole or in part in all former Soviet Republics: “Look at what the Russian communists brought our grandfathers to, they caused such losses — therefore, the new Russians now owe us for all the years of Soviet Oppression” This thesis was also used in the former Warsaw Pact countries that joined NATO as well as in NATO countries themselves. And at the heart of this ideological torpedo is a real fact — huge human losses. Of course, we have our own historical view and our own assessment of these losses, which is that the Reich and its allies pursued a policy of exterminating Soviet citizens, which resulted in the deaths of over 17,000,000 civilians and at least a million Soviet prisoners of war. But the reality of such heavy losses has been used for decades by the anti-Soviet propaganda of NATO and other unfriendly countries, as well as internal subversive forces, to form an anti-Soviet stratum within the USSR, especially in the party apparatus and the intelligentsia which led to the destruction of the country. The current statesmen diligently brushed off the whole story. Among other things, because of the understandable position towards the USSR — the socialist system was defeated by the bourgeois counterrevolution, long live capitalism uber alles. The irony of history is that now the anti Soviets are at the levers of power and they will get into the same position — their results will be examined under a microscope. And if our military and political leadership causes us equal losses with the hohols, then the ideological torpedo will be formed similarly to the anti-Soviet one. And if the losses are greater than the enemy’s, then the thesis will be created according to the same patterns: — Russia did not win its war, because it has greater losses than Ukraine (plus, most of the lands remained with Kiev, etc.); — This is all because of the “bloody regime”, corruption, and so on. Therefore, the assessment of tomorrow depends on the effectiveness of military operations and the reduction of casualties TODAY. The difference with the USSR is that the Union was attacked by the coalition of the Third Reich with European allies + they pursued a policy of extermination of Soviet citizens. Ukraine is... ahem...She has welcomed over our troops, but at the same time is waging a terrorist war against the citizens of both Russia and the new citizens of the country living in Novorossiya. That is, the scrutiny in evaluating the results of the SVO will be higher.

Many of my readers will doubtlessly object to the authors assertion that the Reich pursued a Policy of Extermination in the USSR and I don’t subscribe to that either. I don’t think there was any actual policy where the Germans were directed to murder every Soviet Citizen they came across. Having said that anyone claiming that the Germans were as kind to Soviet Citizens in the territory they controlled as they were to say Dutch, French and Belgian Citizens is absolutely delusional. The war on the Eastern Front was incomparably more brutal then in the West and this is reflected in the relevant civilian death tolls, both in the USSR and in the Reich when the war arrived there. Also, while Soviet Military losses were definitely higher it’s a misconception that they were many times so:

Archival documents declassified in recent decades allow for a detailed analysis of losses. According to a study by a team of military historians led by G.F. Krivosheev, the total irretrievable demographic losses of the Red Army amounted to 8.7 million people, and the Wehrmacht and its allies on the Eastern Front - about 5.1 million. However, these figures require important clarifications: 1941: The casualty ratio was really high (about 3:1) due to the surprise factor, the loss of experienced personnel, and large encirclements.1942: The ratio improved to 1.9:1. 1943-1945: Losses became comparable, and in some operations (e.g., Operation Bagration) Soviet losses were even lower than German losses due to increased command skill and overwhelming superiority in artillery and aviation.

Sure 5.1 million to 8.7 is still lopsided AF but you no longer have the USSR winning exclusively via “human waves” where the Germans were mowing down 100 hapless commies for every guy they lose. I mean that’s literally not possible when the overall losses are not quite 2:1 in Germanys favor by the wars end. The general scheme where the Red Army takes colossally lopsided losses in the opening months of the war and gradually rights itself by 1943 is reflected in the actual numbers. Anyway, I don’t want to get sidetracked with splitting hairs here because the guy who posted that on Telegrams main point still stands, the USSRs enormous human losses in WW2 were used as an argument in favor of liquidating the State, and today it is still used as an argument to slander Russians. However, this argument only has traction amongst people already unfriendly to Russia or people who genuinely have a boomer tier pathological hatred of all things Soviet such as White Guard LARPers. Russians and Russophiles who are pro Soviet or ambivalent to the USSR like me understand that regardless of the losses the USSR finished the war in Berlin and that after the initial catastrophes which is where most the lopsided losses originated that Moscow was feverishly trying to keep the ship from sinking. Furthermore, the Children of the Soviet Elite, including Stalins own actually fought unlike todays “Russian” elite. That is losses can be begrudgingly contextualized by unbiased observers when it seems like the National Leadership is actually taking shit seriously.

However, if it comes to light that Russian Losses are higher than Ukrainian, and they might well be, and Russia has comparatively little to show for it, than Moscow is getting into dangerous territory. Despite the lopsided losses in WW2 the USSR ended the war with an Empire that the West took dead seriously, the RF might end this with higher losses then Ukraine and with a very diminished National Standing. I mean let’s say Russian losses are 10-20k higher than Ukraine’s and Russia doesn’t even secure Kramatorsk and Slavyansk. That is a net devasting defeat that Moscow won’t be able to live down, and it will become a talking against the current Regime analogous to how the Soviet losses in WW2 were used against the USSR. The difference is that unlike with WW2 there will be no victory that the current Russian authorities can point to, and that combined with the States seeming indifference to the war will make the talking point that much more devastating.