Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Læwis's avatar
Læwis
11h

Fantastic, looking forward to the rest. None of my fellow Englishmen will likely ever read any of this, shame really, there is a lot that can be learned and internalised for our own struggles. Ar well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Livci and others
John Freeman's avatar
John Freeman
12h

Great article very informative

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Livci
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture