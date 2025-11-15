Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G17's avatar
G17
5d

I always look forward to these posts. I read them with a reverence. Thanks for your work.

"A common criticism of the SMO made by many, even people sympathetic to Russia is that it is just culling East Slavs to the benefit of non Whites that hate us."

"Who will inherit this soil we are dying for if my own fall into a demographic hole from which there is no way out?", says Papyrus

So why go, fight, and die. Why do it?

I just can't make sense of this. You can see the course the war's taken. How they bait and switched us to think it was about denazification, demilitarization, etc. whatever "right" reasons. Look how it's turned out. Look how many Russians have died. And for what?

Why kill (men defending their own soil) and be killed (which only benefits the ones that hate us). Why do these soldiers want to play with death, something any normal person would stay far away from? As I said in a previous comment, the reasons given by some of these fighters are ridiculous. Some sort of vacation from your wife, some sort of adventure, way to prove yourself? To be willing to end a man's life (who did nothing to you) on HIS soil, far from YOUR home ....for reasons like THAT?? Excuse me, it's a terrible thing. I can't sympathize with these guys the way I can with their grandfathers from 80 years ago. That was a different war entirely.

We know who is running the show on both sides. Both leaders have kissed the wall. The facts are clearly seen. Anyone who goes to Ukraine anyway is a fool. Is it that the economy is so bad, young men have nothing else to do with themselves? I need some reasons why Russians want to go die. Is there nothing to live for there? I know this can't be true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Livci and others
rakyat kecil's avatar
rakyat kecil
5d

Thanks for this enlightening piece even though thoroughly depressingly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Livci
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture