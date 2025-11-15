It was a typical winter twilight outside with the temperature just below freezing. We trudged along, one foot in front of the other as a slimy mixture of mud and ice in turn tried to sweep us off or swallow our feet. The sky took on a lead like tone as the sun set, becoming heavier and darker until everything was caste into relative darkness. Me and Lazy slowly trudged through the residential part of this recently liberated town. In front of us spreads out a cemetery which our Storm Infantry had passed through not long ago. At first glance it was a typical old Orthodox Cemetery. The outer fence was long rusted and many grave crosses hunched over at odd angles, others were knocked over all together. Strangely enough, at the entrance stood a brand-new, undamaged gazebo. We trudge through the open gate, and the scars of mortar and artillery fire are everywhere. Some of the graves have been violently excavated by 120mm explosions which deposited their contents with flower petals and various offerings to the dead around at random. Faces of the long passed, now disfigured after having been riddled with shrapnel calmly stair at us from grave tablets fixed to slouching crosses. The old residents here are far from indigent, on the contrary for them today is a holiday, they have guests, today they are being replenished. In contrast the new residents have settled in entirely unwillingly. They slouch and lay over old graves; they wanted to live but all their bodies are capable of now is filling old resting places with new blood.

- This Cemetery hasn’t seen so many new visitors in a while- Lazy whispers

- The main thing is that we don’t end up staying too, like that guy over there- I say, nodding my head in the direction of a nearby headstone. Next to the stone in an unnatural pose lays a Ukrainian Soldier with a broken head. Shrapnel had dissected his skull, spraying his blood generously across the memorial portrait of 2 smiling pensioners with kind faces. Gloomy twilight swallowed the entire cemetery, names and faces on the grave tablets became less and less legible. Me and lazy keep slogging along towards the enemy, leaving behind the new corpses deposited among old graves.

I wanted to start our 3rd and final part of our review of Papyrus’s the Living and the Dead with that recollection from Papyrus because it’s a good vibe setter and we meet Lazy who is one of the central characters to the last part of the book. This final part of the review was pretty tricky to write up as the later chapters have many recollections which aren’t really in chronological order. Also, towards the end Papyrus shifts the focus of the book off himself and instead focuses mostly on his closest comrades who are named Lazy and Ryzan. Accordingly, most of what we get towards the end of the book is about 70% Papyrus telling other people’s stories and 30% his own. It’s not really a bad thing and I personally liked the shift. Papyrus kind of reminds me of me, a young, modern bro basically. He is unapologetically an 88r Russian Nationalist, but he could fit in anywhere. Like if you met Papyrus IRL he wouldn’t be that different than anyone else at his young age anywhere else in Eastern Europe. Ryzan is quite a bit older than Papyrus, and he is the kind of man that you will only meet in Russia or maybe Eastern Ukraine. I grew up in the US and never met anyone like Papyrus describes Ryzan but I have come across them in Russia. Basically, you need to meet and know Russian men that became adults in the early 90s to get exactly who men like this are. They can build you a palace out of tooth picks and dental floss, they can fix anything, they are sullen yet jovial, they are menacing yet will give you the last shirt off their back if they decide they like you. These aren’t typical Russians of that generation per se, for example I know my wife doesn’t like these kind of guys at all. They are the kind of men that would probably be drunkenly swearing, singing and smoking outside in the apartment courtyard or the front lawn from 9pm until 630am on the weekend. They aren’t high class people by normal Russian standards exactly, but at war they are indispensable. At war they become heroes, and I mean that in total seriousness and without a trace of irony.

So lets jump to where we first meet Ryzan. Papyrus has to select which new arrivals to Wagner have the most prospective as anti drone operators.

In front of me stood 9 guys with clean clothes and hastily thrown together load bearing gear. 9 fresh Wagner Soldiers with lost expressions. They still didn’t understand that ahead awaited invalidism or death amongst abandoned sheds as opposed to heroic epics and medals. I needed to pick 3 to form a new team so I asked them about their former lines of employment. I choose the most promising candidates based on their answers and personal bearing and drove off with them towards the front. Out of my 3 new troops I liked the one called Ryzan most of all, he was a strong guy with rabid eyes and a butcher’s smile. This old uncle formerly worked as a private security guard on offshore oil platforms and was a qualified specialist in oil refining.

As Papyrus would later find out Ryzan had much more military experience than simply doing private security for oil oligarchs. On the drive to the front their car would end up breaking down. This little incident is an example of what I was talking about when I said Papyrus reminds me of me and Ryzan that perennial 90s coming of age Russian that can handle any situation without any fuss no matter what tools are at hand.

I popped open the hood and gazed at the engine with a knowing expression while not actually having any idea what to do. I stood there for a minute before acknowledging that I had to ask for help and my new guys exit the car and look at the engine with knowing eyes while also not understanding anything. Ryzan grabs a metal tube from somewhere and starts beating the shit out of the starter. The result exceeded all my expectations, the car starts and we continue on.

Remember in part 2 we saw that when he showed up to Donbass Papyrus didn’t even know how to drive a manual transmission. I actually didn’t either when I showed up to Russia. Also, I have been in a similar situation to this in bum fuck Belarus. I ran over a particularly nasty pot hole on some backwoods trail which left my front bumper hanging. I had no idea what to do so I swallowed my pride (my wife was there) and asked for help at the nearest house. Some guy about 20-25 years older than me comes out in his underwear with some tape and a screw driver and puts the bumper back in place good as new within 10 minutes. So, in the above situation with Papyrus and Ryzan I would have been Papyrus.

At the end of their trip Papyrus and his new guys arrive at what’s left of an oil refining plant where a Storm Detachment of Penal Troops is located.

We descend down into the enormous basement where about a Companies worth of Project K (penal troops) are gathered up. It smells like home down here, mud, sweat, cigarettes and dampness. The faces of the Troops reflect nothing but exhaustion and resignation. In short order these guys would be attacking the Ukrainian forwards positions. -Well fucking finally ! The anti drone guys deigned to visit me! We got a total shit show here! The birds are fucking us to pieces! Some piece of shit of yours is sitting not far away from here in the rear and isn’t doing anything! Pretty soon I’m not going to have anyone left to fight with, you understand?!- the Commander of one of the Storm Detachments shouts at me.

What the angry Storm Detachment Commander was referring to about the piece of shit not doing anything was the device set up by Papyrus’s anti drone teams that was supposed to jam the Ukrainian drones remote guidance systems. Since this piece of shit clearly wasn’t working Papyrus is forced to send in one of his guys with the Penal Troops who would be equipped with a new anti drone weapon. Papyrus asks for a willing volunteer.

-Guys..the caravan is leaving in 20 minutes..is one of you ready to go with them?- I calmly ask, not expecting anyone to take up the offer. -Yeeeaaahhhh..fuck it..I’ll go. It’s a mans job, better not to send children. I have a little experience- Ryzan calmy says while throwing on the huge rucksack containing the battery. He hangs his AK on one side and the big anti drone weapon which looked like something out of Star Wars or something on the other. On his back hung the rucksack with water and batteries, under that was his uncomfortable body armor from which hung his load bearing gear with a bunch of magazines and grenades.

The anti drone space laser that Ryzan was totting along would have looked something like this.

The Commander of the Storm Detachment promises Papyrus and Ryzan that when they arrive at the front that someone will meet up with Ryzan and tell him exactly where he is needed. The antidrone guy is an asset that the Commander of the Operation needs to use according to his specialty. Using him as a standard rifleman is a waste of a potentially valuable resource, especially when drones are eating up your men so badly. In practice though the anti-drone guys just had to wing it, and this is especially daunting when it’s your first rodeo. However, this wasn’t actually Ryzans first rodeo.

The phrase “someone will meet you there and show you everything” actually meant that the guy sending you didn’t have any idea what was going on himself and he hoped that when you got there that you would find someone yourself and somehow deal with everything on your own. Ryzan left with the next caravan and imagine, no one met him and nobody explained anything to him. Because of the piss poor state of affairs reigning he couldn’t leave for 3 days and for 3 days him and the Storm Troops were fucked like it was the last time. The evacuation teams couldn’t reach our fallen men because the enemy fire was so thick. For 3 days nobody reinforced those men, for 3 days there was almost no communications with them due to radio jamming, for 3 days there was only rounds incoming, shrapnel, death and swarms of enemy drones. All the same, the K Troops confirmed that Ryzan hunted the birds like a pro and saved the lives of over a dozen of our men. That was Ryzans first and far from only trip to the front and he was like a fish in water over there. I found out later that Ryzan had already seen combat in Kosovo, Abkhazia and Ossetia.

That was how Ryzan spent his first 3 days at the front. Not only that, he even had to fix the car that drove him there, and when he got there, he just had to wing it without any guidance or instructions in the chomping maw of hell where any little screwup can get you and the people depending on you killed. No matter how great your blog is, no matter how many likes and re-stacks/tweets you get, no matter how many lives you think you have changed, just remember that you will never be Ryzan, and you will never save as many people as he has. I don’t know what happens when we die but I feel like Ryzan will deal with whatever is waiting on the other side better than any learned twitter/notes/youtube rockstar.

Ryzan somewhere in Donbass.

Papyrus gives us another harrowing description of Ryzans work at the front.

The hohols were about 300 meters away. Our strong points ran one after the other at 100 meter intervals, each containing 10-15 troops. The local scenery consisted of the following, an almost barren forest consisting of short, thin, shredded tree stumps. It was like looking at some cratered lunar landscape where every meter had been plowed by artillery shells. Everything that once lived here was long dead. At the rally point Ryzan met with Gliba who was the Local Storm Detachment Commander. It turned out that Gliba and him where old friends having known each other for all of 20 days which was considered a very long time around here.

Yes, having known someone for over 20 days was considered a long time given how short life expectancy was. Gliba would have been in charge of one of the 10-15 man strong points mentioned.

-Hey Ryzan, we’re going on assault soon, get some rest while you can old man-

-Nah Gliba, I’ll pull sentry for a bit, let the guys rest, they’re gonna be fighting in 2or3 hours- Gliba nods thankfully

A few hours later:

-Lets get going guys! Drop your rucksacks, attach 2-3 pouches on the sides and to the back of your belts. 12 Magazines and 6 Grenades on every Brother-

Gliba was instructing his men to shift all their ammo and grenades onto their sides and backs to make crawling easier. The time was 4am.

-Groupe Commanders report readiness- rings out the voice Svirop on the radio. He was the Company Commander on this section of the front. -Rizak plus- -Aramis plus- -Goodwin plus- -Move forward to contact and transmit the coordinates of enemy positions, God with you guys- The Storm Detachments moved out in wedges of 12-15 men, in all there were 10 detachments. At first rifle fire rang out in the gloomy morning air, then both light and heavy machine guns.

The difference between a light a heavy machine gun is that a heavy one is just bigger and not really man portable over any long distance. The heavy machine gun Papyrus is describing is called a Utohs or “cliff”. It looks like this:

Notice how small the trigger and handle is for perspective on how big this weapon is. It’s often even used as an anti aircraft gun and the Donbass Militia shot down a few helicopters with them. So just imagine having rounds from this beast flying over head on automatic. But back to the battle:

Before long mortar and artillery rounds start impacting, the 300 meters between us and the hohols turned into a firestorm. -Svirop this is Rizak, coordinates as follows xxxxxxxx-

Remember, the storm detachments were supposed to transmit the hohols map coordinates so that Wagner artillery could destroy their strongpoints.

-I have 3 200 (dead) and 3 300 (wounded), Aramis is badly 300, I don’t know what’s going on with his guys. -Svirop this is Balanda, coordinates as follows xxxxx, shoot there with the 120 (mortar) and then the snail (automatic grenade launcher)- -Balanda I copy all- -Gliba is the behon (basically a big hand thrown bomb) prepped?- -Yeah we are ready to haul this tub of shit- Gliba cheerfully responds and winks at his men. -Squad wedge, machine guns to the flanks, RPG center, come back alive brothers!- Our 120 millimeters begin impacting followed by the automatic grenade launcher, adding to the general cacophony. -Svirop this is Rizak azimuth 245 and plus 100, give them a few 120s- Our attack ground on and Ryzan was left alone at the strong point. Over the radio the reports of 200 and 300s from the assault detachments flowed in a steady stream. Gliba, Ryzans “Old” Friend was dead within 30 minutes. 2 more assault squads arrive at Ryzans position and damn near killed him out of freight. It happens. Within a half hour they too were the middle of the inferno. Eventually the first wounded began crawling back to the release point and Ryzan becomes a medic instead of a drone hunter, retying tourniquets, injecting morphine, arranging the heavily wounded for transport to the rear and placing the lightly wounded on sentry. -Dust this is Ryzan, give me some of your guys, I’ve got a full on fucking infirmary here. I have 8 300s here, one heavy I need help- Dust was the squad leader of the nearest squad not going on the assault. -Ryzan we can’t get to you from here, they are fucking us up like it’s the end of the world and we can’t even poke our heads out, but a medic and 2 runners are in route to you, I just hope they don’t get splattered on the way- Eventually the medic and runners show up -Greetings lads, you need to carry these 2 out as soon as the incoming lets up, get them to Dust ASAP- says Ryzan who is covered in other men’s blood. -There was movement over there at the teshke (teshke means a T shape, apparently the general shape of the now tree stump forest was a T) 300 meters from you but probably closer now- says one of the runners. Ryzan yells out the challenge password and gets nothing in response. Just in case him and a wounded sentry pop off a few rounds and this time a response comes in the form of return fire. A firefight breaks out.

So somehow the hohols had worked their way behind Ryzans position, thank God the medic and runners noticed them, and thank God Ryzan had organized a defense using the lightly wounded in between organizing and treating those no longer fit for anything. Ryzan and the lightly wounded trade rifle fire with the hohols and after hitting them with an RPG they are convinced to go away. The outcome of Wagners attack however was a total failure and according to Papyrus over 100 Storm Infantry were killed or wounded. The Ukrainians would only be pushed out of their positions after 4 more days of bloody fighting. In keeping with Wagner nonetheless being an overall better organization than MOD the Commander of the initial failed push was relieved of his duties. In contrast Papyrus would make Ryzan his assistant given that he could be expected to come through no matter how bad the situation was.

Illustration in the book that accompanied the proceeding story.

After the Ukrianians had finally been dislodged from the positions they were holding during the failed attack described above we meet Lazy and Berserk for the first time. They along with Ryzan are supporting a detachment of Penal Storm Troops at the front. Lazy was the man walking with Papyrus through the newly liberated/replenished cemetery at the beginning of this post. That walk took place sometime after the events we are about to cover here:

Lazy

Berserk left, Ryzan right

-Relocate to the new position, someone will meet you and show you everything. Theres a nice wooden dugout over there in the forest for you to live in- confidently says the Local Commanders Representative over the radio. Ryzan, Beserk and Lazy move towards the reandevue point while skeptically regarding the assurances they had just been given. Lazy was a new guy in my detachment and his call sign didn’t match his personality at all, he was the most active and perpetually occupied person I’ve ever known. Another distinguishing trait of his was the absence of one of his front teeth. Initially he had been assigned to Brigade HQ as a Radio Operator but was sent to me after beating down an Insolent Chair Warmer. Berserk had been assigned to me since his first day at the front. He was an ideal soldier with lots of potential and a heavy Crimean Accent.

Naturally nobody met Ryzans Team and there was no comfy dugout in the woods to be found. They found a basement in the nearby town where the Penal Troops were located and settled in with them. This particular crew of Convict Infantry was formed exclusively of men infected with venereal diseases or hepatitis as indicated by the colored bracelets they were ordered to wear.

-Oh my goodness- mutters Berserk entering the cramped basement as he is hit with the stench of unwashed bodies and cigarettes. Theres about 10 feral, sweaty, filthy men down here who resemble bums at the train station more than soldiers with the only difference being these bums had weapons. -Guys, join for us a snack? We got soup and fresh bread here, just delivered yesterday- jovially says one of the occupants. Lazy doubtfully looks at the battle bums as silence hangs in the air. -Of course we will join you brothers, serve up already!- Vigorously exclaims Ryzan.

Our anti drone team enjoys supper with the Diseased Penal Troops and by all accounts the bread and soup was genuinely pretty good. In the morning the guys would find out that the Convicts had carved the meat for the soup from the frozen carcass of a cow lying next to the ruined house whose basement they occupied. This is yet another case of Ryzan knowing the correct thing to do in basically every situation. Had the guys rejected the invitation to dine there consequently would have been tension and a less smooth working relationship between them and the convicts. This could have potentially led to negative consequences the following day when they would be depending on each other. In the morning after the Penal Troops show them where the Ukrainian Snipers are shooting from Lazy and Berserk move out to a small hill where they are supposed to set up their anti drone equipment.

While trekking up the small rise comms were broken and spotty but it sounded like something important was going down. -Fuck it in the mouth what the hell are they talking about? I can’t make out anything. When we’re in place Ill call in and figure out whats going on- says Berserk. -BERSERK, BERSERK ANSWER, ARE YOU IN PLACE-? Yells the commander of the local storm detachment over walkie talkie. -Yeah we will be set up in a minute- -GET THE FUCK OUT OF THERE! THE FAGGOTS HAVE TAKEN OUR POSITION! GET THE FUCK OUT OF THERE!- Within 15 seconds mortars start thoroughly plowing Bersek and Lazys position. The day was off to an exciting start! Berserk and Lazy take off straight back to the ruined house, dropping prone and running as the mortars came in. They double over gasping to catch their breath next to a Penal Soldier who yells-the faggots shoot pretty good, well done.- Right when he finished that sentence the sharp hiss of an incoming mortar round brings them all to the ground. BAAAAMMM!!!! The deafening explosion rings out a few meters away and shrapnel whines through the air above their heads. -Fucking lucky- cries out Lazy as he begins to stand. The sound of another incoming round sends him back face down into the mud. Short, sharp hiss and dull impact to the right. Berserk cautiously raises his head and sees the tail of an unexploded mortar sticking out of the mud a meter away. -One, two, three- he counts out loud while covering his ears and trying to press his head as far into the muddy ground as possible. -Wait a second what the fuck am I counting for- he thinks. -RUN, GET THE FUCK OUT OF HERE-he starts yelling, jumping to his feet with the intent of getting away from that spot quick, fast and in a hurry. The Penal Troops took off to the right and Lazy with Berserk to the left. The incoming mortars didn’t let up while an adrenaline fueled sprint carried our musicians away from that hot mess. Galloping like an antelope lazy became entangled with some barbwire and tumbles head over heels. -WELL FUCK ME FULL IN THE MOUTH!- Lazy burst out with untimely laughter. -What are you crying about dumbass?- Berserk yells while getting tangled up in the same wire and breaking out into hysterical laughter himself. The sound and close proximity of impending death can cause strange reactions, one of which in some circumstances is uncontrollable and hysterical laughing. With bleeding hands and some new holes in their uniforms they manage to untangle themselves and reach the Penal Troops Position without further incident. -Find yourselves a spot in the dugouts guys, there isn’t anyone left to our front and the hohols are coming- -Yeah we assumed as much- 10 minutes hadn’t gone by and 120mm started working over the dugouts, if you can even call them that as the Penal Troops mostly just laid prone in shallow holes. In any case there wasn’t even a suitable shallow hole here for Lazy and Berserk. -What the fuck are you looking at you toothless asshole?- Berserk asks Lazy while breaking out into laughter once more. -Shut your cum dumpster! Back over by the hill there should be a hole-

To Lazy’s suggestion that over by the hill that they just ran away from that they should be able to find a hole Berserk responds with:

ну побежали кто последнии наидет нору тот и пидор!

This would sound kinda like:

Nu pobezhali, kto posledni naidet noru, tot i pidor

It basically means let’s go and whoever finds a hole last is a fag but Berserk made a vulgar/witty reformulation of what Russian kids say when they get done counting while playing hide and seek which is кто не успел спрять я не виноват. This would sound like kto ne uspel spryat, yah ne vinovat. The rhyme here is more obvious but anyway I thought Berserks gallows humor witty reformulation was pretty funny when I first read it.

Thankfully for Lazy and Berserk since the Ukrainians started plastering the whole area with mortars again a suitable whole was found quickly enough. When the bombardment died down from the treeline a hohol yelled out in clean Russian -COME ON OUT YOU FUCKING FAGGOTS! WE ARE GONNA CUT YOUR BALLS OFF AND MAKE BITCHES OUT OF YOU!-

And that was what actually made us brotherly nations, we always referred to each other as faggots. The Penal Troops responded with a long string insults, apparently nobody planned on surrendering. -Lazy, do you have any grenades?- -No, I planned on getting some from the Convicts- -Yeah I planned on doing the same- -Fucking awesome- -Yeah fucking awesome- Smiling at the absurdity of the situation the were in they got ready to fight off the attack from their hole.

The Ukrainian attack is beat back and in the course of the day the positions that Wagner initially lost are retaken with a few losses amongst the penal troops. The whole time this was going on Ryzan had been with a different detachment nearby so he wasn’t reunited with Berzerk and Lazy until the evening. Upon finally seeing them he says:

-Ohh greetings my lay abouts! Let me guess, you haven’t done shit all day?-

Berserk and Lazy looked at each other and wiping layers of sweat and mud off their faces broke out into hysterical laughter again.

After this days events Papyrus made Berserk his “Domashnie” which is something like an aid and it doesn’t have any analogue in US Military Ranks that I know of. Ryzans Position of Papyrus’s Representative also doesn’t have a real formal analogy either and in general Wagners Rank System doesn’t reflect Normative Military Hierarchy.

Papyrus gives some cool recollections about the Penal Troops throughout the book, and I had wanted to maybe make a separate post about them but a 4 part review is too much and this one will already be too long like always and I’m already on part 3. In having to choose between doing a part 4 and making a traditionally too long post way too long I’ll pick the later. Picking which specific recollection to share was difficult as they are all interesting. In one account 4 of them are caught drunk and drunkenness was considered a capital offence. It wasn’t unknown for drunken troops to simply be killed outright but if the offender was lucky, they might get the opportunity to redeem themselves via suicide mission where there was a low single digit chance of survival. Papyrus describes a case where 4 such offenders are sent unarmed to take a Ukrainian strong point which they do, capturing the 5 hohols located there without taking any losses themselves. These 4 Drunken Convicts naturally became legends. There is another where Papyrus is simply helping them evacuate a wounded comrade who ends up dying that is just a hammer to the feels and captures the general vibe of the war. But I decided on the following as it best reveals the humanity of those absolutely doomed men. An exhausted Papyrus is delivering equipment and supplies to one of his anti drone teams on New Years eve and the Penal Troops they are supporting come out to help unload everything. When it’s all done their Commander invites Papyrus and the anti drone team to celebrate the new years count down with his Convicts:

-Guys it’s 23:45, it’s a New Year soon, come sit at our table- he says with actual joy. At first we hesitated for the sake of politeness but gave in at his insistence.

Papyrus would have hesitated out of politness because if he agreed then the Penal Troops would have been expected to share their very meagre rations with the anti drone guys.

The house smelled of dampness and cigarrets inside like always. We sat down crammed together elbow to elbow around the cover on the floor on which the “feast” was laid out. A radio hung on the wall from which the count down to New Years sounded while the residents tried with genuine joy to share absolutely everything they had with us, which wasnt much. On the rug stood their recently delivered New Years Rations, a few portions of salami and ham, bread, some bags of candy and a few pasteries. The contents of the rug remained untouchable until mid-night. The hymn started playing at the end of the countdown-URAAA!! URAA!! -HAPPY NEW YEAR BROTHERS!!!- -URAA! URAA! URAA!- Happily scream our troops like children. -Happy New Year!! -Uraa! Uraa! Uraa! -TO NEW HAPPINESS!-

Everyone starts hugging and the sound of metal cups of tea toasting rings out! We happily drank their bitter tea and ate their cheap candy and paper salami. We smoked even cheaper cigaretts with them and in total sincerity at the moment we were all happy! In an abandoned house in a dead little village on utterly scorched soil regular guys succeeded in making a little corner of joy and kindness. Everyone in that house was a Penal Soldier and I knew that very soon they would be going on the attack and many of them wouldn’t be coming back. Even fewer would see another New Year therefore we celebrated like it was the last time! I sincerely smiled at their dumb jokes and showed real interest at their anecdotes from life! I wanted them to feel like normal, happy people as this might be the last time many would experience such emotions. The faces of those guys have remained in my memory for a long time now. Theres nothing especially remarkable about them but something otherworldly sincere about the smiling faces of those Penal Troops on their last New Year. Unfortunately, most of them were killed during their next battle and I don’t know if any of them lived until the end of their contract. No matter where I am on New Years now those normal, smiling guys will be next to me, those immortal soldiers of Project K.

Illustration that accompanied the New Year Story in the book.

Whether or not the Penal Infantry were ever “normal” or “good people” is highly debatable and totally irrelevant in the context of that story, they were people no matter what category we want to place them under. They earned the right to LARP as normal and good with their blood and in death they became more than most respectable people ever will be.

Back to our main characters introduced in Part 3, Papyrus at some point makes Lazy his “Starshie” which is something like a First Sergeant in Military Terms. The incident that made up his mind reminds me of Lt Col Killgore in Apocalypse Now when he is just going about his business during incoming mortar fire like it isn’t even happening. Ryzan and Papyrus have just walked 5 kilometers “through shit” as he describes it to a village just liberated by Wagner. Lazys anti drone team is located there and Papyrus and Ryzan in the course of normal duties have come to check up on them.

We came up to the settlement from the side of the residential area and hopped into the first house, but calling it a house would stretch the meaning of that word. The opposite side of the house from which we entered lacked any walls at all or roof for the most part. We sat on old wooden stools and staired outside, without any wall the view was panoramic. Everything around us rattled from the boom of artillery and smelled like home, like smoke and charred earth. We smoked cheap cigarettes and drank water, fully enjoying the relaxation. The only thing marring an otherwise ideal moment was our thoroughly sweat soaked uniforms sticking to our skin in the cold. After about 5 minutes a tank started shooting up the residential sector, but we didn’t pay any mind, having been infected with nofucksgivenism. At that moment nothing could distract us from relishing our panoramic view of the apocalypse. -Lazy, Lazy this is Papyrus- -Papyrus this is Lazy- -We will be coming to your old house soon, meet us-

Lazy responds to Papyrus with “Еду” which means “I’m coming” but it explicitly means by some form of wheeled transport. To say you are coming on foot is a totally different word. This leads Papyrus to wonder:

Weird..whats he riding here on? Me and Ryzan carefully stood up and ran in turns to the meeting spot. Under the cacophony of war and the fire and smoke of the burning settlemnt, under the shrapnel flying here and there Lazy comes riding up to us. Grinning like always with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth he comes rolling up on a blue agricultural cultivator.

Lazys steed would have looked something like this minus the trailer part

Amongst this war epic where everyone moved in only quick bounds and sprints and ducked at incoming rounds Lazy calmly and irresistibly flew by his own means. At that moment he was like some kind of war god and no shard of shrapnel would be arrogant enough to even cut the air near him, much less try and kill him. -Greetings Br- I didn’t hear the end of his greeting because the sound of an incoming round sends me and Ryzan face first into the mud. While diving down I gazed towards Lazy but there wasn’t a care in the world on his face, he calmy smoked and straightened his baseball hat not paying the mortars any mind.

Papyrus describes how Lazys cultivator made everything from hauling supplies to evacuating wounded much easier, saving time to give Papyrus’s anti drone crews more rest. Eventually the steed would break down but Lazy soon found another and somehow always had some kind of transport in working order, Papyrus puts it like this:

He seemed to actually be surprised that others couldn’t keep vehicles running during a war with shit and sticks like he could

In part 1 it was mentioned that during this war some guys literally lose their heads for reasons unrelated to removal via explosion. Papyrus obviously doesn’t give comprehensive details about specific cases, but he leaves us with the following:

On homemade stakes like in ancient times were stuck severed heads. During their time on the pikes they had managed dry out and turned a little yellow. Someone had thoughtfully placed sunglasses on one of them because he was facing the rising sun. As we all know bright rays of sunlight can be hard on the eyes. Another head awkwardly held a cigarette between his yellow teeth, I imagine it was his last smoke. On a third head someone had caringly placed a fashionable khaki colored hat so the skin wouldn’t bake. His mouth was wide open, maybe he wanted a drink of water, but I didn’t fulfill his wish. I don’t know the past of these heads nor their future, I just see their pitiful present. I doubt their former owners were ready for such an outcome to their lives journey. But that’s not important anymore and nothing can be changed, all that’s important to me is that my head isn’t on a stake yet. Whose heads these are and how they ended up here I will leave up to the reader. I’ll just say that before death they loudly wailed, wheezed, and tearfully begged to be shot.

Obviously if Papyrus knows they wailed, wheezed and begged to be shot he knows more about the heads past and whose they are then he is letting on. His ironic remarks about them telegraphs that they aren’t the heads of his comrades. Also keep in mind that he says one of them won’t bake because it has a fashionable hat, that means this wasn’t in winter probably even though the majority of the final chapters of the book take place during that season. At the end of our review, we will get more sideways detail of the story regarding these heads.

A common criticism of the SMO made by many, even people sympathetic to Russia is that it is just culling East Slavs to the benefit of non Whites that hate us. Papyrus is concerned by this undeniable reality but he doesn’t have any clear cut answer as there really is none.

It was an overcast somber day as I gazed into the faces of our dead soldiers. 5 Men, haphazardly tossed at the basement entrance. They were all encrusted through and through with blood, soil, and moisture. The bodies fit in with the look of the dreary grey paneled apartment, which in it’s scorched state further emphasizes the joyless paint. 5 Men. All of them could have continued their race and raised families. They all could have built homes, planted roots and told stories to grandchildren. Could have but won’t. Fate decided that their lives ended here. Next to a burned out 5 story commie block and a nameless forest. How many thousands upon thousands of ours have been killed and how many more to go? While these lifeless bodies of our own rot next to an abandoned basement their place in society will be taken by foreigners intent on imposing their will and world view on our country. They will never learn Russian, and they’re already building their enclaves without any pushback from the State. Their kids take up tax payer funded spots at our daycare centers and schools while they contribute nothing and what about us? We die in droves for the next rotten shed in the middle of nowhere. Who will inherit this soil we are dying for if my own fall into a demographic hole from which there is no way out?

Papyrus helps a medic load the bodies up for transportation to the rear and on the way the evacuation vehicle is destroyed by either a mine or drone killing the medic to.

Illustration in the book accompanying Papyrus’s thoughts about his Dead Comrades and the Nations Demographic Future.

One day towards the end of his tour Papyrus arrives at the scene after some of his own Company, including members of his Command Team have become casualties.

-Ryzan, Ryzan how you are Brother? Where’s everyone else?- I yell as I run up to him. -Fuuuuuuuck…..was..baaaad…..at…..usss…-he tries to stutteringly answer. He can barely hear and can’t properly formulate his thoughts. His face has been peppered with a bunch of small pieces of shrapnel but surprisingly he isn’t seriously hurt. He constantly blinks, wildly looking at me with his unnaturally red eyes, constantly stuttering and cursing.

Papyrus checks up on 3 other men who are also wounded a bit more than Ryzan and asks where Lazy is. One of them says:

-He’s gone now- -What do you mean he’s gone?- I couldn’t imagine that anything could kill Lazy under any circumstances what so ever. -I mean he is gone…he burned..and they are shooting all over where we left him..we couldn’t bring him back- I couldn’t process any of this. I couldn’t accept it at all.

He sees the wounded off including Ryzan and all promise to come back even though they have wounds qualifying them to never return to the front. Everyone of them does besides a guy with damaged vision. Ryzan came back even though he lost most the use of his left arm.

5 hours later and the field is covered in cold darkness under a stary sky. The completely burned-out car stands alone in the faint moon light. In that car my friend sits alone, my brother, my starshie. The most fearless man I’ve ever met in my life is sitting in there. Lazy is sitting in there. He has been completely charred. There isn’t a centimeter of skin or clothes left on him. A large, heavily charred skeleton is all that remains. At first, I didn’t recognize him at all. The thought came to my head that maybe it wasn’t him? Maybe like always he had outsmarted everyone and was sipping tea and smoking cigarettes somewhere? But no, such miracles don’t happen, by the shape of the skull I finally recognized him. At the time it seemed like his skull looked exactly like the one on our Wagner Emblem. When we tried to pull him out of the burned-out car his right foot which had melted into the metal of the vehicle tore away from the rest of his body. We had no means at our disposal to retrieve it so it would stay here forever. As we carefully put him in the black bag one of my medical gloves came off so I supported the charred remains with a bare hand. Once we had finished, I wiped his ash on my pants and gazed at the black sockets where his eyes had been and felt a lump in my throat and tears streaming down my face. I don’t know if it was intentional or not, but he took the entire blast wave onto himself. Even as he was going into the next world he covered for his comrades. I know that if he had a choice he would have sacrificed himself a hundred times to save whoever was next to him. He lived and died a Hero. The medic took Lazy to the Morge. I drove back to my HQ alone blaring songs from Русски Стяг at full blast. We often listened to those songs together but now I was driving alone. I smoked cigarette after cigarette and yelled and wailed at the sky. I wailed with all my strength, then cried, then started yelling again.

The Русски Стяг band Papyrus is talking about listening to with Lazy has some good songs. They are a famous anti fascist band that sings about the virtues of multipolarism as is obvious from their bands artwork.

Papyrus would make Berserk his new Starshie and within another 2 months his tour was over. Due to my limited writing abilities and trying to keep my post from being absurdly long I have left out lots of interesting stuff and feel like I haven’t done Papyrus’s work real justice. I left out his romance with a girl who moved back from Moscow to her hometown right behind the front in Lugansk to spend nights with Papyrus in her apartment at night. The dynamic of him spending nights with this chick and then going back to his day job as described in the book makes for a crazy surreal contrast. Eventually they broke up though when Wagner pushed West to the point that visiting was no longer possible. I left out Ryzan and Lazys adventures trying to loot a furniture store and collecting honey, the command teams war against rats, Papyrus’s not infrequent interactions with children that lived not far from the front, Papyrus considering whether or not to adopt some cute young pups he found eating a dead AFU Soldier, Wagners interactions with the Regular Army etc.

Anyway, when Papyrus finished his contract, he ended up going home the exact same time as Brave whom he arrived with and whom he we briefly met in part one. Brave is another guy who I couldn’t really fit into the review comfortably, so I just mentioned him in passing at the part where Grey was killed. Brave drove Papyrus, the dying Grey, and wounded Wolf to the field medical point after they were hit by artillery. Upon arriving back in Russia Proper at the end of their contracts Brave and Papyrus agreed to keep in touch and parted ways. Then one evening:

Video Call from Brave: -HELLO! HELLLLOO! PAPYRUS! AAAAA! YOU FUCKED UP! IM TAKING THE FUCKING CAR NOW! THERES ONLY BEASTS AROUND ME! IM GETTING BEHIND THE WHEEL! I DON’T GIVE A FUCK! I DON’T GIVE A FUCK ABOUT ANYTHING!-explosively screams a very drunk Brave into the phone. -Hey don’t do that bro…chill out..stay home man..what happened? -AAAAA! SHIT! AAAAAAAA! YOU, FUCK, YOU RESPECT ME? I SAVED EVERYONE! NOW IM SITTING HERE ALONE DAMN IT!! AT THIS FUCKING TABLE! HEHEHEH!- He didn’t stop and drank vodka straight from the bottle and screamed into the void with all his strength. His face distorted with utter rage, blood shot eyes, and his temples pulsed at a mad pace. -HAHAHAHA! NOT DEAD! AHHHAHAHA! YOU REMEMBER THEIR HEADS!? HAHAHHA! ILL KILL THEM ALL! I DON’T FUCKING CARE! KILL! KILL! KILL! YOU REMEMBER! YOU REMEMBER!- His voice kept breaking and wheezing. Spit dripped out of his mouth and he tried to lap vodka out of his hands. He threw dishes and bottles around the apartment and yelled nonstop. He dropped the phone on the ground and continued screaming with an animal’s voice into the emptiness, not paying any attention to me or the phone on the floor.

Drawing that accompanied Braves Story.

Braves reference to the heads and “do you remember” should be self-explanatory. Brave signed another contract and went back to war and to my knowledge is a Drone Company Commander at the front to this day.

Papyrus delivering drones to Brave somewhere in Donbass. Judging by his Bandana Brave is a big fan of antifascist values and multipolarity which is what the Russians are fighting for according to the Kremlin, Larry Johnson and Ritter.

That story about Brave trying to go home was the first anecdote I read on Papyrus’s Telegram. I was a little drunk when I read it and legit choked up. It’s not that I feel sorry for him or want to give him a hug. It’s just that despite not having lived through or done what he has, I get what where his screaming was coming from and where it was directed. If you understand you understand. Nonetheless Brave found himself a Wife and now has 2 very young sons. When this is all over, I hope he settles in smoothly to permanent Family Life.

Ryzan now works in an oil refining plant and is doing pretty well. He apparently none the less wants to go back to war, presumably to escape his wife. But he is almost deaf and has trouble using his left arm after his wounding. The truth is in such a state at the front he would be a liability now and I doubt staff work would suite someone like Ryzan.

Papyrus himself seems fairly well adjusted having found a suitable outlet with his writing for the hell forever imprinted on him. He does mention talking to Lazy sometimes in his sleep and waking up screaming occasionally. Ill close out the review with one last anecdote of his:

It was a quiet winter night outside and a lonely truck rolled down a beaten up rode. -Yeah Lazy you’re really something aren’t you? I always said you were off but I would go as far as saying you’re just fucked up. -Hahaha well what’s to be done? That’s just how it goes- -Well so did they write you up that time after all?- I ask with interest. -Nah one broken nose was enough for that asshole- he answers with a grin like always. His grin never left his face to my knowledge, it seems like he just didn’t know that sadness or despondency existed. -I would have done the same thing- Kant chimes in from the back seat. -And you Grey, why so sad?- I yell to be heard from the front seat. -Yeah I fucked up today- he calmly answers. Grey really was looking thoughtful and exhausted today. -Oh by the way Papyrus, you gotta come see me in Belgorod, I’ll show you that bar I was talking about!- Lazy perks up again -With pleasure bro, Ill come for sure, promise- Outside was a quiet winter night and a lonely truck rolled down a beaten up rode and inside there was one person. He carried on normal conversation out loud with his Comrades who were long buried, but lived in his head.

Kant was killed in a part of the book that I couldn’t find room for in any of my reviews, and Grey died in Papyrus’s arms in part one.

Papyrus by Lazys grave side.

Books final illustration