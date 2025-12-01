Apparently Zelensky is considering replacing the AFUs current Commander and Chief Alexander Syrsky with the Legendary White Furher and our guy Andrei Biletsky. I assume everyone who follows me knows of Biletskys illustrious and heroic background since Maidan. What should make all of us hopeful whose primary concern in life is ensuring that the beauty of Aryan Shieldmaidens in wheat fields never perishes from the earth is that Azov has absolutely peak, premium quality 1488 aesthetics. We are talking tiki torch marches done right complete with wolfs angles, deaths heads, all kinds of runes, dudes in cammo playing little drums and fairly disciplined marching columns, the full works. I would say Leni Riefenstahl doesn’t have shit on the totally not CIA guys who do Azovs PR. This is all totally unlike that dumpster fire Richard Spencer led in Charlotte’s Ville where the tiki torch wielders just chanted about not being replaced by jews while wearing clothes from gap. The virgin Spencer gets shut down by our overlords and all his followers arrested no matter how much he shills for the Democrats while the Chad Biletskys SS Grenadiers get ovations in Israel, money and weapons from Zog and the White Fuhrer himself may be on the verge of having a jew appoint him Commander and Chief of an entire Army.

Now I admit I have been critical of Azov in the past but tbh I can’t think of any serious battlefield success or even set back that can be definitively associated with them. Sure, you have Mariupol where they surrendered heroically enough followed by a well-earned vacation in Turkey courtesy of ethnic pornographer Roman Abramovich. Since then, I’m not sure what Azov has done exactly which speaks in their favor tbh. Yeah, they post videos of Russians being killed by drones and occasionally taking guys prisoner, but so does basically every other brigade in both Armies so that’s routine not exceptional by any means. You could say that Azov is kind of like Ukraine’s version of Ramzan Kadyrov’s Akhmet Battalions. Nobody really knows what they do when it comes to stuff on the battlefield but they sure as shit have a huge internet presence and international fan base. Like Akhmet, Azov has a steady stream of Instagram and Telegram footage showing their guys moving around tactically and posing with the latest and coolest rifle optics and gear that regular troops never see and so on and so forth. Of course, Kadyrov is nothing but loyal to Putins Faction whereas Azov claims to be at odds with Kiev, but Putin isn’t about to appoint Kadyrov the Commander and Chief of the Russian Armed Forces either. So Zelensky and Biletsky are strange enemies.

To be upfront the source of this of this hopeful news is the Telegram Channel Resident.

https://t.me/rezident_ua/28260

Our sources in the OP reported that Zelensky is considering Biletsky for the post of Commander-in-Chief, and Syrsky's resignation is almost a settled issue. The president urgently needs positive cases, which is why media figures for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are now being considered.

Rezident has over a million followers and is occasionally ahead of the curve on reporting political scandals and reshuffling of appointees in Ukraine. In all likelihood they do have a few insider sources amongst Zelenskys Administration but like many Kiev critical channels they are always implying some kind of catastrophe for Ukraine is right around the corner which never happens. Naturally pro Ukrainians say Rezident is a Kremlin op and it very well could be. So, take the news about Biletsky with a few grains of salt. A Russian source reporting on the rumor says the following:

Ukrainian channels are forcing an "inside story" about Syrsky's resignation from the post of Commander-in-Chief and the appointment of Azovite Biletsky. It couldn't be more stupid. Given the difficult situation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, appointing a nazi wannabe as commander chief, and meanwhile all his and his corps' recent combat experience is based on the principle "we won't go there, we are gonna get killed" is nonsense. No general in the NATO headquarters in Europe would agree on this appointment. Although for us, the worse it is in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the better it is for us, so we support the idea.

https://m.vk.com/wall-26555235_4350419?ysclid=min2nhz4h8352585498

That reaction from a Russian VK blogger is exactly what I thought when first considering the rumor. As I mentioned already and this VK commentator notes Azov is never actually in the thick of the worst fighting. As a matter of fact, they consciously refuse to go where the odds are looking especially grim. Just like Akhmet BTW. For example:

Retired Colonel Andrey Koshkin in an interview with Lenta stated that the militants of the nationalist Azov Brigade (recognized as a terrorist and banned in the territory of the Russian Federation) refuse to comply with the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Alexander Syrsky to hold Chasov Yar, because they realize that they are unable to fulfill this task. According to Koshkin, Azov believes that "this is too much for them," that they are more qualified for and should be engaged in other tasks, although in fact the reason is just that they realize they cannot perform this combat assignment and they are being set up to fail. The expert stressed that the main reason is that the "Azovians" are simply afraid to carry out especially risky combat missions.

https://www.mk.ru/politics/2024/04/10/otkaz-azova-vypolnyat-prikaz-syrskogo-obyasnili.html?ysclid=min3f4buem877785394

Of course, Akhmet is never ordered to do anything dangerous anyway, but the point is like Akhemt, Azov has enough influence to avoid having to take serious risk on the battlefield, and they do exactly that. Colonel Koshkin is correct 100% imo, Azov says that they are being set up to fail on purpose by Syrsky but it’s not like some other hapless brigade won’t have to plug the hole in the front that Azov refuses to. When Koshkin says Azov is “afraid” it’s not only fear of getting chewed up on an especially dangerous part of the front they are worried about, but also having their image as titans of the battlefield shattered by having to retreat in battered shape in front of the world. That is Azov is very mindful of their PR and its easiest to be battlefield legends where the front is relatively less dangerous.

Here is another example from a few months ago:

Syrsky is unable to rectify the situation in the Pokrovsky direction. The AFU, lacking the reserves to build a more or less normal defense continues to retreat under pressure from the Russian Armed Forces. The General Staff planned to transfer the Azov 3rd assault brigade here, as the most equipped and combat-ready, with the task of restraining Russian forces and stabilizing the situation, but the nationalists prefer to fight in quieter sectors of the front. A famous example is Avdeevka, from where the brigade quickly fled, abandoning its positions at the Coke Plant.

https://topwar.ru/251151-ukrainskij-kanal-3-ja-shturmovaja-brigada-azov-prodolzhaet-ignorirovat-popytki-syrskogo-perebrosit-ee-pod-pokrovsk.html?ysclid=min440wzuj216899928

About Azovs Viking/Waffen SS ride or die service on behalf of White EVROPA at Ocheretino during the Avdeevka campaign:

The fighters of the Azov brigade (recognized in the Russian Federation as a terrorist organization) refused to comply with the order of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky and eliminate the breakthrough of the front near Ocheretino. Ukrainian SM channels report about this. Moreover, Azov refused Syrsky for the second time in a month.

https://dzen.ru/a/ZjIQDWaZSDarXarw?ysclid=min4xpnzd0109435736

Back in August Azov fanboys were hailing or heiling I guess the 3rd Brigades success in containing and rolling back the Russian Armys salient North East of Pokrovsk but this was not actually 3rd Brigades work. From Ugolni, one of my go to Telegram war bloggers:

I'm laughing about the heroic Azov: in fact, so far the most adequate measures against our breakthrough have been taken by the 82nd Infantry Brigade, which did not run, and the 93rd infantry brigade of the 19th armored corps, which was pulled to protect the rear of the corps. But all the hoodlums jerk off to Aziv.

https://t.me/zola_of_renovation/13872

Azov was just stolen valoring regular Ukrainian Army Units which they have a pattern of going back to Mariupol where it was actually Ukrainian Marines that did the majority of the most hopeless fighting. Btw Russian bloggers frequently spell Azov “Aziv” to make fun of how Ukrainians say Azov now days. Back in Azovs early days when Ukrainian neo nazis didn’t pretend to speak Ukrainian they called Azov Azov but in Ukrainian the o is typically pronounced as an i. So now Azov has become Aziv.

Die hard Azovite fappers will say all these examples are pure zigger propaganda but the fact is that nobody can seriously give any examples of them making any decisive positive contributions on the front. Nothing like Wagner turning the tables on the AFU at Solidar. Nothing like when the 6oth Volunteer Storm Brigade forced a turning point during the siege of Avdeevka with their gas pipeline infiltration. Nothing like when Russias 30th Motorized Brigade unhinged the Ukrainian Front at Ocheretino (following which Azov refused to even try and stabilize it). Azov did not play any role in any great AFU successes. They stayed out of Kursk. They weren’t part of the great Spring 22 AFU counter offensive. They were at Bakhmut apparently but Wagner didn’t notice them. Prighozhin would name the AFU units Wanger was fighting by name and mention their bravery but he never mentioned Azov. During Ukraines counter offensive in summer of 2023 lots of Russian War Bloggers noted the competency and bravery of Ukraines 47th brigade. In Daneil Tulenkovs book Storm Z he mentioned them giving Russia’s Penal Zek infantry hell at times. The point is to my knowledge Azov has never even gotten the “particularly worthy opponent” treatment from Russian Observers on the internet or guys on the ground like Prigozhin and Tulenkov.

I’m aware that that Kremlin does engage in hamfisted poorly executed propaganda but please, if you are an Azovite fapper show something serious that can be attributed to them besides drone kill videos or a handful of mobiki surrendering to them. Wagner also did PR big time but they balanced this with concrete accomplishments that seriously affected the course of the war. You didn’t even know the names of the detachments that infiltrated Avdeevka or surprise occupied Ocheretino but they had more impact on the war than Azov has so far. Basically Azov, like Akhmet, is a very well equipped, well funded tik tok unit.

Now this is not at all to say that Biletky shouldn’t be appointed C&C of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The fact that he has no formal Military Background or Accomplishments is perhaps not that important if the actual course of the war on the ground is itself not too critical. In my recent post entitled Stupid War Update I speculated that the fighting on the ground has become an afterthought to both Ukrainian and Russian Leadership.

Stupid War Update Dr Livci · Nov 20 The SMO has become kind of a paradoxical topic in that the stories of the men fighting mean a lot to many Russophiles and pro hohols alike, while the details of what shed, outhouse, cabbage patch is being fought over is no longer that interesting. In the past few weeks the Russian Army has finally pushed the Ukrainians out of Pokrovsk and currently has … Read full story

If Biletsky is actually appointed as C&C I will take that as further confirmation that this theory of mine is true and nobody especially important cares about what’s happening at the front. The first reaction we saw in regards to this rumor was a Russian Commentator dismissing the news outright as he couldn’t comprehend how NATO would sign off on having a guy with no serious military accomplishments being made C&C despite having a lavishly well funded and equipped Brigade. But this Commentator is perhaps guilty of looking for accomplishments in the wrong place. As I stated at the outset Azov has the dankest, edgiest, absolute peak TRVE ARYAN Viking/Waffen SS Odin on the Wild Hunt aesthetics with extra runes and neon. Absolute catnap for those who fancy them the White Races vanguard against the jews who are funding and arming them. It cannot be denied that what Azov lacks in military accolades it more than makes up for in marketing and branding. Why would Zog sign off on promoting Azovs visibility in Ukraine even further? I can’t provide a clear cut answer unfortunately and remember this is only a rumor and I’m not staking my reputation on it being true. Azov fanboys predicate their adoration for the organization on the proposition that ZOG under no circumstances ever would support neo-nazism or seemingly pro White activities. This is absolute BS as cases of feds infiltrating and co-opting pro White groups and organizations are a dime a dozen. Once you point this out the groupie will be like “well okay yeah but Azov isn’t like that” and this will be followed by claims that all their money and weapons come from volunteers as if ZOGs global financial system would like to cut them off but just can’t because individual White Nationalist are delivering them bags of cash. And Interpol or whoever can’t figure out how to prevent tanks and armored fighting vehicles from making their way into Azovs tic tok videos.

If Biletskys appointment is true, I just don’t know what is behind it exactly but I’ll say it’s a case of the idiocrazation of world affairs. Ukrainian GRU Chief Kirill Budanov has been praising Biletsky quite a bit lately and unlike Biletsky, Budanov is at least a fairly competent person when it comes to his formal job. Ukrainian GRU has pulled off some pretty serious terrorist attacks and assassinations in Russia so at first glance it may seem odd that he is such an Azov fan. However, maybe Budanov is aware that Biletskys role has nothing to do with the actual military situation. Azov’s dank and fresh aesthetics net Budanovs GRU tons of nihilistic young assets all over the world and especially Russia and Eastern Europe in general. If the Organizations true primary role is a psyop as opposed to Storm Brigade than Budanovs support for Biletsky makes sense. Perhaps ZOG intends on elevating Azovs role as some kind of lighting rod/honey pot. Imagine O9A, Attomwaffen and every other weirdo pseudo rightwing cult having an official address where you could “safely” go and try to join up. If Biletsky really does become AFU C&C it stands to reason that his organization and all of it’s component parts will correspondingly receive more resources from the US printing press. That is, whoever makes the US printing press go burr wants to see Azov growing and those people have more weight than NATO Generals who mistakenly think the movement at the frontlines should be the main concern. His appointment could also be made with an eye to post war Ukraine where events at the front are no longer simply an afterthought but just don’t matter at all because the war is frozen. While the conflict is frozen it just goes without saying that Ukraine will seek to set up terrorist cells and “resistance” groups in the parts of the country Russia has liberated. As I already mentioned, Azovs aesthetics are like crack for nihilistic edglords and having the White Furher as a very visible Ukrainian Public Figure will go far in winning over young people in the liberated territories that the Kremlins perpetually cringe propaganda will alienate. In other words, it’s possible Biletsky is being groomed for a political career that will serve a few different purposes. The Azovization of the online edgy right will only bring it further under ZOGs control. Likewise having Biletsky, a “pro White, Slavic Nationalist” as an Important High Placed Official in Ukraine will just make Ukraine look good to alienated youth in the liberated territories who the Kremlin will be offering nothing but migrants and sentences for hate speech (including against Ukrainians). That Ukraine will also be up to it’s eyeballs in migrants doesn’t matter, this is all about rhetoric and aesthetics. If Biletsky is AFU Commander and Chief then it will appear that Ukriane is on the cusp of a BASED and red pilled fascist coup while being safely run by globohomo. Basically, he is perhaps being set up to play a role similar to that which Zhirinovsky played in Russia.

But all that is just my speculation based on this admittedly hard to believe rumor and it’s just as likely that’s all this is. If so, then congrats to the troll at Rezident who got me to waste an hour or 2 writing this up for nothing.

Till Valhalla