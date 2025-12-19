I haven’t really examined any general social commentary from Russian observers, so I decided go ahead and do that as I kind of liked the Telegram Posts entitled “regime of expectation” on a Channel Called the 8th of December. As far as I can tell the Channel is run by a chick with a bit over 6k followers named Darya Kozeko but there is no proof that Darya isn’t working for Alexander Dugin, nor that Darya isn’t literally Dugin. Or maybe Dugin is pretending to be the Grey Cardinal to trick our anti Russia sheep dogs into thinking that Darya isn’t actually formulating the Kremlins plan to subvert and destroy the West via pro Russian Propaganda on twitter and subverting democracy and whatever. So, in no way whatsoever is the title of my post here clickbait.

While Darya writes in Russian for Russians her subject matter is often about how Russian culture these days is downstream from Western Culture. She speaks fluent English and even makes Cultural References about America and Western Europe that I am unfamiliar with. We will go over one these in a second. An idea of hers that resonated with me is that it was right when the US won the Cold War that America started burning down it’s own cultural capital in earnest. At the moment the US had absolute, undisputed cultural hegemony it decides to go full on nihilism. This process has reached its peak only recently, but it certainly was in the 90s that people started losing their faith in a bright future, it was in the 90s when retro started becoming popular. When people started looking backwards. Darya writes on her one non pay walled Boosty Article:

In 2000, on old American pop culture forums, decadeology enthusiasts were summing up the past decade. The 1990s were dubbed “nihilistic”—and they didn’t exactly inspire enthusiasm. Judge for yourself: the excesses and glitter of the 1980s was replaced by grunge, the music of whiners in tattered clothes. Postmodernism, meta-humor, self-references. Boredom and paranoia. Having won the Cold War and lost its main geopolitical adversary, America lost its bearings. Without a new vis-à-vis, triumph turned into a hangover. All the pent-up energy was channeled into introspection. “I’m a loser, baby, so you don’t you kill me,” Beck sang in 1994; the track reached the top ten on Billboard. Such is the music of winners. A single thread runs through American culture of the 1990s. Columbine, which terrified everyone that even the womb of a carefree Midwestern childhood could harbor inhuman monsters. “Superpredators”—a dehumanizing term used to describe teenage criminals from poor black cities, supposedly capable of killing without compunction. O.J. Simpson, who murdered his wife and never went to jail for it. The anonymous sadist in Fincher’s “Seven,” devoid of any humanity, bearing the characteristically everyman name of John Doe. “American Beauty,” with its deranged Kevin Spacey. Korn’s first album, with its horrific cover, depicting a little girl being kidnapped by a villainous rapist wielding gigantic tools. And even the idealistic dreams of the Clinton administration, shattered by banal adultery. All of this is united by one theme: pure evil, hiding under the guise of normal life - and threatening to destroy the existing order at any moment. The Matrix took this cultural mindset even further. It turned out that the ordinary life of an ordinary clerk is, in fact, just a simulation—this 1999, the peak of human civilization—created by sociopathic machines devoid of any empathy, who feed on us like batteries. In The Matrix, horror and fear aren’t even hidden in our lives, localized in the pockets of a particular killer or the shadows of a particular soul—they constitute the very structure of our lives, a miasma in which lurks sociopathic exploitation. Will you take the blue or the red pill? But the best expression of the mood of that era—the era of Beck, Kurt Cobain, Daria, the disaffection of Generation X, the game Doom—is found in Fight Club, where a clerk becomes too bored with mindlessly buying furniture and working a cushy job, and decides to destroy the system through parking lot brawls. Tyler Durden’s famous monologue states: “We are history’s middle children. We don’t have a Great War or a Great Depression. Our Great Depression is our lives.” We have nothing to unite against; there is nothing outside of us, and all the problems are within ourselves. Solipsism and hegemony. It couldn’t have been said better.

It was in the nineties that Western pop culture plunged into its own past. The era of remakes and remixes, sampling and reissues, back catalogs and algorithmic recommendations had begun. Already in 2011, British critic Simon Reynolds wrote a book about retromania. Adam Curtis releases a series of mournful doom-documentaries with ominous inscriptions about how no one understands anything. When people in the West are nostalgic for the nineties now, they are not remembering the “super predators” and the AIDS epidemic, but the last time, when they could feel some hope for the best.

https://boosty.to/kozeko/posts/66e46bbf-4c94-4da9-9c9e-e57810eee8ea

-Russia is striving for a bright Western Future- -The West is turning into Nanny States and falling into a world of remixes and retro

In the rest of that essay, she examines how this hard turn to cultural nihilism in the US impacted Russia in the 90s, a time when the country was in total free fall and had 0 self-confidence following the USSRs dismemberment. In the 90s Russia was eating out of the palm of Uncle Sams Hand and asking for seconds, and when it comes to the “Russian” Elite this is still true today. So, the utter cultural disintegration in Russia in the 90s was to no small extent a result of Russians internalizing the worst practices of the people they adored the most at the time. As you can see Darya is a pretty keen observer of all things Western, she names people who I don’t even know of like Adam Curtis, I know of Korn of course but certainly don’t remember how their album covers look. Having been reading over her Telegram Channel the past few days it’s obvious that she is very familiar with Western Edgelord Culture and as I already mentioned it’s her posts about how nothing ever happens that I want to share with my Respected Readers Today.

Picture from Daryas Telegram that got chuckle out of me. That she understands exactly why this is funny to English Speaking Pseudo Intellectual Edge Lords and Internet Revolutionaries is to her credit.

The Phenomenon of self-proclaimed dissident’s lives taking place almost exclusively online, monetized internet asceticism, internet revolts against the modern world and smashing capitalism and or communism online as if they even exist IRL fascinates me. There is of course risk involved in being an internet revolutionary/TRVD crusader, I am not posting my actual identity here after all and I don’t encourage anyone else to do that. However, there are also rewards to be reaped if you can tune in your writing, say what people want to hear or articulate what they think and gather enough of a following. Maybe the financial benefits won’t be enough to quit your day job but likes and retweets shouldn’t be underestimated as an incentive. For real, I totally appreciate everyone who gives me positive feedback in some way and I imagine this validation is even more critical to the sense of self for terminally online rebels and paradigm smashers.

There is kind of a paradox where the more revolution and revolts against the system take place online, the less anything concrete ever happens IRL. Rebellion itself has been incorporated into the borg collective, it’s part of the simulation now days. I’m not going to offer advice about “what we gotta do”. IMO how this all ends for the Collective White Race and humanity in general is beyond our purview. An online fire brand would respond that that makes me a kike trying to convince Whites not to do anything and that if I were for real, I would be encouraging people to post more online. This criticism is the edgelord equivalent of “every vote counts” as if one guy not posting harder even remotely matters. I’m not encouraging anyone to not post harder, I’m saying that the fate of the White Race and the World in General doesn’t hinge on the sum total of our activity on Substack, Twitter and You Tube. You do you and one thing I can’t prove but am certain of is that we will all get our reward for the work we put in one day, for some it will be in this life and others the next. The individual’s zone of serious influence is the people around him, and chances are whatever post you made or essay you wrote will be forgotten by the reader after a few weeks of scrolling no matter how much he thought it affected him at the time. That is as a general rule online living, no matter how well intentioned is also masturbatory to a large extent whereas IRL living is often utterly thankless. Unfortunately, it’s in the real, thankless world where you have the most potential as a real agent of influence at a smaller but more tangible scale.

So lets examine what Darya Kozeko and possible Kremlin Grey Cardinal has to say about nothing ever happens culture. In the following post she is talking about a 27 year old American Christian Blogger named Ashley Hetherington who I had never heard of:

I’ve been watching a lot lately about a Protestant blogger from the Midwest, Ashley Hetherington. She has been shooting almost identical videos for several years now. Vlogs about how she gets up at six in the morning to read the Bible before breakfast and exercise. Classic genre, super aesthetic morning routines. In winter vlogs, Ashley capitalizes on the themes of the “winter arch” and “lock-in”, meme challenges popular among teenagers about how we will get up early in the morning, swing a lot, eat aesthetic and healthy food, study hard, and focus on ourselves as much as possible. This is a romanticization of self-isolation and hyperproductivity. The maximum “start with yourself”.



This type of content is not close to me, but I was somehow attracted to Ashley. She looks like a kind and devoutly religious person. Although I still bug my eyes when she records how she does Pilates, turning on the Pentecostal worship service on the TV. Oh well. That’s what I mean. As a creator, Ashley is doing very well. Just under a million subscribers on YouTube. She built her advertising integrations, information gypsy products, and her entire brand on the “waiting season.”



She published a book a couple of years ago, “The Joy of Being in Between.” It’s devotional, a genre typical of American pseudo religious pop. There’s a page for each day, a brief life story with a moral lesson, and an impromptu prayer from below. “Joy” is designed to be a spiritual helper to the reader who is in a waiting season, an indeterminant position, neither here nor there. The book is in a cheerful pink cover, designed to inspire positive emotions. But it’s total darkness.



It is assumed that the reader of this book has absolutely nothing going on in his life for more than three months. At the same time, this is not a joyful peace of mind. You are waiting for a bright future, and this expectation causes you pain, so much so that you need external support and every day you persistently ask God for patience to see his higher purpose. It’s a terrifying picture. Not a depressive episode, but the chapter of Ecclesiastes.



Ashley has a good entrepreneurial streak, she knows what’s for sale; but it’s clear from the video that this is not a cynical invention for processing schoolgirls who dream of a bright future. She’s waiting too. New friends, a virtuous husband, and a bright future, she says with a face distorted from hidden pain. Why is this peak of her career a “sowing season” for her? What is she waiting for?

https://t.me/mne20let/1668

Ashley Hetherington

Now I know that all self respecting internet dissidents would very strongly object to any comparison between their noble struggle and a highly monetized Pseudo Christian THOT with hundreds of thousands of Indian and bot subscribers, and Darya does not make any such direct comparison. Unlike Ashleys the dissidents message carries risk, the dissident movements relative poverty is proof that the jews and system fear it and what it has to say. But let’s say the jews stopped ruining the lives of random edgelords who get doxxed and youtube allowed Greatest Story Never Told to be reposted and monetized. What then? Then Whites would wake up and do the thing? Then we would take back our institutions and countries? Let’s take a look at the last paragraph of the post one more time:

Ashley has a good entrepreneurial streak, she knows what’s for sale; but it’s clear from the video that this is not a cynical invention for processing schoolgirls who dream of a bright future. She’s waiting too. New friends, a virtuous husband, and a bright future, she says with a face distorted from hidden pain. Why is this peak of her career a “sowing season” for her? What is she waiting for?

Ashley is an excellent example of the successful modern petty bourgeoise, selling junk via You Tube adds and earning handsomely. Relative fame and comfort with in the confines of the current system is her reward while her content revolves around this being a “sowing season” or “planting seeds”. If the Bright Future ever came, she would be redundant and far less wealthy. The only real differences between her and the internet beer hall putscher is that she gets money and hundreds of thousands of likes from Indians and bots and the dissident gets the intellectual satisfaction of being “truly” subversive and a lower proportion of his likes come from Indians and Bots. Just like Ashley the dissident is “waking people up”, prepping the normies for….something vague in the future. The sum total of Ashleys work on the internet will shape the lives of her neurotic but superficially happy Christians Followers when the seeds planted today sprout in full sometime in the future when something happens. Likewise, the seeds planted by internet rebels today are getting Whites ready for some vague happening in the future, posting hard now means Aryan Maidans in wheat fields in the future. The fact that Ashley is so successful and popular is proof that she is for real and her recommendations work in the eyes of people looking for a 5 star rated method for living outside of modernity. The Dissidents relative poverty and need to hide his identity is “proof” the jews fear his message in the eyes of internet revolutionaries. Both the normie friendly followers of Ashley and the dissidents live fully with in the miasma of the current system and are waiting for something they can’t describe or speed up.

You Alive?

Daria describes the 2020s like this:

These are the silent twenties. Years on low power or sleep mode. (Hence the massive popularity of softlife, tea with a book, and pictures of cute sleepy animals.) We're all waiting for something new, but in the meantime, we're working out and trying to make money and take care of ourselves.



Thanks to SMO, this standby mode is particularly pronounced. Covid-19 has affected the entire globe, as far as I can see it now through my screen window. There's a constant stink on Substack as if people are in some kind of accumulation mode; Ashley Hetherington earns her dime by praying for humility and longsuffering; my entire YouTube offering is filled with videos of "you'll get this video 24 hours before everything changes."



Question: what else should mass culture do in the pre-war tension? When are people no longer going through motions, but some kind of Lovecraftian geopolitical dark forces are openly acting? Here, really, only hope for God and for the speedy resolution of the proposed circumstances. It remains only to understand to what extent this expectation and inaction is justified, and to what extent it is a learned post-nominal helplessness in the face of eternal digital stasis. And work accordingly. After all, only half of the twenties have passed.

IMO the expectation that something will happen is entirely justified and to be honest the Apocalyptic Religious Like Expectation, that the change will be qualitative in regard to the state of humanity and existence itself is more justified than the dissident’s expectation that we are on the cusp of seeing the racial hierarchy of the world order re-arranged in our favor. The edgy dissident’s expectations tend to amount to being able to shop at Costco without niggers and having either a TRVD Christian or some kind of authentic pre-Christian but updated for modernity spiritual milieu. Of course, the edgy dissidents in question would say that they reject modernity, but this is like a goldfish in a bowl posting on the internet that it rejects the bowl and it’s going to build itself a nice aquarium once its cruel owner is overthrown under vague circumstances at some indeterminate point in the future. We are on a death ride and posting on the internet about the driver/conductor’s perfidy is not going change the destination, nor or your posts going to affect what happens after the wreck.

Daria speaks of “Lovecraftian geopolitical dark forces” being at work and if something actually happens that either means the nature of the string pullers changes which entails qualitative change or a re-arranging of what we already have, a simulation of change. Of course, if the JQ were decisively solved that would amount to qualitative change, but I also don’t believe for a second that the jews are just an especially effective apex parasite, they are the representatives of hell and the abyss in human form on earth. Dealing with them once and for all will involve changes not just in the material realm we nominally inhabit but also in the unseen realms we vaguely perceive and feel pressing in on us. The regime of expectation is pregnant with anxiety and all the proxy living and escapism of which online Deus Vulting/Wild Hunting with Odin is a way of self medicating that we mistake for “fighting back” or resisting. Needless to say abusing your meds can have dire negative consequences. Daria mentioned Tyler in Fight Clubs “middle children of history” speech as defining the 90s but IMO that was not the most meaningful scene in that movie. The scene where Tyler, Edward Norton and 2 of the Space Monkeys are driving down the freeway and Tyler is asking everyone what they would like to do with their lives before they die while refusing to control the steering wheel was by far the best scene in the movie and fairly timeless.

Just let go and deal with fact that at the Micro Level you don’t control shit. Don’t be a hamster trying to convince yourself that you are running somewhere on that little cute wheel in your cage. All of us are going to die and that mad popular post you made might not seem as meaningful next to what you did for your actual friends and family. Planting seeds is critical, but which seeds are you giving the most time and labor to? IRL seeds amongst those that know what you look like or online inside the simulation? Are you planting seeds of simulated revolution in the Matrix or are you building a house IRL as it where?

Be advised that the sum total of our online revolution will amount to a child thinking that he is helping his parents drive the car

To be fair shitposting into the void is by no means mutually exclusive with actually being alive and a real agent of influence in the world. Networking online can be useful and if one looks at the internet as a tool as opposed to a method for existing by proxy then there need not be any dichotomy here. Me writing all this on the internet is pretty ironic and I have the self awareness to acknowledge that. But chances are everything that can happen here has already happened. We have had world wars, people have built shit and wrote stuff. People have destroyed stuff and started over a bunch of times. The end of history has come and gone a few times already but nothing has actually happened. People smarter than us have tried to make stuff happen a bunch of times and it didn’t happen. Not even the greatest men of history have got anything to stick for long. Either nothing will ever happen, or something is going to happen that changes everything qualitatively, and we aren’t going to be the ones driving that. That’s not say that what we do is irrelevant. Odin picked the bravest to accompany him if Nordic Paganism is your thing, if you are a sincere Christian then you ought to know that one day you will account for everything. But in neither the Nordic/Germanic Pagan Cosmos or the Traditional Christian did people delude themselves into thinking they had control or even much influence over where this is all going. Being at the whim of greater powers and standing your ground in front of them come what may was always the default. But the point is helping those closest to you live through this static nightmare in practical ways will probably go farther than your online battles with Indians and contributions to the feeds people scroll through.