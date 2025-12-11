Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Radu
2h

A sign that all this Moldovan drama was artificially stoked by people of the system is that they keep insisting on Moldovan as opposed to Romanian language.

in Romania it's understood that it's the same language and the whole situation it's kind of our little Taiwan.

I don't speak Russian or Ukrainian but from what I understand, the same kind of nuance is found between these two languages. they are dialects at most, raised to the rank of distinct languages to separate distinct people.

Regarding Transnistria, from the start the idea of drawing a border just a little bit next to a river is preposterous. Perhaps the economic and industry argument made them draw it like that, but for all the mess that came of it, it was stupid. Transnistria should fall into Ukraine and Moldova should have had the acces to the sea. That little chunk of land is part of Ukraine just to get them acces to Danube. One can say Ukraine was the favourite SSR. Messed up lines on maps. Just like in the middle east, I guess.

Radu
5h

The sign on the tank is written in Romanian. It says 'Death to the invaders"

