Transnistria is a Country that’s recognized by only Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and outside of Eastern Europe most people don’t know it exists. Since the SMO began it has been in the news a bit as it constitutes a small, land locked bastion of Russian Identity bordered by hostile Moldova to the West which the world including Russia consider it a part of and hostile Ukraine to the East. Since the RF can’t really defend this small frontier outpost of the Russian World there has been talk from NATO and Ukraine about SMOing the Unrecognized Republic and delivering Moscow a massive PR defeat.

For those of us interested Slavland Lore the story of how and why this Unrecognized Republic appeared on the map is worth examining. Marxs quote about history repeating as tragedy first and then as farce is relevant here. The root causes of the war in Ukraine which broke out in 2014 is the history of Transnistria repeating as tragedy, and the course of the fighting and political haggling that took place in Transnistria is history repeating as farce in Ukraine with the only big difference being the scale and stakes.

Like New Russia the area that corresponds to Transnistria today became part of the Russian Empire in 1790s due to the wars between Russia and the Ottoman Empire. As a result of The Treaty of Jassy signed in 1792 the Southern Lands between the Bug and Dniester Rivers were seceded from the Ottomans to Russia. The Green and Red stripped area below shows these Acquisitions.

While the Russian Empire was not the BASED and redpilled TRVD utopia that many misguided Rightwingers including Russian White Guard nostalgics think it was it did have its good points. For example, upon liberating this slice of land between the Bug and Dniester Moscow immediately began fortifying it and that is where Transnistria’s Modern Day Capital of Tiraspol comes from.

Model of the Tiraspol Fortess as it would have looked in the early to mid 1800s

Tiraspol is a Russian City just like most of those in New Russia and it would not be unreasonable to assert that the border of New Russia doesn’t end at Odessa but at the Dniester River. Unlike say Kharkov or Donbass the population of this region was a bit more heterogenous, there were Bulgarians, Germans and Moldovans living here alongside Russians. The next Russo-Ottoman War fought between 1806-1812 ended with the Treaty of Bucharest and the Ottomans seceding Besserbia located between the Prut and Dniester regions to Russia as shown on the striped part of the map below.

The Russian Empires Aquisitions between the Dniester and Prut in 1812 would become the Bessarabian Gubernate with its capital in Chisinau and those between the Bug and Dniester including Tiraspol were integrated into the Kherson Gubernate in 1792. After the October Revolution in 1917 Local Bolsheviks seized power in Bessarabia and founded the Moldovan Peoples Republic with the intention of including Transnistria within its borders. As with Donbass in Ukraine during the same basic time period this did not suit the local Bolsheviks in Transnistria who didn’t consider themselves Moldovans though Moldovans did make up about 50% of the population. The haggling between the Bessarabia and Transnistrian Bolsheviks became mute when Romanian Troops intervened and occupied the fledging Moldovan Peoples Republic. The Romanians set up their own temporary Puppet Government who voted to join Romania but in a break with common practice when it comes to the early USSR Moscow never recognized Romania’s claim to Bessarabia. While Romania occupied the Moldovan Peoples Republic Transnistria was integrated into the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic until late June of 1940 when NS Germany forced Romania to return Bessarabia to the USSR. On the 2nd of August 1940 the Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic was created by uniting Bessarabia and Transnistria as was originally desired by the Bolsheviks of the Moldovan Peoples Republic in Chisinau.

Anyone who read my Part 1 of my Review of 85 Days in Slavyansk should see the obvious similarities between the formation of Soviet Ukraine and Soviet Moldova. Transnistria became part of Moldova unwillingly just like Donbass became part of Soviet Ukraine unwillingly. Granted the Moldovan Nationalist weren’t nearly as obnoxious/murderous as the hohols and Moldovan National Identity wasn’t formed exclusively as an opposition to Russian Identity like hoholism, nonetheless the basic template fits in a scaled down fashion and the whole thesis I’m advancing is that the unfinished Transnistria Conflict is a scaled down forerunner of the Donbass War. Another similarity with Moldova and Ukraine is that like Western Ukraine the Western Part of the Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic was less developed than the Eastern Part which had been within the USSR from the start. For example, Moldovskay G.R.E.S, or the Moldovan State Regional Electric Station which supplied 96% of all the Moldovan SSRs power is located in Transnistria and around 40% of the Moldovan SSRs GDP was produced in the East forming a micro image of Ukraine with the industrialized East and Agricultural West.

Regardless of the heterogenous nature of the Moldovan SSR it was overall a pretty safe and calm place until Perestroika and Glasnost when the Doctrinaire Commies in charge of the Republic changed into Nationalist overnight. From TASS:

As in many other republics of the USSR, nationalist movements became more active in Moldova in the late 1980s. In the summer of 1989, the organization “Popular Front of Moldova” (PFM) held numerous demonstrations in Chisinau. The protesters demanded the political and economic independence of the republic, the recognition of the official Moldovan language on the basis of the Latin alphabet. In addition, during the protests, slogans of the “historical reunification” of the Moldavian SSR with Romania were put forward. Their political opponents - residents of Transnistria (then the eastern part of the republic, a third of the population were Russians) - also organized a number of rallies and strikes. On August 27, 1989, the “Great National Assembly” was held in Chisinau on the initiative of the People’s Front, at which the protesters again demanded that the Moldovan language be made official. According to various estimates, from 100 to 500 thousand people took part in it. As a result, on August 31, 1989, the Supreme Soviet of the Moldavian SSR proclaimed Moldavian the official language, and Russian the language of interethnic communication. On November 7, 1989, supporters of the Popular Front disrupted a military parade in the central square of Chisinau, and several nationalists were detained. In response, on November 10, about 6 thousand people stormed the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs. The building was pelted with stones and sticks, the police used rubber truncheons and water cannons. 86 policemen and 46 attackers were injured.

Sounds just like what would be popping off in Ukraine a few decades later no? Pretty telling that 86 policemen and 46 attackers were injured when the Moldovan Nationalist attacked a military parade isn’t it? It’s almost like the Soviet Cops were handling the attackers with kid gloves just like we would see in Ukraine during Maidan when the Berkut were passively eating Molotov cocktails.

https://tass.ru/info/2622839

The Leader and Cofounder of Popular Front Moldova was Ion Hadirca, an illustrious member of the Moldovan SSRs Literary Intelligentsia. This is an important point Respected Readers, the Moldovan Nationalist Movement was not led by oppressed, underground dissidents being hounded by the KGB. It was led by the Soviet Intelligentsia who were funded and awarded by the State itself. Translation to English from Hadircas Russian Language wiki:

In 1966-1968 he worked in the district newspaper “Kalea Leniniste”. From 1974 to 1978, he worked as a researcher at the Institute of Language and Literature of the Academy of Sciences of the MSSR. From 1978 to 1981 he was an editor, then head of department at the publishing house “Literature Artistica” in Chisinau. In 1979 he was awarded the Boris Glavan Prize of the Komsomol of Moldova. From 1983 to 1985 he was the head of the literary circle “Luceafarul” at the newspaper “Tinerimena Moldovei”. From 1987 to 1989 he was a member and secretary of the board of the Union of Writers of the Moldavian SSR and the Republic of Moldova. He is the author of a number of collections of poems and translations from Russian, Armenian and other languages of the peoples of the USSR, journalistic essays, poems “Acest carnet comsomolist” (about the Bessarabian Komsomol standard-bearer and revolutionary Anton Onica, 1987; the poem “Anton Onica” is also dedicated to him), “Carnetul Boris Glavan” (about the Young Guardsman B. G. Glavan, 1979) and others.

https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Хадыркэ,_Ион_Дмитриевич

What you see above is absolutely not the biography of a guy on the run from the brutal Soviet Authorities, this was a guy who was in with the authorities. This was a guy who was literally making the States Propaganda. The “fight for independence” from Moscow in the USSRs various constituent Republics was led by the States own Intelligentsia, it was not a spontaneous explosion from oppressed BASED and redpilled nationalist peasants. Going forward we are going to see that the resistance to Chisinau centered in Tiraspol on the other hand really was a popular movement led by plain workers. It’s no small matter that when Perestroika and Glasnost where at their height that the local media in Moldova was in the hands of people excatly like Hadirca. That is the USSRs own media was telling Moldovans to go out and protest against the USSR. This is exactly like how the feds will pay antifa organizers to break shit and get violent in support of BLM and tranny rights or whatever.

Ion Hadirca. He was a based and redpilled Solzhenitsynesque dissident/celebrated member of the Soviet Intelligentsia back during Perestroika. Now days he is just a basic bitch neo liberal shitlib.

In February and March of 1990 the Popular Front would participate in the Moldovan SSRs local “free” elections where they would get 25% of the vote which is not surprising at all considering the local State Media was anti State. The 2 main ideas that Popular Front was advocating were independence from the USSR and making Moldovan the only Official Language, the latter of which had already been done by September 1, 1989. Prior to that there had been 3 Official Languages in the Moldovan SSR, Moldovan, Ukrainian, and Russian. The Language Law of course was passed without any direct popular vote but if it had been voted on probably it would have had 25% in favor as the Popular Fronts share of the vote would be a good proxy for establishing just how many people were in favor of stripping Russian and Ukrainian of official status. What anti Soviets/anti Russians present as an absolutely epic popular uprising against the commies was totally top down in other words. The law of course was meant to make life miserable for people living in the East of the Country that spoke Russian as their 1st Language and many of whom just didn’t speak Moldovan at all. On the 23 of June 1990 Moldova declared itself Sovereign but still part of the USSR which I guess in practice meant that the local Government could follow Soviet Law when it benefited them and disregard it when it might interfere with what they wanted to do.

On the 3 of Septembur 1990 Mircea Snegor became the President of Moldova which was still formally part of the USSR. I say became because apparently nobody ran against him.

From Snegors wiki:

Snegur was a member of the Communist Party of Moldova from 1964 until 1990. In 1981, he became the secretary of the Communist Party committee of Edineț District, an office he held until 1985. That year, he became Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, serving until 1989. On 26 March 1989 Snegur was elected member of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union in the 11th and 12th convocations. On 29 July 1989, Snegur was appointed Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of Moldavia, serving in this role until 27 April 1990. During his term, he supported the bill to make Moldovan the official language and the return of the tricolor flag of Moldova. On 27 April, he became the chairman of the Supreme Soviet of Moldavian SSR. On 3 September, he became President of the Moldavian SSR.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mircea_Snegur?ysclid=mj0lmwpv56428561542

Again, just like with Ion Hadirca this first President of Moldova was not even remotely a real dissident. For Gods sake he was a member of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR. For anyone who doesn’t know the Supreme Soviet was the highest legislative body in the USSR, its function being:

The Supreme Soviet of the USSR was the highest legislative body in the Soviet Union in the interim of the sessions of the Congress of Soviets, and the only one with the power to pass constitutional amendments. It elected the Presidium, formed the Soviet government, the Supreme Court, and appointed the Procurator General of the USSR.

https://en-academic.com/dic.nsf/enwiki/17880

So Snegur in 1989 is a member of the highest legislative body of the USSR and less then a year later he is a Moldovan Nationalist promoting unification with Romania. Do you see how dumb this all is Respected Readers? It was men like Sengur that played the decisive role in destroying the USSR, men who “served” at the highest levels of power. Absolutely nothing to do with plucky rebel anti commie dissidents waving signs. Needless to say, just like with Hadirca, Snegur never had to hide from KGB because he was buddies with them. I mean Sngeur was literally the guy appointing judges so it’s not like they ever gave him a hard time either.

Mircea Snegur

Much like in Ukraine the law stripping the Russian Language of its Offical Status pissed off lots of people, especially in the east of the country. In response to the Soviet Intellegentisa like Hadirca and Highest Level Chinovniks like Snegur making Russian no longer acceptable for official business over 100k actual regular proletarian workers went on strike in Transnistria. This is a colossal number considering that less 500k people lived in that part of Eastern Moldova at the time and it was definitely bigger than the anti Soviet Rallies that the Soviet Intelligentsia and Chinovniks were leading in Chisinau. If you are pro Moldovan Nationalist here just be dead honest with yourself and have the class to admit that you are siding with Soviet Intellegentisa and Bureaucrats against guys working in power plants to keeping the lights on and stuff like that. The strikes were severe enough that Mircea Druk, the Prime Minister of the Moldovan SSR commented:

These people need to understand what’s going on and that’s it’s a privilege to work and live here. I advise them not to play with fire. We don’t want Levan or Beirut in Moldova but we Moldovans will go to the very end and not retreat. If they don’t accept out terms then we will have Karabakh or Ulster. Some of these Russian Deputies conduct themselves with utter insolence as if the only word they know is no and we won’t tolerate it forever. Do what you want Russian Brothers but do it at home.

https://weekend.rambler.ru/read/43126235-bylo-strashno-vsem/?ysclid=mj0n781c3m852813395

Don’t forget, these words were uttered while the USSR still existed. Moscow was either powerless to prevent this kind of rhetoric from a very highly placed official or just didn't care. Any hope of holding the left and right bank of the Dniester in Moldova together in one country was finally snuffed out on June 23, 1990.

On June 23, 1990, the Supreme Council of the SSR of Moldova adopted a resolution “On the conclusion of the Commission of the Supreme Council of the SSR of Moldova on the political and legal assessment of the Soviet-German Non-Aggression Treaty and the Additional Secret Protocol of August 23, 1939, as well as their consequences for Bessarabia and Northern Bukovina.” The document noted that in 1812 Russia “dismembered the state of Moldova,” and in 1940 the USSR “occupied Bessarabia and Northern Bukovina by force of arms against the will of the population of this region.”

https://novostipmr.com/ru/news/20-06-23/nezakonnoe-provozglashenie-mssr-kak-separatisty-iz-kishinyova?ysclid=mj0p8ncn9d199908671

I suppose it's possible that in 1940 that the local Bessarabian Peasants were bummed to have the Soviets show up and the Romanians leave. Personally, if I had to make a bet my gut would say they generally didn't care one way or the other but I wouldn't die on that hill. On the other hand, saying that Russia is guilty of dismembering the State of Moldova in 1812 is pretty wild. I mean the Moldovans would have been better off under the Ottomans? And what “Moldovan State” was dismembered exactly? Part of Moldova became part of Russia after being part of the Ottoman Empire for centuries. Perestroika/Glasnost was in essence Trotskyism/Leninism making a comeback and what’s expressed above is an example of that. We see reproach of Stalin and Historic Russia based on lies and unprovable assertions. The Moldovan SSR Leadership was saying the Russian Empire was bad and the Bessarabian Orthodox Peasants wanted to remain in the Ottoman Empire and also the Stalin Ribbentrop Pact was illegal, and the locals wanted to stay with Romania. The accusation against the Russian Empire is absolute chutzpah with no basis in reality. While I concede that it’s theoretically possible that the locals would have preferred to stay under Romania in 1940 let’s not forget that the Romanian Army occupied what was at the time part of the USSR.

All the Soviet Intelligentsia have even in theory is the emotional argument, that the locals wanted to remain as part of Romania. But these same people would go to war with Transnistria soon because the locals didn't want to be part of Moldova. So, all the rhetoric amounted to was a mix of factual incorrectness and peons to caring about popular opinion when it suits them and declaring war popular opinion be damned when that suits them. And on what ground can Chisinau claim sovereignty over Transnistria when Transnistria was never occupied by Romania? If it was wrong for Stalin to get Hitler to agree to force Romania to give Bessarabia back to the USSR okay fine, but what does Transnistria have to do with this? Presumably Stalin should have given Transnistria to Romania instead of tacking back Bessarabia? But since Stalin didn't do that in 1940 that means Moldova has to attack Transnistria in the 1990s I guess.

Following Chisinau’s declaration that the 1940 reincorporation of Bessarabia into the USSR was illegal a referendum on independence from Moldova was held in Transnistria. Voter turnout was around 79% with 95% voting to create the Transnistrian/Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic. That is Transnistria was voting to remain part of the USSR while the highest placed Soviet Authorities in the Moldovan SSR were striving for independence. Reminder Respected Readers, there were no referendums happening on Chisinau’s end, everything was being dictated top down in true Soviet Fashion. The Popular Front won 25% of the vote in the local elections in February and March of 1990 which relatively speaking was a landslide as the remainder of the votes were dispersed amongst tons of moderates getting single digit percentages. It would be incorrect to say that Chisinau didn’t have any mandate at all for its hardline anti Soviet/anti Russian policies, but it would also be entirely incorrect to think a grassroots popular movement was playing out. The Moldovan SSRs Soviet Intelligentsia and Political Elite were carrying out their own project with the passionate support of a quarter of the population while the rest were sitting on the fence and didn’t really care. In Transnistria where the Russian Speaking Population was heavily concentrated and Moldovan share of the population at around 40% the resistance to Chisinau was far more popular and grassroots than the support Chisinau enjoyed in the rest of the Moldovan SSR.

The first order of business for the now independent from the Moldovan SSR Transnistrian/Moldovan Republic was declaring 3 Official Languages, Russian, Ukrainian and Moldovan.

Supporters of Independence from the Moldovan SSR in Transnistria. The Sign reads “the People support an Independent Transnistria”. Interesting to see the Russian Flag flying while the USSR still existed. We have Russian Nationalism coexisting next to Sovok Soviet Patriotism in 1990. This phenomenon is still going strong today and utterly confounds Westerners who can never think outside of binary ideological boxes.

More supporters of Transnistrain independence. The Sign reads “we don’t want to live in Romania”!

The first President of the Transnitsrian/Moldovan SSR was Igor Smirnov. From his Russian Language Wiki:

He spent his teenage years in Zlatoust. After graduating from vocational school, he worked at the Zlatoust Metallurgical Plant. According to a Komsomol permit, he left to Zlatoust to participate in the construction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. From 1959 to 1987, he worked at an Electric machine building plant in the city of Novaya Kakhovka as a welder, planer, grinder, universal turner, head of a blacksmith shop, workshop of large electric motors, deputy chief engineer for technical re-equipment and the introduction of new technology, deputy director of production. In 1963, he was drafted into the army. He served in Balashikha, near Moscow, in the first special purpose army, in the air defense forces. In 1974, he graduated from the Zaporizhia Machine-Building Institute, a mechanical engineer and became a member of the CPSU In November 1987, Smirnov was sent from Novaya Kakhovka to the city of Tiraspol, Moldavian SSR. From 1987 to 1990 — Director of the Tiraspol plant "Elektromash.

https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Смирнов,_Игорь_Николаевич

Igor Smirnov

Unlike the people leading the BASED and redpilled anti commie/anti Russian agenda in Chisinau Igor Smirnov was not even remotely part of the Soviet Intelligentsia or Political Elite. While he was a member of the Communist Party (as where his opponents in Chisinau) he was legitimately just a worker. He had spent his life building shit and getting concrete tasks done as opposed to leading book clubs and working his way up the Party Ladder. Most likely Igor understood on some intuitive level that the people he was opposing wanted to destroy everything he had spent his life building. I’m not just referring to the USSR as a country, the first thing the Oligarchy did upon the USSRs liquidation was start rapidly and ruthlessly de-industrializing their post Soviet fiefdoms. Smirnovs first foray into Politics was in 1990 when he was elected to the Tiraspol City Council and within a few months he was already President of the Transnitrian/Moldovan SSR. Presumably he had some influential backers somewhere but his authority was based on his obvious Leadership Qualities and Competence as opposed to decades upon decades of networking within the Soviet Elite like with Snegur and Hadirca. An ironic trait that Smirnov possessed is that he was very supportive of Ukrainianism, under his watch in Transnistria a bunch of Ukrainian Schools were opened and after the USSR was liquidated he floated the idea of incorporating Transnistria into Ukraine. Of course he wasn’t a raging hohol in the 2025 sense, he was just a Soviet Prole of his time. In Donetsk and Crimea you would have found plenty of people that were fine with Ukrainian Schools in 1990, as long as they didn’t have to send their kids to them of course.

As we covered in the Part 1 of our review of 85 days in Slavyansk on March 17 1991 a referendum was held in the USSR on whether or not to maintain the Country and the turnout was overwhelmingly against liquidating it. The Moldovan SSRs Leadership Boycotted the vote, presumably because they knew that it would make their demands for independence look not as popular as Chisinau was portraying them. If a year before the Popular Front had won 25% of the vote than it’s entirely possible that on the referendum about the USSRs continued existence that votes for liquidation would have been less than 50%. Naturally Transnistria did participate in the referendum with predictable results, the people were solidly against ending the USSRs existence. However, Moscow did not recognize the Transnistrian SSR, as far as they were concerned the people forbidding the population of the Moldovan SSR from participating in the referendum were the rightful authorities. Imagine the absurdity, the USSRs National Leadership was on the side of people who wanted to liquidate the country they were in charge of. In modern “democratic” countries the authorities will import voters, forge votes, have dead people vote etc. Whatever it takes to get the correct results. In Gorbachav’s USSR the National Leadership was straight up just not recognizing people voting ostensibly in Moscows favor.

Smirnov was a strong supporter of the ГКЧП or “State Commitee of Emergency Situitions”. This committee consisted of members of the Government, Military and Spook Apparatus intent on overthrowing Gorbachev and stopping the USSR from being dismantled. On August 19 1991 the ГКЧП leaders isolated Gorbachev at his dacha in Crimea and declared a State of Emergency across the USSR claiming Gorbachev couldn't fulfill his duties due to health reasons. The Committee then had the soldiers and police they controlled surround the White House in Moscow where they demanded that the Soviet Government just hand power over to them. Obviously, this was a very stupid plan, and the Government did not comply. When the Committees demands were not met and they were unwilling to storm the White House the whole operation flopped and Boris Yeltsin and the Liberals benefited enormously. The Military and Security Services were utterly purged of anyone who had any connection to the Committee removing those opposed to Yeltsin from positions of influence.

Very naive, gullible Russians defend the White House from Emergency Committee Troops in August of 91. The sign they are holding reads at first glance “the Dictator won’t pass” but there is a second way the sign can be understood which is “the Dictator is never going away”. So maybe the sign is correct for the wrong reasons.

The Committee’s plan was so dumb and benefited Yeltsin so much that I assume it was sabotage. 2 Years later and the situation was reversed; it was the Government/Parliament in the White House trying to strip Yeltsin of his power and Yeltsin supporters besieging the building. Unlike the hapless committee Yeltsin showed no mercy and bombarded the shit out of the White House killing 147 people and wounded 437.

White House in Moscow on October 4, 1993. Unlike the virgin Emergency Committee, the Chad Yeltsin wasn’t afraid to blast his political opponents into submission.

I know I am getting way sidetracked here but I feel compelled to share one more screenshot here in regard to Yeltsin’s much more successful White House Siege. The following is from the English language wiki article about the 1993 Russian Constitutional Crisis that culminated in White House being blown up:



Obviously the left column is Yeltsin’s ideological supporters and the right his opponents. I’m actually surprised at how accurate the English Wiki is portraying this. As I constantly harp on modern anti Russians obsess over how Russian Nationalist don't focus on fighting Soviet Nostalgist hard enough unlike say Baltic and hohol Nationalist who never stop bitching about the USSR. Well Russian Nationalist, even those that otherwise hate the Soviet Union understand that what came after was even worse. If the Commie Sovak Emergency Committee couldn't find the balls to Storm the White House than anti Commie Yeltsin had absolutely no such scruples.

But yes let’s get back to Transnistria and stop meandering as once again this post is too long.

During the committees failed coup attempt Smirnov was arrested in Kiev by Moldovan spooks on the pretext that he was there providing support for the Committee which he had. This was the point where both Tiraspol and Chisinau started preparing for war. Prior to the failed coup the USSRs formal existence prevented Chisinau from trying to seize control of Transnistria by force but after the Committees failure everyone knew the USSR was doomed. Smirnov wasn’t held in custody for long and the standard anti-Russian vanilla narrative is that “Moscow” pressured Chisinau to release him but there is a much more obvious reason. Upon Smirnov’s arrest Tiraspol blocked the Odessa to Chisinau railway, and we already learned Transnistria provided 96% of the Moldovan SSRs electricity. Tiraspol just blackmailed Chisinau into letting Smirnov go which they did on October 1st. From here both sides starting trying to assemble a Battle Worthy Army from the remains of the Once Great Soviet Armed Forces. Thankfully for Transnistria there were plenty of Former and still Active Soviet Officers on hand and since Tiraspol still proudly flew the hammer and sickle those Patriotic Minded Soviet Officers found the Transnistrian Cause appealing. The HQ of the Soviet 14th Army was located in Tiraspol and consequently many former Officers lived in Transnistria facilitating the creation of a decently led Military.

Appointed to Command the Transistrain Armed Forces was an Ethnic Romanian named Stefan Kitsok. Kitsok graduated from the USSRs oldest and most Pretigous Military Academy named after Michael Vasilevich Frunz which traced its history back to 1918.

Stefan Kitsok

Kitosk commanded Soviet Troops in Hungary and Czechoslovakia in the sixties and 70s. He took part in suppressing the anti-Soviet Revolt in Czechoslovakia in August of 1968, an event that might rate a full post sometime, but it was essentially a political disaster and airtight professional military success for the USSR. From 1980-1989 he served in Afghanistan, so he was there from the beginning to the bitter end. From Afghanistan he was transferred to Tiraspol where he ended his service working in the HQ of the 14th Army. Kitosk formed the Transnistrian Army into 3 Battalions of around 300-400 men. All 3 Batallion’s had a HQ Staff, Reconnaissance Platoon, Logistics Company, Communications Platoon, Medical Platoon and 3 Rifle Companies. Kitosk did his best to ensure that Officers Leading all these detachments possessed some kind of Combat Experience.

The most celebrated Battalion Commander in the Transnistrian Army is Yuri Kostenko who was nicknamed the “Black Kombat” Kombat being the Russian Term for a Battalion Commander.

Yuri Kostenko

Kostenko was an Ethnic “Ukrainian” who grew up in an Orphanage in the Soviet Far East and upon reaching adulthood joined the Army as an Officer. He served in Afghanistan commanding a Battalion of Paratroopers where he would be wounded twice. In the course of his Military Career, he would receive the Order of the Red Star twice and one Order of the Red Banner. Like Kitsok he would finish his Military Service in Tiraspol to the fortune of the Transnistrian Cause.

Another stroke of luck for the Transnistrians was that there were plenty of weapon’s depos on the territory of their New Republic. Granted as the USSR still existed on paper the Soviet Military Personal in charge of these depos were not authorized to give the Fledging Transnistrian Army weapons and supplies. As a rule, however the local Soviet Military was sympathetic to their former comrades asking for help with the result that the Transnistrian Army obtained around12k rifles and machine guns, 50 Armored Vehicles and 19 Tanks from Soviet Stocks. For the Moldovans everything was much simpler, they had already declared independence while remaining part of the USSR formally. As I already mentioned in practice this meant following Soviet Law when it was beneficial, like when they arrested Smirnov for supporting an antigovernment coup. When Soviet Law didn’t benefit them, they disregarded it, I mean they were an independent country after all! Accordingly, the Moldovan SSR just nationalized all Soviet Military infrastructure and supplies on their territory. Located on the Moldovan SSRs Territory were 229 Tanks, 305 BMP and BTRs and 328 Artillery Pieces and Mortars. In March of 1992 after the fighting had begin in earnest and USSR no longer existed Marshal Evgeny Shaposhnikov who was head of the United Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS for short) would confirm that all these weapons and pieces of equipment were rightfully Moldovan. CIS was an organization consisting of some Former Soviet States and Moldova was not a member.

The former Soviet Military amongst the CIS States was considered joint until 1993. That Shaposhnikov agreed to publicly confirm that all these weapons being used against Transnistria were rightfully Moldovan was a totally unnecessary insult imo telegraphing Moscow’s attitude to Transnistria. Shaposhnikov played a key role in putting down the Emergency Committees flaccid attempt to overthrow Gorbachev btw. Anyway, as we can see regardless of the late Soviet Army agreeing to arm the Transnistrians on the DL the odds were still stacked heavily against them in terms of supplies and equipment. The Moldovans literally had more weapons then they could use and the Transnistrians not enough. Unlike the Transnistrians however the Moldovans weren’t as successful in creating a Regular Military and when they started the war on March 2 1992 they relied mostly on Special Police and Nationalist Volunteers.

There had been clashes between the Moldavans and Transnistrians going on for years by March of 1992 but the ones that finally provoked full scale war took place on the second when Moldovan Police and Volunteer Fighters attacked Transnistrian Police and Russian Regular Army Troops in the town of Dubossar:

On the night of March 1-2, there was a report of an alleged mass brawl, which later turned out to be false. Major Igor Sipchenko, head of the Dubossar Department of Internal Affairs of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, went to stop the riots. The Moldovans opened fire on the police and Major Sipchenko was fatally wounded. A few hours later, he died in the intensive care unit of the district hospital. At midnight, residents of Dubossar gathered on the square near the city executive committee and headed to the police building demanding that Moldovan officials leave the city. As a result of the negotiations, about 30 police officers left the building. Though the police surrendered without a fight, an unknown shooter opened fire killing 18-year-old Don Cossack Mikhail Zubkov, who, along with his comrades, came to the aid of the Dubossar Cossacks. These events, as well as information about the numerous movements of the OPON forces on the right bank of the Dniester River, became the reason to declare a combat alert at night. The daytime events on March 2 confirmed the timeliness of this decision. The OPON troops unexpectedly attacked the civil defense regiment of the 14th Russian Army in Kochiyary. Transnistrian Troops came to the aid of the Russian military. They managed to get the families of the servicemen out of the shelling and prevented the looting of the weapons in the warehouses. After a short battle, Moldovan police officers were forced to leave the territory of the garrison. Major Vasily Voronkov, commander of the Republican Guard battalion, Ensigns Leonid Tolstenko and Sergey Shinkov, and Sergeant Sergey Titovsky were killed in the fighting. The events of early March 1992 were the first episode of a large-scale war on the Dniester. The conflict broke out along the entire length of the Dniester, gradually concentrating in Bendery, Dubossary and the Koshnice bridgehead.

https://mopmr.org/?p=61254

The OPON being referring to above were Moldovan Special Police, not regular Army.

OPON Police in 1992

In March of 1992 the Moldovan police still had a strong presence in territory claimed by Transnistria such as the town of Dubossar where the clash on March 2 described above took place. Of course the Moldovans blame the Russians and Transnistrians for starting the fight but lets play devils advocate and grant that the Transnistrians are lying and it was their police that opened fire first on OPON who fired back in self defense and mortally wounded Major Sipchencko. In what universe could the Russians and Transnistrians force OPON and the Moldovan Volunteers to attack a regular Russian Army Facility on the next day? These Russian Troops were just guys left over from the Soviet Period that had ended about 6 months prior and they were literally under orders to not get involved in any fighting. During this fight at the Russian Base the Russian Army obeyed their orders and didn’t even put up resistance, it was the Transnistrians rushing to the scene that defended them losing 4 men in the process. The Russian Soldiers left the facility with their families, and the Moldovans would seize it in the end.

The title for the above map reads “basic positions for both sides on 14th March 1992 in the Dubossar District”. Where you see Дубоссры underlined in black is where the fights on March 2nd went down. The Blue broken line is obviously the Dniester and by looking at the map it’s clear that the Moldovan intent was to expand their bridgehead on the Transnistrian side of the river and cover the 20km to the Ukrainian Border and cut Transnistria in 2. Between March 2 and 14th the Moldavans would commit about 1000 OPON and Volunteers to accomplishing this task, but they were met by an equal number of Transnistrian Troops and Russian Cossack Volunteers. In the end they achieved nothing as you can see by the relative positions of Moldovan and Transnistrian Forces on the Map on the 14th. While the Moldovans were better armed the Transnistrians had a better organized and led Military as we have already covered. In fact, the Moldovans didn’t even have a Real Military yet, they were just working with Police and Volunteers, and they couldn’t find enough Nationalist to establish numerical superiority over the Transnistrians and Russian Cossacks. A Russian VK history page describes the outcome of the March 2-14th fighting like this:

However, after the first successes [seizing the Russian Army Facility in Dubossar], the OPON suffered a heavy defeat in a clash with the Transnistrian Republican Guard and volunteer Cossacks from Russia. There were almost no professional soldiers among the OPON and Nationalist, with training and discipline being only so-so. Having failed to achieve victory via war, the OPON created a reputation for war criminals in Transnistria, distinguishing itself by killing peaceful ethnic Moldovans, considering them traitors. In addition, a bus with Ukrainian tourists was shot, mistaking them for Transnistrians. After this, a targeted hunt began for them, and already in April 1992, Yuri Kostenko’s fighters staged a retaliatory ambush on OPON, killing 14 people. All these events only increased the hatred of Pridnestrovians towards the Moldovans and increased the flow of volunteers from the locals. This was exacerbated by Moldova’s artillery attacks on cities, in which locals inevitably died. After the defeat of OPON, sluggish peace negotiations were launched, which Moldova used to train a real army

ttps://vk.com/@historicalparadox-istoriya-raspada-sssr-chast-3-moldova-i-pridnestrove-pridnes?ysclid=mj1qylmxga488380736

I really haven’t found reliable casualty figures in regard to the early to mid March Fighting but my impression is a few dozen dead for both sides excluding civilians, and the civilians killed were exclusively from the Transnistrian side. Between mid March and June 19th when the fighting would begin in earnest once more when Chisinau had built a real Army staffed by Former Soviet Officers. The Moldovans would raise 7 motorized battalions manned by 18k conscripts overseen by an actual Ministry of Defense headed by ex Soviet Air Force General Ion Costas. The man who would command Moldovan Troops on the ground during the next phase was ex Soviet Officer and Donetsk born ethnic Russian Leonid Karasev. All in all around 30% of the Moldovan Army at the time was ethnic Russian and meanwhile the creator and organizer of the Transnistrian Army that held off the 1st Moldovan Offensive was an ethnic Romanian. BTW, no small number of volunteers on the Transnistrian side were Ukrainian like Yuri Kostenko. Remember Igor Smirnov who we will recall was the 1st President of Transnistria was all about opening up Ukrainian Language Schools in the New Republic and this was a time when Russians and Ukrainians didn’t hate each other. Ironically some of these Ukrainian Volunteers would later fight against Russia in Donbass. When heavy fighting started again it was focused on the town of Bender which is located where you see бендеры on the map below.

Bender, being located on the west/right bank of the Dniester was a reasonable target for the next Moldovan Offensive as it is more exposed and isolated then Transnistrian Territory on the Left Bank to which it was connected by a single bridge also shown on the map. The capture of Bender was supposed to be a prelude to capturing Tiraspol located on the other side of the river where you see Тирасполь on the map. On June 19th the Moldovans under the Command of Ethnic Russian Leonid Karasev attacked Bender with 2500 men from 3 sides.

Donetsk born Ethnic Russian Leonid Karasev who Commanded Moldovan Troops at the Battle of Bender

Moldovan Armor, written in Russian on the Commanders Hatch and above the left tread is “beast” and “don’t shoot” respectively. No idea what the Moldovan writing says.

Before long the Moldovans had occupied about 90% of the city which was defended by a handful of Transnistrians under Yuri Kostenko. A Russia Military Telegram Channel I quite like describes the battle:

It has been 33 years since the Battle of Bendery in Transnistria, the battle that determined the future of the Transnistrian-Moldavian Republic (PMR). The city was subordinate to the PMR, but at the same time had a Moldovan militia and some partial subordination to Chisinau in something like a layered pie. Bender was defended by a handful of the 2nd Bender battalion of Colonel Yuri Kostenko, who refused to leave the town as required by the Republics Leadership. The fact is that in June 1992, an agreement was signed between the Republicans and Moldova on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops to a safe distance. The Transnistrians pledged to pull their formations out of the city. Kostenko was categorically against this alignment and left several dozen of his militia in it. The battle for Bender on June 19th began very unexpectedly for the townspeople, but not for the militia. They had been recording the arrival of Moldovan equipment to the city for a long time. The Moldovans used an involving a local Transnistrian Officer, who was detained by the local Moldovan militia, after which the Transnistrian militia arrived and surrounded the regional police department and started a shootout. Moldovans sent a column of military vehicles to Bender, which provoked the beginning of a major battle. Due to the very small number of Transnistrian Troops on hand the Moldovans were rapidly able to occupy most the town. Cossacks and militia began to literally run over the Russian soldiers of the 14th Army, who were stationed in the vicinity of Bender, who were doing nothing. It got to the point where people literally squeezed out armored vehicles and climbed inside themselves, just to go recapture the city. On June 20, several tanks of the PMR (according to available information, the tanks were Russian) attempted to storm the bridge leading to the city, but suffered losses and retreated back. By evening, the assault continued, this time the command of the 14th army decided to intervene in the conflict, but only because the Moldovans themselves fired at its bases a couple of times. If they hadn't fired, there probably wouldn't have been any interference. The militia, with the support of Russian tanks, managed to break through the bridge into the city and completely clear its streets by June 23. A positional line of defense was formed, Moldovans and Transnistrians waged a positional war until July 22. Igor Girkin "Strelkov" was among those who arrived by this time. After the intervention of Russian diplomacy, the city became subordinate to the PMR, the Moldovans were forced to withdraw from their positions. Yes, once upon a time, in a far corner of the earth, there was a bloody battle that decided the future of an entire small but freedom-loving republic.

https://t.me/cs_association_0/5059?single

According to that same source a few hundred men on both sides were killed during the course of the 4 day battle as were 132 Civilians. The Transnistrian Government had ordered Kostenkos men out of Bender which he did not comply with, and this probably saved the town and perhaps the whole Republic. Had his men not been on hand against orders the Moldovans would have taken the whole city instead of most of it. The Moldovans had secured the only bridge leading to Tiraspol and the opposite bank and had they cleared out Bender in its entirety it’s certainly conceivable that they could have moved on Tiraspol confident in the knowledge that their rear was secure. Anti Russians will claim that the Transnistrians provoked the fight, and the Moldovans were only responding to Transnistrian Militia surrounding and shooting up the Moldovan Police Station as described in the Telegram Post. That is perhaps true, but the fact is that the Moldovans didn’t just unblock the police station, they seriously tried to occupy the whole city. They were looking for a pretext and the Transnistrian Militia who started the shoot out over the Moldovans arresting one of their own provided it. In all likelihood the Moldovans wanted exactly that kind of development. The Moldovan Police arrested the Militiamen for “distributing propaganda leaflets”. I mean for real? They were looking for a fight and started one and Kostenko refused to evacuate the town specifically because he was sure the Moldovans were planning something.

Reading the English translation of the text above describing the battle one may get the impression that Russian Troops openly intervened and fought on the side of the Transnistrians after doing nothing at first, but this is not the case. The Russian Commander on the ground at Bender simply handed over some tanks to the Transnistrians because he sympathized with them, but no Russian Troops directly fought in the battle. What the Author meant by the Command of the 14th Army intervening because the Moldovans were shooting at Russian bases is that over the course of the past few months 22 Russian Soldiers had been killed by Moldovan artillery strikes against Russian Weapon Depos in Transnistria. Sure, the Russians really were supplying the Transnistrians on the DL so maybe the Moldovans had a legit reason for these strikes. But they can’t cry that’s no fair should Russia respond and after the Battle of Bender Moscow allowed Russian Troops to shoot back at the Moldovans. This is what finally convinced Chisinau to give up on trying to take Transnistria by force. The likely turning point in Moscow’s thinking was when Moldovans started bombing the Russian Weapons Depots with aircraft on top of shooting artillery at them. Moscow warned Chisinau that they would shoot down Moldovan aircraft trying to bomb the Depos and unlike Putin Yeltsin actually stuck to his warning. Moldova lost a Mig and a few Artillery Pieces to Russian counter measures and Chisinau called it quits.

Yuri Kostenko who likely saved the Country was murdered a month after the battle by unknown assailants. Just like with all the charismatic uncompromising Russian Spring Heroes most Russian Nationalist think that Moscow murdered the uncompromising, charismatic and difficult to control Kostenko. Since I’m at almost 40 minutes here its probably time to wrap this one up and I hope I have succeeded in explaining how Transnistria appeared on the map and how it was a small rehearsal for the Donbass War. Like with Ukraine all the hysterically anti Russian/anti Soviet Leadership of Moldova are 100% Creatures of the Soviet Intelligentsia and Political Elite. Like with Ukraine where the resistance to Kiev was started by local regular people, the same was true with Transnistria. Like with Donbass in 2014 Russia solved the problem with Transnistria by kicking the can down the road in 1992 and now that problem is coming back to haunt Russia as it’s even more difficult to resolve. Like how General Sirsky in Ukraine is an ethnic Russian General Karasev who commanded Moldovan Troops was an ethnic Russian. And just like how all the charismatic Russian Spring Heros died mysteriously once Moscow took a more direct hand in running Donbass Transnistria’s most Charismatic Hero died mysteriously once Moscow decided to turn Transnistria into an Oligarch/FSB Colony.