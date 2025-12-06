Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Observer
44m

Imagine being on the bloody fields of Ukraine, dying in the hundreds of thousands, only to turn around and see your own government openly talking about inviting millions of Indians...

One can only hope for a Russian "dolkstötslegend" (stab in the back 'myth') á la the German one.

Dieter Honboffer
3h

Its more similarto WWI than anyone here in the West can comprehend. Just senseless. I wonder if it is mean to demoralize eastern Europe as completely as WWI demoralised western Europe. Thanks for your writing livci

