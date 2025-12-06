Igor Strelkov who should need no introduction and as anyone reading this should know was imprisoned in January of 2024 for extremism. How he was instigating extremism has never beeen clarified as the official pretext for his arrest was a telegram post where he brought attention to the problem of LDNR Soldiers not receiving pay they were entitled to. If that qualifies as extremism, then the term extremism has such a wide definition that it can mean anything the authorities want it to mean much like the terms “hate” “values” “redline” “victory” “denazification” etc. Other than the late Marko Marjanovic probably nobody has made such accurate predictions about the SMO and Russia’s geopolitical fortunes as Strelkov so it’s always worth keeping tabs on what he is saying.

A young Igor Strelkov on the left fighting as a volunteer in Transnistria

His most recent letter from prison is worth quoting at length imo:

Thank you for the detailed summary [about events at the front]! First, to answer your question “about my attitude to transhumanism.” — I don’t know anything about “transhumanists” or their activities at all. Therefore, I have nothing to say about their activities besides them sounding too much like transsexualism.



As for the rest and the main thing, the negotiations between the “warm Hasidic-American-Kremlin group”, which from unknown persons received the authority to settle affairs between Russia and the so-called Country of Ukraine. It seems like one of them is the “son—in—law of the president of the United States” (who is a Hasid), and the other is the “husband of the girlfriend of the daughter of the president of the Russian Federation” (but this is claimed by “evil tongues” that no law-abiding subject of Our National Leader would ever believe).

Strelkov is referring to Kirill Dmitriev to whom Putin has outsourced negotiations over Ukraine, sideling Lavrov and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Russian Samizdat speculates that Dmitriev received this honor due to him being a Ukrainian Citizen originally, his American Higher Education, his long career as an investment banker including working for Goldman Sachs and the fact that his wife is good friends with Putins Daughter. To be upfront I haven’t seen any solid proof that he is an ethnic pornographer, but his background certainly suggests Hebraic aspirations.

Out of the American peace plans 27 points they have formed “4 packages” the most important of which for Trump being that Russia should “cease fire” and give Kiev time to reorganize its defensive lines and other issues that require Russia’s immediate, concrete implementation without any guarantees of reciprocity from Kiev and our Western Colleagues.

Strelkov is purely speculating there based on previous agreements between Russia and the US over Ukraine. As for the 4 packages this is what he is referring to:

Putin said the initial U.S. 28-point peace proposal was trimmed to 27 points and split into four packages. He refused to elaborate on what Russia could accept or reject, and none of the other officials involved offered details of the talks.

In essence Strelkov is assuming that in one of the 4 “packages” the 27 points have been bundled into for implementation is the requirement that Russia observe all the terms of a ceasefire while Kiev is held to nothing concrete with the result being the AFU gets to regroup and catch its breath without making any territorial concessions it may be formally required to on paper. In other words he is assuming there will be no defined mechanism for ensuring the ceasefire terms are observed, Russia will observe them while Kiev will find reasons not to.

Even just a temporary truce (as usual— strictly unilateral, the Kremlin does not hold others to account) will be an opportunity for Trump to “announce the success of a peaceful settlement,” in so—called “Ukraine” it will give a respite, for the Russian Federation it will give a pleasant feeling that it is “being led somewhere by the nose again.”

Translating Strelkov is a total nightmare Respected Readers so I hope you appreciate my humble and mediocre efforts. For real, copy paste one of his telegram letters into yandex translate which is the best Russian to English translator and I promise you won’t understand a damn thing. Strelkov’s writing style is simultaneously witty, sarcastic, and unbearably self-indulgent and verbose. Many Russians try to LARP as Tolstoy or Chekov and unfortunately Strelkov is one of them. In general, what he is saying is that many powerful/important people in Russia want to go back to the good old days of being led by the nose. It’s easier to play the moron than actually win a difficult war and when you are tricked again you can contrast your moral purity with your dear partners subterfuge.

Then it will turn out that these packages contain points that Kiev for some reason or another can’t fulfill in contrast to Russia. But this will happen over the course of a few weeks to several months, giving our State Propaganda time to sell the agreement as a prelude to normalcy and reconciliation. In the worst (but least likely) case, Trump will somehow miraculously succeed in his “strategic plan” to “detach/turn the Russian Federation away from China” (it is precisely this that is the main content of all the agreements allegedly reached by K. Dmitriev). And then — when China (in turn) “turns its back on Russia” — it will be possible to “not stand on ceremony with the latter at all — it will not go anywhere else.”

What Strelkov is saying is that if Russia Capitulates to the West and agrees to distance itself from China in exchange for the sanctions relief in the peace plan than China might turn its back on Russia. If this happens Russia is finished completely even as a regional power. Europe and America are Ukriane’s “rear” in this current war and China is Russia’s. Without China Russia can’t fight a high intensity war at all and if Russia alienates China in exchange for sanctions relief than the US will no longer need to haggle with Russia over Ukraine, at the point Washington will be able to simply dictate terms. That is what Strelkov means about the US no longer having to “stand on ceremony” with Russia.

But, I repeat, the probability of such a “super-success” is vanishingly low — but not because of the lack of desire of the Moscow geniuses of geopolitics, but because of the multitude of objective and subjective factors preventing the cessation of hostilities on the terms of a common US victory over both Russia and “Ukraine” at the same time.

By a US victory over Ukraine, he means that he doubts the US will be able to get the Ukrainians to agree to a ceasefire which will rob the Moscow geniuses of geopolitics as he calls them of the opportunity to surrender and be led by the nose.

With regard to the situation at the front: successes in Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, Volchansk, Gulyai-Pole and on the outskirts of Konstantinovka mean that our troops have achieved operational success in the months—long “battle of attrition.” Each of these (and some others) successes are purely tactical, but together they have undoubtedly “grown” to operational level. It’s just a pity that if during the Second World War large cities were stormed in a few days (maximum weeks), now the “provincial district center” is taken either in a year and a half (Volchansk), or in almost a year (Pokrovsk), etc. With such a “pace” of the offensive, of course, victory over the enemy and the real “denazification” of western Ukraine in the next few years is not even a remote possibility. But after all, now (as I understand from the babbling of our National Leader on TV) we no longer set such a task during our military operation? And, accordingly, we no longer need to find and prepare forces for such tasks? Kiryusha [Dimitriev] has already agreed on everything with the Hasidim, hasn’t he? — I am looking forward to the answers to these questions. I am sure that life itself will give the answer to them, and the president will not even have to bother on December 19th.

Seeing Strelkov referring to Hasidim and mentioning the ethnic makeup of the people haggling over Ukraine is pretty wild. And to top it all off he mentions the “babbling of our National Leader on TV” which is ballsy considering he is in prison and can easily be suicided or something. I thought the spooks were reading his mail, but I guess not seeing as how unlike the case which landed him there in the 1st place this letter contains actual extremism in that it names the ethnic pornographers and his remarks about Putin babbling and how Dimitriev got his job could easily be construed as discrediting the Government. I guess he decided finally that “if your gonna do the time you might as well do the crime”. In summary Strelkov seems to think that the Kremlin wants the peace plan to succeed in a general sense, but that Ukraine won’t sign until they experience a real battlefield defeat and feel like they actually need to regroup and rearm. Paradoxically the most dangerous time for Russia will be when they have actually forced the AFU onto the backfoot because that’s when Kiev will be willing to negotiate for breathing room and Moscow is chomping at the bit to be led by the nose again. Besides the remarks about the ethnic pornographers, Dmitriev, and Putin himself yet another surprising thing in this letter is his semi, relatively optimistic take on the military situation. He implies that the scattered tactical successes Russia has enjoyed in the past few months might actually come together and form an operational level turning point. Not even I am feeling that confident, but Strelkov is not a man whose predictions should be disregarded. I personally am skeptical that even Kramatorsk and Slavyansk can be taken by the bare bones Russian Force in Ukraine, but it seems like Strelkov thinks such a thing is possible given a few more years and hundreds of thousands of more dead Russians. However, he also says that Moscow and the Hasidim have already decided everything anyway. That is once Ukraine is brought to the negotiating table via military setback that the terms are already decided and those terms will be bad for Russia simply because Russia will observe them by the letter whereas Ukraine won’t have to like always. So, Strelkov expects Moscow to piss away the Russian Soldiers sacrifices in any case.

Next on our agenda is how the Russian Chinovnik Class is raising the banner of rebellion against the Digital Gulag System:

The Federation Council is discussing how to protect officials from automatic fines.

Russian judges, prosecutors, deputies and other officials are faced with an unexpected problem, traffic cameras do not take into account their special status. Now all “public officials” have various kinds of immunity, including from the traffic police. But the Administrative Code does not prescribe a mechanism for exempting officials from penalties for traffic violations recorded using traffic cameras. As a result, judges and prosecutors received “letters of happiness” with fines just like ordinary drivers. The discussion in the Federation Council showed that the “special subjects” do not have a unified position. Some believe that legal immunity should be extended to automatic fines. Others believe that immunity was introduced to ensure independence from people, not technology. The change in the rules for imposing administrative fines on “officials performing certain state functions” was discussed on Wednesday, December 3, in the Federation Council. We are talking about judges, deputies, prosecutors, employees of the Investigative Committee and other “special subjects” with immunity. As Senator Maxim Kavjaradze explained, this is not “their personal privilege,” but a way to protect themselves from “external pressure and unjustified persecution.” However, this protection fails in the situation of bringing “special subjects” to justice with the help of traffic cameras, which automatically “issue” fines to car owners. “It turns out that the guarantees of inviolability cease to operate with automatic fixation,” the senator protested.”It’s illogical.”

Imagine you are a prosecutor, and you have been busting your ass fighting racism and you come home to your penthouse, and there is a traffic ticket waiting in the mail like you’re some ordinary dumb ass peasant. WTF is even the point of orbiting the ruling class when laws apply to you? Imagine you are a judge and you did a man’s job of ruling that it’s unconstitutional to not allow jobless Tajiks to bring their families to Russia at tax payer expense and you have a traffic ticket waiting for you at home due to some camera not knowing you are a big deal. Pure Fascism, time to move to Isreal basically. If Chinovniks having to pay fines like ordinary Russians isn’t “unjustified persecution” what is Respected Readers? Millions of Red Army Troops died so that Politburo Members wouldn’t have to pay traffic fines like assholes who don’t even own a single Villa in Tuscany. As someone who has paid many, I know I don’t have any valid reason to avoid paying traffic tickets, but judges, prosecutors, senators, the real elite human capital without which Civilization would crumble do have a good reason. That good reason is they aren’t me and my snark here is my slave morality manifesting. JUSTICE FOR RUSSIAS CHINOVNIKS!!! It starts with harassing our elite capital with demands that they obey the laws they enforce on us and where will it end? Paying taxes too?

FROM MY COLD DEAD HANDS PEASANT!!!!

Those who follow my posting on Notes might recall that a few days ago I posted that Putin said he didn’t want to revive the USSR because it would change the religious/ethnic makeup of the RF, and also the USSR fell because of systemic problems as opposed to the actions of concrete people.

From the above article I quoted the following specifically:

Putin said that the Russian authorities are not going to restore the USSR. “It’s out of the question. It just doesn’t make sense,” Putin said, adding that in the current circumstances, “it doesn’t make sense, because it will radically change the national and religious composition of the Russian Federation.” Western politicians who talk about Moscow’s dreams of “returning the USSR” are just trying to scare their population. At the same time, Putin said that he would not look for those responsible for the collapse of the USSR, and noted that the system was generally to blame, and this must be recognized.

First off we should commend the Presidents wisdom in that he has no plans to search for those guilty of destroying the USSR because he would end up having to arrest himself and his friends amongst the Oligarchy. Also in the bad old Soviet days Russia proper was basically 100% Russian because Soviet Ethnic Minorities weren’t allowed to move out of their Respective Republics. So, if the USSR were to be revived than this might imply having to deport ethnic minorities out of Russia since by law ethnic minorities were not allowed to move there in Soviet Times, unlike today. So, in a way Putin is correct, reviving the USSR might drastically change the religious and ethnic makeup of Russia in that Russia would become more Russian. To further illustrate how committed Moscow is to preventing the re-Russification of Russia here is another post from Telegram from a few days ago:

Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that Russia is ready to accept an “unlimited number” of migrants from India.



According to him, the labor shortage in the Russian Federation is 5 million workers: “We are ready to accept an unlimited number. I think we have a field for cooperation.”



That is, they are ready to do anything but engage in robotics and not pay higher salaries to the indigenous people of Russia.



Such directness is simply amazing.

https://t.me/yaroslav_belousov/3904

Yes, Moscow cares about the ethnic/religious makeup of Russia so much they have agreed to import literally infinity pajeets. I mean what? You want Lenin and Stalin back with the laws against importing minorities into Russia and the constant work on building cutting edge domestic manufacturing processes? Fuuu as the Russinas say.

Next up, Comrade Artyom covers wise Legislation in Yekaterinburg forbidding Christmas Decorations.

The mayor has explained that it has been forbidden to decorate homes this coming New Year. Officials are worried about accidents such as fires and conflicts arising between neighbors.

On his Telegram Channel Comrade Artyom responded with the following:

Life in Russia is becoming more and more unbearable for Russian People.



The authorities of the RF, following the example of Western countries, persecute and destroy the indigenous population in favor of newcomers who profess Islam.



Russians ought to decorate their home entrances in the native Russian city of Yekaterinburg, just as our ancestors have done for centuries. But this provokes protest from Muslim Erdogan residents, for whom New Year’s toys, Christmas trees and other Russian traditions are mortal enemies with whom they are waging an uncompromising war. And the government, instead of silencing the occupiers, condones them.



As for the patriotism that the federal government is talking about..its Great Turanic Patriotism.

https://t.me/t_artm/6285

The first comment on Artyoms channel in response to that post reads:

I didn’t even think about decorating my entrance before! Now I want to paint everything and hang different garlands on my trees at home, trinkets and Easter bunnies!

Now I will definitely go to Maslenitsa! I never bothered going before... And we’ll light it up with a bang and post videos everywhere! The Russian spirit, both Christian and Vedic, is what should rule in Russia!

Maslenitsa is like the oldest surviving Slavic Holiday and by “light it up with a bang” that Telegram Commentator was referring to the practice of lighting big effigies on fire at the culmination of the festival which is celebrated a week before lent. Maslenitsa is a good time, lots of tasty pastries, kids riding on sleighs and animals everywhere, it all culminates with something like this:

If you ever have the chance to hit up a legit Maslenitsa celebration in the Slavlands I highly recommend it, never missed it when I was in Syktyvkar but since moving to Belarus I haven’t been as active. I need to start getting out more before the Pakistanis start showing up.

To close out this roundup I want to a share one last post from Alexander Zhuchkovsky, my few and much appreciated regular readers will remember him as the Author of 85 days in Slavyansk which I started a review of here:

Zhuchkovsky is currently at the front and has been since the SMO began. He doesn’t post much on his Telegram channel and when he does it’s usually just to crowd fund for and thank donors to the Engineering Battalion he is serving in. But a few days ago, he posted that he is thinking about writing a new book and the following is how he describes his motivations for doing so:

During the ten years of the war, I watched the fates of hundreds of people involved in it. Many of them influenced my fate, and I influenced the fate of others. The nature of events was like speeding along a treacherous winding road and not all survived the sudden sharp turns. These people fought the enemy and squabbled with each other, left the ranks and returned again, hoped and believed, despaired and cursed, basked in the rays of glory and then disappeared without a trace, endured torture and tortured themselves, loved and hated, took lives and gave birth to children, went to prison and died.



I have seen similar biographies in historical books and films before – I was always especially interested in the first quarter of the twentieth century. I knew well what happened in those days, because the participants have left us records and the historians have written colorfully about it. But I didn’t really understand what was inside the minds and hearts of all these people who had gone through wars and revolutions. I’m not talking about ideas and concepts (everything is clear with them), but about feelings and motivations – real, not imaginary. And we certainly didn’t understand the main thing – that these people, at least most of them, were at war with themselves. Just like almost everyone I’ve met in our war has fought themselves.



The comparison with the events of a century ago was born from the frames of the film “Sunstroke” that impressed me, which shows two storylines, two lives. In one, the pre–revolutionary Russia of blessed 1913 in the colors of Prokudin-Gorsky, a young officer with a bright future, a holiday romance with a beautiful stranger. In the second, a country shattered by the civil war and a defeated officer with broken glasses, without shoulder straps and without a homeland. He is tormented by only one question: how did all this happen?



The events of our time do not look so dramatic, but a huge number of people experience them as a catastrophe. The last twelve years have claimed many lives and changed millions of destinies. The revolution in Kiev, the uprising in Donbas, the civil war in Novorossiya. The beginning and failure of the SMO, heavy losses and retreats, mobilization, Wagner’s rebellion and its destruction. How did all this happen?



Many people (among them were my pre-war friends) took the Ukrainian side and fled to Europe. There are only a few left from the volunteer movement that we started with in 2014. The main character of the uprising ended up in prison [Strelkov]. Almost all the militia commanders have been murdered [Mozgovoi, Givi, Motorola, Bezler, Zarchencko etc]. How did it all happen?



All my loved ones in Donbas have been through hardships or died in recent years. One of my superior officers was imprisoned on false charges. The other one ended up in prison after shooting a man. The third disappeared without a trace during our retreat. My first commander was seriously injured at the front and survived, but six months later he died in an accident. My battalion commander was shot dead by his own regiment commander. Tatarsky was blown up in St. Petersburg, Bereg was shot in the rear, Murz shot himself. How did it all happen?



In this matter, there is not the heaviness, frustration, and discouragement that the hero of “Sunstroke” embodies. Of course not. Everything that has happened and been experienced for a long time causes neither suffering nor regret. This is not denigration or professional reformation. I am not a materialist. I take the expression “there is no death” literally. The physical world and bodily existence are relative and secondary to me. From an absolute point of view, no one died. There is no reason to torture myself.



But we live, think, and act on a relative level. And here, in the context of my narrative, the question is how did all this happen? – it serves not to dramatize, but to immerse oneself in the past, to the beginning of events (2014) and even deeper – to what preceded these events, what caused them. Therefore, I will devote the first chapters to where I was, what I was doing and what I was thinking before I found myself in Novorossiya.

https://t.me/juchkovsky/4849

Zhuchkovsky somewhere in Donbass in 2014

I haven’t watched the film he is referencing but those names of the murdered Militia Commanders, the suicide of Murz, the assassinations of Vladlan Tartarsky and Bereg, Strelkov in jail…the ground has definitely flown beneath our feet since 2014. How the hell did we end up here and where is this raging ride on the rampaging tiger going to end? Zhuchkovsky’s reflection reminds me of Papyrus’s book we reviewed, broken lives born between every God Forsaken Outhouse in Donbass and people carrying demons and ghost even when they aren’t at the front. This war is eating the best alive, but also there just isn’t any going back now and it will be seen through one way or another.

On the back of the guy on the lefts armor is written “you remember” on the back of the middle guy’s helmet “all” and on the guy on the lefts armor “their names”-You remember all their names

More recent and casual readers might not remember Murz, Bereg, Tartarsky and the Militia Commanders Zhuchkovsky mentions but they are names any Russian Patriot will know. Maybe one day I will cover them, and I think

has at least wrote something up about Tartarsky and Murz if you search his cursed archives. The whole thing with Zhuchkovskys ponderings and how far we have come reminds of a song call signal from the Russian EBM project Technogenetics. Partial Lyric Translation:

Reckoning walks amongst graves

and other people’s unborn children

The ink is frozen dry on a

history of feeding the worms



Opening wide pits to the abyss

Waiting for the barracks and training grounds of guests

Recent scars have been revealed again

Wishing for bad omens



What happens then?

The reckoning is knocking on the door!

With a sick nature

Laughing with his mouth torn open

What happened then?

Lead came home to the belly

Finished off with a bayonet

He was once a living being!

The fist dreams of a fight

About an early meeting with a face

The dog dreams of bones and the flesh of the slain.



You howled like a wolf at the moon

And brought trouble upon us

The Guardians of the Holy

They’ve finally come for you

The sea of anger will not be drank up

The rusty axe will not be blunted

A great tribe has merged in a death march

And the alarm sounded...

Why are you laughing, dear?

Giggling over your open grave?

We don’t have much time left.

Until we are judged by God.



How the road rushed under our feet

How feats were performed in our minds

You’re going to tell Him how it was.

You can’t hide crumpled honor.

What’s left is an echo of sanity

And the scars of being deprived of innocence

And steel, and medals which are all cheaper than tin.



With dashing skill

Payback burst into our house!

With a sick nature

She waved the Holy Cross

What happened then?

Lead made friends with my belly

Finished off with a bayonet

I was a living being!

