Is killing right or wrong? Most would probably say it's wrong for sure but let’s examine the matter from the other side. When a tigress kills a doe is it right or wrong? From the victim’s point of view its wrong of course. The doe died a torturous death when the predator’s fangs shredded her soft flesh. Probably all her young offspring will die painfully as well without a mom to feed them and pass on the skills of survival. For the doe it’s all definitely bad. But if the tigress doesn't kill her then she won't have anything to feed her young cubs. If she is merciful than her fluffy little offspring will be tortured by hunger until they are dead. Would that be good? Everything depends on you how you view the world. I disdain those who view everything through the eyes of a victim. I encourage you to look at the world with the enlightened gaze of a predator. There is always going to be war and killing, while life exists there will be death, it's a necessary process that sustains the world, it’s not some defect. As for me, the lives of my tiger cubs are many times more valuable than the lives of countless thousands of deer. My family, my nation and my country will live and prosper come what may. If that requires burning down the rest of the world then so be it.

There was a time not so long ago that I would have considered Papyrus's description of his basic world view as pseudo edgy borderline cringe but over the past few years I've been coming around to it more and more. My increasing agreement with him has corresponded with a simmering disillusionment with pan Europeanness, White Solidarity etc etc. For me the fate of Russia is incomparably more important than whatever happens to the rest of Europe and the feeling is mutual. The Russians that are killed on a daily basis due to a combination of the "Russian" ruling classes traitorous nature and Western self-interest are much more painful for me than the fates of Western Euros and Americans who are likewise victims of their own overlords. But those same Western Euros will kick down Russia’s door and come for my family if they are provided with the right combination of propaganda and perceived incentives. I genuinely pity all the English girls pimped out, raped and murdered by Pakistanis in the UK for example. But the men of their families who are prevented from protecting them by the State will come for my family one day on behalf of that same State. It just be like it do.

We ended part 1 of our review of the Living and the Dead with Papyrus having returned to the front of after his 1st concussion. Papyrus is now in charge of an anti drone radio electronic warfare team, and he doesn't really give us any concrete descriptions of this work in the early and mid-parts of his recollections. We will see a little a bit of it in part 3 but for the most part Papyrus is more concerned with conveying the vibe of life at the front than in concrete descriptions of his own work. He details the misery of constantly finding rats in his sleeping bag and boots, the general constant exhaustion and filth etc. While he doesn't describe his own teams specific activities, he does give a harrowing description of the work of a Wagner Soldier named Tyson:

Tyson was an intelligent young guy with blond hair. He knew several programming languages and could undoubtedly become a successful IT specialist. For the time being however he was near me in a filthy trench outside Bakhmut, where there was no sign of an IT office. Occasionally we would cross paths and commiserate about existence and eternity. The assault troops in his area were actively trying to push back the enemy's forward positions. The units involved in these attacks were primarily composed of "K" soldiers (former prisoners). They were dropped off here every day. They left their personal effects and equipment which they didn't carry into battle at the rally point and headed straight into combat. As you might have guessed, these personal items would often lay around waiting for their owners for long periods of time and it wasn't uncommon for the owners to just never return for them at all. Tyson and his squad were typically located slightly behind the assault troops, and since the fighting was very intense, they were constantly dealing with the dead, wounded, and broken equipment. Those fortunate soldiers that were assigned to transport the remains of destroyed equipment to the repair facility had the opportunity to wash themselves and spend their hard earned rubles. One evening, Tyson made his way to the always crowded casualty evacuation point. Not far from the wounded a black body bag was laying on the ground. Inside there were 2 200s (200=KIA), but as he got closer, he realized that there was a third lying on the ground as there wasn't enough room for him in the bag. His skin was already an unnatural shade of gray, and his camouflage clothes were thoroughly encrusted with moisture, dirt, and blood. As soon as the sun sank below the horizon and enveloped the already cheerless landscape the Evac Vehicle came flying up to the evacuation point. It was a fresh BMP-3 of the Ministry of Defense, on top of which sat 2 soldiers in addition to the crew inside. The commander of the vehicle poked his head out of the hatch and yelled for them to hurry up since a BMP located out in the open for too long would receive gifts from the enemy. The black bag was quickly picked up by 2 cursing assault troops and Tyson approached the lone guy lying on the ground. Only when he bent down close to the corpses face did he notice that which he had missed before. On the one hand, he was just an ordinary guy who died for no readily apparent reason. But up close, it became clear that he was missing part of his skull, and through the gaping hole around his eye socket, you could see the anatomy of the inside of his head. For a few seconds Tyson froze in place, staring at the hole until the voice of the dead mans comrade pulled him out of his thoughts. While trying to avoid getting blood from the leaking skull on his hands Tyson grabbed the dead soldier from under his arms and with one his squad mates lifted the body into the truck. This point was the farthest on the evacs route and there was a long way to go. After 15 minutes they stopped at the next evacuation point but in the darkness of the night making out the details of their immediate surroundings was difficult. All that could be clearly seen was the glint of plastic on the field. Once their vision had finally adapted to the dark the eyes confirmed what the brain wanted to deny. There were about sixty black bags containing the remains of our troops scattered haphazardly on the field. A Game of Tetris started. The two guys who had originally arrived on top of the BMP remained sitting on it, staring blankly. On the twelfth bag with a corpse, our programmer's strength began to wane, so he pushed one of the loafers on the shoulder. -Brother take over for me, I’m worn the fuck out, I don't have any strength left,- said a tired Tyson, who had already not slept for a couple of nights. -I can't, I'll be sick,- the soldier on the turret replied without turning around. Not believing his ears nor knowing what to say he continued working. He didn't have it in him to argue or fight in this gloomy field, or in this warm vehicle. The enemy's artillery was very responsive to our mistakes, and we couldn't afford to give them more reason to celebrate today. By the end of the loading process, there were 15 dead bodies in bags and one young man with a leaking skull. On the way, Tyson asked the commander of the vehicle with whom he was acquainted about the gargoyles sitting idly on his armor. It turned out that they were an escort group, recently signed up military personnel. -Well, that's probably their job, sitting there and watching,- Tyson thought, adjusting the corpses of our soldiers around him and taking a deep breath of their sweet and sour stench.

Drawing that accompanied the above story about Tyson

In contrast to the misery of Tyson's work at this same time Papyrus occasionally had some decent days every once in awhile:

I peacefully napped in my comfy one man dugout. The warm sun was rising outside while birds were happily chirping away in the trees. Life was seriously great. -Papyrus come on out of there. You need to go help another team set up some new toys that you are already worked on- rang out Mops cheerful voice. Mops was a short, swarthy guy with scheming eyes who had recently become our company commander. -fuck it in the mouth, like I don't have anything else to do! I just got off sentry; I need to sleep and sleep - I grumpily whined. But there was nothing to be done about it. -Igor you're in charge, Kaban (Mops assistant) said I’ll be back in a few days, you should be able to hold everything down without me in the meantime. -Yeah no big deal, get out of here already and don't fret over anything, we got this- he confidently says. My guys see me off and I sit next to Kaban who is behind the wheel. -Papyruschick, my brother, my dearest, now the most important thing is get to from here to there as cheeky breeky as possible and maybe pick up some hoes!!! LETTS FUCKING GOOOO!!- he says, overflowing with enthusiasm. As you might guess he isn't distinguished by any sort of humbleness or shame. Within a minute we sped away in his ram shackle bucket of bolts. After an hour of speeding through ravines, dead settlements and forests belts we arrive at Dwarfs position.

We met Dwarf in part 1 when Papyrus was small talking with his fellow trainees at Molniko about why they had joined Wagner. Dwarf was one who just wanted to get away from his wife and was generally sick of civilian life. Papyrus describes Dwarf as a:

short, stocky bearded man with kind eyes

Nonetheless Dwarf and his men are ready to kill each other over how to set up the new equipment and after some fuss Papyrus manages to sort the situation out just as it starts pouring rain...he comments:

Imagine..there were no covered dugouts here.

For all that the next day started promising enough:

The next day starts joyously. Pleasant weather, quite, coffee, biscuits and catching up with Dwarf. It actually wouldn't be bad at all to stay here forever. There was comparatively less active fighting on this part of the front, there was almost no artillery bombardment, casualties were rare but the guys here were still a good team. An ideal place if there ever was one. I would have gladly gave up my job as a team leader and enjoyed the life of a basic operator here. But fate like always made its corrections. During the second half of the day unexpected screaming breaks out on the radio:

(In the following exchange Sunset is the codename for the headquarters radio operator of the unit Papyrus belonged to and 41 was the number of his squad)

-SUNSET, SUNSET, 41, SCHOOLВОУ IS 200 (KIA) -Sunset receives, evacuation is in route to you -SUNSET khhher krrr dvekkrr -41, 41 say again, 41 say again, 41...

There wasn't any response. Everyone was looking at me..after all I was the commander of that very team and only yesterday had come here to help set up some new equipment. I silently smoked and staired at the ground.. it wasn't like I could help or change anything. Only God knew what was happening there right now. That evening, I found out that my position had been completely destroyed and I didn't have anywhere to return to. It was Schoolboys 2nd day of war, and he had arrived a few hours after I left for Dwarfs Position. An 80mm round landed directly inside his dug out so he had no chance of surviving. Igor whom I had left in charge was concussed and the rest were 300 (wounded).

Fate is a quiet the prankster. It spared me but took Schoolboy on his second day of war. I didn't even want to leave to my comfy dugout to begin with and in all likelihood I’m only alive because I was drug here. Is there anything I could have changed? Probably not and I need to sleep. The main thing is I'm alive, as callous and fucked up as that sounds right now. The next day Kaban comes for me again, this time without his usual grin. -hey brother..Im sorry about your guys. Get in the car... you have a new team-he says quietly. -Alright. Lets go. After a few days I was on a new position with my new men. While trying to scratch the old owners name off my armor again, I listened to Dwarfs position getting fucked up over the radio. Half his squad was 200 and he was heavily 300. Shrapnel was lodged into his collarbone and shoulders, despite losing lots of blood he would live thanks to timely first aid. He even managed to keep his hand but unfortunately, he can't move it anymore. And imagine...I hadn't wanted to leave there either.

“All I could think about was how I had wanted to stay there”. Drawing and line by Papyrus about his visit to Dwarfs position

Just like that Papyrus has lost his team while he was away helping out some other team, and then once he leaves the team he was helping they too are destroyed. At one point earlier in the book Papyrus writes:

I’m sure that if you are meant to die in war, you are going to one way or another

To illustrate his point, he talks about 500s or pytsotis as they are called. These are soldiers who refuse to stay at the front, in Wagners case sometimes these guys were just "zeroed out" or killed on the spot but luckier 500s would perform manual labor in the rear. Papyrus tells of a case where a 500 soldier was killed at a base in the rear by HIMARs, this also happened a few days after he was at that very base. So, no matter where you are, a base in the rear or a quiet part of the front, when it comes to the SMO if you are supposed to die you will. Or get maimed. After this surreal tale of his team being destroyed while he was away helping people and then those people he was helping being destroyed after he leaves Papyrus writes another tale about Tyson:

The entire front was locked into a feverish fight. Everyone sensed something had changed, the experienced convicts of the storm infantry and our veterans such as Tyson who was by now utterly sick of life. For past 3 days the hohols had been energetically trying to roll back our positions. Every hour somewhere at the front a short prologue of small arms fire would ring out, followed by a chaotic fire fight with its own culmination and climax which as a rule was punctuated by 120mm impacts that would mark the end of the skirmish..but only temporarily. On one of these days Tyson was waiting for the Evac BMP at the Evacuation Point like always. Like always the wounded sat and laid around waiting to be picked up. Despite the difficult situation spirits were high enough, like always the men told dirty jokes and unflattering anecdotes from their personal lives. Tyson sat calmly warming up food while he had a few idle minutes and every now and then the evac point would break out in laughter or quite down when the details of the next skirmish were transmitted over the radio. A few kilometers away 120mm rounds started impacting throwing up clouds of dust..try as they might the men could not find an appropriate joke to mark the moment. The Radio broke out with soul wrenching cries: -SIVI, POLKAN! SIVI, SIVI POLKAN!!!-yelled Polkan with all his strength. -This is Sivi, I copy- responded an exhausted voice. -SIVI THIS IS POLKAN..GUYS...SOMEBODY REPLY! -THIS IS SIVI ON THE NET FOR POLKAN- loudly yells Sevi But Polkan hears nothing, he has probably gone deaf temporarily from near impacts. -Somebody help me, guys, my eyes have been torn out! I can't see shit! The Senior is dead, I think I’m lying next to his leg, help me! - desperately pleads Polkan. Things are shaping up badly. A pair of soldiers were sent to search for Polkan whom they found alive before too long. It looked like a blast wave had caught him in the face as he was exiting a fox hole, the same impact had killed his senior instantly, simply blowing him apart. Since Tyson was the only unwounded soldier on the evacuation point, he was sent to lead Polkan from the battlefield and get him ready for transport to the rear. At the front there is a certain phenomenon, if you see that for which you are completely unprepared, then it's said that you have taken a photograph which can never be deleted from your memory. The image bites into your brain like a tick and you won't ever have the means to delete it. Tyson met Polkan who was being led by another wounded soldier and together they took Polkan by the arms. Tyson didn't really want to look at Polkan but turning away was impossible. By some miracle the face of this survivor was wholly intact with one exception..this face was totally lacking eyes..they had leaked away and from the dirty sockets seeped blood and lymph. Polkan wasn't yelling anymore, now loud wheezing and coughing came from strained lungs as he spat a mixture of blood, snot, and ocular fluids. His pain was unbearable and unfortunately the morphine had all but worn off, consequently his groaning became non stop. At that moment Tyson received his photograph for life. By this time the Evacuation Point was empty and after an hour another BMP arrived. Tyson loaded Polkan on top of the BMP and they set off in the direction of the hospital at top stop speed. The grey field flew buy accompanied by the sound of rustling gravel and rounds impacting in the distance. To keep from being thrown off of the hull Polkan was gripping the jagged sharp edges of the commander’s hatch with such inhuman strength that blood was running from his palm. He didn't even notice. Tyson guided the hand of his blind comrade to the carabine attached to his webbing and Polkans death like grip focused on Tyson who in turn held onto the commander’s hatch. As they approached the hospital Tyson asked him: -How are you brother? -Alls good, not even hurting, just a little cold. -Alright, we're almost there, don't worry. -I’m not worried at all, unlike you, everything’s just right with me. -What do you mean? I’m about to go take a shower, I’m good brother. -You’re gonna take a shower and go back to the front but I’m finished with this shit. I’m going home you understand? I’m getting the fuck away from here and it's just amazing.

At the hospital Tyson calls Mops whom we met earlier when he told Papyrus to go help out Dwarfs Squad.

-Tyson what’s going on with that guy? -His eyes were ripped out by a blast wave. He's blind. -Fuck...thats shitty..bad luck I guess -No everything’s fine with him..

Drawing for Polkan and Tysons story. At the bottom right is written:

These wounds are yours-shelling from the pit

Sticking out of the mutilated trees-your bones

Your blood is smeared inside your dugout

Take me if you want to

If not-than heal my comrade

How do you heal yourself,

EARTH

Tysons stories are simultaneously disquieting, heroic, and otherworldly. Playing Tetris with corpses day in and do out…riding with a guy who is hacking up lymph and blood from his empty eye sockets mixed with snot while gripping a jagged metal hatch so tight that his hand is bleeding…and he is happy…happier than you have been in a very long time. This story with Tyson took place as the Ukrainian Fall Counter Offensive of 2022 finally collided with Wagners lines around Bakhmut. Papyrus writes:

At this time the Russian Militaries front lines crumpled in their entirety before our eyes. Russian Troops abandoned settlements one after the other and from top to bottom was complete chaos. At a crisp pace the AFU retook lost territory that had been taken with great difficulty by our own soldiers. An urgent partial mobilization was declared in Russia in a bid to somehow stabilize the front. In light of this turn of events the Leadership of PMC Wagner and General S.V. Surovikin decided to start an operation that would go down in history as the “Bakhmut Meat Grinder” with the goal of saving the Army and Russia’s Honor. While the Army was retreating almost everywhere the Troops of PMC Wagner continued to confidently push forward, drawing the AFUs strongest formations into the fray and blunting their strength. Meanwhile, valuable time was purchased for the Regular Army to reconstitute its strength and regroup. As the battle played out both sides poured fuel into the conflagration, turning the city of Bakhmut into a hallowed symbol. It was the bloodiest and most reported on single battle of the 21st century. As the AFU fed more and more of its most able formations into the meat grinder their progress on the rest of the front abated and stalled. We can say with confidence that this was exactly the outcome Evgeni Viktorovich (Prigozhin) originally set out to achieve.

I personally have very mixed feelings about Prigozhin. Unlike Papyrus I don’t believe he was any kind of Sincere Patriot. On the other hand, when it comes to jewish oligarchs you can do way worse than him, at least his business provided an actual service to Russia, a pretty timely and valuable one at that. Papyrus is correct imo that the Bakhmut Operation pulled in Ukraine’s best units that were high on easy victories and blunted their edge just as Prigo and Surovikin intended. Some critics of Wagner such as Strelkov claim that Wagners success was down to them soaking up resources that would have been better spent on the Regular Army but I can’t really agree with this. Wagner was simply a much better run organization than the Army. If Prigo was every bit as corrupt as say Shoigu and Gerasimov than at least with in Wagner there was accountability and good leaders could advance within the company. In fall of 2022 you had all the corruption and none of the accountability in MoD and the Regular Army so no I don’t think handing over the recourses being received by Wagner to them would have been a good call. Now days things are slightly better but not radically so. MoD still sidelines and arrests officers that have too much potential, the main difference now days is that officials and officers who loot to openly are also arrested which definitely wasn’t the case in fall of 2022.

Not so long after settling in with in his new team Papyrus is reassigned to yet another consisting of 2 guys just arrived to the front.

-Papyrus this is your team now- Kaban guiltily says, looking towards the ground. 2 pairs of eyes that understood absolutely nothing peered at me through the autumn darkness. -Gaziks been here for 2 days and Vodnik a week, but he was a radio operator in the rear the whole time. They just sent him to us for fucking up-. -Always sending me the fuck ups- I apathetically reply -Well they weren’t sent to you first. Yesterday they had a decent commander but he took a bunch of shrapnel to the legs and the other guy on the team is concussed. Thats why only these 2 are left and now you as acting commander- -Wonderful. Thanks for the trust-

After the mauling which wounded the commander as well as the single other experienced guy it’s necessary to switch the team’s location. Before Papyrus and Kaban had arrived Gazik and Vodnik loaded their stuff onto the teams pick up truck for transport and we get an idea of why the Headquarters Staff may have decided to send Vodnik to the front. While looking over the packed gear Papyrus says:

-Are you guys fucking with me? I don’t think we are going to be working out of an office. What the fuck is an office chair doing in here?- -Well it was sitting here. So we can take it over there- replies Vodnik absolutely devoid of emotion.

Papyrus decides it’s necessary to unload and reload everything to make sure that nothing else unnecessary is on the truck. While checking over their stuff he comes across the rack/load carrier of the previous team leader which he naturally claims for himself.

I knew him personally and we had a pretty good rapport, he wouldn’t be needing it anymore and I had dreamt of having one like it for myself quite a while. I dusted it off and wiped away the mix of blood and dried mud as best I could and tried it on. -Well what do you guys think, looks decent on me?- I asked Vodnik and Gazik with a dumb smile. They just stood there looking at me with complete and total contempt. -Alright fine, in a week you will be doing the exact same thing-. As it turns out I was wrong, it would only be a few hours.

The guys drive to their new position with some difficulty, out of the 3 of them nobody knew how to operate a manual transmission. That’s kind of surprising seeing as how automatics aren’t the rule in Russia by a long shot. Vodnik gave it a go but eventually Papyrus kicked him out of the driver’s seat and did it himself…..after also having some false starts. When they finally get where they need to go the first order of business was digging in, but the Ukrainians started hammering them as soon as they showed up. Papyrus concluded that there was no way they could work from that spot seeing as how they couldn’t even dig here without getting shot at by mortars. He calls Kaban to ask for permission to move:

-Headquarters says you need to stay right there- -That’s fucking wonderful, but we can’t work here- I reported -Headquarters says to stay there so that means stay there for the time being, Ill come out to you later on and checkout what’s going on over there. After a few minutes a tank starts zeroing in on our position. All that’s left is to take bets, are we all going to die today or maybe they won’t kill all of us until tomorrow? A firefight breaks out in the T-shaped forest belt to our front and when opportunities present themselves, we join in shooting in the general direction of the hohols

Papyrus would have known where Wagners infantry in the tree line was, finding out where the “left and right limits” of where his own guys could safely shoot if need be would be the first thing he would have done. In the situation he found himself in popping off a few rounds in the hohols general direction wouldn’t help much at all in the scheme of things but it would at least keep his own guys from mentally going into the black. The infantry in the tree line stood their ground and when the hohols broke off their attack the artillery and mortars start raining down again.

We turtled down into our so called “dugouts” again to wait out the next bombardment. Our Radio Electronic Equipment was totally ruined and even the antenna for our radio to HQ had been severed by shrapnel. Me and Vodnik tried to accommodate each other in a vaguely square shaped hole around 50-60 centimeters deep. Gazik was laying out of sight in his own hole that reached a depth of no more than 30 centimeters. -looks like it’s died down, can we come out?- Vodnik asks me -Lets take a smoke break for a few minutes- Smoking our cigarettes we noticed what appeared to be 2 tourists in bright sneakers, t-shirts, shorts and body armor calmly walking down the thoroughly shot up road to our position. Kaban like always had on his dark lensed aviator shades like some kind of American Sherrif and Mops was sporting a bright colored bass ball hat you would see on schoolboys during the first day of class. -MOPS, KABAN, GET THE FUCK OUT OF HERE, GO AWAY-!!! I yell while waving my hand from out of the hole. Mops waves a friendly greeting back to me, apparently not understanding the essence of what I’m trying to communicate. In the course of a few seconds multiple things happen. A sharp hiss from an incoming round and ear splitting explosion bring Mops and Kabans attention to the gravity of the situation they have walked into. A mortar round explodes about 10 meters from them and with eyes popping out of their heads they sprint like Olympians to our so called “dug outs”. -PAPYRUS! SCOOT YOUR ASS OVER! MOVE OVER-! -WHERE THE FUCK AM I SUPPOSE TO GO-! Mops and Kaban don’t stand on ceremony and come flying at feverish speed head first into our cramped hole barely fit for a few rats. The hohols start working on us again with mortars and artillery dialing in closer and closer. -What the fuck guys? Is there a war going on here or something-? Gasps Kaban as he tries to claw his way deeper into our much abused modest burrow. -And you thought I wanted to change position out of fucking boredom or some shit-? Kaban was a stocky guy and took up too much room for comfort under the current circumstances and the sides of his legs and ass stuck out exposed. Shot-hiss-boom! Shot-hiss-boom! Shot-hiss-boom! Shot- -We gotta fuck off out of- another stomach churning explosion from not far rudely interrupts Kabans speech, ringing our ears and covering us with clumps of dirt. -I’m dead, I’m dead, I’m dead- absently mutters Gazik as he steps out of his hole. I poked my head up to see what was going with him and he looked like he had lost it. Blood was dripping from his nose, and his movements were jerky and unnatural. He stood with difficulty and swayed trying to maintain balance while monotonously mumbling “I’m dead”. Now with a constant atonal beep in my ears I aggravatedly hopped out of our dugout and pushed him back into his. -You’re alive damn it, alive, lay the fuck down here and don’t stand up- I scream while slapping him hard across the face before running back to my hole. Unfortunately for me Kaban and Mops wasted no time while I laid out Gazik and occupied every centimeter of space in the dugout like flowing water not living a drop of room. The ominous sound of incoming mortar rounds left no time to think, and I jump directly on top of this compressed knot of people. Now it was my ass and legs exposed as I desperately tried to thrust my head into the dugout like an ostrich. Hiss-boom! We couldn’t wait any more. That round impacted about a meter away, any closer and we were done. In all likelihood the next one was going turn our dugout into a mass grave overflowing with human mincemeat and we all knew it. We took off like cockroaches running in different directions, as the team leader I dragged the concussed Gazik with me. The hohols sent a few more rounds to see us off but thank God none of them reached their targets.

The outcome of the battle is Papyrus and Gazik are both sent to the hospital with concussions. Gaziks case ended up being severe enough that he never returned to the front and finished his contract working at the fuel point filling up Wagners various vehicles and maybe even aircraft. According to Papyrus he never fully recovered and to this day still exhibits unnatural movements and constantly speaks to himself under his breath. Gazik swears that the only reason he survived the incident was because he repeated the Lords Prayer over and over until it was all over. But all Papyrus heard him saying was “I’m dead”….however when Papyrus returned to the scene, he noticed that a round had impacted less than a meter from where Gaziks head would have been. He concludes that regardless of what Gazik was actually saying during the bombardment someone had definitely decided it wasn’t his time his die. Vodnik finished his contract with a different team and went home alive and well. In less than 2 days at the front both Gazik and Vodnik went through 2 teams.

When Papyrus left the hospital, he didn’t go immediately back to the front. He worked for a time repairing radios at what would have been the Wagner equivalent of a Company Headquarters. He was working for Kaban and Mops immediate Boss and life was pretty comfortable. He got the hang fixing of radios fast enough and:

probably half the radios in the company had a photo of my idiotically grinning mug glued to them next to a swastika drawn with a marker

By this time, he had 4 months behind him and was planning on going home for good after another 2. Life was of course incomparably better at HQ than at the front, but we still get some grim stories about his time there nonetheless. Papyrus tells a story about a man named Fly who on a daily basis would drive supplies from the company headquarters to various positions around the front. Occasionally Papyrus would catch lifts with him to pick up and deliver Radios. One day Fly asks him if he would ride along and help him offload some heavy gear but Papyrus declines as he was swamped at the time. Instead Fly takes 2 other guys named Mika and Koshei with him who are due to go home on leave the next day before flying out for an Africa Contract. Flys truck runs over one of Wagners own anti-tank mines killing all of them. Papyrus remarked that something was different about Fly the last time he saw him.

Eventually what was left of Flys Headless Body arrived home in a closed coffin. His old and sickly mother sobbed and hugged his gravestone; with trembling hands she cast the first handful of soil into the burial plot. Every day the frail mother would walk to her son’s grave and weep, hugging the headstone and praying for God to accept him into paradise. After a week another group of men from Wagner brought her a new coffin. It turned out that some bodies had been mixed up in the morgue and she had buried someone else’s son. The grave was dug up that very day and the coffin sent to the correct location. The Mother now absolutely exhausted from grief and tears stood on her weak legs with difficulty while her actual son was finally lowered down into the earth.

The location where Fly ran over one of Wagners own mines had changed hands between the Ukrainians and Wagner a few times a few months previously. During a retreat Wagners sappers mined the road to slowdown the Ukrainians and when the area was retaken the road was never de-mined as it wasn’t a primary one. The sappers simply stuck a warning sign in the ground and called it good. In the ensuing months the sign had just fallen over at some point, and everyone forgot about the mines.

Another story from his time at HQs involves a Ukrainian spy. Occasionally 2 guys representing the equivalent a Battalion HQs would visit the Company HQs where Papyrus worked. One of them was named Dark and he was choleric dick as well as a long time Wagner vet who had fought in Syria and Africa. The other was likeable guy named Droll who apparently fought in the Donbass Militia back in 2014. During these visits Dark would hassle the shit out of Kaban and Mops while Droll shot the shit and made friends with everyone. Papyrus noted as did everyone else that Dark and Droll didn’t seem to get along but it was assumed that this was just because of Darks generally abrasive personality. One day news filtered down to the company that Dark and Droll had vanished.

A few days went by and a torched car containing a charred, headless, corpse was found on a miserable out of the way forest trail. The soldier laying in there looked more like a large misshapen lump of charcoal than a man. At first there was no way to identify the body seeing as how the head was gone but eventually it was confirmed to be Darks. It turned out that Droll had been working for the Ukrainians the whole time and Dark began suspecting as much. Suspicion of course wasn’t enough and he had begun digging for evidence. Droll realized he was at risk of being compromised so he killed Dark and cut off his head before torching his body with the car. He took with him a laptop containing the personal information of quite a few of our soldiers including mine, at the current time my data is up on the SBU Mirotvoretse website. Droll attempted to make it to Ukrainian Lines using his contacts but fate decided against him. He was caught by our internal security service, and you can guess what happened with him after that.

Illustration that accompanied the story about Droll and Dark

Demons appear beautiful to trick the kind, Angels appear terrifying to chase away evil.

One day as Papryus is enjoying life at HQ when Kaban and Mops manage to convince him to go back to the front with the duties of an executive officer to a drone company commander. An executive officer serves as the right hand of the commander; he ensures that commander’s intent is being carried out by his subordinates. He deals with all the companies logistical and manning issues, acts as the commander’s primary advisor and if need be, will assume command himself should the commander be absent or killed or something. Only in an organization like Wagner could Papyrus have gone from team leader to executive officer just like that. Papyrus would now be responsible for making sure the drone teams were where they needed to be at the right time, with the right people, and with the right equipment. He would also need to ensure that the teams were coordinating all their activities with the infantry they were meant to support. At any given time during his tenure as executive officer Papyrus would be handling all the above for anywhere between 5-12 teams consisting of 3-5 troops.

Since I’m at 30 minute mark again Ill close out with one more tale that combines grim dark surrealism with a touch of why I personally rate Papyrus as a legit soldier whose tales can be trusted. As an E.O. Papyrus obviously has to spend lots of time visiting the Companies Drone Teams at the front, delivering everything they need, checking up on them etc. Usually, he does this on a dune buggy but sometimes it’s necessary to go on foot. This next story is one such occasion. He is walking down a forest trail in a storm while occasionally jumping into the prone when he hears Ukrainian Mortars incoming. The Mortar Fire is driving him mad, and he isn’t even sure where exactly the drone team is located. At the end of his rope and wondering why the hell he agreed to this job he comes across a White Brick Tower with the bodies of about 10 dead Wagner Troops laid out in front of it. He decides to take a smoke brake and sits down next to the bodies, pondering on the unexplainable, entrancing, beckoning effect that the dead have on him. After finishing his cigarette, he heads into the basement of the tower where the morticians and evacuation teams are located:

Stepping into the basement my nose is immediately assailed by the coppery scent of blood, dampness, and tobacco. The local occupants all looked sullen, aged beyond their years and like an exhausted cross between soldiers and bums. But as is often the case around here appearances can deceive, I smoked a few more cigarettes with the helpful morticians and found out that our positions on this part of the front weren’t where I had been shown on the map. I made my corrections and set out once more. The sun was finally climbing above the horizon and piercing the clouds while I wandered around in this chaotic storm in search of the team. I go a few hundred meters and notice I guy standing on a small rise wearing a traditional Russian Winter Hat with the long ears and brown womens sheep skin coat with brown felt boots. Around his neck hung a battered AK and he was smoking a cigarette while gazing out at the horizon. He gave me the impression of being deep in thought, like maybe he had already reached some stage of enlightenment. It was an unusual picture, most likely every Russian looks like this man in Western Propaganda. -Hello Brother- -Greetings- slowly answers the man in the felt boots. -I need to find N775, can you point me in the right direction? -We are all looking for the right direction but don’t always find it. Sometimes it seems like “there it is, there’s the truth” but in the end it’s the next illusion, the next falsehood. You understand?- The man in a women’s sheep skin jacket answers in a calm and measured tone. -Understood, but how do I get to N775?

The man in the Trademark Russian Winter Hat, Womans Coat and Felt Boots sends Papyrus in the right direction and he delivers his team some batteries and picks up some dead Walkie Talkies. The interesting man had warned Papyrus that Ukrainian Troops are still lurking nearby, and he has a run in with them while walking back.

Things start getting fun. After walking a few hundred meters I start taking rifle fire from the direction of our flank. What the fuck? According to the map our guys should be located there. This slice of forest only came under our control a few days ago and we don’t have it locked down especially tight. Anything could be possible. I bolt like an Antelope for the nearest big tree, thank God there are still some standing in this artillery scarred patch of forest. I wait for a few seconds before I bound propelled by adrenaline for the next big tree, alongside which is a dug out. Rifle Fire snaps my way again, but I make it to the dugout unscathed. Well, this means they are shooting specifically at me. I straighten out my helmet, exhale and dump half a magazine in the approximate direction I think I’m being shot at from. They shoot back but I already have my face buried in the dug out, fucking awesome, they didn’t get me. My hands are shacking, but I succeed in changing out my magazine, for some reason the dead guys in front of the tower pop into my mind. What says death today? Flopping around I take off the laptop carrier and the drone bag. I pop my head out and look around fearing that the enemy knows my general location. Adrenaline is thumping in my temples; thoughts are flying through my mind at a mad pace. I imagine the enemy coming around my flank and giving me a few grenades. I reach for my radio trying to form an impression of where I am on the map. Before I can call for help firing breaks out form somewhere behind me on the flank. RATATATA-RATATATA-RATATATA I’m sure I’m fucked and the next rounds are going to tear into me. I instinctively blink and tuck my head low. NO! THEY ARENT SHOOTING AT ME! NO WAY! ITS THE BOYS FROM THE TOWER AND THE GUY WITH THE WOMENS COAT!! IM SAVED!!

The appearance of the Morticians and the Strange Man sends the Ukrainians into retreat like the calvary riding in at the last second. I almost wonder if the dialogue from the guy in the women’s coat is real or a stress dream from Papyrus. It comes off as so…like something right out of a book or movie. Or a fever dream. But then he was presumably a very over worked mortician who stared into abyss all day every day in the middle of the most brutal war in Europe since WW2. The whole scene strikes me as something straight out of Apocalypse now but in an even more horrendous setting. Also, Papyrus only mentions shooting in general directions, never at actual people. That’s the mark of a dude who was really there. Unless the engagement is at like less than 100 meters or inside a structure you shoot through clouds of dust at trees, bushes, sand dunes, windows, whatever. My own battles were boy scout hikes compared to Papyrus’s but I have sent my fair share of led “down range” in Afghanistan and never once did I shoot at a person. Any vet I hear saying they shot at someone I automatically assume is either full of shit, or they saw some viscous close quarters shit. Most fire fights go down without anyone shooting at anyone specifically, and its posers who claim otherwise. Papyrus makes no such claim.

Thanks again to everyone read this all, part 3 should be cooler.