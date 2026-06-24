Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Stefan H. Heuer's avatar
Stefan H. Heuer
2d

Russia, like China and the West, are in the hands and under the thumbs of the Kosher Nostra. Shalom.

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
2d

Omg this is depressing. Although at least you don’t insult your readers while you’re depressing them, like Rurik.

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