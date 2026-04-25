Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Patriot
5h

Livci, thanks for the info, but try to write shorter articles to prevent information overload.

Tip: MS Edge has great in-page translation. It works well even for the page you mentioned [1]. It's a very good translator, plus you don't have to copy/paste links.

How-to enable MS Edge automatic page translator: Click three-dots-menu in the top right corner -> click 'Settings' -> click 'Languages' section on the left side -> enable option on the right titled 'Offer to translate pages that aren't in a language I read'. After that, every time you visit some foreign language page, right-click and select 'Translate to English'.

[1] Miratorg by the Linnik brothers, Oksana Lut and Dmitry Patrushev: how a conspiracy of agrarian oligarchs burns cows in the Novosibirsk region - Society Spotlight

https://society-spotlight.com/news/item/66730-miratorg-bratev-linnik-oksana-lut-i-dmitriy-patrushev-kak-zagovor-agrarnyh-oligarhov-zhzhet-korov-v-novosibirskoy-oblasti

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Elric Jefferson Pyatt's avatar
Elric Jefferson Pyatt
10h

A bit of a confusing article. Which is to be expected, given the subject matter. Is it right to view Shoigu as a liberal? He strikes me more of as a 80 IQ ethno-nepotistic kleptocrat, but otherwise utterly obsequious to Putin. As opposed to someone like Naebullina (sic) and co, who have an ideologically driven motivation to see a Western re-aligned regime change in the Kremlin and return to the political realities of the 90's.

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