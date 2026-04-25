Anyone who follows my humble blog will recall that over the past few months in Russia there has been a thorough cattle genocide under the pretext of fighting some unknown virus. We covered that here:

In that post I speculated that this was all about crushing small farmers on behalf of Big Agricultural Firms, but it appears that is only part of the story and the truth is a bit more ominous. According to Russian Journalist, Author, and nowadays nonsystemic pro-Russian Oppositionist Vladamir Lepekhin the Cattle Genocide is a sign that a struggle is beginning amongst the “Russian” Ruling Class over who will take over as Head of State once Putin is out of the picture and todays Post is based mostly on interviews with him I have been watching lately. Here is a machine translated to English Screen Shot from Lepekhins Russian Language Wiki Page:

His background kinda screams spook, but he isn’t jewish and his own big project these days is trying to build an explicit pro Ethnic Russian Cultural/Political Movement and if he is a spook than I put him in the disgruntled Strelkov/Pinchuk Category. Before we discuss how the cattle genocide is related to a potential Game of Thrones in Moscow Situation, we should clarify some points about who the players are in this game. To be upfront this particular rubex cube is a hard one to solve and I’m not capable of providing a comprehensive answer, not even the best Russian Analyst are able to do that. In my previous last couple of post I advanced the thesis that in the R.F. there are 2 general factions that run the country, the Oligarchy and the descendants of the Late Soviet era Nomenklatura. The Oligarchy pull the strings of the systemic liberals and they dominate the Russian Economy. The Nomenklatura control the Federal Bureaucracy, and the State Apparatus with one very important exception, the Liberals/Oligarchy decide financial policy which means that the Nomenklatura have to play ball with them and the idea that the Oligarchy stays out of politics is a myth since the people that control finances set the boundaries of what the State is capable of as they have a huge hand in deciding how much money is in the budget in the first place. For most the early 2000s Russia was fairly stable under this arrangement and if the SMO and the accompanying sanctions placed on the R.F. and many members of the Elite were not in themselves ruinous at first, then there were still many unresolved financial and industrial problems that were exacerbated. Unfortunately, these problems were not solved, they were typically ignored, put off for consideration some other time, etc etc with the result that the consequences of these problems have just compounded over 4+ years resulting into cascading failures that have the “Russian” Elite jockeying to save themselves from the fall out of their own policies. We often hear “Russia is done for real this time” from various shitlibs, NAFO crotch goblins etc and that is not exactly what I’m implying. It’s more that the stable equilibrium that has existed in Russia is ending and a new distribution of power amongst the elite is forming that will likely be in favor of the Systemic Liberals according to Lepekhin. What are these problems which are coming to a head and why do the Liberals have the strongest hand? Here are some examples:

Minister of Economic Development Reshetnikov: The reserves in the Russian economy are exhausted. The macroeconomic situation is more complicated than in recent years.



According to the minister, four factors put pressure on business at once: a strong ruble, high interest rates, an acute shortage of personnel, and budget constraints. An additional burden is an increase in taxes.



The minister proposed to increase labor productivity through the introduction of IT and artificial intelligence. A sovereign one, presumably, because Russia is methodically cutting itself off from the global one.



I would like to draw your attention to the fact that there are no sanctions among the listed causes of the recession.



Everything with your own hands. All by yourself.

A Kremlin Insider Channel Comments:

The current macroeconomic situation in Russia is increasingly being assessed through the prism of increasing recession risks, the key driver of which is tight monetary policy. The high key rate maintained by the Central Bank actually restricts the access of businesses and the public to borrowed resources, which directly affects investment activity and consumer demand. At the Moscow Economic Forum, the signals of a slowdown in the economy were voiced, which are becoming more and more obvious. Forecasts for GDP growth are adjusted downward, down to levels below 1%, and a number of estimates allow for economic contraction. At the same time, expectations of a drop in consumption are increasing, which may reach double digits. This indicates the formation of a vicious cycle: expensive loans reduce investment, a reduction in investment leads to a slowdown in production, and falling incomes limit demand. The cost of borrowing plays a special role in this process. With a high interest rate, credit becomes unavailable not only for small and medium-sized businesses, but also for large investment projects. Companies are forced to postpone modernization, curtail expansion, and review development plans. As a result, the economy is losing growth drivers, and structural problems are only getting worse. An additional pressure factor is the tax burden, which, combined with expensive money, reduces business margins and limits opportunities for capital accumulation. In such conditions, even potentially promising industries face a shortage of resources for development. This undermines not only the current dynamics, but also the long-term prospects. The argument about the need to contain inflation at the expense of a high interest rate is gradually encountering an alternative assessment: excessive policy tightening is beginning to generate inflationary risks by itself through lower supply and rising costs. Thus, a tool designed to stabilize the economy is starting to work in the opposite direction. In these circumstances, the issue of reviewing approaches to monetary policy is becoming increasingly relevant. Reducing the key interest rate can not only reduce the cost of loans, but also trigger a chain reaction of business recovery. Affordable financing opens up investment opportunities, stimulates demand and helps revitalize the manufacturing sector. Thus, maintaining a high key interest rate reinforces negative trends, limiting lending and investment. Without monetary policy easing, the economy risks deepening the recession, while a rate cut may be a key condition for restoring growth and launching new development points.

Another observation from one our go to men Oleg Tsarev:

The Russian president chastised the top economic leadership — Maxim Oreshkin, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov — for the economic downturn. But we got exactly what we were going for. In July 2024, Elvira Nabiullina stated that the Russian economy is in a state of significant overheating — unprecedented in many years — and therefore the key interest rate will have to be raised and kept at a high level to prevent overheating and too rapid growth. The goal was set, the goal was achieved. The plan has been fulfilled — and, as we can see, it has even been exceeded. I wish I was the only one who wrote that it would be like this, that the economy would go downhill. As officials like to say, the economy will show “negative growth.” But everyone wrote about it: bloggers, politicians, economists. So nothing unexpected happened. Maybe someone will be fired this time?

The following is a comment left by a Respected Reader on my Post about the end of the USSR:

NaHCO3 raises a good point that on the surface it seems like the Nomenklatura have recently been making some moves against the Liberals/Oligarchy but as we can see from the Posts I shared above from Oleg Tsarev and the Secret Chancellery Kremlin Insider Channel the Liberals are successfully throttling the Russian Economy all the same. Tsarev’s question, “maybe someone will be fired this time” is clearly rhetorical, we all know that Putin won’t fire the Oligarchies Representatives that control the economy. It’s even possible that what NaHCO3 describes were not even conscious moves against the Liberals but rather deals between them and the Nomenklatura along the lines of “we get the airport and Makfa and you can jack up the interest rate all you want”. Putin publicly blaming the Central Bank Director and Economic Minister who are both Liberals/Representatives of the Oligarchy might suggest otherwise but imo it’s all kind of ambiguous. Putin is a Nomenklatura Man, and they have a habit of trying to funnel public anger at the Liberals for doing stuff that the Nomenklatura are equally guilty of. On the other hand, NaHCO3 could be right that they really were making conscious moves against the Liberals, but unfortunately it looks like they have bitten off more than they can true and the Liberals are responding by burning down the economy. If these are conscious moves it’s classic Nomenklatura style, half measures and too little too late. Confiscating the airport and some private assets just stirs up the hornets nest when you gotta fight them for real as in having them fall out of windows and or exile. In any case even if the examples NaHCO3 aren’t examples of the Nomenklatura taking swings at the Liberals then Lepehkin says that there really is a conflict going on amongst the ruling class. The first example he provides is the arrest of Ruslan Tsalikov:

On March 5, the Investigative Committee of Russia officially announced the detention of Ruslan Tsalikov, former First Deputy Minister of Defense. According to the investigation, in the period from 2017 to 2024, he headed a criminal community, whose members were engaged in the theft of budget funds. In addition, Tsalikov is charged with embezzlement, legalization of criminal proceeds and bribery. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison. The news caused a stormy reaction in the patriotic and military segment of Telegram.

Well-known military commander Alexander Sladkov reacted with irony, noting that he would not comment on the situation so as not to face criticism again for past disagreements with the former leadership of the military department: “Atas! Ruslan Khadzhismelovich was detained! I mean the ex-Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Tsalikov. I won’t even comment, because I was very often scolded for being “not very agreeable” with the former command of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Not with everyone, of course, far from everyone, but... Suddenly they scold me again by inertia.” The Rybar telegram channel, which is run by Mikhail Zvinchuk, a former employee of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, drew attention to the scale of Tsalikov’s powers. According to the authors of the channel, his area of responsibility covered financial control, audit, information policy and the administrative and economic block. At the same time, the channel notes that there were also questions to other key figures of the previous leadership, for example, to Tatyana Shevtsova, but the range of topics that may come up during the interrogations of Tsalikov is much wider. The Military Informant channel emphasized Tsalikov’s close connection with ex-Minister Sergei Shoigu, with whom he went from the Ministry of Emergency Situations to the Ministry of Defense. The authors hint that the investigation may not stop at one figure: “Tsalikov was the closest associate of former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, having gone hand in hand with him from the Ministry of Emergency Situations in 1994 to the Ministry of Defense in 2024, which they also left together. There is only one small step left.” Military commander Alexander Kots was more categorical and harsh in his wording. He linked the theft with the period of the special military operation: “That is, according to the Investigative Committee, he stole during the war. And for this, “treason” should be automatically sewn on.” Military analyst Sergei Kolyasnikov (Zergulio) called Tsalikov’s detention a holiday for both the front and the rear, stressing his exceptional influence in the structure of the Ministry of Defense in the past: “Today there will be a holiday at the front. And in the rear too. Because it was Tsalikov who was the tsar and god in the Ministry of Defense. In comparison with him, Timur Ivanov is a schoolboy.”

Ruslan Tsalikov

As we see above with the comments from several War Correspondents, Tsalikov who was known as the“Key to Shoigu” is a widely hated figure in Russian Patriotic Circles. One of the above quoted War Correspondents says he was “Tsar and “God” at MoD and another describes how criticizing Tsalikov was basically synonymous with discrediting the Armed Forces which is illegal. Obviously, this is a figure that normally would be untouchable and for whom laws don’t apply. Surely his arrest is a good thing? Well, it won’t hurt matters at all, but Lepekhin says in the imbedded video I linked at the beginning that it “has nothing to do with fighting corruption at all”. Not only this, according to Lepekhin, Tsarikovs arrest was a lunge at Shoigu and the Liberals by extension. Those who read my Post about the end of the USSR will recall that I classified Shoigu under the Nomenklatura Category, and I believe this is accurate due to his family background but there is subtlety here, Shoigu was politely relieved/ “promoted” due to the Army being in such appalling material condition that it shocked even the Kremlin. Following Shoigu’s ouster some expendable lower and mid-level members of his staff were thrown under the bus, but Shoigu wasn’t touched and Tsalikov was his right-hand man, his Representative and Deputy at MoD. We can infer that the Liberals were not behind Tsalikovs arrest based on who arrested him exactly, Military Counter Intelligence and FSB. The Liberals do not control these Organs, they are Nomenklatura/Spook proxies closely associated with Nikolai Patrushev who is currently a Presidential Aid and Former FSB Head and Secretary of the Security Counsel of the R.F. Based on what happened next, which was the cow genocide we can infer that the Liberals considered Tsalikovs arrest a hit directed at them or at least the violation of some kind of agreement amongst the Ruling Class on the Nomenklaturas part. Guys I know this lines I’m drawing here are clear as mud but stick with me, we are going to unpack this. Like I said this particular subject is like trying to solve the world’s biggest puzzle while blindfolded and wearing thick gloves but there is rhyme and reason to what Lepekhin is saying. For starters the Nomenklatura and Spook/Liberal divide is not concrete and set in stone, there is overlap at the margins though there are concrete individuals that will never jump ship. Regional Authorities can become Federal Authorities for example but a Regional Authority with no prospects of becoming a Federal One can associate themselves with the Liberals who always champion decentralization and deregulation. Another thing to consider is that if certain Nomenklatura Clans feel like the cause of haggling for better terms is lost, or if they become aggrieved than it might pay to warm up to the Liberals. A Kremlin Insider Telegram Channel describes Shoigu’s recent activities:

There are rumors that Sergei Shoigu is negotiating with the authorities of Tuva to run for the State Duma, hoping to restart his political career. After leaving the post of Minister of Defense and joining the staff of the National Security Council, his public role became less visible, but current signals indicate an attempt to regain a more active position in the government system. Negotiations with the regional elites of Tuva, where Shoigu’s position is traditionally strong, look like a logical tool for this. The proposed transition to the lower house of parliament cannot be considered as a formal rotation. We are talking about the desire to occupy an important position, namely the post of head of the defense Committee, which is currently occupied by Andrei Kartapolov. This committee is one of the most significant in the structure of the State Duma, as decisions related to military policy, budget and defense sector reforms pass through it. In the context of ongoing changes in the power unit, control over such a site becomes particularly valuable.

After Shoigu lost MoD he moved to the margins of influence amongst the Nomenklatura/Spook Faction and now he is trying to come back with the help of the Local Authorities of his Native Tuva. He has a grudge against the people that ousted him and Tuvans as a rule hate Russians just as much as Chechens and Dagestanis do. The fact that the Nomenklatura/Spook Faction of the Ruling Class is not pro-Russian is meaningless here, Ethnic Minorites in Russia perceive them as racist just like minorities in America perceive the Republicans who import them and give them benefits in record numbers as racist. If Shoigu comes back with the help of the Local Tuvan Authorities, he will owe them favors, and funneling more resources to aggrieved ethnic minorities in Russia is something that the Liberals/Oligarchs would be 100% on board with if they think that Russia is on the verge of a Liberal Renaissance. As a rule, the Ethnic Mafias in Russia are part of the Nomenklatura/Spook Faction for a number of different reasons. Kadyrov keeps the Caucus Kebabs in line and his Chechens can act as the Kremlin’s Praetorians against Rebelling Russians like we saw with the Wagner Revolt. All of that comes with a staggeringly heavy price tag and creates future dangers for Russia but none the less that is a clear example of how the usual association of minorities with Liberals isn’t as clear cut in Russia. Uzbeks, Tajiks, Azeris etc need to pay the Nomenklatura to maintain their Mafia Empires in Russia but there is a new dynamic in play now days that kind of upsets this traditional state of affairs and explains not just why the Nomenklatura might have misgivings about Shoigu funneling resources to the Tuvan Mafia but also why the Liberals would want to protect him. Not only this, but the Kremlin has been cracking down on the Azari mafia as of late regardless of the fact that traditionally the Azaris and Nomenklatura were friendly. This new dynamic is simply that the SMO is going very, very bad and the Russian Economy is finally showing signs of serious stress. The Liberals are the Wests Representatives in Russia and if serious turmoil starts INSIDE Russia then the ethnic minorities will go from being a source of income for the Nomenklatura to Outright Liberal Political Assets like they are in the West. Tuvan Ethnic Separatism would suit America just fine should stability diminish in the R.F., and the Liberals are Americas Party in Russia. This isn’t to say that some kind of revolution or societal breakdown is imminent. In the immediate future such a thing is unlikely, it’s more that the illusion of stability can no longer be maintained and the various feudal clans that make up the Ruling Elite are taking measures to make sure they have a chair when the music stops. These Clans collectively fall under either the Nomenklatura/Spook Apparatus or the Systemic Liberals as a rule since access to the heights of Federal Power runs through them.

The Russian Cow Genocide was the Liberals counter strike against the Nomenklatura for deciding to resume going after Shoigu who is one their own former heavy weights but now Scorned Revanchist according to Lepekhin. The point was not to hurt the Nomenklaturas Finances, it was to discredit Patrushev specifically and by extension the “Putinism” brand. An easy way to illustrate this is simply by reviewing the article posted by Navalny’s old Website about the Cow Genocide. Yes, the people that run Navalny’s Operation are now considered “Foreign Agents” in Russia and more than justifiably so, but they are still in an Implicit Alliance with Russia’s Systemic Liberals, so we need to pay attention to who they focus their attacks on to truly understand the point of an event like the Great Bovine Pogrom of 2026. Almost the entire article that the Navalnyites posted is an attack on the current Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut and the thing is nothing they say about her is untrue. They spend more than half the article exposing her luxurious lifestyle and taste for top end Western Brand Name Clothes and Jewelry as well as discussing her very close relationship with Nikolai Patrushevs Son:

Patrushev had a son, Dmitry, in 1977. Dad dragged the golden boy by the scruff of his neck all his life to the most monetary and fattest government posts. He dragged me all the way to the deputy chairman of the government, by the way; almost to a successor, as many say. And it all started with the fact that more than twenty years ago, in 2004, when he was 27, Patrushev Jr. was assigned to the state bank VTB. And that's where everything apparently started spinning. Oksana Lut had been working at VTB for almost a year by that time, and from the moment they met to this day, she has never had to worry about work again. For 6 years, he and Patrushev worked at VTB. Then Dmitry was put in charge of another state bank - Rosselkhozbank, and at the same moment our heroine Oksana became one of the top managers there. Is Patrushev tired of being a banker? In 2018, Putin enters a new term, and Patrushev Jr. becomes the Minister of Agriculture. His first deputy, as you might have already guessed, is Oksana Lut. Another 6 years together. Then Patrushev goes for a promotion as deputy chairman of the government in charge of the agro-industrial complex, and who does he put in his place for a ministerial post? Of course, her! Dmitry Patrushev was 27 years old when he met 25-year-old Lut, and now they are almost 50, but they are still inseparable. We do not know exactly what kind of relationship connects them - professional or romantic. There are many unconfirmed rumors about this, we managed to find only that in 2018 Patrushev and Lut were in Nice at the same time - an atypical destination for business trips.

Oksana Lut. For a chick pushing 50 she isn’t bad looking IMO. She isn’t Poklanskaya circa 2014 but none the less Patrushev Jr has passable taste in women and at least he isn’t into little boys like the Western Overlord Class is these days.

Lut was appointed Minister of Agriculture via pure nepotism as she is pretty clearly Patrushev Jr’s lover despite her being married. The Navalnyite Article also makes sure to state the following:

So, there we have it! It’s the Minister of Agricultures fault and she is the trophy lover of Nikolai Patrushev’s Son and Patrushev is Putins BFFL and the whole Cowicide is because of Putinism!! The thing is though that Lut did not order the Cowicide. As a matter fact if you machine translate and the read the Navalnyite Article they don’t even claim she did, they just imply it very heavily. They do in fact name the actual perpetrator however:

Agriculture will be driven not by ordinary people who literally plow 12 hours a day, but by some Miratorg or the United Russia Tkachev Agricultural Holding. Or Agroplemsoyuz, owned by Sergey Dankvert, who is also the head of the Rosselkhoznadzor for 22 years. It is he who has now been sent to resolve the situation in the Novosibirsk region, to make some kind of working group there. If you meet him, ask how his three hundred thousand cows are doing.

Sergey Dankvert is the person who actually instigated the Cow Slaughter, but this here is the only mention of him in their long Post which is damn near exclusively directed against Lut and Patrushev. I want to quote the very ending of their Post because it’s instructive IMO:

Don’t let yourself be fooled and deceived. Help spread the truth. Nothing but publicity can now help those who have faced Putin’s arbitrariness. Talk about such officials as Oksana Lut, Patrushev, let everyone know who they are and how they really live. This is really very important, especially now, when the elections to the State Duma are on the horizon and United Russia is shaking for their precious seats.

That is professional Gold Standard Psy Ops Respected Readers. Mention the actual perpetrator of the Bovinicide in passing one time, then end on “Talk about Lut, talk about Patrushev, down with Putin”1111. “Don’t be fooled” indeed IMAO. BTW in that embedded Navalnyite Article they linked to a youtube video they made about the whole ordeal and didn’t mention Dankvert a single time. Roughly 90% of the Media Sources I have reviewed, whether non systemic shitlib or Patriotic make no mention of him at all and I’m pretty surprised the Navalnyite Article mentioned him in passing though they didn’t let their readers know that it was him and not Lut who instigated the Cow Massacre and of course, their video which far more people will watch as opposed to reading the Article makes no mention at all. The problem for those like NacHO3, the Respected Reader whose comment I posted earlier who hopes that maybe the Nomenklatura have changed their ways a bit is that nothing the Navalnyites said about Lut is false. She is not guilty of the specific villainy that they are trying to implicate her in, but the details of her life are all true. A woman who wears top western name brand jewelry is not a Russian Patriot and even worse, there are pervasive rumors that her 3 kids are in the U.K.

Dimitri Patrushev with his Trophy Partner in Crime Oksana Lut

Regrettably, it is necessary now to delve a little bit into the background of Sergey Dankvert, the guy who actually set the Cow Slaughter in motion to begin with. As the Head of Rosselkhoznadzor, the Russian States Veterinary Oversite Organization it is Dankvert that bares primary responsibility. Blaming Lut and Patrushev isn’t outright dishonest since the Veterinary Oversite Organization falls under the Ministry of Agricultures Umbrella, but it’s slimy to imply that Dankvert was just following Lut’s instructions. Observers of the Russian Ruling Class have long noted that Dankvert appears to be untouchable, for example Comrade Artem whom I often quote said the following about him a few years ago during the brief artificially created egg shortage in Russia:

The whole country is discussing the egg crisis. The prices of this product have gone into space, so to speak. Now about the reasons. Here’s the news for you, August of this year: 2 million beautiful, healthy laying hens were BURNED ALIVE at the Malechkin poultry farm in the Vologda region. The same news came from Udmurtia and other regions of the country. That is, someone purposefully, under the guise of allegedly avian flu, destroyed the domestic laying hens. The reason for this, as for me, is as simple as the doors. Who is our Minister of Agriculture? Dmitry Patrushev. Whose son is he? Nikolai Patrushev who is the only one from Putin’s bastard vertical showing signs of adequacy. It follows that a war is being waged against the Patrushevs within the vertical. At a recent press conference, Putin, instead of punishing those who let laying hens go under the knife, humiliated Patrushev Jr. by asking about his eggs (in Russian the word yaitsa means eggs and is also slang for testacles) As far as I know, the decision to destroy an “infected” bird is made by a commission consisting of representatives of the Main Veterinary Department of the region, the administration of the settlement and/or district, and the Rosselkhoznadzor administration. Formally, the State Department of Veterinary Medicine and the Rosselkhoznadzor are subordinate to the Ministry of Agriculture. But knowing the intra-elite feudal relations, I am not sure that the Head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Patrushev, has full authority over the Head of the Rosselkhoznadzor, Dankvert. But even if it does, launching an avian flu “epidemic” campaign even within the framework of Patrushev Jr.’s department is an information special operation, nothing more. We can also fully implement the scenario of deliberate infection of poultry.

It looks to me like the egg crisis was a warning a shot at Patrushev, and now that he has gone after the potentially defecting Shoigu the Liberals have replayed the same move on a massively larger scale with the cows. All the way back 2021 a Telegram Channel called Redacted posted this about Dankvert:

The situation around the head of the Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergei Dankvert, one of the most corrupt Russian officials, is strange. A little over a year ago, in the midst of a scandal involving extortion of a bribe of 500 thousand dollars from Polish “milkmen”, his powers were extended for another 12 months, so that the 65-year-old German could work longer. This period, accompanied by a number of corruption (both Russian and international) scandals, has passed, but there is no official announcement of his dismissal or, conversely, a new extension yet. They say that all the documents “for a year of work” have already been signed, but they are “suspended” at the level of the head of government Mikhail Mishustin. It is possible that Dankvert will still be sacrificed for electoral purposes, holding him responsible for rising prices for imported meat and so on (this obviously didn’t happen and 5 years later Dankvert is still at his post, this guy is obviously very heavy weight and Patrushev can’t just order him around despite Lut being his formal boss). Over the past year, Dankvert has managed to make enemies in the Ministry of Health, RDIF and Pharmlobby. Foreign economic and political processes are interconnected, and often where the Rosselkhoznadzor prohibits the import of products or puts a stick in the wheels of specific large suppliers, they begin to abandon the persistently imposed Russian vaccine Sputnik V (Dankvert has a history of systemic sabotage going back for years but he is never fired). It is known that a few days ago, Dankvert, who had a nice birthday party, has long since come into conflict with his boss, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, because of the “German assets” that the Rosselkhoznadzor had its eye on. But this does not prevent the tandem from sharing corrupt powers, where Dankvert mainly receives thousands and millions ($) in bribes from foreign and local food producers, and Patrushev receives billions from the budget.

So, we see there that Patrushev and Dankvert have been enemies for many years but for some reason Patrushev can’t fire him despite being higher in the pecking order formally. Who is covering for him? I don’t know, the names of the people that actually run Russia are beyond anyone’s ability to dig up but what can be assumed is that despite coming from a Nomenklatura family that Dankvert has been closely associated with the liberals for a while. For real, why do the Navalnyites never do hit pieces on him despite his corruption being no more modest than Patrushev’s? BTW, Even Lukashencko called for his arrest all the way back in 2017:

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko instructed the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to open a criminal case against the head of the Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergei Dankvert. "As for food... We need to study the issue and initiate a criminal case against Dankvert ... for causing damage to the state. When he stays with you in the pre-trial detention center, then he will be aware of what he is doing. I will say the main thing: first, all these dankverts are self interested people, they a;; have a huge latifundia, they themselves are manufacturers of this or that product," Lukashenko told reporters

The Patrushevs hate him, the Ministry of Health hates him, Lukashencko hates him etc but he hasn’t gone anywhere at all. Comrade Artem is right, this guy is not someone that can be just given orders by anyone, even his formal boss. Therefore, the Navalnyites who are the liberals shock troops are giving a totally distorted view with their reporting on the cow massacre. BTW note that the quoted Telegram Post above also says that the Russian Pharma Lobby hates Dankvert because he was interfering with importing materials needed to produce the Sputnik Poison. This might sound BASED but his reason for doing so was simply that by preventing urgently “needed” imports he was trying to extract bribes like he did with the Polish Dairy Products also mentioned. Imagine, he was cock blocking the Kremlin’s attempts to force vaccinate everyone and he was not punished in the slightest. That’s how untouchable this man is.

Sergei Dankvert

Now let’s very briefly look at how an independent normie non oppositional news site reports on it. I have to use non systemic moderate normies here because the Liberals have an agenda to sell as opposed to the truth like we saw with the Navalnyites, and the Patriots are just losing their shit about their overlords killing the cows on behalf of big business like I was speculating about in my Post that I linked right at the beginning of this one which was based on Patriotic Sources. Unfortunately, the Patriots are generally so emotionally strung out right now that their take is actually less helpful than what Russian Normies are saying. Of course, Kremlin Official Media just says nothing is wrong and everything is fine. On to a brief review of how the main villain here is Dankvert:

The head of the Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergey Dankvert, officially responded to the State Duma deputy Yuri Sinelshchikov to a request about the mass destruction of livestock in the Novosibirsk region. The document is maintained in strict departmental logic: all operational decisions are declared the exclusive competence of the regional governor, and the federal service positions itself exclusively as an expert and control body. At first glance, this position looks legally irreproachable. However, upon careful reading, Dankvert's answer does not relieve tension, but exposes the systemic gap between formal norms and real practice, between declarations of legal balance and the actual defenseless situation of the villagers. An analysis of this answer shows that shifting responsibility to local authorities does not solve any of the key issues of epidemiological and legal safety.

Okay guys lets note a few things here, Dankvert is answering the Dumas Questions here, not Patrushev or Lut. Why? Because the Duma wouldn’t dare call those 2 to account? Well, that’s probably true actually, but there is an even more mundane reason. Lut’s Ministry of Agriculture had nothing to do with any of this at the ground level. The 2 bodies involved were the local Authorities in Siberia etc, and the Federal Veterinary Oversite Service, Dankverts People. What we see here is that the regional governor signed the order to kill the cows based on Dankverts data, no fingerprints of Patrushev or Lut here whatsoever. For example, in an Army Brigade if a Battalion Commander fucks up outrageously the Brigade Commander needs to relieve him, but as we have seen already Dankvert is untouchable and Lut can’t just outright publicly admit that she has no control over him.

In his response, Sergei Dankvert builds a clear scheme for the distribution of powers, which in practice boils down to the complete withdrawal of the federal service from operational decisions. The agency directly states that the Rosselkhoznadzor has no legal grounds for interfering with measures for the seizure, quarantine or destruction of animals.

“We couldn’t have stopped the slaughter even if we wanted to, those locals hicks are to blame lol”

Thus, all actual actions - from the collection of animals and their subsequent destruction to the disposal of corpses - are carried out exclusively by decision and under the control of the Governor of the Novosibirsk Region Andrey Travnikov. The competence of the Rosselkhoznadzor itself, according to Dankvert, is exclusively analytical: the agency only establishes the causes of the disease, determines the boundaries of the epizootic focus and assesses how adequate the measures taken by the regional authorities are.

See how this BS works Respected Readers? Dankvert tells the Governor that the local strictly small farm cows are a public health hazard and then the Governor starts killing all these cows. But Dankvert also has the authority to decree whether such measures are helping or not against the imaginary plague, at no time however did Dankvert try and stop the slaughter.

In other words, the federal supervision officially abandoned the function of restraint, reserving the role of an outside expert who records the facts already committed. In this logic, the governor is not just the executor of the recommendations, but the only person who makes the final decision on whether to treat animals, isolate them or subject them to total destruction. Such a structure creates a legal shield for the federal center: if the consequences turn out to be catastrophic, all responsibility automatically falls on the regional administration.

Now these are Normies without an agenda. They are not trying to gas light us like the Liberals, nor are they frothing out the mouth like the Patriots are at the moment and thus unable to look at this clinically. Thank God we have some non systemic normies giving us the mechanics of the scheme because these mechanics are necessary pieces for understanding what is going on in the bigger picture. But the normies by nature are also disinclined to conspiratorial thinking and present this arrangement as a structural administrative problem that can be solved as opposed to purely by design.

However, this scheme, impeccable on paper, crumbles at the very first collision with reality. If the governor decides to destroy livestock, then on the basis of whose veterinary conclusions does he do it? Based on the data of the services that are subordinate to the Rosselkhoznadzor.

So, there we have it. The Governor engaged in bovinicide based on consultations with Dankverts Rosselkhoznadzor that is immune from any fallout from it’s recommendations. There is another piece to this puzzle, the large Meat Firms Cattle were somehow immune from this virus or whatever and who has a shit ton of capital invested in these Firms? None other than Davkvert. Dankvert will benefit the most from the murder of cattle in Siberia, but who is getting the blame? We saw how the Navalnyites blamed Lut and Patrushev and for emphasis I want to share a screen shot from a non Navalnyite but none the less typical Russian Liberal News Outlet. I couldn’t machine translate this one because a bunch of the writing is already in English, this plays to the pretensions of Urbanite Liberal Russians who know just enough English to click simple one-word English links which they take pride in while still not being proficient enough to read whole Posts.

The Headline Reads Miratorg Brothers, Linnik, Oksana Lut and Dimitrii Patrushev: How the Agrarian Oligarchs are sentencing cows in Novosiberski Oblast to burn. Miratorg is a big Meat Firm that Lut, the Patrushevs and Dimitri Medvedev have a huge stake in. I’m seriously wondering why the shitlibs didn’t mention Medvedev, Lepekhin claims he is still firmly in the liberal camp despite his belligerent Telegram Posts, and this headline is circumstantial evidence that he may be correct. The owner of Miratorg is Alexander Linnik. The thing is though unlike Dankvert, Miratorg have no big ranches in Siberia at all and their market there is limited. But yet again public anger is directed at Lut and Patrushev. Now Miratorg are villains in their own right, they destroyed small farming operations in Bryansk and Penza but those places are far from Siberia. If the majority of Patriotic Media has been less than diligent about gathering the real facts about the cowicide the small outfit “Point of View” is a helpful exception:

Sergey Dankvert, who has been running the Rosselkhoznadzor for a quarter of a century, found himself at the epicenter of the storm in 2026. Against the backdrop of large-scale veterinary cleanups of private farms in Siberia and the Volga region, the head of the department on the sidelines is already openly called the “main saboteur” of the domestic agro-industrial complex. The official version - the fight against an aggressive strain of pasteurellosis - does not stand up to criticism on closer examination. Too many questions arise when the “epidemic” selectively mows down only those who are not part of the circle of businessmen close to the official. But while farmers are counting the losses from the seizure and animals, public attention has shifted to the imperial scale of the Dankvert family’s personal wealth. Investigations show that the assets of the relatives of the head of the department not only survived the “purges”, but are also potentially ready to occupy the vacant niche. That is, no infection takes cows in private agricultural holdings, which are owned by relatives of the head of the Rosselkhoznadzor.

Now Miratorg destroyed small Cattle Farming in Penza and Bryansk just like Dankvert is doing in Siberia. But when Medved, Patrushev, Linnik and Lut destroyed small farms in those places the entire Liberal Media Apparatus didn’t rush to blame Davkvert. Also, Miratorg didn’t use such ridiculously cartoon villain tactics that were literally meant to piss off as many people and create as big a spectacle as possible. Dankvert wouldn’t have agreed to use such an over the top attention grabbing method to squeeze out small farmers unless he knew someone else would be blamed. The fact that’s it not even the Governor being blamed by the liberals but rather Patrushev is very, very important. This article here goes into the decade’s worth of scandals Dankvert has been involved and it notes his very close association with a Former Head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Duma Member and Former Head of Voronezh Oblast Alexi Gordeev. Since the post is already too long like always, we don’t have time to discuss Gordeev in detail, but he has a reputation as being fairly liberal, especially corrupt, and interestingly Putin politely dismissed him as Governor of Voronezh Oblast in 2018, so there is reason to suspect that he might hold grievances that predispose him to working with the Liberals along with his friend Dankvert who pretty clearly is. That is, both Dankvert and Gordeev who are formally Nomenklatura have grudges with people in their own faction that make them open to jumping to ship when the opportunity presents itself and now it is presenting itself. For what it’s worth neither Dankvert or Gordeev have ever even remotely paid lip service to supporting the SMO, and their grudges with other Nomenklatura Families predate the SMO. Another interesting angle is that Gordeev was very closely associated with Medvedev, the guy who Lipkheen claims is still a liberal, appearances to the contrary, and as we have noted the Russian Language Liberal Media is not attacking Medvedev over the cow genocide unlike Patrushev and Lut.

Alexi Gordeev, aggrieved liberal associate of Dankvert and perhaps the man providing his Krisha

Right on the heels of the Liberals going on the offensive against the Nomenklatura using disgruntled members of that faction Patrushev wasted no time hitting back according to Lepekhin.

A critical aggravation is happening in the corridors of power. The quiet war between the power bloc (the spook/Nomeklatura apparatus) and the Kremlin's domestic political wing (the Liberals) has entered a hot phase. The high-profile arrest of Anton Serikov, deputy general director of the Znanie society and head of the Mashuk center, is not just a criminal case of embezzlement. This is the first shot in the course of a large-scale cleansing of the personnel network of the "king of the Presidential Administration" Sergei Kiriyenko.

In my post about the end of the USSR I said that the jews amongst the Nomenklatura faction are the glue holding the Nomenklatura/Liberal-Oligarch understanding together. Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration is arguably the Nomenklaturas top visible jewish face and FSB just arrested one of his right hand underlings just like they did with Shoigu, the difference being that the cow genocide was a response to the arrest of Shoigu’s deputy and Patrushev going after Kiriyenko now is likely his response to the cow business. Basically, the previous “ruling consensus” is over. It needs to be noted here that Kiriyenko is probably as close to Putin as Patrushev is and things might seriously be getting out of Vladimir Vladimirovich’s control. Not that Putin was ever really in control to begin with, he is formally Nomenklatura IMO but he represents them, he doesn’t necessarily control them. His job from the Yeltsin days was to maintain the balance between them and the Liberals/Oligarchy, after banishing some of the Oligarchs Putin welcomed many of their sympathizers to the table in the R.F.’s Government because if the Oligarchs were driving the R.F. into dissolution in the 90s and thus necessitating getting them under control, than stamping them out utterly would risk permanent rupture with the West and the Nomenklatura are Westophiles just like the Liberals as we have noted many times. Therefore, the Nomenklatura let the Liberals/Oligarchs keep control of the R.F.s economy and gave liberal minded Nomenklatura like Dakvert and Gordeev a place at the table. Kiriyenko is a case of a Bonafide Liberal being brought straight into the Presidential Administration under Yeltsin and not only being retained by Putin but further promoted. It’s theoretically possible that he has been promoted under Putin due to agreements with the Liberals, or it might be that Putin just likes him. IMO it’s both, advancing him shows good will to the Oligarchy who are Western Agents and Putin is always in favor of showing the West goodwill, plus Putin is a genuine philosemite and favors having jewish middlemen between himself and the West. Remember the conflict between the Liberals and Nomenklatura is one of subordination, the Liberals favor unconditional Western Subordination and the Nomenklatura want an equal position at the table for reasons of personal safety and rent extraction. Keeping a Liberal jew close isn’t a matter of Putin keeping his enemies close, it’s that he seriously sees merchants like Kiriyenko as being a means to resolve the conflict with the West and Liberals because Putin is a naive, passive, pushover who is always looking for compromise and the easiest way out of whatever problem he has allowed to blow up in his face.

Kiriyenko was born to a family of Odessa Ethnic Pornographers, and he was a Komsomol Director which means that he became a successful businessman in the 90s. Copy Past machine translation from his Russian Wiki:

He began his career as a foreman at the Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. In 1986-1991 he was secretary of the Komsomol committee; first secretary of the Gorky Regional Committee of the Komsomol. In the first alternative elections in March 1990, he was elected a deputy of the Gorky Regional Council of People’s Deputies. In 1991-1997, he worked in the field of entrepreneurship, finance and business: General Director of the joint-stock company “Concern AMK”; Chairman of the Board of the Bank “Garantiya”; President of the oil company “NORSI-OIL“[8]. He had a positive attitude towards Gaidar’s reforms in the early 1990s and it was these that prompted him to get a second education in economics. In 1995, he voted for the Yabloko party in the elections to the State Duma, and in 1996 in the first round of the presidential election for Grigory Yavlinsky. In April 1997, Kiriyenko moved to work in Moscow, where First Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov persuaded Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin to take the young Nizhny Novgorod businessman to a high position in the Ministry of Fuel and Energy. Chernomyrdin initially objected, citing Kiriyenko’s lack of state experience, but then, not wanting to argue on what seemed to be an insignificant personnel issue, he yielded to Nemtsov’s pressure.

I have complained about this a few times already, but my Komsomol Mafia Post is one of my least opened/read that I have written in a few months. For those of you that really want to understand modern Russia that one is essential IMO, it covers just how critical the Komsomol was for both todays Liberals and the Nomenklatura. Anyway, we see that Kiriyenko’s career in the 90s followed typical Komsomol Trajectory for a jew. He becomes a successful banker/stock trader basically, is a Turbo Liberal supporting the Yabloko Party, and then his fellow tribesmen/liberal Nemtsov gets him into the Presidential Administration. Lenta.ru reports:

In fact, the official’s contacts with Russian liberals paved the way for him to power. As the governor of Nizhny Novgorod, Boris Nemtsov in 1996 recommended Kiriyenko for the post of president of the oil company NORSI-Oil, from where he soon moved to the chair of the first deputy minister of fuel and energy of Russia. His career developed quickly - in just six months he grew to the position of minister. Moving into the White House shortly before the default, Kiriyenko was the youngest prime minister in the history of Russia. Boris Nemtsov worked as his deputy.

Kiriyenko rocking his Team Putin Sweater and some kind of Fruit Loops thing around his neck

Tsargrad speculates that Kiriyenko may be a potential successor to Putin and the embedded editorial doesn’t even seem alarmed by that which is why despite them doing good work often enough that Malofeev is definitely not our guy. Tsargrad aren’t the only people that see Kiriyenko as a likely successor, Lepekhin thinks he is on the table as does Author/Reporter Dimitri Rebykov . Besides Kiriyenko Rebykov lists a few more candidates, one of which is Dimitri Patrushev. That is what this is all about Respected Readers. Let’s briefly review a few more details about FSB/Patrushev tightening the screws on Kiriyenko.

Anton Serikov, the man arrested by FSB on March 20th was the Deputy Head of the Znanie (Russian for Knowledge) Society and the Director of the Mashuk Center. Here is a Machine Translated Screen Shot of what of the Znanie Society says they do:

All clear? Yeah, I don’t what that means either. I guess they have people that go do lectures and whatever about the need to do awareness about education. Anyway, Moscow has sunk millions and millions of Rubles into this project that have vanished and this is one of Kiriyenko’s babies. The other is Mashuk, another screen shot machine translation of their website:

Another one that’s supposedly training the wizards, learned elders, philosopher kings and most importantly the “Effective Managers” of the future…at the price of millions upon millions from the Federal Budget. Lepekhin notes that despite the simultaneously ambitious yet vague goals of these lofty institutions that absolutely no effective leaders or managers have come out of them so far. He also notes their similarity to the Komsomol Scientific Youth Centers of the Late USSR in that they don’t seem to be doing anything related to what they claim to be doing. Following from this he concludes that they are doing what their Komsomol Predecessors were doing, embezzling money and networking. The young people that pass through these programs meet people who can get them jobs in the State Apparatus later, and most importantly for Kiriyenko after the embezzlement, these people will be his people, his network, his cadres, his loyalist. Our guys over at the point of view website already embedded above put it like this:

What is happening now cannot be called just a fight against corruption. This is the dismantling of the personnel network. The security forces challenge the very concept of the “ideological vertical”, proving that loyalty is not an indulgence from criminal prosecution.

If Serikov really began to actively cooperate with the investigation, as they say on the sidelines, then a wave of arrests can cover not only Znanie. The entire ecosystem of personnel training and work with young people is under attack. For Kiriyenko’s team, this is a test of strength: will they be able to defend their people, or will the “methodologists” become a bargaining chip in the big game between the towers of the Kremlin?

Now obviously this has nothing to do with fighting corruption per se, and I don’t know why the writer there even implied that could be the case to even a modest extent. After all, if Kiriyenko’s team become “bargaining chips” that means the actual goal behind the arrest is for the arresting party, in this case the FSB/Patrushev/Nomenklatura to haggle for concessions from the Liberals who seem to be getting bolder and bolder these days. Or they are trying to prevent the Liberals from funneling too many loyalists into the State Apparatus, perhaps both. Personally, my biggest question is if Putin signed off on this or if Patrushev is acting unilaterally and no longer has faith in Putin being able to maintain the Liberal/Nomenklatura balance.

Nikolai Patrushev, unfortunately it appears that this is the White Hat we deserve because he is the only one I can offer you

So, let’s summarize and wrap this up. According to our man Lepekhin the 2 main reasons we are seeing the Liberals and Nomenklatura taking serious swings at each other recently are that the SMO is going nowhere with no end in sight and the economy is showing real signs of buckling. Lepekhin says that the Nomenklatura were seriously hoping that Trump would get Zelensky to negotiate but that hope is gone. Lepekhin has good reason to think this. For example, Peskov said this last spring:

President Donald Trump's understanding of the situation around the conflict in Ukraine largely coincides with the position of Russia

This was from January:

The Kremlin hopes that the visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Russia will take place when the dates are agreed — Peskov The Kremlin agreed with Trump’s statement that Zelensky is slowing down the settlement process in Ukraine. Putin remains open to a settlement; Moscow’s position is well known to both Washington and Kiev.

This was from later in January:

Moscow agreed to Trump’s request to refrain from strikes on Ukraine until February 1 — Peskov Trump personally addressed to Putin a request to refrain from strikes on Ukraine for a week. The purpose of the US president’s request is to create favorable conditions for negotiations, the press secretary of the Russian leader noted.

I could pull dozens of more examples, but you all get the idea. However, now that Trump is distracted with Operation Epstein fury it’s not really realistic that he is going to force Zelensky to negotiate and in reality, he never was going to anyway. The Kremlin as is typical was just grasping at straws and following the negotiations carrot being waved in front their nose. It looks like whoever is behind Patrushev is panicking that Russia will capitulate because there will be no negotiations and that combined with economic problems has spooked them into trying to clip the Liberals Wings a bit which are increasingly catching a favorable wind. The crappy economy is of course due to the Liberals/Oligarchy for the most part, but Economic Problems actually play in their favor. The Liberals want to wreck Russia therefore them wrecking the economy is akin to when the Nomenklatura wrecked the Soviet Economy on purpose. Same Play Book. Also, there is literally no alternative to the Liberals/Oligarchy in the R.F. because the Nomenklatura have utterly crushed any potential non-Oligarchic/Liberal Political Movements. If the Nomenklatura and Liberals are the only shows in town than it follows that when Nomenklatura Clans start jumping ship the Liberals win by default.

Of the 3 cases we have reviewed here 2 are Nomenklatura attacks on the Liberals and only one is a Liberal hit at the Nomenklatura. But the devil is in the details, the Liberals are attacking through disgruntled Nomenklatura, that is the Nomenklatura faction is fracturing while the Liberals on the other hand are getting defectors like Shoigu. Plus, I doubt that Patrushev will arrest Nabiullina who is the Central Bank Director, that would be akin to arresting the U.S. Ambassador basically and as long as the Liberals Control the Economy, they will have the upper hand. Besides, Patrushev just wants to make sure that when Putin finally leaves that his son will be the next President or at least get appointed to some important position, he isn’t looking to go to war with America officially. But if the SMO is lost too hard, if the economy slows down too much, then Patrushev and everyone associated with him are toast. They know this, and perhaps they have no faith in Putin being able to protect them for much longer. Like the posts about the economy which we led off with said, all these problems are 100% self-inflicted, and all of the harm is being soaked by the Old Nomenklatura Guard alone. It’s more than conceivable that those amongst them who will never be welcome in the Liberal Camp are seriously feeling the heat now and are worried that their seat at the table will soon be totally gone. Lavrov, Peskov, and even Putin have spoken highly of Trump and America while American Munitions kill Russian Troops in Ukraine. Patrushev never has to my knowledge. Whatever Nomenklatura Clans are associated with Patrushev are freaking out and with very good reason. If we get a Liberal Renaissance due to capitulation in Ukraine and the economy tanking, plus the internet being throttled then someone will be held responsible and the Navalnyite Article we reviewed shows exactly who that will be according to the Liberals. And it won’t be Medvedev despite his belligerent Telegram Posts. Unlike Putin it seems like whoever is behind Patrushev has some fight in them remaining but it’s all too little and way too late. It’s akin to a doomed man lashing out in the throes of death.