Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V900's avatar
V900
Feb 28

Respect for Arkan.

Any thoughts on his death?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Livci
Patriot's avatar
Patriot
Feb 28Edited

Kudos to Belarus Prez Luka! Serbian people have not forgotten that he was the only one who visited Serbia before the attack and offered to help. Kremlin slugs were busy pleasing NATO and busy giving Medal of Zhukov to Contemporary Nazi Croatia for their partnership with A.H. and for their genocide of the Serbian People in the WWII (https://slavlandchronicles.substack.com/p/q-why-did-washington-know-about-putins/comments#comment-218178665)!

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Livci · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture