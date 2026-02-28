The hand of Zionism has always been everywhere,

Taking away the peace and quiet of the Slavs.

At that time ZOG had designs on Serbian land and threw bones to the "Albanian dogs" with the master's hand

They went to death for the Serbian land! Tigers of Arkan!

It's not a pity to die for blood and soil! Tigers of Arkan!

You terrified all your enemies! Tigers of Arkan!

And ZOG writhed from your fangs! Tigers of Arkan!

T.N.F Arkans Tigers

Zeljko Raznatovic, more famously known as Arkan was a man that Tony Montana himself would have regarded with respect, but unlike Tony Arkan actually existed. The assertion that “women want him, men want to be him” would have applied far more to Arkan than Austin Powers. Shitlibs and adjacent uncultured troglodytes would claim he was nothing more than a petty criminal, war criminal, mafioso, rapist, murder etc etc but these are the same mold colonies in human form that unironically say George Floyd or any man that undergoes a sex change operation is a hero. So, lets briefly examine this extraordinary man’s journey for ourselves and I hope by that end of this post you will agree with me that he was a classic profile in courage, style, refinement, business savvy and good taste in the 90s Eastern European sense.

Arkan signing autographs for groupies. By the end of his life, he would have 9 kids and be married to the most popular pop singer in Serbia

Raznatovic was born on April 17 1952 in the Slovenian town of Brezice though he came from a Family of Ethnic Serbs. Technically his father who was a Decorated Airforce Officer was part Montenegrin but Montenegrins are Serbs. Due to his Fathers Career the family consisting of Zeljko, his parents and 3 sisters moved around quite a bit. Zeljko would spend parts of his childhood living in Zagreb, the Capital of Croatia then Pancevo in Serbia before finally settling in Belgrade. He apparently had a difficult relationship with his parents, once stating in a 1991 interview that his Father didn’t so much dish out regular beatings as “he'd basically grab me and slam me against the floor”. By the age of 9 Zeljko would begin running away from home and during these sojourns he would send his sisters post cards so he did have some famalial bonds but generally he appears to have a been a poorly socialized youth. At the age of 14 he would be arrested for the 1st time for stealing a Women’s Purse. For that he would spend a year in a juvenile detention facility and following his release his Father sent him to some kind of Naval Military School for teens but Zeljko, full of youthful idealism and a craving for adventure stowed away on a ship bound for Europe to embark on a life of crime. Judging from all this it sounds like Zeljkos childhood was fairly miserable and his parents would be divorced by the time he was a teenager. Apparently, he was just over life in Yugoslavia and decided to go full on YOLO and illegally set out for Western Europe. I really can’t find any detailed info on what exactly he was doing there but by 1969 he was arrested in Paris and deported home where he served about 3 years in prison for burglaries committed in France. By 1972 he had again illegally returned to Western Europe:

He left Yugoslavia in 1972 and did not return for a full nine years. It was in London that he met an Italian from Sicily, Carlo Fabiani, here, many years later, known as Giovanni di Stefano. The first "European media promotion" was carried out in February 1974 in the Milan restaurant "Kiko", when Arkan and his friends burst into the elite restaurant and in a kind voice asked the guests to be good and generous, and to "buy" their lives with generous donations.

In the following months, a series of large-scale robberies of Swedish banks began, and on April 19, 1974, 9,000 kroner was stolen from a courier in front of the Goethe Bank in Gothenburg, eyewitnesses recognized Zeljko Raznatovic as one of the three robbers.

According to Swedish sources, he was also the main culprit in the robbery of another branch of the same bank on May 17, as well as the robbery of Lenor Bank in the city of Kungelwele, and on October 17 he ran into Enselid Bank in Stockholm and pushed a steel pipe through the counter making off with 80,000 crowns. In less than a year of his "European tour" he was wanted in Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Great Britain and, of course, Sweden. He was arrested several times, but he always managed to get let off or escape. Swedish and Italian media subsequently revealed that Zeljko was the leader of the rebellion in Milan's San Vitore prison. Describers of his youthful mischief mention the rescue of Carlo Fabian in September 1979 after the robbery of Stockholm's C-Bank as a romantic feat involving a shoot out with police. While Fabijani was giving his testimony before a Stockholm court an elegantly dressed Arkan ran into the courtroom with a friend, and in front of the astonished judge, they managed to rescue Fabiani, jumping out of the window, to freedom.

At one time, he was also in prison in Amsterdam's "Beylmer", from where he escaped while walking through the prison yard on May 8, 1981. Someone threw a revolver over a four-meter-high fence and he disarmed the guards in no time. Since the rescuers did not manage to throw the rope over the wall, the prisoners made a "thief's ladder" and he managed to get over the wall and the barbed wire obstacles to freedom.

Later, he stayed in several other penitentiary institutions in Yugoslavia, mainly for the criminal offense of aggravated theft. In the 1970s, he lived in several European countries, where he was repeatedly sentenced to long sentences for bank robberies, burglary and robbery, but each time he managed to escape from prison in Belgium, Germany, Italy and Sweden. Interpol of Germany and Sweden have issued arrest warrants for Arkan several times.

Absolutely Gangster for sure but Zeljkos ability to constantly escape from prison was likely due to him working for the Yugoslavian Spook Apparatus though he would always deny it. Arkans Russian Wiki Page states the following:

In his youth, Ražnatović was very friendly with one of his father's colleagues, Stane Dolanc, the Yugoslav Minister of the Interior, who in turn was well acquainted with Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito. Every time Željko had problems, Dolanc was ready, in exchange for help for the Yugoslav special services (UDBA), to ensure the termination of the criminal prosecution of Zeljko (in 1981 he escaped from prison in Lugano). Dolanc is credited with claiming that Željko Ražnatović was more useful than all the UDBA officers

In other words Zeljko was untouchable nobility via his Fathers connection to Stane Dolanc who was the Yugoslav Minister of Interior and friends with Tito himself. Now on the one hand that rightfully will seem distasteful to those of us who hate our pampered, degenerate and untouchable overlord class. But on the other hand, I don’t despise Vladimir Solovievs son for robbing banks, shaking down rich people at fashionable restaurants and helping his Italian Mafia Buddy break out of courtrooms in Sweden right in front of the Judge and Police. I disdain him for being a literal homosexual who lives a hedonistic life in London while hundreds of thousands of Russians are maimed and killed in Donbass, unlike Arkan who would go to war with a vengeance when Serbs were threatened. There really is a difference here. If FSB simply enables the children of the nobility to be degenerates without a care in the world the Yugoslavian spooks enabled Arkan to break out of prisons and eventually start his own Legendary Militia that would make Serbia’s enemies pay in blood for their crimes. If you are going to be stuck with untouchable nobility then you can do way, way worse than Arkan. A book commissioned by the “Center for the Study of Democracy” called Partners in Crime about the relationship between organized crime and Eastern Block Security Services expands on the role Arkan was fulfilling during his days in Western Europe:

When it comes to these non profit think tanks it’s not that they are always outright lying as it is that they implicit imply that Western Spook agencies never, ever engage in analogous activity when in fact the drugs, arms and human trafficking engaged in by the CIA would make anything the Yugoslavs were doing look outright pedestrian in comparison. If SDB whom Arkan was working for as a youngster was guilty of smuggling tobacco and guns to supplement its budget than what are to make of the CIAs heroic industrial scale heroin smuggling operation in Vietnam, to say nothing of programs like MK Ultra and Montauk? Anyway, it appears that Stane Dolanc recognized a “natural born operative” as the screen shotted page above puts it in Zeljko, the son of his friend Veljko Ražnatović. This brings us full circle on why this situation is ambiguous, if now days FSB will move heaven and earth to get the odious and traitorous Medvedchuck out of jail then at least back in the day SDB did the same for Arkan who actually was of some tangible use to the State and wasn’t an outright enemy asset. We live in a world built on crime and spookery so naturally SDB had its agents in the organized criminal underworld just like every other intelligence agency and Arkan seemed to have genuinely thrived in that line of work and came out of it all loyal to Serbia (if not Yugoslavia). Much to his credit he never sold out to the West, and we know damn well CIA and European agencies would have tried to flip or co-opt him. On top of robbing banks Zeljko is assumed to have been behind the assassinations of emigre separatist in Western Europe:

To this day, the Croatian and Albanian political emigrants accuse Ražnatović of purposefully eliminating a number of supporters of the secession of Croatia or Kosovo from Yugoslavia. In their opinion, it was Ražnatović’s people who issued a “one-way ticket” to all these separatists. In December 1973, the well-known Croatian separatist Slobodan Mitrich, widely known in narrow circles under the nickname “Bob the Karateka”, was sitting and peacefully devouring oysters in a Hamburg restaurant. At that moment, three guys came into the establishment and blew off the top of Bob’s skull, shooting him twice in the shaved back of his head. When Bob was sprawled on the floor, one of the killers pinned a badge of the Crvena Zvezda club on his body (the club was then managed by Zeljko himself). This time they didn’t put a rose next to it. In January 1982, in the city of Untergruppenbach (Baden-Württemberg), unknown persons sent three Albanians to their forefathers - brothers Yusuf and Bardosh Gervall and Kadri Zek. They were stuffed with lead when they parked in their BMW 316. These were not ordinary Albanian gangsters, of whom there are many in Germany. Yusuf Gervalla was an active figure in the underground People’s Movement for the Liberation of Kosovo. He was closely associated with the future founders of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

When the text above says “This time they didn’t put a rose next to it” the author is referencing Arkans habit of leaving a rose on the counter of whatever bank he had just robbed. Needless to say, no Children of FSB Families are organizing hits on hohol or Chechnyan separatist abroad. When he finally returned to Yugoslavia in May of 1983 Zeljko quickly lapsed into old habits and robbed a bank in Zagreb. He didn’t even try and hide that it was him as a red rose, his old calling card from Western Europe was left on the counter. 2 plain clothes police arrived at his mothers house asking about his where abouts and somehow, she was able to get a hold of him on the phone, telling him that 2 men claiming to be police were asking about him. Arkan told her he was on his way and when he showed up, he pulled out a revolver and wounded both cops though he was arrested himself when all was said and done. And he was released after all of 2 days. Bank Robbery, shooting 2 cops…and 2 days in jail. There is just no way he didn’t have a massive krisha. After this incident he “somehow” ended up running a trendy disco bar in Belgrade called Amadeus located not far from where he was first arrested for stealing purses. He developed a reputation for womanizing and looking quite aesthetic driving around town in a pink Cadillac with blue windows.

Mug Shots of Arkan from his adventures in Italy

It’s theorized by Arkans fans and haters alike that after the shootout with police that some kind agreement was reached between him and the authorities where he be allowed to build his own crime empire as long as it didn’t include violent stuff like shooting people and robbing banks. Indeed, other than a single fight where he broke someone’s arm and served a 6 month prison sentence Arkan wasn’t involved in any violent confrontations until a soccer riot about 7 years later. By the time Yugoslavia was breaking up he was already running several underground casinos on top of the Amadues Discotec and a chain of Pastry Shops. As for his relationship with Yugoslavian Special Services Arkan said the following

“I have never killed people for Tito or anyone else. I have always listened only to myself and I simply do not know how to be “someone’s” person” and "I have never worked for the State Security,"

Those are ambiguous verbal gymnastics on Arkans part IMO. The man may have been a mafioso but he was also a genuine Serbian Patriot, in that vein he may have considered killing anti Serbian separatist abroad as being more on behalf of Serbia than Tito and Yugoslavia per say. As we covered in my post about the Panther Guard the Official State Propaganda of Yugoslavia was often obnoxiously anti Serbian and presumably Arkan would have found this offensive. But if the State paid him to organize the killing of Croation and Albanian Separatist he might very well have viewed it as working “with” the state as opposed to “for” it. IDK if that’s what his thought process was exactly but many Nationalists in both Russia and Ukraine have that mentality these days when it comes to the SMO for example. Another point to consider is that when the war broke out Arkans Tigers would tend to use strictly Serbian Symbols as opposed to Yugoslavian. He genuinely didn’t seem to have much love for the Old Order and later in life he would made remarks critical of Communism. In any case besides building his underground gambling empire Arkan would also become a very active member of the Red Star Belgrade Football Club where he was considered the leader of the Club Ultras. Some speculate that he became a Patron of the Red Star Club specifically because his father was a member of the Partisan Club who were Red Stars Rivals:

Since childhood, Arkan could not stand two things: cigarette smoke and the Belgrade football club Partizan. Veljko smoked constantly and passionately supported this team. Zeljko, as if to spite his father, became a fan of the Crvena Zvezda club, the main opponent of Partizan.

His Father was a heavy drinker and smoker so accordingly Arkan never smoked and very seldom drank which is pretty incongruent with the life he led. BTW I have seen many English and Russian Language Articles claiming that Arkan means hurricane in Serbian and that is where his nickname originated but this is not the case. The Serbian word for hurricane is “Uragan” just like in Russian. Here is what a Serbian Source says about the famous name:

Although there were two versions of the story (of how he acquired the nickname), it is still unknown which was actually true. According to the first, which he retold publicly several times, he got his nickname from a good-natured wizard from a comic book that he adored as a child. The second story says that one of the fake passports he used to cross into Italy as a minor contained the name of a Turk named Arkan.

On the 13th of May 1990 there was major riot at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb between Red Star Fans and Dinamo Zagreb where 85 people were injured. Partisans of both sides claim that the other provoked the incident, but chances are Ultras on both sides showed up wanting to fight. By the time of the riot Franjo Tudjman had already been elected as Head of Croatia and he was openly pursuing a course of independence on top of anti Serbian ethnic grievance mongering. For example, during his campaign Tudjman, now a Reformed Communist said that the activities of the Utasha were a legitimate expression of the aspirations of the Croation People. On another occasion he said that he was glad his wife wasn’t Serbian or Jewish which hypothetically could be interpreted as BASED and red pilled but it didn’t stop him from having good relations with Croation jewry in general, nor did it stop jews in the US including Elie Weisel himself from loudly championing the Bosnian and Croation cause. In any case the riot between Croation and Serbian Soccer Ultras is considered by some to be the true first battle of the Balkan Wars and Arkan and his Hooligans were neck deep in the brawl, and it was these Hooligans that would make of the core of his Militia during the coming war. That ought to sound familiar to anyone who has been somewhat attentively following the war in Donbass as both Azov and Espanolas original cadres came from Soccer Ultras.

Still shot from the “Hate Match” as both sides called the riot at Maksimir Stadium

Needless to say, many of the guys that were beating in each others faces during the riot would be trying to kill each other at the front lines before too long but Arkans adventures in Croatia were just getting started. After the brawl he stayed in Croatia travelling around Serb Majority towns and was arrested in October when Police found weapons in his car. Besides possessing guns, him and 5 accomplices were charged with trying to foment an anti Croation uprising in the Serb Majority regions and it’s certainly not difficult to imagine that there is some truth to that. He was imprisoned for about 200 days all in all, during which he found out about the end of Yugoslavian Statehood. Before going back to Serbia though the absolute madman stole Tudjman’s BMW right out of the Presidents driveway…that’s difficult to believe tbh but it’s a claim I have seen all over the internet. Why exactly the Croatians released him and his accomplices at all is unknown but most likely Belgrade just paid a ransom for him as he still had not lost his Krisha. On the 25th of June 1991 Slovenia and Croatia declared independence and 2 days later the 10 day war began. Arkan and his hooligans would see true combat for the first time during operations around the Town of Vukovar which revolted against the Croation Authorities following clashes between Police and Serbian Militias that had been on going since April. Russian Wiki describes the situation around the town with the following:

In mid-April 1991, an incident occurred. A group of Croats led by Gojko Shushak fired at Borovo Village near Vukovar, firing three rockets at it. This forced the local Serbs to create a self-defense unit. In early May, an incident occurred in Borovo Selo, when a group of Croatian policemen who were trying to plant the Croatian flag on a local administrative building were captured by the Serbs. The next day, there was a large-scale battle for the village between the Croatian police and the Serbian militia, which stopped after the intervention of the Yugoslav army. According to a number of researchers, during the same period, a decision was made to ethnically purge the Serbian population in the city. During the war, which began immediately after Croatia’s independence in 1991, units of the Croatian National Guard and the XHOSA carried out a series of murders of the civilian Serbian population, and the corpses were thrown into the Danube. The exact number of dead is unknown; several dozen corpses were fished out of the river already on the territory of Serbia and identified. Pressure was also exerted to force the Serbs to leave the city. As a result, 13,734 Serbs and Yugoslavs left the city in the summer of 1991

In 1990 a bit over 14k Serbs lived in Vukovar making up 32.3% of the population so the fact that 13,734 had left by the summer of 1991 indicates that the Croatian Ethnic Cleansing had pretty effective and the now Federal as Opposed to Socialist Yugoslavian Army’s intervention was staggeringly belated. On August 20th the Croatians laid siege to the Yugoslavian Armed Forces and Serbian Militias defending the town prompting the Army and Volunteers Militias including Arkans Tigers to start an operation to relieve the besieged garrison which began on September 3rd and was over by November 18th when the Croatians surrendered. Croatians like to call this siege “Croatia’s Stalingrad” and the more obnoxious among them will claim that they killed 10k plus Serbs but this is very unlikely because during the course of the entire war less then 1,300 Serbian Army Troops were killed in what now corresponds to the country of Croatia and there definitely weren’t 10k+ volunteers killed with no survivors to make up the difference. Even the Russian Wiki I sited above gives what I consider an inflated number of Serbian losses, claiming over a thousand according to some Serb Historian. In all likelihood the official Yugoslavian Army numbers are accurate, they claim the Army lost 304 men KIA which sounds absurdly low but if we add an equal or slighter higher number of Volunteers KIA we get numbers at parity with the Croation losses of 879 killed, 230 of which were executed after the battle was over. Most of the siege consisted of the Serbs just pummeling the shit out of the town and the surrounded Croatians with artillery after an abortive early attempt at a storm so parity losses seem well within the realm of possibility.

Serbian Tanks break into Vukovar

As for the 230 Croation PoWs executed after they had surrendered this is one case of Serbs engaging in extra judicial killings that probably actually happened and it was the work of Arkans men. Tbh though can we blame them? Technically they shouldn’t have done it, but they just liberated a town from which over 90% of the Serbs had been expelled or murdered and dumped in the Danube. Thousands and thousands of Serbs. Maybe Arkan should have bought the Croation Prisoners Iphones or whatever the equivalent of that would have been in the 90s, served them tiramisu, and then sent them on an all expense paid vacation to Turkey? Retards still call the Russians who liberated Mariupol War Criminals despite Moscow trying out that very method with their high ranking Azov Prisoners so I doubt it would have bought Arkan any good will, but who knows. Anyway, I understand that’s drawing a false binary and the simple answer is Arkan shouldn’t have let his guys kill the PoWs and fair enough but given what those very PoWs had done I don’t any have tears for them at all.

Arkan with one of the 2 Tiger Cubs he liberated from the Belgrade Zoo and adopted as a Mascot

As for Arkans Troops or his Tigers as they are more commonly known between August of 91 and March of 92 they only lost 9 men killed which leads some haters to claim that they didn’t really fight and just stuck to committing war crimes which doesn’t pass muster. For one, professional observers from the US strongly disagree with that assesment:

That assessment is from a book entitled Balkan Battlegrounds written by 2 CIA analysts. They positively contrast the Tigers with other poorly disciplined and trained units and note that Arkan didn’t even let his men drink. The study also mentions that the Tigers took part in capturing 2 key Croation Positions during the Vukovar Operation that we briefly touched on above, and it follows that they suffered few losses in doing so given that they lost all of 9 men in the first 7-8 months of their existence. Of course, we also see some atrocity pearl clutching but the only concrete example they have of Arkan issuing orders that can be construed as illegal is him declining to accept the surrender of Utasha LARPers. Arkan did once say "Yes, I destroyed people myself and gave orders for it, but only because it was necessary." but that is an ambiguous enough statement. To me that is more like a Leader involved in an unrelentingly brutal war accepting responsibility for whatever excesses are being attributed to his men whether real or imagined. Anyway, here is a screenshot about who the authors of that assessment are:

Arkan described the principles on which the success of the Tigers was founded with the following:

"The first is discipline. The second is discipline. The third thing is discipline once again. In addition, there is no political strife in the SDG - there are no parties in the guard. We are fighting for Serbia, Serbia, and Orthodoxy. The SDG supplies itself - we do not depend on any headquarters. And one more thing - I did not study to be an officer, but real military professionals serve with me! Without them, today's SDG would not exist."

A Russian Military Blog describes Arkans Leadership Role like this:

As a combat commander, Zeljko Ražnatović was not so good. His main purpose was to act as figurehead and unit the men, show them the way, inspire them to victories. But "Arkan" was a smart man and kept skilled officers who knew military affairs very well. One of these was Milorad Ulemek, nicknamed "Legia". A seasoned warrior, who in his years went through Libya, Chad, Iraq, etc., together with the French Foreign Legion, and it was he who later headed the elite unit of the Serbian special forces "Super Tigers".

Arkans Leadership style was similar to Prighozhin or Alexi Mozgovoi in that he was a charismatic lighting rod who delegated tactics on the ground to actual professionals.

The experienced ex-Foreign Legion Soldier Milorad Ulemek who was one the Professionals that Arkan let take the tactical reins. He is currently in jail for organizing the murder of Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Dindic

What made Arkan a bonafide Warlord more than anything else was that he financed his Troops almost entirely on his own…through mostly shady methods of course:

The fact is that the commandant of the SDG monopolized the entire wine trade in Eastern Slavonia (the only winery was not far from the SDG base in Erdut), and through the sale of alcohol, he covered part of the costs of maintaining his army. At the same time, Zeljko Ražnatović did not shy away from trading oil, weapons and food - you can make money on these goods in any war. According to him, the SDG had wealthy sponsors who allocated tens of thousands of dollars a month to the needs of the guard. Most likely, it was a banal racket - Arkan knew from whom he could take money and never hesitated to use this kind of opportunity. No one dared to contradict him: Ražnatović enjoyed the favor of Milosevic himself (for the time beimg), he had a real army at his disposal, so the merchants only had to obey.

The wealthy sponsors allocating tens of thousands a month were people he was shaking down in other words plus he was trafficking everything he could get his hands on. It would be naive to think Arkan wasn’t cutting his Trusted Officers in on the loot but again it’s hard for me to get worked up into a self righteous frenzy over this. Literally everyone was doing that at the time with the exception Ljubo Mauser who very briefly covered in my last article about the Balkan Wars. And are we sure the people that he shook down were paragons of enterprise and honest work anyway? Arkan is a beloved man in Serbia to this day, so it seems more likely he was shaking down fellow mafioso rivals and Bosnians and Croatians as a rule as opposed to Normal Serbs who still remember him fondly save for the most self hating/pro Western. Another angle that I feel compelled to bring up to those who might be outraged at Arkans method of financing his private army is are you sure your outrage isn’t just a mask for the fact that you don’t have the balls to do even 10% of what did? It’s true that he had a very solid krisha over his head, but also, he was getting into shoot outs with police in foreign countries in his early 20s…that’s dangerous even with a krisha. He was also leading prison riots which is dangerous, escaping from prison, which is dangerous even if you have spook help, he was assassinating people on foreign soil which I wouldn’t call safe, and this isn’t even hitting on his war service during which he was shot in the arm by a Croation Sniper. Basically, this was a man with a krisha who also did not even remotely fear death…which might have been part of the reason his dads spook friends marked him out for a krisha in the 1st place come to think of it.

Another famous campaign in which the Tigers participated and has gone down in infamy due to “Serbian Crimes” is the siege which culminated in the fall of the Muslim Enclave in the Republic Srpska. In May of 1992 the Bosnians captured the town of Srebrenica where Muslims made up a majority of the population with Serbs being a significant minority, especially in the countryside. This Bosnian enclave in Serb territory would add up to about 900km and Muslim Troops would use it to constantly launch raids on Serbian Villages. Ironically, the Bosnian 28th Division of the Army of Bosnia Herzegovina which operated out of Srebrenica was commanded by a former bodyguard of Slobodan Milosevic named Nasser Oric. From 1992 to early 1993 Nassers Troops would kill around 3,000 Serbs, 70% being noncombatants but by spring of 93 the Serbs had managed to cut off the enclave from the rest of Bosnia Herzegovina. With Muslim Capitulation imminent the UN flew into action and sent in Dutch Peacekeepers who saved the situation for Oric and his 28th Division. Now under UN Protection the Bosnians could continue business as usual:

With the full connivance of the peacekeepers, Orić's fighters continued to raid the surrounding Serbian villages, more than 150 of which were burned to the ground. Civilians were beheaded, tortured, raped, and burned alive. Moreover, the Bosniak thugs were especially fond of arranging their sorties on Orthodox holidays. In particular on Christmas night in 1993, a massacre took place in the village of Kravitsa, as a result of which about 50 people were killed, 80 were wounded, and about 700 houses were burned by the militants. One of Orić's men then brought 12 severed heads to Srebrenica

In March of 1995 Oric and his command staff left on a UN convoy to attend Military Exercises in Bosnia….yeah the UN was literally escorting them safely back to Bosnia and the enclave was supplied by the UN though on paper only with humanitarian provisions. In May the Serbians shot down a helicopter enroute to Srebrenica from Bosnia which contained Orics Command Staff though he wasn’t onboard himself unfortunately. None the less this would have serious consequences in the Summer when the Serbs went on the offensive UN Peacekeepers be damned. Oric would never return to the enclave, and apparently the Bosnians were so confident that the Serbs would never inconvenience UN Troops that they didn’t bother sending another Command Cadre to Srebrenica. In July the Serbs with a few hundred Troops and a few tanks took the town from the numerically superior kebabs with very little fuss. Arkans Tigers were not involved in the direct assault on the town as most Serbian strength was concentrated on just maintaining the cordon and protecting the Serbian Villages, and that is where the most the fighting happened when it comes to the Srebrenica Affair. Once more, when the Serbs went on the offensive in July the Leaderless Bosnians just melted when the UN Peacekeepers declined to die for them.

Order of Battle during the Siege of Srebrenica, we see our man Arkan listed amongst the Serbian Leadership and Greek and Russian Volunteers.

I imagine most my Readers are aware of the sob story about how the Serbs massacred many thousands of defenseless Muslims fleeing the town after it was liberated which we don’t have time to rebut that in detail here. The TLDR on that account would be:

In the Serbian version, the 28th Division went on a breakthrough in the direction of Tuzla. At the same time, about two thousand Muslim fighters were killed. The Serbs admit that more than four hundred Muslims from among those who were taken prisoner were the victims of lynching by the victors and were shot.



In the logic of that war, which is more like a collective vendetta, the Serbs can be understood: after all, the fighters of the Muslim garrison in the period from 1992 to 1993 are responsible for a large number of casualties among the peaceful Serbian population.

The thousands of bodies exhumed around Srebrenica in the ensuing years have been automatically classified as Muslim Victims of Serbian War Criminals when chances are the majority are Serbs that were murdered by Muslims during the years that the enclave existed. On top of that no small amount are likely troops killed in action from both sides if we are talking about fighting aged males. As for the over 400 POWs that the Serbs admit to executing, I say fuck em in light of their crimes.

Later in Autumn of 1995 Arkans Tigers played no small role in preventing the Srpska Republic from losing its most populous and economically viable towns during the darkest days of the joint Bosnian and Croation Offensives against that Beleaguered State. After the overwhelmingly successful Operation Storm in which the Croatians all but liquidated The Serbian Republic Krajina a joint Bosnian/Croation Offensive followed against the Republic Srpska in early September called Mistral 2, the result of which was the Bosnians and Croatians occupying and ethnically cleansing 970 square kilometers of Serbian Territory. Operation Mistral 2 was followed by another joint Croation/Bosnian Offensive in October called Southern Passage that saw the attackers drive a wedge 25 miles wide and 12 deep into the reeling Serbian Republic. There was real danger that the 2 largest population centers in Serbian Bosnia, Banja Luka and Prijedor would be lost and it was here that Arkans Tigers came through and stabilized the situation.

Units of the VRS (Army of the Srspka Republic), abandoning their positions, retreated in panic, opening the way for the Muslims to the interior of the RS, where there were almost no troops. Only the intervention of the SDG (Arkans Tigers) and a special forces detachment of the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs saved the lives of thousands of civilians and kept the two largest cities of the RS under the control of the Serbs - the capital of the republic Banja Luka and the industrial center Prijedor.

A common talking point that obnoxious former Yugoslavian ethnic minorities that I have come across is that America didn’t let the Croatians and Bosnians totally destroy the Republic Srspka therefore these post Yugoslavian anti Serbian States aren’t American Puppets and actually America is secretly pro Serbian. This is obviously analogous to the neonazi pro hohol argument that America is secretly pro Russian because America isn’t doing even more to help Ukraine. In my younger, dumber days I seriously got into an internet argument with a Croation Utasha LARPer girl whose head looked like a walnut who was claiming that actually America stabbed Croatia in the back during the Balkan Wars therefore there was no contradiction between her retarded anti Americanism and hardcore Croation Nationalism. This is what separates legitimate edgy right wingers from LARPing plankton, the legitimate right winger tends to be anti American for what America does in the world at large whereas the concaved headed LARPers anti Americanism revolves around Washington not doing enough for them or not bombing their ethnic rivals hard enough. You see this with the pro hohols and ex Yugoslavian/Soviet ethnic minorities constantly.

As for the argument that America saved the Republic Srpska, or at least it’s most important population and industrial centers this is not born out but how events played out after Operation Southern Passage ended on October 12. With the conclusion of Southern Passage, a ceasefire went into effect that the Bosnians did not observe, that is America did not pressure the Bosnians into observing this ceasefire that anti Serbs claim saved the Republic Srpska. The fighting referenced above to save Banja Luka and Prijedor continued until the 20th of October. Our CIA Friends who wrote the Balkan Battlegrounds Book referenced earlier confirm that it was specifically the Bosnians who didn’t observe the ceasefire. In the text screen shotted below the Dudakovic being referenced is General Atif Dudakovic, the Bosnian Commander on the Ground. OG means Operational Group, VRS is referring to Army of Srpska Troops and 5th Corps was the Bosnian Corps under Dudakovics Command.

The CIA guys write plainly that the fight faded to a “fruitless finish” on its own, that is it was the Serbs and not the Americans who stopped the Bosnians. That screen shot doesn’t mention them, but the wiki order of battle notes the presence of Arkan and his Tigers on top of all the guys mentioned above during this final fight of that particular phase of the Balkan Wars.

Just once more for emphasis, if Sanski Most had fallen to the Bosnians then Prijedor, the Republics main industrial center and Banja Luka, the Capital and largest population center would have followed as they are only a short drive away.

Readers might recall from my Post about Ljubisa Savic that Arkan played a pretty central role in saving the Serbians living in the town of Bijeljina early in the war. Bijeljina is now the second largest City in the Republic Srpska and here is what a local resident named Bosko told a Russian Tourist about Arkan:

"If it were not for Arkan, the Muslims would have simply massacred us then, as in Bratunca," Boško continues. "As they did in the first days of the war. Or a concentration camp would have been organized, as in Kamenitsa. Or both. It was only later that we managed to organize ourselves and, in the beginning, we had nothing but sticks. A hunting rifle was considered a serious weapon. And Arkan came with organized and armed people."

Bosko continues:

"Of course, Arkan was a bandit but I don't care about it. Thanks to Arkan, Bijeljina is now Serbian, and its loss would be a disaster. And compared to the bandits who fought for the Muslims, Arkan is quite a noble criminal."

In the scheme of things the war went very badly for the Serbs, thanks in no small part to the treachery of Belgrade as Milosevic was far more concerned about sucking up to Washington then defending the Serbs of the Republic Srpska or Krajina. The Croatians, Bosnians and later Albanians had the entire West backing them and not even Belgrade was really behind the Serb Cause. Arkan himself stated “Zadar, Sibenik, Dubrovnik, Split are Serbian cities that were forcibly settled by Catholics. Finally, the time has come to kick them out of there. We are fighting for the complete return of the borders of the former Yugoslavia, because these are Serbian borders. Slovenia will again be Serbian Slovenia, Croatia will be Serbian Croatia, Bosnia will be Serbian Bosnia, Macedonia will be Serbian Macedonia. Slovenia must become Serbian, because I was born there, and because the Slovenes have united with our enemies, the Ustasha, so we must inflict a military defeat on them, and the victor has the right to draw borders at will and give the conquered territories the names he wants”. By that criterion the war was a total failure obviously. Still though, Bijeljina really is a Serb town today, so is Srebrenica, so is Banja Luka, so is Prijedor etc. It wasn’t all for nothing and Arkans sins are pretty well counterbalanced by his service on behalf of his people.

After the war Arkan would engage in politics but without any real success, he would explain his electoral loss to Milosevic as being due to Serbs being unable to vote for anyone besides Leftists which at the time was probably true enough and in the year 2000 he would be murdered at the age of 48 due to mafia feuding. The reality of the matter is that he was so neck deep in crime that it’s not really possible to assert with any certainty who might have done the hit in the absence of a thorough investigation because too many people had a motive. Arkan had beef with the Albanian Mafia over the details of drug smuggling routes through Serbia into Western Europe, he fell out with Milosevics son Marko over who gets the biggest cuts on Oil Smuggling revenue which meant the end of his krisha. While his Political Fortunes weren’t the best there is no saying that they wouldn’t improve in the future and that made him a threat to Belgrade. Arkan took very good care of his vets, even buying them decent apartments in Belgrade, so he still had an Army in his back pocket. There were just too many people that wanted him dead and the fact that Belgrade hasn’t worked especially hard to get to the bottom of the case speaks for itself.

To close this post out Ill repost the thoughts of Oleg Tsarev who most my Readers should be familiar with by now about how Arkan was the original Prigozhin: