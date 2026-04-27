Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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KomradDirty's avatar
KomradDirty
6d

I'm incredibly flattered and honered that my humble question served as inspiration for this post. I greatly appreciate your perspective and insight into the machinations of the R.F and its efforts in the SMO. You provide a detailed counter perspective to the ones being put forth by those who could be described as either pro Russian or "neutral" within the Western commentariat, who have, for years, proclaimed Russia's victory as only a matter of time. I think this is invaluable and it gives me much material to consider. Are you familiar with Dr Gilbert Doctorow? He's a western academic but I have been listening to him closely as he has begun to talk repeatedly of the frustration and anger within Russian society and some elements of the government of the slowly, slowly approach to the SMO and the failure of Russia to establish effective deterrence

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Freelander's avatar
Freelander
6d

"Who are we: a reliable supplier to the enemy or a sovereign state protecting its citizens?" This question is so rhetorical it feels almost offensive. The answer is sadly obvious and you phrase it yourself shortly after: the people running Russia don’t give a shit about their fellow citizens that will be killed.

I hope what I'm about to say won't sound like heresy in this blog, but my best wishes for the Russian people is that Russia buckles first, immediately, yesterday if possible. The worst imaginable scenario for flesh-and-blood military men is to be thrown into a war the politicians do not mean to win. And that is present day's RF's deplorable reality. Whether Iran's fierce response to USrael attacks is orchestrated offstage with the very same USrael tycoons or not, Iran has become an example of what any self-respecting leadership should do to win a conflict. If Putin and his cabal or puppetmasters do not want to win in Ukraine, for God's sake STOP sending white Russians to their death. Surrender, retreat, implore pardon, compensate economically and leave your citizens alone.

The only alternative to that is rebellion, but that's something I wouldn't dare to suggest to anyone even if only for personal coherence: I'd never expose myself to death, physical harm or imprisonment because -- well, I'm perhaps a coward but most importantly a sceptic who stopped believing in anything but friendship decades ago. So, how can I urge anyone to face the hopeless struggle and a dignified death you talk about?

By the way, I love your posts despite the difficult read. Keep the spirits up.

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