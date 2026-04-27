On my last Post a Respected Reader who goes by KomradDirty left the following comment:

Of course, if Russia was fighting only Ukraine than Ukraine would have buckled a few years ago. KomradDirty, like myself and many other commentators on the SMO have begun to use “Ukraine” as a synonym for the “Entire Combined West”. This is an understandable development, but it has the effect of distorting the gravity of the situation that Russia has been placed in by its Effective Managers who call the shots in regard to State Policy. The only way that Ukraine buckles first is if they run out of manpower since that is the only thing the combined West isn’t providing Kiev in significant quantities. Since the real question is will the Combined West or Russia buckle first, we should examine the rules of engagement that both sides are playing by. If 2 equally incompetent players are playing a game, one on very easy mode and the other on very hard mode than it follows that the player playing on very easy is the likely winner.

For starters the combined West does not have to worry about manpower at all, they have enough hohols to last for years. Russia does not have this luxury. Russia’s industrial and economic infrastructure are free game for drone and missile attacks while Europe’s infrastructure which constitutes Ukraine’s “Rear” is strictly off limits to Russian retaliation. In the same vein Russia is forbidden to touch NATO’s ISR Apparatus though they could easily shootdown the Reconnaissance Aircraft that guide Ukrainian Drone and Missile Attacks into Russia. The R.F. also posses anti-satellite weapons though it’s doubtful in great quantities. In any case Russia could be doing much more to disrupt the Combined Wests massive ISR Advantage but they aren’t. Likewise, the Combined West is allowed to harass and confiscate Russian Fuel Tankers while Moscow declines to retaliate in kind.

Zanon Cultist and Naive Pro Russian Western Observers who don’t know anything about Russia would cope with this State of Affairs by claiming that the European Economy will collapse soon and then everything will get better. Kiev in 3 days for real this time. Unfortunately, that has become vanishingly unlikely, Moscow has resumed sending cheap fuel to their Respected Partners/Mortal Enemies in Europe, an outraged Katusha Comments:

Slovakia has announced the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba oil pipeline. “At the moment, oil intake is carried out in full accordance with the agreed schedule,” said the country’s Economy Minister Denisa Sakova. “Hungary, following Slovakia, began receiving Russian oil through Ukraine via the Druzhba pipeline,” MOL said. Meanwhile, the EU has adopted the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, said the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa. The provision of a military loan to Ukraine in the amount of €90 billion has also been finalized. Well, now patriot Fico can forget about his former positive attitude towards Russia, and patriot Orban and his party, which is now in opposition to the current government, are quietly fading into the background. We continue to supply Kazakh oil to absolutely hostile Germany (one of the main military sponsors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) through the northern branch of Druzhba. Presidential spokesman Peskov said on April 13: “Russia is and will remain one of the most reliable suppliers of energy resources in the world.” In other words, Russia is reliable for its enemies, and it will definitely fulfill all its obligations to them. Russia will receive currency for oil supplies. Part of these funds will be used through the budget for defense. The other part ends up in the pockets of private structures. European countries are buying Russian oil. This resource allows them to survive and earn new money. This money is sent to Ukraine through the EU mechanisms. Ukraine buys weapons with them and attacks Russia with them. That is, in fact, Russia receives blows with the same resource that it sold. The circle has closed. The €90 billion that the European Union will allocate to Ukraine is equivalent to four years of pipeline exports of Russian oil in current volumes. One year of Druzhba supplies to Hungary and Slovakia is $6-7 billion. These funds are sufficient to purchase several thousand modern anti-tank complexes or hundreds of air defense systems. Every barrel of Russian oil sold to Europe is working against Russia. Every ton pumped through Druzhba brings the strike on the Russian city closer. Every dollar of export earnings that is not directed at defense weakens the front. Colleagues from the “Theme. The main thing” (https://dzen.ru/maintopic ) ask the key question: “Why is Russia supplying the enemy with resources for a war against Russia?” “The answer “it is necessary for the economy” does not stand up to verification by facts. An economy that finances its own destruction is not sustainable. A budget that loses more on recovery from impacts than it gains from exports is not balanced. The answer “this is temporary, then we will redirect the streams” has not worked for four years. “Later” does not come. Streams are not redirected. Oil continues to flow in the same direction. The answer “we fulfill contractual obligations” ignores the priority of national security. A contract with an enemy in a war is not a legal and economic norm. This is a political choice. Moreover, he encourages the enemy to continue and constantly activate aggression against Russia. This principle works in the economy as well as at the front. Russia must finally choose its own path. Who are we: a reliable supplier to the enemy or a sovereign state protecting its citizens? These two statuses are incompatible at the same time.” Let’s add on our own - and this combination will inevitably lead to disaster. This is an existential issue for our country. And the “elite” is still satisfied with everything, alas.

Katusha has a pretty good point, no? If the economy is in a state where it’s necessary to supply the people bombing your own soldiers and citizens with natural resources than it follows that such an economy is dangerously on the brink. Or the people running it don’t give a shit about their fellow citizens that will be killed as a result of supplying Russia’s enemies with cheap energy. Either way, unsettling questions arise here. But maybe the mad profits that Russia will reap from selling fuel to their enemies/respected partners will offset the negative consequences? This is also not overly realistic. From Comrade Artem:

It was a very interesting news a few days ago. Russian oil and gas companies should use the additional revenues generated by rising global energy prices to pay off debts to domestic banks. This was announced by President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on economic issues on March 23. Why is the President openly lobbying for the interests of bankers?

Herman Gref and Nabiullina will be getting the biggest cut of whatever money is made off supplying NATO with cheap fuel. An optimist could object and claim that Europe must be desperate if they are agreeing to buy cheap Russian Gas but it strikes me that Russia must be even more desperate since it’s Russians that will pay in blood for this agreement, not Europeans. But all this stuff about Europe isn’t addressing the Combined Wests biggest advantage of all which is the U.S. Printing Press. The E.U. just approved a 90Billion Euro Loan to Ukraine a few days ago and that will be enough to keep Kiev propped up until the Democrats are back in control of Congress and the White House and all that at which point Ukraine will receive infinity money with no strings attached like they enjoyed under Biden. There is really no limit to how much money the U.S. can print without consequences as long as the world agrees that America has that privilege. Comrade Artem once more:

The dollar could collapse if it benefits most of the world’s strong economies. So far, we can see that despite the turbulence, everyone, including Iran, Russia, China and India, has been using the dollar and continues to use it. And it doesn’t matter at all how much the US$39 trillion debt will amount to, or 539 trillion.

Neither Russia nor China are de-dollarizing so please don’t come at me with Pepe Escobar’s Fan Fiction. The idea of some vague U.S. financial collapse saving Russia is in the same category as the Day of the Rope or when everything falls into place for the better because ZOG finally overreaches too much allowing dissidents to come off the internet and take over IRL with no particular effort required. One more time from Comrade Artem:

Let’s be honest with ourselves that the vast majority of Russian patriots are waiting for some kind of miracle. Their logic is something like this: today I will create a certain movement, and when a miracle happens, the government itself collapses, the dollar collapses, then we will begin to build a wonderful, bright Russian future. And patriotic fuss is based on this foundation, sung in many Russian fairy tales: Ivan the Fool’s belief in a miracle. If the miracle that passionate Russian people dream of and believe in happens, there will definitely be those who, as surgeons, conceived, organized and brought this miracle to life. There are no unmanaged processes in the world. There is an eternal, intellectual, first of all, struggle of various centers of power with each other. And the intent of some may be disrupted by the counter-intent of others. A bifurcation point may arise as a result of the struggle and the processes will lose their controllability, as was the case during the Russian Spring in 2014-15. But there are no miracles.

So, as you can gather from what Artem is saying the mood and state of affairs amongst Russian Patriots is absolutely identical to that of their Western Counter Parts. Helpless and waiting for a miracle that will never come. Sure, Artem acknowledges that openings may arise for good things to happen as a result of our overlords losing control over events which is what he correctly attributes the Russin Spring to. An important caveat there that we need to consider however is that those who lost control are better set to regain it than passive edgy dissidents waiting for a miracle. The good that came out of the Russian Spring was precisely because Moscow did not gain control over the Rebel Militias fast enough because they were led by people that didn’t confine themselves to blogging. Alexei Mozgovoi, Igor Strelkov, Sergei Tsiplakov, Pavel Dremov etc organized people waiting for a miracle into Soldiers who were ultimately robbed of victory once Moscow had regained control of the situation. Mozgovoi berated the Men of Donbass to get off their asses and fight when control over that region was lost by Kiev and the vacuum wasn’t yet filled by Moscow. He did not post on VK “heh, 2 more weeks and the dollar is toast because the American National Debt is too high, BTW Putin and the White hats will come save us and Kiev in 3 days”. It’s true of course that Strelkov and Mozgovoi were expecting help from Moscow which never came, but in the meantime, they were organizing men to fight and the modest gains made by the Rebels were only due to them taking matters into their own hands and not waiting for the White Hats or the economy in America to collapse. Even though the Russian Spring ended disappointingly, the good that came out of it was precisely because of the men who were not content to wait for a miracle.

Of course, I’m not suggesting anyone do something stupid that will get you jailed or killed. The State Prevents Whites from organizing in their own interest so Dissidents legit have no especially useful options for collective action. It’s just that the Grand Happening is a fantasy and the Russian Spring is an excellent case of how real change works. When the chance for positive change arises, it needs to be seized immediately, expect modest results, expect a heavy price in blood on your end, expect all the best leaders on your side to be killed, be aware that the struggle is going to be generational and exhausting with little chance of final victory. That is, not everything is going to fall into place at once or even relatively quickly and it’s more realistic to think about hopeless struggle and a dignified death than a bright future, and that's only in the unlikely case that the struggle evolves beyond twitter and substack and whatever. It’s like a line from that song called Pink Sunset by the Belarussian Nazbol band Elusive Avenger I referenced in this post says, he saw the shadow of freedom and was killed. That particular song is about a Young Man being killed in battle on behalf of Justice and Russia and it certainly applies to literally every single iconic Russian Spring Hero besides Strelkov who has been imprisoned instead of murdered. That’s going to be the lot of legit dissidents who come off the internet when the opportunity arises though, it’s not going to be Natural Aristocrats or whatever just walking into power as shield maidans applaud and throw rose pedals at their feet.

Anyway, back to the question of whether Russia or the Collective West will call it quits in Ukraine first. SMO observers, whether pro hohol or Russian such as I understandably tend to do deep dives into how many drones each side claims to be manufacturing per month, how many kilometers of land have been lost/taken by their preferred side, how much infrastructure their preferred side has destroyed etc. If you are pro hohol the numbers are looking good as long you don't expect Ukraine to be returning to its 1991 borders. As for the drones the very popular Russian Military Blog Top War Published the following 2 weeks ago:

Just the other day, information appeared that in March, for the first time since the beginning of the military conflict, Ukraine launched more attack drones than Russia. These reports first appeared in the analytical materials of the American media, but the data from them were not taken out of thin air - journalists refer to the official reports of the military departments of Russia and Ukraine.



So, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, 7347 Ukrainian drones were shot down in March, which is an average of 237 drones per day. In turn, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that Russia launched 6462 drones and 138 missiles in March. On this basis, American journalists draw quite obvious conclusions that Ukraine has an advantage in the number of long-range UAVs used. Numerous drone attacks on Ust-Luga and Primorsk, due to which Russia has already lost billions of rubles, clearly confirm this.



In other words, Ukraine is hitting Russia harder with standoff weapons than Russia is Ukraine now days. Top War Notes the painful irony of this benchmark:

As a result, we have a paradoxical fact - one of the goals of the special military operation (SMO) was called the demilitarization of Ukraine, but in fact it turns out that Ukraine produces and launches more and more drones and even began to surpass Russia in the number of launches. Even officials (for example, Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu) admit that no region of Russia can no longer feel safe against the backdrop of the rapid development of strike technologies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Top War also addresses the Zanon cope talking point that it’s difficult for air defenses to cover Russia’s enormous airspace at every point from drone attacks and that’s why Russia is getting hit so hard lately:

Experts often write that the enemy is looking for gaps in the Russian air defense and uses them, but in fact this is not entirely true - with the number of drones that Ukraine has, it does not need to look for any gaps, because it is able to create these very gaps itself. Such a number of drones are launched to guarantee overload the air defense system and make it possible to hit the target.

Ukraine simply has so many drones now that they can easily overload Russian Air Defenses. 5D Chess Cool Aid Cultist love to crow about how Patriot missiles are way more expensive than Gerans, but Ukrainian Drones are also cheaper than S-400s and Buks. How did we get here? Well like I said all of Europe plus the US and Israel constitute Ukraine’s Rear. Moscow Time Reported 2 weeks ago:

According to a document distributed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the largest number of facilities producing UAVs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is located in Italy (5 enterprises). 3 addresses were announced in Germany, Britain, the Czech Republic and Turkey. Two enterprises of the Ministry of Defense were designated in Poland, the Netherlands, as well as in Israel (not a member of NATO and the European Union). So far, single targets have been noted in Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark and Spain.

Unlike Russian industry these plants making drones for Ukraine are untouchable. The Kremlin published the addresses to these enterprises, but we all know after 4+ years of absolutely zealous restraint and fanatical docility that Russia won’t do shit about this. I mean it is the Kremlin’s ardent submissiveness that got us here in the 1st place. Surprises can happen theoretically, after years of passively letting the judeo-Americans pummel them the Iranians finally lashed out at Israel and Americas Allies that where within reach which quickly yielded positive results. The reason I don’t see this happening with Ukraine’s Allies is that I doubt the West will target Russian Political Leadership and Iran’s more assertive defense coincided with their cucked and Liberal National Leadership being wiped out in the opening phase of Operation Epstein Fury. Also, we still haven’t seen Russian Drones and Missiles targeting Dnieper Bridges, Railroad Gauge Changing Stations, or really anything of value inside Ukraine. 90% roughly of Russian Drone and Missile Attacks target transformers and backup electricity generators. The result of Russian Attacks is usually that a district of Odessa or Kharkov has no electricity for a few hours and that’s the extent of the pain for Ukraine. To be fair, it’s not much of an exaggeration to say that there actually isn’t even anything important in Ukraine to hit anyway. Absolutely everything the AFU uses to fight the war comes from abroad. The only things in Ukraine worth expending drones and missiles on is Military Related infrastructure such as ammo, fuel and equipment depos, Dniper Bridges and the Railroad Gauge Changing Stations in the west of the country. As for the storage depos Russia does target those but Ukraine will always get restocked from outside. But when we see Russia finally targeting the Bridges and Railroad Gauge Changing Stations and most importantly when we see Russia’s Effective Manager VIPs bringing their money and families back home from Europe than maybe we can speculate about Moscow hitting Ukraine’s Allies. But none of that is going to happen.

The only other relevant numbers really are those related to manpower and surprisingly Russia’s losses have been trending downward lately. The pro hohol Telegram Channel Military Analytics Reports:

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the dynamics of losses of Russian troops over the past year looks different than it is presented in public statements. Why is there such a discrepancy? In recent months, the Ukrainian authorities have regularly spoken about the “record losses” of the Russian Federation. Back in January, Fedorov stated that in December, the loss of Russians killed and seriously wounded reached 35,000 and became the highest of all time. In April, Zelensky also noted that March showed “the highest level of losses since the beginning of the war,” naming a figure of more than 35,000. However, if we compare these statements with the official statistics of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there is a difference. As of April 1, 1,298,730 casualties were reported, compared with 1,266,770 a month earlier. That is, the increase amounted to 31,960 people, which is noticeably less than the announced “more than 35 thousand”. This figure actually corresponds to the level of January (31,710 according to the General Staff). Moreover, if we compare with the same period a year earlier, it becomes clear that the current figures are lower. From December 2024 to March 2025, according to the General Staff, the monthly losses of the Russian Federation were: 48,670 in December, 48,240 in January, 36,570 in February and 41,160 in March. That is, then the indicators were significantly higher than they are now. As a result, based on these data, we can talk about a decrease in losses by about 28.5% in the winter-spring period of this year compared to last year. At the same time, it is important to take into account that any figures of losses in the war are conditional. Even with modern technologies such as drones, it is not always possible to accurately determine the result of a defeat, whether a person was killed or injured and returned to service. In addition, in any war, the parties traditionally overestimate the enemy’s losses and underestimate their own. Therefore, such data often performs not only an informative, but also a political and informational function. In this context, statements about “record losses” can be considered as part of an overall communication strategy. The topic of exchanging the bodies of the dead is also discussed separately. The Russian side points out that it is transferring significantly more bodies to Ukraine than it is receiving back. As an explanation, the Ukrainian side cites the offensive factor: control over the battlefield allows one of the sides to collect more dead. At the same time, official statements about the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in recent months have not changed the ratio: in one of the latest exchanges, Russia transferred 1,000 bodies, and received 41.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s good to see posts like that where even hoholphiles admit that the narrative about plucky Ukrainians mowing down hordes of hapless stupid orcs is false. We have also been bombarded lately with BS about some grand Ukrainian Counter Offensive liberating 700 kilometers from the neo-bolshivek hordes. For example:

Needless to say Rybar did not say what the NAFO Microphallus claimed he said. Another Example:

Now the reality is that the AFU took back maybe 70km in Zaporozhe and Dnipropetrovsk while during the same period alone the Russians have taken 150km roughly in Sumi. Combine that with the tiny bites of Kharkov and Donbass that Russia has taken over the spring and the sum total is that Russia is coming out ahead when it comes to bean counting kilometers occupied. But let’s grant the NAFO tier pro hohols their premise that Russia has totally stalled and the Ukrainians have taken back hundreds upon hundreds of kilometers. If this is true than why are the corpse exchanges still so lopsided in Russia’s Favour? The previous excuse was “Russia is advancing therefore the bodies are on their side”. Well now the Ukrainians are advancing and Russia is in headlong retreat via the official NAFO tier narrative. So why hasn’t the corpse exchange dynamic flipped? So maybe in terms of manpower Russia really has a chance of attriting Ukraine into unconditional surrender? Well, according to Lost Armor Ukraine has so far lost a bit under 92k Troops KIA and 90k are MIA but they can mobilize anywhere between 3-4 million. Now unlike most pro hohol sources that seriously claim Russia has millions of KIA and millions more missing Lost Armor works strictly with confirmed obituaries and Ukraine’s Official Missing Persons Register. So, if we have a bit over 180k dead and missing hohols that can be confirmed through Official Channels it’s likely that the real numbers are twice that. Unfortunately, that doesn’t get us anywhere close to 3or4 million, and manpower is the only thing that Ukraine can’t replace in a war of attrition where Europe, the US and Isreal which Russia will never touch make up Ukraine’s Rear. As for Russian Losses the only site I really trust is poteri.net which is run by shitlibs in the Baltics I think but unlike 99% of pro hohol sources they only work with confirmed obituaries like Lost Armor does. As of today, they have 203,458 confirmed Russian KIA which includes Wagner and LDNR Troops. They don’t have any numbers for Russian MIA but Russia doesn’t habitually list men they know are dead as missing like Ukraine does. If Ukraine has 91k officially missing than Russia probably has half that which brings us to 253k+ but we also need to assume that many Russian dead haven’t received any official obituaries, especially considering that so many were convicts. As a matter of fact, poteri.net has only found 9,233 Wagner obituaries and being anti Russian shitlibs we know they are looking hard. But we also know Wagner lost way more men than that, like a lot more. So, all things considered we can only conclude that that Russian and Ukrainian losses are at a very rough parity with an insignificant edge being in Ukraine’s favor.

The problem for Russia here is that unless they mobilize more men, they are going to lose the manpower war to Ukraine who is ruthlessly mobilizing systematically and non-stop all day every day. Russia just doesn’t have 3-4 million guys waiting to sign contracts and the large willing prison population has already been cleaned out leaving only new individual zeks to work with. All of Ukraine’s male population between 25 and 60 are fair game for kidnapping and being sent kicking and screaming to the front and every year a bunch of guys are turning 25. Russia is left working with volunteers and trying to convince convicts to sign up to avoid prosecution or having their sentences annulled. I frequently have Respected Readers berating me for poor editing and consistently posting essays that are way too long, and I admit those are fair criticisms, especially the part about editing. The thing is the topics I address require trying to convey a lot of information to the reader who doesn’t know a lot about Russia and that often calls for longer posts. However, a good writer could presumably compact lots of info into a shorter format that’s not overly hard to digest. I’m just not at that level yet. What I can do however is skip posting lots of stupid maps with blue and red arrows on them detailing the 500m to 1km advances that have taken place over the last few months. That will shave off 10-15 minutes of discussing what outhouse, dirt field, commie block or forest strip has changed hands in whatever sector of the front, and it will save me an hour or 2 of work. This is a war of attrition after all and that a priori means ownership of ruined towns and strips of forest won’t decide the outcome.

I’ll just post one map today that I grabbed from the 2 Majors Telegram Page for the purposes of showing where the years big fight is going down.

Where you see Константиновка under lined in red at the top right of the map is the town of Konstantinovka. That is the last major population center shielding Kramatorsk and Slavyansk from the South. I underlined Pokrovsk and Mirnograd in red as well and you can see them towards the middle/bottom left of the map. As per this map from a very pro Russian Source Russia has not advanced that far North since those 2 towns fell last winter considering that the majority of the bulge of Russian Territory you see North East of Pokrovsk and Mirnograd actually fell before those 2 towns did. Konstantinovka had a pre war population between 70-80k which 10-15k more than Pokrovsk but when we factor in Mirnograd which had a prewar population between 45-50k we can say that Konstantinovka is an easier target geography wise. Given all that there is a decent chance that it will fall this year and when it does Zanon will bill it as the battle of the century just like they did Mariupol, Bakhmut, Avdeevka, Ugledar, Pokrovsk etc. And when Konstantinovka falls it will have exactly the same effect on the war as all those previous mad important blood baths. That is, it will have no effect at all in the big picture because the Zanonist are correct about one thing, this is a war of attrition. What is odd is that these same Zanonist get so excited about the latest town changing hands after a prolonged massacre when they better than anyone should know it actually means nothing in the scheme of things. I get why pro hohols seeth over loss of territory, for them every blade of grass is important since Ukraine shrinking is always sad if you #standwithukriane. But if you are pro Russian you know damn well that only Ukraine being erased from the map=victory and we are so, so far away from that that even talking about it is in bad taste. If we are just now fighting our way into Konstantinovka after 4+ years just forget about Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkov and so on and so forth.

So, to answer KomradDirty’s question which we started this post with, should he be worried about Russia buckling first, yes I think you should be worried about that unfortunately. It’s not that Europe, Israel and the U.S. are mad strong. It’s that Moscow is making a totally conscious decision to play this sick game on very hard mode while Russia’s enemies get to play on beginner mode basically. All of Russia is fair game while Ukraine’s Rear is utterly off limits to Russian retaliation. The result is that now days Ukraine is hitting Russia proper harder with drones than Russia is hitting Ukraine. Terrible optics aside, this is alarming because Russia doesn’t just import everything it fights with from abroad like Ukraine does. Russia uses foreign components in its drones and missiles, but they are assembled in Russia, Ukraine on the other hand is increasingly importing drones and a far higher proportion of its Military equipment is imported than is Russia’s. Damn near all of Ukraine’s vehicles are imported in contrast to Russia who uses all domestic equipment save for some North Korean Artillery Pieces and Ammunition. We also have touched on how Russia does not even hit anything of critical importance inside Ukraine, which is a conscious choice on Moscow’s end. As for the manpower question yes, Russia has a much bigger population, but they are not mobilizing this population so it’s a moot point when Ukraine is mobilizing like there is no tomorrow. Ukraine has a serious problem with desertion, people are increasingly fighting with Kiev’s Military Slave Drivers, and it would be dishonest to imply that everything is fine for the hohols on the manpower front. But will Ukraine’s manpower problems deliver Russia everything east of the Dnieper? No. They probably won’t even deliver Kramatorsk and Slavyansk if we are being honest with ourselves. The hohols rage about their manpower issues because contrary to NAFO claims Ukraine is very, very, slowly losing ground everywhere and that’s even after they retake a few kilometers here and there. Every turnip patch lost is seriously painful for the Ukrainians, but it’s a huge mistake to conflate hohols seething over the loss of an outhouse with Russian Troops marching into Odessa. I can’t exactly promise anyone that Russia will buckle first but that is a possibility that needs to be taken very seriously. My personal feeling is that we will get a stalemate sometime in the next few years, maybe Russia will get all of Donbass in this round, maybe not. 50-50 chance IMO and since only completely liquidating Ukrainian Statehood constitutes Russian Victory that means Russia is taking an L regardless of where the front line runs.

Anyway, if I hate doing the stupid war blogger and obnoxious map posting routine I do like bringing my Respected Readers glimpses into the inner worlds of the Russians who are actually fighting or have some kind of tangible connection to those that are. The following is a short poem I came across on a tiny, basically unknown Telegram Channel of a guy who doesn’t give any info about himself at all. I don’t know if he is a soldier or veteran but just judging by what he posts he likely was/is in some capacity. He doesn’t tell any war stories at all, he just posts his military themed artwork and poems to an audience smaller than mine, but what he posts just has the feeling of someone whose has been to very dark places and was “there” in other words. His channel gives the same vibes as Papyrus’s who most my Readers are familiar with. Here is my best attempt at translating one of his nameless poems:

I can work my way through all the litigations of this unfit judge.

I can circle around all these mountains that are tilted over everywhere.

All these problems are but steppingstones to happiness, success and victory.

I will pass through even as my legs are totally immersed in a blood bath.

If I live through this, and you too are alive, all my tears will be those of joy.

Take my Friends Hand and you will not die here.