Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Eldritch's avatar
Eldritch
Apr 16

So what I hearing is…

W Iran!

And

Down with the Bourgeois Oligarchs!

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Stefan H. Heuer's avatar
Stefan H. Heuer
Apr 16

In Dec. 2024 I wrote, what the fall of Damascus in the hands of the western created monsters as well as the war in Donbas could tell about the Russian leadership:

https://syrianews.cc/after-damascus-tehran-and-moscow-are-next/

Since then, alas!, Putin / Lavrov have done their very best to make my expectations come true...

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