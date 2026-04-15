As of now Gulf War 3 has resulted in a temporary stalemate which is a much better result than my initial predictions which were based on Tehran’s weak and flaccid responses to Israel and Washingtons previous attacks on Iran. Per the latest news it looks like America is pretending to blockade Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This obviously is an ad hoc response to how the war has developed and not things “going to plan” as there is no chance that when the jews, spooks and Generals were planning this that they had “bomb the shit out of everything, kill all the Iranian Leaders and then pretend to blockade the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after agreeing to a ceasefire” printed on the power point slide show. The actual goal of Epstein Fury was probably to bomb the Iranians into overthrowing the Government or just into some kind of general collapse and presumably they figured this was a workable plan because like me, they based their assumptions on Tehran’s previous extremely underwhelming responses to aggression against their country.

I don’t believe for a second that this was a clever Iranian 5D chess plan to lure the judeo-Americans into overreaching, and long term I don’t see much reason for optimism. As long as the judeo-American Empire exists Iran is in mortal danger and the jews won’t ever let this grudge go. They are going to see this through and guaranteed they are at the drawing the board right now recalibrating their plans for the next round which may begin at any time. My thesis is that the jews just assumed they could bomb Iran into collapse/revolution while not even sparing the Liberals and Mossad network that had penetrated the State at the highest levels. Trump was gloating about killing the entire Iranian Government a few weeks ago, now he needs a breather and time to regroup. IMO it’s obvious that the previous cringe inducing Iranian responses to judeo-American aggression was thanks to this very Liberal/Mossad network that the jews and Americans have significantly weakened. ZOG made a very stupid unforced error and here we are, the Americans have actually de-escalated, albeit with the intention of resuming the carnage in earnest when they are ready. On the other hand, the West has been escalating against Russia steadily and consistently and Moscow never stops begging for negotiations, the prospect of which is constantly hung in front of the “Russian” Leadership like a carrot. Both Peskov and Lavrov constantly cry about how Europe is preventing America from forcing Ukraine to negotiate, that is Russia cannot force its terms on Ukraine via Military Power alone. But somehow Iran has in fact forced America to back off and seriously come to the table for now, which Russia has been unable to do for 4+ years. Given the disparity in Iranian and Russian technology and resources this should not be possible.

The explanation lies in the fact the judeo-Americans wiped out the Iranian Leadership, but the State itself did not collapse. The result of Epstein Fury was a revolution, but in the opposite direction of what ZOG intended. Killing so much of the Ruling Class without destroying the State itself just cleared the way for less cucked and servile people into positions of influence, if such a thing happened in Russia the ensuing improvement in the State Apparatus would likely not be as dramatic as what we have observed in Iran and the positive trends would be slower to manifest. In any case this uncertainty in regard to regime change is why when it comes to the SMO that people like Strelkov insist quite correctly that only the end of Ukrainian Statehood will suffice, anything less just kicks the can down the road. Regime changes are subject to reversal, and we just saw the judeo-Americans facilitate a regime change in Iran where the new guys are less pliable to what the jews want to accomplish. Andrei Pinchuk, FSB reserve colonel, the DNRs First Minister of State Security and someone I feature here on my blog regularly enough tries to explain why the Americans are having to concede more to Tehran than Moscow whom they are conceding nothing to despite Iran’s more limited resources and possibilities:

Now let’s figure out what the secret of (Iranian) success is. Industrial power, scientific research, geopolitical position? Sure, but can anyone say that Russia has less potential? Of course not! It is also quite strange to argue that the Ukrainian-Western coalition is stronger than the US-Israel coalition, because this is not the case by any means. In this case, let’s deal not with technology, but primarily with the “spiritual life force” that makes the heart of the nation beat and repel the enemy.

Pinchuk’s definition of “spiritual life force” which I’m about to quote isn’t entirely satisfying and it’s an example of the limits imposed on what he is allowed to write.

Andrei Pinchuk whose thoughts we are reviewing today with Alexander Zakharchencko, the first Prime Minister of the DNR on the right

It’s not that it’s wrong but it’s couched in language that is off putting to the kinds of people that follow me. We will unpack all that but here is how he puts it:

Unification around a certain nation (Japanese, Jews, French, Germans, etc.); Unification around ideology (China, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, etc.); Unification around religion, which is becoming a special form of ideology – Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the Vatican, and other countries with a monarchy justified by the divine factor.

Now obviously the only especially relevant thing there is the 1st category because in a Healthy Country the following 2 will flow directly from the 1st. It’s when ideology and religion are placed above the wellbeing of the Nation that we get modernity and jewish control of everything. However, that is speaking of an ideal world that doesn’t exist and Pinchuk isn’t wrong. Iran is not a Persian Ethno State and religion has in fact played a role in the country riding out phase 1 of Operation Epstein fury. For example, Iran’s Azeris have not rose up in revolt against Tehran and this is because they are fairly devout Shia Muslims, much more so than Persians in fact. So regardless of the fact that Iran’s previous ruling class had/has plenty of its members living in the West the States Pretense at being a serious Shia Country has paid off. In tandem with this Tehran has made efforts to appear sympathetic to Persian History and tried to present Iran as the continuation of a mighty Persian Civilization.

Monument to Emperor Shapur the 2nd in Tehran.

Moscow on the other hand pisses on Russian/Slavic history and places Orthodoxy on the same level as Islam in Russia. Sure you can find Busts of Russian Tsars here and there in the R.F. but at the official level Moscow doesn’t make any pretense at being the rightful successor of the Russian Empire much less at being the representative of a unique civilization.

So, in Iran, it was thanks to this unification that the backbone of resistance was formed on the basis of the Shiite branch of Islam. Here again we recall our strange situation: none of these three principles is taken as the basis for the formation of the Russian state. Because our nation cannot be a state-forming one due to the preamble of the Constitution, which speaks of an abstract “multinational people”. Official ideology in Russia is prohibited by Article 13 of the Constitution. And according to the Constitution, religion is separated from the state. Why did this happen? Because any solid foundations of state-building make the bureaucratic apparatus not the top of the state-food chain.

Okay so let’s dissect what Pinchuk is claiming here because in essence he is correct and he is revealing a very important fact about Russia’s Ruling Class and why even if they all were wiped out but the State Apparatus Survived that a total reset of the R.F. would be necessary regardless. What Pinchuk is saying is that in Russia neither race, religion nor ideology have any formal role in determining the ends to which Russia is governed. When he says “any solid foundations of state-building make the bureaucratic apparatus not the top of the state-food chain” what he means is that the R.F. is governed exclusively on behalf of the wellbeing of the people that control the bureaucracy and this is implicit in the R.F. Constitution which a priori forbids any ethnic, religious or ideological principles from being considered. If Iran’s Ruling Class was as cucked and pro-Western as Russia’s than the nobodies below them who Mossad hadn’t flipped yet were raised on a diet of Persian Civilizational Greatness and Shia Islam Uber Alles. The former ensured Persians who joined the Revolutionary Guard wouldn’t just melt away and abandon their stations when the cucks tying their hands were killed and the later ensured that the Azeris didn’t revolt which would have destroyed the country most likely. Russia has none of these safeguards and this is exactly why the West has so far not touched the people running Russia IMO, it’s just a mystery to me why they acted differently vs Iran.

In this case, by abstract statements about patriotism, officials do not actually mean love for the Motherland, but love for themselves, as they begin to associate their persons with the concept of the Motherland. Yes, it is more convenient for officials and their elite lifestyles.

This is why any sort of criticism of the Russian State is considered treasonous and anti-Russia no matter if it’s coming from a Navalnyite shitlib blogging from a Baltic Toilet Bowl or from Strelkov himself or Troops at the Front. Obviously, some critics are bad faith paid foreign assets, but others have proven with their deeds that they want to win the stupid war. Since the default way of thinking amongst the bureaucrats and those pulling the strings of the State Apparatus is that the State exists to enrich those that control it this unfortunately means that there are absolutely no feedback loops for improving how State Institutions tackle important and existential tasks, the SMO being a very obvious example. The only stimuli that Chinovniks directly react to is that which originates from their controllers and that which may threaten or enrich them. The needs of the Army do not fall into any of these categories typically and a priori these officials assume that the Army exists to serve their interest since they are synonymous with the State as opposed to a concrete Ethnic Group, Ideology or Religion. The result is they assume the Army needs to respond to their needs as opposed to the more traditional opposite understanding. A predictable consequence of this philosophy is that Russian Soldiers are expected to do a whole lot with very little and to pay in blood in order to get the Western Bank Accounts, Yachts, etc of the Ruling Class unfrozen and a better seat at the Western judeo-American Table. According to Pinchuk this approach isn’t enough because:

First of all, it is not enough because the situation provokes exactly the consequences that we are witnessing now: the stratification of society, the problems of coordination to achieve great victories. Although even here we have feeble-minded or simply servile chatterboxes, who once again argue that this is such a historical feature of Russia.

Yeah, we have all heard the stereotypes that Russia is a land of historical backwardness that is terrified of innovation and populated by natural born slaves. Ironically when anti-Russians advance this argument, they typically bring up Ivan Grozny and Stalin, but these examples are stupid because Ivan Grozny and Stalin waged their most cutthroat and unrelenting wars against the Imperial/Soviet Elite. This is exactly what Pinchuk wants, and I personally would very much like to see. I’m not at all a fan of Peter the Great but he too accomplished big things and he too waged a war against the Nobility. It’s not for that reason that I dislike him but rather because of his aspiration to Westernize Russia. The point is that every great leap for Russian Civilization, whether for good or ill is done over the dead bodies of the entrenched Elite/Nobility. So, the stereotype about Russians being natural slaves is a rare case where there really isn’t a whole lot of truth and that’s not even touching on the Cossack Rebellions. Pinchuk gives a few more of his thoughts about the current “Russian” Elite:

Some of them like to talk from their luxurious accommodations about the fact that they are still patriots and are ready to give their lives for the Fatherland. Not capital, not power, let it lie here for now, but life itself!

Yes, obviously millionaires and billionaires who won’t even consider letting new blood near places of influence and won’t give a kopek to the military aren’t serious about being willing to risk their lives for Russia. This applies to literally every Kremlinite Official beloved by the Zanon Cult and every oligarch I know of besides Malofeev whose website this essay I’m quoting is posted on. Not that Malofeev is “our guy”, far from it IMO but he is the only oligarch I’m aware of that has donated to the Military. Anyway, now we are nearing where Pinchuk goes off the rails a little bit, or more likely imo runs into the boundary of acceptable discourse that not even Tsargrad and Malofeev are allowed to cross over:

And when the Supreme Leader of Iran actually sacrifices himself in public, refusing security measures, and through this sacrifice unites the nation, through this sacrifice removes internal contradictions, forces a collective rebuff, then this is an example of the fact that words are not just words.

The Iranian Leadership did not sacrifice itself willingly, they were killed because the jews bafflingly concluded that they could dispose of their assets very prematurely. The Ayatollah and the Mossad Assets sacrifice didn’t remove contradictions, it is their absence that has removed them and hopefully for a long time but let’s not get our hopes up. The rule of thumb I am going by here is that any Iranian Official with family in the West is a Mossad asset and every Liberal is as well even if they haven’t been officially flipped.

In that AI blurb we see that Ali Larijani had family in the West. When the jews killed him I saw internet acquaintances that I typically agree with about almost everything lionizing him because he had a master's degree in Western Philosophy and wrote a Thesis about Immanuel Kant. Well, he was the Leader of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council from August 2025 until the jews killed him on March 17 of this year and he had 2 relatives including a daughter at the mercy of the CIA/Mossad etc. This man should have never been anywhere near the decision-making center of anything regarding Iranian National Security, but he was the main guy calling shots about how Iran should defend itself….and his death coincided with a much more assertive Iran appearing suddenly. The Leader of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council from 2013-2023 which overlaps with Iran’s initial lame drone/missiles strikes against Israel was Ali Shamkhani whose brother lives in Los Angeles. The jews blew up Ali on February 28 of this year. Hashemi Golpayegani who is the head of Iran’s Headquarters for “Preventing Vice and Promoting Virtue” said the following according to Iran Wire:

“People cannot loudly declare the country’s independence but seek to provide euros and dollars to their children.”

Hashemi Golpayegani

Now this Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice Headquarters is kind of cringe and not something I would welcome in the Slavlands but the thing is it is an Official Iranian Government Institution, and its Head has publicly rebuked the practice of Powerful Officials sending their kids abroad. Now maybe it is all a game and cheap propaganda, but the point is that in Russia no Head of any Government Institution would ever say such a thing. It would never come up or cross any Chinovniks Mind that there was something wrong with sending your family to the West. The whole reason one becomes a Chinovnik in the 1st place is to accumulate dollars, euros and to send your family to the West. The fact that Tehran had to even make a pretense about acknowledging the hypocrisy behind this practice indicates that at the lower and mid-levels of the Government that there may actually be normal Iranians who aren’t heart and soul true believers in Globohomo Supremacy. When it comes to Russia there is no such dynamic outside of the Military and no Active-Duty Russian Officers are going to comment on such matters though retired ones often do. Now that America and Israel have so thoroughly culled the upper levels of the Iranian State these less privileged/cucked mid and lower-level officials are moving up, and we are seeing an Iran that’s a bit less passive. Then on top of the Officials that were at least Mossad/CIA assets due to having family abroad we had General Esmail Qaani who suspiciously left important meetings with people like Nasrallah and Khamani right before Israeli airstrikes blew everyone up. Tehran denies that Qaani has been detained or executed but none the less he has been missing since early March 2026 and the rumor mill says the Revolutionary Guards arrested him. General Qaani doesn’t have any family abroad as far as I know and was just working for Mossad because why not?

One last quote from Pinchuk:

Another important point was the organizational component. When virtually the entire military command, other paramilitary structures, including the IRGC, received a very high level of independence. Several dozen isolated military organisms waged their own war, each in elaborated, planned, coordinated directions in advance. And this is the right approach. Because since the time when wars have become more complex and ceased to be a single battlefield controlled from a hill by a military leader, the effectiveness of military campaigns has become dependent on the autonomy, independence, self-sufficiency of military units, which has been demonstrated, in particular, by Iran. And now let’s remember what is a terrible sin for our military. Independence and initiative.

My personal speculation is that the Iranians decentralized campaign against the judeo-Americans and their Gulf State Allies was not actually intentional, but it became such when the National Leadership was decapitated. The nuance here is that the Commanders of these Iranian Units hitting back against the judeo-Americans and their Allies took matters into their own hands and didn’t stand down while waiting for instructions from above. This implies decent moral, initiative, and most importantly some basic patriotism and willingness to risk death. Such traits would be absent if the consensus amongst Iranian Troops was that the Country wasn’t worth fighting for at all like we saw in Syria. That is even if the Iranian Higher Leadership didn’t believe their own propaganda the lower-level soldiers actually did to at least a limited extent. Does this make them fools and sheep or something? No. Not at all imo, at least no more so than the hundreds of thousands of Russian troops that have perished in Ukraine. If Russia loses too hard in Ukraine than everything will be worse for Normal Russians and if Iran loses too hard they will get Gaza in Iran. We have all seen the videos of how life has improved in Syria under Julani. Even if the decentralized Iranian Response wasn’t intentional Pinchuk still has a good point though, the Iranian Military doesn’t institutionally punish initiative like the Russian Military does. If a Military only trains in a micromanaged fashion, then they will not display initiative even if the troops have some fight in them. When bullets and things that blow up are incoming it’s an axiom that soldiers and leaders will default to their lowest level of training.

To summarize I don’t think Pinchuk is correct that the pre Epstein Fury Iranian Leadership was better than Russia’s current Elite. It’s more that the Pro Western rot in Iran isn’t as deep as it is in Russia, if Iran is formally a Shia Country and the inheritor of a Great Persian Legacy than Russia is Officially…..a multiethnic secular country and absolutely nothing more whatsoever. Sure, the Kremlin funds Churches but they also fund Mosques and Uzbeki, Tajik, and Kyrgyzstani ethnic celebrations inside Russia. The Kremlin stands for absolutely nothing concrete and this lack of positive ethos has led to the Chinovnik Class identifying themselves as being the end to which Russia is Governed as opposed to an Ethnic Group, Religion or Philosophy beyond “get money and status”. The outcome of all this is that the people running Russia view the Military as existing to serve their interest as opposed to the interest of Russians in general or Orthodox Christians or whatever. Russia has no National Interest, only the interest of the Ruling Elite and their interest is money and status, and western bank accounts and property are the highest status objects a human can possess according to the people running Russia. That is in Russia there is not even a pretense amongst the Ruling Class that the R.F. is the inheritor of a Great Slavic Empire and despite funding Churches there is no pretense about doing the 3rd Rome bit. It’s all purely a matter of integrating into the West from top to bottom so even if the Government was decapitated it might not help as much as in Iran, or at least the positive changes would happen much more slowly. Unfortunately for Iran though there are still plenty of Retired Officials still alive with Family in the West. Here is what Google AI spat back at me when I asked about it:

If Tehran decides to bring some of these people out of retirement, we will see a rapid return to the bad old pre-Epstein Fury days. Needless to say, even if they are retired it would be foolish to think these de-facto Mossad/CIA assets have no influence today. It’s not that I want to dampen anyone’s enthusiasm over the judeo-American Empire being checked a little bit, but excessive optimism is not warranted yet. We know the jews will never stop and we need to assume that they learned from the mistake they made at the beginning of Epstein Fury when they massacred their own assets too soon. Will Tehran learn from its mistake of allowing the Iranian ruling class to send their children to live in the West?