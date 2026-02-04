Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Patriot
15h

> Perhaps the RF seriously couldn’t have helped Serbia ...

Yes they could've, but they were busy arming Contemporary Nazi Croatia including S-300. When Serbia asked to buy S-300 expecting NATO attack, Russia refused. RF does not do anything that would displease USA.

> If they had wanted to help Serbia it would have been much more possible then but now, it’s impossible.

It is still possible, but RF doesn't want to as that would displease USA too.

Note: President of Serbia exporting arms to Ukraine is what the West, aka Putin's Highly Esteemed Western Partners, have ordered their puppet to do. So Russia should be complaining to Washington about what Vucic is doing and not to Serbia.

Here is the list of betrayals, crimes and evils that Yeltsin / Putin / Kremlin (i.e. Russian State, not Russian People), have committed against Serbia just in the last 35 years:

1) 1992: Voting in the Security Council for sanctions against the FRY (Serbia and Montenegro) - the strictest sanctions ever imposed on a state. UNSC Resolution 757. Zimbabwe abstained!

2) 1992: Russia recognized Contemporary Nazi Croatia before the US and even before they were officially recognized in the UN.

3) 1992-1997: Russia fully armed the army of Contemporary Nazi Croatia (fighter planes, helicopters, missiles, s-300, etc.) in violation of the international embargo (UNSC Resolution 713)! Serb civilians were killed and expelled with these weapons in 1995 in the operation called "Storm".

4) 1999: Threat from the Russian representative to Milosevic that Serbia would be destroyed if it did not sign a peace treaty with NATO (Chernomyrdin in Belgrade).

5) 2000: Putin's help to the USA and Bill Clinton to successfully carry out a color revolution in Serbia and occupy it (Primakov in Belgrade). There is a transcript of the conversation between Putin and Clinton regarding Serbia before October 2000 coup. https://meduza.io/en/feature/2020/10/08/the-regime-changers

6) 2003: Withdrawal of Russian troops from Occupied Kosovo. No, no one asked for it, but it was Putin's favor to the West for which he received nothing. The pogrom of the Serbs and other non-Albanians followed shortly after. A high-ranking Russian general officially openly stated that they have no interest in the Balkans - I assume except for arming Nazi Croatia to kill Serb civilians?

7) 2006: Destroying Union of Serbia and Montenegro (aka FRY). Yes, you read that correctly - that was also Russia's doing and not the USA's. After Montenegro turned to the West, Kremlin publicly complained about Montenegro's "betrayal" - i.e. they admitted what they have destroyed the Union.

Note: UNSC Resolution 1244, although presented as a big favor to the Serbs by Russia, actually allows NATO to occupy part of Serbia's territory - that's why Russia voted for it. That was another favor to the West for which they got nothing but scorn.

After Russia broke Union of Serbia and Montenegro (FRY) in 2006, basically all major betrayals/crimes by Russia against Serbia were done. So after that, they'd occasionally visit Serbia (Lavrov, Zakharova, Putin) for some platitudes about Russia-Serbia "friendship" and some good photo shoots to help deceive both Serbs and Russians.

Of course, it'd take a lot of time to list all the evils committed by the Russian State against Serbs/Serbia in the 19th and the 20th century before the 1990s. For example, occupying Serbia in 1944 (officially called "liberating") and then handing it to local communist murderers (Tito and his crew) who proceeded to slaughter at least 250,000 Serb civilians, since Serbs are Monarchists and Christians!

Entry into the WW1 was a rare, rare exception, for which Serbs are very grateful. Although, very few people ask the following: Would the Austro-Hungarian Empire (AHE) have even considered or planned attacking and destroying Kingdom of Serbia (KoS) if they had not been sure that Russian Empire would betray the Serbs, as they had witnessed countless times in the 19th century, as well as agreeing to Austro-Hungarian Empire (AHE) annexation of Bosnia in 1908? Let us recall that Russia handed Serbia over to Catholic Empires and Vatican zones of interest!

Dan Liviu's avatar
Dan Liviu
15h

Pepe 'ZAnon porn fiction writer extraordinaire' escobar has totally disavowed this post and will duly and dutifully report it to goddess zakharova!

