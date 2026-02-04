Let's look at the history of Russia in terms of managerial personnel and practices, what I collectively call "managerial resources."



At the beginning of the 20th century State Management was in a deplorable condition. The top of the government was filled with degenerates: corrupt officials, pederasts, cocaine addicts, agents of British intelligence and simply incompetents. Management methods were backward and while various reforms bought time, they couldn’t save the system as a whole. The experiment with the Duma turned into a disaster - it was in the Duma that the future leaders of the February Revolution germinated. Russia was losing wars and economic rivalries and in February of 1917 everything came to a head. Reason: poor quality State Management.

The Bolsheviks renewed the elite. The old impotents were killed or driven away, those with potential and talent came from the bottom. The Civil War became the recruiting mechanism. Commanding a regiment is not just about waving a saber around, it involves personnel, logistics, supply, and long term planning. A good team = a ready mayor, directors, ministers.

Stalinist Repression by 1937 played out in two ways. On the one hand, the repression knocked out some of the necessary military commanders, which is why 1941 happened. On the other hand, it cleansed the State of incompetent bureaucrats and disloyal party barons that were retarding industrial and economic growth. Unfortunately, after Stalin, the system was not cleaned, it gradually rusted, bred incompetents and traitors inside itself and as a result, Gorbachev and catastrophe.



The new [Post Soviet] managers did not aim to develop the country. They were piranha fish intent on devouring a fallen giant's flesh. State Management worked well in this sense, it was just that its goal was Satanic, and its master was in Washington.



But then came the time of "rebirth" and "getting up from our knees” and the piranha liberals were even partially driven to Israel. However, it has turned out that the rebirth was of very poor quality. Nothing can be achieved with such State Management. No wars will be won, no new territories integrated. Neither will demographics be raised nor the economy saved. Nothing.



We need a revolution in State Management (personnel + management practices). This is not to say that the government is not trying at all (the "Time of Heroes" program is supposed to bring worthy veterans into the management apparatus). However, the powerful mechanisms of the FOC (feudal-oligarchic clans), tied to corruption and nepotism, interfere in addition to the direct intervention of the West (the sixth column in power).



The situation is again such that not only for development, but simply for survival, Russia needs a new elite and management cadres. Otherwise, disaster awaits us again.

https://t.me/germansadulaev/4200

That Italic text is a recent Telegram post from a Half Ethnic Chechnyan Stalinist Nostalgic named German Sadulaev. I tend to be highly skeptical of BASED minorities and German often shills for Soviet Style Friendship of all Ethnic Groups in Russia. In his favor is that he is at least sharply critical of importing hordes of Tajiks, Uzbeks etc and his love of Soviet Style Diversity tends to be limited to the current Russian Federations Native Ethnic Groups. Sadulev is also not Muslim despite being half Chechnyan and since his Patriotism is Soviet, he tends to promote secularism.

Despite being closer to the Ethnic Russian Nationalist in general sentiment I have to admit that when it comes to diagnosing the systemic problems plaguing the Russian State the Stalinist Sovaks and younger National Bolsheviks are just head and shoulders above any other non-system controlled opposition. If my heart is more with the Ethno Nationalist their political analysis tends to go no deeper than posting “DID U SEE WHAT THE CHURKAS DID TODAY”1111 on Telegram. Their general political unsophistication and naivety have led no small amount of them to being co-opted by SBU with the result being that they end up fighting alongside South Americans in the AFU against the RF in the name of 1488 RAHOWA.

Since the best analyst imo of the inner workings and logic of the RFs National Leadership comes from the Stalinist I wanted to lead off this essay about why the RF can’t win the SMO due to structural limitations with that post from Sadulev I translated above. His basic thesis can be boiled down to “without a new elite that redirects to what ends the country is managed we are doomed”. What I hope to achieve here is to bring forth some examples of how that thesis is correct.

When the SMO started in February of 2022 there was an expectation amongst Russians and Russophiles that the RF would undergo a process resulting in the 5th column and generally liberal/pro-Western elements in Russian society being significantly purged and weakened. To an extent we saw this happen but the liberals who fled Russia did so voluntarily and can always come back. Furthermore, their assets in Russia are totally untouched and even the State itself has expressed openness to these toxic people returning. Amongst those who left is a combination of genuinely influential people, famous individuals who may not be influential but are part of a protected class whom laws don’t apply to and the majority being virtue signaling nobody’s.

A good example of the second category would be the case of the washed up jewish singer Ala Pugachev who left Russia for Israel after the SMO started but who still travels freely between the RF and the West/Isreal:

After the start of the military operation in Ukraine, Pugachev left for Israel with her husband, humorist Maxim Galkin, and their younger children. At the same time, she refused to call the departure emigration. After that, the People’s Artist of the USSR came to Russia three times. In August 2022, then the singer arrived with her children and stayed in the country for about a month. When asked by journalists what she plans to do in Russia, she replied that she intends to “put things in order”. In early September, she attended the farewell ceremony for the first and only president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev. After the funeral, the singer said that Russia had lost the ability to compromise, and humanity and nobility in the country “disappeared somewhere.” At the end of the month, she left Russia. In May 2023, Pugachev flew to Moscow to attend a farewell to fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin (Pugachev and Yudashkin were friends for many years). The next day, she left the country. In November 2023 - then it was reported that Pugachev recorded three new songs at a studio in Tver.

Pugachev regularly calls Russians slaves and serfs and makes pro Ukrainian statements. Despite all this at the funeral of Valentin Yudashkin mentioned above the Kremlins Press Secretary Dimitri Peskov kissed her hand.

A very rich jewish liberal celebrity who openly supports Ukraine, defames Russians, and who has moved to Israel because of the SMO still travels freely to Russia, has assets in Russia, and gets literal royal treatment from Kremlinites. It might be difficult for my readers to understand just how much this incident scandalized Russia’s Patriotic Scene due to Westerners not knowing who Pugachev is and nobody talking about it in English. For some Perspective here are some reactions from Russian Nationalist:

“Does Peskov have any limit? “No, his vileness is limitless...” - the ex-Minister of Defense of the DPR Igor Strelkov (Girkin) spoke sharply and concisely about them. “I don’t know what this old woman’s hand tastes like, but I know for sure that nothing threatens her life in this country. Pugachev’s arrival in Moscow is the same UAV that flew to Krasnaya. Maybe we will invite her to the victory day parade on May 9”? Akim Apachev, a musician and author of the informal anthem of the Wagner PMC, was indignant and added. “I’m angry from powerlessness, but we’re going to kill them all anyway!” Marina Akhmedova, editor-in-chief of Regnum, also tried to comprehend two “seemingly unrelated” events. “Yes, yes, we all know about the old-fashioned nobility with a lady. But he is the president’s press secretary, who is watched by the whole country. What did he want to show by kissing the hand of a woman who, together with her husband, supports the army of another country? That he is above all this? And above what? Higher than the soldiers dying on the front line? Above the people torn apart by the shells of Ukraine? Above the people of Russia?” she wrote.

Now Pugachev is not a Chubias, an active Oligarch with a vast network of influence but the deference and respect she receives from people that work for the Kremlin is pretty revealing, isn’t it? In December of 2024 it was revealed that Pugachev literally donates money to the AFU and she hasn’t returned to Russia since then, but I feel like she can with no problem if she decides to do so. In general VIPs can support the AFU financially and morally with no worries in the RF. Another example of this is the case of the Ukrainian Born Singer Ani Lorak:

in January 2024, old photos appeared in which Ani Lorak visits soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recovering in the hospital. And before that, in April 2023, Odessa neo-Nazi and Euromaidan participant Serhiy Sternenko expressed gratitude to the singer for a donation of 80 thousand hryvnias. “We thank Karolina, who continues to support the fight [against the Russians] in such difficult conditions,” Sternenko wrote on the social network, noting that Ani Lorak “is not the first to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” Photos of a downed UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also circulated on social networks, on the wing of which there is a gratitude to “sponsor Ani Lorak”

Anyone who follows the SMO attentively should know who Sternenko is. He posts gore porn of Russian Troops being killed by drones constantly and is in permanent fund-raising mode for the AFU. There are also posts readily available online of Lorak visiting wounded AFU troops in hospitals so her support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is outright undeniable and it’s at a level that would see Regular Russians thrown in jail or at least heavily fined. But like Pugachev Lorak is not a normal person and normal rules don’t apply to her. She had long been performing in Russia since before the SMO began and she continued to do so afterwords. That is while she was known to be supporting the AFU financially, she was holding concerts in Russia. Ironically despite using the money she was making in Russia to support the AFU her continued performances in Russia got her in trouble in Ukraine all the same.

in her homeland, Lorak's career has been steadily declining. She has been subjected to numerous attacks for living and performing in Russia, filming Russian actors in her videos and not commenting on the events in Donbass and Crimea in any way. The singer was firmly branded as a traitor. On social networks, curses and threats from her compatriots are constantly raining down on her. The other day, the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reported that Ani Lorak was included in a certain local "register of state traitors” because of tacit support for the war in Ukraine

Let the implications of the above sink in respected readers. Regardless of supporting the AFU financially and visiting wounded Ukrainian Troops undergoing rehabilitation the fact that Lorak performed in Russia and mostly lived there was enough to get her branded a traitor in Ukraine. On the other hand, when you betray Russia Peskov will kiss your hand as long as you aren’t a regular Russian subject to regular laws. Lorak has since obtained Russian Citizenship BTW. I assume most of my Respected Readers are aware of how Edward Slavsquat was forced to leave Russia because FSB deemed the co-executive of his cutting-edge Village Institute a National Security Threat. The Foreigner who literally gave money to the AFU gets a Russian Passport and the Foreigner who raises cows and chickens gets banned from the Country for unknown reasons. Given that Lorak became persona non grata in Ukraine for performing in Russia despite her support for the Ukrainian Military I think we can say that Ukraine purged its elites who hold questionable Patriotism far more thoroughly than Russia has. As a matter of fact, the Lorak case shows that Russia will import an elite of questionable Patriotism while waging a supposedly existential war. Of course, like Pugachev, Lorak is no Bonafide Oligarch and isn’t exerting any pressure on Kremlin Policy. Nonetheless she is at the outer margins of the Russian Elite Class and that is enough to make her exempt from the rules that regular people in the RF have to follow. Like Pugachev she has also been photographed with Peskov:

Lorak is the one closest to Peskov. Presumably if Edward Slavsquats co-executive had been photographed next to him, she would have been allowed to stay in Russia and maybe even receive citizenship.

While Pugachev and Lorak aren’t calling any important shots in Russia the importance here is that they are very vivid examples of how there has not been any top down supported cleansing of the Russian Elite since the SMO began. Some jews moving to Israel or wherever while their assets in Russia stay untouched and they are free to travel to Russia at will and rub elbows with Kremlinites like nothing happened does not equal a Patriotic Purge. Moscow has not exiled anyone the way Kiev exiled Lorak. As for those 5th Columnist and Liberals that left and can be considered real shot callers in Russia the case of Anatoli Chubais shows how their influence in Russia continues unabated despite them no longer being physically present in the country:

Anatoly Chubais quietly “returned” to Russia – not physically, but his ideas, apparently, still live in our country. Lies, greed for profit and theft were discussed by Nikita Mikhalkov. Researcher Nikita Mikhalkov said that the Yeltsin Center poisons a huge number of people with its ideology every day, especially children. He drew attention to the fact that quite recently an employee of the so-called Center for Russian Studies at Tel Aviv University [ran by Chubais], publicist and literary critic Alexander Arkhangelsky, was invited to give lectures there.

I’m assuming most my Readers know of Chubais and his role as ZOGs point man in looting and asset stripping Russia. Unlike Pugachev and Lorak he is an influential happy merchant and has played a ruinous role in Russian Affairs under both Yeltsin and Putin. There are rumors that he left Russia due to looming legal problems and the timing of his arrival in Isreal coinciding with the start of the SMO is pure coincidence. Maybe that’s true to a certain extent but the fact that his Tel Aviv Institute is still sending people to give lectures at the Yeltsin Center indicates that he still has plenty of influence in Russia and the Kremlin is not taking any steps to change that state of affairs. The basic reality is that Chubais has way more pull in Russia from Isreal then any Patriot located in Russia. A Zanon cultist might blow this off by saying that the Kremlin is against Chubais and his ideas, but they aren’t taking steps to curb them because he is harmless now. That is cope. Russian Patriots are reduced to crowd funding on Telegram and receive no State Patronage while the Yeltsin Center still does. Since the Yeltsin Center is receiving State Patronage it follows that its staff have far more access to important people in Russia then Patriots and Nationalist who have to rent venues with crowd funded money and whose events are often raided by the authorities unlike those held at the Yeltsin Center.

A disgruntled Patriotic Website says the following about the People running Chubais’s Tel Aviv based Center for Russian Studies…

Well, it is clear that both the Israeli university, and especially Chubais, are rabid altruists. As the “most effective manager” he is deeply concerned about the future of Russia – this is confirmed by the entire biography of the privatizer, Yeltsin’s head of the administration and the head of RAO ES and Rusnano. The editor-in-chief of the liquidated radio station “Echo of Moscow” Alexei Venediktov (recognized as a foreign agent) published an audio recording on his Telegram channel with the words of Chubais: “For the second time in the last 35 years, Russia is changing the vector of its development in the opposite direction. It is very important now to rise above emotions, personal destinies and political preferences and try to re-understand our recent history so as not to repeat the mistakes made. This is the only way to learn lessons that will be truly in demand in the future.” The past is not enough for the citizen of Israel, Chubais-Sagal, now he will deal with the future of Russia, because he is full of love for science and is also a “talented” historian. Together with the philanthropist and romantic Chubais, the same mercenaries will be engaged in research - sociologist and former dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Shaninka Viktor Vakhstein (recognized as a foreign agent), political scientist Alexander Baunov (recognized as a foreign agent), economist and deputy editor-in-chief of Kommersant Dmitry Butrin, literary critic and publicist Alexander Arkhangelsky.

So 2 out of 4 of the main people running Chubais’s Tel Aviv based Russian Studies Operation are recognized as foreign agents in Russia but they have no problem giving lectures in Russia and working there to advance the interest of their patron. Now it’s possible and even likely that Chubais’s overall personal influence in the R.F. has waned compared to the 90s or even 10 years ago. Be that as it may he still retains his old contacts who facilitate the work of his agents in Russia and these contacts command way more influence in Moscow then any Patriotic Organization. Individuals like Chubais are a huge problem, but the ethos of Chubais and those that think like him are the primary threat to Russia and going forward I want to show my readers that the Chubais Ethos are still the Ethos of the “Russian” Ruling Class.

“Why are you worried for these people? Well 30 million will die out. They didn’t fit into the market. Don’t think about it, new ones will grow up”. Liberals say this quote of Chubais’s is fake but you see it everywhere in Russia.

An Online Publication called “Free Press” published an article about the Yeltsin Center in Febuary of 2022 with the following title:

Why is the Kremlin “protecting” the Yeltsin Center?

The authorities do not condemn the first president of Russia out of a sense of self-preservation

Sergey Aksyonov

BTW Respected Readers that shot of the title is translated from Russian to English using the Yandex Browser. If you want to read the articles I’m sourcing for yourself look them up in Yandex and you will be given an option for an automatic English Translation which sometimes is actually readable. But anyway, the Author Sergey Aksyonov writes the following in that article:

Objectively, Yeltsin was the founder of a state project called the Russian Federation," recalled Sergei Stankevich, adviser to the first president of Russia on political issues (1991-1993). - Russia within these borders, with a federal system, as a presidential or even super-presidential republic, has never existed before. All its main characteristics and some features of the economy were formed during the eight years that Boris Yeltsin was in power. Therefore, objectively, strictly speaking, the current leaders all came out of Yeltsin's pocket.

The current people running Russia are Yeltsin’s People. The current team is the old team. Putin did not forge a new system after Yeltsin, what he did was bring some order and regulation to what already existed. The Yeltsin system was fine-tuned and some rules were established but its ethos remain the same. What are these ethos exactly? Turbo Capitalism, yachts and penthouses in the West, foreign bank accounts, sending your children to study in the west and facilitating all this via asset stripping Russia and reducing Russians to debt serfs. Zanonist will respond that actually Putin drove out the oligarchs and established a BASED and TRVD Autocracy. This is not what normal Russians think, and it’s not born out by facts. As was stated a second ago under Putin some rules to the game were introduced and nothing more. The Kremlin received more autonomy in foreign and domestic policy and in exchange the oligarchs would be allowed to keep looting the country as long as they didn’t try and overthrow Putins Government. Putin became the protecter of the Oligarchs Russian Based Looting Operations whereas under Yeltsin the Oligarchs commanded their own personal private armies of hired thugs. If gopniks and ethnic gangs protected the Oligarchs Operations in the 90s nowadays FSB and the RF security apparatus has taken over the job. However, should Putin go back on his part of the deal and go after the oligarchs for real then the deal is off. What that would entail for Russia and Putin exactly I can’t say but massive instability would be guaranteed. Since the Oligarchs prefer to keep their looted proceeds, assets, and families in the west Putin couldn’t even go after those even if he wanted to unlike Western Governments who are currently putting pressure on them. That is the pressure being put on the Oligarchs Western Assets as a result of the SMO is something they deeply resent and want to end, and these oligarchs are the Kremlins “own”.

As was mentioned already the Zanon claim that the oligarchs were driven out is totally wrong. Most of them already lived abroad for the most part anyway and we are going to examine that in a bit more detail in a few minutes. First though it should be reiterated that Putin did not radically alter the ethos or essence of the Yeltsin system. The big difference between the 90s and after Putin consolidated power is that we no longer have mafia blood baths spilling over into the streets. Now days FSB, the RF Judiciary System and Law Enforcement solve the Oligarchic Clan disputes and the Oligarchs themselves refrain from trying to seize power in partnership with the West where their loot and families are located. The stress being put on Oligarchic Western Assets as a result of the SMO very likely has them reconsidering the utility of their deal with the Kremlin and it can be safely assumed that many have communicated this dissatisfaction directly to Putins ears. And once more, Putin “came out of Yeltsin’s pocket” like the rest of the ruling class, he was and is an enthusiastic westernizer, and therefore it would be entirely mistaken to think that he is not sympathetic to the concerns of those people complaining about their yachts and penthouses being confiscated. He is not their enemy as long as they aren’t openly trying to overthrow him, and his entire foreign and economic policy has been built around serving their interest just like under Yeltsin. One more quote from the article about the Yeltsin Center:

Historian Igor Pykhalov is sure that the authorities refrain from condemning Yeltsinism out of a sense of self-preservation. - The Russian government has a dual nature. On the one hand, since these people decided to rule here for a long time, they realized that it was not profitable to depend on the West. You can end your days like Gaddafi or Milosevic. Therefore, in the last decade, the Russian leadership has behaved as an independent force, trying to conduct an independent foreign policy, and something positive is happening inside the country. I do not agree with the rabid critics who claim that nothing good has happened under Putin. If you compare it with the notorious 1990s, the progress is obvious. But the question inevitably arises: how did the country get into this very pit of the 1990s? The answer to this question is diligently avoided by our authorities. Because the country did not lose a hot war, a meteorite did not fall on it, and nothing happened that could justify this disaster. It was arranged with their own hands. By the hands of both the late Soviet elite, which betrayed its country, and the multi-million mass of people, the intelligentsia, which, let’s be honest, actively participated in this in the hope of the benefits of the market. The current patriotic course cannot lead to an automatic condemnation of the Yeltsin era. It gets ridiculous. With one hand, the authorities declare some liberal organization a foreign agent and close it, while with the other they continue to glorify Yeltsin. The box opens simply. If we consider that crimes were committed in the 1990s, then the perpetrators must be held accountable. However, these culprits are still at the top levels of the elite. This also applies to the president. We remember how Putin rode the coat tails of Sobchak …

What this historian is saying about Gaddafi and Milosevic is important. If Official Moscow was unenthusiastic about ZOGs wars against Milosevic and Gaddafi and only supported them tepidly than no serious steps were taken to oppose them either. The Zanon refrain that Russia wasn’t in a position to help but has since been preparing is pure nonsense. Russian Military Power has been steadily declining relative to the West since the USSR was murdered by the people currently running Russia. Perhaps the RF seriously couldn’t have helped Serbia or Libya, but the thing is they never prepared to get assertive sometime in the future either. Russia could have quickly taken Donbass in 2014, now they can’t. The military balance has gotten worse since 2014 not better. In the 1990s the RF possessed way, way more Soviet Legacy Industrial Capacity that has since been liquidated. If they had wanted to help Serbia it would have been much more possible then but now, it’s impossible. One critically important cornerstone of Military Power is Industrial Capacity and that has been very steadily declining in the RF since the end of the USSR. Moscow has gone all in on Post Industrialism and Neo Liberal Economics just like the West in general and Regular Russians are as financially strapped as regular Americans or Europeans. So how has anything gotten better like the above quote claims if militarily, socially, and economically everything is worse? Well like we have already noted, you don’t have the mafia wars taking place in every other parking lot and courtyard and generally the country is far safer compared to the 90s. This fact combined with what was said about Milosevic and Gaddafi is key to understanding this dual nature of the Russian State and what the Kremlin wants.

If Putinism is regulated Yeltsinism then what the Kremlin wants on the world stage isn’t to overturn neo-liberalism but rather to regulate it and set some rules and boundaries like Putin did with the Yeltsin system in Russia. This thesis can fully account for Moscow going absolutely all in on creating a digital gulag system, safe and effective cattle tagging and clot shots, liquidating the middle class, etc while also getting surly about NATO rampaging everywhere. The dream of the late Soviet Nomenklatura was for Russia to become a raw resource colony for the West that they would lord over while getting invited to Davos and sailing around on gaudy yachts with expensive hookers. That’s probably the one redeeming quality that Russia’s parasite class has over their Western Counterparts BTW, as a general rule they genuinely seem to prefer actual female higher-class escorts as opposed to kids. However, during the 90s and early 2000s it was becoming more and more apparent that Washington is predisposed to declaring war on its own Satraps, Saddam, Milosevic, Assad, Yanokovich etc. That is in this game where the USSR is off the board nobody is off limits except a small circle of Western European and Asian Countries. This is what the Kremlin doesn’t like and wants regulated. Putin wants some order and boundaries introduced, he isn’t looking to change the system itself or its ethos of enslaving and impoverishing the masses. Moscow’s domestic and foreign policies are totally consistent with this thesis.

This brings us to the primary claim I’m making here, the RF is structurally incapable of raising and provisioning the sort of Army required to force Kiev to unconditionally capitulate and anything besides that constitutes Russian Defeat. As Saludev said in the Telegram post we led off with the current management in Russia is overseen by people whose whole ambition in life is to loot the USSRs carcass. Vulture/Turbo Capitalists don’t create strong militaries at their own expense. The US Military enjoys its current dominance because the rest of the world buys up American debt. Russia does not have the money printer go brrrr ability that Washington enjoys. This means that in order for Russia to create a military capable of forcing Ukraine to capitulate on Moscow’s terms money needs to be redirected away from yachts and into infrastructure capable of sustaining a large and expensive Armed Forces. That would amount to Putin breaking his deal with the oligarchy, and furthermore Putin himself doesn’t need all that. Reindustrializing Russia and reforming the Government and Military to make it capable of taking on the best that the American Printing Press can put in the field in Ukraine would require bringing new blood, new ideas, and new faces into the Kremlin Management Class. That will never happen. New people mean a new ethos, an ethos born in the context of a direct conflict with the West. The Kremlinites who jumped out of Yeltsin’s pocket a priori can’t allow such people anywhere near influence or power. The current Kremlinites want the neo liberal order as it exists right now regulated and made safe for them personally, new blood with new ideas could end up striving to overturn it.

The violence and loss of state power in the 90s risked a conservative or communist backlash in Russia that would have threatened Yeltsinism. That’s why Putinism was brought on to the scene in the first place, to prevent new people with new ideas from taking away the vulture classes feeding trough at the Soviet Carcass. Accordingly, Russia’s present Government cannot allow new people with an ethos contrary to parasitism near power, but that is what is needed on top of nationalizing the Oligarchies Operations in Russia should the RF be serious about forcing total defeat on Kiev.

Some Readers may think I am exaggerating or lying here so it’s necessary to explore how the Oligarchy has fared over the course of the SMO. We will do a few case studies that barely scratch the surface but give a general impression all the same. Like I say with almost every post I make, this one will be too long as it is so I can’t make this exhaustive and also under an hour much less 40 minutes. But rest assured what follows actually under sells how vile these people are.

Let’s start with the Oligarch and the Kiev born former vice president of Lukoil Leonid Fedun who is the 13th richest Russian Citizen according to Forbes. Fedun is also probably a citizen of Cyprus BTW. From a Russian 2024 article about the Oligrachs fortunes:

Rumors that Leonid Fedun is going to leave Russia are circulating throughout Social Media. Last summer, the billionaire left the post of vice president of Lukoil and sold Spartak. Then he stopped appearing at the matches of his favorite football club. The media wrote that he may have Cypriot citizenship. He is also one of the few domestic oligarchs on whom the West has not imposed sanctions, and this looks very ambiguous after a recent article in Die Welt. According to the German publication, in March 2022, a scheme was organized according to which oil from the Bulgarian LUKoil plant covered up to 40% of the needs of Kyiv and the Armed Forces of Ukraine through a chain of intermediaries. In fact, Lukoil diesel fuel is likely being used by Ukrainian tanks. And it was Fedun who managed the whole affair. Behind the cordon of Leonid Fedun, greener pastures have long been waiting, where nothing prevents him from settling down forever. We are talking about a villa near Nice and a penthouse in London. His adult son and daughter have long settled in the capital of England. But the oligarch’s family began to sell their Russian assets: for example, his daughter’s apartment in the historical apartment building of I.S. Baskakov on the Arbat was put up for sale for 150 million rubles.

This one is epically revealing IMO. He was never sanctioned by the West because he was providing the AFU with valuable fuel and Moscow never touched him or his assets in Russia. Why? Because that is the deal between the Oligarchy and the Kremlin and meanwhile Igor Strelkov is in jail. Laws for thee and not for me and actually even if you didn’t break any laws, you still might end up in jail if you annoy those for whom laws don’t apply to. So, Fedun makes money supplying the AFU with fuel while he was still living in Moscow part time, then he sells his assets in Russia and moves to Monaco with his family who had already been living in England before that. Guys this isn’t the Russian system “cleansing” itself. If that were the case this asshole would have been arrested for supplying the AFU and his assets seized and auctioned off with billions of dollars in proceeds going to the Army. That’s not what happened, he was allowed to make tons of money supplying the people killing Russian Troops and then he was allowed to sell his stuff in Russia and take the proceeds with him off to his villas in Monaco, France, England etc. And he can come back to Russia anytime he wants. If laws for thee and not for me apply that means the system isn’t changing, and the current system can’t defeat Ukraine without change.

Leonid Fedun

Another interesting case study about the behavior of the Oligarchy during war time involves Russian/UK/Israeli Citizen and Billionaire Viatcheslav Kantor.

Among the reasons for the weakening of the ruble is the fact that some large Russian exporters left foreign exchange earnings abroad, and did not return them to Russia, as required by law. For example, business media reported on domestic fertilizer producers owned by oligarchs from the Forbes list. One of these is Viatcheslav Kantor. Despite sanctions, the stock market crash and the economic crisis, he was able to increase his fortune by +$5.3 billion, becoming the richest Russian billionaire against the backdrop of the SVO. Viatcheslav Kantor was sanctioned by the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Ukraine. Most of all, he was in trouble with the Italian authorities, who arrested his eleven villas in northern Sardinia. Ukrainian refugees were found on one of them. This was explained by the fact that the oligarch’s wife was born in Ukraine. Nothing has been heard about the arrests of Kantor’s Geneva and London properties. Most likely, he continues to use them for his own pleasure. Perhaps the West made concessions to the billionaire due to the fact that he sent humanitarian aid to refugees from Ukraine through his structures.

So, Kantor was selling fertilizer from Russia abroad and not sending any of the profit back into the Russian Treasury as was required by law. BTW this Merchant and his family haven’t lived in Russia for a long time, they live in Western Europe and Israel and just use the Russian State as a cash cow to milk and rip off. The activities of Kantor in this regard were apparently so egregious that it impacted the value of the ruble but Moscow has not reacted in any way. Rules for thee but not for me. The article notes that he sends money to Ukrainian Refugees which is not as bad as overtly supporting the AFU but still….Kantor hasn’t donated a kopek to say Russian Refugees from Kursk or something and the money he was supposed to send to Moscow from fertilizer exports he just stole, and that is money taken from the military theoretically. And once more, Russian Authorities have shown no interest in looking into this.

Viatcheslav Kantor

Ukrainian born jew, “Russian” Oligarch and the 140th richest man in the world according to Forbes a few years ago Mikhail Freidman has both directly supported Ukraine and recently moved back to Russia after living abroad.

The holding company LetterOne and another business owned by oligarch Mikhail Fridman continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine, despite the businessman’s return to Russia from Israel. This is reported by RTVI. “The businessman’s structures, in particular the holding company LetterOne, continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, but exclusively humanitarian,” the publication said. It is noted that Fridman’s business provided money to the UN Children’s Fund to provide food and medical support to Ukrainian refugees. In particular, four billion dollars were sent to provide medical assistance to Ukrainians. After Fridman’s return to Russia, the head of the Tsar’s Wolves military-technical center and Senator from the Zaporozhye region, Dmitry Rogozin, sent an appeal to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation with a request to check the oligarch for financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, as reported by telegram channels, the billionaire faces criminal liability for discrediting the Russian army and high treason.

News.Ru Reported about Freidman:

State Duma deputy Anatoly Wasserman, in connection with Fridman’s return to Russia, recalled that information about a possible donation Fridman and his business partner Petr Aven $150 million for the needs of the Ukrainian army, while both businessmen were abroad. According to one version, this could be done for the sake of lifting US and EU sanctions from entrepreneurs. At the same time, the parliamentarian believes that Fridman can avoid a criminal case in Russia. “In our legislation, there is a concept of “active repentance”, when a person takes some actions aimed at compensating for the damage caused by him. I don’t know exactly what actions Friedman can take in this case, but I am sure that there are such opportunities,” Wasserman told NEWS.ru.

Freidman and Chubais

So, Freidman’s fellow Merchant in the Duma says Freidman donating millions to the AFU in order to get some sympathy from the British Authorities who were confiscating his property is all good because Freidman can do “active repentance” instead of jail like a regular Russian would be subject to. BTW Freidman returned to Russia from Israel because of the war in Gaza, not out of Patriotism. He would have preferred Europe, but his European assets are all frozen. In contrast Moscow has not touched his Russian assets despite his support for the AFU. Rules for thee but not for me and Freidman would have never come back to Russia without concrete knowledge that he was safe there. Freidman’s case is the absolute polar opposite of Russia cleansing itself and is yet more evidence that the RF is structurally incapable of winning the war in Ukraine. If Russia were serious it would have liquidated/Nationalized Freidman’s assets in Russia and used them to support the war effort. Instead, they welcomed him “home”. It’s just complete cope and fantasy that a country can simultaneously win a major conventional war against the combined West and act as a place of refuge for the worlds apex parasitic ethnicity/class that is openly supportive of the West.

Oleg Deripaska is another Merchant Billionaire Oligarch that deserves an honorable mention. Besides the usual asset stripping stuff Deripaska is famous for helping the FBI and CIA secure the release of a jewish CIA agent detained in Iran and that video where Putin forces him to keep one of his plants from closing. It’s the one where Deripaska doesn’t have a pen on him and Putin lends him one and then says “give me my pen back” all macho like in front of the camera.

A few Months after the SMO began Deripaska said:

"We need peace as soon as possible, because we have long passed the point of no return - this is the second thing I agree with him. The whole world after these events will be different, and Russia will be different," Mr. Deripaska commented on the speech of historian Yuval Noah Harari on the situation in Ukraine. He noted that "Ukrainians are a very real nation, they are desperately independent, they do not want to be part of Russia and will fight with all their might."

Deripaska has also stated

Oleg Deripaska called the “military special operation”* in Ukraine “madness.” In an interview with Nikkei Asia, the Russian billionaire called for an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” in Ukraine. “If you want to stop the conflict, you first need a ceasefire,” he said. When asked by the publication about relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deripaska replied that there are “no changes” in them. “They [the Kremlin] don’t touch me, we don’t touch politics,” Nikkei Asia quoted him as saying.

Who is this “we” Deripaska is talking about? He has relatives in Europe and the US and only lives part time in Russia which is pretty standard but I wanted to include him here because he seems to be directly confirming the deal between the Oligarchy and the Kremlin. That statement “they don’t touch me, we don’t touch politics” is loaded and pregnant with serious meaning in the context of an apparently existential war. In order to win this damn war people like Deripaska need to be thrashed and stripped of influence. The fact is that the political, military and economic fortunes and possibilities available to Russia are limited and hindered by the activities of Oligarchs like Deripaska who are openly against the SMO. So even if he isn’t “touching” politics he still has more influence on the Political Fortunes of Russia than any Duma Member or Governor. Like way more.

Oleg Deripaska. It’s a red herring on top of a debunked trope that he happens to be a dead ringer for a famous meme.

In October of 2022 the Russian shitlib Online Magazine “Insider” posted an article about the different reactions between Ukrainian and Russian Oligarchies to the SMO which led off with:

The Russian attack on Ukraine came as a shock to billionaires from both countries, but they reacted very differently. Large Russian business, with a few exceptions, are almost not involved in supporting the war (unless, of course, you count the support of some billionaires for the Ukrainian side). At the same time, Ukrainian entrepreneurs not only donate hundreds of millions of dollars to the Armed Forces of Ukraine but also fight on the front line themselves.

That part about Ukrainian Oligarchs fighting at the front is laughable but the rest is totally true. Ukrainian Oligarchs fund the AFU and Russian Oligarchs don’t support the Russian Army with the exception of Malofeev. I guess Prigozhin would also be an exception, but he is no longer with us. The general rule though as we have seen is either moral support for Ukraine like with Deripaska, indirect support like with Kantor (ripping of the Government to the point that it effects the value of the ruble) or outright support like with Freidman and Fedun. From that same article:

support for Ukraine in one form or another is also provided (or promised to do) by Alisher Usmanov's long-time partner in investments in high-tech companies Yuri Milner (as of September 2022, the assessment of his personal fortune is $7.3 billion), who renounced Russian citizenship after the start of the war, the former owner of Uralkali Dmitry Rybolovlev (as of September 2022, the assessment of personal wealth is $6.6 billion), the ex-owner of Tinkoff Bank Oleg Tinkov (as of September 2022, the estimate of the family fortune is $0.6 billion).

Yuri Milner is a “Russian” jewish investor that renounced his Russian Citizenship all the way back in 2014 after the reunification with Crimea. He made his fortune with Russian State Money. From Russian Forbes:

Milner, 60, a billionaire of Russian descent with Israeli citizenship, lives in the United States on a special visa. He is widely known in Silicon Valley for his early investments in Facebook (owned by Meta, recognized as extremist, terrorist and banned in Russia) and Twitter through his investment firm DST Global, which has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Beijing and Hong Kong. In addition, Milner has invested in Spotify, Airbnb, and successful Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba and JD.com. His fortune is estimated at $7.3 billion. These deals were concluded with Russian money. His investments in Facebook and Twitter were partly funded by Gazprom Investholding, a subsidiary of oil and gas giant Gazprom, and VTB Bank, according to documents published in 2017 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). In February, the United States imposed sanctions on both of these organizations.

The people that gave Milner Russian money to make his billions and then go on to defame Russia and send help to Ukraine ARE STILL IN RUSSIA AND HAVE NOT BEEN “PURGED”. THEY ARE FRIENDS WITH DERIPASKA, FREIDMAN, KANTOR, CHUBIAS AND EVERYONE ELSE WE HAVE REVEIWED HERE. This is what I meant earlier about the Chubais Ethos being more deadly to Russia then the person of Chubais. Perhaps Milner doesn’t have many direct ties left in Russia though I seriously doubt that. In all likelihood he has powerful contacts in Russia acting on his behalf like all the other Oligarchs who mostly live in the West or Israel. In any case the system that created Milner is still in place in Russia and it is only capable of creating more Milners, it’s not capable of creating and sustaining an army capable of taking Kiev. It’s literally impossible for a government that does not possess Americas ability to print money all day every day without consequences to support an eco-system where pro-Western Oligarchs like Deripaska and Milner thrive alongside a world class Armed Forces capable of beating the combined West. For a State that possesses finite financial means, like every single one in the world besides America these are mutually exclusive goals. You can have a xenocratic, disloyal, parasite class feeding off the population and the corpse of a dead former great empire or you can have a powerful, large, 1st class military with all the infrastructure and support from the state which that requires. You cannot have both.

Milner and our man Zuckerburg. If you work hard enough, pull yourself up by your bootstraps, have the right ethnicity and Gazprom gives you millions upon millions of dollars then you too can become a billionaire from buying foreign stocks and insider trading.

I’m creeping up on 40 minutes and I know the right thing to do is wrap this up, but I feel compelled to cover just one more Oligarch, or more specifically his bank. Sberbank is the biggest Commercial Bank in Russia by far and is at the spear tip of Russia’s effort to build a mighty digital gulag for the common citizens. If it were possible to poll Ethnic Russian Citizens of the RF about which domestic institution they hate the most Sber would easily be in the top 3 alongside the Duma and Tax Service. The following is from a Tsargrad article back in 2018:

The country’s largest state-owned bank, Sberbank, headed by German Gref, a member of the board of directors of the American financial holding company JPMorgan Chase, is only half Russian. The other half belongs to the American and British “curators” of our zealous fighter for the free market, on special terms for themselves A regular meeting of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank of Russia was held in the Russian capital, where one of the key issues was the payment of dividends. It is already known that over the next three years, the state bank intends to allocate more than 1 trillion rubles for these purposes, which at today’s exchange rate is $17.5 billion. Especially if we consider the structure of the share capital and find out who really owns the “Gref bank”. “Tsargrad Business” became aware that the share of American investors in the “free” shares of Sberbank traded on the stock exchanges reached 40%. Financial tycoons from the “friendly” UK own 29.5% of Sberbank shares. Let me remind you that currently 47.52% of the shares of the Russian bank No1 are in free float.

The article then goes on to describe how Sberbank under Gref and the Russian Central Bank under Nabiullina work together to strangle small business in Russia with high interest rates. The article also notes that the State Central Bank holds the controlling share of Sber but Russia’s geopolitical rivals also control a not insignificant amount. This is an obvious conflict of interest.

And here again we return to the question of who owns and in whose interests Sberbank works. The Russian Central Bank, as already noted, owns half of the authorized capital plus one voting share of Sberbank. Non-residents own 45.41% of the shares, of which 69.5% are held by the US-British financial syndicate.

American and British organizations in other words are making money directly from Sber, a supposedly “State Owned” Bank.

I will return to non-residents who actually own a controlling stake in “free” shares. We have already written that the Russian press got correspondence that the management of Sberbank conducts with the American government through its lobbyist in the United States. It follows from these letters that the largest state bank in Russia, headed by Mr. Gref, is ready to fawn over the West and concede on many issues, just not to lose its income abroad. They forgot about patriotism and the interests of their own country, only business and profit growth - this is the principle that the current top management of the largest state-owned bank in Russia is guided by. Surrendering the country’s financial and national sovereignty is the principle that guides Sberbank when negotiating with the US State Department.

If you think this situation changed after the SMO started and sanctions were introduced, you would be wrong. Here is a snippet from a 2024 article recommending that the government confiscate Sbers shares held by foreigners as compensation for Russia’s confiscated reserves held in Europe.

The main shareholder of Sberbank, as already mentioned, is the state, more precisely, the National Welfare Fund, which will be replenished by 376.072 billion rubles. But, as you understand, in addition to the state, 44.4% of the total amount, which is 333.952 billion rubles or $3.883 billion, Sberbank will be forced to accrue to foreign investors. I note that last year dividends were also paid to foreign investors in the amount of 250.71 billion rubles or $2.786 billion. Thus, $6.669 billion in ruble equivalent has already accumulated in type “C” accounts, and they are still frozen, but nevertheless, the money has been accrued and someday it can be paid to them, because we all know that both the president and our government always act by legal methods, even in the current conditions, when unlimited methods are used against us. And do you know what question torments me in this regard? It is completely incomprehensible to me why our government has not yet forcibly bought out the shares of our main bank.

So, Russia’s biggest and nominally Government Controlled Bank is paying huge dividends to Russia’s enemies lol. If someone is hate reading this and coping that maybe the huge amount of American and British shares were sold after the SMO started and rebought by China and Iran or something, then this article from a pro Sberbank Source trying to justify this practice confirms that nothing has changed at all and Americans and Brits still have these shares. From August of 2024.

there are myths and conspiracy theories on the Internet that the state bank [Sber] does not belong to the government of the Russian Federation. Allegedly, it is secretly managed by curators from the United States, Britain and other Western countries - and the profits go there as well. Formally, the bank shares really belong to both the Americans and the British. But often these are private investors, whose share does not exceed hundredths and tenths of a percent. They can receive dividends on a general basis, but without the right to influence the decisions of the management.

Further comment isn’t necessary as that’s straight from Gref and Sbers PR people. In what universe does a state allow enemies with whom it is planning on fighting an existential war against attain such a major level of influence within the state’s biggest commercial financial institution? A Serious State would not allow people it considers enemies to have this level of influence in the 1st place. Russian Soldiers and what not consider these powerful people in the West with Sber shares enemies, Deripaska does not, Freidman does not, Chubais does not, Gref does not etc, etc, etc and Putin doesn’t either. This is the bitter truth. Grefs family lives outside Russia BTW.

This post is long AF and like always thanks to everyone who has read it through this far. Ill close out with 2 more article blurbs that make it plain enough what the RFs priorities are.

From a January 2025 article intitled True patriots: the fortune of Russian billionaires has grown against the backdrop of the special military operation and sanctions

The total wealth of Russian billionaires increased by $18.5 billion in 2024. Leadership among the richest Russian billionaires still belongs to the head of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin. Over the past year, he has added $736 million to his fortune; His wealth is estimated at almost $32 billion. Potanin multiplies his wealth in full accordance with Karl Marx’s formula about the capitalist and profit of 300 percent. For example, after seeing that anti-Russian sanctions had reduced his profits from copper production, he decided to close a plant in Russia and build a new one in China. Raw materials will be exported to China for pennies, and the main profit will be formed there. The Russian government, apparently, does not intend to interfere with the plans of the noble patriot. Potanin is followed by Vladimir Lisin, the beneficiary of NLMK: his assets have grown by an average of $5 billion, and today the businessman’s fortune is $29 billion. Lisin is also not a simpleton: after the start of the special military operation, he transferred his shares in the company he registered in Abu Dhabi. This is reported by Bloomberg. Note that he transferred assets not to the Russian free economic zone, but away from domestic supervisory authorities and from the Russian budget.

These PoS are getting richer, and the Russian Budget is shrinking. The Oligarchy is doing great and pissing all over Russia just like always. Meanwhile in June of last year:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday, June 27, spoke at a press conference in Minsk and reported that the RF can reduce budget spending on defense, the growth of which has become one of the reasons for an increase in inflation. At the moment, according to him, relevant departments are discussing such plans.

We have considerable [defense] spending today, it is 6.3 percent of GDP. Is it a lot or a little? I believe that is a lot, and this, of course, is one of the problems, including for the budget, that we must solve

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

So, the budget is taking a beating and Putin’s idea is to slash Military Spending during an existential war against the entire collective West instead of getting the oligarchs under control who are richer than ever and actively avoiding paying into the budget. This is a State Apparatus obviously meant to protect these oligarchs, and such a state can’t win a war against the American printing press and MIC. Those are incompatible goals. Almost 45 minutes and I want to keep going, I wanted to cover how Russia has continued de-industrializing during the SMO, but this will have to do, in the post above about the Oligarchs continuing to get rich during the blood bath we saw an example of deindustrialization and just know that is the rule.