The Brezhnev “Stagnation” is a term that anyone vaguely familiar with the cold war has herd. It brings to mind a crumbling Soviet Economy, bread lines, empty shelves in shops, etc etc. The general idea is supposed to be that Brezhnev bankrupted the USSR because he spent too much on the military in his mad quest to maintain martial parity with America. This common narrative has some implicit implications depending on the political orientation of the person who believes it. If the person is a cookie cutter anti-Soviet Neo Cold Warrior, whether of the neocon variety or his SS Cosplaying Cousin he assumes that simultaneously with this stagnation going on that the Nomenklatura were living in mansions and bathing in gold like Scrouge McDuck. If the person is some kind of White Guard LARPing Zanonist Westerner which I’ve been seeing more and more of around Substack, they often believe roughly the same thing. In Russia itself this narrative isn’t nearly as widespread, and you will only really come across it from United Russia Supporters and Navalnyite shitlibs which are a minuscule amount of the population. Actual Russian White Guard LARPers like Strelkov (not insulting the man, he literally dressed up like a White Guard during Civil War Reenactments) tend to focus their rage at the early USSR because that is where their criticisms stand on the most solid ground. Of course, they also focus a lot of bile at the USSR redistributing wealth from Russians to churkas and baltoids which is another point that can’t be refuted and they are accordingly nothing but correct about. But they don’t talk much at all about any economic downturn under Brezhnev since actual Russians who remember those days don’t recall anything like that. It’s a narrative for westerners and correcting these narratives is part of my Substack Institutes noble mission.

A Russian Blogger states the following about life under Leonid Ilyich:

when you start comparing the achievements of the Brezhnev era in economics, culture and sports with the current "successes", the Brezhnev "stagnation" seems like a dream!



Many Russians who lived under Brezhnev call the years of his rule one of the best periods of their lives.



And why not? They remember life in those years, stability and reliability! In a society where there was much more justice than in the current one!



When no one had ever heard of such a concept as inflation, perceiving this phenomenon as nothing more than one of the inevitable attributes of the capitalist West. As well as prostitution, drug addiction, unemployment, mortgages, and many other "delights" of the free market, which have now become something taken for granted in countries liberated from "Soviet totalitarianism."

In my experience living in both Russia and Belarus what this Russian Blogger has written about many Russians considering the Brezhnev Era as amongst the best ever is accurate. I have never, ever come across a Russian Boomer that complains about that period. Even my fairly liberal urbanite aunt looks back fondly on those days and her only complaints are about long waiting lists for stuff like refrigerators and washing machines. The only people that I have heard complain about them are Azeri taxi drivers whose opinions don’t count. The identity of older belligerent churkas is based on the USSR being hell on earth and this is despite the Soviet Politburo building their gay, stupid countries to begin with. These same Azeris btw will talk your ear off about how racist Russians are despite them living in Russia and refusing to go back to Azerbaijan. While I’m not a fan of Armenians, I have also spoken with Armenian taxi drivers about that period and like the Russians they remember them fondly. While in Russia I lived in North Ossetia for a few months and the Ossetians tend to be especially pro-Soviet and needless to say, as a rule they too have nothing bad to say about Brezhnev. Ossetians are good people BTW and if anyone reading this ever intends on visiting the R.F. I recommend checking out their little frontier corner of Greater Russia. Really cool East meets West vibe, gorgeous natural landscapes if you are into mountains, nonpoisonous food is cheap and easy to find, lots of old stuff as far as ruins and all that etc.

Fiagdon North Ossetia. Hope I can afford a little place in this town one day, but property values have about quadrupled since I was there. There are no 5G towers and mountain springs you can drink out of. Kinda reminded me of Alpine Italy.

The only minuses of Ossetia are that they don’t know how to do kvass, but they make up for this by making genuinely drinkable beer. Also, you need to have nerves of steel to drive in downtown Vladikavkaz, like I was genuinely more fearful driving through a busy North Ossetian traffic circle than over a culvert in an IED hotspot in Afghanistan during my deployment over there. Back to Brezhnev though.

Something that needs to be pointed out about what that Russian Blogger wrote is that he is speaking of normal people remembering Brezhnev’s rule with nostalgia, not representatives of the former Soviet Elite and Nomenklatura. He mentioned that in today’s Russian Schoolbooks that the “stagnation” is in part blamed for the fall of the USSR. Well, who signs off on what is taught in these school textbooks? Obviously, that would be the current R.F.s Ruling Class who have an interest in making sure that they never have to live with the same constraints that they did under Leonid Ilyich. The current R.F. Overlords are the descendants of the Soviet Ruling Class, that is in Russia itself hate for Brezhnev is a class marker. Accordingly, you will find a negative attitude to that era amongst Kremlinites and Ruling Class orbiters as well as belligerent churkas who hate Russians. When it comes to immigration policy, needless to say the former group is hell bent on importing as many of the later as possible. Let’s start off with some basic facts about what was built in the USSR under Brezhnev, from the above quoted article:

It was under Leonid Ilyich that such auto giants as VAZ, KamAZ, AZLK were built, entire cities were built in Siberia - Bratsk, Ust-Ilimsk, Zheleznogorsk and others, the Baikal-Amur railway was launched, which today allows the current so-called oligarchs to make super profits. Most of the current export oil and gas pipelines - over 100,000 km! - feeding Gazprom, which throws crumbs from the lord's table to us in the form of taxes, were also built under Leonid Ilyich.



Under Leonid Ilyich, the Angarsk cascade of power plants was also built, which are also now in private hands.



Suffice it to say that the country's population increased by 42 million people over the 18 years of his rule. And this is despite the demographic pit of the post-war era, which today's leaders are so fond of referring to.

VAZ stands for Volga Automobile Factory, and this is where the famous Lada’s came from. AI blurb about the plant which started operations in 1970:

Not bad for a non-dynamic dying economy. The KamAZ referenced above is Kama Automobile Factory. Kamaz made large deiseal vehicles for both civilian and military use as well as trolly buses, passenger buses, agriculture vehicles and even components for power plants.

Soviet Era Kamaz Logo

Here is the AI blurb about Kamaz’s work during the Soviet Era:

If Kamaz’s numbers aren’t as staggering as Lada’s they should definitely be contextualized. With the arrival of mad effective management and the end of brutal Soviet Oppression Kamaz makes less than half the number of vehicles it did during the Soviet Period. If Brezhnev oversaw “stagnation” what the hell should we call what is going on in the R.F. today? By comparison Fords Dearborn Michigan Plant which was the company's largest in the 80s manufactured around 150k vehicles a year on average. However, the vast majority of these were Mustangs and by 1987 Dearborn was making that model exclusively. When we account for the fact that Kamaz was making many different kinds of heavy utility vehicles, them producing 2/3rds of the Ford Dearborn Plants average numbers isn’t anything to be ashamed of nor does it indicate any kind of economic stagnation. Needless to say, Ladas figures dwarf Fords and you see these old Soviet Ladas constantly on the roads of the Former USSR to this day. If they aren’t as cool looking or whatever as old Mustangs, they seriously were built to last, and the USSR was pumping them out like there was no tomorrow.

During Brezhnev’s 18 years as General Secretary between 50-100 towns were built from scratch in Siberia, the far east and the far north of the country. Calculating these numbers isn’t easy because there is debate about what constitutes founding a settlement from scratch and turning a few wooden houses in the middle of nowhere into a proper town. What is beyond dispute though is that new settlements were founded and tiny middle of nowhere villages of a few dozen people or less were expanded into proper towns with infrastructure. True, many of these towns were founded or expanded in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, but well over half were in Russia Proper. What little presence Russia has left in Siberia, the Far East, and North is thanks to Brezhnev. Unfortunately, most the work he put in has been pissed away by the Russian Federations crack team of effective managers. There are some exceptions though, for example let’s take the town of Strezhovoy in Tomsk Oblast which was founded in 1966 for the purposes of oil extraction. In 1967 less than 2,000 people lived there and by 1989 the population stood at over 43,000. This population figure was stable all the way until 2010 when it started gradually declining, today there is a bit less than 37,000 people living there.

Strezhovoy circa 1966

And Strezhovoy about 15 years later under Brezhnev’s dying economy

In the far east a good example of Brezhnev era practice is the town of Tynda. This settlement is located in Amur Oblast not far from the Chinese Border. Its history goes back to the 1850s when Russian Gold Prospectors founded a camp not far from where the modern town stands. Its population was so tiny as to be irrelevant though, in 1924 all of 180 people lived there and by 1960 the population was around 3,000. Fast forward to 1990 and the population stood at over 63,000, the overwhelming majority of which were Russians. How did this happen? Brezhev’s ineffective managers turned Tynda into a major railroad junction of the Baikal-Amur Line which was an alternative to the Trans-Siberian Line. Under Brezhnev the USSR was building redundancies into its rail network and in the process was spreading Slavs far and wide like never before. No, by no means I am even remotely implying that Brezhnev was BASED and red pilled. He was just governing the country in accordance with his personal understanding of Marxism and Socialism which probably wasn’t very deep. According to people that knew him Brezhnev was way more interested in women and hunting than he was deep analysis of political theories and dialectics.

Classy and fashion maxing Brezhnev with Tito

In any case his polices certainly benefited ungrateful baltoids and churkas, but they also sometimes benefited Russians because Brezhnev had no apriori axe to grind with any of the USSR’s ethnic groups which included the Russian Core. This is in sharp contrast to the R.F. where Russians are basically 2nd class citizens in their own country. Recall the belligerent Azeris I mentioned earlier, the mere fact that the Brezhnev era USSR wasn’t overtly hostile to Russians is taken as proof that the State was actually ran by racist, chauvinist, Russian Imperialist. All this despite Brezhnev being a proud Dnipropetrovsk Ukrainian who invested very, very heavily into his hometown and Ukraine in general. Back to Tynda though, if the population of the town steadily rose after it was turned into an alternate railroad hub in the 70s than it started plummeting with the onset of post-Soviet effective management. Today less than 25,000 people live there, and this is easy to understand if the logic of the “Russian” Ruling Class is nothing more than accumulating capital and sending it abroad.

The Baikal-Amur Rail Line was an alternative line, therefore maintaining it isn’t critical and doing so would mean less money for yachts and pocket change for your family in London or Milan. In Brezhnev’s USSR Politburo Members did not have yachts, penthouses, or palaces in Europe, nor was there any means for them to obtain these status markers which they deeply chaffed at and resented. The capital that should have been used on those things was instead spent on expanding Soviet Infrastructure, a consequence of which was spreading Slavs thick to the border with China. The question needs to be posed, if Tynda's population was going up right until the USSR was dismantled than what kind of economic stagnation can we really talk about?

Tynda 1960. Hard to believe even 3,000 people lived there.

And Tynda sometime around 1980 after 20 years of Brezhnev's catastrophic economics

Brezhnev’s USSR produced a world class civilian and military aviation industry that used 100% domestic components. Below is a graph about Soviet/Russian Civilian Aircraft Production that we will dissect:

The title on this graph reads, aviation industry disaster: in 85 years Russia has made 6,212 aircraft, 89% in the USSR. The dark blue portions on the vertical lines indicate share of production in the Russian SSR, or the R.F. after the liquidation of the Soviet Union. The light blue indicates aircraft produced in other Soviet Republics or former Soviet States after December of 92. At the bottom left of the graph, next to the number 0 we see written Год, this is the Russian word for year. We see that the graph starts at 40, this being 1940 when the USSR started trying to make civilian aircraft and they made 6, all of which were made in the Russian SSR. Personally, I’m pretty surprised that in 1943 and 44 that so many civilian aircraft were made, both years production was creeping up on 700 units. Considering the war and all I would have thought everything went to the military, but this isn’t the case apparently. Also, none of these aircraft were made in the Russian SSR as they are shown in light blue. But let’s check out the years I have highlighted, 1964-84, the years of Brezhnev’s tenure and the horrid economy. In the years immediately after he took over, the USSR was producing less than 300 civilian airliners a year, and we are talking specifically about airliners as the graph excludes light civilian aircraft. In 1966 it looks 290 something was made, that same year the U.S. made 268. In 1976 we see that the USSR made 457, the U.S. by comparison made 222.

Under Brezhev the USSR caught up to America and even pulled ahead by a comfortable margin in civilian passenger aircraft production. In 1984 the U.S. produced 185, the USSR was likewise just shy of 200 according to the graph here. So, the Soviets were keeping up with the U.S. just fine in the realm of Civil Aviation under Leonid Ilynich. To be as impartial as possible, in all likelihood the U.S. produced more large aircraft like 747s than the USSR did its own commercial equivalent. The Soviet Union’s edge in raw numbers is likely more do to them making lots of smaller commercial aircraft for strictly domestic use. Still though, saying the USSR maintained parity with the U.S. in this area is perfectly reasonable.

It’s probably worth noting that in the days we are focusing on that Soviet Airliners were made with 100% domestic parts and components. Let’s compare this to how the R.F. has fared after a few decades of effective management, the graph notes that in 2022 Russia produced a grand total of 6 Sukhoi SuperJets and 50-75% of the parts were imported. If Brezhnev oversaw stagnation than what the hell is Putin over seeing?

Speaking of effective management, those infamous gas pipelines that the “Russian” Ruling Elite use to supply Russia’s Enemies with cheap gas were built under Brezhev. The Druzhba pipeline was opened in 1964, and throughout the 1970s pipelines were laid all over Siberia. These Siberian Pipelines connected to those in European Russia including the Druzhba Pipeline. Earlier we read about how the town of Strezhovoy in Tomsk Oblast was founded in 1967 to exploit natural gas deposits in Siberia. Todays “Russian” Elite is concerned with nothing beyond selling Russian Gas to the West and integrating into the judeo-neoliberal order. They build nothing, and the infrastructure they are using to exploit Russia’s Natural Resources was built by Brezhnev, the guy they claim was an ineffective manager. How absurd is that?

In 1971 the USSR launched the Salyut Space Station which was the first ever and in 1975 the Venera 9 probe landed on Venus and sent back the first photographs from the surface of another planet. Under Brezhnev the Soviet Union launched 1,300-1,400 orbital satellites. At the same time period the U.S. launched 1,000-1,150. The broke ass and stagnant USSR were somehow doing pretty well in space; imagine what they would have been capable of if they weren’t tottering on the edge of bankruptcy the whole time. I won’t even bring up the R.F.s space program, they might as well not have one anymore just like they might as well not have a domestic aviation industry anymore.

From 1964-1982, that is under Brezhnev the USSR was the worlds leading manufacturer of machine tools in terms of sheer volume though apparently western and Japanese analogues were more precise and what not according to western sources. During these same years the Soviet Union also led the world in coal extraction, steel production, electricity production, cement production, production of diesel and electric locomotives and agricultural tractors and combine harvesters. Then there is the military side of things where the USSR produced several times more tanks and ICBMs than the U.S. and 6 times more artillery pieces. Sure, these are all very basic surface level facts I know, but the overall point is nothing here is screaming imminent economic apocalypse.

Now it is true that in the latter years of Leonid Ilyichs tenure that economic growth slowed down, but this slowdown saw more economic growth than say Germany has in the last 5 years. According to the helpful merchants at Goldman Sachs the German Economy has grown by 1.1% between 2021 and today. Does mean the FRG will be canceled in the next decade? In the past 5 years the French Economy has grown by 6 or 7%. The Japanese by 5%. You get the idea Respected Readers. From the Yandex Zen Post we quoted earlier:

And if we take any Brezhnev five-year plan, even the tenth (1976-1980), with its "modest" economic growth of 11% by Soviet standards and compare it with what happened after 1991, then maybe we shouldn't laugh at Brezhnev?

During the same time period of 1976-1980 the U.S. economy grew by around 14%. Sure, this is an L for the USSR but not a catastrophic stagnation by any means. The same article notes:

It was under Brezhnev during the eighth five-year plan (1966-1970) that the Soviet Union demonstrated an unprecedented in world history economic growth rate of 21%, and national income increased by 42% over these five years, agricultural production increased by 20%, and industrial production increased by 51%

A slow down preceded by world record setting growth is nothing to panic about. The Soviet Economy had its systemic issues, but that statement isn’t synonymous with the General Soviet Economic Model being doomed. IMO there is truth in the idea that the Soviet Model could have used more flexibility which comes with some allowance for private business and what not. China has figured this out and even North Korea has implemented some very limited market liberalization without drastically changing their general model. The economic reforms instituted by Andropov/Fleckenstein after Brezhnevs death were not meant to generate wealth, they were just capital transfers from Regular Soviet Citizens to the Nomenklatura and once the USSR was dead these Nomenklatura Vermin would be able to start living like proper Western Style Oligarchs which they previously had not been able to do. We will briefly touch on the horrendous poverty that the Brezhnev era Nomenklatura had to stoically endure, but for the sake balance it should be admitted that life under Leonid Ilyich was not ideal or all sunshine and lollipops.

One fairly grim statistic is that Soviet Citizens in the Russian Soviet Socialist Republic in particular consumed quite a bit less meat and dairy than their western counterparts in those days. Below is a graph that I have edited with peak professionalism for my English-Speaking Readers:

At the top of the graph is written “food consumption in kilograms (and individual eggs) per person in 1988”. The red bars represent consumption in the Russian SSR, the blue ones the U.S. and yellow France. Above the left column is written “greatly trailing the West” and above the right column “higher or matching the Western Level”. This graph is 4 years after Brezhenvs death, but the numbers are if anything a slight improvement in terms of meat consumption and they are still horrendous. At least there were enough potatoes and eggs to go around in the Russian SSR but obviously this graph is nothing to be proud of. Here is another graph with absolutely cutting edge editing that demonstrates that life in those days wasn’t paradise:

The highlighted text reads: “percentage of citizens who lived until the age of 70”. The Russian SSRs numbers aren’t that great looking and only Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus and the Baltics have anything close to Western European numbers. Moldovas Life Expectancy was outright scary. These numbers pretty roughly correspond to how much Moscow was investing in a given SSR, and when anti Soviet Russian Nationalist say that the USSR took money from Russians and gave it to ungrateful vermin, they are correct. Moscow heavily invested in the Baltics, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine at the expense of the core Russian SSR. When anti-Russian Western Right Wingers scream about how the USSR was anti-White and pro-Russian at the expense of the hohols, Baltoids etc this is pure BS. It was literally the opposite. The places where you would have the most shortages of meat and decent healthcare and whatever would have been in remote regions in the Russian SSR like the far east and Siberia, and that’s where the lower life expectancy comes from. Furthermore, Moscow was directing resources to the hohols, baltoids, and Belarus before poor Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan..not exactly hardcore “anti-White” but Russian wealth was certainly directed away from the Russian SSR. I definitely need to look more into what was happening in Moldova though but anyway I’m getting off track hear. The point is that Brezhnev’s USSR did have its minuses.

Meat and dairy products weren’t nearly as available as in the west or even as much as in other Warsaw Pact Countries like the GDR and Czechoslovakia, there were waiting lists to buy washing machines and refrigerators, the quality of clothes wasn’t always top notch, healthcare wasn’t great in remote places and the Russian SSR had lots of those. On the other hand, education was top notch, free, and available to literally anyone who could pass the relevant exams. Housing was free or dirt cheap, normal citizens didn’t constantly see their savings devalued due to inflation, for urbanites healthcare was actually pretty damn good and free, if meat wasn’t plentiful at least nobody ever worried about going hungry, nobody worried about not being able to find a job, and all these benefits existed in a country that was genuinely sovereign because it was almost completely autarkic, armed to the teeth and doing great in the realm of heavy industry. The Brezhnev economic slowdown was straight up modest compared to the sorts of slowdowns that other far less sovereign countries have gotten through without much fuss as we have already touched on. Problems existed but nothing that the country shouldn’t have been able to weather with proper leadership.

Leasdership….let’s take a look at just how the Soviet Nomenklatura that would go on to color revolution the USSR so as to turn their political capital into monetary capital actually lived. We will start with a fragment from the memoirs of Alexander Bovin. I know nobody reading this knows who that is so here is a blurb from his Russian Wiki translated into English:

In 1953, he graduated from the Law Faculty of Rostov State University, and worked for a year as a people's judge in the city of Khadyzhensk, Krasnodar Territory. In 1954-1955, he was the head of the propaganda and agitation department of the Neftegorsky district Committee . In 1955— he became deputy director of the Khadyzhensky Forestry Enterprise. In 1955-1956, he was again the People's judge of Khadyzhensk. After completing his postgraduate studies at the Moscow State University Faculty of Philosophy (1959), he became a scientific consultant to the philosophy editorial board of the Communist magazine. In 1963-1972, he was a consultant, head of the group of consultants of the 2nd International Department of the Central Committee of the CPSU. During this period, Bovin worked closely with Yuri Andropov, then secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU. Candidate of Philosophical Sciences (1967), thesis topic — "Communists and Social Democrats. (Some problems of ideological and political struggle in the modern labor movement

Those are classic credentials of a highly placed Nomenklatura Worm. Notice that he worked closely with Andropov, interestingly he said the following back in 2001:

There is ongoing evolution in our policy from completely unilateral support for the Arabs to a more balanced policy. But still, we have our people who deal with the Middle East and they belong to the Arab school. For a quarter of a century, we have never trained specialists in Israel, quite the contrary and this practice unfortunately remains. It’s very difficult to change any ideas in your head and this may affect our policy. Naturally, we are no longer playing one-sidedly. Right now, we are telling both Israel and Arafat: “Stop the violence.” This is how we try to balance our position. But it seems to me that this is not enough, because the Palestinians are more to blame for the recent events. So, we have to tilt a little bit in this direction and put more pressure on Arafat, not on the Israelis. We haven’t been able to do this yet for the reason I’ve already mentioned. But not all at once. It’s very difficult to overcome the inertia of a quarter of a century. We are trying to do this.

How about that? The guy who worked with Andropov was a Zionist. Shocking. Sorry Respected Readers, it’s very difficult for me not to get sidetracked when Andropov the Hebraic worm comes up. But since Bovin was close to him we can say with 100% certainty that he had no love for the USSR in particular and thus his words about how the Nomenklatura lived are actually trustworthy. Here he is describing the preparations for the 1966 Congress of the Communist Party of the USSR. The most powerful people in the USSR were living together for about week setting the agenda for the big upcoming event:

(From the memoirs of the head consultant of the Department of the Central Committee of the CPSU about the preparations for the Plenum of the Central Committee in December 1966): “We worked in Zavidovo. Then it was a very modest hunting farm. I also found a guestbook where marshals and generals poured out their hunting feelings. We all lived in a two-story house of an improved barrack type. Tiny rooms. Only Brezhnev had a 3-room apartment with a balcony. But there was a fairly large “winter garden” – something like a greenhouse, where palm trees, cacti and other exotic things grew. There was a huge table where we gathered to work. On the ground floor there was a dining room (also known as a cinema room) and a billiard room.… After a mighty lunch, a troika ride. Horses, snow, typists–everything is as it should be.”

Guys that’s not Davos, Bilderberg, Epstein Island, or anything of the sort. Hell, Brezhnev, one of the 2 most powerful heads of state in the world was living in a 3-room apartment with a balcony. Luxury was a nice garden and horse rides after work. Here is how Bovin described the evening meals while living at Zavidovo and planning the party congress:

Describing the “Zavidovsky everyday life,” Bovin provides the following details in his memoirs: “Brezhnev loved the Zavidov feasting, not because of the booze, he didn’t drink much. They made Stolichnaya with pepper for him with tiny glasses of cognac. A few in an evening, and that’s it. But he didn’t bother those who needed more and he even provided assistance. I remember I ran out of vodka, but I still had some speed left. Brezhnev grabbed on to Zagladin and me says “Kostya, run to the kitchen, the guys are out of vodka!”. Kostya was running away. But I remembered it for a long time… The feast was a form of relaxation as they say now. Meals were often held in a forest “Hut”, which was built according to the most refined standards of this kind of architecture. A log cabin, a tall tent above it, porches and window frames – like from a Russian fairy tale. But in general, it looked more like a luxurious Swiss chalet than a Russian Teremok. Inside there were hewn, polished walls hung with horns and muzzles of hunting trophies. A huge fireplace. A long oak table in the middle. Instead of chairs, there are stumps. And of course, the skins in the “secluded” corners of this vast room with “intimate” tables and candlesticks on them. The lighting during the action itself is only candlelight and from the fireplace.…

After this feast everyone goes back to their tiny rooms besides Brezhnev who went back to his 3-room apartment. What’s described above is absolutely by no means excessive luxury, there are no hookers, no cocaine, no yachts, no cremation of care or spirit cooking, no young boys or pizza related entertainment. A nice rustic Swiss château style facility with vodka and cognac. Not bad but when we factor in that these were the most influential party functionaries in the USSR it’s really nothing excessive at all. Now just imagine Putin and the people running the R.F. spending around a week planning the St Petersburg Economic Forum doing the same thing. You can’t because it would never, ever happen. For one, the people with the most influence on Russian State Policy don’t even live in the R.F. full time. Getting them all to fly to a modest by rich people standards hunting lodge to spend a week working at a single table together before retiring to tiny rooms after a horse ride and a few bottles of vodka and cognac is just laughable. This segues into our next theme, if the Soviet Elite definitely lived better than Average Soviet Citizens, they were still broke AF and unwillingly ascetic compared to their Western Counterparts of the time and to say nothing of today.

Here is how a liberal Russian Publication describes the luxury that Brezhenv lived in:

Leonid Brezhnev was accommodated in an apartment on Kutuzovsky Prospekt, which occupied an entire floor - it had six rooms, two toilets and bathrooms. In addition, the head of state had an extensive dacha in the Moscow region, guards, servants and other benefits.

BREZHEVS PRIMARY RESIDENCE HAD 6 ROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS111!! AND HE HAD A DATCHA WITH SECURITY GUARDS AND HIRED HELP!!!11

Now it’s true that normal Soviet Citizens didn’t have 2 bathrooms, private security or 6 room apartments. They had much smaller apartments and their dachas were also accordingly smaller if they had one. But guys…we are talking about the head of state of the USSR. Hell, the house I grew up in was about the same size as Brezhnev’s primary residence judging by the number of rooms and bathrooms.

A photo of the bedroom at Brezhnev’s primary Moscow Residence. The scandalous, unparalleled luxury. Ceaser and Egyptian Pharos would have blushed, to say nothing of the U.S. President.

The same liberal publication breathlessly continues:

It's not that Brezhnev had something too expensive and luxurious, but he had everything for a comfortable life, not caring about it as a matter of course. Neither he nor his entourage went to normal shops, did not stand in lines, did not make their way to good doctors, to elite hospitals and clinics for professional treatment. They had all the comforts (quite ordinary, average, perhaps), but they did not care about them.

Respected Readers, please read that blurb again. That is how Russian Liberal anti-Soviets justify their outrage at the Soviet Elite. “Well, you know…I mean yeah they weren’t bathing in luxury, but they didn’t appreciate that they had it better than average people therefore the whole system deserved to be burnt down”. Liberal Russian anti-Soviet hysterics have to formulate their outrage like that because normal Russians know that the Soviet Elite did not actually live like Ottoman Sultans. This is of course unlike Western neo–Cold Warriors who sincerely believe that Soviet Nomenklatura lived like Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska today. Obviously, this begs another question, is the modern R.F. system better because the Oligarchs “appreciate” that they live like Olympian Deities compared to Normal Russians? Is the American System morally superior because Bezos appreciates his lifestyle?

Now let’s look at some genuine Soviet Corruption and shed some light on why the Soviet Elite hated their own country:

The following is a small fragment of an interview conducted by a Russian Journalist named Peter Skorobogaty with Dimitry Andreev, the Dean of the History Department at Moscow’s Lomonosov State University:

P.S.: Dmitry, what do you think? Can we say that it was the impossibility of using the benefits that finally forced the nomenklatura to undermine the Union? D.A.: Of course, the material benefits themselves did not make much sense for the nomenclature. Still, they had an understanding that they were special people who could do a lot. But at the same time, they could not turn their power into any advantages – into an increase in their assets, in an increase in opportunities for their children, and so on. And that’s why they were in such a waiting stand. It is not for nothing, by the way, that in 1983 Andropov proclaimed his thesis of “acceleration”. There was no glasnost at that time, but the experience of the early Soviet Union, the experience of the NEP, was proposed to be rethought. In fact, it was a request for the legalization of the shadow market. That is why, when Gorbachev came, everything happened so quickly. First, cooperatives. Then there was the denationalization of property, I mean 1990. That is, these people were already at the start. They were ready to convert their power into property.

How about that? The Dean of the History Department at Russia’s most prestigious university is outright casually dropping that Andropov/Fleckenstein wanted to return to early Bolshevik Economics. The implication is that this was to the benefit of the Soviet Nomenklatura because it legalized corruption and gave them a means to leverage their political influence for the sake of material benefits. Prior to Andropov’s reforms the Soviet Elite just couldn’t do much with their ill-gotten modest loot because there was no way to legalize it. Here is an example from a Crimean Online Publication:

One of the richest people in the USSR, Nikolai Shchelokov, was born in a tiny mining village. The family was so poor that at the age of 12 he had to get a job in a mine. The prospect of burying himself alive in the face did not attract Nikolai very much. Having entered the institute, he began to advance along the party line and at the age of 28 he became the secretary of one of the district committees of Dnepropetrovsk. And above him was the secretary of the regional committee and future friend, the young Leonid Ilyich Brezhnev. In 1966, Nikolai Anisimovich headed the powerful Ministry of Public Order, where he immediately started a rebranding, which is so fashionable today, and in a few years greatly raised its prestige. He established a police school, an academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs... a new hero stepped onto the screens - an honest and responsible policeman. But Moscow is a city of temptations, and the minister’s chair allowed you to touch the treasures without spending a penny. Shchelokov joined the capital’s bohemia and could not stop. The state treasury became his personal wallet, from which everything was paid, even the services of a personal photographer... He openly posed behind the wheel of expensive foreign cars, bought antiques, furniture, paintings, which he kept under the bed, because there was not enough space on the walls. Nikolai Anisimovich’s wife, Svetlana, has an even more expensive hobby - diamonds. Even Galina Brezhneva envied her!

That is Brezhnev era corruption…accumulating paintings, antiques, diamonds for your wife and taking pictures with foreign cars you don’t own. Imagine..this guy was sticking trinkets under his bed even. It’s like he couldn’t buy a yacht or Tuscan Villa to store it all, so he had to stack stuff under his bed. Brezhnev probably knew about this because they were buddies, and like I said in this post Andropov in true subversive Hebriac Fashion used this Brezhev type corruption to usher in reforms that incalculably exacerbated the problem and led to the liquidation of the USSR from above. From the same article:

The secret became clear only after the death of Leonid Ilyich. Andropov replaced the Secretary General, and Shchelokov's apartment was raided with a search. Getting even with the Minister of Internal Affairs for Andropov has long been a matter of honor. A month later, Shchelokov had neither a position nor a rank. The investigation ended two years later.

After Andropov became General Secretary, he launched an anti-corruption war that targeted Brezhnev’s cronies exclusively. This war against corruption waged by “Stalinist Hardliner” Anropov/Fleckenstein leads to what the Dean of History at Lomonosov University we quoted above spoke about, the legalization of these corruption schemes and the integration of the black market into the Soviet Economy. The Nomenklatura/Soviet Elite received feeding troughs, and once they liquidated the USSR no limits remained on what they could do with their ill-gotten loot. What is notable is that Andropov made sure to only target Brezhnev’s crew, this is like how Navalny only went after individuals on cordial terms with Putin while pretending the liberal jews and Western NGOs backing him weren’t just as bad and often 10 times worse than the people he was exposing.

To close out let’s take a look at the example of Yeltsin to see how the “Russian” Ruling Elite was finally lifted out of poverty with the end of Soviet Tyranny.

Almost 20 years ago, the former bodyguard of the first President of Russia Boris Yeltsin, Alexander Kerzhakov, published his memoirs, where, along with all sorts of political events, he outlined some of the morals of people standing at the top of power in our country. The book quickly sold out, although its circulation was not small - 150 thousand copies. But the "democratic" press and state media did not bother to print even brief reviews. Few of my readers have held this book in their hands, but I have a copy. It is called "Boris Yeltsin. From dawn to dusk". 477 pages. I will allow myself to quote some paragraphs as the books talks about the life of Yeltsin in the years when Korzhakov was next to him.



At first, he describes what benefits and privileges only a candidate for membership in the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPSU had at that time.

"Once in Moscow after Sverdlovsk, Boris Nikolaevich received an apartment in a house on Tverskaya Street. Yeltsin lived on the fourth floor in a spacious apartment. There were only four rooms - in addition to the large hall, there were two bedrooms, the office of the head of the family and the room of the daughter Tatyana and her husband Alexei. The eight-meter room of little Borya, the grandson, did not count”

So, a Politburo candidate with his family gets a 4-room apartment with a nice hallway. Yeltsin would have received this apartment in 1985 when he moved to Moscow from Sverdlovsk and this was when the black market was just beginning to be integrated into the economy for the benefit of the Party Elite. Despite being able to accumulate more wealth the Party VIPs still couldn’t do much with their money, and they still were regulated to these modest accommodations and couldn’t buy villas in Western Europe to live in when it wasn’t absolutely critical for them to be in Moscow. Thankfully, this unjust State of Affairs would be abolished in short order. Yeltsin’s Bodyguard, the Alexander Kerzhakov mentioned above wrote the following about the Yeltsin Families Moscow Residence after communism had been owned and freedom and democracy established:

Then Korzhakov tells how the apartment of the President of Russia appeared on Osennaya Street, how the Yeltsin family almost quarreled, discussing the layout of the rooms. In the end, Yeltsin decided everything. The family of the youngest daughter Tatyana began to live with her parents in an apartment with an area of two hundred and eighty meters, and the floor below was the apartment of the eldest daughter Elena with her husband and children. Here is what Korzhakov writes about it:

"Yeltsin believed: since the house is presidential, then there must be a common hall in the entrance - Boris Nikolayevich wanted to arrange general celebrations in it.

Another idea of the president - to organize a dry-cleaning service in the entrance - was never implemented. Everyone had automatic transmission cars. Boris Nikolaevich wanted an indoor tennis court next to his house, and a gym, and a sauna with a bar, and an underground garage. But the court has remained open, and no one is playing on it. The sauna was built without a bar, and nobody used it.

Contrast all that what we read about Brezhnev, the shitlibs and various anti-Soviets will White Knight for Yeltsin and the above while berating Brezhnev for not being sufficiently grateful for his 6-room apartment and private security and helpers. Also notice that Yeltsin and his buddies didn’t even use the stupid tennis court, the sauna, or the gym. They were pure status symbols, nothing more. During his trips to America Yeltsin saw that American Politicians had junk like this in their big ass mansions which he just copied after moving out of his 4-room Politburo Candidate Apartment where he lived with his kids and their spouses.

The Nomenklatura destroyed their own Superpower Empire for the sake of status markers associated with the Western Elite which they mistakenly thought they were joining. Obviously, the yachts, foreign real-estate, kids abroad are all part of the same obsession with status. The Oligarchs and other Nomenklatura Families that went into private business aided by their Soviet Era connections had mansions even more obnoxious than Yeltsin’s. This excess wasn’t paid for via a stronger economy, but rather by redirecting capital away from the things that made the USSR a superpower. No more military that the rest of the world feared, no more leading the world in many forms of heavy industry, slashing the social benefits for normal people, etc etc. There is a damn good reason why normal Russians never noticed any economic catastrophe under Brezhnev but they sure as hell did under Yeltsin after all. Under Brezhnev the elite lived in relative poverty seeing as how they were the elite of a superpower, and normal people lived in a stable and very modest comfort. Under Yeltsin the elite obtained luxury and an illusory status, and normal people started becoming serfs again. I call their status illusory because other than the jews amongst them the West never accepted them as equals and never will.

Other than Kim today I don’t think any other head of state in history could comb his hair in public and everyone just think it’s normal. What is a scandal and cringe for the rest is okay for Leonid Ilyich























