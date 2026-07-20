Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Markku Siira's avatar
Markku Siira
2d

In 1971, Leonid Brezhnev declared that "Israeli aggression was poisoning the entire atmosphere in the Middle East", adding that while the Soviet Union wished for the Mediterranean to be "a region of peace and tranquility", such a hope remained out of reach, again, due to "Israeli aggression". Can you imagine Putin, or any contemporary Kremlin leader, making similar statements today? https://www.jta.org/archive/brezhnev-says-israel-aggressor

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James J. O'Meara's avatar
James J. O'Meara
3d

I recall that back in the day, Alexander Cockburn in his newslettere CounterPunch used to promote the Breshnev as being "the good old days" versus all that "end of history" euphoria from the neocons. At the time it seemed like contrarianism or defending a lost cause but it appears he was correct. As an old commie from an old commie family he likely had a fair amount of sources of real information.

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