Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Concerned Celtiberian's avatar
Concerned Celtiberian
Mar 4

An extremely interesting reading! IMO it feels like the best description I’ve read of the root causes of the present day Russian system. I tend to disagree with the more extreme takes, like Rurik’s, of “Putin & co are just Western puppets”, and your description looks like much closer to reality: The Russian Oligarchy is not directly subordinated to US - Western interests, BUT it needs Western financial institutions like offshore foreign currency accounts in order to properly manage its ill gotten gains.

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Strelkovshina
Mar 4Edited

Chubais - THE moneys going into Russia`s future beyond every day expentitures. Imagine. 300 billion smackaroos laying around in kike banx. Imagine. He and Nabullina...constitutionally protected persons. In EVERY post commie State, their new main law requires, that these personages and their offices are above and beyond law. I can give you the Hungarian version of it. Chubais - the DAY of the war has started have bailed to jewsrahell. I think just about now he is called Segal or some other bs... Imagine...the man, that doled out all the cash for 20 years, with no oversight - is allowed to, not watched - to leave the Nation...with all he knows, the bombs he has set...I`m not gonna beleabour that...Just IMAGINE the minefield he left behind - the network, the sayanim, I mean...WTF?

So how is it we are gonna win this "WAR". And who is we? The Mafia - the diegoz - we really need to replace this term with something - but can it b done? It has burned in this generation. The new Gen? Jeezas fucking Christ...how would they even know what they are missing? And why are they missing it? And why come we have not done anything about it??? Now - imagine ALL that - and also imagine, that this motherfucker is best frenz with Putin. Fo more, than two decades. Ergo the Special Military Slaughter of Slavs. There are NO accidents. Ever. So how are we gonna win this war against? And against who? Military Officials, that speak almost no Russian, because they have spent all their lives in London and Bahrein?

Who is we?

Anyhoo - do sve-spacibo...

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