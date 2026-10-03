A theme that I harp on ad nausuem is the retardation of the binary “BASED AND RED PILLED SAVIOUR OF EVROPA” vs “3rd Worldist, Neo Stalinist enemy of EVROPA” view of Russia that is prevalent on the vapid and lame Western Internet Right. I’ve reached the point where I am consuming far more content about Big Foot, UFO’s, cryptids, Nephilim, alternative chronology and simulation theory than I am about edgy politics. Conspiracy internet is seriously so much more interesting these days and the tin foil crowd doesn’t insist on mind numbing binary thinking about any of the topics I just listed. Like you can argue with someone about what you think UFOs are or when Constantine and Napoleon actually existed without the person you are debating flipping out and calling you a kike shill after he literally restates his thesis as his argument in support of said thesis over and over. At least that’s the case 80% of the time roughly but with the edgy political/historical debates being passionately waged by utterly powerless internet dissidents with delusions of grandeur and importance the ratio is the complete inverse.

Anyway, this following bit of recent news/data from Russia is another window into just how identical the R.F. is to the West at the macro level with the differences being limited to the micro. From one of my go to commentators and Arch Stalinist, Comrade Artem:

The Federation of Usury has completely enslaved the Russian People and other native populations of the country. The debt burden of Russian citizens has reached a record level. The total volume of loans taken out by the country’s residents amounts to 40 trillion rubles. Once again: 40,000,000,000,000 rubles! This means that every citizen, including infants, owes the owners of the Russian Federation (the Federation of Usury) 267,000 rubles. Since the beginning of the year, the portfolio has grown by 2.2 trillion rubles — three times more than in the same period in 2025, the Central Bank happily reported.

Based and Red Pilled TRVD debt slavery for Russians or pure 3rd wordlist conspiracy against the West? In seriousness I think all my Respected Readers are aware that what Artem is complaining about applies to pretty much every Western Country, that is the R.F. is thoroughly Western at the macro level with all the associated negative connotations. The micro level difference is that Artem is a hardcore Stalinist and a Soviet Nostalgist of the younger generation as opposed to a National Socialist or something. Like many others of his ideological mold he has a very, very low opinion of the West and his hostile rhetoric vs America and Europe would be taken by Internet Right Wingers as proof that Russians in general want to send Europeans to gulags in Siberia for the crimes of Holocaust Revisionism and posting links to Europa the Last Battle. Due to the binary ideological thinking in regard to many topics, including Russia that edgy many internet right wingers indulge in they are unable to conceive of any other reason that Russians might be anti Western. Neither the Zanon Cultist nor the SS Cosplaying neo-Cold Warrior would be able to engage with what Artem is saying in regard to Russians being subject to debt slavery in any meaningful way regardless of them having strong opinions about Russia and Russians.

In the Zanonist ideological box Putin is the savior of Holy Rus and everyone except Mossad and the CIA love him therefore Artem is lying or exaggerating therefore what he is saying isn’t worth further consideration. In the neo-Cold Warrior Ideological Box Artem, as a Stalinist supports the genocide of Russians in the name of jewish communism so they would have no idea what to make of what he is saying and consequently no framework with which to approach it to begin with. There is absolutely no contradiction between Artem being a convinced Stalinist and his raging against Russians being turned into debt chattel though. He correctly sees the current Government System in Russia as being modeled on judeo-Western lines; hence he is anti-Western. He is not trying to start a crusade against people posting David Irving lectures online, his concerns are much more immediate and relevant, he is against what he accurately considers a xenocratic, pro Western banking/spook cartel trying to tax the very air Russians breath and reduce Russian Children to debt helotry before they are even old enough to walk.

The meme reads: Slavery with new packaging. No slavery is more hopeless than when the slaves assume they are not shackled.

The neo-Cold Warrior Internet Right Winger would reject all this and start talking about Ice Breaker and WW2 and Lend Lease as that is what is demanded by his ideological binary thinking. In the late Soviet world Artem grew up in however, adults never spoke about debt slavery, inflation, 16% interest rates etc. Children who couldn't even work didn't already owe hundreds of thousands of rubles to private banks whose owners live abroad and hate Russians, nor was the Soviet Government merely an appendage of said private bank owners. In this way the USSR was a relatively sovereign country, and that is why it was dismantled aka “privatized” in Western Fashion which Artem resents. Stalin created this relatively sovereign and Short Lived State whose children didn't start life as debt slaves to foreign bankers, therefore Artem is a Stalinist. That is the framework he is working within as a Russian and one doesn't need to agree with it, but if you want to prove it's wrong you need to approach the argument with something besides Holocaust Revisionism and Europa the Last Battle as these don't address his thought process in the first place. He isn't mad about people talking about what actually happened at Auschwitz or even people claiming Stalin planned on attacking Europe at some point, those aren't the Western things he is uncompromisingly opposed to. What he oppses and identifies as specifically Western is the banking/financial system whose owners dictate all Government Policy in Russia and whose “values” permeate every facet of Russian Life. That is the West in his mind and the minds of millions of Russians and where is the lie?

Ironically what Artem the Stalinist hates about the Russian Government is exactly what many Westerners including self identifying National Socialist hate about their own. There is very little of importance that Nationalist in Russia and Europe and America actually disagree on, it's just that Western Nationalist suffer from binary brain functioning which runs off ideological coding. Artem doesn't go hard on the JQ despite occasionally posting happy merchant memes but his comments which are full of Fellow Stalinists feature JQ talk all the time. This is because Russians seriously aren't nearly as Ideologically Autistic as Westerners and they will hear out other points of view without their mental hardware crashing. This is why in Russia you can find Stalinists that think Joseph Vissarionovich’s general approach to Governance was correct and the fundamentals worth keeping while other things need improvement. Things like taking a more aggressive approach to the JQ as the occasional purges didn’t work out long term and no more creating fake ethnic groups like “Ukrainians” and “Belarussians” from amongst the Russians. That is the USSR isn’t a religious object to them like NS Germany is to Western dissidents, nor do they require marvel movie/black and white religious narratives with clear cut messiahs and devils to explain everything like Westerners do.

Next up and in the same vein more or less is a lol cow story about TRVD “Orthodox Oligarch” Constantine Malofeev who I have wrote about in a few other posts.

“Orthodox oligarch” Konstantin Malofeev has filed a complaint with the Investigative Committee requesting that a criminal case be initiated against unidentified individuals in the USA for, get this, SEIZING HIS BANK ACCOUNTS IN THE USA. The Investigative Committee of Russia, with the irony characteristic of this agency, responded to the oligarch’s statement and initiated a criminal case regarding the misappropriation of Oligarch Malofeev’s funds held in accounts in the United States and their use to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine. By decision of the US authorities, the funds held in Malofeev’s accounts with US credit institutions were unlawfully seized. The misappropriated funds were subsequently used to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And we’re wondering why Malofeev was so happy about Trump’s election in 2024 — he was hoping for a relaxation of sanctions and the opportunity to spend his $10 million, which he “accidentally” “forgot” in US banks. As they say, patriotism is one thing, but the wallet is closer to the heart. But no, the damned Americans still froze all of Malofeev’s accounts and shamelessly took his $10 million, which the oligarch had been saving for a “rainy day”. You never know — the revolutionary sailors might come and take everything, and the accounts in the US gave Malofeev a small guarantee of a more or less decent standard of living somewhere on the warm coast of Florida. But, home is home, and the money must be safe. Special kudos to the Investigative Committee of Russia, because if it weren’t for the investigators of this agency, no one would have known that “patriots” like Malofeev, despite their love for Russia, kept their wallets in America. Do you get the point? The money should have been safe, but Trump disappointed us... Malofeev supported him and had hoped for the best, but Trump just took everything away. What a scoundrel, huh?

I wrote a long post about how Malofeev is actually the guy sponsoring Dugin, and what do you know, even the guy behind the “Multipolar” gibberish has his money stashed away in America. Now the money of Dugin’s sponsor is funding Kiev and the same people who murdered his daughter. Sure, Malofeev isn't happy about his shekels in America being stolen and given to the hohols, but the very fact that he had 10 million there to begin with says a lot. When it comes to Oligarchs Malofeev is the least bad, and he is still a total worm and hypocrite. I mean at least Deripaska and Freidman don’t pretend to love Russia. The reason I say Malofeev is the least bad despite all this is because his Tsargrad Media Project occasionally does good work, and he funded Strelkov’s original entry into Donbass to a very modest extent. What's so hilarious though is that Tsargrad actually reports on how evil the “Russian” Central Bank is but how is Malofeev any different exactly? He also seems prone to leaving large sums in places where ZOG can effortlessly confiscate and transfer them to the hohols.

Notice too that the Federal Investigation Committee actually responded to Malofeev’s complaint about Washington stealing his money in the US. Instead of investigating why he had this money there in the first place since it was obviously going to be confiscated and used to buy drones for the AFU, Moscow is getting sassy with Washington as if this isn’t Americas totally baseline M.O. This is very, very important Respected Readers. It's a microcosm of why the SMO is happening and what the bad will between the Kremlin and the West is really all about.

Malofeev is not an especially important Oligarch, but he is part of the Kremlins “respectable” crowd all the same. He is not a normal Russian; he is one of the boys and that means Moscow actually will go to bat for him. The “Russian” Elite do not respond to American or European missiles and drones murdering Russian Beach Goers and College Students in their dorms. They do not respond to SMO vets who fought for Russia being imprisoned in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. They do not respond to normal Russians being arbitrarily arrested and tortured in Azerbaijan. But they will respond when Malofeev’s money is touched.

Moscow does not care about what anyone does to Normal Russians, what they do very much want though is to be just as untouchable as their American and European Counterparts. Malofeev wants the “Russian” Ruling Class to receive the respect he feels it has earned from the West, what he does not want is to destroy the very place where he keeps his rainy day wallet. Since Dugin is Malofeev’s boy it's worth thinking about just how sincere the whole Dugin Brand really is if you happen to be a fan of his.

Based and TRVD Pilled Malofeev. He was too Christian to suspect that the money he was keeping in America like any other Russian Patriot would be confiscated and used to buy drones to kill Russian Soldiers in Ukraine

Dugin was hyper pro Trump for a very long time, and it follows that he was just repeating Malofeev’s line. Malofeev is sincerely not a shitlib and he just wants the West to be like….you know MAGA. Spirit of Anchorage. Own the libs and gay Europeans and make bank. BTW that Telegram Posts reference to his money in America being just in case October 1917 repeats is not even that tongue in cheek. The man is a hardcore anti Soviet and fancies himself a Monarchist. If somehow people like Artem took over Russia, he seriously would be on his way to Florida to hang out with Saker if the U.S. accepted him. If Russia was a serious country they would be arresting Malofeev for utter negligence that has harmed the R.F.’s national security interests in my opinion. Like of course that money was going to be stolen, and of course it would be sent to the hohols.

I genuinely hate war blogging, but I guess addressing this business with the Ukrainians Great Lyman Counter Offensive is necessary. Over the past week it's become apparent that the AFU have actually made some genuine progress, and it was where I would have least expected it. It's a bummer to have to admit to being wrong about something but it looks like Kiev is deciding to fight in Donbass which I didn't predict in my last gay front update. I thought they would fight in Zaporozhe and Dnipropetrovsk, but this isn't the case.

I honestly don't know why Kiev has decided to fight precisely where Russia is the most focused, maybe it's literally for that very reason? To own Putin? Moscow doesn't seem overly interested in any front besides Donbass, and Donbass is the least important if we are talking about prepping for the next round of the war. To be clear I’m not shocked that Russias Leadership is focused primarily on the least prospective theater of the war as they have a very consistent pattern of not thinking ahead in any way whatsoever unless we are talking about ways to squeeze another kopek out of the peasants. What specifically has taken me by surprise is Kiev/NATO deciding to fight where the investment will pay off the least long term. After the Kursk business the war seemed to be on mostly autopilot for a while with both sides just taking opportunistic lunges at each other but over the past year Moscow more or less committed to taking Donbass which makes sense in that it’s the most difficult and least important place to liberate with their limited battlefield resources. NATO/Kiev meanwhile had started focusing their limited resources on conducting attacks against Russia’s over extended forces in Kharkov Oblast and the junction of Zaporozhe and Dnipropetrovsk which IMO is logical enough in terms of looking ahead to the next round of the war. Unfortunately map posting will be required to clarify what I am talking about here.

Forgive the Russian Map Respected Readers, I genuinely don’t know of any especially accurate English Language Mappers that show the relative location of the front and I don’t have the time to make my own translations on the maps I do use. What I want to draw attention to is that large river bisecting the map, that is the Dnieper and that terrain feature is what anyone concerned with setting themselves up to be in a good position when the war starts again or escalates needs to be thinking about. The pink era on the map is Russian Territory and where you see Запорожье at the southern end of the Dnieper is the city of Zaporozhe. Where you see Орехов to the southeast of Zaporozhe is the town of Orekhov where there is currently fighting taking place. Now where you see Краматорск and Славянск, those are respectively Kramatorsk and Slavyansk hence Donbass. Donbass is not especially close to the Dneiper, plus it is the most fortified place in the entire war. If Moscow were especially serious about neutering Ukraine, they would be thinking about how to occupy the entire left bank of the Dneiper at the very, very least. Instead of chewing and clawing through the well fortified and urbanized Donbass it would make far more sense to try and blockade Zaporozhe and anchor the Russian Army’s left flank on the Dnieper. This would entail focusing on securing Russian Forces right flank by advancing into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and pushing north along the left bank of the Dneiper with a secure left flank anchored on that large water obstacle and just forgetting about Donbass for the time being. After all, the further north Russian Troops push along the Dnieper and the more of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast they liberate which is less urban and fortified than Donbass, the shakier the AFUs positions in Donbass would become as they are out flanked from the west. In short, whoever controls the Dneiper controls the fake and gay country of Ukraine and as I mentioned already, until recently the AFU was indeed focusing on rolling back Russian Forces in Zaporozhe and Dnipropetrovsk.

I understand of course that the very modest Russian Force in Ukraine right now does not have anywhere close to enough resources to conduct the strategy I am talking about. The point is just that if Russia was run by people thinking ahead, they would be making moves to implement such a strategy once they conducted another round of mobilization, that is they would at least be expending men and material to get a blockade of Zaporozhe in place and a left flank firmly anchored on the Dneiper. If Moscow could achieve just that and nothing else, it would be far more strategically valuable than the ruins of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. It would be far more threating to Ukrainian Statehood than the loss of Donbass. It would be a knife poised to strike where it actually hurts at some point in the future. That Moscow is not doing this is no surprise, and you can always count on the “Russian” Overlord Class to pick the most wasteful and least useful course of action. But I am a bit surprised that Kiev/NATO has decided to launch their recent counter attacks in Donbass as opposed to where they previously were, in the more valuable Zaporozhe/Dnipropetrovsk directions. This segues into the whole Lyman Drama.

Over roughly the past week and a half pro hohol SM has been claiming that the AFU has retaken almost 200km in Donbass and while that is highly exaggerated the truth is still pretty ugly for those of us of a pro Russian disposition. In the last post I made about the stupid war I relied heavily on the Z Committee Telegram Map Project, and I will be doing so again here. Committee is the most conservative Russian Mapper and the least sited because of his default position of counting all “grey zone” as Ukrainian and only coloring red where Russian Troops are consolidated as opposed to where a few are hiding out in a basement which is the go-to mapping practice for the vast majority of both pro hohol and pro Russian Mappers. The map below shows the results of the AFUs Operation Vivaldi which is their name for the Lyman Counterattack as of the 30th of September:

I want to emphasize yet again that this mapper never, ever counts grey zone as Russian, that is why the results of the counterattack don’t seem that catastrophic. For example, Azov was claiming around a week ago that they had “liberated” Svytogorsk (Святогорск towards the lower middle on the map above) but this map project I am using never colored Svytogorsk red to begin with, and never had the red zone anywhere near there. This is because while Russian Troops had indeed reached the outskirts of that town they arrived in small fire teams and were not consolidated in any way. Therefore, the Zanonist retards claiming that the Russians had advanced that far just played right into the hohols hands and made the results of the AFUs recent advances seem that much more spectacular. On the map I have posted above you can the 8km reference bar at the bottom left and compare it where blue meets dark red which corresponds to consolidated Russian territory that is now lost or grey zone and it’s not anywhere close to 200km. Operation Vivaldi has hit the Krasnie Lyman sector of Donbass which corresponds to the North Western Russian Flank of the Slavyansk/Kramatorsk Front. The map Below will help to orientate where exactly the recent hohol progress has taken place. Where you see Красный Лиман at the top right of this map below is the Krasnie Lyman/Красный Лиман we saw in the previous map towards the bottom right and the Славянск and Краматорск are Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. The pink zone depicts Russian Advances over the previous week or so, that is during the same time period that the AFUs Operation Vivaldi was taking place. Note the 10km comparison bar at the bottom left.

In total we can so that over past week or so Russia has lost a bunch of formerly consolidated territory on the North West Flank of it’s advance on Slavyansk and gained a bit more on the South and South Eastern Ends. This isn’t to imply that the set back is no big deal, if Russian MoD can’t stabilize that North West Flank than the fight for Slavyansk and Kramatorsk will become accordingly even longer and bloodier. Instead of Russian Troops entering the amalgamation sometime in the spring of next year we might have to wait until summer or fall. For the sake of illustrating just how asinine the hohol narrative about retaking hundreds of kilometers is and why the Russian Mapping Project I am using is much more accurate here is a screen shot from the Institute of the Study of Wars Map which relies almost exclusively on Ukrainian General Staff Data:

I mean look at this joke. The Ukrainian General Staff is claiming that they have liberated huge swaths of territory that the Russian Project I am relying on never claimed. Plus, on this hohol map we see “Claimed Russian Control” somehow being West of “Assessed Russia Infiltration”…like what does that even mean? Now what I want to draw my Respected Readers Attention to is that this Ukrainian General Staff Map actually shows Russians being farther west than my preferred pro Russian Z Committee Map Project does. The Committee Map shows Lyman as being well within the Blue Zone, the ISW map shows that Russian Troops actually still have a presence to the West of the town. That is the Ukrainian General Staff is ironically more generous to the Russians than the map project I prefer. The difference is that the hohols lie when they draw some enormous blue “liberated” zone that the Russian Mapper I prefer never marked as red in the first place. I mean guys, just look at the enormous blue zone on the Ukrainian General Staff Map, especially the micro scaled one towards the bottom right above the legend. Not even Simplicius was claiming that the Russians had gotten that far to my knowledge.

If the pro hohol crowd is exaggerating what a catastrophe this is for Russia it needs to be made clear that this is still a painful setback in its own right. I have already mentioned that if Russian MoD can’t right the situation that we are looking at Slavyansk and Kramatorsk falling mid to late next year as opposed to mid next year, and Russian losses have been nothing to brush off. Azov was crowing about the mass surrender of 250 Russian Troops in Lyman and their proof was posting a picture of a bit less than 60 Russian Prisoners.

It can’t be excluded that 250 Russians have been taken prisoner over the course of the whole counter attack but I would like to believe that the around 60 some odd in the photo is the actual sum total. I don’t believe that all the guys in the photo just gave up at once because neither Russian or Ukrainian Troops operate in formations that big. My gut tells me that these guys were captured in packets here and there over the past week or so but whether they surrendered at once or in groups isn’t that important, I guess. As of now Operation Vivaldi is still on going with the fighting being concentrated around the town of Yampol. Yampol is where you see the town of “Yampil” on the Ukrainian General Staff Map and Ямполь on the Russian Z Comittee map. Personally, I don’t see Yampol falling and the hohols actually consolidating there. They might fight their way into the town and extend the grey zone around it but in order for this to turn into a real disaster of Autum of 2022 proportions for Russia the Ukrainians need to consolidate around the townlet and turn South to out flank the Russians advancing on Slavyansk and Kramatorsk to the amalgamation’s immediate west. To put in perspective though that any talk about Ukraine regaining the initiative in the macro sense is not called for, here are more maps from Z Committee covering the last week on the rest of the front:

I’m not going to waste time translating the town names, this is just where Russian Troops have consolidated in Sumi Oblast over the past week and you can see the 4km bar at the bottom left. Granted this newly consolidated territory has 0 perspective of coming together and translating into something useful in the strategic sense, but I suppose it’s better than nothing.

More consolidation in Donbass, well to the south west of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk. This territory is more useful than that in Sumi but still nothing especially meaningful in the scheme of things.

Now this is where Russia should actually be going all out with everything they have available. Where you see Орехов here is the town of Orekhov we touched on earlier and Запорожье at the middle left is the city of Zaporozhe that sits at the mouth of the Dneiper. Russian Forces are creeping up on the city, and that piece of real estate is way more important than Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. Not at all trying to imply that Russian Troops will be on its outskirts any time during the current phase of the SMO. But should there ever be people running the R.F. that actually care about the country’s national security and solving the Ukraine problem than having troops within arm’s reach of the Dnieper's Left Bank would be very helpful and accordingly something that Kiev/NATO would want to prevent. Hence, I’m surprised that the AFUs recent attacks have been in Donbass of all places. I could post a few more of these gay maps but the point should be clear by now. In the overall scheme things Russia is still advancing “more” than Ukraine but in all the most useless places save for around Orekhov. And unfortunately, Orekhov is not a location where Moscow is allocating resources to the front especially generously. I mean even the Russian Units trying to advance on Slavyansk and Kramatorsk are under resourced, so imagine how bad the guys fighting around Orekhov have it.

All that drama out of the way what I am very interested in is what the next corpse exchange ratio will look like. These are always very, very heavily skewed in Russia’s favor and the excuse that is offered by hoholphiles is that it’s the Russians who are advancing so the corpses always end up in their territory when it’s time to collect them. So, the general scheme according to them is that Russian Human Waves are being mowed down by steely eyed modern day Totenkopf and Das Reich Grenadiers who are eventually forced to retreat a few dozen meters with 0 losses after running out of ammunition and drones or whatever. Now in light of Operation Vivaldis relative success the Ukrainians have actually kicked the Russians out of some territory where they were solidly dug in over the past week and a half roughly. Granted it’s not the 200+ kilometers that Kiev and its fans are claiming, but the AFU has certainly turned a few dozen kilometers of formerly Russian territory into a new grey zone or AFU occupied territory, and they have turned an even bigger amount of the former grey zone into AFU territory. Nothing like this has happened in recent memory so we should expect the next corpse exchange to be not so horrendously skewed in Russia’s favor. Now I don’t think that Russian Troops are killing tons of Ukrainians for every man they lose. As I’ve stated a few times, IMO the losses are at a rough parity with Russia’s being slightly heavier. When it comes to the corpse exchanges, I just think the Ukrainians don’t give a shit about collecting either their own or Russian dead. Why bother physically collecting and counting dead Russians when the respectable Western Press will uncritically repeat any number you give them? Furthermore, Kiev absolutely does not want to pay benefits to the families of dead hohols which disincentivizes any attempt at gathering and identifying their own dead, nor do they want anything to challenge the narrative that Russia is losing 500 Orks for every Ukrainian Elf who falls like King Leonidas. All those considerations explain the lopsided corpse exchanges, but given the AFU’s unusual recent success we could reasonably expect the next exchange to be more balanced if the Ukrainians were really killing as many Russians as they claim. After all, according to them like well over 200km of Russian territory has just been “liberated” which means there should be dead Russians all over the place behind Ukrainian Lines.

Like always I’ll close this out with a recollection from a Russian Vet about his time at the front. Same as last time I’ll be posting a translation from the Telegram Page of Old Brons who is a Wagner Infantry Vet from the siege of Bakhmut. Here he is describing living through a Ukrainian Tank Attack:

It was getting light. I hate this light, gently creeping over our positions. The light seems to scan meter by meter, object by object, the bodies of the dead, then it creeps over to the living, focuses on them, and shouts:

- They’re here, they’re here!! There are still living people here!

And everything starts all over again. The Colosseum is open.

As if to confirm my thoughts, I hear the sound of an engine approaching from the enemy lines. I’m familiar with this sound. Tank. Those who are going to their deaths, I salute you.

That’s all. The whole of my world for the next few minutes will consist of this trench. I lie down and without thinking, start burying myself, shoveling loose soil from the parapet onto my feet, desperately wanting to become as small as possible. I realize what I’m doing and stop messing around. If infantry is accompanying the tank, we’re done.

The tank is moving along the concrete road; the engine noise is already right in front of us. It stops and I can hear the turret moving. It’s aiming. Shot. The earth thrashes, dirt rains onto my face. It’s close but not directed right at us. I feel like I’m not breathing. Shot. Ear splitting impact, dirt rain. That one was closer. My soon to be grave is filled with dust; I bury my nose in the collar of my shirt—this is when I need a keffiyeh or a balaclava. The sound of the turret moving. Just do it now, just make me a hundred (KIA) fast and painlessly. I don’t want to lie buried alive underground with a ruptured stomach or severed limbs. I feel around in one of my pouches for a grenade and pull one out, holding it on my chest with my hands and a finger in the loop of the pin.

The Colosseum fell silent, time stood still, and the nobility in the VIP stands began to cast glances at the referee of the blood games. The master rose from the luxurious throne, adorned with human skulls, and extended his hand with a clenched fist. A deathly expectation descended upon the Colosseum. The fist suddenly turned, with the thumb extended and pointing toward the sky.

“Life!!!” the audience roared with applause.

Matching the shouts, the tank’s engine roared. He gets up and moves further along the road, heading towards our main positions. Shot. The impact is farther ahead.

I put the grenade back in the pouch. We’ll still be fighting after all. We’re lucky, which means someone else will die. I listen. No footsteps. I peek out and don’t see anyone. The central dugout has been reduced to splinters. Good thing the wounded are somewhere else. There’s no enemy infantry — they’re probably hungover, or they didn’t manage to finish their tea. But most likely, it’s the butterfly mines they have been dropping all over the place. They’re waiting for it to be fully daylight so they can see them. Dumbasses, if infantry had followed the tank they would have quickly wiped us out.

I’ve seen posts online more than once saying that the tank has outlived its usefulness as a weapon, that it’s a relic of the past. Only an idiot who’s never been under tank fire could write that. A tank is a tool of war, and like any tool, you need to know how to use it. A tank is a hammer, and if that hammer is in the right hands, it will drive a nail into your coffin. Tank crews are some of the craziest and bravest people I’ve ever met. Here we see the enemy has a bold crew but incompetent command. The hammer is clearly in inept hands. As confirmation, I hear a distant explosion, followed by a second detonation. Got the bastard! Bravo! Everything indicates that our ATGM operator has taken out the asshole.

The Colosseum is exploding with applause and cries of admiration. Clearly, this guy with the ATGM is earning every penny invested in him. A pro. I’m thinking about retraining as an ATGM operator. If you want to, it’s quite feasible — any path is open to you in the orchestra, you just need diligence and the right mindset.

“Yeeees!” Buryat shouts.

Hippy pokes his head out and is smiling.

Tick stands up and doesn’t seem to understand what is going on. Buryat yells that the tank has been destroyed and Tick jumps out of the trench and starts dancing. Everyone is laughing.

“Look at your feet you idiot, there are butterflies everywhere,” Buryat laughingly shouts at him.

“Oh, shit.” Exactly.

Everyone comes to their senses and looks around, pointing out the butterfly mines they’ve noticed to each other. The nasty little things really are everywhere.

I take a deep breath—it’s so good to be alive. I mentally laugh at my acquaintance who was always complaining to me about some panic attacks and about how hard and unfair life is. I think one session of tank therapy like this, and all his panic attacks will disappear like a gypsy with stolen money.

How much people love to invent illnesses for themselves, to feel sorry for themselves, and to burden themselves with made‑up problems. Why?!