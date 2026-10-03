Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Patriot
1d

Did you have a chance to contact Ron [1]? If so, what did he say?

[1] Comment under Free and Fair Fake Elections, Sanctions from Hell, NATOs war of attrition against Russia and another tale from the front

https://drlivci.substack.com/p/free-and-fair-fake-elections-sanctions/comments#comment-341917104

Excerpt: Dr Livci, why don't you contact Ron [1] and offer him to start publishing your articles on Unz.com (The Unz Review - TUR)? Once Ron sets it up, pull is automatic and you do not have to do anything as far as I understand. ... Email is Ron@unz.com as provided here https://www.unz.com/masthead

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LudwigF
1d

Thank you

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