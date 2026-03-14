Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Ulumulu's avatar
Ulumulu
15h

A good article as usual. The thing with the cows is new to me - not that RT would report it...

I have to admit, I´m a "western right winger" who read RT for some years(not that I believed everything and their constant moralising about "fascism" became more and more annoying). They build up some merit with their reporting about the PLandemic stuff, publishing critical voices and showing how crooked and oppressive the western governments were.

Well, but since I have learned they lie about the SMO and the RF I rarely look onto their site anymore. At some point I started wondering why they were constantly reporting "oh, next week Kiev is finished, you will see!" and then some years passed...

For me these three were the eye openers about the truth of the SMO and RF:

- Rurik Christwalker´s substack

- your substack

- the articles of a guy who goes under the name "Wolf Stoner" on the WN site National Vanguard

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Siberian Exile's avatar
Siberian Exile
1d

The story about the cows is getting a lot of coverage on the "Zergulio" telegram channel, as well as the detention of a journalist who covered the story. It has also made it to the comments section of an organization which hopes to attract western farmers to Russia. Someone sarcastically posted something about the government will kill all my cows. The situation with the internet in Moscow sounds similar to how it was in St. Petersburg. Living in Russia in 2026 is like living in an episode of the Twilight Zone. I think the tide is turning, in the opinion of pro-Russian westerners, well, at least the ones that actually made the move. The Simplicious/Ritter lovers will keep simping, until they move onto the next cause. If anyone is thinking of moving here, I would advise them to stay home. They can watch the disfunction from the safety of their home, instead of in real life.

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