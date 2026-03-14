Not long ago it was fairly common when surfing the internet to come across Westerners disgruntled with the State of Affairs in their own Countries discussing the viability of relocating to Russia to become Agrarian Traditionalist. The Russian Federal Government floated a program back in 2016 where Citizens and theoretically even foreigners could get free land in Siberia and the Far East if the individuals in question would take up agricultural work. Despite this being a popular topic amongst Western Dissidents the phenomenon never really materialized IRL to any significant extent for a number of reasons. The RFs oppressive and asphyxiating bureaucracy that even Native Russians find hard to contend with is one reason foreigners that have no diaspora mafia helping them find it hard to settle in Russia. The program applied to Citizens who could receive land for free or Foreigners doing long term leases on it. Dealing with the paperwork involved with obtaining citizenship or a long-term lease on government land would be a tall order for any foreigner who doesn’t already have enough money to pay someone to take care of it. But someone with that much money wouldn’t be looking to personally become a farmer in Siberia in the first place. Then there is the weather, cultural differences, language issues, etc. However, the one thing that spooked off prospective Western TRVD Agrarianist more than anything else by far was that until fairly recently, Moscow refused to protect small farmers from their own cows. Dissident Right Minded People often point out the criminal nature of the South African State with the example of how blacks in that country are allowed to kill White Farmers with impunity. Well, believe it or not Russian Farmers and society at large have been in just as much danger due to the Federal Government letting Small Farmers own Cows without any benevolent bureaucratic oversight. Thankfully Moscow is finally taking steps to address this grave public safety threat by genociding the bovine population of Siberia that isn’t owned by large agricultural firms.

Veterinarians are slaughtering cattle in the villages of Siberia and the Volga region, local people are losing their herds and their last earnings. Police are coming to the villages, taking the cattle, and burning them. The official reason is outbreaks of rabies and pasteurellosis. Residents say the animals are healthy.



Dissatisfied people in the Novosibirsk region have already blocked roads. People stood in front of a crane and trucks that were going after cows and other livestock. The equipment was not allowed to pass. The trucks were supposed to take the animals for disposal at the Siberian Kolos enterprise.



In the village of Kozikha, the owners show the herds: cows eat, walk, and give milk. Families drink this milk and eat the meat themselves and no one gets sick. Many households live exclusively on the income from cattle farming. According to them, there is almost no work. If the cattle are taken away, the children will have nothing to eat and locals are demanding tests and expertise. They say that their animals were not even sampled. Since the beginning of February, more than 1,000 cows and three camels have been killed in the village of Novoklyuchi, and 140 cows and three camels have been killed yesterday alone.



A scandal broke out around the Irmen stud farm which the mass slaughter did not touch. The chairman of the industrial farm sits on the agrarian committee of the legislative Assembly. Residents asked Oleg Orl, the head of the district, why their cows were being slaughtered while the “disease” had "bypassed" the factory. The official replied that everything was under control at the enterprise, and the road to it was closed so as not to spread the infection.



In the Penza region, 128 heads of livestock were seized from residents, after which locals complained that the carcasses had been lying around the burial ground for two days, they were dragged away by wild animals. After two days, they decided to burn the cattle, but they did not burn through to the end.



Villagers say that veterinarians themselves get confused in their diagnoses. Cattle are called infected with pasteurellosis, but they are vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease. Sometimes the disease is explained by a "virus of unknown etiology." Everything has been going on since the beginning of February.



The Investigative Committee began checking. The Ministry of Agriculture promises compensation, but people simply answer: the money will not be returned to the herd, and you will not feed the children with it.

If Russia doesn’t always take protecting, it’s citizens from NATO missiles seriously at least the National Leadership is starting to realize that you can’t just let cows have free reign in the rural Siberian Backwoods. In Ancient Rome it was understood that the Latifunda Estates owned by rich elites and worked by slaves were the backbone of the State and critical to maintaining a civic minded healthy society. It was the small citizen farms that retarded the Republics Growth both economically and geographically and likewise an important pillar of U.S. Greatness are the huge meatpacking firms like Tyson for example. The US Federal Government has long been taking steps to protect big industrial farming and agriculture from small peasant tier farms but until recently Russia had been lagging behind somewhat. It’s a very positive trend to see Moscow protecting these huge firms from small “mom and pop” farms and their possibly under vaccinated cattle. Doubtless Soros and Lord Rothschild were seething when they heard this news from Russia and if you are a dissident TRVD Westerner wondering if it’s a good idea to become a Siberian Farmer then rest assured, Moscow is finally taking common sense safe and effective measures to protect big industrial farmers from the lawlessness and licentiousness that was coming from their smaller competition all these years. So now is a great time to consider relocating in other words, don’t miss out.

Another trend Attentive Kremlin Watchers such as Dr Livcis Cutting Edge Institute for Slavic and Soviet Studies are monitoring is the aggressive steps being taken by the Russian Authorities to stop the flagrant spreading of internet access all over the country.

Moscow has been living with interruptions in mobile communications for many days. People buy walkie-talkies, take out paper maps and arrange meetings at monuments - like in the 90s. Meanwhile, the State Duma explained why everything that is happening is not a failure, but a conscious decision. It happened abruptly, without warning. On the evening of March 5, residents of several districts of Moscow at once found that the smartphone has turned into an expensive alarm clock. There is no Internet. Calls do not go through. On the screen there is a dull inscription "only emergency calls". In electronics stores, walkie-talkies were swept away in a few days - demand jumped by almost a third. Pagers, which most remember only from the nineties, suddenly became scarce: sales increased by more than 70%. Landline phones have also come into play. Paper maps of Moscow are sold out twice as fast as usual. Sources in the telecommunications market told business publications: operators have received a direct order to restrict mobile Internet in specific areas of the city. They were turned off not by districts - but literally by streets. There is a network in one block, and there is silence at two intersections. Meetings are again arranged “at the monument” or “at the third column”. If you are late, that’s it, you are left alone. The romance of the last century returned unexpectedly and against its will. But you can’t laugh much. In areas without communication, it is impossible to call an ambulance or the police. Payment terminals, car-sharing services, navigators do not work. Restaurants and cafes in the city center put up notices: “We accept only cash.” At the same time, operators continue to regularly withdraw money for the Internet, which cannot be used.

To be serious here this is genuinely hilarious. The Russian State for over a decade now has been very enthusiastic about “digitalizing” every government service and monetary transaction imaginable. For example, here is a Kremlin PR Piece about the wonders of the digital ruble and here is an article from a fairly vanilla non edgy Russian News Agency about the Governments desire to start limiting cash transactions. A quote from the last linked article:

Associate Professor of the Department of Economics of Melitopol State University, Ph.D. in Economics Mupeghnu Nzussi Kevin Gras said that the Russian authorities have a whole range of measures to gradually exclude cash from circulation. Administrative limits: further reduction for the mandatory use of cash registers, establishment of maximum limits on cash settlements between legal entities and individual entrepreneurs. Stimulation of non-cash payments: tax benefits or deductions for citizens and small businesses that actively use non-cash payments; development and popularization of fast payment systems (FPS) Monitoring of transactions: tightening of identification rules for large cash transactions, automatic analysis of transaction profiles of citizens and legal entities for anomalies. One of the measures taken by the authorities to abandon cash is the introduction of the digital ruble. In early December, the Central Bank reported that for the convenience of users, the regulator will not create a separate application: the digital ruble will be built into the usual banking applications. People should have the opportunity to work with a new type of money from September 1, 2026.

Imagine, Moscow is simultaneously hell bent on restricting cash transactions and also toying with just turning off the internet. I almost admire this sort of can do attitude that doesn’t let blatantly non compatible goals get in the way of the ruling classes ambitions. According to the Duma the internet restrictions are just benevolent steps being taken to protect regular citizens from terrorism much like bovine genocide is about protecting them from cows. Since 2024 the RF has overtaken China in it’s aggressive blocking of internet sites:

While the “white lists” are being tested in Moscow, world statistics record a remarkable record. Russia has come out on top in terms of the scale of Internet blocking - overtaking China with its legendary “Great Firewall”. In 2024 alone, domestic departments restricted access to more than 417 thousand sites. In total, about 523 thousand resources were blocked. In China, with a population almost ten times larger, about 311 thousand domains are blocked. According to analysts, in the seven months of 2025, there were more than 11.9 thousand individual Internet shutdowns in the country. At the end of the year, the total duration of interruptions reached almost 37.2 thousand hours, affecting virtually the entire population of the country - about 146 million people.

The White List thing being referenced above are internet resources that the Authorities will allow access to. What exactly this experiment in all but eliminating the internet in Russia’s large population centers is about is unclear as of now. Starting in summer of last year Yekaterinburg was hit with occasional internet shutdowns due to the supposed threat of Ukrainian Drones and in the past week both Moscow and St Petersburg have been added under the pretext of fighting terrorism. Some Russian analysts think the shutdowns in Peter and Moscow are actually about the Elites getting ready to do a purge of their own ranks which is an idea that ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ seems to agree with as well as another telegram friend of mine who I consider reliable but am not at liberty to name. Here at Dr Livcis institute our steadfast one-man team feels like this trend may be more about strangling the Russian Petty Bourgeois who rely very heavily on the internet for business purposes. For example, online stores are perhaps even more popular in Russia then in Europe and the US. The most popular Russian Online Stores are Wildberries and Ozon, both are worth billions of dollars and the owners of both are Ethnic Russians who are relative outsiders to the current elite. This is not to argue by any means that the owners are BASED or Patriotic, Ozon for example is registered in Cyprus. The main thrust of my speculation is that the people running Russia don’t want the petty elite becoming overly influential and since the petty elite lean heavily on the internet for income arbitrarily restricting access in big population centers will hit them hard. If regular citizens meanwhile can’t call ambulances, then they shouldn’t have had a heart attack or gotten old or pregnant. It’s not the States job to baby sit people, it’s to protect them from cows and terrorist using whattsapp and telegram.

Another angle for why the “Russian” Ruling class might not be big on the internet being available without serious restrictions is discussed by one of my go to Telegram Bloggers Comrade Artem:

Today, the class most comparable in terms of intellectual development to the ruling class, is definitely not the proletariat. This current advanced class does not even have a proper title or definition. For example, the Russian Spring was made possible by the petty bourgeoisie, and this undefined class. All sorts of IT specialists, programmers and other comrades are not described as a class at all. They are, in the terminology of the nineteenth century, clearly not the proletariat and clearly not the bourgeoisie. But it is obvious that in terms of their intellectual development, they, along with the petty bourgeoisie, are currently comparable to the ruling stratum.

From my own personal anecdotal experience, the only Regular Russians who live fairly comfortably in the current economy are IT Specialist, Programmers and people who do related work. In my second Post reviewing the Book 85 Days in Slavyansk we saw a concrete example of how someone that was highly tech savvy ended up being absolutely critical to the LDNR surviving round 1 of the war in Donbass.

We also read in that post how people at the very, very outer fringes of power in Russia made Igor Strelkov’s entry into Donbass possible in the first place, the Petty Bourgeois did their part while working with enthusiastic Russians who were tech savvy enough to get the New Russian cause out to the world and provide the Rebels of Donbass with secure communications. The point being here that along with strangling business rivals it could be the case that Moscow wants to bring pressure onto the IT Specialist, Programmers etc who are developing into class of their own with views and aspirations that the ruling elite does not approve of.

In any case given the arbitrary blackouts and the fact that Russia’s digital iron curtain has now surpassed Chinas digital great firewall in effectiveness our authoritative institute projects less unsupervised internet access in Russia and Moscow’s chief goal for 2026 as being safety maxing. Thomas Jefferson or Thomas Pain or perhaps Martin Luther King or whoever famously declared “give me safety or give me death” and this cry inspired American Patriots to overthrow the oppressive yoke of limey tyranny that refused to slaughter people’s cows and regulate the American Colonists access to information. As of now it’s looking like the spirit 1776 America is more alive in Russia than anywhere else in the world, in other words, the general trend is that Patriots are in control.

Now for the topic that we all hate the most, the stupid ass war and military analysis. When Partisans of both sides of a conflict insist that their favored team will win when the other dies of attrition the act of engaging in deep and serious analysis of the minutiae of what’s happening on the ground in said conflict is frankly degrading. If the attrition of men and resources will be the sole deciding factor of how a war is decided this means a priori that neither side has a concrete operational plan to win via fire and maneuver. Obviously, any state that can’t defeat its enemies via fire and maneuver and is instead forced into attritional war is one that from the get-go is in a position of weakness vs it’s opponents that it can’t quickly subjugate. Will the West run out of Ukrainians, money and weapons quicker than the Kremlin runs out of money, weapons and soldiers? Not in 2026 and probably not ever therefore the massacre will go on into 2027. But for the sake addressing the military situation a bit without any gaslighting lets briefly go over what people have been talking about on twitter and youtube and whatever. For example, I’m sure my Respected Readers have been seeing stuff like this from the pro hohol crowd everywhere:

The sad reality is that Russian Troops have been on the back foot since they were cut off from Starlink and Telegram and generally the mood on Russian Patriotic SM has been pretty bad for the past few months. Here is an example from a few days ago:

The situation at the front is very difficult. The enemy has regained supremacy in the lower sky. There are more enemy drones, and their quality has improved again. There are a lot of drones on fiber optics, radio drones have changed frequencies, use more powerful retranslators and so on. Our electronic warfare is not helping, and even the drone detectors are not beeping. The enemy flies in swarms of several hundred and uses AI. The enemy is now isolating the front line and the entire combat area. There is no logistics. Delivering supplies, evacuating the wounded, and performing rotation are deadly tasks.In many areas, after isolation, there is a drone fire raid, and then an onslaught. The enemy is recapturing positions. The danger of a large-scale breakthrough is not excluded. Many military personnel say that the enemy is preparing a repeat of the autumn of 2022, when we lost huge territories. But this time, the rout could be even worse. Organizational and technical measures to counter drones are urgently needed. New solutions. If our VIP generals do not make new decisions now, tomorrow it will be too late. Including for them.

So, the hohols have indeed been taking back some territory but the author of that post is sounding the alarm that a Ukrainian breakthrough will happen soon, not that one already has. That take is the one I share personally. Here is a very recent case study in regard to the Ukrainians recapturing some positions like the above post is talking about:

What you are looking at on this admittedly obnoxious and incomprehensible map is a screen grab from a pro Russian Channel. What it is showing is a 5km “break through” of the Russian Front Lines that took place on March 10th where the Ukrainians attacked out of the towns of Vishnovie and Stepovie and stopped after driving the Russians out of Novogrigorovka where you see the Ukrainian Flag. Vishnovie and Stepovie are the towns North of Novogrigorovka with the broken light green lines leading out of them to the South. This Ukrainian attack took place at the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporozhe Oblasts and the Pro Russian Source commented that the Russian Troops in the area were pushed out of Dnipropetrovsk and back into Zaporozhe. Now one thing that I value about Russian Sources is their propensity to error on the side of imminent doom and hysteria. The camera stills you see on the upper left corner of the map are from a Ukrainian drone that recorded the attack and the pepe is extra cringe. That Ukrainian Drone footage is what the Russian Blogger based his analysis on but in his post about it he linked footage in the comments from a Russian drone showing Russian Troops driving the Ukrainians back out of Novogrigorivka. But he still left his map showing a 5km Ukrainian breakthrough. What’s the importance of all this? Non Kremlinite Russian Sources are generally much more trustworthy due to their ethos of assuming catastrophe is always imminent (I’m obviously speaking of legit Russian Language SM, not pro Kremlin Westerners like Ritter or the people in your Notes Slop Feed). The thing is though, over 5 kilometers is a comparatively large one day advance in SMO terms and the Ukrainians really did make it that far, albeit they lost some of it. Most daily advances these days are measured in hundreds of meters, for example here are the Russians March 9th advances from an optimistic Pro RF Page:

#Totals_day on March 9th as of 1-00 Moscow time on March 10th Video version on Rutube: https://rutube.ru/video/43be5fdc2421c87ae843e56a96a12056/ Sumy Front: 1. The North Wind declares a cumulative advance in Sumy Oblast of up to 350 m. 2. There reports in the Krasnopolsky district of an advance of 400 meters. Kharkov diretction: 📌250-meter advance in the Volchansk direction (Khutor and Grafskoye) 📌500 meters near Vesely The Slavyansk direction: 1. The Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of Golubovka 2. The enemy marks the closure of the pocket in the area of the second Fedorovka. Pokrovsky direction: 1. Reports of progress of Grishino. Mezhevskaya section: 1. There is talk indicating progress in Novopavlovka Orekhovsky site: 1. The troops of the far east district declare further progress along the line. Zarnitsa-Vozdvizhevka-Verkhnyaya Tersa-Gulyai-Polskoye

A 300-400 meters a day rate of advance for an entire section of front is considered good progress and has been the status quo since the beginning of 2026 in general and most especially since the Russians lost access to Telegram and Starlink. So, the Ukrainians driving over 5km into Russian Territory is a big deal per SMO standards despite the fact that they didn’t secure the entire 5km. We read in my post about the Kremlin and NATO teaming up to deprive Russian Troops of secure communications that one of the big consequences of not having access to Starlink and Telegram is that the Russians can’t react in a timely manner to Ukrainian Attacks while the Ukrainians can react quickly to Russian Attacks. The result is when the AFU Attack, they may make it 5km before the Russians can stop them whereas the AFU can stop the Russians after a few hundred meters.

The good news for pro Russians is that as of now Ukrainian Attacks are mostly limited to the Zaporozhe Front and to a lesser extent Pokrovsk where they have had far less success. The worrying thing is that if the AFU can drive 5km into Russian Lines right now before anyone notices them that there is a possibility that they could actually pull off another Autumn of 2022 style offensive. What made the Ukrainians Autumn of 2022 offensive possible was extreme Russian Numerical Inferiority and nonexistent communication between Russian Units on the ground. Today the Ukrainians don’t have the overwhelming numerical superiority that they did in 2022, but the Kremlin and NATO have returned Russian Communications to the sorry state it was in back in those bad old days. If the Ukrainians don’t have the manpower advantage they enjoyed 3+years ago this may be compensated for with their superiority in drones which the Russians are increasingly complaining about. As of now the Ukrainians have not taken back hundreds of Kilometers, but they are taking 5km here and there on the Zaporozhe Front when they used to be taking 0 a few months ago and meanwhile Russian advances are measured in hundreds of meters. I predicted all of this in my post linked above. In summary shit is bad at the front now if you are pro Russian but not as bad as NAFO and Zelensky are saying, but it could get worse pretty soon if the Russians can’t counter the Ukrainians growing drone superiority and find some secure comms. Russians Troops are fighting blind since losing Starlink thanks to NATO and Telegram thanks to Moscow and this has enabled Ukrainian lunges to reach farther since Russian Troops can’t organize countermeasures as fast as before. These Ukrainian Lunges aren’t without losses, and they reach a few kilometers on a good day therefore Ukraine has “liberated” probably a few dozen kilometers, but the trend is bad. If MoD doesn’t take steps to correct course soon, we may actually see a genuine hohol offensive develop and in some respects, Russian Forces are in a worse position to parry an offensive then they were in summer of 23. In summer of 23 the Russians were fighting out of prepared defensive positions which they clearly don’t have now if the Ukrainians can casually drive over 5km into Russian territory and Russian comms are in a worse state then they were back during that 2nd great hohol counter oink. Ukrainian drones are operating far deeper behind Russian lines and in greater numbers than in summer of 23. So, Dr Livcis Institute is projecting that there could be an autumn of 22 style dumpster fire in 2026.

BONUS CONTENT: ANOTHER TRASNLATION FROM PAPYRUS’S LIVING AND THE DEAD BOOK THAT DIDN’T MAKE IT INTO MY ORIGINAL REVIEWS

I have picked up a few new subscribers since doing a 3 part review of a book called the Living and the Dead written by a Russian 88r Ethno Nationalist and Wagner Vet who goes by the name of Papyrus. 1or2 of the new subs even appear to regularly read my stuff and thank you guys for doing that. I don’t make any money off this project at all; it’s purely a hobby I’m kinda passionate about and the positive feedback means a lot to me. I’m not going to demand that any new subs go back and read those reviews yet, I probably need to go through them and re-edit first but generally speaking it’s bringing my readers the work of actual Russian Nationalist and letting them speak for themselves that I enjoy the most. At least I enjoy it way more than discussing the Kremlins latest villainy and buffoonery. But for any new subs who don’t know what follows is a small recollection from Papyrus’s book about his time serving in Wagner during the campaign to take Bakhmut. Papyrus entitled the following memory “War Experts”:

-The faggots just blatantly rolled up on us in a T-72 and shredded our guys into pulp- recounted one of the Storm Infantrymen

-And where were the antitank gunners? Why wasn’t the position mined?

-What fucking antitank gunners are you talking about? We had just taken the treeline and there wasn’t time to mine anything…

- Our guys shot the tank with an RPG and before dying they even tried knocking it out with grenades out of desperation, but nothing helped. They were all buried by the tank and ground into the mud under its treads..

I was sitting in the basement and smoking with the guys from the local detachment, discussing our plans for further operations (Papyrus is the Leader of an anti drone/radio electronic warfare Company, he is constantly needing to meet with the Local Storm Infantry for discussions about how to best support them). Somewhere off in the corners slept filthy and strung-out Storm Infantry who had just returned from battle. Not far from the stove lay 3 wounded awaiting evacuation. One of them constantly wiped tears from his filthy face, maybe they were flowing from physical pain, maybe he was crying over his Recently Lost Comrades. Nobody was going to ask him about it right now in any case.

At the time a television was turned on featuring some old uncle that looked like a fried slug. For a half hour already this slug who was presented on the air as a “war expert” was snickering over the news that NATO had already transferred hundreds of modernized T-72s to Ukraine and that a decision had been reached to send Abrams and Leopard Tanks as soon as possible. The old idiot was explaining in complete seriousness that all NATO Vehicles were complete garbage, and anyone could easily destroy them from the sides or from behind with a typical RPG. The panel of “experts” he was on the air with clapped and grinned while laughing at the “Stupid Americans” as if we would all be throwing our caps in the air and celebrating victory imminently.

-HAHAHA They really think their junk is even remotely capable of slowing down our Army?! -huffed one of the panel of experts

-And the Poles sent only around 100 Soviet Era T-72s HAHAHA our modern tanks won’t even notice them, we can swat them like flies! - confirms some swaying beast sweating through roles of fat

-Yeah, and these “Bradelys” which are about as useful as tin cans, it’s pitiful really, you could die laughing! -

-I fully agree with you, their armor can’t even protect against a sapper’s shovel HAHAHA-

Rage built up in my chest and seized everyone in the basement. Right now, these snickering and laughing slugs were pissing on the efforts of our Troops and thousands of our maimed and killed Comrades.

-Slimy ass Toads that don’t know shit about what’s going on here! Do they have the slightest clue about what has to happen for one our guys to even remotely have a chance for taking a shot at a tank from the side or rear with an RPG!?- says an enraged Infantrymen who is holding his head at an unnatural angle after suffering a concussion.

-Yeah, and even if such a miracle occurs it will only be after the tank has blown a bunch of our guys into fucking mince meat, - answers another troop cleaning his filthy rifle.

-I want to herd all those assholes into a dug out and watch while a Tank shoots them up from a few kilometers, I wonder if they will be wearing those moronic grins?! Motherfucker I want to watch them try and get an RPG shot off from the side! I want to watch them open up a Bradly like a can of sardines with a sapper’s shovel- furiously says the Infantry Commander to nobody in particular.

But the lowlife assholes on TV kept smiling and snickering, convincing themselves and others that we were fighting hapless hicks armed with harmless equipment, that everything was fine and we didn’t need anything, that everything was fucking great at the front. By their logic we were easily beating the enemy without any particular effort involved, we would be throwing our hats up in triumph imminently…

Meanwhile thousands of our Comrades dead bodies would have to have those hats placed on their heads.