Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
20h

Also the point was kind of overdone and could have been condensed into something shorter. But hey I would rather read it at great length than not have read it at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Livci and others
John Gallagher's avatar
John Gallagher
21h

Two things I would like to state. Firstly, Soviet forces that were moved west were not set up in defensive positions, but rather were set up as in preparation for movement even further west as if invading territory to the west. Secondly, the German intelligence system was aware of this troop and supply movement to the western border. What would it have suggested to any military planner with the situation becoming more extreme? WW2 is very likely simply another example of creating a war to kill populations and enable more strict control of populations and to allow the take over of territory and to enable predators to get rich. Trying to understand what evolved is greatly affected by a persons bias and point of view. Germany was never considering conquering Europe. To see them as a world threat is ridiculous. The winner writes the history books. Those that control the present control the past. Those that control the past control the future. I realize what a lie war actually is, having served as a clueless soldier in Vietnam. I forgot about what I saw there, then 30 years later I started educating myself after the obvious 9-11 lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr Livci and others
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Livci
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture