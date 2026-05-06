While scrolling through my notes slop feed I came across this post from a dude who goes by DrunkRabbit.

For some reason these sorts of cold waresque takes trigger me way more than shitlib posting which doesn’t trigger me at all these days actually. You will never, ever see me writing a full on 30+ minute response to soyjak but here I am feeling compelled to answer this. I don’t actually know anything about Rabbit, and it looks like he is mostly into cooking, farming, anime, and general shitposting. In other words, he is probably a cool guy that you could enjoy a few drinks with IRL, so by no means do I have anything against him. Nor do I have the intent of writing an apologetic for North Korea, I personally would not want to transplant wholesale their form of Government onto where I live. However, my reservations about N.K. have nothing to do with what Rabbit believes about that country. So on to my rant.

How does one “know” that North Koreans can’t handle the concept of a supermarket or street food? This reminds me of people who have never been to Russia who “know” Russia is a shithole. Concave headed right wingers might respond that “well I don’t have to go to Liberia to know it’s a shithole” but Liberia is full of Liberians, so this is a non sequitur. The concave headed right winger “knows” Russia is a shithole because he has heard other people like himself saying this which is exactly how so many people “know” that North Korea is hell on earth. Of course, it’s true that Russia has many bad roads, old, and decaying infrastructure, ugly commie blocks etc. But so does Ukraine to even greater degree in fact, and most concave headed right wingers that are anti Russia #standwithukriane. So, Russia’s shitholeness has nothing to do with the bad roads and old and neglected infrastructure. It’s about Russians as people and most specifically about the USSR’s role in WW2 that most Russians don’t denounce and which these cold war tier right wingers continue to hold a grudge over.

I have never been to North Korea myself though I will visit one day, probably when the kids are older or something and I have more free time. I haven’t any firsthand knowledge of the place, I don’t speak or read Korean, and my knowledge is limited to what info I find on Russian Language Internet. For the Concave Headed Right Winger any Russian Sources that contradict their own opinions are automatically invalid because modern Russians don’t denounce the USSR and their great grandparent’s role in WW2 hard enough. Since my sources don’t count to the people I’m yammering about it follows that changing their minds is totally impossible. If I have no illusions on that end what I do hope to accomplish here is giving my Respected Readers and people that are open to new information that perhaps contradicts what they think they “know” a very tiny window into what is really going on with North Korea.

Right from the get-go we can say that it’s just false that North Koreans can’t comprehend the existence of say a supermarket or a street kiosk selling food. It’s impossible for that to be true because there are North Koreans that legally work in Russia and China. Here is a Telegram Post from a Russian Patriotic/Opposition Blogger from around a month ago:

Workers from North Korea have arrived in Moscow. They will work on construction sites in the capital and other major cities. They have already worked in Russia and have shown themselves to be disciplined and responsible, unlike migrants from Central Asia. I fully this. There are 26 million people there, more than enough for any task. And in general, relations with North Korea need to be developed. Well, North Koreans, in turn, will not have to be surprised by Internet blockages - they will be right at home (sorry, I couldn’t resist)

The above video of North Koreans arriving to work in Mosocw was embedded in that post, and here are some comments from it:

Koreans walk past my house every day to work at the Ostankovo meat processing plant. They all wear white jackets and purple trousers and march in formation. Then they enter the dorm in formation, too. It’s unusual to watch this. On the pleasant side, they wave at you when you pass by them at the intersection. Well, another personal bonus is that my daughter is interested in learning Korean)

I saw our brothers from Korea back in November. All together, all in the same uniform. They were standing at the entrance of a construction site, listening to the patriotic songs of their Homeland. My respect to those guys.

They’re hard workers and they don’t rape anyone. They have been here in Khabarovsk for a long time and everyone is fine with them.

I met workers from North Korea at a construction site in Moscow back in 2008. To they laid the brickwork, or rather the foundations, twice as fast as ours and migrants from the CIS, despite the fact that the bricklayer also had time to wipe each facing brick with a cloth.

But!!!! For all their advantages, it is extremely necessary to only allow employers to accept foreign workers on a residual basis, i.e. when there are no applicants from Russia for vacant vacancies.

So North Koreans have been working in Russia since 2008 and recently the numbers have only grown. From the look of it the North Koreans in Russia hang together and they probably don’t get out much. Nonetheless it’s absolutely impossible that they don’t know about supermarkets and street vendors. There is another thing I want to draw everyone’s attention to, in the video we see the arriving North Koreans dressed identically and the Russian Commentators mention them being dressed the same as well. Perhaps we should conclude that this is because of bad collectivism and whatever? Maybe this is because Pyongyang hates self-expression and freedom? Well, imagine if Mexico City was providing laborers in America with clothes to wear while they are abroad. It’s the polar opposite of bad imo. To me this indicates that Pyongyang actually cares about it’s citizens working abroad more than any other country in the world basically. These Koreans show up with clothes and basic provisions provided by their government, everyone who works with them has nothing but good reviews, and they are very well behaved to the point that the locals actually like them. Pyongyang gives them clothes and provisions, trains them to be excellent workers and ensures that they are on their best behavior when abroad. Despite these clearly positive actions we have people trying to gas light us into thinking that apparently North Korea needs regime change as opposed to say Mexico who sends impoverished refuse prone to crime. Maybe that’s too harsh though…..if you only follow English Language Media you would never know that North Koreans have been working abroad for a long time already. On the other hand, here is an English article discussing life for foreign students studying inside North Korea. Yes, foreigners can study inside North Korea and they have some limited freedom as far as being able to site see and hang out unsupervised in Pyongyang. This is another reason that it’s not possible for North Koreans to literally not be able to understand the concept of a market or whatever.

Folk Festival in Pyongyang, I dig the color riot against the backdrop of commie brutalism

A Russian Language Article discussing life in the towns situated on the border between North Korea and China states:

Surprisingly, about 40,000 North Korean citizens work in Dandong. Many spend many years on the Chinese side, learning the language and working tirelessly to be able to send money to their families.

Tens of thousands of Best Koreans living in China for years on end. Once more, it’s literally impossible that in North Korea that the concept of a supermarket doesn’t exist or that North Koreans are totally ignorant about the wider world. Of course, like in Russia, the Koreans working in China tend to keep to themselves according to that post. They apparently live in dormitories with very limited internet, and they don’t exactly go native. Let’s drop the ideological BS for a minute though, if you are going to have foreigners working in your country what kind would be ideal? The Mexicans? Indians? If we are being totally impartial and honest all we can say is that North Koreans are absolutely ideal workers and in what universe does being well behaved and hard working while abroad count as a point against the country these people come from? Right Wingers will just say they oppose any foreigners working in their countries and okay I agree with that for the most part. Just imagine however, a vanilla boomer cold war tier conservative who just want’s “legal” immigration and foreign workers would decide that the behavior of Best Koreans working abroad indicates that we need to go war with them and meanwhile they would never say the same about Mexico, Honduras etc. I guess if tomorrow the Central and South Americans flooding the US started living in dormitories, stopped collecting welfare and social benefits, became even more law abiding than the natives and had the best work ethic ever that the cold war anti commie conservatives would decide it’s time bomb Mexico City and Tegucigalpa? My personal hunch is that Pyongyang isn’t telling people who work abroad “if you go native or make Kim look bad we will kill you and your family” but rather “while you are in a foreign country be invisible when you aren’t working because nobody likes obnoxious foreigners and furthermore nobody likes lazy and incompetent workers so if you want to keep your nice paying job work like you want it”.

Pyongyang Metro

When we speak of North Korean Refugees the first thing that comes to mind for Westerners is some dumb fantasy about North Koreans valiantly trying to cross the DMZ and make it to the South through barbed wire, mine fields and sadistic commie border guards. This is not how that phenomenon works though and most North Koreans who run away to the South do so through China. In fact, the majority of North Koreans who do actually flee the DPRK for real settle in China, not South Korea and these are mostly women who move in with local men. Pyongyang never demands the return of these people who decide to stay in China and in the cases where they are deported it’s always at the initiative of the Chinese. How are these unlucky refuges treated upon return? Here is a take from a liberal Russian Website that specializes in China and is far from friendly to North Korea:

In the old days, deportation to the DPRK meant a disaster for the fugitive, but since the mid-nineties, the North Korean authorities have significantly softened their attitude towards those DPRK citizens who were detained while trying to cross the border with China or were expelled from China by the Chinese authorities.

Currently, North Korean authorities are sending Chinese-handed over or trapped refugees trying to cross the border to screening and filtration centers, where they are interrogated for days or weeks by North Korean security investigators. These interrogations can be accompanied by beatings, although my informants (many of whom have repeatedly visited such centers as defendants) report that “they don’t beat them very hard, and they don’t touch women at all.” Investigators are seeking confessions from former refugees that they came into contact with foreigners, South Koreans or Christian missionaries while in China. If such testimony can be obtained, then the fate of the refugee is unenviable. He (or rather “her”, since most of the refugees are women) is likely to face a long prison sentence and, most likely, death in a camp. However, this turn of events is an exception. In most cases, the investigators do not have any specific compromising evidence on the refugees, and the refugees themselves, of course, do not rush to admit to past sins (real or not) and, as a rule, endure beatings quite steadfastly. After the end of the investigation, former refugees who have not confessed to anything bad are sent to a light prison camp, where they are kept for several months or, in case of special bad luck, for about a year. After that, they are released and many of them go back to China – after all, many of them have jobs and even families there.

I’m sorry but the above which is if anything exaggerating the horrors of Best Korea is absolutely not describing iron fisted bloody tyranny. North Koreans who came into contact with Pyongyang’s mortal enemies in the form of South Koreans or the CIA in the form of “Christian Missionaries” face a long prison sentence. The rest do a light one before going back to China, and if you are a male you might get smacked around a little. The author of the block quote says “death in a camp” is likely if you were in contact with American or South Korean Spooks but later, we will see that this is not likely. Now if you are going to argue that what this Liberal anti North Korean source is describing is tyranny than you are basically arguing that people should be free to talk to hostile spooks at will and that borders are just lines on a map. The fact that these refugees typically just go back to China is pretty important as well in that it indicates 2 things specifically. For starters it indicates that North Koreans who flee their country aren’t really doing so for ideological reasons but rather material ones. After all, China is a genocidal, commie, anti freedom country according to the people that rant about North Korea the loudest. But absolutely nobody would argue that there isn’t more wealth, work, etc in China than in North Korea. The second point is simply that these refugees aren’t really afraid of either the Chinese or North Korean Authorities. They were deported from China once but aren’t afraid to illegally go back, and they aren’t overly worried about what will happen if they are deported again. It seriously sounds like border hopping between China and North Korea is about as mundane as crossing from Mexico into the U.S. or something. It’s actually not a very suspenseful, edge of your seat affair and if you get caught skipping the paperwork and bureaucracy the worst you will face is a few smacks and a couple of months on time out. But what of Utopia aka South Korea? From the same Article:

Indeed, the government in Seoul does not recognize the existence of the DPRK (mutually) and officially considers that all residents of the DPRK are, by definition, citizens of South Korea. It is clear that South Korea is alluring to refugees. About 15 years ago, many of the refugees at the time of their arrival in China sincerely believed the propaganda horror stories about South Korea that filled the pages of the North Korean press. In modern times, the situation has changed: most refugees at the time of their arrival in China know, or at least suspect, that South Korea is much better off than North Korea. After a few months spent in Northeast China, where in Korean villages almost every house now has a dish of South Korean satellite television, North Koreans are beginning to understand that South Korea is one of the most developed countries in the region. Moreover, refugees often have an overly positive image of the South. Those of them who eventually find themselves in Seoul are initially surprised that South Korea is not as developed as they once dreamed, and that it clearly does not represent an embodied utopia and a complete paradise on earth. Nevertheless, the attractiveness of South Korea for most refugees is quite obvious. Despite this appeal, however, only a few attempt to make it to Seoul (maybe only about 10% of all refugees in China make it to Seoul). The main reason is the considerable difficulties faced by a resident of the DPRK who decides to go to South Korea. An ordinary refugee should not rely on help from the South Korean embassy in Beijing or any South Korean missions and organizations in China. In the event that a refugee comes to such a mission, they do not talk to him (or, more often, to her). This is due to two circumstances. On the one hand, the Seoul authorities do not want to increase the influx of refugees into their territory. The fiction of a “unified Korean state” means that Seoul cannot directly refuse to accept North Koreans, but in practice, the current refugees – peasants and low-skilled workers from North Korean bear corners – do not arouse much interest in official Seoul, and are perceived rather as a potential unnecessary burden on the social security system. Only those few refugees who have intelligence, information or propaganda value are really helped. The special forces colonel is likely to be listened to, hidden in the embassy, and then taken to South Korea. A collective farmer or a crane operator has almost no chance of this.

Okay so there is definitely a bit to unpack there. North Koreans living in China illegally that decide to move on to South Korea are actually surprised that South Korea isn’t as nice as it looks on TV shows. Imagine, we are supposed to think North Koreans don’t know what a food kiosk is but upon actually arriving in South Korea the reality does not meet their expectations. Also the article claims that Seoul doesn’t want to help low skilled North Korean Refuges because it would be a strain on the “social security system”. This is where that sites liberal bias comes out. The real answer, which is indeed noted in that block quote above is that Seoul doesn’t value Koreans as much as it does money. The problem with unskilled North Korean Refugees is that they would be entitled to the same pay as South Koreans because Seoul doesn’t recognize North Korea and vice versa. The Financial Times reports:

Ahmed Kawsar is hard at work, cutting plastic as it rolls off huge machines in a factory that produces packaging for food products in Icheon, about 60km south of Seoul. The 32-year-old migrant worker, who was a schoolteacher in his native Bangladesh, earns about Won2.8mn ($1,900) a month including overtime, about 70 per cent of which he sends back home. “You can’t earn this much money in Bangladesh,” he said. Kawsar is one of about two dozen foreign employees at Yusung Pack & Design, most of them from Bangladesh or the Philippines, who represent the changing face of South Korea’s labor force. “We can’t operate the plant without these foreign workers. You can hire almost two foreigners with the salary for one Korean,” said Yoo Dong-gyun, Yusung’s chief executive. “I almost gave up recruiting young Koreans. They don’t want to do this kind of production work.”

South Korea has the lowest fertility rate in the world and a drastic shortage of low skilled labor. But the only North Koreans they are interested in are those with valuable information or who can be used for propaganda. Propaganda….so when you see refugees claiming that they have to eat babies in North Korea keep that in mind. In any case this alone shows that South Korea doesn’t have even the faintest shred of moral superiority over the North. They would rather import Bangladeshi’s than pay legitimately hard working, law abiding, disciplined, racially identical people from the North. Which Korea is seriously more anti Korean here? Yeah, there really was some famine in the North in the 90s. Yes, North Koreans are very poor and have crappy if any internet, but which Korea is actively implementing policies that are leading to there being far less Koreans in the world? It’s true that North Korea’s fertility rate at 1.8 isn’t that great, but it beats South Korea’s 0.75 and anywhere in Europe. Plus, if we subtract immigrants from the European fertility rates that just makes North Korea look plain pro natal.

Anyway, that first Russian Language Article I quoted mentioned that Refugees that make it to the South often are disappointed with life there. Being shitlibs however what they did not touch is that it’s not uncommon at all for Refugees in South Korea to return to the North. From a Russian News Page called Politprosvet:

And what happened? Live, work, enjoy prosperity and democracy. In a word - enjoy life. The whole picture of the attractiveness of living in a developed consumer society is spoiled by statistics. The number of defectors has decreased and, most importantly, about 100 people a year return to totalitarianism. It turns out that refugees often lie about their plight in their homeland, some because of journalists’ fees, some because of attention. In short, false testimonies are in demand in the West, and refugees know what is expected from them. To date, the flow of refugees has practically stopped. South Korean Authorities explains this by increased control at the border (and what else), and experts on inter-Korean relations talk about the increased standard of living in the north, the introduction of official work visas for work in China and entrepreneurial activity allowed by the party. By the way, North Koreans return to their homeland with the yuan they earn in the hope of starting their own business. The first “returnees” returned to their homeland in 2013, and the South Korean special services explained their desire to return home by the regime’s pressure on their relatives. Now, when the number reaches a hundred people a year, explaining the motives for their disappointment in life in well-fed capitalism and the lack of fear of punishment at home is becoming a real problem for the South Korean authorities. The “returnees” themselves, already in their homeland, talk about the persecution by their South Korean brothers for their origin, about the beggarly pension for the fugitives - the elderly, about low-paid work.

It kinda sounds like if a North Korean Refuge doesn’t produce any sob stories that they don’t get to stay in the South. And imagine….North Koreans are willingly just going back home. Why? Maybe they hate working alongside Bangladeshi's lol. Notice though that when North Koreans get sick of South Korea and go home that they complain about being persecuted in the south and crappy pay. That Respected Readers is the price of being allowed to come back home, just like in the South, the North Korean Authorities require that you make up some sob stories. Then you can take the yuan you made in Seoul and open up a to-go Kiosk selling Kimchi…..after all such a thing is unheard of in North Korea. By the way, this phenomenon of North Koreans experiencing buyers regret when they make it South and going home is why I don’t buy that Pyongyang kills all their citizens deported from China that have spoken to South Korean or American Spooks. Every last Refugee that returns from the South has spoken to American and South Korean Intelligence Agents. I assume what happens with these returning North Koreans is that they are very thoroughly interrogated and screened. The men have their asses beat a few times, they do some prison time, and then they have to make cringe anti South Korea Propaganda videos upon being released. Here is an excellent example that illustrates the groveling expected of North Koreans that want to go home as well as the reality that life in the South is not what Star Struck North Koreans think it is:

A refugee from North Korea, who managed to become a popular TV presenter in Seoul, under mysterious circumstances again found herself in the DPRK and starred in North Korean videos. Until recently, Lim Ji Yoon was a vivid example of the successful integration of refugees from the country of Juche. After the 26-year-old citizen of the DPRK fled from the totalitarian North Korean regime to South Korea in 2014, her life turned out very successfully. Lim got into television and participated in three television shows, entered Seoul University and made ambitious plans to become an actress. But everything suddenly changed dramatically. Under unknown circumstances, Lim returned to North Korea, where, according to local media, she lives with her family in the city of Anju. Propaganda and mysterious disappearance Lim can now be seen in the propaganda videos of the Kim Jong-un regime. "Every day in the south was hell. I was lured there by lies," the girl says sobbing in a video published on the North Korean website Uriminzokkiri. Lim admits that she dreamed of easy money that she could earn in South Korea. But she had to work as a hostess in a bar first to make ends meet. From life in South Korea, she has only "mental suffering." "Every day I cried and thought about my homeland," the girl says. In the video, Lim calls herself by another name - Jung Hye-song. Changing the name is a normal practice among refugees from the DPRK who managed to get to South Korea.

100 people return from South Korea to the DPRK

every year. Among the 30,000 North Korean refugees living in the south of the peninsula, there are more and more who want to return home every year. South Korea's Defense Ministry records only about 12 such cases a year. But, according to one of the members of parliament, the exact figure is unknown. Presumably, we are talking about a hundred people a year. Many North Korean refugees who find themselves in South Korea are in a deplorable situation. Although they have South Korean passports, social benefits and municipal housing, defectors are often forced to vegetate in poverty, because in order to escape from the DPRK, they paid huge sums of money to smugglers and are forced to pay off these debts.

In addition, North Korean refugees can only count on the lowest-paid jobs in the south. Most of them suffer from depression, loneliness and post-traumatic stress disorder. Suicide attempts among refugees from the DPRK occur three times more often than among the entire population of South Korea. Dreams of freedom North Korea expert Stephen Denny of the University of Toronto, Canada, and Christopher Green of the University of Leiden, the Netherlands, who conducted a survey of 352 refugees from North Korea, came to a disappointing conclusion: the longer North Korean citizens live in South Korea, the more negative their perception of this country is.

Now IMO it’s a mistake to force those that realize they screwed up by moving to the South to make these cringe sob videos when they come home. If anything, this is counterproductive and just convinces people that actually the South is great because obviously this sobbing woman is exaggerating. This also has the effect of convincing North Koreans regretting their decisions to just not admit they were wrong, after all who would want to pass through such a humiliation ritual. Pyongyang’s less than optimal method of welcoming prodigal citizens home aside, that point about North Korean Refuges having a suicide rate 3 times higher than the national average is stunning when you factor in just how common suicide is in South Korea. From Wiki:

Seriously….North Korean Refuges in South Korea probably have the highest suicide rate of any group of people on earth.

What of life inside Best Korea though? Like I said, I still haven’t been there and it’s not really possible to find North Korean Internet Buddies. Tours of North Korea are becoming fairly popular amongst Russians and in recent years more Russian Tourist have been visiting there than even Chinese. Unfortunately I don’t know any though, and critics could argue that anything seen on a tour is fake. However, there are some mysterious videos on You Tube of Russians walking around Pyongyang without any tour guides. The guy who made these videos has a YouTube travel blog and he claims him and his buddies just went on a tour with a tour agency and that they were allowed to go off on their own. This sounds totally ridiculous and imo what these guys did was just leave their hotel in violation of the rules and they smuggled out the footage, which wouldn’t be that hard. The only other option is these are videos are North Korean Propaganda which I find far less likely than tourist breaking the rules. For one, these videos would encourage other tourist to break the rules should they go viral which they never did on You Tube because they are in Russian. But had they been in English I suspect they would be far more widely known which would be the whole point if they were N.K. propaganda. But again, I find it way too hard to believe that Pyongyang would sign off on propaganda that is encouraging tourist to show up and run around the capital unsupervised. Also, these videos make Pyongyang look……just normal. Nothing incredible, nothing awful. So, imo they are exactly what they look like, a few Russians walking around Pyongyang with no supervision. These don’t have any English Subtitles unfortunately but for the most part they aren’t even necessary.

Let’s go ahead and examine one of these videos.

At 53 seconds we see a bunch of Koreans fishing. At 1:19 we wee meet a chihuahua and the guy filming asks the dog if he is afraid of being eaten. At 2:12 the guy filming says “today we are just going for a walk at random” and right after that he says that the people he is filming at the Kim Monument are there for a wedding. At 2:54 the filmer says everything is very clean and it looks like he isn't lying, try and spot any trash in the video. At 3:49 we have kids playing volleyball. Most interesting by far though starts at 5:43 where we see a Pyongyang Market. We observe tons of fresh fish for sale, we see vegetables for sale, we see bread and candy, we even see purses for sale. At around 6:58 the guy filming buys candy and speaks to the female shop clerk in Russian. At the end the guy filming asks his buddy “how many words have you learned in the past 3 weeks” which is weird, I have never read about any tours of North Korea being over a week..so maybe these guys weren't there on an official tour. Maybe they started studying Korean a week or 2 before their trip. In any case this absolutely does not strike me as propaganda signed off on by N.K. and I get the impression of guys doing something they know they shouldn't technically. Notice that they don't linger, they don't try and speak to anyone other than when they buy candy and the video is very short. I get the impression that the market and the monuments were all places they had been before. Like the tour guide had taken them there already and they just went and retraced their steps on their own because yolo. What's interesting to me though is that market was full of Koreans. Like yes, the lady they bought candy from spoke some Russian because she is used to seeing tourists in her market….but that market was also full of local people. That is, it is a real market actually.

Here is another one that I can’t embed here directly that I recommend watching on YouTube Proper. Like I have said, I personally want to visit North Korea one of these days so I have looked into the details of what you are allowed to do there. Besides not being allowed to leave your tour group, filming soldiers is strictly forbidden. Yet that’s exactly what they are doing at the beginning of that video. At around 2:00 minutes when they are crossing the road the guy filming explains that in Pyongyang cars have priority at pedestrian cross walks and that honestly strikes me as a sign of wisdom, common sense, and a just society. I personally always hustle when at a pedestrian cross walk and I loathe able bodied people who casually stroll when traffic is waiting. At 3:26 we see a food kiosk….At 4:09 they are walking behind some schoolgirls and the filmer notes that they all have identical haircuts. At around 6:09 he says that regular people have internet, cell phones etc but “not everyone”. At 6:56 the filmer explains the symbolism behind the 3 statues he is recording. He says “3 monuments that reflect the political ideals of the Korean Democratic Peoples Republic, Grandpa and Grandma raise their Grand Children, while Mom and Dad either defend the state from attacks by imperialist, that’s the second monument with Mom and Dad with rifles, or over there, Mom and Dad work in a factory, for the wellbeing and strengthening of the Korean Peoples Democratic Republic…cool”.

Make of those what you will Respected Readers, but like I said, IMHO those are a legit tiny look at the real Pyongyang. When we see the North Koreans in those videos, they don’t look at all like they are stage props, those look exactly people going about their daily routines. The explanation that six years ago some Russian Tourist just snuck out of the hotel and retraced their steps around some famous monuments makes more sense than this was all stage managed between Official Pyongyang and a very obscure Russian Travel Blogger. If this was a Propaganda Piece than Pyongyang would have probably shown some bustling little village with happy, well fed peasants kissing portraits of Kim. Instead, we see short videos in walking distance of where these guys were staying and normal people doing normal things. We see people that are by no means whatsoever lavishly dressed, but they don’t look impoverished either. Presumably fishing in the middle of the city is quite popular because every penny counts for regular North Koreans and there likely isn’t much to do around town for entertainment anyway. But that does not equal bloody tyranny by any means either. Those schoolgirls have only one haircut option, no access to tik tok or Instagram, they all have the same clothes more or less, but they also don’t have to worry about Pakistanis raping them and literally turning them into kebab either. We definitely see far less vehicular traffic though taxis and public transport are present. Generally, for a capital city I would say that even the amount of people out and about is pretty modest. But it’s spotlessly clean, presumably very safe, there are markets selling things, food kiosks, and it’s Korean and going to stay that way. It would be false to extrapolate what we see in the capital onto the entire country of course. Conditions in the countryside are likely quite a bit rougher, and nobody has given us any legit objective footage of what’s happening in the backwoods. Here are a few photos I have found on a Russian Language Telegram Channel simply called KDNR (Korean Democratic Peoples Republic) that apparently shows village life in the Country.

I don't know when those were taken or where, but I see very poor people. Like you might see anywhere in the 3rd world. No mass graves or cannibalism, just 3rd world village life that you could expect to come across in the majority of countries on earth.

We also have some videos from Chinamen who fly their drones over the border. I can’t find that footage on YouTube without annoying AI or Indian commentary so if you are actually curious check out that embedded VK link of the original video minus gay commentary. In it we see a fairly normal, poor town with little automobile traffic and not many people about. Probably life in that town isn’t paradise but it also doesn’t look like an open-air prison. It just looks like a poor town somewhere.

In summary life in North Korea isn’t ideal like some over enthusiastic 3rd Wordlist might claim but it’s not the worst place on earth either by a long shot. Hell, I would rather live in Pyongyang than say a ghetto in Chicago, Newark, or London. Seriously, if I have to pick between Best Korea or the internet and a large selection of GMO slop plus feral diversity I will learn to get by without the internet. On the other hand, I will take the internet and my relative comfy life in Belarus over Best Korea….As long we don’t see the Pakistanis showing up here at least. As for the North Koreans that run away from the country I think I have made a pretty good case here that most don’t leave because they want democracy and are on the verge of cannibalism without McDonald’s and KFC. They are just poor, and like most “migrants” in the world they go where they think they can make money easier. Lucky for them, China is right next door and that’s where most North Korean illegal immigrants stay. However, unlike the illegal immigrants we are accustomed to in the West North Koreans actually work and for the most part the Chinese authorities just leave them alone unless Beijing gets mad at Pyongyang for some reason which occasionally happens. The behavior of the North Korean Border Jumpers never provokes the Chinese though, they are actually hard working and besides the visa violation business they don’t cause any problems. While the border jumping is of course not legal, we still need to be honest and acknowledge that the behavior of North Koreans when they are abroad, whether legally or not does not reflect badly on Pyongyang. Even their illegal border jumpers fit in fine….in China. In South Korea the North Korean Refugees have a suicide rate 3 times higher than the average, and the average suicide rate in South Korea is the second highest in the world. Why is there no suicide wave amongst North Korean Refugees in China though? What’s especially crazy is that in China the threat of deportation is very low, but it still exists. In South Korea as long as you make your sob video there is no threat of deportation as far as I know. Nonetheless it looks like compared to North Koreans that stay in China that the ones in the South are outright miserable. The only thing that I can come up with to explain this is that China is basically North Korea with more internet, consumer products, some nightlife and a wider food selection. In contrast, South Korea is straight up late stage judeo-western neoliberal capitalism. The fact that many North Koreans that finally end up in South Korea spend years in China first without becoming suicidal and negatively disposed to China indicates to me that there is just something spiritually rotten in South Korea. Not saying South Korea is worse than the U.S. or the U.K., I have met plenty of decent people from that country while I was living in California. I also knew some people while I was in the Army that were stationed there and their general opinion was that it was OK. Nothing amazing, nothing too bad. But all the people I am discussing here, myself, my Army Buddies, the South Koreans I met in the U.S., we are all products of the late judeo-neoliberal order. We have known nothing else; in other words, Americans and South Koreans are one people and spiritually closer than North Koreans and South Koreans. North Koreans only realize this after making the fateful decision to leave China and go South. However, those North Koreans that stay in China do just fine..because despite China having more gadgets and the trappings of the modern world, they haven’t gone full neoliberal to nearly the same extent as South Korea.

Pyongyang

All this isn’t to say that North Korea doesn’t have its structural problems, but its structural problems are the same as say Iran’s, Russia, and China’s. For example:

The most notorious of the confirmed escapes is the counselor-envoy of the embassy in London, Thae Young-ho, who, together with his family, left the diplomatic mission and requested asylum. According to the BBC, he lived in the UK for about 10 years and was engaged in propaganda, holding the second post after the ambassador. The embassy tried to establish the whereabouts of the disappeared diplomat but was unable to do so. Although it was not clear at first which country would give him asylum, Thae Young-ho eventually arrived in Seoul, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean diplomat ever to defect to the South. The reasons for the escape are unknown, but a spokesman for the Unification Ministry suggested that it could be disillusionment with the North Korean regime and a desire for freedom. According to some reports, the escape took place back in July, but, according to Reuters, the North Korean diplomatic representative in London did not confirm this information until the last moment. According to the South Korean media, in the first half of 2016, at least 10 North Korean diplomats who worked in diplomatic missions in Europe and Southeast Asia escaped. Including the former third secretary of the DPRK consulate in St. Petersburg, Kim Chol Song, who reached the ROK on August 18 with his family, who was initially considered missing and even put on the wanted list. In fact, Kim secretly flew to Minsk, from there to Ukraine, and then by roundabout routes to South Korea.

North Korean Diplomats who spend long periods in the West with their families have a tendency to get used to luxury. The same Article notes:

A more interesting second part of the question is whether it is possible to talk about a mass exodus of the elite. Yes, there has been such a trend lately, but it should be noted that all high-profile escapes are diplomats or employees of trade missions. And, as a rule, these are people who have been outside the DPRK for quite a long time. It is clear that in the case of Thae Yong Ho, such a person really did not want to go back, and especially not to return the children, who in ten years had become more representatives of Western culture and would hardly perceive their native realities positively. According to the Western press, it was this, and not disappointment in the North Korean system, that was the main reason that the deputy ambassador who received the order to return became a defector. But there is another important factor that the South Koreans overlook. Shortly before this whole series of escapes, there was a high-profile corruption scandal in Bangladesh. The authorities expelled the first secretary of the embassy from the country - a diplomat named Han Sung-ik, using his position, illegally imported cigarettes and electronics into the country for a total of almost 500 thousand dollars. Customs managed to intercept the entire batch. According to the country’s authorities, this is not the first time that the first secretary of the North Korean embassy has been caught in a crime. According to them, Han Sung-ik’s predecessor was expelled from Bangladesh when he was caught with 27 kilograms of illegally transported gold. The cost of the cargo was then estimated at almost one and a half million dollars. The South Korean media, of course, wrote about this, as well as the fact that after this story, Kim Jong-un ordered a broad and tough check of all relevant structures to determine whether anyone else was engaged in “illegal commercial activities.” We know that North Korea’s parallel economy is very widespread, despite the government’s attempts to combat it: corruption allegations, for example, were a solid part of the “Jang Song-thaek criminal case.” In addition, the impact of sanctions is manifested in the fact that, unable to interactwith the international banking system, North Korean trade representatives and diplomats are forced to carry large amounts of cash with them under the guise of diplomatic immunity. It is reasonable that this opens up more opportunities for various corruption schemes, and that those involved in them could honestly decide that the status of a non-returnee is much better than returning to their homeland as a victim of a corruption case, especially since, according to North Korean tradition, a corrupt official usually turns out to be not only a corrupt official, but also a spy, a moral corrupter and a representative of an anti-party group. All this together pulls, if not for the death penalty, then for a harsh term in the camps.

So, there you have it Respected Readers, North Koreans who spend lots of time abroad become corrupt, materialistic, and prone to abusing their positions for personal gain. Rather than risk going home and being executed they defect and cry about Kims Tyranny. Same exact story with Russia, China, Iran etc. North Korea which is probably the only semi legit member of the axis of resistance has the exact same intractable problem as every other country in the world that sometimes gets surly with the west. They all have a disgusting National Elite whose interest do not coincide with the common people of the nations they are representing. That article I quoted above is from 2016, and afaik the problem with frequently defecting members of the elite has somewhat decreased since then. In 2023 a North Korean Diplomat in Cuba defected and in 2019 the ambassadors to Kuwait and Italy defected. So even if the problem has gotten “better” it’s by no means gone away. On the other hand, maybe it’s for the best that these worms just defect as opposed to going back to North Korean and further poisoning the system. IDK TBH, I am assuming that the western handlers of these North Korean Traitors would prefer that they go home and start subtly pushing for liberalization. That this doesn’t appear to be happening might be down to that Pyongyang really does execute societal elites suspected of treason, corruption, and incompetence.

Basically, in North Korea the elite is still subject to being terrorized and I fully support that. I truly hope that is why we see defections; corrupt officials simply would not want to return to North Korea where they will be subject to being shot with anti-aircraft guns if they suggest that maybe KFC and Starbucks wouldn’t be that bad plus have you seen how nice Elizaveta Peskovs penthouse in Paris is? That’s my hope at least and it’s also possible that one day Best Korea will get a weaker leader and enter it’s Gorbachev Phase. Guess we will know in a decade or 2.