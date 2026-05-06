Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Eldritch's avatar
Eldritch
5d

Best Korea!!

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ChaoticEvilSociety's avatar
ChaoticEvilSociety
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Good take. I personally never bought all this emotional "tyranny" BS they tell us in the west about NK. Too bad most people fall for it, even at the most idiotic torture stories and such. There were even reports that people were executed for not sobbing hard enough when Kim Jong-Il died. I call BS on that.

I know some guy who was in NK several times and while he is a a bit too enthusiastic about it for my taste, I believe him when he told me it is just a normal country. And he is not some commie.

Also this "propaganda" claim. Maybe the tours only show the best things, maybe not. Maybe Pyongyang is a nice city(although a bit too clinical for my taste, but I wasn´t there) for real. So what? What is the difference to all the tourist to westernised countries? Yeah, visit some castle, a museum and maybe a fancy restaurant. Then you haven´t seen how the city really is. Oh, maybe you better don´t walk there after dark because some non-whites might rob you or worse.

About the oh-so free South Korea. Sorry, but not sorry, who really wants to live in that incel shithole? They even introduced some law that makes it a crime to make AI generated porn. While such an activity might be silly I don´t see where the real crime is, and how it justifies a penalty up to 7 years. Ok, now which state is the real tyranny? Maybe they should try to fix their family system, then South Koreans might start again to have children. Instead, in many cities kindergardens and schools get closed because there are no children anymore.

Not saying that the NK system is perfect, since I´m more free-spirited I wouldn´t want to live in such an autocracy. OTOH the ethnic factor should also be considered. East-asians(the mongolid race for that) are far more conformistic, therefore they might be ok with the leader system. Not that I hold it against them. It´s just their nature. OTOH this also is the reason that there is not much crime in these countries, even in the westernised Japan.

Still, if I´m being honest, if I only had the choice between a dictatorship that genuinely cares for it´s people and a "free" western democracy where you are free until a migrant stabs you or some homely female judge sentences you for "hate speech" while giving lenient sentences to rapists and even murderers I would choose the first one every time. On a side note, AFAIK NK is one of the few remaining states that isn´t involved in a jewish banking system. For sure one reason why they hate this state.

Quite honestly I hope Kim Jong Un rules for a long time. His father was already old when he came to power, but since he was rather young there should be some decades ahead for him.

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