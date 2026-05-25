The concept of multipolarism has taken a fairly brutal thrashing over the past few years. In its most simple form multipolarism just means that America shouldn’t rule the entire world. Pseudo intellectual wizards like Dugin and his legions of Zanon cultist have turned that simple proposition into a convoluted ideology that nobody understands because it has no positive content or program behind it. Duginist Multipolarism is a flexible rhetorical construct that is designed to serve the needs of Concave Headed Kremlin Fan Boys who live in the west arguing with Concave Headed anti Russians on Twitter and Substack. The Western Duginist Apologist will smugly lecture the anti Russian about how Dugins word salad and anti European proclamations are actually subtly pro-European because the people running Europe hate Europe. The anti-Russian meanwhile can’t comprehend that Dugin doesn’t speak for normal Russians any more than Ben Shapiro speaks for most Americans. It’s entirely possible that Dugin was introduced into the twitter swamp specifically to discredit the concept of multipolarity and associate it with anti-Whiteness and incomprehensible word salad that repels anyone who doesn’t have the mentality of a cult fanatic. BTW Shapiro has way more insider access to the people that make decisions in Washington and Tel Aviv than Dugin does in regard to Russia. In all likelihood the only genuinely influential person that Dugin has access to is Constantine Malofeev whereas Shapiro can arrange phone calls with anyone from Trump to Netanyahu, yet drooling Zanon Cultist and anti Russians are arguing over Dugin.

One of the coolest and most interesting men who has ever lived, I’m talking about Otto Ernst Remer here of course was famously sympathetic to the USSR and hostile to Western Zog because he believed that the USSR was more open to non-exploitative relations with Europe than the U.S. The book we are going to review today is evidence that Remer was correct though the focus of it is on late Soviet and Russian Politics in the Middle East. The author is named Vycheslav Matuzov and a few months ago he published his memoirs under the title “In the Circle of the Soviet Elite, half a century of Diplomatic Service”. Matuzov spent decades working in the Middle East on behalf of the USSR’s Central Committee starting in the early 60s. Unfortunately, it appears that Matuzov never crossed paths with Remer but they were often working in the same countries at the same time.

All block quotes for todays post are taken from this book entitled “In the Circle of the Soviet Elite” by former Soviet Diplomat Vycheslav Matuzov

I’ve said more than once that I find Eurasianism gay, and I still maintain that stance but there is a small caveat. When I say it’s gay, I’m speaking specifically of the incomprehensible Duginist concept and all the yammering about “Eurasian Sovereigntist vs the Atlanticist”. The Old School straightforward Soviet Style Nation Building in the Middle East that we are going to touch on today was benign to White Interest and made sense within the context it happened, and the capital that the USSR built amongst the Arabs during the Cold War still hasn’t been utterly exhausted to this day. In my long post about Dugin, we covered how he is utterly misrepresented as some kind of neo-Soviet in the West whereas in reality he is the opposite. The Eurasinism he pushes is heavy on the “Traditionalism” fapping whereas the Arab Regimes that the Soviets Supported against Isreal and the Wahhabis were secular and progressive in the non-LGBTQ sense. For example, this is how Matuzov describes the USSRs reaction to Hafez Assad seizing power in Syria:

He came to power as the result of a Military Coup in 1970 which the Soviet Leadership perceived with skepticism. The position of the Party which was reflected in our official documents was that we were opposed to forced regime change for a simple reason. Today someone launches a coup in our favor, and tomorrow the Americans will show up with bags of money and pay him to change course in their favor. We preferred to rely on leaders with firm convictions, including Nationalist who would remain loyal to their ideals even under torture, we didn’t need mercenaries, we needed real allies. Hafez was however an exception to this rule. He was a member of the Baath Party which pursued Arab Socialist rebirth which made them our natural allies. It was a secular, nationalist, socialist movement that opposed French and British Colonialism. They were on the same side of the barricade as the Soviet Union and their goal to unite the Arab World took hold in the hearts of millions.

As long as the nationalist in question were opposed to the West and progressive in the old school Marixst sense the USSR was open to working with them against common enemies, in the Middle East these enemies were Israel, America, the U.K. and CIA/MI6 Wahhabis. This is a form “multipolarism” or 3rd worldism if you will that I find perfectly reasonable and so did Otto Ernst Remer. Especially stupid/anti Russian/ anticommunist Right Wingers will decry any solidarity with non-Whites as bad 3rd worldism but this form of fairly common thinking on the dissident right borders on willful solipsism imo. “The enemy of my enemy is not always my friend therefore none of this is my concern” they huff and puff. Matuzovs memoirs here show that the Arab world that existed back in day though was one that Arabs wouldn’t want to flee from in droves. When Israel gets its way, you get more refugees, more wars etc etc. Imagine Respected Readers, the stupid right-winger in question sees the Arabs as an abstract non-White nuisance that he need not care about while Israel and America are destroying their countries because they are over there where non-Whites live. It doesn’t affect him in the moment but then when a flood of “refugees” is directed to the west by the jews, suddenly these Arabs are real and brake through his wall of solipsism. The dumb ass will never admit however that there is an actual connection between the West and Israel rampaging across the Middle East and the “refugees” that he hates. According to him “we” just need to take back our countries and ban immigration, as for the wars…well those don’t affect us and cheering for the 3rd world non-Whites to win against the jews and the west is brown coded and even worse….it might result in us all speaking Chinese. At least according to John Carter.

With that rant out of the way I should probably explain a bit about who Vyacheslav Matuzov is.

Vycheslav Matuzov

He was born in 1941 in Tomsk Oblast into an ordinary family. Upon finishing primary school in 1955 he began studying to become a geologist at the age of 14 but in 1960 he was conscripted into the Army and served for 3 years. While he was doing his time as a conscript Matuzov heard from an older enlisted soldier about the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. Back in those days this diplomatic school was fairly unknown to the wider public, Matuzov writes:

Now days everyone knows about MGIMO (Moscow Gosydarstvennie Institute Mezhdonarodnie Otneshenie, as the diplomatic school is called in Russian) but back then the existence of this institute wasn’t widely discussed. It wasn’t a secret but knowledge about it wasn’t widely disseminated. The brochures which discussed the states top education institutions made no mention of it but it’s name was written on the plaque of the Crimean Bridge Building in Moscow where it used to be located

Matuzov made a good impression while in the Army and received a recommendation for admittance to MGIMO by a superior officer and this combined with the politics of the Khruschev era which favored giving career lifts to people from humble backgrounds helped him get accepted into the school. If you read my post about the end of the USSR, you might remember that anyone sent to work abroad automatically became part of the Nomenklatura Class and Matuzov identifies himself as one of them. You know my thoughts about that class, and Matuzov actually confirms some of the stuff I wrote about them in his book. This shouldn’t be surprising since I quoted an interview with him in that post and it was that interview which convinced me to order his memoirs. We aren’t going get into that here though, today we are just going to scratch the surface of his take on the Soviet Role in the Middle East and how it evolved and then sadly devolved, and also his thoughts about recent history over there. He has some very thought provoking stuff to say about 9-11, the Arab Spring, and his explanation of why Saddam met the fate he did will have ☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik) taking a well-deserved victory lap. We will briefly cover Matuzovs time at the diplomatic school in the next post where I go over his thoughts about the Nomenklatura, but he passed all the exams and became an Arab Specialist. He did not work for the Ministry of Foreign of Affairs however, but rather the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR. For the purpose of brevity, we will initial this organization with IDCC from here on out. The IDCC was the successor to the Old Komitern which had been disbanded by Stalin in 1943. The IDCC was founded that same year and according to Matuzov while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked with Official Governments, the IDCC worked with organizations and non government bodies on behalf of the USSR. The AI describes it like this:

The IDCC was just as important as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and worked very closely with GRU. Matuza would have an eventful career, he would meet Yasar Arafat many times, Mohammed Abbas who is the head of the Palestinian National Authority, Hamad Al Thani who was the Qatari Head of State from 1995-2013, Amin Gemayel who was President of Lebanon from 1982-88, he would even get to meet Saddam Hussein. Upon completing his studies at the diplomatic school which included a very thorough course on the Arab Language he was attached to the Ministry Foreign Affairs an interpreter for a few years due to a severe shortage of qualified Arab Speakers.

He shares some interesting recollections about this early period of his career, but I will cover most of them in the next post, for now let’s check out the very first assignment he was given when he was finally working directly for the IDCC. The context here is that Matuzov’s immediate superior has a received a request from the Lebanese Communist for copies of documents held in the IDCC archives relating to the creation of the Lebanese Communist Party. Back in the 1920s the Comintern had been very active in creating local Communist Parties all over the Middle East and the Lebanese wanted to know more about the history of their organization. Matuzov was tasked with reviewing these documents and making a recommendation about whether or not to release them:

When I read these documents, I was struck by the fact that the leadership of many of these local parties weren’t even Arabs. All things considered, this was likely by design of the Comintern who didn’t want to risk the emergence of any kind of Arab Nationalism. But that wasn’t the reason that I decided that these documents shouldn’t be shown to foreign communist parties. The correspondence contained in them held many cases of outright filthy language and derogatory expressions and nothing good would come from showing them to our fraternal allies abroad

Most of my Respected Readers won’t be surprised by the fact that the leadership of the original communist parties in the middle east weren’t Arabs and that’s not what I find interesting about what Matuzov is relating. What’s worth reflecting on is that a bunch of unprofessional jews working in the Comintern were able to create and lead a bunch of Arab Communist Parties that worked on behalf of Moscow in the Islamic World. Contrast this with the R.F. today that can’t even create any pro-Moscow Organizations in Ukraine or anywhere else in the former USSR to say nothing of the rest of the world. Also contrast what Matuzov is writing about the early Comintern with what he wrote about Hafiz Assad which we read earlier, Assad was a Nationalist who favored Pan Arab Unity and this suited the IDCC just fine so long as Syria opposed Britain, the U.S. and all their CIA/MI6 Wahhabis. The USSR of the 1920s and that of 1970 were not exactly the same country.

The first especially important foreigner Matuzov met on behalf of the IDCC was Yemen’s Abdul Fattah Ismail. Ismail was the co-founder of the National Front for the Liberation of South Yemen who were fighting for independence from British Rule. There was viscous factional infighting within the National Front between supporters of Ismail who preferred cooperation with the USSR and a rival group that preferred cooperation with China. In1970 Ismail made a trip to the USSR and Matuzov was charged with escorting him around the country on a sightseeing tour and to establish whether or not Ismail would be a reliable allie. After the 2 built had a built a rapport Ismail said to Matuzov “Vyacheslav, this trip I have made to you will decide whether I live or die”.

Yemeni Stamp featuring Abdul Ismail

If Ismail returned to Yemen with empty hands his factional rivals who favored China would bury him in other words. Matuzov comments:

Relations between the USSR and China had been almost outright hostile since 1969 and by throwing in his lot with Moscow, Ismail was risking a lot. If we didn’t support him at the required level, it would have left him open to the attacks of his political opponents with all the ensuing consequences.

This recollection from Matuzov cuts to the heart of the 3rd worldism question and how it properly needs to be understood. The Rightwingers who wax indigent about any solidarity with non Whites or 3rd worlders do so from the presupposition that whatever is happening between ZOG and the 3rd world countries in question doesn’t affect them therefore it’s cucked to sympathize with non Whites, or that we should support ZOG because in themselves colonial politics aren’t bad and the real problem is just that we don’t control our institutions. But let’s take a second to examine what Ismail said to Matuzov, and how Matuzov described the situation Ismail was in. It’s already beyond question that when ZOG wins the war that the concave headed rightwinger was either indifferent to or supported that the jews will send refugees to his country. At that point the drooling imbecile will get mad at the jews and government whose war he was too red pilled to oppose, and he will demand that normies “wake up” and take back their countries or something inane like that. Then when the refugees start killing and raping people the moron will site this behavior as why we need another war in the 3rd world, rinse, repeat.

The concave headed rightwinger is so uncompromisingly anti 3rd world that he is willing to tacitly support whatever wars the jews are planning over there. Then when the 3rd world “refugees” show up in his country making demands thanks to the same jews he tacitly supports he is outraged and supports ZOGs next war based on the behavior of refuges ZOG shipped in after their last war. Let’s compare this approach to the Soviet one. In the Soviet scheme the 3rd worlders show up hat in hand, begging for support. They do not show up making demands at all, they are grateful for whatever the USSR was willing to do, and the USSR dictated all the terms to them. The USSR imported students and military officers who then went home and became faithful allies to Moscow. The enemy of my enemy isn’t my friend the concave headed rightwinger screeches, meanwhile Moscow’s approached turned begging 3rd worlders into faithful friends. The concave headed rightwingers principled no compromise with brown people approach just makes everyone despise you, the 3rd worlders hate you when they show up in your country because they smell your weakness and you aren’t in a position to dictate anything. Sure, your countries military helped destroy their country, but they understand that your government is as hostile to you in your country as is to them in theirs. Furthermore, the jews and your government which they run and whose wars you implicitly or even overtly support just piss on you no matter what. So, who is the bigger cuckold really? The person who vicariously gets off on jews and the government he supposedly opposes bombing brown people, or the people that can literally turn brown people into allies against a common enemy?

But the enemy of my enemy isn’t my friend….well are the jews your enemy or not? When they win you will lose something no matter what but if the brown people win you lose nothing, you just get less “refugees”. But why did Ismail show up begging Matuzov to recommend to his superiors that it was in the USSRs interest to help him? Because back then USSR was respected and seen as a strong power that was capable of opposing Israel and the West. If you are strong than you have nothing to worry about when it comes to 3rd worlders. The concave headed rightwingers hardline anti 3rd worldism is a symptom of weakness and stupidity. Since Whites are weak and dispossessed at home he vicariously feels strong when his government and the jews blow shit up in the 3rd world. The Muslims that the jews imported are horrible, therefore blowing up an Iranian School is some kind of revenge and those who call it out as criminal are brown coded and love the Pakistanis that rape and murder White girls in Europe. The USSR never had such a problem though and the students and military officers who showed up there respected their hosts as a rule. In any case when a rightwinger is above caring about ZOG wars because he doesn’t want to tarnish his internet identity with sympathy for browns, he is simping for the jews full stop because they will reap all the benefits of the war and proWhites will receive problems. The dissident who simply opposes the wars avoids simping for jews and should the brown people win somehow, he will get less “migrants” and a weakened ZOG. It’s that simple really.

Matuzov was able to convince his bosses that Ismail was worth backing and the results were:

After the Yemeni Socialist Party (the new name for the National Front after they started receiving Soviet Patronage) threw in their lot with Moscow we gave them support across the board. A Public Scientific Institute was opened Adin under the patronage of the Central Committee of the USSR where local cadres were prepared. Many of our leading Arab Specialist passed through this institute in the capacity of translators, but the most important development was in the realm of military cooperation. We obtained the ability to establish Naval and Airforce bases on the Yemeni Island of Sokotora as well as a huge base in Berber on the coast of Somaliland. If one glances at a map, it’s obvious that these 2 points occupy the entrance to the Bab-el-Mandeb Straight and the Red Sea. This gave us control over one of the most important maritime arteries in the world.

This is fairly basic great power projection stuff here, not much different than what the U.S. does all over the place. I just wonder why this falls under bad third worldism whereas the US’s involvement in 3rd world countries all over the world isn’t according to anti Russians and those who diligently sniff out 3rd worldist deviations on the right. In any case for those of us with enough sense to understand that it is in our interest for the U.S. and Israel to lose on the world stage the USSR’s investment into Yemen is paying dividends to this very day. In the early 2000s old Yemeni contacts got in touch with Matuzov and had him arrange a contract with the Russian M.O.D for Yemen to purchase modern weapons from Russia. Matuzov writes

The next time the Government (in Yemen) collapsed, and the country descended into civil war this huge arsenal fell into the hands of all the conflicting sides including the Houthis. Yemen’s ability to stand its ground against the world’s leading powers are a direct result of the relations laid down during the Soviet Era.

Of course, the Houthis ability to inflict pain on Isreal and the U.S. is very limited. But it’s also thanks to the country being flooded with Soviet and Russian weapons that the U.S. can’t just occupy the country right quick and set up more bases from which to bomb Iran and concentrate forces for ground operations. That is a good thing for those us who are intelligent enough to know that less success for ZOG abroad is good for everyone including Whites.

Let’s now examine in a bit more detail what Matuzov had to say about Baathist Syria which was built with heavy Soviet Support. This is very important because Europe has received a flood of Syrian Refuges as well as non Syrian Refuges who were admitted in large numbers using the war in Syria as a pretext. SS Cosplaying dissidents insist that ZOGs domestic and foreign policies are 2 completely different things, and one should oppose the former while supporting the later because opposing the latter is bad thirdworldism. Well with Syria Matuzov provides an example of how Hafez Assad built a country with Soviet help that Syrians would have been fine with living in.

Hafez Assad

We already read about how the Soviets in the 70s saw Hafez Assads pan Arab Nationalism as a plus in total contrast to the early Comintern of the 1920s. Now let’s look at who Hafez’s primary enemies were in Syria according to Matuzov:

Assad’s primary opponents weren’t rival Baathist from Iraq or loyalist of Nassir, they were operatives of the Muslim Brotherhood. British Special Services had created this organization which attracted religious fanatics who justified their activities with appeals to Islamic Piety. In practice the Brotherhood conducted covert and terrorist activities on behalf of the British.

If you hate Islam just know that when you support ZOGs foreign policy, you are supporting the most radical form of Islam that exists. The Soviet Union and its proxies in the Middle East consistently tried to secularize society and stamp out the Wahhabis and Salafists, ZOG proxies in contrast put up a facade of LBTQ friendly Muslim States while in practice strengthening groups like ISIS, Al Qaeda etc. No Baathist or Assad Loyalist ever drove a truck at full speed into a Christmas Market in Europe. Also, the Muslim fanatics that fill the ranks of ZOG proxy armies in the Middle East are often led and filled out by middle easterners that were radicalized in Europe and America. The SS Cosplayer justifies his support for ZOG foreign policy based on the behavior of Muslim fanatics in Europe, and ZOG radicalizes these same Muslims in Europe to provide cadres for its wars on behalf of Israel in the Middle East. Wars which the SS Cosplayer supports. It’s truly baffling how dumb the pro war segment of the dissident right is. Matuzov first visited Syria during the early years of Assads rein and according to him outside of the population centers it was a pretty barren and even dirty place. However, in short order with Soviet help:

The Euphrates hydroelectric station was built, oil and gas sources were quickly found, and accompanying infrastructure was rapidly put in place for exploitation. Large scale modern housing projects were widely embarked on and the country was transformed before my eyes.

Matuzov talks about taking trips to Syria in the 90s specifically to buy tuxedos and suits of Syrian Production that were nicer than the designer European brands in Moscow and about 7or8 times cheaper. He continues:

The country fed itself, clothed itself, and built itself. The bank of the Barada was full of restaurants, one of which I frequently dined at with my friends from the Consul in Beirut. They had their own orchards which produced Arak, an excellent red grape vodka. Assad seized power in an agrarian desert and left behind a fully industrialized, self-sufficient country. He didn’t simply give his people western slogans about democracy but rather left them with a country that was economically independent. That it my view is the highest form of sovereignty.

Matuzov describes Hafez Assads rule as “iron fisted” and “authoritarian” but deems that this is exactly what was called for to keep the British rent a jihadist in check and logically this is what a non cucked pro White dissident ought to support. Arguing otherwise puts you in the position of simping for Islamic Fanatics financed and supported by the very ZOG West Governments you oppose in the domestic policy sense. Who is the real 3rd worldist here? The person who supports stamping out bronze age fanaticism and turning the Middle East into a little mirror of the West, or the person who supports turning the Middle East into a war torn hell hole ruled by bronze age fanatics?

Syria back in Hafez Assads day

Raqqah in the 1960s. Not the West and not exactly paradise but considering what it looked like just a few decades prior it's a big improvement

Then you have the jews funneling the refuges from these wars into the west where they are radicalized by spooks with the result being that the west itself becomes a bit more 3rd world. So, I repeat, who is the actual “3rd worldist”? The guy who wants ZOGs objectives overseas to be unrealized, or the guy who asserts that ZOGs foreign and domestics objectives are 2 different things and one can support the wars regardless of them making the targeted countries and the west itself much more 3rd world? Also let’s contrast Matuzovs Old School Soviet Era Brezhnev approach to 3rd worldism and Dugins multipolarism. Duginism is full of slogans about “traditionalism” whereas Matuzovs Soviet based preference is about turning the 3rd world into a little version of the Socialist USSR complete with Nationalism even. That is, Matuzovs vision is much, much closer to Old School European Colonialism with the only huge difference being that the USSR bought loyalty and stability on the international stage and was not concerned with exploitative resource extraction. After all, the USSR had enough natural resources and the know how to extract them in those days.

In closing his chapter on Syria Matuzov notes that “it is rapidly returning to the stone age that Assad brought it out of” and he points out that many of the jihadist don’t even speak Arabic. Like we noted above, these rent a jihadist are often radicalized abroad and especially in Europe where the Jihadi Imams are covered by the spook apparatus who need these proxy armies. Once more, if you think ZOGs domestic and foreign policies are 2 separate things you are lying to yourself/coping or just a total imbecile. Russia is not off the hook though, I have seen plenty of videos from Syria where the rent a jihadist are speaking Russian. Moscow is doing its part to support ZOG Wests proxy wars for Israel, besides sabotaging the Syrian Army when it was on the cusp of victory in 2016 Russia’s spook apparatus is just as supportive of Wahhabism as is the CIA, MI6, etc. Presumably lots of Jolani’s people came straight from the Uzbek and Tajik ghettos of Russia. This provides a segue into when Soviet Policy started going very wrong according to Matuzov:

With in a short period several General Secretaries came and went in the USSR. Brezhnev died in 1982 and Andropov took his place and within 2 years he was replaced by Chernenko followed by Gorbachev in 1985. The Perestroika era Soviet Leadership had their own views on how to conduct affairs in the Middle East, for example our relations with the Syrian Baathist gradually worsened. Gorbachev fully surrounded himself with advisors and ministers of pro-western and pro-Israeli orientation. By the time Yeltsin came on the scene we had all but surrendered the Middle East. This was the manifestation of a battle that had been taking place in the USSR for a few decades prior to the 1990s. One day in 1974 I was sitting in the kitchen at the home Vadim Rumynitsev with Evgeneni Primakov. Primakov voiced the opinion that our socialist system was not justified based on the level of wealth it produced and that it ought to be replaced. When I started to join him in conversation and ask questions Rumynitsev kicked me under the table to shut me up.

In 1974 Primakov was one of the directors of the famous Soviet “Pravda” Magazine and one of the most influential people in the IDCC where Matuzov had began his career. We can be fairly certain that Primakov was voicing the opinion of many people in the higher layers of the Nomenklatura Class. He was jewish by ethnicity, and his father had been sent to the gulag under Stalin but unfortunately, he was not executed. Like with many great men of history Stalin was if anything too timid. From 1998 to 1999 he would be the Prime Minister of the R.F., from 1996 to 1998 he would be the Foreign Minister, he was the director of Foreign Intelligence from 1991 to 1996 and he was the Speaker of the Supreme Soviet Union from 1990 to 1991. The jew that had voiced the opinion that the USSRs socialist system should be replaced would be occupying positions of the highest influence during the nadir of both the USSR and R.F’s existence. Once more, if you are a hysterical anti Soviet/anti Russian you really, really need to thank the jews for their service.

We also see Matuzov confirming that the highest leadership of the USSR was not in any way desperately trying to hold back fierce pro-western Nationalist fighting to join the Faustian/Nietzschean/Promethean/Apollian/Civilization. On the contrary, the highest Soviet Leadership in its terminal phase consisted of people with pro-western inclinations and pro-western a priori means pro-Israeli. And please don’t come at me with “pro-western doesn’t automatically mean pro-Israeli, for example based and red pilled Utashe Frandjo Tudjam said some pretty racy stuff about the jews”. Forgive the clunky translation but here are a few screenshots from a Balkaneer Site about former Yugoslavian States relations with Israel:

So, Tudjman apologized to Bnai Brith about his edgy remarks and removed the racy stuff from the 1996 edition of his book and now days Croatia cooperates militarily with Israel in the name of anti-fascism just like almost every other country in the world besides Iran and North Korea. So yes, it’s not at all an exaggeration to say that at the zoomed out, big picture level that pro-western means pro-Israel in todays geopolitical reality and that was already true in the USSRs twilight years when it was led by pro westerners.

Getting back to Primakov Matuzov gives us another example of his perfidy:

Already during Andropov’s tenure as KGB Head secret contacts were established with Israel to discuss delicate matters in regard to Soviet Relations with Arab countries according to what Primakov wrote in his memoirs. After a trip to Baghdad where he discussed matters relating to the Kurds Primakov returned to Moscow via Tel Aviv where he met with Israeli Prime Mister Golda Meir and only afterwords did he report to Anropov about the outcome of his meeting in Baghdad. He openly admits this in his memoirs.

Golda Meir was Israeli Prime Minister from 1969 to 1974 and Andropov aka Fleckenstein was KGB head from 1967 to 1982. So that means within a few years of taking over KGB Andopov was already working to undermine the USSRs position in the middle east in favor of Israel.

Arch villains and wreckers Primakov on the left with Andropov.

It was also in 1974 that Primakov was saying that Soviet Socialism had to go. What Primakov admitted to with his down low consultations with Israel is nothing short of outright conspiracy IMO and Stalin would have never trusted reports about how to run affairs in the Middle East that were filtered through 2 jews, in this case Primakov and then Andropov who only formed their opinions after consulting with the Israeli Prime Minister. Granted Brezhenv did not have a very good relationship with Anropov, but he never reigned him in either. The AI states:

IMO the reason Brezhnev never squashed Andropov is simply that Brezhnev’s circle really was corrupt, and Andropov made sure to leverage this fact. He was kinda like J. Edgar Hoover in other words who advanced his agenda via kompromat. As soon as Brezhnev was dead Andropov started leaking his dirt to usher in perestroika and we will cover that in the next post reviewing this book but for now I just want to emphasize one thing. The corruption of Brezhnev and his buddies was absolutely modest, and pedestrian compared to the western standards of corruption that existed at the time to say nothing of today. Brezhnev style corruption was receiving a nice watch or expensive piece jewelry for a mistress via underhanded means; it was eating expensive caviar that regular people didn’t have access to. It was not penthouses in London and Milan and billions in European Bank Accounts etc. Those later forms of corruption were exactly what perestroika would usher in, that is the solution to Brezhnev era corruption just incalculably exacerbated the problem on top of destroying the USSR and ensuring that the R.F. would never become a shadow of the great power that the its predecessor was.

Now let’s move onto how Matuzov confirms a thesis originally pioneered by ☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik). Rurik famously wrote an outstanding post about how the U.S. frequently builds up satrapy states only to destroy them later.

Matuzov gives us an excellent analysis of how this works in practice using Iraq as an example. There is a difference between what Rurik writes about Saddam and what Matuzov who met him says. For example, Rurik writes:

Up to the day that he was caught and then executed, Saddam seemed genuinely baffled that his once-allies really did want him dead for some reason. The record shows that these “strong”men never truly go rogue for some reason. We can only speculate as to why that is. But again, speculation aside, the Saddam story is a perfect example of a dictator that Washington put into power who brutalized his own country and who then was slated for destruction himself.

In contrast Matuzov who met Saddam as part of a Russian Delegation to Baghdad on the eve of the ZOG invasion in 2003 writes:

What impression did Saddam make on me at that fateful moment? Contrary to the Western Caricature of an irrational tyrant, a sober minded, intelligent man stood in front of me. He fully understood the depth of the situation that he had fallen into, in his words there was no hint of bravado or panic. There was only the bitter acknowledgment that the choice he made long ago in favor of America had been a fatal trap.

These 2 descriptions aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive and there is truth in both most likely. It’s not difficult to imagine that Saddam bounced back and forth between denial and resigned acceptance of his fate. Matuzov doesn’t deny either that Saddam brutalized his country, according to our author out of all the Arabs the Iraqis require the strongest hand of all. Furthermore, Iraq had huge problems with the Kurds and showing weakness to ethnic rivals never turns out well for anyone. During my own time in Iraq my Platoon lived on the premises of an Iraqi Secret Police compound for a few months, and I saw the illustrations that the Iraqi Spooks decorated the prisoners quarters with. Crying women, men having their nuts smashed, stuff of that nature. A full grown Golden Retriever could maybe comfortably sleep in the cells where adult men were held. These were cells meant for Kurds as the city we were in had a large Kurdish Population. But I also saw what Kurds did to the local Arabs in that city after we “liberated” it. The Kurds we impowered were absolute scum and pieces of shit imo, they just kicked Arabs out of their homes, murdered Arab men with impunity and half the time my platoon was “spun up” it was to brutalize some hapless Arab family that the Kurds claimed were plotting against us. Does this justify how Saddams Arab Spooks treated the Kurds? I don’t care one way or the other tbh. It’s seriously just that Matuzov is probably correct and a Western Style Humanitarian is never going to stay in power for long in a country like Iraq. In any case just like in Afghanistan I came through the experience with more sympathy for the people we were sent to fight and relative disdain for our local partners.

Saddam Hussain

Matuzov attributes things going wrong for Saddam to the same thing that spelled the beginning of the end for Syria, the USSRs leadership being taken over by liberals and jews.

It all started in the years of perestroika. Seeing that Moscow was set on exiting from the Middle East, Arab Leaders including Saddam saw Moscow as the losing horse. They went off in search of new allies, and the Americans were right there to offer their services.

Moscow was exiting the Middle East specifically to please Israel and the US, we have already touched on this with Primakov and Andropov. We also read how Gorbachev was surrounding himself with liberals. The USSRs exit from the world stage had nothing to do with libertarian non interventionism, respect for the sovereignty of foriegn nations or even economic concerns. It was purely about surrendering to ZOG west, nothing more or less. Matuzov is actually going to provide us with reason to think that if anything, Gorbachev’s USSR helped destroy Iraq on behalf of the U.S. For a small fee.

During the exhausting Iran-Iraq war the Americans actively aided Iraq with supplies of weapons and technology and positioned themselves as Saddam’s Allies in the war against Iran’s Islamic Regime. They convinced him that he was the leader of the strongest army in the region and that he could become the U. S’s senior partner in the Middle East. Then started the phase of provocations. It was exactly the west that supplied Iraq with the very weapons and technology that would be used as the pretext to declare war on Saddam’s Regime. It was the French that built the Nuclear Reactor “Ozirak” that the Israelis later bombed. It was the Americans that supplied the components from which chemical weapons could be built. They built up the “threat” themselves and then heroically went to war with it. The culmination of this absurdity was Colin Powels performance at UN Security Council, but that episode was the product of a long term and well executed series of provocations. The Apogee of this series of provacations was Iraq’s attack on Kuwait. I was personally present in Washington at an open access hearing of Congress where the former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, April Glaspie made a presentation. During her speech which was quoted by the American Press she revealed that prior to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait that she had conveyed a message to Baghdad that was ingenious in it’s ambiguity. She had communicated to the Iraqi Leadership that “We don’t advise you to attack Kuwait, but if you do the United States won’t take any actions against Iraq”. The impulsive Hussein, who viewed Kuwait as historically Iraqi territory interpreted this message as a green light to invade Kuwait.

WASHINGTON LED SADDAM BY THE NOSE!!!!111 Guys for real, this is the exact same playbook America played with the late USSR and the R.F. ever since. Hey you know you could become our main partners if you just like, liquidate your whole country and turn over all your industry to these jews…..oh well we don’t advise you to invade Ukraine but if you do we won’t do anything, pinky promise lol.

The general idea here is that America consciously creates the conditions which it will later use to justify going to war. Washington built up Saddams Iraq specifically so that they would have an enemy to attack later at their convenance. The way ZOG groomed Saddam is like the way Feds groom future active shooters on Discord. Of course, during the first gulf war the USSR still existed and theoretically they could have thrown a wrench in the U.S. plan to bait Saddam into invading Kuwait but thankfully the bad old days of jewish/Bolshevik tyranny were ending and the era of BASED American wars for Israel against the browns that are ruining Europe was dawning. Since the Leadership of the USSR when it was on deaths threshold was hyper pro western/pro Israel it turned out that removing Soviet objections to the American trap was fairly easy.

The Iraqi Vice Premier Tarik Aziz stated that US Secretary of State James Baker had arranged for our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eduard Shevardnadze to be paid 1 million dollars in exchange for not vetoing the war against Iraq in the UN Security Council. I have no evidence for whether or not this took place, but if Tarik Aziz spoke the truth what conclusions would Saddam have drawn about the leadership of the USSR? It’s not within my competence to determine if Shevardnadze was bribed, but the fact is that resolution 678 passed on the 29th of November 1990 without any Soviet veto and Operation Desert Storm began.

Like Matuzov, I can’t say for sure whether or not Shevardnadze was bribed but what is beyond question is this:

That amount would be around 257k at todays exchange rate. Pretty humble. On the other hand:

Shevernadze on the right with our man Primakov. 2 Non compromising warriors against Soviet Bolshivism and 3rd world cuckery

If your yearly pay is 21k tops and the Americans, your obstincable main rivals have already hooked you up with 257k for a 24 day speaking tour how is that not bribery, and what kind of impression would that have made on the rat Shevardnadze? The message he would have received loud and clear is cooperate with us and we will provide you with fawning press and much more easy money like this in the future. In any case Shevardnadze probably would have withheld the Soviet Veto even without the speaking tour because he was already a heart and soul liberal, it was just icing on the cake and the fact that it was even considered legal in Moscow shows how utterly rotten and corrupt the system was by then. And imagine….Andropov and Gorbachev ushered in perestroika obstincably to fight corruption. As for Saddam Matuzov contunies:

The invasion of Iraq was not so much a miscalculation by Saddam as it was the desired result of American Policy Makers. It gave them a convenient reason to not just “liberate” Kuwait but also build Military Infrastructure all over the Middle East completely rearranging the regional security architecture in their favor. Saddam was just a pawn in this game who was built up specifically to be made an example of later.

What is the point of American Foriegn Policy in the Middle East according to Matuzov?

The destruction of strong, secular, Nationalistic Arab Regimes such as Assads Syria or Saddams Iraq is part of a long term plain to build a Greater Israel in the Middle East. This requires removing any potential obstacle to full American Hegemony as well as any force that would interfere with the loss of Islams 3rd most Holy Site, the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Pretty based for a Soviet Diplomat, you will never ever hear a Russian one talking like that. As a matter of fact, Matuzov attributes 9-11, GWOT, and the Arab Spring to Yasser Arafats refusal to let Ariel Sharon build Solomons 3rd temple over the Al Aqsa Mosque. Personally, I tend to be very skeptical of the Red Heffer 3rd Temple stuff, I tend to think the jews themselves could care less about all that and it’s all a stupid show for evangelicals and Christian Zionist. Be that as it may Matuzovs takes on 9-11 and the Arab Spring are interesting and if anyone is interested in hearing them let me know in the comments, I guess. I will definitely write up another post with his take on the Nomenklatura Class and how he as a member of that class views their role in the demise of the USSR.

Another Arab Country that Matuzov is pretty familiar with is Libya. In 2009 he was part of a Russian Delegation to that country which was tasked with working out a contract with Gaddafi to buy Russian electrotonic warfare equipment. He describes the country like this:

During my years of traveling around the Arab World, I became used to seeing markets that despite being large only sold the cheapest and most low-quality products. Libya was not like that. At Libyan shopping centers you could find the most modern appliances and European Name Brand Products of the highest quality. Gaddafi didn’t allow junk into the internal market. It’s also worth mentioning that he paid a lot of attention to the health of the Nation’s Youth. Upon arriving at my hotel, I noticed crowds of young men playing volleyball and football at the seaside athletic field. The young lads were in excellent shape which indicates that Gaddafi’s State provided them with a decent standard of living. Another great accomplishment of his regime was the construction of the Great Man-Made River. This colossal irrigation system provided water to places that had suffered chronic droughts for centuries.

About this Great Man Made River:

From a young age Gaddafi apparently considered the pan Arab Nationalist Egyptian President Gamal Nasser his hero and like Nasser he would come to power on the back of a military coup in which he played the staring role. Like Nasser, Gaddafi would try and plow an independent 3rd way between the West and Socialist East which suited the USSR just fine according to Matuzov. If the USSR preferred satlletites like Syria and Yemen they still had time for those like Saddam, the Egyptians, and Gadaffi who played a more dangerous game of trying to sit on 2 stools with one ass as the Russians put it.

Gaddafi, the apotheosis of 3rd worldist kino

In anycase in the end the Soviet Leadership conducted a color revolution against their own country anyway so it’s not like the Arabs had any “correct choice” long term.

Gaddafi restablished contacts with the USSR and we understood that he sought an independent path which suited us. He didn’t spoil his relationship with the west and even purchased weapons from there until his relations with Israel became so poor that they accordingly became poor with the west as well. In the 1980s the U.S. would begin accusing Libya of sponsoring International Terrorism.

The terrorism accusations against Libya would culminate in Operation Eldorado Canyon which took place on April 15 1986. On that day America bombed Libya resulting in a few dozen Libyans being killed and a 2 man U.S. Flight Crew. Despite the bombing full scale war didn’t break out, the U.S. wasn’t ready for a full on invasion and the USSR while tottering wasn’t fully on the ropes yet. On December of 21 1988 a PanAmeircan Beoing 747 blew up over England and Libya was again blamed. What Gaddafi gained from this has never been established at all, he was just evil like that you know. What he lost is very obvious and straightforward, but these losses are rubbish next to the psychological satisfaction he must have gained while twirling his moustache after blowing up a boeing. Matuzov describes Gaddafis position after the December 1988 Boeing incident like this:

Gaddafis circumstances worsened, perestroika was in full swing in the USSR, so he had no support left in Moscow. I can’t say that we had been especially close allies, but none the less we were his only real friends. When Yeltsin ended all cooperation with Libya in both civil and military affairs Gaddafi came to the conclusion that he had to try mend relations with the U.S.

Surprisingly, by reaching out to the U.S. Gaddafi not only bought himself time but he even managed to turn Libya into a decent enough country that wasn’t exporting hordes rapist and future jihadis to the West. It’s an iron law and axiom however that ZOG never, ever lets a grudge go and unfortunately for himself and the Europeans being flooded with refuges today, Gaddafi forget this law. Getting back to Matuzovs 2009 trip to Libya:

At the beginning of the 2000s a good friend of mine requested that I help find a way to get in touch with the correct people in Tripoli and see if they were interested in signing a serious contract to purchase radio electronic warfare equipment. It was an interesting idea, at that time our Military Industrial Firms had the right to seek out prospective buyers overseas but not to conclude any contracts. After President Putin had visited Libya and established friendly relations with Gaddafi many of our domestic firms sought markets in Libya. I figured if the opportunity presented itself why not try and help out our domestic manufacturers.

Matuzov did not have any direct contacts in Libya but through his extensive contacts amongst the Palestinians, Lebanese and Syrians he was able to get a meeting in Tripoli with represantatives of the Libyan Military. The Libyan Generals liked the offer but when it got to Gaddafis desk he vetoed the whole thing.

Despite his warm relationship with our President Gaddafi placed his bet on staying in good standing with the Americans. A contract with Russian Military Industrial Complex risked ruining that good standing, this was a fatal strategic miscalculation.

We saw how much Russian “help” did for Syria. On the other hand, Iran is still standing much to my surprise…so how things would have turned out for Libya if Gaddafi had taken up the Russian offer is anyone’s guess. He may have been humiliatingly slaughtered on film to Hillary’s vile cackling all the same, or he may have survived under siege to this day. What can’t be denied at all is that just like the Syrian civil war ZOGs successful operation against Libya has only hurt Europe. Literally the only thing that Europeans have gotten out of it is hordes of refuges sent by the jews. Well there is also this:

The overweight hog in that photo received satisfying dopamine hits while standing next to that sign and when the refugees showed up, she swapped it out for one with refugees welcome written on it. You know what’s so absurd though? The hog in that photo is more consistent than the retarded, concave headed right winger that supports the war but not importing the refugees. The concave headed right winger perceives the war as some kind of revenge for the way nonwhites act in the west, and the fact that the 3rd world countries can’t defend themselves is proof that White Civilization is still mad powerful. The hog however will never express any love for Western Civilization. She is ashamed of it and therfore supports anything that will destroy it in her opinion, therfore her supporting the war and welcoming the refugees is totally consitent. The stupid SS Cosplayer on the other hand supports something that in the end will only hasten the demise of what he claims to love the most. No, no it’s not like that, we just gotta take back our institutions from the jews and then we can do war without refugees, war in itself is good. Read Nietzchce and Jung!! Till Valhalla! This isn’t serious. As long as the jews control the West no war will ever be to our benefit and should jewish control over the west cease we will be living in such a radically different world and paradigm that there probably won’t even be any serious need for frequent wars. But war is my hobby, and I wanna kill browns and bug men111 Congrats, you are literally the caricatured, retarded, anti-social weirdo that jews try and portray every pro White as.

Of course, the Pakistanis and their enablers that have turned the U.K. into rape colony for British Girls deserve the rope and worse. Making Europe White again won’t be bloodless and those that resist will have to dealt with even though I totally oppose doing anything illegal and so and so forth. The point is just that blowing up schools in Iran doesn’t avenge those British Girls and more war will only bring more diversity as long as we live under ZOG.

To close out I’ll just say that there is 100% overlap between the anti 3rd worldist and hysterically anti Soviet Rightwingers. They are literally the same people. However, Matuzov has shown us that the USSR turned the 3rd world into developed and self sufficient countries to the extent that this was possible. In Syria this worked pretty damn well, in Africa…well biology has its limits. In Yemen things went well until the Soviet Leadership overthrew themselves and surrendered to the west. Be that as it may conventional Soviet thinking revolved making the 3rd world not 3rd world to the extent that this is possible. Western thinking is to keep the 3rd world at a stone age level of existence to the largest feasible extent. At best they will help build up a country only to try and destroy it later as we saw with Iraq. Needless to say they are trying to do that right now with China and the SS Cosplayers are fully on board with that plan. That is, they are all about making China 3rd world again despite hating the 3rd world. In short, they are some of the stupidest people on the internet.