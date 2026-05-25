Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Dr Livci
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In other words "America shouldn't dominate the world" which is what I said multipolarism is and that concept existed long before Dugin had a twitter account.

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Lord Stompy
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I'm a white nationalist but I don't actually hate other races. Well, I admit I can't stand pajeets and Somalis but other than that I wish everyone well, I don't want to bomb their nation and I just want my country back.

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