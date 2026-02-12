Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Siberian Exile
5d

I expect they will follow the same method they did with What'sApp. First, they ban video/voice calls. That has been the case for a while with Telegram. Then, with What'sApp messages wouldn't come through unless you have a VPN turned on. As of now, the local news reported, that videos were slow to load but messages seem to be fine. They also reported that people were having the same problems with MAX being limited...the irony!!! As of now messages seem to go through without a VPN, but I expect them to make Telegram unusable without warning. No announcement of this event in RT or on channel one. Seems they don't want the word to get out. Anyway, almost everyone over the age of 10 has a VPN. Perhaps some oligarch owns a VPN company and they want to increase VPN sales? That's my new conspiracy theory...

Telimektar
5d

I had no idea that Russia still had access to Starlink, I thought it was cut-off since day one, there's a Starlink analog available in Russia, but it's pretty shit from what i've heard (even Simplicius admitted that Russia was not doing nearly enough when it came to satellites some years ago).

https://defence-blog.com/russia-deploys-local-satellite-terminals-to-replace-starlink/

"The Yamal and Express satellite systems are operated by Russian state-linked satellite providers and are primarily designed for civilian and government communications. Their use for military command-and-control reflects Russia’s effort to reconstitute connectivity using domestically controlled infrastructure."

