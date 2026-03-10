Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Igor Vuksanović's avatar
Igor Vuksanović
4d

What an overview! Funny, how mainstream journalists just do not seem to be "able" (willing) to do sth similar.

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menaquiñone4's avatar
menaquiñone4
4d

Do you think Naftali Bennett's comments about Turkey are cap? Isn't fighting a war with the Russian Federation the main reason for Turkey's large military?

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