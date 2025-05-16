Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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rakyat kecil's avatar
rakyat kecil
Jun 29, 2025

Thanks for this great piece of writing, I used the information in it to get AI to finally agree that collectivisation was not the major cause, each step along the way it agreed with the question I proffered and the information it contained. AI has been so weaponized yet it contains the truth and offered two balanced accounts from Western based authors. Mark Tauger, Stephen Whearcroft and RW Davies in collaboration. It will be interesting to see how close to the story they are.

Keep up the great work and look forward to your next piece.

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Gravis Mushnick's avatar
Gravis Mushnick
Jun 1, 2025

Damn, thanks Doc. This was pretty intense and insightful. I did not know anything aboht Holodomor, aside from claims that 7-20 mil were starved. This piece shed new light on this affair and really brought things to life in a quite grounded way. Looking forward to your next essays!

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