Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Andreas's avatar
Andreas
1d

That's so interesting, albeit frustrating how rotten it all is. But we need to be educated about what's really going on, and you are doing a phenomenal job 🔥

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Hyperbohemian's avatar
Hyperbohemian
18h

Sharp and concise. If I get around to the anti-LARP post, all I'll have to do is just cute from you in the natsoc section. Very good work!

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