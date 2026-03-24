If My Notes Slop Feed is anything to go by then it appears that many Right Leaning Types who understand that Russia is not a TRVD Alternative to the West are laboring under the delusion that Moscow is run by a Duginist/Eurasianist/neo-Soviet cabal that wants to destroy the West. Now it’s entirely true that Russia is by no means a TRVD BASED and red pilled alternative to the Western led judeo-neoliberal order, but it’s also utterly false to assert that Moscow has designs on the West. To be honest I don’t know why this is so hard to understand seeing as how having family members living in the West, money in Western Banks, property in Western Europe etc are all very high status symbols for the people that call the shots in Russia. The people that decide Russian State Policy both foreign and domestic often don’t even live in Russia permanently, they literally spend as little time as possible there preferring to live in Western Europe or Israel. How the hell is it possible that people that keep their loot and families in the West want to destroy the West? If your family members, wealth, and property are at the mercy of Western Spooks and Bureaucrats then you a-priori are not a reliable partner in any Duginist/neo-soviet/Eurasianist crusade against the West. How this isn’t common sense is beyond me but here we are. FYI I quite my last official job because I had to provide proof of clot shot to go back to work after leave, but the reason that I could never ever return to that line of work now that clot shots aren’t mandatory even if I wanted to is because I can’t receive a U.S. security clearance ever again because I have property and family in Russia (well technically Belarus now days but Belarus is part of Greater Russia). Do you see how this works? As a rule, people who have a stake in foreign countries not considered fully cooperative with Washington/Tel Aviv are not able to receive clearance for sensitive work in stuff related to National Security. Russia on the other hand does not have any problem letting people with relatives and property in the West influence Russian Foreign and Domestic Policy, on the contrary, the more property and money you have in the West, the more Friends you have amongst the Western Oligarchy, the more influence on Russian Policy you will have.

As we touched on in my article about how Russia is incapable of winning the war in Ukraine the “Russian” Oligarchy is almost uniformly anti-SMO because the war has placed their Western Bank Accounts, Property etc under Sanctions. They want the conflict over with even under bad conditions for Russia ASAP for this reason, but the war goes on none the less. Does this mean that actually the Oligarchy doesn’t have much influence in Russia like the Zanon Cult claims? Hardly, the reason Russia can not raise the Military Machine required to force Kiev to capitulate unconditionally is precisely because the Oligarchs call the shots about how to run the R.F.s economy. If they can’t get the Kremlin to just capitulate already, they can still strangle the resource flow to the Military and the Russian General Public all the same. We covered all this in detail in the post linked below and I don’t want this one to be rehash of what I already have written about:

A few days ago, one of my go to Telegram Bloggers and someone I quote frequently in my work made a video post berating the anti-Kremlin nonsystemic opposition for its useless “uncompromising” approach to resisting the current regime in Moscow. Comrade Artem, the guy I’m speaking of here contrasts how the non-systemic opposition labor under the illusion that someday the Russian People will “wake up” and in the meantime all that needs to be done is maintaining a total uncompromising stance against Moscow. I’m using “nonsystemic opposition” here because Artem isn’t only talking about Russian Patriots but everyone today that fancies themselves as anti-Kremlin. He contrasts this uncompromising stance with the “Russian” Ruling Classes ability to execute a concrete agenda despite this ruling class consisting of people that have conflicting interests. The video post is over 9 minutes long and I don’t have the ability to subtitle anything that long so I’m just going to translate it in full below in text format. While Artem is mostly talking about the failure of the non systemic opposition here what is most important to us is what he has to say about complex structures and the nature of the “Russian” Ruling Elite towards the end:

Comrades, judging by the reactions and amount of views yesterday’s video went pretty well despite nobody re-posting it (Artem is referring to a previous video post on the same thing). I can understand why in general, maybe your tired of all this or how to put it..you have joined the Reptilians. All jokes aside though let’s discuss this a bit further. I want to talk about the motivations of those people that call for you to be uncompromising, steady fighters against the regime. In my opinion these people can be divided into 3 categories.

The first category is the Egoist, they are people who have read a bunch of ancient folklore and somehow uploaded it into a kind of Egregor. What is contained in this Egregor? Well inside it is some kind of fantasy about how after the end of our earthly lives that we go somewhere above and there awaits some kind of Final Judgment with a Bearded Grandpa that will interrogate us. We did you do on the earth down there; how did you live? And within the framework of this concept the egoist fantasizes something along the lines of their purpose in life being to overcome this satanic regime. That is to somehow or someway wake up the people, like we talked about in the 1st video and lead them on the righteous path of uncompromising battle. That’s their fantasy and what they consider the entire point of their lives on earth. If I was the Bearded Grandpa passing judgement I would ask these Comrades: “Comrades where did you get the idea that that I insisted, you do that which you fanaticized on your own? Let’s look at the outcome of this 1st category and why I call them egoist. I call them this because they only think of themselves. They don’t think about the Country, the people that trust them and put their wellbeing on line to be next to them, the egoist spit on all this. They only think about what Grandpa up there is going to say on judgement day. That’s the first category.

Artem is presumably referring to the Orthodox Schismatics who think Putin is the Anti-Christ. To be fair these guys get a lot right, they did excellent work during the flu-hoax with their demands that nobody take the clot shot and they are pretty on point JQ wise. I also think Artem is exaggerating the importance of this category as their reach is tiny, their biggest telegram channel is actually smaller then Artems as a matter of fact. Still though, I personally stopped following them because at the end of the day they have no ideas or anything useful to say besides “Putin is jewish and the antichrist and destroying Russia, we need to pray for a new Tsar”. Saying that they spit on the country is unfair imo, these Schismatics frequently criticize the migrant flood and democide of ethnic Russians, I think Artem just generally disdains religion to such an extent that he strawmans at times. Be that as it may this small group has nothing constructive to offer despite having valid criticisms and if I wouldn’t call them egoist like Artem does, I would still concede that their apocalyptic eschatological philosophy ensures that they remain totally marginal. But at least they aren’t vaccinated, like for real, not joking about that at all. Continuing on with Artem:

The second category I call enterprising Patriots. These are People that understand that changing anything with their preferred strategy is impossible in reality, but they have decided to make a living on being Patriots all the same. What do they do? They spam “uncompromising content”, we have a duty to be uncompromising one and all. This content has an effect on the emotional plane exclusively; it can’t change anything in reality. Accordingly, they earn status and a living off of it, likes, reposts and eventually they find a way to convert this into banal money. That’s the second category of the type who demands not a step back, no compromise and so on and so forth.

This second category is much bigger than the religious one, the first example that comes to mind for me is a Telegram Channel called Alex Parker Returns which is run by a guy in Canada that claims to be a Veteran of round 1 of the Donbass war. The man is actually pretty witty and funny and like the religious people he says a lot of true stuff. He popularized the phrase “Pipa Itoge” which he often ends posts with about Moscow or MoDs latest fuck up. The meaning is something like “the outcome of Putin”. Parkers habit of referring to Putin as a “Wise Politician” at the most inappropriate times is also pretty funny. I personally used to follow him much like I used to follow the Schismatics, and I stopped following him long ago just like a did with the Schismatics. His whole schtick really is just banking on add revenue and trying to associate himself with Wagner and Rusich via reposting their material occasionally in between his own admittedly funny Patriotic Outrage Porn. If Alex Parker is the most successful example of this category, then there are plenty more lesser clones.

The 3rd category are people that overestimate themselves. They think that if the R.F. collapses that they will be able to seize the levers of power and guide the country into a bright future. They base this roughly on the following calculation, as a rule they are somewhat successful people that were able to create and lead some kind of top-down organization, usually some kind of business. Usually, a business has one person making final decisions because he has the most money. Not because he is the smartest or has the most experience, but because he was the most successful in one particular area. These people think that if they can create a business, organize labor in some area like sales or maybe manufacturing that they can handle leading the country. So, we have those types of Comrades.

Artem is talking about the about the non systemic liberal opposition here including the exiled Oligarchs from the 90s. When Artem says they are successful he doesn’t mean that they pulled themselves up by their bootstraps, he just means they were able to acquire money somehow and that they run some kind of organization that they have a stake in. Mikhael Khodorkovsky for example gets money through money laundering and pyramid schemes, gets exiled, then he starts funding Liberal Russian Language media demanding uncompromising war with Putler. This particular group of the non-systemic opposition is probably the only one that has any contact with the actual Ruling Class of the R.F. and sympathizers amongst the Oligarchy with sanctioned assets in the West. Now Artem addresses what separates the “Russian” Ruling Class from the Patriots, and this is what especially interest us today:

And the 4th category are real Russian Patriots, Real Russian People with fire in their hearts that believe in what they are saying and what they are doing. What am I going on about? Why am I talking about this? Well because at one wonderful moment I understood that this current tactic doesn’t work. Not even a tactic, a chosen strategy that I talked about in the last video that doesn’t work and never will. Furthermore, I’m convinced that our enemies desire and need that Patriotic Society remain in the condition that it finds itself in. Imagine yourself in the position of the current Authorities. They look at our swamp and all our burning emotions. How does that swamp threaten them? With what? The next loud video? The next emotional outburst? With what? What does Patriotic Society have on hand? What Resources? Organizational, intellectual, financial, anything...What is there? What do our fiery Patriots have on hand and compare them to the resources of our enemies and any Reptilians or Infernal Powers and so on. Compare the methods of the Reptilians and Infernal Powers and the methods preferred by our Patriots. The real power base of Patriotic Society is actually unnoticeable and not even measurable because its absent. They aren’t capable of anything besides negation and creating organizations with one leader that everyone follows. In other organizations with a more difficult structure, where there is a range of opinions, just different opinions…there are people that agree on 95% and that 5% is just differences in approaches. But the overwhelming majority of hot Patriots lose their shit over that 5%…no compromise. Furthermore, as soon as you verbalize some slightly different point of view, they label you a traitor or sell out, you betrayed their 0-tolerance position. Well, look Comrades our goal is more or less identical, but how we should go about reaching this or that goal, you see it like this and I see it like that. Now let’s look at it from the view of an even more complex structure containing different opinions…like that of where real power is located. There are different kinds of people there are there not? With different kinds of opinions, where there isn’t any obvious monolith, there is obvious turbulence but the boat that’s carrying the ruling class keeps chugging along without any problems for itself. This is because those people could create a more complex organization, with a more complex structure than our hot blooded Patriots. Therefore, it’s only logical that they have power and the Patriots are located where they are located. In conclusion I’ll just say that the more conspiracy minded viewers will probably think that the Reptilians have taken over the brain of Comrade Artem..I won’t even try and convince them otherwise.

Respected Readers I know that was a long digression from Dugin and the topic of why the SMO was launched if the people running the R.F. are damn near uniformly pro Western, but I felt compelled to share Artems thoughts in their entirety because it was that video message that gave me a map for explaining that very contradiction. Artem is berating Russians over their demands for ideological uniformity, but Westerners tend to be even more uncompromising in this regard. They imagine that their hated overlords have achieved something that dissidents so far have not, the creation of a large transnational management apparats characterized by ideological conformity where everyone is taking orders top down from a single source. Artem addresses this with his 3rd category of uncompromising Anti Kremlin crusaders and at the end of his message. He is hinting at this assumption with his references to “Reptilians” and “Infernal Powers”. He asserts that contrary to the dissidents a-priori assumption that demands for ideological uniformity are a strength that the Ruling Classes ability to accommodate even people with conflicting interest is a design feature that allows them to dominate those who are unable to do the same. The dissidents can’t even conceive of a complex organization being able to accommodate conflicting interest so they assume that power flows exactly like they imagine it would in the only scenario they can picture, top down and from a single source. Therefore, it’s the jews alone, the “globalist” alone, the bankers alone, the anglo saxons alone, the communist alone etc etc.

To be very clear upfront it is the jews, at least in the sense that it’s the jews acting as the glue holding this complex system together. But the jews are managing a system and not simply issuing directives in a top-down manner. The ethnic diaspora mafias in the West and Russia, the shitlibs, the billionaires, etc all feel like they have a stake in the system that the jews have created and manage via intelligence agencies and religious/financial intuitions. What we have is a system that is very efficient at regulating the conflicting interest it contains and it must contain these conflicting interests in order to achieve the near full spectrum dominance it currently enjoys. For example the Gulf State Oil Sheiks who are a concrete pillar of the Western judeo-neo liberal financial system probably see it as in their interest for Operation Epstein Fury to end ASAP, but it’s not going to most likely. This is fairly analogous to the “Russian” Oligarchy’s desire that the SMO end ASAP. In the case of the West both the Gulf State Oil Sheikhs and the American M.I.C are critical components of the ZOG system, but they sometimes do in fact have conflicting interest as we see with Operation Epstein Fury.

On to Russia and the SMO though. The biggest proof that Moscow has designs on the West as far as Western Right Wingers are concerned is….Dugin…..sigh and Kremlinite talk of denazification. To understand Dugin, you need to understand that he is basically an asset of Constantin Malofeev. Dugin’s opinions reflect Malofeev’s opinions and whatever Malofeev’s Tsargrad media project happens to be writing about at any particular time is what Dugin happens to be concerned with as well. Dugin’s media presence does not generate revenue on its own and Right Wingers worried about a Duginist to plot to take over Europe assume that he is funded by the Kremlin directly. As if a government that refuses to fund a military capable of taking over the West is funding Dugin based on Dugin’s desire to take over the West. No, Dugin’s work is funded by Malofeev, not the Kremlin. Here a short normie Russian News Site mentions Malofeev and Dugin’s relationship:

The FSB of Russia said that the murder (of Daria Dugin) was committed by the Ukrainian special services, and called the perpetrator a citizen of Ukraine Natalia Vovk, who, according to the department, followed the Dugins. Kiev categorically denied involvement. Two days after the tragedy, businessman Konstantin Malofeev, who, according to media reports, financially supports Dugin, published a statement on his behalf:





“The enemies of Russia vilely, surreptitiously killed her... But we, our people, cannot be broken even by such unbearable blows. They wanted to crush our will with bloody terror against the best and most vulnerable among us. But they will not achieve their goal. Our hearts are not just hungry for revenge or retribution. This is too petty, it’s not Russian. We need only our Victory. On her altar my daughter laid her girlish life. So win, please!”

Malofeev funding Dugin, Malofeev making official statements on behalf of him after his daughter is murdered….I mean come on. From the same article in regard to Dugin’s late daughter:

She followed in her father's footsteps. She graduated from the Faculty of Philosophy of Moscow State University, became a political observer for the media, publicly supported the special military operation and was the editor-in-chief of the United World International website of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Daria was working for Prigozhin…that is she was working for the most disgruntled, surly and anti Kremlin faction of the “Russian” Elite that existed at the time. This Respected Readers should give anyone pause who thinks that Dugin is speaking for Putin, Peskov, Lavrov, Nabiullina etc. Like Artem explained to us, this is a complex system that by necessity contains conflicting parties, Prigozhin’s Rebellion was a demonstration of the system reaching its limits and temporarily breaking down. But the faction Dugin has more affinity for was on the losing end of this rebellion. To put it plainly, Dugin is absolutely not speaking for the most powerful and influential shot callers in regard to the R.F. He is speaking for himself with Malofeev’s microphone because Malofeev finds him useful. Who is Malofeev exactly? From ruwiki:

Konstantin Valeryevich Malofeev (born July 3, 1974, Pushchino, Moscow Oblast) is a Russian entrepreneur, billionaire, politician, public figure and media manager, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tsargrad Group of Companies, founder of the Tsargrad TV channel, Chairman of the Society “Tsargrad”. In the past, he was deputy chairman of the World Russian People’s Council (2019-2024). He is an enthusiast of the consolidation of the “Russian world” and an active sponsor of the “Russian Spring“ in the Crimea and in the south-east of Ukraine. He is engaged in charity, patronage and philanthropy; At the same time, he was involved in a number of financial scandals

Malofeev got rich via shady financial schemes like every other Oligarch in Russia. On the other hand, he has never made it onto Forbes List of Billionaires, he has never been considered even one of the richest people in Russia, and it appears that he even lives fulltime in the R.F. This makes him an extreme outlier on the Oligarch Spectrum. According to Russian Shitlibs he is basically Hitler, a Liberal Russian Journal called the Insider reports on an event Malofeev and Dugin arranged in St Petersburg last year:

On September 12, the Mariinsky Palace in St. Petersburg, where the city’s parliament sits, hosted a congress of far-right and neo-Nazi movements from around the world, organized by the “Orthodox” billionaire Malofeev associated with the special services, who was accused of fraud and theft of cryptocurrency. Malofeev began to organize rallies of “right-wing forces” in the spring of 2014 (for more details, see material “Black International”), that is, at the same time when he financed the militants led by Igor Girkin, who invaded first Crimea and then Donbass. Compared to the events of ten years ago, this rally consisted of outspoken supporters of Nazism. This time, among the participants were neo-fascists from Italy and Brazil, neo-Nazis from Greece’s Golden Dawn, radical nationalists from Serbia, Germany’s Alternative for Germany and other far-right activists. Fascist Alexander Dugin and Swiss anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist Alain Soral also spoke at the congress. The result of the meeting was the creation of the “International League of Anti-Globalists “Paladins”, named after the terrorist organization, created by an SS veteran which killed dozens of people.

Malofeev and Dugin front and center at this Paladins neo-nazi fascist antisemitic event in St Petersburg last year

Both Malofeev and Dugin make the rounds in Russia, often together giving lectures about the need to support Traditional Values, fight Satanism etc. This is all done at Malofeev’s initiative though, not the Kremlin’s specifically. As we have established already the Power Structure in Russia is a complex system that by necessity must incorporate elements that aren’t 100% uniform in interest, that is it has to incorporate people that don’t necessarily want to fully capitulate to the West unconditionally. These people want better terms for themselves within the existing judeo-neoliberal world order, but attaining these better terms requires some kind of confrontation, hence the situation in Ukraine. Obviously though regular Russians aren’t going to get overly fired up about dying for better terms of convergence with the West, hence all the BS from Dugin and Malofeev’s Tsargrad Media Project about crusading for Holy Russ against the Satanic West. BTW the very fact that Malofeevs main project is called “Tsargrad” should indicate he is not a Sovak or USSR sympathizer. So, for the love God please let’s dispense with the stuff about Dugin being a Soviet Revivalist and even Dugin himself described his philosophy thusly:

In modern Russia, Dugin has turned from an anti-Soviet and mystic into an ideologist of neo-Eurasianism. His main work is the book “Fundamentals of Geopolitics” (1997), which was used as a textbook at the General Staff Academy. The essence of his doctrine is the irreconcilable conflict between the “civilization of the sea” (Atlanticism, the United States, liberalism) and the “civilization of the land” (Eurasianism, Russia, traditional values). He is the creator of the “Fourth Political Theory”, which should replace the “exhausted” liberalism, communism and fascism.

Dugin has never, ever been big on anything Soviet, if he was TRVD LARPers in the West wouldn’t love him so much. It’s honestly ridiculous that this has to be addressed but the specter of neo–Bolshevik Duginism looms large in anti-Russian Western Rightwingers Consciousness for some reason, but Commie Dugin is just as fake as TRVD Orthodox Dugin. In general, his boss, Constantine Malofeev is like Russia’s Peter Theil in that his job is to corral disgruntled Russian Patriots under his umbrella and make sure that they never organize and become a threat to the actual Ruling Elite. On the other hand, though Malofeev doesn’t even remotely have the kind of influence in Russia that Theil has in the US, and somewhat to Malofeev’s credit his Tsargrad Project does put out very interesting material every once in a while, and I use articles from them often enough on my blog here. Nonetheless inside Russia Malofeev’s influence in the realm of ideas is easy to overstate, before he was jailed more Disgruntled Patriots were reading Strelkov’s Telegram Posts than were reading Tsargrad Editorials and Posts from Dugin combined. Dugin is probably Malofeevs greatest success story, and Dugin worship/hysteria is 100% a Western Phenomenon. For example, Igor Strelkov has 370k Telegram Followers, Dugin has 23k. Objectively speaking many, many more Russians are interested in what Strelkov has to say than Dugin. In the West the dynamic is the polar opposite, Dugin is of much more interest to Westerners then Strelkov. It’s not so much Malofeev’s ideas that attract Patriots in Russia as it is his money which we touched on in part 2 of my review of 85 days in Slavyansk:

So, if Dugin isn’t representing a neo–Stalinist Bolshevik Cabal headed by a Putin hell bent on destroying the West but rather Constantine Malofeev who is mostly concerned with his Tsargrad Media and ensuring Russian Patriots are going to Church and focusing on “Tradational Values” instead of impaling Spooks and Oligarchs then what is the SMO about exactly? The believer in Dugnist plots against the West will have a ready answer here, “denazification”. This is another point that’s so cringe inducing that it feels surreal to even be seriously discussing it. First off, the Western Dissident with little knowledge of but strong opinions about Russia is basically asserting that Russia ought to be opposed because Putin is threating to do what every Western Government is doing is anyway. Kremlinite yammering about denazification is literally playing catchup to what every Western Government and mass media organ has long been doing. Furthermore, basing opposition to Russia on denazification requires ripping that dumb phrase out of context because the denazification stuff is in regard to Ukraine, not the West in general where there is actually less neo-nazism then in Russia itself. For example, when Putin spoke of denazification of Ukraine he also spoke of decommunization but for some reason anti-Russian Western Right wingers aren’t scared about a Russian plot to de-communize the West. The Right Wingers in question just take one phrase from an entire speech and ignore everything that contextualizes it. In reality the best the anti-Russian Western Edgelord can say is we need to support Ukraine because Putin wants to persecute the neo-nazis there, but this invites a conversation about the nature of the people backing Ukrainian neo-nazism and this is a conversation pro hohol Western Dissidents don’t like having. I mean if it’s okay for Ukrainian neo-nazis to form tacit alliances with Israel, NATO, the CIA etc to protect neo-nazism in Ukraine then why can’t Russian Ethno Nationalist do the same with Oligarchs like Malofeev, Prigozhin, and GRU? When we objectively analyze this question, the only answer is the War in Ukraine at the zoomed-out macro level is really a judeo-globalist civil war where the upstart junior partners on the Russian Side are fighting for more shares of the corporation and feeding troughs for fleecing the peasantry. Whether Russia obtains more of these shares has absolutely no bearing on the life of any Westerner other than your energy bill might be cheaper if the Kremlin gets its way. As for people that live in Ukraine and Russia it’s a different story of course, I support Russia because I live in Greater Russia and don’t want Einsatzgruppen wannabe faggots and their hordes of spear chucking South American Allies in 1488 RAHOWA on my street. We have enough Churkas running around as it is and we don’t need NATO niggers running around here on top of the feral enrichment we already have. But I live here you see…this does actually directly impact me and my family. I support Russia in the SMO despite the hopeless odds because shit is bad enough around here without NATO occupation and hohols are fighting…..I guess for the right to wave around wolf hooks in public and for Black Rock and Vanguard to own everything in the country instead of Putins buddies.

To demonstrate just how serious Putins denazification drivel is we need only look at the fate of Azovs top leadership after they surrendered at Mariupol:

On the night of September 22, the largest exchange of prisoners since the beginning of the war took place. The Azov fighters and their commanders, foreign soldiers who served in the Ukrainian army, as well as one of the leaders of the already banned Opposition Platform for Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, suspected of treason in Ukraine, came out of captivity. In Ukraine, this exchange caused jubilation, in Russia - “betrayal”, and the mediator of the exchange - Turkey - said that a step had been taken towards the end of the war. “Strana” figured out if this is true. Exchange of Azov fighters, foreigners and Medvedchuk. Highlights As part of the exchange, Ukraine managed to return 215 soldiers - including 108 Azov soldiers. A total of 124 officers - including employees of the SBU, the border service and other departments. So far, the main information on this topic comes from Ukraine. Zelensky and Yermak said that Russia gave 200 prisoners - that is, the lion’s share - for Viktor Medvedchuk, the Ukrainian politician closest to Putin and the godfather of the Russian president. According to the Ukrainian president, at first the Russian side offered to exchange him for 50 Ukrainian soldiers. Later, this figure was brought to 200. The Ukrainian authorities say that Medvedchuk gave all the testimony, so he can continue to be tried without personal presence. Five more Ukrainian officers from Azovstal were exchanged for 55 captured Russians. These five officers are Azov commander Denys Prokopenko (”Redis”), acting commander of the 36th Marine Brigade Serhiy Volynsky (”Volyn”), Azov fighters Svyatoslav Palamar (”Kalina”) and Oleg Khomenko, as well as the commander of the 1st Separate Marine Battalion Yevhen Bova. The exchange of commanders took place with the mediation of Turkish President Erdogan. Under the terms of the deal, until the end of the war, they will remain in Turkey “in complete safety, in comfortable conditions” and under the personal protection of the Turkish leader, the President of Ukraine said.

So Russia releases over 200 prisoners, over half of which are from Azov in exchange for 55 Russians, one of whom is Victor Medvedchuk. Just like Dugins rhetoric doesn’t match Moscows foreign or domestic M.O., Putins rhetoric about denazification is not reflected in Russia’s conduct in Ukraine. What Moscow really wanted far more then denazification was the return of this Victor Medvedchuk mentioned above. Who is Victor Medvedchuk? 99% of pro hohol/anti-Russian Westerners just don’t know who he is just like they don’t know who Constantine Malofeev is. Their knowledge of Russia is limited to Putin, Dugin, Prigozhin and maybe some of them know who Igor Strelkov is but that would be a minority for sure. If you told them about Medvedchuk being arrested in Ukraine a little less than a year before SMO started then they would assume he is an ultraneobolshivek, eurasianist, duginist hardliner out to help Putin take over the West. But in order to understand why the SMO happened despite Russia being run by pro Westerners we need to unfortunately brush up on who Medvedchuk is. Igor Strelkov said the following about him:

"He is total scum who for complicity in misinforming the Russian leadership was exchanged for some Azov fighters, he should be hanged. You know, as a double-dealer agent. Of course, first of all, he worked for himself,"

and

"He has not only has 0 value, but is a huge minus,"

Strelkov said all this because it was Medvedchuk’s network that was feeding FSB false intel about the State of Affairs in Ukraine in the years between 2014 and 2022 and it was Medvedchuk’s people that wanted a Federalized Ukraine where Donbass would remain part of the Country but with “special status”. Back in July of 2014 Alexander Borodai said this about the role Medvedchuk was playing between the Rebels in Donbass and Kiev:

He is a negotiator. The intermediary is smart, and in this capacity (and in general as a human being) I quite like him. And in fact, we are not even talking about negotiations yet. We are talking about the possible resumption of the consultation process, which could lead to a ceasefire. But we will have negotiations only on the condition that the territories of the DPR and LPR are cleared of enemy troops. That’s when the governments of the DPR and LPR can enter into negotiations with official Kiev.

As we covered in Part 2 of my review of 85 Days in Slavyansk Borodai was supposed to be Strelkov’s Handler in Donbass but thankfully Strelkov consistently did his own thing until Moscow had him yanked from Donbass. Here Borodai confirms that Medvedchuk was already trying to de-escalate the war and get the Rebels to reach an agreement with Kiev, that is he did not want further Rebel Advances against the Maidan Regime. Here are some facts about his early life for anyone harboring illusions about him being a Duginist-neo bolshivek or Russian Nationalist or something:

He was born in the village of Pochet, Abakan District, Krasnoyarsk Territory. His father was in exile “for participating in Ukrainian Nationalist activities.” In the 1960s, the family returned to the territory of the Ukrainian SSR. There, Medvedchuk graduated from school and the Faculty of Law of Kiev State University. After graduation, he worked as a lawyer, starting an internship in the legal consultation of the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Kyiv City Bar Association. At this time, he represented the Ukrainian Dissidents Yuriy Lytvyn and Vasyl Stus, who were convicted on charges of anti-Soviet agitation and subsequently died in custody.

Medvedchuk is a self-conscious Ukrainian in other words, or maybe his working as a lawyer in the USSR on behalf of anti Soviet/pro Ukrainian dissidents was part of a Duginist plot to trick Western Right Wingers on twitter 40 years later into supporting the destruction of the West. He also became the head of Leonid Kuchmas, the second President of Ukraine’s Presidential Administration.

Medvedchuck and 2nd President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma. Our main man Medvedchuck is the one in front.

In 1997, Medvedchuk was elected a people's deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. In 1998, he became the leader of the Social Democratic Party and vice speaker of the Verkhovna Rada. In the period from 2002 to 2005, Medvedchuk was appointed head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine (Leonid Kuchma - Ed.).

Kuchma was an ardent de-Russifer of Ukraine and literally wrote a book called “Ukraine is not Russia” and Medvedchuk, son of a Ukrainian Nationalist and defender of anti-Soviet Ukrainian Dissidents becomes the Head of his Presidential Administration. Absolutely spotless Duginist/neo Bolshevik credentials. And this is the guy Putin swapped the Azovite Leadership for; the exchange was literally a Banderite in exchange for neo-nazis. Why then is Medvedchuk made out to be a hardcore neo Bolshevik/Duginist by those very few pro hohols who know who he is in the first place? Because he was part of an Oligarchic Faction that had ties to the Kremlin:

Medvedchuk was one of the few prominent figures in Ukraine who changed his political views and opposed the European course of the country’s development before the start of the Euromaidan, which broke out in the fall of 2013. Then he began to openly express the opinion that it would be much more profitable for Kiev to choose a course towards joining the Customs Union with Russia. In 2012, Medvedchuk created the All-Ukrainian Public Movement “Ukrainian Choice is the Right of the People”, and later went into opposition and in 2018 became the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life (OPFL) party. He took an active part in the work to resolve the crisis around Donbass within the framework of the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group (representatives of the OSCE, Russia and Ukraine). He managed to get the issues of negotiations and the exchange of prisoners off the ground, but he could not achieve a complete settlement of the conflict.

What needs to be understood here is that Medvedchuk wanting to join the Customs Union does not mean that wanted to rebuild the USSR, or destroy the West using neo-bolshevism. Medvedchuk had enormous financial interest in Ukraine that were threatened by Euro Integration, and he had been friends with Putin since the early 2000s. Why would Medvedchuk and Putin be friends if Putin is some kind of neo-Bolshevik anti Ukrainian? Well probably that whole narrative is just retarded and actually Putin is fine working with and befriending Ukrainian Nationalist Mafiosos as long as they are okay with working with Russian Mafiosos. That is literally what the Ukrainian Conflict is all about, the Kremlin is mad at Washington for stripping Russia of its looting rights in Ukraine. The West has earmarked all of Ukraine’s assets as being the property of Black Rock, Vanguard etc and doesn’t want to share with Moscow. Putin and Medvedchuk are so close that apparently, they are the God Fathers of each other’s Children. Medvedchuk for his part has confirmed that Putin is his daughters God Father and there are rumors that Medvedchuk is the God Father of Putin’s.

In April of 2021 Medvedchuk was arrested in Ukraine and placed on House Arrest. A little under a year later and we get the SMO. Now the Kremlin is treacherous yes, cowardly, full of empty threats etc. But they really do not abandon their own, and Medvedchuk is obviously one of their own. Normal Russians are not their own, men who have been fighting since 2014 are not their own, Russians shredded by NATO missiles are not their own, but a Ukrainian Nationalist anti Soviet Lawyer and Mafioso is absolutely one of their own. Putin’s own words about Medvedchuk:

"We have many friends in Ukraine. You remembered Viktor Medvedchuk. Medvedchuk has his own beliefs. I believe that he is a Ukrainian nationalist. He does not like this definition. He considers himself an enlightened patriot of Ukraine. But it is no secret that his father was an active figure in the OUN, was convicted by a Soviet court, was in prison and was exiled to the Krasnoyarsk Territory, where Medvedchuk was born,"

And

The Russian president was aware that Medvedchuk’s system of views is based on the works of Hrushevsky, Drahomanov and Chornovil. “They all proceeded from the fact that Ukraine should be independent, but federal. One of them wrote bluntly that excessive mechanical centralization would lead to internal conflicts. Which, in fact, is what we are witnessing now. By the way, some fundamentalists of Ukrainian nationalism did not see Crimea as part of Ukraine,” Putin said. According to him, Viktor Medvedchuk shares the point of view of these scientists and does it publicly. “Someone probably doesn’t like it in Ukraine. Mr. Medvedchuk is a supporter of independence, but at the same time he is in favor of good relations with Russia. If not for the union, then for economic integration. He says it’s ridiculous to destroy the advantages we inherited from the past – shared infrastructure, energy, financial and technological capabilities. He believes that we should cherish our common future. He formulates his ideas based on the interests of his people. He is not alone,” Putin said

These guys that Medvedchuk basis his views on according to Putin, Hrushevsky, Drahomanov and Chornovil hated Russians and supported the idea of a Ukraine independent of Russia. And Medvedchuk and Putin are close enough that they are God Fathers to each other’s Children. During the initial war in Donbass both Medvedchuk and Putin worked hard to end the fighting ASAP without letting the Militia advance to far, both supported the Minsk Process that would see Donbass reintegrated into Ukraine….so therefore Putin, like his close friend Medvedchuk is fine with an independent Ukraine as long as Moscow’s Mafia operations in Ukraine are respected. That is what Putin actually means by “economic” integration. Now that whole idea is pure, naive, stupid fantasy. Ukraine can either be a Western Colony or part of Russia with all that entails in either case. An “independent” but Russia Neutral Ukraine is a total pipe dream because Ukrainian Identity is based on not being Russian, there is absolutely not a shred of positive content to it. In this sense Putin is chasing a mirage with his desire for an “independent Ukraine” that is okay with Russia and respects “Russian” Oligarchic/Mafia interest.

Vladamir Grubnik who is a very well known person in Russias Patriotic Scene said the following about Medvedchuk:

It was Medvedchuk who pushed through the “Minsk agreements” and was their main beneficiary on the part of Ukraine. It was Medvedchuk who had been misleading the Kremlin for years that the Ukronazi state could be pacified by political measures. Thanks to this, the Ukronazis cleansed Novorossiya of pro-Russian forces, reorganized the Armed Forces of Ukraine and carefully prepared for war - the consequences of which we feel now, when we are overcoming with great blood what could have been solved in 2014 with small forces and almost bloodlessly.

Why the establishment of the Russian Federation relied on Medvedchuk is a question for them, not for us. All these years we have taken a clear position. Medvedchuk is our enemy. More precisely, worse than the enemy - he is a harmful parasite that climbed under the skin and parasitized on the pro-Russian agenda. Making us weaker and the Ukronazis stronger," Grubnik concluded.

Grubnik said that in April of 2022, the implication being that Moscow had been relying on Medvedchuk to handle things in Ukraine for 8 years. This means much of Moscow’s misconceptions about how things would play out on the ground when the SMO started were based on fairy tales from Medvedchuk. The Kremlin obviously is very risk averse; look at how terrified they are of escalating against Ukraine or enforcing any “red lines”. But they also trust their own, or at least Putin does given how often those around him make a fool out of him and if Medvedchuk was telling him it would be a cake walk and get me off of house arrest please then Putin very well might move to get his Daughters God Father set free. Remember, Moscow is not looking to overthrow the judeo-neoliberal order, it wants to set rules where its own are not arbitrarily driven out of business, arrested, killed etc. When the God Father of Putins Daughter was arrested that very well might have been the kind of thing to stir him to action, not to change the world by any means but to set some rules and boundaries in place, to make the world as it is safe for his personal buddies. Basically, the idea of the SMO began to be taken seriously in Moscow when Medvedchuk was arrested and the longer he sat on arrest the more likely it became. Nothing whatsoever to do with Duginism, neo-bolshevism, destroying the West, but just plain mafia turf matters and a meek attempt to force their senior partners in Washington to cut out the bullying of people Moscow considers untouchable.

Well Respected Readers this Post was kind of all over the place and in conclusion lets tie it all together as best we can. Like Comrade Artem says the systems that Govern Complex States like Russia are themselves complex by necessity. A manifestation of this complexity is that power is concentrated amongst groups with competing interest. This is how we get the phenomenon of a State like Russia with an overwhelmingly pro Western Ruling Class launching the SMO against the wishes of a solid majority of the R.F.s richest and most powerful citizens. The poor execution of the SMO and the States inability to right the situation at the front is another consequence/manifestation of this reality. This rich and powerful majority of the ruling class see the SMO as against their interest, and they refuse to invest in the Military or any sort of Reindustrialization. However, on the other side are people such as Putin who feel that Washingtons frequent violent rampages threaten them and their Friends and Family personally, thus something has to be done to set boundaries to secure their own personal safety and looting operations. There is no “duginism” “Bolshevism” or really any ideological calculations involved here. It’s all a matter of personal interest and events on the ground as we have observed them match this thesis, not the fantasy that Russia is out to “denazify” the West. When we analyze the things someone like Putin says we need to check if what he says reflects things as they happen on the ground. If Putin were dead set on denazifying the West, he wouldn’t trade neo-nazis like playing cards in exchange for his buddy that is a “Ukrainian Nationalist” in Putin’s own words. But when Putin says he respects Ukrainian Sovereignty and relies on a Ukrainian Nationalist to handle his business in Ukraine to the horror and dismay of people like Grubnik and Strelkov then we can infer that Putin is being honest about his respect for Ukrainian Statehood. And last this cringe, and exhausting trait of Right Wingers where they constantly try and boil complex things down to simple, cookie cutter narratives is why “Duginism” and “neo-bolshvisim” are invoked by pro hohol dissidents. Since their ideal system is one of total ideological conformity and top-down leadership where no competing interest exists, they assume that Russia must be this way only the ideology is bad Duginism and neo-Sovietism instead of good neo-nazism. This renders them completely unable to understand Russia and even the West itself where the same dynamic is at play. As for Dugin himself he is the creature of Russia’s equivalent of Peter Thiel, and he is literally far more well known in the West then in Russia. His boss Constantine Malofeev exists to ensure that Russian Right Wingers spend more time raging against satanism, the West and praying for a new Tsar then organizing against people like Medvedchuk. Unlike Theil though Malofeev does help out occasionally in spite of himself like when broke the story of around 40% of Sberbanks shares being held by Westerners and that time he helped fund Strelkov’s entry into Donbass. But the important thing here is that Dugins twitter rants are not reflected in the R.F.s Government Policy and Medvedchuk has had far more influence on Kremlin policy vs the West and Ukraine then Dugin ever has.