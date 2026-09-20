Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Ed's avatar
Ed
7d

Poland is obviously being shielded from the worst of zog globohomo degeneracy and mass migration to preserve their national virility for eventual deployment into the meat grinder. Seeing conservative Polaks bragging about how “we have resisted mass migration and refused to take any” almost makes me want to see them get buck broken again.

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Patriot
7dEdited

> ... report that Russian Gold Reserves are steadily shrinking ...

I'm shocked that there's actually any gold in Russia, as Putin has been shipping it to London on a regular basis as Riley reported [1][2].

[1] Russia is getting gold-robbed | Riley Waggaman aka Edward Slavsquat | Feb-2022

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/russias-gold-is-being-robbed

[2] Why did Russia's largest bank empty its gold vaults? | Riley Waggaman aka Edward Slavsquat | Feb-2022

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/why-did-russias-largest-bank-empty

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