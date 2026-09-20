The biggest news at the current time in Russia is probably the Duma Elections. There isn’t anything particularly interesting about them in themselves, the standard narratives in the west about them tend to be that they are totally fake or that they are totally real depending on the slop consumers ideological presuppositions. The shitlib anti Russian take that they are totally fake is closer to the truth imo, I have never, ever met anyone excited about United Russia and Putinism, nor do I know anyone that has met such a person. In that particular respect the shitlib anti Russians are correct, the elections are a sham. Where they are wrong is when they assert that given the chance, that Russians would vigorously vote as hard as possible for the latest Navalny Clone, more dildos, more direct control over Russia from Brussels, Tel Aviv and Washington, to import even more churkas and so on and so forth. In reality, if a legit election took place in the R.F. most Russians just wouldn’t show up because a slim majority don’t even remotely care about politics nor do they trust people seeking power, and the large minority who do care would vote for rabble rousing pro Ethnic Russian Populist/Socialist Figures. Of course there would be a tiny, tiny minority that would vote for the Navalny Clone but that would be like 2 or 3% of the roughly 30-35% of Ethnic Russians that would show up to vote in the first place. Below is a Telegram Post from just such a pro Ethnic Russian Populist/Socialist Figure named Vladamir Lepekhin about the current Duma Elections:

How can you tell who is in power in a given country: responsible managers or scammers and crooks? It’s quite simple. Scammers, seeking to maintain their power and increase their personal assets, use three main methods to achieve their goals: violence, bribery, and deception. It’s obvious that in modern Russia, all three methods are striving for totality and absoluteness... As a result, the majority of the Russian population is beginning to see the fact that the power in our country has been seized by fraudsters. Administrative, law enforcement, political, economic, and other types and methods of VIOLENCE (fines, bans, restrictions, repressions, arrests, censorship, etc.) are increasingly spreading not only to people’s rights and freedoms, but to virtually every aspect of every citizen’s existence in the Russian Federation. The growing pressure on the majority of the population is simultaneously accompanied by the BRIBERY of officials, law enforcement officers, and all those who are willing to demonstrate loyalty to the regime in exchange for any preferences and handouts... In particular, “their own people” in the Russian Federation are allowed and even encouraged to steal billions and commit any crimes, including those against the country. To have a second citizenship and businesses in NATO countries, to build palaces, to embezzle the state budget, and to hide the stolen funds overseas. Finally, LIES and DECEPTION (as well as the imitations, falsifications, and various “Potemkin villages” associated with them) have long become the hallmark of the Russian regime. One of the most important ways to deceive the Russian population has become the rigged “elections” to government bodies. Accordingly, during these “elections,” their organizers use every possible arsenal of manipulations, falsifications, and outright lies — while voters are deprived of absolutely all means to oppose them. One of the leading ways of outright lies during elections is using the “results” of fake mass polls in the interests of the government. “”“”“” So, on the eve of the current elections, the pro-Kremlin media have thrown into the information space the “results” of fake “exit polls”, according to which almost 50% of Russians are supposedly ready to vote for the party of power, and for the party “New SPS” (”New People”). another 15%... It is clear that in this way, the ruling clans in the Russian Federation have exposed themselves by voicing the future election result that will ultimately be fabricated by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation with the involvement of intelligence services... However, it is not the first time that the ruling parties have worked so brazenly and crudely, since in our country there has long been no one to oppose such insinuations. The Russian people have long been turned into “suckers,” “marks,” and a voiceless mass that the most brazen schemers have and will continue to exploit in a variety of ways and on an ever‑larger scale — until this mass wakes up. At the time of the Decembrist uprising in Russia in 1825, many of them repeated the words of A. S. Pushkin: “Comrade, believe...” “Russia will awaken from its slumber!”... Exactly 200 years have passed — and Russia, having made a full circle, has returned to that point in its history where autocracy is acting evilly and triumphant, while the people are in a coma...

Vladimir Lepekhin

Lepekhin was a Duma Member himself back in the 90s, and in the 80s he served in the Soviet Army and he was also fairly high placed in the Komsomol. IMO it might very well have been due to his high rank in the Komsomol Mafia that he was able to get into the Duma in the first place. Lepekhin has seen the system from the inside so he knows first hand how it works and he has connections. To his credit, he seems to have become very disgruntled with this system he was set to start a successful career in and now days his analysis of how the aforementioned system works and why it exists is invaluable. Like many people his age Lepekhin is a Soviet Nostalgist, but he is not so boomer in mentality that he speaks of the 70s and 80s as a lost paradise as many Russian Boomers do. He traces the current system in the RF as proceeding directly from the rot which began immediately with Stalins murder to Andropov, to Perestroika and Glasnost to the Colonial Satrapy that Russia has over it today. This is a thesis that I favor here at my institutes authoritative blog and it logically follows that this Colonial Satrapy System is a priori so regulated in how it can oppose the West that there is no possibility of it ever acting as a real counterweight, much less destroying it.

Notice that Lepekhins take on the elections also applies to elections in the West. It’s the exact same system, the exact same charade, the exact same humiliation ritual. The R.F. plays by rules set in Washington, Langley, Brussels and Tel Aviv and this is reflected in Macro Level Practices like the fake polls, thieving bureaucrats, loyalty in exchange for access to influence etc. That is the system exists to enrich the people that control it, exactly like in ZOG West, and ZOG West offers more riches and “respectability” than anyone else. The current surliness shown by a minority of the “Russian” Ruling Class towards the E.U. and America is a result of the R.Fs Satrapy feeling they have been unjustly denied sufficient access and respectability by their judeo-American Overlords whom they have so faithfully served going back to the days of Andropov.

If the system at the Macro Level is the same in both the West and Russia then there are differences at the Micro Level. This is because Russians do have some concrete differences in mentality when compared to Westerners. As a rule, Russians are much, much harder to whip into frenzy via culture wars and politics. If in the West every last election is the most important thing ever, in Russia nobody cares and the peasants can’t be convinced otherwise. In this respect Russians are genuinely smarter and it’s more difficult to get them to collect the “Fell for it Again” Award. This requires more direct hands on harassment of people vulnerable to having their arms twisted. I have relatives that work in Government Related Institutions for example and they are nagged into voting for United Russia by their managers. The basic scheme is that the employees have to show that they voted in order to go home on time, and the electronic receipt that proves said employee voted shows who they voted for. That is a story I heard years ago from relatives and here is an example from a few days confirming this practice:

In the Altai Territory, the director of the Lyceum No122 of Barnaul, Olga Shevtsova, is forcing employees to vote for United Russia, the regional committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation said. “In conversations, it was allegedly said that it was necessary to vote and report. As evidenced by the following message: “Colleagues, I remind you, tomorrow is the first day of elections. Please vote remotely before 12.00 p.m. and send me confirmation information (screenshot). Thank you!’” the communists quote the message.

Notice here it’s the communist complaining about this. At the lower regional levels, the communist have the most politically active, idealistic, and ironically the youngest demographic of people running against United Russia. If the elections weren’t rigged they would win the majority of votes from the few people that would actually bother voting. At the Federal Level the Communist are complete sell outs and totally controlled opposition, but they are also considered the go to party for anyone who just wants to own United Russia. Personally, I will never vote of my own free will ever, but if someone put a gun to my head I would also vote for the Commies in the absence of any better alternative. Here is another relevant blurb from the Moscow Times:

Employees of budgetary organizations and large enterprises in different regions of the Russian Federation are forced to vote before the elections, and in some cases to support specific candidates from United Russia. As the Horizontal Russia project found out, people are threatened with dismissal, required to vote on a certain day, report to their superiors and provide confirmation of their choice. In the Belgorod region, at school No 29, head teachers called teachers and asked them to come to early voting. After that, teachers were given ballots for other people and demanded to vote for United Russia and candidate Alexander Shuvaev. In Bashkortostan, the Department of Education of the Ufa District sent instructions to the principals of 49 schools and kindergartens to “gain a foothold in the Ufa District” and vote for specific candidates from United Russia. The order was accompanied by a table with the distribution of employees by polling stations and a list of candidates. In the Samara region, the candidate from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Abdalkin, said that state employees from Novokuibyshevsk are forced to vote on Friday, September 18, and hint at the support of the candidate from United Russia Elena Pakhomova. In addition, according to Abdalkin, the administration of one of the Rosneft enterprises also requires employees to vote on the first day of the election and report to the management.

In summary here at the Macro Level “democracy” in Russia is no different than in the West, it is just as fake, just as gay and serves the same purpose. There are Micro Level differences, but these are due to specific cultural differences between the average Russian and Westerner. Russians just aren't as easy to whip into a hysterical frenzy every election cycle because they aren’t as gullible and emotional as Westerners so more direct forms of harassment are required to get them to the polls and voting for the right people.

Example of a nagging text message to an employee from management to get out and rock the vote. It reads: Respected Collogue, Attention! ELECTIONS! Employees living at the indicated addresses (see photo) should vote at their station (in our school museum) on September 9th (Wednesday) from 16:00 to 20:00. All! the rest of our employees should also vote in accordance with their place of residence on 9.09! Don’t forget to send a message to the Deputy Supervisor when you have voted! Thank You!

Next up is apparently the infamous sanctions from hell are happening where everyone buying Russian Oil will be punished more for it in some format. This is all pretty funny seeing as how Trump told Zelensky to stop blowing up Russian Diesel infrastructure a week ago. What the Sanctions from Hell definitely have nothing to do with is stopping Russian Gas sales directly because the war against Russia requires Russian Energy. As Eurasia Daily reported on the 18th, the E.U. still buys Russian Gas because alternate suppliers can’t meet Europe’s demands yet.

Necessity forces national governments to periodically disregard self-prohibitions. In January-July 2026, LNG exports from the Russian Federation to the European Union increased by 11% compared to the same period last year, to 9.8 million tons, and by the end of August the figure reached 11.39 million tons. Among the main importers are France (4.4 mln tonnes), Belgium (3 mln tonnes), Spain (2.7 mln tonnes), and the Netherlands (1.1 mln tonnes). Analysts at NPO Urgewald (Germany) have calculated that 156 LNG shipments from Yamal arrived at the ports of the Old World in eight months. For its part, Kpler claims that since the beginning of the year, the EU’s share has accounted for almost 90% of the export volumes of this Arctic project, against about 78% in 2025. There are countries in the European Union that in some months closed demand solely thanks to Russian gas. In particular, Belgium purchased about 400 thousand tons of fuel from the Russian Federation in July. Principles have to be compromised due to the lack of an alternative on the world market. After the start of the military operation of the United States and Israel against Iran, the navigation of oil tankers and gas carriers through the Strait of Hormuz was disrupted. One should not count on the quick return of Qatari LNG. Meanwhile, some European countries - Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Serbia, Slovakia, North Macedonia, Romania - still have physical access to Russian pipeline gas. By mid-September, more than 12 billion cubic meters were pumped along this route with a design capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters per year. It is noteworthy that in August, supply volumes increased by 6.5% compared to July and by 3% by August 2025, reaching 1.61 billion cubic meters.

Now obviously Trump isn’t going to sanction the E.U. for buying Russian Gas when he specifically wants the E.U. to fight Russia more so he can focus on Iran and China. That means that these new sanctions have a different purpose that has nothing to do with owning Putler per say. What’s going to happen is that the E.U. will get waivers from Washington to keep buying Russian Gas because there is no way for the E.U. to “pressure” Putin without Putin helping the E.U. put pressure on him via their financing and arming of Ukraine. However, the whole idea behind the sanctions is ostensibly to pressure Putin via pressuring everyone buying Russian Energy. But everyone, including the people financing and arming the war against Russia buy Russian Energy. It follows from this that the Sanctions from hell in fact will be an arbitrary tool that Trump uses to strongarm people that get on his nerves, and presumably they will be used to pressure Putin into making concessions to Washington. For example, Trump will not interfere with the E.U.s energy purchases from Russia because those are necessary to fight Russia, but Trump will enforce them against China and India which will lead to revenue losses which the “Russian” Ruling Class will resent on top of hurting the already buckling Federal Budget. China and India will not stop buying Russian Gas any more than the E.U. will, but the sanctions will just make the whole process more expensive, especially for Russia who will need to sell even cheaper in order to cover the costs associated with avoiding/violating sanctions on the part of the purchasers in India, China etc.

Speaking of the Federal Budget, the Sovaks at Stalingrad report that Russian Gold Reserves are steadily shrinking:

The Central Bank of Russia’s gold reserves fell to 2,292 tons in August, for the first time since 2020. Since the beginning of the year, reserves have decreased by 56 tons, RIA Novosti reports, citing the regulator data. Some people are trying to plug the budget hole by selling gold.

It’s not only the amount of gold that’s shrinking as the amount of grain is decreasing as well:

Russian farmers have begun to refuse to sow winter wheat on a large scale. The shutdown of the Black Sea ports, which has paralyzed the export of Russian grain and left farmers without income, has jeopardized the sowing of winter wheat, which accounts for two‑thirds of the annual grain harvest in the Russian Federation. As of early September, Russian agricultural producers had sown 2.6 million hectares of winter crops, including 2.4 million hectares of wheat, which is 25% below the average level of recent years, the SovEcon analytical center writes in its review. According to SovEcon estimates, Russian grain exports in August and September fell to their lowest levels since 2010 — almost threefold compared to the average levels for these months. Meanwhile, domestic prices for it have plummeted due to surpluses of unsold harvest. “Current prices for the 2026 harvest are tens of percent below the cost of production. At the same time, the sharply increased cost of fuel is further worsening the economics of the 2027 harvest,” writes SovEcon. A survey of a thousand farmers, the results of which are published by Nikita Tokmakov, the owner of a farm in the Voronezh region, shows: This year, 26% of agricultural producers have decided to completely abandon sowing winter wheat, and 32% are preparing to reduce the area under sowing. Only 29% are sowing at the previous level. The winter sowing season this year may be a “failure,” warns Arkady Zlochevsky, president of the Russian Grain Union. “The main risk is the lack of money. And this will have a much greater impact [on the harvest] than a decline in technology and all other factors.” There’s simply no money to buy the necessary resources to carry out the autumn sowing. There’s nothing to buy. A spoon is worth its weight in gold. Right now, we need to purchase resources to carry out the autumn sowing, but we don’t have the money,” Zlochevsky explains.

And Vegetables:

The potato crisis of 2024-2025, when the harvest shrank by 20%, prices surged to a record high in 20 years, and Russia, to avoid a shortage, launched large‑scale imports, including from China and Mongolia, may repeat itself in the coming months. The area sown with commercially grown potatoes this year has shrunk to an 18‑year low — 277.8 thousand hectares, according to analysts from AB Center. According to their forecast, this year’s potato harvest will decrease from last year’s 8.5 million tons to 5.5 million tons, i.e., by about 12%. This is 0.5–1 million tons less than the consumption, which the Potato Union estimates at 8–8.5 million tons annually.

And meat:

In the Tyumen Region, pigs are being confiscated en masse from local residents. The seizure, slaughter, and disposal of pigs due to an unspecified disease are taking place in the Abatsky, Aromashevsky, and Vikulovsky districts of the Tyumen Region. “The pigs are being killed and burned, and not everyone is receiving compensation,” local public activists report. In the Golyshmanovsky district, where the destruction of livestock began back in August under the pretext of African swine fever, carcasses are lying in a wheat field. Birds are scavenging carrion from the grain harvest. According to the Telegram channel “Sibirsky Express”: “The climax was the inspection of a household where the owners refused to send the animals for slaughter. The deputies and a specialist examined the pigs: there were no red‑violet spots, no lethargy — the piglets were running around cheerfully and eating feed.” Local community activists appealed to the Investigative Committee.

On a very positive note however, the authorities are working hard to increase the percentage of citizens taking their seasonal flu shots.

Anyway, we have a shrinking Gold Reserve, shrinking stocks of grain, meat and vegetables, new sanctions etc which segues into a post I wanted to share from German Sadulaev, an astute Russian Observer about why Russia can’t win an open-ended war of attrition:

Why I believe the war should be ended (with our victory) in two to three years. Point by point. 1. By 2029, Europe will have mobilized its army and military industry. And even if it doesn’t directly enter the war, it will be able to significantly increase arms supplies to Ukraine, by an order of magnitude. 2. War is changing; there is a race of technologies, including digital technologies and AI. There is little certainty that we will be able to maintain parity, since the other side has all the resources of all the “Silicon Valleys” and “Palantirs”. In two years, the gap could become fatal. 3. After two or three years of such a war and budget deficit, our financial reserves may be depleted, and the NWF’s piggy bank will be empty. 4. The rate at which our refineries are being put out of commission currently exceeds the rate at which they can be restored. The fuel crisis may worsen. This, along with attacks on logistics centers, could lead to crisis phenomena throughout the economy in about two years. 5. Every month, the front needs to replenish its personnel by 20,000–30,000. So far, the contract recruitment system is coping. But in two years, we may face the depletion of the resource of volunteer contract soldiers. 6. In 2030, we will face a “Great Transition” of power. And it’s not certain that it will go smoothly. The system could go haywire. And our enemies will certainly take advantage of that. You might ask: what about Ukraine—won’t Ukraine collapse first? Alas, what is already dead cannot die. Ukraine has long been dead, but the problem is that the West can galvanize it indefinitely. They’ll cover the shortages, provide weapons, and sort out the recruitment issue—there are still millions of Ukrainians who have fled to Europe. Right there, they will be mobilized and sent to the front under escort if necessary. You see, I’m the most optimistic person. I have the utmost faith in Russia. We have preserved the economy despite all the sanctions. We are holding the initiative at the front. We have the potential to win. But we don’t have time; we can’t keep waging a “war of attrition” for another five, ten, fifteen years. I believe we have two or three years. Maximum. I’d like it to happen sooner, of course, no one’s arguing about that. But, if we’re being realistic, it’ll be in a year or two, or maybe three. After that, the window will close. That’s my personal opinion.

German Sadulaev on the road somewhere close to the front in Luhansk. Like many older doomers he makes frequent trips to the front to deliver drones and radios to the Troops.

☭ Slavlander🔥 (formerly Rurik) has recently covered Europe gearing up for war sometime in the 2030s and about 90% of my very humble Readership follow him so I won’t repost stuff that I know most of you are already aware of. My gut tells me that Western Europeans just aren’t morally ready for a direct war with Russia, the hell of modern drone/fire team centric conflict isn’t something that the current generation of feminized, Americanized Euros are ready for at scale. When we factor in that the NATO countries in question will be exclusively mobilizing Whites to avoid diversity riots this just makes the whole situation that much more unrealistic and unmanageable. Sure, we will have a small percentage of morons who think war with Russia is revenge for WW2 that might show up and I predict that the internet rights narrative on Russia is going to increasingly converge with the standard Zog Slop narrative in the coming years, but the internet right isn’t that important in the scheme of things. However, we do have the Poles, and my bet is that they will primarily be the ones sent into the massacre along with the remainder of the Ukrainians. The Western Europeans will keep doing what they are doing now at a scaled-up level as far as providing equipment and finance while their contribution in blood will be much humbler, and the Poles will be expected to shoulder most the actual fighting along with the remaining hohols. This isn’t to say that we won’t see a few brigades of say Germans and Brits showing up, but rather that they won’t be the guys in the thick of the worst fighting constantly. They will be playing the role that Azov does today in Ukraine, wherever the fighting is the least intense is exactly where they will be located. Meanwhile, mobilized 40+ year old men are the ones who are actually holding the front together. In this war with Russia, it will be mobilized Poles holding things together while the Western Euros only provide a minimal level of White Males that are strong armed into serving along with some retards who think they are getting revenge on Stalin and Communism. These 2 categories of Western European Men might be enough to provide a couple of frontline brigades here and there but most the work will be left to the Poles and Ukrainians who have a male population that is much more morally prepared for such a conflict.

As for point 2 on Sadulaevs list, Russia has actually been slowly and painfully putting more MoD satellites in orbit, but the thing is without more resources, including human resources there is no way to catch up to Musk and Palantir which German points out. Like we touched on at the very beginning of this post, the whole a priori reason for life amongst the “Russian” Ruling Class is to embezzle, steal, and generally increase their own material well being without any effort or production involved. This is why after 4+ years of war that Russia is unable to even protect Moscow from NATO drone and rocket attacks. Yes, plans will be drawn up to increase Russia’s ISR abilities, but the money will be siphoned off to such an extent that what actually reaches MoD won’t be what is written into the budget. Furthermore, the relevant contracts will be doled out based on who has buddies in the right places, not on who can actually put satellites in orbit in the most expedient amount of time. Of course, America also has a very similar system, but there is one huge difference. Money solves lots of problems and America can print infinity money as long as the worlds overlord class agrees that America has that right. Russia does not enjoy this luxury; therefore, the cost of corruption is accordingly much higher.

His point’s about the budget cracking needs to be viewed through the same prism, the Russian Federal Budget Deficit is projected to be a bit less then 3% of GDP for 2027 which isn’t as bad as say many NATO countries much less Ukraine, but the entire judeo-Western block is backed by the U.S. printing press which can print infinity shekels at will without any consequences. Russia’s budget problems are real and need to be taken seriously, Americas are not. This doesn’t mean normal Americans or Europeans are living well so don’t get me wrong, the point is that anything the judeo-American Overlords want financed will be financed without any hiccups or problems and this will continue into the foreseeable future. It’s very unlikely that the judeo-American printing press will break before the Russian Federal Budget simply won’t have enough revenue to continue the war and feeding the Parasitic Ruling Class. If forced to pick between feeding parasites and continuing the war the former will win out.

Point 4 we already hit on, due to the budget priority being feeding the Ruling Class, defending infrastructure is not a priority and therefore increasing strikes on Russian Infastrcture creates cascading failures. Infrastructure is damaged and needs to be repaired, this decreases revenues, but revenue deficits will never, ever come out of the Oligarchs pockets under any circumstances. That means the decreased funds in the budget need to spent on repairs and defense for said infrastructure, this whole process is slow and inefficient and can’t keep up with the tempo of NATO strikes on Russia. Therefore, attrition isn’t a safe bet.

Point 5 about human losses is interesting in that both Ukraine and Russia require the exact same number of replacements every month to maintain their current operational tempos. Donald Tusk recently said that Ukraine’s Monthly losses are around 27k, and here German is indicating the same for Russia. It’s long been my assertion that Russian and Ukrainian losses are at a rough parity with a slight advantage being in Ukraine’s favor and this seems to support that thesis. The problem is that Russia is not kidnapping people off the street and sending them kicking and screaming to the front, and unlike Ukraine Russia likley can’t do that. Ukraine however can for many more years, perhaps for more than Russia can maitian it’s contract force.

Point 6 is in regard to Putin leaving office for real and it goes without saying that it would be best to finish the war before that happens as the transition itself might be accompanied by instability and the war will only exacerbate that. Anyway, just recall the declining gold reserves, declining meat supply and the declining food harvest and add them to the list that German has provided us. There really is no reason to consider that attrition is a safe bet for Russia.

As for Ukraine I will just repeat what German said:

Alas, what is already dead cannot die. Ukraine has long been dead, but the problem is that the West can galvanize it indefinitely.

Ukraine is just a scarecrow, and it has no future no matter how the dumb ass war ends. Ukraine’s death warrant was signed and stamped when Maidan popped off, after that its fate was either to be a judeo-Western Satrapy with all that entails, or a Russian Satrapy with all that entails. What’s so wild imo is that Moscow never, ever wanted anything from Kiev beyond SBU leaving “Russian” Oligarchs assets in Ukraine alone. Moscow never, ever demanded that Ukraine stop de-Russification and to this day Ukrainian is still taught in schools in Zaporozhe, Herson, Donbass and Crimea that are under Russian Control. Yes, the judeo-American version of de-Russification is much blunter and more obnoxious, but Moscow was perfectly fine with the softer pre–Maidan Version. The most “sovereignty” that Ukraine could have ever had would have been if it had just played ball with Moscow and in the course of the game forced the “Russian” Elite to make concessions in order to retain their influence in the country. Like Lukashencko does in Belarus. Instead, Kiev decided on suicide and like German says, as of now it’s just a zombie, puppet state that only moves because of the Western Hand up its ass.

I’m not going to do any war blogging at all as far as gay map posting or “front updating”. Nothing worth mentioning has happened since the last time I did that. But like always Ill close out with a story from a soldier describing the war from his perspective. The following is taken from the Telegram page of a former Wagner Infantrymen who goes by Old Brons. His style isn’t as dark and otherworldly as Papyrus’s, but being an infantryman his tales also contain more cases of direct combat. So, Brons style is paradoxically a bit lighter and less introspective, but his recollections are more violent. Here is a memory of his from August of 2022:

I woke up and looked at my watch. The second hand wasn’t moving, I shook it, knocked on it, did all those silly little manipulations, as if they could make the damn thing start again.

“My watch stopped,” I said out loud.

Yakut turned around sharply, looking over at me and asking:

“What’s wrong with the watch” ?

“It’s stopped,” I replied.

Yakut looked worried, his face tense.

“What’s the matter?” I asked.

“Buryat’s watch also stopped today. That’s bad, very bad,” he says.

I’m used to trusting Yakut and his intuition.

“Let’s exchange phone numbers,” Yakut says.

He takes out some kind of leather case, unfastens a button, takes out a piece of paper, and writes down my phone number and my wife’s. He writes them down in a cunning way, purposefully copying the last 2 digits incorrectly.

I look at him questioningly. He assures me that he will remember the correct final digits and it’s better this way in case the paper falls into the hands of the enemy.

I take his phone from him and also make a cunning note.

Al comes up to us and says that today we’re going to take out the strong point at the intersection.

We’re all scratching ourselves from head to toe. We haven’t washed in a long time as we are conserving water. And these little creatures, the ground fleas, are a constant nuisance; they don’t bite painfully, but they do it often. There’s a constant tingling sensation under the clothes. I take off my T‑shirt and throw it away and put on a clean one from the loot. Many of us are already wearing looted gear. Some put their dirty clothes in their backpacks, others, like me, throw them away. I only regret the tactical pants — they’re very comfortable. The knees are dirty and worn out; no matter how you turn them, dirt gets under the knee pads. I’ve reduced my belongings to the bare minimum.

I remember how before leaving I spent ages choosing protective anti‑shrapnel goggles — it was a real hassle. In the end, I never even wore them. They ended up in yet another backpack full of trophies.

Rambo is watching me and asks:

“Why aren’t you taking a sleeping bag and a sleeping mat? How are you going to spend the night?”

I reply:

“We’ll take the strongpoint and I’ll take one from the Ukrainians. If we don’t take it, we’ll pull back here. Again, if we don’t take it, there will be losses, which means there will be spare sleeping bags” I tell him.

There’s no mockery in my words; the chances of being wounded or killed are the same for both of us. The difference is that I’ve adapted to living in the here and now, while he hasn’t. But everything has its time. He moves away from me, but he doesn’t unload his own sleeping bag.

Melbourne walks over and we start BSing, during the conversation I remembered that the first time my watch stopped working was on the day I left for the front. It was a new watch; I bought it in Molkino. I left it on the bedside table in the tent back then, thinking maybe someone would find it useful.

Melbourne was telling us something else, we were laughing, and even Yakut brightened up and chuckled, sipping tea from his mug.

“We’re moving out!” the command came.

Melbourne moved to the middle of the group. I strapped on my small backpack, took off my stopped watch, and carefully placed it on the parapet of the trench.

We’re heading towards the intersection. Small Arms Fire is constantly being directed in our general direction from the right, across the open field. They’re just randomly sweeping the area, if they’d known we were here they would be dropping artillery rounds already.

Yakut slows down, gestures with his hands toward the artillery scared tree line — that means there’s a dugout ahead. That’s right, the enemy’s defensive line starts somewhere over there. Yakut pulls back toward Al while Buryat and I pull security. Al converses with Yakut for a minute before gesturing for me and Buryat to approach him.

Al says:

“Everything’s according to the old plan: we’re the right flank, you’re the left, Melbourne is with you.”

He plots the points for our artillery support on his gadget. The gunners contact him via radio and ask if he is certain that there are actually enemy troops there. He replies in the affirmative and they ask again. We’re puzzled. What’s going on?

The artillery is firing very sparsely. It seemed to me that there were only 5 or 6 hits on the Ukrianian Strong Point. We start moving. As always, we’re going in two pairs — me, Yakut, and Buryat with Melbourne.

I see a hit on the enemy’s dugout, where there apparently was a machine‑gun position. The embrasure is empty. I turn my body to the left, following the barrel of my assault rifle. I turn back, and a chill runs down my spine. A machine gun has appeared in the formerly empty embrasure, which is about 7–10 meters away. I see the barrel pointing straight at me; someone is bustling around behind the machine gun, doing some kind of desperate maneuver.

I fall onto my back and empty the entire magazine in the general direction of the embrasure. At the same time, Yakut starts shooting.

“Empty!” I shout while pulling out a grenade, throw it, and roll to the left.

The explosion is slightly to the right of the dugout; I missed. I’m reloading. Yakut is already pumping a second magazine into the embrasure and starts moving forward.

Buryat and Melbourne hussle to the right and jump into the trench; there’s heavy fire coming from there.

I throw myself forward and likewise jump into the trench. I see the machine‑gun position, two bodies on the ground, check. I quickly scan the splayed out figures: one was clearly killed by artillery; his head is almost torn off, and he has no face. The second was killed by small‑arms fire. Why didn’t they shoot back? We clearly should have been dead men. I look at the machine gun. It’s an unfamiliar design — something imported. There’s no time to examine it further.

Buryat and Melbourne moved along the trench to the right, towards Al’s group; we can hear shooting there. We moved to the left to clear the left flank.

Ahead is a small dugout; I throw a grenade into it, an explosion, and run to the other side. Yakut shoots inside with his machine gun. He peeks in:

— It’s clear!

We move on. Next is a dead end with a firing point aimed at the road (the concrete road). The parapet has been trampled by feet; someone got out and ran away.

Yakut takes up a position, and I go back to get the imported machine gun. Melbourne is moving towards us. He says the dugout is clear. He and I are inspecting the machine gun — something old, Czech. We’re trying to figure out how to fire it. We can’t chamber a round; nothing works, there’s no handle for chambering a round. We never managed to figure out how to get it ready for combat.

And then it began to dawn on me why the enemy soldier hadn’t shot at us. He simply couldn’t figure out how to chamber a round either. And the one without a head apparently was the machine‑gunner. I don’t know why the other one didn’t know how to do it; apparently, he wasn’t the second man in the machine‑gun crew. The machine gun is quite light, lighter than the PK; In all likelihood there just wasn't a number 2 man for the Machine Gun. In fact, such sloppiness was common among the enemy. Many of their soldiers didn’t know how to use Western weapons; we came across a lot of unused Javelins and other NATO equipment. The prisoners said they simply didn’t know what to do with them. In mid‑autumn, this situation changed: enemy groups that had been trained in Western camps began arriving at the front.

We added the machine gun to the rest of our trophies. And I forgot about it until December. In December, in Alchevsk, one of the squad members brought us this very machine gun. Why am I sure it was the same one? Because one of the bipods had been shot through. That was exact one. The humanist machine gun, which back then, in August, simply refused to fire at me and Yakut. Then, with the help of the internet, we figured out how to fire it. It was the Czechoslovak Vz.59 (Univerzální kulomet vzor 59) light machine gun from 1959. It didn’t have a bolt cocking handle; cocking was done with the pistol grip, which, after pressing the button located in front, had to be moved first forward and then backward.

My respects to the designer of this machine gun, Antonín Foral.