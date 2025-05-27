Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sonny Arellano's avatar
Sonny Arellano
May 30, 2025Edited

Another reason for Barbarossa taking place was that Hitler was informing his decisions based on what German intelligence was giving him. All the reports were telling him the Soviets were a lot weaker than they actually were. If he was accurately informed of the size of Soviet industry and strength, it's likely he wouldn't have invaded, or at the very least would've been more willing to ally with the local populations.

The claim of Generalplanost wanting to exterminate Russians is a straight up myth and I'm surprised it hasn't been called out more by even mainstream academics. When you look at the actual documents, there's literally no plans to colonize Russia. It extends as far as the west of Ukraine (ironic since West Ukraine is where all the wignats are from) and the Baltics. The writer, Erhard Wehzel I think his name was, only ever mentions deportations, talks about how for the plans to work they'll need to cooperate with the local populations and that the plans are unrealistic and won't actually be able to be implemented because of local population growth. That alone disproves that they were planning to exterminate all slavs . Wehzel himself was actually a radical even by Nazi standards; in the vain of Himmler, so it's not like he can be accused of being sympathetic to Slavs like Rosenberg.

This whole issue is stupid. Neo Nazi's can't admit that the Nazi's were fundamentally anti Russian and that their eastern policy was dominated by this belief, or if they do admit it they're cringe nordicists. At the same, Russians believing that Hitler wanted to genocide them is a core part of the secular religion of Russia so it's hard to have a rational debate on this issue.

The reason for the west being so generous to the USSR during the war was predominantly due to 3 factors. A, the Soviets had heavily infiltrated the FDR government B, the west saw the USSR as a lesser evil then National Socialist Germany and C, the west couldn't afford to send millions of troops to beat Germany. People like to act as if ww2 was super popular but if millions of British and America troops started dying, both countries populations would've demanded peace. Paying the Soviets and allowing Stalin to conquer half of Europe was a price FDR and his advisors thought was worth taking.

Reply
Share
B. E. Gordon's avatar
B. E. Gordon
May 28, 2025Edited

It would appear to confirm the observation that, at least geopolitically vis-a-vis the liberal Anglo establishment, the Ukraine War is analogous to Barbarossa, but with Russia now analogous to Nazi Germany and Ukraine to the USSR. Certainly, Western liberals seem to emote that way with their rally-around-Ukraine rhetoric. And that’s not even touching on Lend-Lease.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Livci · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture