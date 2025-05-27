In our last installment we covered chapter 3 of Alexi Isaevs book Anti-Suvorov which dealt with the question of the Red Army repositing troops closer to the Western frontier in the weeks leading up to Operation Barbarossa and why exactly Germanys opening thrust was such a disaster for the USSR. Today we will go over what the German planners thought about the Red Army’s capabilities when they were preparing to open the Eastern Front against the USSR. According to Suvorov the main immediate and valid concern of NS Germany was the threat the USSR posed to the Romanian Oil Fields

Isaev:

The supporting pillar of Suvorov's theory of prevention is the thesis of the Soviet threat to Romania and Romanian oil, respectively. Vladimir Bogdanovich (Suvorov) writes: "On November 12, 1940, in a conversation with Molotov, Hitler pointed out the need to keep many German troops in Romania, clearly hinting to Molotov about the Soviet military threat to Romanian oil." The reasons are actually completely unrelated to the USSR: Let us quote Hitler's words in context: "Politically, Germany is not at all interested in these problems, but we cannot allow the British to settle there, as was the case in Salonika in the last war” Hitler, wants to emphasize that as soon as the war is over, German troops will immediately leave Romania." (Documents of Foreign Policy. Vol. XXIII. Book 2 (1). Moscow: International Relations, 1995. P. 45.)

Isaev notes that this is a:

Very strange allusion to the Soviet Military threat

Now maybe Hitler was only pretending to be worried about British Troops slithering into Romania somehow as a means of tricking the Soviets into not suspecting that NS Germany knew that the Soviets were planning to attack Germany and steal the oil. Along that line of reasoning Hitler was faking out Molotov so that Moscow wouldn’t suspect to soon that NS Germany was planning a preventive war against the USSR. But that would contradict Suvorov’s claim that Hitler was telegraphing to Molotov that he knew that the USSR had plans to take the Romanian oil. Needless to say, looking for ulterior meanings in what Hitler said to Molotov is an exercise in frankly stupid speculation as opposed to just taking his words at face value. According to Suvorov Germanys concerns about the Romanian Oil Fields were valid because:

"In June 1940, when the German army was fighting in France, Zhukov, on Stalin's orders, without any consultations with the German allies, tore off a piece of Romania - Bessarabia."

Isaev demonstrates that as we so often saw in the last chapter that Suvorov is just straight making stuff up. Isaev:

On June 23, Molotov held consultations with the German ambassador to the USSR Schullenburg on the Bessarabian question. (Foreign Policy Documents, Vol. XXIII. 1. Doc. 217. Moscow, Mezhdunarodnye otnosheniya Publ., 1995.) Consultations continued on June 25. I will quote the record of a conversation between the People's Commissar for Foreign Affairs of the USSR, V. M. Molotov, and the German ambassador to the USSR, F. Schullenburg: "At the beginning of the conversation, Schullenburg reported that he had received a reply from Ribbentrop about the attitude of the German government to the Soviet government's raising of the question of Bessarabia with Romania. Ribbentrop's reply basically boils down to the following:

1. The German Government fully recognizes the rights of the Soviet Union to Bessarabia and the timeliness of raising this question with Rumania.

2. Germany, having in Romania great economic interests, is extremely interested in resolving the Bessarabian question by peaceful means and is ready to support the Soviet government on this path, exerting influence on Romania for its part." (Foreign Policy Documents, Vol. XXIII. 1. Doc. 225. Moscow, Mezhdunarodnye otnosheniya Publ., 1995.)

On June 26, Soviet rights to Bessarabia were recognized by Italy. (Ibid. 227.) The Soviet ultimatum to Romania was presented on June 27, 1940, two days after the victorious conclusion of the Wehrmacht's campaign in France.

Respected Readers I don’t know what to say at this point if anyone still thinks that Suvorov doesn’t play exceedingly fast and loose in regard to facts. Regular people can be forgiven for not knowing the dates of meetings that took place and when notes were exchanged decades ago and what the results of these meetings were. I didn’t know any of this stuff myself until a few years ago when I read Isaev’s book. Before that I considered Suvorov’s hypothesis likely. But Isaev is showing here that Suvorov is either a moron or a charlatan with an agenda and I don’t think he is a moron as he has fooled many intelligent people, including me for a very long time. Legitimately serious historians don’t make sweeping claims without addressing the evidence against them but going off Icebreaker alone one could be forgiven for having no idea that Ribbentrop and the Soviet Ministry of Foreign Affairs had a mutual understanding about Bessarabia.

Suvorov about Bessarabia:

"The seizure of Bessarabia by the Soviet Union and the concentration of powerful forces of aggression there, including the Airborne Corps and the Danube Flotilla, forced Hitler to look at the strategic situation from a completely different point of view and take appropriate preventive measures. But it was too late. Even a sudden blow by the Wehrmacht against the Soviet Union could no longer save Hitler and his empire... Hitler understood where the main danger came from, but it was too late. This should have been thought about before the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact."

Isaev’s response:

I would like to note that it was in the secret additional protocol to the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact that placed Bessarabia in the sphere of influence of the USSR. The secret additional protocol of August 23, 1939 read: "With regard to the south-east of Europe, the Soviet side emphasizes the interest of the USSR in Bessarabia. The German side declares its complete political disinterest in these areas." That is, the question of Bessarabia was stipulated precisely by the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, and Adolf Hitler had more than enough opportunities to think before signing it.

If the reader has noticed, all the constructions of Vladimir Bogdanovich are based exclusively on general reasoning, without any attempts at examining documents of the Third Reich published after the war. These include, for example, V. I. Dashichev's two-volume "The Bankruptcy of the Strategy of German Fascism" (Moscow: Nauka, 1973). Despite the obnoxious title, this is a collection of various German documents with quite informative comments by the author at the beginning of the sections.

IMO there is absolutely no refuting Isaev’s claim that Suvorov’s reasoning is based purely on “general reasoning without any attempts at examining documents of the 3rd Reich published after the war”. Notice here Isaev is appealing to Bonafide documents. When a Holocaust skeptic rightfully asks “where is the paper trail for all this BS about murdering Jews with Mosquito Repellent in well-ventilated fake showers with wooden doors” we are told the Germans destroyed the documents and its immoral and antisemitic to enquire about that. Well like the crying merchant peddling shoah porn, Suvorov doesn’t deal with documents but baseless inferences which in practice amount to heinously misquoting people like we saw with General Pavlov in the last installment, or acting like there is hidden meaning where there is none actually. For example, the Merchant claims “well Hitler or Goebbels or whoever said the Jewish issue must be solved which is code for turning respected fractional reserve bankers into furniture” and here with Suvorov we have “Hitler said it was necessary to keep German troops in Romania therefore Hitler thought he needed to attack the USSR before the USSR attacked Germany”.

This installment won’t be as long as the last, but I will be doing quite a bit of block quoting. The following from NS Germanys Operational Department can’t be waved away in good faith by anyone clinging to the Icebreaker thesis. Isaev gives us an analysis written by Bernhard Lossberg of how the Soviets might react to Barbarossa. Lossberg is a little known NS German Army Officer but his influence on Barbarossa is tough to understate. As a mere Lieutenant Colonel during the Norwegian Campaign, he had some run ins with Generals and Marshalls and even Hitler himself. The story goes that Hitler was getting cold feet when the campaign didn’t get off to the best start, but Lossberg managed to talk Hitler into not losing his nerve too early. Since in the end he was proven correct and the campaign was successful despite its early misfortune Lossberg kept his position in Operational Planning and the plan adopted for Barbarossa was more or less his plan with some tweaking. You can read more about this relatively unknown but influential German Officer here:

Men of Wehrmacht: Bio of Generalmajor Bernhard von Lossberg

Isaev:

The military and political importance of Romania and the possible variants of the USSR's actions in (the leadup to Barbarossa) are considered quite thoroughly in the published documents. This is, for example, a strategic elaboration by Lossberg, head of the Army Group in the Operations Department of the Headquarters of the Supreme Command of the Wehrmacht, dated September 15, 1940 (Isaev begins a long quotation of Lossberg).



1. The Russians will want to preempt us and for this purpose will launch a preventive blow against the German troops that are beginning to concentrate near the border (in preparation for Barbarossa).



2. The Russian armies will take the blow of the German armed forces by deploying near the frontier in order to hold the new positions which they have occupied on both flanks (the Baltic and the Black Seas).

3. The Russians will employ the method which has already proved itself in 1812, i.e., they will retreat into the depths of their territory, in order to impose on the advancing armies the difficulties of extended communications and the consequent difficulties of supply, and then, only in the further course of the campaign, will they make a counter-attack.

Regarding these three options, the following can be said.

Option 1.

It seems improbable that the Russians would decide on an offensive on a large scale, for example, invading East Prussia while the bulk of the German army isn’t tied down for a long time by fighting on another front. Apparently, neither the command nor the troops will be able to do this. Smaller operations are more likely. They may be directed either against Finland or against Rumania. However, a blow to Finland with tense relations with Germany would not improve the strategic position of the Russians in any way. On the contrary, the Russian forces invading Finland would be in great danger as a result of the offensive of the northern wing of the German armies along the Baltic coast, and could be cut off from Russia.

The situation would be different in the event of a Russian invasion of the Rumanian oil-bearing regions. The purpose of this invasion would be to destroy one of the main pillars of the German logistics base. Under certain circumstances, even the actions of the Russian Air Force alone would be sufficient to achieve this goal. And if offensive operations also unfold on the ground, then we can expect the use of relatively numerous and, as it is claimed, well-trained Russian airborne forces. To eliminate this danger, it is advisable to use German "training units" and organize anti-aircraft defense by Romanian forces. The immediate task of the German military mission in Romania will be to prepare appropriate defensive measures for this eventuality. This mission is to be regarded as the "vanguard" of the southern wing of the German armies.

So Lossberg deems a large scale Soviet offensive unlikely. Is this document fake? He does however say smaller scale operations against Romania are possible and Germany needs to be ready for that. Most controversially from a pro Suvorov Right Winger perspective, Lossberg literally says that actually the Soviets might want to preempt Germany by launching a preventive strike. Furthermore, Lossberg assumes that this Soviet preventive strike will be small scale if it happens at all. If this document is not fake, and I haven’t seen anyone claiming it is, then imo its damn near enough on its own to just put the Icebreaker thesis to rest. Picking where we left off reviewing Lossbergs analysis:

Option 2. This decision seems to be the most likely, since it cannot be assumed that such a strong military power as Russia will give up its richest regions, including those recently occupied, without a fight. In addition, the Russians reportedly deployed a particularly well-equipped network of air force ground installations west of the Dnieper. If they retreated into the interior of the country, the Russians would soon lose this network.

Lossberg was obviously proven correct, the Soviets tried and failed miserably to protect what they recently occupied, and he reveals here that Germany was well aware that the USSR had positioned a bunch of airfields near their Western Border. Nonetheless the Germans didn’t take this Soviet Air Force presence near the Western Border as evidence of an imminent large scale invasion of Europe. Lossberg clearly identified it as a threat to the Romanian oil while also concluding a large scale attack from the USSR was unlikely. I don’t see any necessity to post the rest of Lossbergs analysis here dealing with Option 3. The main thing I hope my readers are taking away is that the guy whose thinking is most reflected in how Barbarossa was planned and executed didn’t attribute to the USSR any intention of launching a large scale offensive against Germany even in the format of a preventive strike. In other words, he didn’t even think the USSR was capable of a large scale preventive attack to save its life. If he wasn’t convinced the Soviets could launch a large scale preventive spoiling attack it follows that he did not think they were going to launch any large scale attack in the immediate future at all. Lossberg also noted the Red Armys large Air Force presence near their Western Border..so anyone claiming that the Germans were taken by surprise in that regard is obviously mistaken. It was known and Lossberg gives his recommendation about how to deal with it.

Isaev:

I apologize for the lengthy quotation, but without the fullest possible examination of the German documents, it is impossible to construct meaningful arguments. The text of this document reveals the real ideas of the German top leadership about the plans of the USSR and possible scenarios for the development of events. There is not a word about Barbarossa being a preemptive operation. On the contrary, it is argued that Soviet troops are incapable of carrying out a large-scale operations against Germany. The threat to Romania is considered, firstly, as not a very likely event, and secondly, it does not cause panic about being left without fuel. A more probable option for the actions of the Soviet troops, according to Lossberg, is: "The Russian armies will take upon themselves the blow of the German Armed Forces deployed near the border in order to hold the new positions they have occupied on both flanks” (the Baltic and the Black Seas). The thesis, you will agree, does not allow for double interpretation: the Germans attack, the Soviet armies are on the defensive. This thesis runs like a red thread from the beginning of the planning of "Barbarossa" to the last days before the invasion of the USSR. An analysis of German documents shows that the Germans did not expect any large-scale offensive operations from the Red Army. It was assumed that in response to the deployment of German troops, a private operation of limited scale could be prepared. But in a strategic sense, the Germans considered the most likely option for the Red Army to be defense with a retreat into the interior of the country, an exchange of time for territory.

It just be like it do. There really isn’t much more I can add here. If I have any Respected Haters reading this who still consider Icebreaker credible, I promise I will eat my hat on video if you can present evidence that the document Isaev is citing is a Soviet Fake. If the document isn’t fake Isaev would be well within his rights to just drop the mike right here, but he continues eviscerating Suvorov a bit more. Before closing out the chapter Isaev takes on Suvorov’s claim that besides Lebensraum nobody has ever explained why NS Germany attacked the USSR. Suvorov:

Historians have never explained why Hitler attacked Stalin. They say he needed living space. This is what someone who has not read Mein Kampf himself says, and there we are talking about a long-term perspective. In 1941, Hitler had enough territory from Brest in the east to Brest in the west, from Northern Norway to North Africa. It was impossible to master all this even in several generations. In 1941, Hitler had against him the British Empire, all of subjugated Europe, potentially the United States. In order to hold on to what he had captured, Hitler was forced to prepare for the capture of Gibraltar and the conquest of the British Isles, without having superiority at sea. Is it possible that in such a situation Hitler has nothing more to do than expand his living space? All the great Germans warned against a war on two fronts. Hitler himself saw the main reason for the defeat in the First World War in the fact that he had to fight on two fronts. Hitler himself assured the deputies in the Reichstag that he would not allow a war on two fronts. And he attacked. Why?

Throughout his tirade, Vladimir Bogdanovich (Suvorov) as always did not provide any intelligible references to the documents. Soviet historiography really does overemphasize the idea that Hitler slept and dreamed of conquering the USSR. But the assertion that Soviet historians have nothing credible to say about why Hitler attacked is to put it mildly, controversial. And it makes you think that Vladimir Bogdanovich did not bother to carefully read the tomes of Soviet historical thought. For example, Danil Mikhailovich Proektor, in addition to the traditional stories about Lebensraum in the East and the conquest of Russia ("plans of monopoly capital"), writes:

"The second group of reasons includes (after Lebensraum):

1. The conviction that the military-political situation in Europe and throughout the world, as well as the state of the Red Army, are favorable for solving the problems of the first group (by first group Proektor is referring to Germanys lack of Natural Recourses).

2. Confidence that the armed forces, which are in the best condition, are able to quickly win the war in the East.

3. The calculation that victory over the USSR would simultaneously mean a blow to the hopes of still resisting England and force it to capitulate, which would lead to the collapse of the British Empire.

4. The assumption that in this way it will be possible to eliminate possible US intervention in the war, to further strengthen the fascist bloc, in particular, to become a firm foot in the Balkans.



The claim that Hitler planned on literally exterminating the Slavs and directedly annexing the entire USSR west of the Urals is of course hysterical, retarded slander. I do believe though that Hitler would have signed off on creating a handful of pro German puppet States on the former European possessions of the USSR after annexing a generous slice. As for the puppet states its likely they would have been Germanized over a few generations. That’s just my speculation though and maybe after the Germans had defeated the Communist and liberated the Russians they would have just left. I doubt it but lots of internet Right Wingers, the ones who take Icebreaker as Divine Revelation believe as much.

All this Lebensraum speculation aside Isaev gives an example of Soviet Historians providing very rational reasons for why Hitler decided to role the dice with Barbarossa and the sum total of that reasoning is that the UK and US just wouldn’t have had the stomach to take on Germany without the USSRs help. Some of the more obnoxiously anti Russian internet rightoids will claim that the USSRs contribution to defeating Germany doesn’t count because of Lendlease. The greatest irony there is that the UK received the most Lendlease and this specific subset of anti Russian internet vermin tend to be the most pro Ukrainian, the very same Ukraine that’s received more lend lease comparatively speaking by now than the USSR ever did. That’s a different subject altogether though, I’ll just say imo lend lease didn’t outright save the USSR but it did allow the USSR to reach Berlin. That is without lend lease the USSR could have forced a stalemate while losing territory in Ukraine, Belarus and the Baltics but NS Germany already missed its chance to force an unconditional surrender on the USSR in Winter of 1941 which was well before the Lendlease pipeline was working at full volume. That digression aside the point is, like always, that the Anglo/Americans needed someone else to do the vast majority of the dying and without that they wouldn’t have carried on the war against Germany to the end. Would the Jews have been able to force the US and UK to go it alone should it have been necessary? IDK, but they would have tried. In any case Isaev demonstrated that Suvorov’s claim that nobody ever gave a reason besides Lebensraum for the German attack is incorrect.

Isaev:

In my opinion, Adolf Hitler most clearly formulated the reasons for the attack on the USSR in a speech at a secret meeting at the headquarters of the operational leadership of the Wehrmacht on January 9, 1941. So, I quote: "The British are supported by the hope of the possibility of Russian intervention. They will give up resistance only when this last continental hope of theirs is crushed. He, the Fuehrer, did not believe that the British were "hopelessly stupid"; If they do not see any prospects, they will stop fighting. If they lose, they will never find the moral strength to preserve the empire. If they can hold out and form 30 or 40 divisions, and if the United States and Russia help them, then a very difficult situation will be created for Germany. This cannot be allowed.

Well, how about that. If this quote of Hitler is real, and to my knowledge nobody disputes it than he clearly says why is going on the attack and his reasoning matches what the Soviet Historians said. It’s almost like the Soviet Historians were summarizing Hitlers own reasoning.

Continuing with Isaev as we approach the end:

In his letter to Mussolini, Adolf Hitler repeats the same theses: "The situation in England itself is bad, the supply of food and raw materials is constantly deteriorating. The will to fight is nourished, in fact, only by hopes. These hopes are based solely on two factors: Russia and America. We have no way to eliminate America. But it is in our power to exclude Russia. The liquidation of Russia will at the same time mean a tremendous relief of Japan's position in East Asia and thus make it possible to make it much more difficult for the Americans to act by means of Japanese intervention." (V. I. Dashichev, op. cit., p. 133.) Nothing is written about the threat of Romanian oil. No definite information about the Soviet threat is offered.

German documents describing the reasons for the attack on the USSR have been published and widely known. The text of these documents does not caress the sense of national pride; the leadership of the Third Reich and Hitler personally did not consider the USSR a serious military force. The crushing of the USSR was to be, first of all, only a spectacle that would force England to capitulate. The assessment of the capabilities of the USSR turned out to be erroneous, the Eastern Front soon became the main front of the Third Reich, but during the planning of "Barbarossa", the USSR was assigned only the role of an exemplary victim.

So there we have it Respected Readers and Haters. Neither Hitler nor the chief theorist/planner behind Barbarossa make any mention of the USSR being an imminent threat to NS Germany. Hitler in that speech to the Operational Leadership of the Army did make some references to the fact that the Red Army could develop into a threat in the future. For example, Hitler said at that meeting: “Although the Russian armed forces are a headless clay colossus, it is impossible to accurately predict their further development. Since Russia must be defeated in any case, it is better to do so now, when the Russian army is leaderless and poorly trained, and when the Russians have to overcome great difficulties in the war industry, which has been created with outside help”.

That particular assertion of Hitlers can certainly be marshalled in support of the thesis that Barbarossa was preventive in the sense that NS Germany viewed the USSR as a potential threat at some point in the future when they finally had their act together and I can agree with that. The specific claim I am arguing against though is that Barbarossa was planned from the start as a preventive strike against an imminent Soviet attack. What Isaev has shown us here IMO is more than enough to demonstrate that this second claim is false. The only conceivable response a pro Suvorov Hater at this point can fall back on is to assert that Lossbergs analysis is a post war Soviet fake as are the Hitler quotes from the meeting with the Army Operational Staff. Claiming this however would leave the Claimant in a tricky dilemma though because it would need to be explained why the Soviets were able to successfully forge these documents while not bothering to forge convincing fake Holocaust documents.

Anyway, I sincerely hope that this installment on Suvorov was less torturous than the last and in accordance with the wishes of the readership I did my best to compact it as much as possible. Also, a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has subscribed, restacked, liked and otherwise shared my work. You guys have no idea how helpful that is.