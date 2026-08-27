Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LudwigF's avatar
LudwigF
Aug 27

Thanks, but I really hope things within Russia aren’t as bad as you describe them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
CC's avatar
CC
Aug 27

Very interesting, very readable.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Livci · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture