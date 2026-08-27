There haven’t been any major headline grabbing event’s coming from either Russia or Ukraine recently but that doesn’t necessarily mean there is nothing to report on. Granted, for someone only casually interested in these countries or one for whom they exists strictly as objects of confirmation bias there will be nothing especially noteworthy in this post. For anyone seeking out the real state of affairs over here in the East Slav Lands however, I hope that you will find something here enaging.

First off, we have piece of news from the Telegram Channel Redacted:

An accident in the Moscow metro! On the morning of August 22, part of the tile facing collapsed and the stucco work fell at the Komsomolskaya station. The issue here is not so much about the finishing as about the main structures. Like Dynamo, as well as a number of other stations, Komsomolskaya is in a state of disrepair, is falling apart, and poses a threat to passengers. However, neither the administration of Sergei Sobyanin nor the Department of Transport headed by the euro‑billionaire Maxim Liksutov has taken any notice for several years now. Perhaps these officials hope to happily evade responsibility by leaving their positions after the upcoming elections, before a major disaster with casualties in the underground occurs — rumors about a “reshuffle” of the mayor’s team to a new level are already circulating around the city government, as well as in the State Duma. This, in turn, may be related to the fact that the city administration’s contractors are once again draining the city budget on curbing, landscaping, laying new asphalt with subsequent relocation of utilities in the same area, and other corrupt urban‑related projects. The only thing is that no money is being allocated to save the metro from collapse — apparently, you can’t steal that much there as there more measurable work involved

In the West crumbling infrastructure is just taken for granted and whether you are pro or anti Russia the above Telegram post can fit in your ideological framework with little difficulty. A Zanonist can say “well even with some walls falling apart the Moscow Metro is still safer than the Paris one” and this is true, and the anti Russian will say “of course the Moscow Metro is in bad shape, Putin is spending the whole budget on his mad quest to subvert the West with Duginism and his war against Ukraine” which is not true. The point though is that Telegram blurb can very easily be accommodated by opposing ideological presuppositions therefore it isn’t newsworthy to either a casual scroll feed flop consumer, nor would it cause a hyper opinionated and misinformed ideologue much cognitive dissonance. It’s mundane, and as my own valued and Respected Readers know, my assertion is that Russia is Lorded over by a xenocratic, pro Western, satrapy. If that is true, it would naturally follow that the M.O. of this satrapy lording over Russia would be very similar to that of the one lording over the collective West and allowing the Moscow Metro to slowly rot while looting the budget via cheap busy work like installing a fountain here and park benches there would be in line with that thesis. The Mayor of Moscow who is a Turbo Liberal gives his buddies a contract to make a nice public square somewhere with a budget of 50 million dollars, the work is done for 10 and the rest is embezzled. This is a much more practical plan than actually fixing the metro and when the inevitable catastrophe happens the parties involved plan on being somewhere else where they can’t be held accountable. These people share the exact same values as their Western idols, shekels uber alles and the higher one is located in “Russian” Elite Society the less divergence there is with the default judeo-American view of why we as human beings exists to begin with. We steal and consume, therefore we are.

By the way, it’s no secret that Major Russian Cities are importing hordes of browns just like is common practice in the West. The justification in both cases is that natives are selfish and lazy and demand too much pay unlike foreigners who have proper values like being willing to work for less. The crumbling infrastructure is often blamed by right wingers on the foreigner’s shoddy work, but this misses the bigger picture. It’s simply cheaper to pay browns to pretend to work than it is Natives. Granted Whites really do provide better quality labor as a rule; there is no question about that at all. But the foreigners are not being shipped in exclusively because jews hate Whites, that’s an important part of the story but a consideration that is often overlooked by rightoids is that the judeo-Capitalist system we live within demands that the Oligarchs steal more to advance their standing in the pecking order. The Oligarchs provide cover for people, but other higher placed people whose names we don’t know and likely never will provide cover for the Oligarchs, for a price. That is the Oligarchs have shareholders they are beholden to like any CEO. Why employ cheap low skilled labor when there is a risk that poor quality work might entail legal problems later that require hefty bribes to make disappear? Better to find a niche where one can imitate labor which is much safer and ensures more of the budget is funneled only into your pocket and those that you are beholden to with fewer variables.

Next up is a piece of news that is a big white pill for the hoholphile crowd and correspondingly a bitter black one for the Russophiles, or at least it ought to be for those of us Russophiles who aren’t living in the parallel Zanonist universe. The Telegram Channel Politics of the Country reports:

Sens Bank, which has been involved in a corruption scandal, will be sold to the Rothschilds.



The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has chosen the Rothschild financial dynasty — Rothschild & Co — to sell two state‑owned banks: Sens Bank and Ukrgasbank.



Sources in the financial market told Strana about this.



Applications for the selection of a foreign advisor were accepted until June 15, 2026, and today the authorities informed the applicants of their choice. The appointment of such an advisor should kick‑start the sales of two state‑owned banks.



The key responsibilities of a financial advisor include:



• Analysis and audit: examining the financial and legal status of the banks, identifying risks and developing ways to eliminate them.



• Increasing value: providing recommendations for restructuring, improving management and optimizing the banks’ operations before sale.



• Bank valuation: calculating the market value and proposing the optimal starting price for the share package.



• Marketing and investor search: promoting banks in international and domestic markets, negotiating with potential buyers.



• Support for the tender process: preparing draft auction documentation, purchase and sale agreements, and assisting officials in conducting a transparent tender process.



It should be recalled that Ukrgasbank was nationalized by the state back in 2009, and in November 2017, the authorities first announced plans to privatize it. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is part of the World Bank structure, was considered a potential investor. However, it was only allowed to buy out 20% of Ukrgas’s shares, including through the exchange of shares for a package of previously issued loans.



Sens Bank was nationalized in July 2023 (previously, it belonged to the structures of Russia’s Alfa Group), and the possible sale of the structure was officially discussed in March 2024, but no real preparations for privatization were carried out. Following the recent simultaneous resignation of the entire supervisory board of the bank and the removal of its chairman of the board due to a corruption scandal involving accusations that Sents laundered 150 million UAH for a bailout for former Energy Minister German Galushchenko, discussions about privatization have intensified sharply.



Rothschild & Co has been working on Ukrainian projects for several years. Primarily, this involves debt restructuring: Metinvest for $3 billion, Ukrzaliznytsia for $1 billion, and Ukraine’s sovereign public debt (in collaboration with White & Case) for $20.5 billion. It also involves raising loans/investments (as was the case with gas loans for Naftogaz in 2017) and organizing the placement of Eurobonds, which Rothschild organized for the Ukrainian government in 2017–2018 for $3 billion. Also, a subsidiary company (Rothschild Trust (Schweiz) organized a blind trust for Roshen and managed Petro Poroshenko's part in this company during his presidency.

When it comes to Respected Jewish Crime Empires the Rothschilds are probably the most powerful one whose names us peasants are aware of. Granted those whose names we don’t even know are at the top of pyramid and I assume the Rothschilds are the most trusted public face of this unknown to the public group. When us non deluded Russophiles seeth and doom about the Kremlin fighting so flaccidly and unenthusiastically the above news about the Rothschilds acquiring more and more of Ukraine’s financial establishment is the real explanation about why the “Russian” Ruling Class is so cautious about escalation. Inflicting real pain on Kiev that might tip the scales in Russia’s favor risks pissing off the Rothschilds who are devouring Ukraine, and if one pisses them off and by extension the people they represent good luck trying to be welcomed back to into the judeo-American, respectable, “international community”. Another point that needs to be emphasized here is that blurb contains the entire logic behind why the SMO was launched in the first place. The post states:

Sens Bank was nationalized in July 2023 (previously, it belonged to the structures of Russia’s Alfa Group

The Kremlin was mad that post Maidan “Russian” Oligarchs were increasingly being squeezed out of Ukraine in favor of Western ones and this process came to a head with Putins personal buddy Victor Medvedchuck being arrested by SBU in May of 2021. The SMO was supposed to be a fast regime change op to put in place a government in Kiev that would be more respectful of “Russian” Oligarchs few remaining assets in Ukraine. In that sense it sincerely was an attempt at achieving a form of multipolarity, but it was a form of multipolarity that would have seen “Russian” Crime Families put on an equal footing with Western Ones. It had nothing to do with us peasants, National Sovereignty etc. Should the Kremlin decide to drop rockets and drones on assets directly controlled by the Rothschilds it very well could be a point of no return that would constitute a permanent rupture with the judeo-American Elite. Since the people that govern Russia today dismantled the USSR with their own hands on the expectation that they would be received as equals by the Western Overlord Class it’s simply naive and misguided to expect them to risk a permanent rupture and blowing up Rothschild property would entail exactly that.

On the other hand, the Rothschilds sinking their vile tentacles even deeper into Ukraine is nothing but good news if you are a hoholphile. For a shitlib it’s just nice that the country is further integrating into the Western rats nest. For the anti 3rd worldist and SS Cosplaying neo-Cold Warriors it’s good news because Rothschild Assets are a better air defense against Russian Munitions than any number of Patriot Batteries or whatever. This means that the Kremlin’s short list of targets they might consider hitting will become correspondingly smaller and right as Ukraine is running low on air defense and Moscow is showing a bit more aggressiveness with its standoff weapons the Rothschilds start expanding their holdings in Ukraine. The only path of reconciliation with the West for the “Russian” Ruling Class runs through whoever the Rothschilds are representing, therefore I am predicting that the Russian drone and missile campaign will soon go back to totally harmless as opposed to where it stands now at mostly harmless. This might seem a bit counter intuitive as the rightwing hoholphiles base their support for Ukraine on Russia being neo-Bolshevik and everyone knows the Rothschilds stood behind the Reds. They also claim that post Maidan Ukraine is BASED because of Azov but here we have the most infamous jewish financial dynasty acquiring Ukrainian National Banks and backing Kiev. This can easily be waved away though, after Azov destroys Leftism and Russia they will stage a coup and set everything right. Trust the plan, Azov is using the Rothschilds via 5D chess and the jews won’t see the coup coming from 6 million miles away.

Just letting these guys own everything in your country is literally the best air defense against Russian drones and missiles. Smart move on Kiev’s end, especially when Azov will just overthrow them later right quick.

The news about the Rothschilds acquiring these Ukrainian Banks broke on the 24th of this month and on the 25th CIA Director James Ratcliffe visited Moscow, make of that what you will but IMO it’s not a coincidence and it’s likely that Ratcliffe is dictating new, stricter rules of engagement to the Kremlin. Touch Lord Rothschilds assets and say goodbye to all your money, yachts, palaces etc in the West. For real, it’s really something that the anti 3rd worldist/neo-Cold Warrior crowd find it acceptable to make common cause with literally the same family that backed the Bolsheviks but solidarity with Hezbollah is anti-White and beyond the pale betrayal of the Aryan Race. The internet right is such an unfunny gay joke.

I’m not going to do any real “warblogger” LARPing in this post. The last time I touched on what is going on at the front was in this post from June and everything I said there is still holding true. To quote myself from that link:

Russia seems to be poised to capture Konstantinovka in the next month or 2 which is much sooner than I was predicting a few months ago. It is the last particularly large urban shield for Kramatorsk on the southern axis, and to the east of Slavyansk Russia has apparently already taken Rai Alexandrovka which the last settlement that stands directly between Russian Troops and that iconic city. So, in theory we ought to be seeing the fight for Slavyansk and Kramatorsk starting sometime in maybe the spring of next year.

In the ensuing time between that post and now Ukraine has lost Konstantinovka and pushed to within single digit kilometers of Kramatorsk from the West on a narrow front but the real fight for the Slavyansk/Kramatorsk agglomeration can’t start until both towns are enveloped on properly wide axis’s from at least the South and West. In terms of distance the Russians aren’t far but in terms of the time required to cover even very small distances in SMO terms my timeline quoted above still stands.

The above map is from August 21 and it shows the Slavyansk Kramatorsk Front. I wish there was an English version because this guys maps are the only ones I trust but unfortunately there isn’t. In his 4 years of work, he has only made one mistake which he quickly corrected. What I appreciate about this mapper is that he doesn’t show any “Grey Zone” at all and he only colors red what is indisputably Russian while coloring all grey zone as belonging to Ukraine. This upsets Zanonist which is why you will never see Simplicius or whoever using his maps, but this guy also never has had been called out for “zigger” propaganda” when Ukraine raises a flag somewhere in the grey zone after Russian MOD or some overenthusiastic Zanonist claims a village as liberated only for the 3or4 troops there to be chased out or killed the next day. That is, this guy in 4 years has only had to make one map correction because he doesn’t bother factoring in the grey zone and just considers it hohol territory. When the hoholphiles crow about some village or cabbage patch being liberated it’s in the grey zone 90% of the time, so this mappers methods are actually conducive to keeping a Russophile sane. You rarely see Ukrainian advances on his Telegram Channel because his project only shows Russian position being where they are consolidated and dug in as opposed to 3 dudes hiding in a basement somewhere who are prone to being quickly chased out or blown up. It’s precisely the constant back and forth in the grey zones, which can stretch for dozens of kilometers that gives the illusion of Ukraine “advancing”. So, if anyone reading this really cares about where the front is this dudes Telegram Channel has my Authoritative Institutes full endorsement.

https://t.me/z_arhiv

FYI, if the maps themselves are in Russian you can easily automatically translate the channels Telegram Posts into English in your settings.

Anyway, Respected Readers where you see Славянск on that map is Slavyansk, Краматорск is Kramatorsk, and Дружковка is Druzhkovka. Where you see yellow lines those are dragons teeth, the light blue ones are trenches for infantry and grey lines are belts of barbed wire. The orange lines are tank ditches. As you can see, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk are surrounded by lots of those and it’s going to take many, many months for Russian Troops to bite and claw through them all on a broad front from the West and South under 24/7 drone strikes and NATO ISR. As of right now the Western axis of advance hasn’t moved much lately as the Russians are more concentrated on Druzhkovka which is Kramatorsk’s last southern urban shield. On the map the Russians are still over 10 Kilometers from Druzhkovka, but just today (typing this on the 25th) some Russians slit the throats of a Ukrainian drone team inside the city and uploaded the gore porn to telegram which you can read about and see here. The Ukrainians confirmed this and are calling it a war crime. But this was not due to a Russian advance on a broad front, this was a case of typical grey zone cat and mouse where small teams try to squirrel away and guide in further reinforcements, sometimes successfully, mostly not so much. In all likelihood the Russians who made it clear into the city will be killed in turn, and if they are extra lucky and sneaky they will hide out until further infiltration teams make it to them and they can actually consolidate a real position worth coloring in on a map.

So, if you see Zanonist crowing about Russian Troops already being in Druzhkovka or even worse marking that town as being red just know that such celebrations are retarded. Other than that I’m not going to comment further on the front because the only section of any relevancy is Donbass seeing as how that is the only region that Moscow is interested in (stupidly imo as Zaporozhe and Dnipropetrovsk are much more valuable) and the war won’t be decided on the battlefield any way as the Putin Faction of the “Russian” Elite is only looking for ceasefire terms they feel they can live with and will allow them to be invited to G7 and Davos again.

BTW, to illustrate just how unimportant Donbass is despite it being the only front Russia is remotely paying attention to, Zelensky has declared that Andrei Biletsky and Denis Prokopenko of Azov Royalty will be the guys charged with defending what’s left of the region. Prokopenkos military accomplishments are surrendering at Mariupol and Biletsky…..nobody actually knows. They also famously hate each other which will not be conducive to mutual cooperation and in general Azov can always be counted on to not be where the fighting is the most desperate as I detail in this post. IMO Kiev knows Ukraine might end up losing Donbass and Zelensky would prefer if Biletsky and Prokopenko were in charge of the region when that happens. He also recently awarded Biletsky the “Hero of Ukraine” medal which is the country's highest award and putting him and Prokopenko in charge of Donbass, the place most important to Russia and the least important to Ukraine ensures that Azov will be held responsible for any eventual defeat there. As I detailed in the post I just linked, back in the day Azov would justify refusing to fight where the odds were grim by siting conflict with AFU Commander and Cheif Alexander Sirsky who imo was actually a decent Officer and much a better commander than either Biletsky or Prokopenko. But Zelensky recently sacked Sirsky and replaced him with a properly “Nationalist” C&C and gave Biletsky a new medal. This means Azov has no excuse for refusing to take a bite of the shit sandwich Zelensky just handed them and while I despise the yid I have to admit I like the cut of his jibe in this case. Now Azov will be forced to fight for real on the only front Moscow seems interested in, and since it’s the lowest priority for NATO and Kiev they will be receiving the fewest resources as Ukraine will likely keep prioritizing Zaporozhe and Dnipropetrovsk like they are correctly doing right now. LOL.

That’s not to say Russia will roll over the remainder of Donbass by any means and Slavyansk and Kramatorsk are so heavily fortified that even Azov will be able to defend for a very, very long time. As stated previously, my rough projection is that the fight for those towns will only begin in maybe spring of next year regardless of Russian troops being located less than 20 kilometers away in many places. To close out the gay war blogging I will say though that it’s really something how technology has led to the basic bitch fire team of 3-4 guys playing the starring role on the battlefield. Technology has made it more important than ever for modern armies to rediscover the art of basic small unit fire team tactics. It was literally through competency in land navigation, using cover and concealment properly, route planning and the ability to react properly on contact with the enemy that got a Russian fire team size element into Druzhkovka through over ten kilometers of terrain infested with hohol drones, out posts, etc. Hope those dudes survive the war.

Next up is that the widow of Dimitri Utkin gave an interview on Russian TV and I don’t see it anywhere on YouTube. Utkin is a man that very, very little is known about so this is worth covering a little a bit. Utkins wife was 23 years younger than him, he was 46 and she was 23 when they started seeing each other so according to standard feminist theory he would have been a pedophile. Personally, I think he should have gone for even younger, but the point is Utkin appeared to be an astute man when it came to picking a spouse age wise. Anatasia, the women who would become his wife approached Dimitry first. She describes there first meeting thusly:

It's impossible to explain, intuitively I just felt that I needed to get up, follow this man, start a conversation

Dimitry Utkin, women wanted him, men wanted to be him. In general, she describes Utkin as having a quiet, intense energy about him that attracted people and I see no reason to doubt her. Men, like actual Spetsnaz, other alphas were willing to die for Utkin. During the interview Anastasia was asked when Utkin first told her about the nature of his work, and she answered that he told her immediately but she didn’t have a clue what he was talking about and it was only after a month of marriage that she “got it”. This means Utkin wasn’t using his status and job as a means to get laid like many soldiers and contractors attempt to do. He was attracting women based on his personality and much higher than average physical height, not war stories. That bit from Anastasia totally rings true, real niggas went it comes to war related work don’t talk about that stuff much when they aren’t on the job or otherwise in the company of fellow soldiers. On the other hand, Anastasia makes it clear that Utkin’s self identity was that of a soldier and that his purpose in life was to fulfill that role to the best of his ability. She says in the interview that “life doesn’t have any point for one who doesn’t know why he is even here and thank God we never had any conflicts over that”. That is being a soldier was what Utkin considered his purpose for being alive, and it never led to conflict between him and her.

One thing that did surprise me greatly and perhaps explains why Utkin and Anastasia never had any conflict over the nature of his job was that Prighozhin allowed her to go to work with him. Anastasia accompanied him to Libya, Syria and Ukraine and did busy work for the company. In the interview she seems like a decent enough chick but IMO one of the biggest benefits of contractor work is actually having an excuse to not be with your wife. So, Utkin agreeing to this arrangement is a part of his personality I can’t personally relate to. Being the #2 guy in the Company he was very seldom not deployed and according to Anastasia when the couple had a few weeks off, they went camping….that’s another thing I can’t relate to. When I was contracting, I worked for 3 and a half months and then had leave for 1, and I can’t imagine spending my month off in a tent and hiking. Apparently, Utkin really dug nature and living rough.

In regard to a question about how Wagner Troops personally related to Utkin she says that his men “had a type of loyalty to him that wasn’t based on fear”. Women’s opinions about male relations don’t count for much imo but yet again I see no reason to doubt her words. She uses the example of when her and Utkin where in some country where Wagner was working and the couple were living in a room in a factory where the company was headquartered. A Wagner Soldier came to the room and started asking what she needed to make the room livable and he wanted details down to what color the bed sheets and pillowcases should be. She told the guy that she was a woman and it was her job take care of it, but the soldier responded that he was instructed by Utkin personally to make sure everything was in order exactly like she wanted. Now this anecdote reveals 2 things imo, no soldier will spend time on a task that he doesn’t have to and Utkin’s wife telling the him that she would take care of the room would have been the perfect excuse to go back and tell his boss that his wife said she’s taking care of it. The story reveals that Utkin’s men genuinely wanted to please him, and that he spoiled his wife unnecessarily.

She also reveals that Utkin’s closest subordinates called him “Papa” behind his back and that “it’s not so much that they praised him or anything though that did happen, it’s more that they just had a sincere love for him”. One of the interviewers quotes something he apparently heard from Utkin who said, “In this company there are no minor details, if the cup is supposed to be white it will be white”. This also rings true because in the scattered recollections of people that worked directly with him Utkin was a very demanding leader, but also his subordinates regarded him with total reverence. IMO as a former soldier/contractor this can only happen in 1 very rare convergence of circumstances.

A leader can be demanding and personally ate up (U.S. military slang for incompetent), and he will be utterly reviled. He can be a demanding asshole while being competent and he will be tolerated and regarded respectfully yet remain unloved. Or he can be demanding, highly competent, charismatic and “cool” and he will be a God amongst his men. I have honestly never had such a leader, and I think these days they are very rare, especially at higher levels. I have had the demanding, incompetent moron whom I and everyone else hated. I have had a very competent and demanding asshole who I genuinely respected and learned from but certainly didn’t love. And I have had quite a few cool, casually competent guys that weren’t overly demanding and that was the kind of leader I was personally. The hesitancy to be very demanding boils down to one thing, you as a leader aren’t confident that you are above fucking up, so when you fuck up you want your guys ready to cover for you and it helps if you don’t have a reputation for being overly demanding of them. That is a demanding leader needs to have his shit absolutely airtight because his guys are watching every move he makes, the demanding leader has to have so much self confidence that he knows he won’t be making any minor fuck ups. Either that or he is so non self-aware that he is able to be demanding and simultaneously incompetent for which he is consequently hated by subordinates. Utkin was self-confident enough to be highly demanding, he was hyper competent to the point that he never worried about not living up to the standards he demanded of others, and his demanding nature brought out the best in his subordinates that managed to meet his expectations, and they loved him for this.

Getting back to the relationship between Utkin and has subordinates at one point Anastasia says “they were attracted to how down to earth he was, for him as a person but also he held them at a harsh distance, they all clearly understood that Dimitri Valoraivich was a distant figure, that he wouldn’t allow them inside his inner world when it wasn’t appropriate”. That is a women describing Military Professional Distance in her own words. Wagner was known for dispensing with petty Military Formality like forcing everyone to shave every day and having fresh haircuts with starched uniforms. Likewise, there was no marching around and saluting or anything. However, the superior/subordinate professional distance was retained and while Utkin’s subordinates adored him, he was not their buddy. Anastasia also says that he was effusive with praise for subordinates when they performed as he demanded, and also, he could be fairly unmerciful when they screwed up. In concluding the part about Utkin’s relationship with his men Anastasia says about both him and Prigozhin “it’s not that they were kind and good or anything else, that’s a totally incorrect formulation, they just were who they were, they had their own inner convictions and ideas, these convictions were the basis on which they built the company and created something of their own, those that could keep up stayed with them until the very end, those that couldn’t fell away”.

As for how Utkin met Prighozhin Anastasia makes some pretty interesting implications that simultaneously say nothing and a lot. She says that a “Good Comrade” of Utkin’s that he had known since 1991 got him his very first contracting job on overseas container ships in 2008 or 9 and this same Comrade eventually got him in touch with Prigozhin a few years later. What got my attention about that is Utkin hadn’t been in the Army for a full year in 1991, but it was because of events in that very year that Utkin had made a good impression on this particular Comrade. In 1991 he was in his first year of Officer Training in St Petersburg and Anastasia states in the interview that during the August 1991 coup attempt by Soviet Loyalist to stop the disintegration of the USSR that this “Good Comrade” of Utkin’s received orders “totally legally, nothing criminal” in her words to “prepare..to gather up the Armed Forces as much as possible so they will be ready to move at a moment’s notice. At the time Dima was the leader of his cadet company, and it was understood what kind of person he was. Accordingly, he acted as the main organizer…or maybe something like a trusted aid for this Good Comrade”.

I have absolutely no idea who this good comrade could be and the guy who was in charge of the academy Utkin attended was a Military Doctor, not a special forces type or even a regular combat officer. But Utkin made a good impression on someone with serious pull, and the fact that he was just a Cadet indicates that maybe this Good Comrade was not in fact acting completely legally regardless of Anastasias claims. This Good Comrade was having Utkin “organize” his fellow cadets with the aim of using them to the benefit of either the Soviet Loyalist, or Gorbachev and the liberals. Obviously, Utkin wasn’t organizing them to stay strictly neutral, and from his very, very first days in the military he was catching the eye of influential people who noted his potential. He started his military career doing errands for someone involved in a coup though we don’t know for which side and he ended it playing a starring role in another coup which unfortunately wasn’t seen through. Naturally the interviewers weren’t keen on getting more details about any of that.

As for the relationship between Utkin and Prigozhin, Anastasia says, “comrades isn’t a word a I would use”, that is she doesn’t think Prigo and Utkin were comrades but that they had a “limitless respect” for each other. She also says that Utkin was never on the receiving end of any tirades or abuse from Prigozhin unlike most his other subordinates and that in general Utkin “was treated better” than anyone else in the company. Despite all that she says that their relationship was “professional first and foremost” but also “when you work with someone constantly over the course of decades, and you both have the same understanding and commitment to your organization, where 50% of the burden is on Victor Evgenivich and 50% you, it ends up that you are permanently tied together. In doesn’t matter in that case whether someone is a businessmen or soldier, or even if you are friends. You just understand each other”. One of the interviewers asks her if Utkin and Prigo ever hung out doing men’s stuff like fishing or barbequing together and she just shakes her head no. The other interviewer, who is a former Wagnerite than mentions that in his experience that Utkin was the only guy that Prigo ever allowed to influence his decisions to which Anastasia says, “yes, no doubt about that at all”.

After all this the interview becomes fairly meh, they discuss Utkins childhood and how he often had no shoes because his single mom was too poor. We find out that while he was stationed in Armenia in the 90s that the soldiers were reduced to eating dogs because they never got payed. His favorite bands were ACDC who I can’t stand and the Russian/Soviet Punk Band Sektor Gaza who I like.

Probably what most my readers want to know though is what is said is about Utkins thoughts on Nazism and naturally this is drastically downplayed. First off Anastasia denies he was a NS Germany fan in general and that “history, especially that associated with military applications was very important to him..when it comes to neonazism and the politics of Germany in that time period I can only confirm that he was very interested in the tactics of storm detachments..and blitzkreig, the tactics of rapid advance, using small groups to punch holes in enemy lines, and encirclement from all sides. In parallel with these studies he also read the biographies of their famous figures”. Yup, that’s exactly what a teenager says when mom finds Mind Kampf, and David Ervings complete works under his bed along with the memoirs of Kurt Meyer and Joachim Peiper. Utkin was so fascinated by SS tactics that he had the thunder bolts and Haupsturmfuhrer Rank tattooed under his neck, the latter of which you can even see on the picture Anastasia brought to the interview of them together. Well okay, you can’t make out the tat in this picture, but this photo confirms that the infamous close ups you can find anywhere are real.

The interviewers than yammer about how Soviet Officers also studied the Wehrmacht and Utkin was just doing the same thing blah blah for a few minutes and then one of them says “I also graduated from a Military Academy and find the memoirs of those German Generals very interesting”. Anyway, my respected subscribers who read my review of the Wagner Vet Papyrus’s book about his days fighting the hohols will recall that the first page is stamped with a Wolfs Hook, Papyrus mentions drawing Swastikas all over radio equipment he repaired, and he mentions by name 88r Russian Bands that the troops constantly jammed to on their little down time. The denials are cringe but necessary for legal reasons presumably but the facts speak for themselves and on the balance, Wagner was/is full 88rs and even more 3rd Reich Centric than I am by far. This doesn’t bother me however, and I consider both Utkin and grunts like Papyrus heroes in their own right. But also, Papyrus spoke respectfully about a Yakut he met in training so according to the rightoids who sniff out 3rd worldist deviations Papyrus and all of Wagner are traitors to Valhalla/Odin/Nazi St Paul and all the Aryan Deus Vaulter Templars unlike Azov who literally have a bunch of South Americans fighting in their corpus.

Those are basically the only bits of the interview I found especially interesting and worth covering, and while I find it wild that Utkin took his wife to work, I guess in the end it was a good thing seeing as how info about him is so scarce. Since she was literally there with them that makes her observations more valuable. There was nothing especially groundbreaking said, but what she did share about his attitude to his subordinates, self identity, his relationship to Prigo and personal charisma confirm what I already assumed about him. The only other thing I guess is worth noting is that according to Antasia, Utkin didn’t consider other Wagnerites friends but rather comrades. His friends were the people he grew up with, and this is a very, very Russian Mentality. Your friends are the people you have known your whole life, and people you work with are in a different category. This doesn’t mean that coworkers can’t be as close to you or even closer than friends in certain circumstances and war qualifies as such a circumstance. But the basic Slavland Baseline is friends are people you go way back with.

To close this one out I’ll end with another recollection from Papyrus’s Telegram about the siege of Bakhmut which is appropriate since we already mentioned him and are on the subject of Wagner. This particular story gave me a hit to the feelz:

In the large basement beneath the ruined gray apartment building, it was cramped, stuffy, and surprisingly quiet. Sometimes it thundered outside, shacking fine dust from the ceiling, but inside, no one had paid any attention to it.

The basement housed troops from different groups. Some were sleeping, covered with a winter jacket that was discolored by dirt; others were loading magazines; still others were sitting in silence and smoking. The air smelled of dampness, cigarette smoke, wet clothes, and cheap coffee.

Atlant settled against the far wall on a mattress that had been honestly looted from apartment 13; he stretched out his legs and silently observed what was happening around him. Nearby, Candidate was checking the batteries for his anti‑drone gun. He did it calmly, attentively, and without any unnecessary movements. Although the effectiveness of this gun was doubted by everyone including Candidate himself, he didn’t take his work any less seriously because of that.

In the center of the basement sat Blind. He was given the nickname not because he couldn’t see, but because of his habit of looking past everything around him, as if nothing happening in his immediate vicinity concerned him.

An old guitar lay on his lap. The instrument was covered in scratches and had a cracked body. Blind would sometimes spontaneously start playing it depending on his mood.

Some people liked it. Some didn’t care. And Ulfric hated the guitar like he hated Blind himself — why? None of those present knew, and, of course, no one cared enough to find out.

Ulfric sat opposite Blind, and looked at him with such an expression, as if he had already imagined in advance how he would punch him in the face and was just looking for an excuse to do so.

“Starting that shit again?” Ulfric finally asked.

Blind ignored him and continued to quietly pluck the strings.

“Hey I’m asking you, you starting that shit again?”

“Does it bother you?”

- yes.

“Then go away”

Several troops smirked, watching the emerging conflict. Ulfric slowly raised his eyes.

“Where am I supposed to go from here? Into the wall?”

“You can try. Maybe it’ll work.”

Without waiting for an answer, Blind ran his hand over the strings and began to play:

“Heading east…”

No food, no cigarettes

Our Donetsk passengers

From the category of “They’re not present anymore.”

(Note: This song Blind is playing is called dawn and was written by a Belarussian Wagner Vet, it’s about desperately wanting to survive having actually survived the war and the passengers going back east from Donetsk without food or cigarettes are the dead)

He wasn’t very good at it, but he was clearly trying. A simple melody began to play in the basement, and for a few seconds, all the conversations fell silent.

Even Atlant stopped cleaning his rifle.

Blind sang quietly, in a low voice. He didn’t try to shout over the basement, didn’t put on a concert, and didn’t look at the listeners. He just played because he wanted to play.

Ulfric stood up abruptly.

“Are you doing this on purpose? I’m going to kick you out of here along with the fucking guitar”.

“Try it,” Blind replied calmly, without stopping.

“What should I try?”

“Kicking me out,” Blind said with a sly smile, and started playing louder:

“Let me see the sunrise,

Let me live until morning…

Guys, open your faces a little,

“Look me in the eye.”

The basement grew quieter. The fighters began to glance in their direction and wait for Ulfric’s reaction. Everyone knew about their animosity.

Once, they had been part of the same group. They argued over every little thing, blamed each other for every mistake, and once they got into a fight, though it never came to blood shed. After that, they were assigned to different groups, but the war still constantly brought them together in the same basements.

They had hated each other for so long that they no longer even remembered why it all had started.

“Why don’t you clean your machine gun,” Ulfric said. “Otherwise, you might leave half the team without cover like before”

“Shall I remind you who got you out of there that time?”

Ulfric smirked.

At that moment, the squad leader walked into the basement, stooping, and said loudly:

“That’s it, guys, we’re getting ready. We’re leaving in 15 minutes.”

The fighters began to get up from their beds. Blind stopped playing.

“When I get back, I’m going to smash this guitar over your damn head,” Ulfric said calmly.

“First you need to come back.”

For a second, silence hung between them.

It was a simple phrase, and there were many like that here. Sometimes they were said in jest, sometimes they were loaded with meaning. In this case, Ulfric couldn’t find anything to say in response.

Blind looked at him and began to get ready.

Atlant watched as the troops left the basement one by one. There were fourteen of them. Fourteen worthy men of their country, fourteen combatants of the best military company in the world, who would be heading off to their next mission in just a few minutes.

Someone was laughing. Someone was swearing. One young guy was struggling to fasten his webbing. Most of them were smoking in silence lost in their inner worlds.

“Don’t worry, everything will be fine,” someone said casually.

In war, people often said that before something truly abnormal was about to happen.

Blind lingered by the exit, He looked at the guitar, then at Ulfric.

“If anything happens, don’t break it.”

“Just go already”

Blind nodded and left and a few seconds later, the others followed him.

The basement was once again filled with silence. Empty silence. Silence of expectation.

Atlas was sitting by the wall, smoking.

“How long do you think they’ll be gone?” - he asked.

- It depends on the task.

- Thank you, Candidate. It’s immediately clear — a person with a military education.

After that, they fell silent.

Time dragged on slowly. Some fell asleep. Some kept smoking. By the far wall, one soldier was quietly telling another how he planned to open a car wash after the war. The other listened and nodded from time to time.

A few hours later, someone said that the group had come under heavy fire and couldn’t even reach the point where they were supposed to plug the gap that had formed in our lines. A day later, another fighter claimed he’d seen Blind in a neighboring direction. A third insisted that half of that group was already on its way back.

But, as always, no one knew anything for sure.

On the third day, closer to nightfall, the first person appeared in the passage. Then a second one. Then another.

There were eight of them.

Out of fourteen, eight returned.

They entered the basement slowly, dirty, soaked, and so exhausted that they barely reacted to what was happening around them. One was supporting a slightly wounded young man whose webbing was torn and hung like a rag. Another was carrying the wounded mans assault rifle. Two more simply sat down by the wall and closed their eyes.

No one immediately asked where the others were.

The answer was written on their faces.

Ulfric was one of the last to enter. He sat down by the wall and just stared ahead for a few minutes.

“Where’s Blind?” someone asked.

Ulfric didn’t answer.

“Ulfric, where’s Blind?”

He slowly raised his head.

“Why are you asking me that?”

Atlant looked at Ulfric and tried to figure out what exactly had changed in his face. It seemed like nothing. The same man, the same eyes, the same dirty hands. But now there was something incredibly heavy in him.

After some time, when everyone had shed the layer of armor and clothing that had been heavy with dampness, when someone had already made himself a strong cup of coffee and begun to dry his socks by the stove, Ulfric got up and walked over to the guitar…

It was still lying where Blind had left it.

Ulfric carefully picked up the instrument with both hands and examined the neck, which was coming loose. At first, he just held it, as if he didn’t know what to do. Then he sat down on an old box, placed the guitar on his lap, and ran his fingers over the strings.

The result was an unpleasant, ragged sound.

Someone looked at him but said nothing.

Ulfric tried again. Then again. No one had ever seen him play before, but it seemed he clearly had some experience, because within a minute he was tuning the strings by ear.

He ran his hand over them again and began to play softly: “Heading east…”

No food, no cigarettes

Our Donetsk passengers

It was like, “They’re not present.”

No one was talking in the basement. Everyone was looking at Ulfric in silence, with surprise and respect. Meanwhile, he was starting to sing louder and louder. He played well—I’d even say excellently; it seemed the author himself would have envied such playing.

At that moment, Blind was smiling kindly, looking down at all of us from heaven—or perhaps not from heaven; for some reason, it seems to me that at that very moment he was with us in the basement. And outside, it was still as miserable and cold as ever. Black clouds drifted slowly over the ruined houses; somewhere in the distance, artillery thundered, and in the basement tears appeared. Ulfric didn’t hide his feelings and kept playing louder and louder, louder and louder:

“Let me see the dawn, let me live to see the morning…

Guys, lift your faces, look me in the eyes.

But no one heard him, only the smoke drifting over the land.”

He sheltered the sons of Russia who perished here in their youth.

https://t.me/filimonovRus/1093

Original Version of the song by Kasper with Lyrics Translation

We’ll all end up in hell**

**But in hell, we’ll be together…*

Headed east

Without food, without cigarettes

Our Donetsk passengers

From Category not present anymore

Thoughts swirled in my head

I remembered that cursed day

How I was the only one left

Although my soul is soft

I cried quietly, and at night

I’d wake up in a sweat

I’d look for the automatic in bed

And when it got unbearable…

I drank until I passed out.

I no longer had the strength.

To remember the past again,

And what I asked Christ for.

Let me see the dawn,

Let me live until morning.

Guys, lift your faces,

Look me in the eyes.

But no one heard him.

Only the smoke over the land

Covered the sons of Russia,

Those who died young here.

No medals ring for him,

No songs are sung about him.

He didn’t know where to turn.

Where to find shelter now?

People walked past,

After all, everyone has their own affairs.

They’re waiting for cognac and Olivier salad,

New Year’s and the hustle and bustle.

As he fell asleep, he thought:

Uncle Zhenya was so right.

Who has sons‑in‑law in Dubai

Doesn’t care about the laws for others.

People walked past,

Thinking he was drunk again.

Only those close to him knew

That he wasn’t wasted.

Let me see the dawn.

Let me live to see the morning

People, don’t lose face

Look them in the eye

The TV told us

We aren’t here, it can’t be

They lied to us again

But it’s not for me to judge them all