Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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nicadori
Jul 2

"the Oligarchy which is overwhelmingly jewish" ..And for those who aren't jewish, if you check the identities of their current or ex-wives you'll be in for a surprise. Strange cohencidence.

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Ar-Pharazon's avatar
Ar-Pharazon
Jul 2

If you look at the immigration patterns in Russia, you'll see a lot of similarities to the native-replacement going on in the west. The west has the Blacks and Indians as their Varangians, while the Russians have the Chechens and Central Asians.

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