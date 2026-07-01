This linked post which I scrolled onto in my Notes Slop Feed was made by a credentialled “American” authority on Russian related matters.

It already has 1200 likes and almost 500 restackes as I am typing and reading it over left me feeling dirty while respectful of the author. It consists of Goebbels tier big lies mixed with half truths which enable the reader who is already hostile to Russia to just uncritically accept the big lies. Olga here pretty much covers every tired liberal and SS cosplaying pro hohol cliche about Russia and as we will see in the course of examining her post, there is seriously about 100% overlap between what she and anti Russian Right Wingers claim about Russia. I know dedicating an entire lengthy post to rebutting an aggrieved hag comes off as rage posting but that’s not what I am doing here Respected Readers. What’s remarkable about Olgas Post is that rebutting it seriously addresses every stupid claim that both shitlibs and pro hohol Right Wingers make about Modern Russia. What I hope to achieve with this post is making a “Modern Russia 101 Introduction” for people that are open to viewing the Russia Question from an alternative lens that is simultaneously highly Kremlin Skeptical and pro Russian.

People who have been following me for a while will likely find this post repetitive because I am going to be scratching the surface of multiple topics that I have covered in detail elsewhere. On the other hand, I have picked up a decent number of new subscribers over the past few weeks, and I hope they will find my critique of Olgas groundbreaking and authoritative work interesting.

In the West being pro Russian is synonymous with being pro Putin, pro BASED TRADATIONAL VALUES MULTIPOLAR, 5D Chess, Orthodox Christian blah blah. Being anti Russian means believing that modern Russia is a Neo Stalinist, anti western, mafia state that wants to genocide everyone and Europeans in particular because Putin is a follower of Trostsky, Lenin and Stalin who is humiliated about the Soviet Union ending. Both SS Cosplaying Right Wingers and liberal anti Russians believe all that with the only nuance being that liberals will claim Putin is also a follower of Hitler whereas the Cosplayers will claim Hitler is smiling on Azov and its throngs of South American Allies from Valhalla. For real, check out the physiognomy of the average mercenary fighting for Ukraine here.

The alternative I am offering is to view Modern Russia the way normal Russians and Russian Nationalist do, and if you the Reader find that their thinking matches observable reality better than the Western pro/anti Russia cooker cutter cliches I just outlined than I will consider my humble efforts here a success. Let’s get a few things out of the way before examining Olgas claims in earnest. For starters here is how Olga describes her basic value system:

I wonder I how she feels about AIPAC? In any case I admire her for being against all things bad and for all things good. What makes her an authority on Russia?

She is also credentialed enough to be part of the judeo-neoliberal think tank circuit:

With all that out of the way let’s start examining her breathless warnings about the threat Russia possess to our values or White EVROPA and so and so forth.

Olga begins the linked post like this:

Over the past few months, Western media have been flooded with headlines speculating that Vladimir Putin is under growing pressure, that a coup may be brewing, or that his grip on power is finally beginning to weaken. As Ukraine continues raising the costs of Russia’s genocidal war, systematically exposing vulnerabilities the Kremlin spent decades trying to hide, many are once again asking the same familiar questions: Could the regime be approaching a breaking point? Who might eventually replace Putin? And what comes after him? Every time another one of those headlines appears, and someone asks me those questions, I give the same response. After repeating it for years, I decided to sit down and explain it in detail because it remains one of the biggest misconceptions shaping how journalists, policymakers, and people who closely follow Russia think about the country. Far too much of the analysis coming out still views Russia through a Western lens, assuming its institutions function like ours or that changing the face of the Kremlin somehow changes the system.

Did you catch that subtle, slimy, sleight of hand Respected Readers? No not the stuff about genocide in Ukraine but what I marked in bold. She implies that Russia is unique in that the system trucks on regardless of who the head of state is. That is gold standard, premium quality, gas lighting and psyops. It’s so subtle that an uncritical reader could just gloss over and internalize it without a second thought and most her readers are indeed exactly that type of imbecile. Westerners can’t get Russia right because they view Russia through a western lens, this is true, then she slips the lie in by implying that the western lens doesn’t work because apparently in the west the system changes when the head of state changes. Well done.

The real problem with the western lens is that it a priori assumes something is truly, fundamentally different about the Russian Government. It assumes the Russian Government is “authoritarian” unlike Western Governments. If the observer is pro Russian they also assume the Kremlin is more authoritarian but it’s a good thing, TRVD even. The pro hohol right winger views the Russian Government as practicing communist, Duginist, Stalinism which is just authoritarianism again under a different word salad. That is all circle jerking though. Anyone who has followed me a bit knows that I am no fan whatsoever of the Kremlin but that is because the Kremlin is so, so damn identical to the gay ass neoliberal west. THERE IS NO ACTUAL DIFFERENCE. The a priori assumption that there is a difference is the psyop Respected Readers. Russian People are kinda different, that’s why I love living around them, but we are talking about governments and institutions though, not people in general. Russia is ruled by an unaccountable, xenocratic, rapacious oligarchy and spook apparatus that hates the majority core ethnic group of the Russian Federation. This applies to every country in the occident full stop. Furthermore, this “Russian” Oligarchy identifies more with and has more affinity for their Western Counterparts than they do with normal Russians, Pushkin, Stalin or whoever. Russia is run by rootless cosmopolitans just like any Western State. No difference whatsoever.

One of the things I have been saying for years is that Putin did not create this system. He is a symptom of a system that created the likes of Stalin, Brezhnev, and others. Long before Putin entered politics, Russia’s security services had already spent generations perfecting repression, bloody imperial conquests, information warfare, active measures, assassinations, agents of influence, corruption as an instrument of statecraft, and the systematic elimination of anyone viewed as a threat to the state. Putin inherited those institutions, strengthened and modernized them, and adapted them for the twenty-first century, but he definitely did not invent them. To understand Russia, you have to stop looking only at the man sitting behind the desk inside the Kremlin and start looking at the system that has survived tsars, revolutions, the collapse of the Soviet Union, and every leader who came before Putin.

Notice that Olga is especially aggrieved about Stalin and Brezhnev…why not Lenin? Some kind of ethnic grievance maybe?

Liberals often say that people who point out that the U.S. does everything it accuses Russia of doing are engaging in “whataboutism”. Whataboutism is a perfectly valid thing though, it’s nothing more than pointing out hypocrisy and bad faith. Rallying against whataboutism is how we end up with oligarchic parasites writing tax codes for peasants and pedophilic religious institutions being perceived as moral authorities. Institutional Hypocrisy ought to be ruthlessly mocked to keep things honest. If you can agree with me about that than how is Olgas claim that Putin is a product of the system that made him unique to Russia? If it isn’t unique, then how are Russia’s Imperial Conquests worse than anyone else’s? What did KGB do that the CIA didn’t? If you are a liberal than you have nothing and if you are an Azovite fapper than you have the Holodomor, but we will get to that later.

We are coming full circle here though; the reason the western lens doesn’t work is because it a priori assumes something different exists in the first place. There is institutional continuity in Russian History just like in Western History, and this continuity is not qualitatively different. There is spookery, there is corruption, agents of influence etc. As a rule, western modeld state apparatuses are remarkably similar, and they have been for a long time. Some states have more spookery and corruption, and others a bit less. IMO the Russian Empire was more corrupt and spook infested then most continental Western European Powers but also the Imperial Apparatus was more Europhile and Xenocratic. Corruption and spookery exist in proportion to how much the Ruling Class hates the nations core ethnicity. It’s not a secret that the Romanovs weren’t exactly Russians and like in the Ottoman Empire, Imperial Russia’s Bureaucracy was heavily staffed with ethnic minorities as were top ministries. There was no equivalent to Americas WASP Blue Blood Nobility in Imperial Russia. Yes Imperial Russia had a Nobility, but it was not Russophile but rather Europhile whereas Americas WASPs were at least somewhat patriotic until say the 1960s when they had 100% heart and soul sold out to jewry.

The important point here is that Imperial Russia’s corruption and spookery is not a mirror into the mysterious Russian Soul, it’s basic xenocracy 101. As for the Soviet Period a serious examination of history shows the opposite of what Olga claims in terms of heads of state. She hates Stalin with special fervor because he did in fact force his will on the system and change things. “Stalinism” is only a term because he did in fact create something as opposed to purely inheriting. We can argue about what Stalinism is and I have written a whole deep dive post about it. Stalin was a man against time in his own right, and such men typically lose, Stalin being no exception. She also hates Brezhnev in particular; this is because Brezhnev’s will was the only thing holding together the remnants of what Stalin created.

Normal Russians old enough to remember Brezhnev’s days are near uniformly nostalgic about it. Westerners will say that this is because they are brainwashed boomers, stupid etc. There is some truth to the boomer part, Brezhnev’s USSR was far from paradise, but it was safe, clean, stable, people had faith in a predictable and secure tomorrow.

There was corruption but it was a totally different kind of corruption compared to what existed in the West and Modern Russia. Westerners have this idea that Soviet Corruption was having to bribe the KGB in order to obtain breadcrumbs to avoid starvation while the Nomenklatura lived in palaces. This is totally wrong beyond belief, the Nomenklatura destroyed the USSR specifically because they wanted to start living in mansions like Western Oligarchs and Politicians. Soviet corruption was having access to a steady supply of caviar and Marlboros that regular citizens never saw, it was getting a refrigerator without having to wait on a waiting list for moths. It was having the means to obtain expensive jewelry for your mistress. But the Nomenklatura still ate their caviar, smoked their Marlboros, and gifted their mistresses expensive Western Brand Trinkets while living in fairly humble apartments. They did not own yachts, they did not have billions of dollars in Western European Banks and they did not own property in London which they bought with money embezzled from the Soviet Budget. They wanted all that and that’s why they destroyed the USSR.

The system that Putin inherited IS NOT THIS SYSTEM THAT THE NOMENKLATURA RESENTED AND AN IMPORTANT PART OF HIS JOB IS TO PREVENT THAT SYSTEM FROM COMING BACK. Olga is skillfully mixing truth with lies here and the truths are meant to make the lies easy and pleasant for her stupid readers to swallow. The truth is yes; Putin is a product of the system that made him but not in the way she is implying. She conflates Putin with Brezhnev and Stalin because those are the official bad guys of the Soviet Pantheon. Boomer tier cold warriors, shitlibs and Azovite fappers all hate them some Stalin and Brezhnev so it’s guilt by triggering the readers Pavlovian response via word association. Putin is not a symptom of the system that created Stalin and Brezhnev, Stalinism was an unsuccessful attempt to stamp out the system that creates heads of state like Putin. Brezhnev was a man with just enough will power to keep what Stalin created on life support while he was alive. It was exactly men like Putin that destroyed the USSR though, they didn’t “survive the collapse” as Olga claims, they outright made it happen. In regard to the Imperial, Soviet and Russian Federations spook apparatus Olga writes:

The security services were never simply intelligence agencies. They were the backbone of the Russian state. Another point Western policymakers have consistently failed to understand is that Russia’s security services are not the equivalent of Western intelligence or law enforcement agencies because they perform a fundamentally different role within the Russian state. Over the course of more than a century, they embedded themselves into virtually every aspect of Russian society, extending their influence far beyond intelligence collection into politics, the military, law enforcement, the judiciary, state corporations, strategic industries, banking, the private sector, organized crime, the media, academia, think tanks, culture, the Church, and countless other institutions.

According to Olga Russias spook apparatus is different than the CIA because the Russian Spooks have their claws in the media, academia, the church, culture, think tanks, organized crime, strategic industries, banking etc etc. Same slimy trick. Say something true about Russia while casually implying the same thing is untrue about the West. I’m not playing the “can you believe what hypocrites these woke liberals are” game. This is actually important Respected Readers. She says the reason Westerners don’t get Russia is because they observe through a western lens and this isn’t wrong. It’s just that the western lens distorts in the opposite way she implies, it’s wrong because it assumes the Russian State Apparatus operates differently than its Western Counterparts. She wants her dumb ass liberal readers to assume Russia is bad because FSB is neck deep in corruption unlike the CIA. Retarded anti Russian Right Wingers claim that Russia is messed up because of communism and Stalin and that’s also what Olga is saying when she conflates Putin with Stalin and Brezhnev.

We have come full circle again Respected Readers, the real reason Russia is so messed up today is because it is so, so very much like the West. Just like how AIPAC and the CIA run everything in America, Chabad and FSB run everything in Russia. Even worse, just like AIPAC and Chabad are jewish organizations and thus loyal to jewry first and foremost, FSB and CIA are fraternal organizations with more affinity for each other than normal Russians or Americans. This is what “rootless cosmopolitans” are my Respected Readers. Once more, the psyop is the dumb narrative that there is a qualitative difference at the State Level.

Olga spends a few more paragraphs going over how bad the USSR and Modern Russia are for persecuting dissidents and whatever and how Putin didn’t create this but rather inherited and expanded this practice. This is not an outright lie, but the late USSR persecuted dissidents the way that the U.S. Federal Government persecuted Civil Rights Activist. That is the system created and promoted the same “dissidents” it was supposedly at war with. The system created sob stories as a way to astroturf and fast track changes to society that would benefit the Ruling Class. Let’s jump to what she has to say about Ukraine because this where her drivel is absolutely identical to that of SS Cosplaying pro hohols:

Nowhere is this misunderstanding more blatant than in discussions about Ukraine. Every February, countless politicians, journalists, and pundits speak about “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” as though this began in 2022. The more informed correctly point out that the invasion and war actually began in 2014. Both perspectives miss the much larger historical reality that Russia has occupied, partitioned, colonized, and repeatedly attempted to erase Ukraine and the Ukrainian identity on and off for centuries. Stalin’s Holodomor genocide deliberately starved upwards of five to seven million Ukrainians. This was decades before NATO even existed and long before the Kremlin could manufacture today’s familiar justifications for its genocidal aggression. The propaganda that Russia is responding to NATO expansion collapses under even the most basic understanding of Russian history because Moscow’s imperial ambitions toward Ukraine predate Putin.

My very first attempt at Substack posting was about the Holodomor and it is a very informative if appallingly edited essay. I can’t in good conscious link it until I go back and clean it up a little bit, but I will quote it here because the standard Holodomor Narrative is the Holy Grail for rightwing hohol fans and a tactical rhetorical device for liberals when they take a break from yammering about Nazism in order to yammer about Russia for a while. Right Wingers unceasingly insist that jews never mention the Holodomor because they are collectively Marxist followers of Stalin but right here, we have a liberal jewess bringing it up as a rhetorical cudgel with which to beat Russia. Doing an exhaustive review of the Holodomor is far beyond the scope of this post but showing that it was not a manifestation of Russian Imperialism against Ukraine is necessary. Me quoting a Ukrainian born Russian Historian named Alexander Shirokorad in my first ever Substack post:

what really happened in 1932 and 33 in Ukraine? As with any other historical event it can’t be properly understood outside of its historical context. Lets start with the fact that due to climatic conditions famine constantly appeared in Russia in cycles of 10or20 years. From 1850-1854 famine struck 16 provinces of Russia. The next famine was from 1872-73. By the way famine didn’t only take place in Russia. In Austrio Hungarian Galicia 1.5 million Ukrainians died of hunger according to Austrian member of parliament Stanislav Shepanovski. Only for some reason in there is no commemoration, memorials or monuments to this event in modern Ukraine. The next years of famine in Russia were from 1891-92. Various sources claim between 700k to a few million people starved to death. According to official statistics 3.92% of the population of Russia died in 1892 and in 1894 3.27%.

So we can already see the contextual outlines of the Holodomor, famine happened fairly regularly in Russia/Ukraine and it even struck Galicia which was not part of the Russian Empire or Early Soviet Union.

Google AI blurb about the constant famines in Galicia. Where these a manifestation of genocidal Austrian Imperialism against Ukraine?

So, famine was a regular occurrence in Eastern Europe in those days due to backwards agricultural practices and Xenocratic Elites. Obviously the Hapsburgs weren’t worried about Galicians any more than the Romanovs were about Russians. A long copy paste from my Holodomor post:

Shirokorad goes on to detail how per square kilometer of agricultural land in the late imperial period that Russia produced far less harvest than other European countries. Other than the black soil in Ukraine the soil in Russia isn’t the richest but the difference in harvest was so stark that some of it really was down to poor agricultural practice. England which also doesn’t have a great climate would on average harvest more than 4 times as much grain as Russia on a plot of the same size. None of this had been fixed between the late Imperial Period and 1932 plus due to the wars and revolutions the problem had only been exacerbated. Please no bully dear readers, I just want you to understand that Stalins brutal, bloody approach to tackling this problem didn’t come out of nowhere, it had nothing to with killing “Ukrainians” specifically, but he would kill whoever was necessary to start getting proper grain harvest. Shirokorad: Climatic conditions played a role in the sowing season of 1932-33 which led to poor harvest. M. Tauger list a number of climatic factors which significantly lowered the harvest in the USSR, including Ukraine. Rust epidemic, fungal infections and ergot were all present. Tauger: In 1932 one of the worst recorded rust epidemics hit Eastern Europe. Starting in the Balkans there was a drastic rise in temperature and moisture which moved East into Ukraine as well as all Southern Regions of the USSR. In Germany summer storms in 1932 led not only to sowed wheat being beaten by hail, but also to large scale outbreaks of disease amongst plants including rust disease. In Eastern Prussia, Silesia, Bavaria and Pomerania wheat loss ranged from 40% to 80%. Analogous losses were experienced in Romania and Hungary. More very important context when discussing the Holodomor. Shirokorad mentions that out of control prices on food products, including grain played no small part in the February 1917 Revolution that saw the Tsar toppled. This is where we start approaching very controversial territory for Western Right Wingers. I’ll just politely remind the readers that Shirokorad is not a liberal and he is simply expressing basic Russian Patriotic thought. In the next review about the de-Russification of Ukraine you will see plainly that he isn’t even especially sympathetic to the USSR so please don’t bail to early. Shirokorad: Who arranged the famine at the end of 1916 and beginning of 1917? Maybe Lenin from Geneva and Stalin from Siberia? No, it was those strong kulaks speculating on prices who stabbed the army and the whole country in the back.

In 1932 especially bad weather, outdated farming practices and kulak resistance to Stalins decree for rapid industrialization came to a head. On top of that there was an anti Soviet insurgency led by Simon Petilura who was sponsored by Poland going on in Western and Central Ukraine which resulted in constant sabotage against the Collective Farms. The result was that the famine in Soviet Ukraine in those years was especially bad, but there was also famine in Polish Galicia at the exact same time. Another copy paste from my first post:

One last thing I would like to bring to the attention of readers who have stayed with me so far is what was happening in countries neighboring Ukraine at the time. Shirokorad: The Polish newspaper New Time reported 1932 that 88.6% of the population of the Hutsul region was experiencing hunger. In March 40 settlements in Kosivsko, 12 settlements in Naddvirnysk and 10 in Kolominsk saw cases of starvation. The Paper mentioned that “People are swelling up with hunger all over the place and dying. Especially thick with hunger are the settlements of Perehredn Staromy Gvizdtsi, and Ostrovi. Along with hunger quickly spreads typhus and tuberculosis”. The Lvov Gazette reported that “in the Carpathians Ukrainians were living by a thin thread. In Kalushki region there are settlements where whole families are starving to death. After the Polish Authorities forbid logging in a year of bad harvest the locals have absolutely no means sustainment. The Government offers no assistance and whole families are dying out”. Reminder respected readers that Poroshenko claimed that during this exact same time period that people from Lvov were sending raft convoys of food to their Ukrainian brothers in Soviet Occupied Ukraine. The Polish Gazette reported that from 20-27 June there were massive anti Government demonstrations of hungry Polish peasants that were put down by Police and Local Landlords. The Kulaks in Poland weren’t much different than their Russian counter parts. According to the Polish Gazette again in April of 1933 in Lodzi alone 60,000 workers went on strike due to malnourishment. The leftists newspaper “strength” reported that in “Zudinski Vole peasants brought their 18 year old son to the market and put him up for sale hoping to use the income to save the rest of the family from famine. A Kulak agreed to buy him for 50 zlotis but under an onslaught from enraged peasants he was forced to flee. In an essay titled “death is the king of Hutsul Region” the American Newspaper “Ukrainian News” reported on 16 April 1932 “more and more details of the famine that has taken hold in dozens of settlements in the mountainous territory of Western Ukraine are coming to light. Entire families lie in their homes swollen with hunger. In settlement after settlement wander crowds of frozen hungry locals begging for bread and potatoes. The young and old die with spotted typhus” In the Publication “15 thousand Carpathian Children are threatened with famine” on the 3 of April 1932 it was stated “2 days ago opposition Deputies stated that 15 thousand Children were threatened with starvation in the Carpathians. German and English journalist who recently visited the region confirm that the population lives in an unbearable condition of poverty and hunger” A New York Times correspondent reported the following from a conversation with Carpathian Resident Ivan Kurtyak. “Journalist can’t describe a fraction of the poverty and deprivation. In the mountains there are lots of settlements were children live off a tiny portion of raw oats and half rotten potatoes. The Kulaks pigs are fed better than our children. In general, since fall nobody has seen a piece of bread. The result is a frightening spread of tuberculosis as well as malnutrition. In most settlements at night there are no lights and the trains pass through the dead country sadly. As if through a graveyard. Shirokorad asks: And this famine in Western Ukraine, did Stalin also arrange it? Did Joseph Vissarionovich call up Pilsudski and demand to know why he wasn’t genociding the population of Western Ukraine fast enough?

For real, can any anti Russian plankton or hysterical anti Soviets that might be hate reading this explain the famine in Poland, the Carpathians and Galicia that happened simultaneously with the Holodomor? Was Pilsudski an NKVD agent? Finally the raw numbers where millions of deaths are attributed to the Holodomor are an extrapolation of total life lost due to all factors associated with the famine such as children not being born, disease exacerbated by malnutrition etc. They aren’t the result of someone literally counting bodies of people that starved. The following is from a Liberal anti Russian Professor employed by the Russian Government. Watch how he defends the thesis that many millions of deaths should be attributed to the Holodomor:

PHD in history professor Stanislav Kulchinsky: Accounting of the mechanical movement of the population, carried out by employees of the TsUNKhU of the USSR, gives a negative for Ukraine for 10 years balance of 1,343 thousand people. The statistical authorities recognized this as inaccurate since it conflates natural migration with migration under duress. Accounting for the balance of migration brings us to the figure 3,238 thousand people. It can be considered a direct loss from hunger in 1933. The accuracy of this figure is doubtful since it has absorbed inaccuracies in regard to natural and forced migration of the population.

Catch that? People being forced to move due to the famine become famine victims.

We used to date the famine to two years - 1932-1933. From the demographic statistics, it can be concluded that the famine of 1932 killed 144 thousand people in Ukraine. This famine was the result of grain procurements from the 1931 harvest and stopped in the summer of 1932, that is, with a new harvest. The famine of 1933 was the result of grain procurements from the 1932 harvest. For the first time, these grain procurements were accompanied by the confiscation of non-grain food stocks in the absence of grain. The excess of mortality over fertility as a result of this began in Ukrainian villages already in October of 1932. The apogee of the Holodomor occurred in June 1933, when statistical agencies recorded mortality in the villages ten times higher than natural (we now know that in fact no more than half of the deaths were registered). An analysis of statistical data shows that in 1933, 3,238 thousand people died of hunger.

In addition to direct losses from hunger, that is, the death of people, there are indirect losses - a drop in the birth rate. Indeed, if the natural population growth decreased from 662 thousand in 1927 to 97 thousand in 1933 (excluding those who died of hunger) and 88 thousand in 1934, then shouldn’t these indirect losses be included as consequences of the Holodomor? If the direct losses in 1932 amounted to 144 thousand, then the total, including the unborn, is determined by the figure of 443 thousand people. Direct and indirect losses in 1932-1933, together with the demographic echo of 1934, amount to 4,649 thousand people. This data should be taken into account when considering the demographic consequences of the Holodomor. However, if we talk about the death of people from starvation in Ukraine in 1933, we should name only one figure - 3,238 people. Or, taking into account the inaccuracy of statistics, the figures range from 3 to 3.5 million people

So, in 1932 144,000 die of starvation, and in 1933 3-3.5 million but the professor here let the cat out of bag when he said that people being forced to move should also be counted as “losses from starvation” as he puts it. But these people that were forced to move were still alive. The millions of Holodomor Victims idea is actually counting people who were affected by the famine in any whatsoever including unborn children, it is not counting how many people directly starved. How many people directly starved? Quoting Shirokorad in my original article again:

In fact, the statistics look like this. 668,000 people died in Ukraine in 1932, in 1933 1, 309,000. About 2 million in 2 years overall. If we exclude those from natural causes than around 640-650 thousand people died of famine.

So 650k died directly of famine in 2 years and millions were forced to move or went unborn. This is of course brutal and nothing to make light of, but understood within its proper context, a severe naturally occurring famine that was affecting regions outside the USSR and Stalins demand for extra rapid industrialization happening against the backdrop of an insurgency the numbers make sense and there is no reason to assume a deliberate genocide of self conscious Ukrainians. As a matter of fact, the Holodomor took place in tandem with the de-Russification/Ukrainization of what today geographically corresponds to Ukraine minus the far west which wasn’t part of the USSR at the time but was nonetheless experiencing famine related problems. If the Holodomor wasn’t a deliberate attempt to wipe out the Ukrainians, what was it exactly? It was the result of a badly handled but critically necessary attempt to rapidly industrialize the USSR during a natural famine and insurgency. Why was the rapid industrialization so critical? Another quote from Shirkorad from my original post:

To this day not even liberals claim that the USSR could have done without industrialization but none of them have offered an alternative model that would have allowed for the rapid industrialization that the country required. Rhetorical question, could a strong Red Army have been created without industrialization? Maybe the far east at the end of the 30s could have been defended from Japanese encroachment without industrialization? After all the clashes at lake hassan and halin-gol weren’t random skirmishes but testes of strength on the eve of a major war. Could the USSR have survived war against almost all of Europe in 1941-1945 without industrialization?

Respected Readers, even if you loath Stalin and the USSR can you in total seriousness claim that the Soviet Union would have survived the wars without this rapid industrialization? We don’t have time to go over the de-Russification of Ukraine that happened simultaneously with the Holodomor here. The Holodomor just needed to be addressed because despite pervasive claims to the contrary liberals do talk about it when it’s convenient as we see here with Olga, and for Right Wingers the Holodomor is an outright corner stone of their worldview and identity. While we don’t have time for any sort of in-depth analysis here, I'll just drop a few screen shots from previous posts of mine that touch on the issue of the de-russification of Ukraine:

From my post reviewing the book 85 Days in Slavyansk by Alexander Zhuchkovsky:

During the earliest days of the USSR’s existence there was conflict between Ukarinianizers and their opponents. The Ukrainianizers won because they enjoyed the support of Lenin and Stalin, and even calling Ukraine “New” or “Little” Russia was illegal

On March 17, 1991, a referendum was held on whether not to liquidate the USSR and above is a screen shot of the results from Ukraine. 71.48% of the voters wanted to maintain the Soviet Union with only the urbanite shitlibs in Kiev and people in the far west voting for independence. Over 70% of the population in Ukraine in 1991 were unaware that they were being genocidally oppressed by Russian Imperialism. Thankfully their opinions were not taken into account and the Nomenklatura and KGB liquidated the country anyway. Big win for White Evropa and our values and so on and so forth.

The above is a copy of a certificate stating that the recipient possess knowledge of the Ukrainian language. On the right side is printed “Ukrainization will unite cities with villages”. Obviously the only especially big cities in Ukraine in 1928 when this certificate was issued were Kharkov, Kiev, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk and those of Donbass, all of which were 100% Russian speaking. It doesn’t take a rocket surgeon to understand that this Ukrainization was directly targeted at Russians with the goal of replacing Russian identity with an astroturfed protohohol one.

Screen Shot from my post about the Ukrainian Language:

Another Screenshot from that same post:

Here on March 15, 1929, the Azov Proletariat announces that the District Commission on Ukrainization will begin firing local workers for not knowing Ukrainian after June 1. The term used in bold there is “unconditionally removed from work and petitions for return won’t be accepted”. Imagine Respected Readers, the Bolsheviks were more serious about employees knowing Ukrainian, a language nobody spoke or wanted to speak in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic than any State Government in the US is about workers knowing English today. The Ukrainian SSR was firing people from Hospitals for not knowing a language which not a single patient spoke while in the UK lots of Hospital Staff definitively couldn’t pass an English test today.

Obviously if the Soviet Governments objective was to force the residents of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic to speak Ukrainian whether they wanted to or not it’s absolutely absurd to speak of Russian Imperialism against Ukraine and this objective reality ought to force anyone who thinks that the Holodomor was an expression of Russian Imperialism to reevaluate their opinions. While we haven’t even scratched the surface of the de-Russification of what today geographically corresponds to Ukraine the above screenshots are enough to imply that what was actually taking place was Soviet sponsored Ukrainian Chauvinism against Russians.

Furthermore, all the above indicates that there were very few Ukrainian Speakers in the Ukrainian SSR. With this in mind it’s obvious that most the victims of the Holodomor were not Ukrainians but Russians. Olga and the liberals and shit tier SS Cosplayers who lap up and regurgitate her vomit are outright inverting reality when it comes to identifying who the perpetrators and victims of the exaggerated Holodomor really were.

The most common vanilla narrative is that Soviet Russians were victimizing Ukrainians. Then we have the shit tier SS Cosplayer narrative that jews and Russians teamed up to victimize Ukrainians. Finally, there is the narrative which is common amongst Western Dissidents that are friendly to Russia that jews targeted both Russians and Ukrainians. That last narrative is well meaning but it’s still highly misleading. The closest to objective reality that most Russian Nationalist, even those unfriendly to the USSR including myself believe is that the self conscious Ukrainians that ran the Ukrainian SSR teamed up with jews like Kaganovich to brutalize the Russians who made up the vast overwhelming majority of people living in Soviet Ukraine at the time. When well meaning dissidents say that it was just the jews fault they are letting the hohols off the hook. The rapid industrialization of Soviet Ukraine of which the Holodomor was a consequence was overseen by the Ukrainian SSRs immediate leadership and these leaders were self conscious hohols as can be easily proven by their manic war against the Russian Language and self-proclaimed goal of “Ukrainization”. The guy from Moscow that they reported to was Kaganovich who everyone knows was a jew. He was born in Kiev BTW, so, a jew from Ukraine originally at that. In short what happened in Ukraine in the 20s and early 30s was very close to what we see going on in Donbass today, belligerent hohols teaming up with a jewish overseer to brutalize local Russians with the end goal of turning them into proper “Ukrainians”.

Before we move on to examining more of Olgas gold standard psyop slop I just want to remind my Respected Readers that during the Holodomor the only place where lots of self conscious Ukrainian Peasants actually lived was in Polish Galicia and the Carpathians which weren’t under Soviet control. There was indeed famine going on in those places so why don’t Olga and the SS Cosplayers ever complain about Polish Imperialism and whatever against Ukrainians? Rhetorical Question of course. Oh, and one more thing FYI, in June of 1936 Stalin banned abortion in the USSR and that ban applied to “Ukrainians”. Weird move if he wanted to wipe them out.

More Olga:

The same misunderstanding shaped Western thinking after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Boris Yeltsin was widely celebrated as the "democratic reformer" who had finally broken with Russia's repressive and imperial past. As the West celebrated what it believed was its victory in the Cold War, far less attention was paid to the fact that the security services survived largely intact. Furthermore, the First Chechen War demonstrated that Russia’s imperial ambitions had not disappeared.

The Soviet Spook Apparatus remained intact because without it’s help the USSR would have never been liquidated against the will of the majority of its citizens to begin to with. I did an entire deep dive into this topic here:

Anatoly Chubias, Gaidar and the group of “young reformers” that oversaw the Russian Economy in the 90s were literally KGB Assets in the late Soviet Era. Here is a blurb from a fairly mainstream Russian Yandex Zen Blog:

The chief of the KGB of the USSR was Yuri Andropov. It [his plane] was based on two parts. The first, in foreign policy, is the merger of the Western and Soviet systems, the Soviet elite becomes a full-fledged part of the global elite. The second, in domestic policy, is reliance on an active minority dissatisfied with its position [Astroturfed anti soviet dissidents].

That is, it turns out that the KGB came up with it [the modern Russian Political system], and the other [the former Soviet Nomenklatura] brought it all to life? And didn’t the KGB pull off all this, that is, they were quite capable of creating an artificial shortage of products, by the way, I remember reports about tons of fresh food in landfills in the USSR. If the KGB was really behind Yeltsin, then it is clear where the unknown Putin came from.

Once more Olga is hitting us with small doses of truth in order to advance a big lie. She wants us to think the Soviet Spook Apparatus remained in intact despite the USSR collapsing due to corruption and the economy or whatever. The truth is the Soviet Spook Apparatus was the driving force behind an intentional and planned implosion of the USSR. The West understood this completely BTW because Andropov was up to his eyeballs in backdoor unsanctioned contacts with the CIA which I detail in the post I linked. We have seen Olga’s venom directed at Stalin and Brezhnev, plus she stands with Ukraine. Ironically the only reason we have “independent” Ukraine is because of the USSRs liquidation, therefore she has to slyly imply that the USSR fell despite the Spook Apparatus’s wishes as opposed to because of them. Independent Ukraine exists because of the KGB full stop.

She spends a few paragraphs talking about how organized criminal groups and FSB agents run Russia and yet again this is not wrong, but she inverts the hierarchy. She implies these agents and criminals are subordinate to the Grand Imperial Russian Overlord Vladimir Putin as opposed to Putin often being willingly subordinate to them and an intermediary between the various Mafia Clans. She also talks about how the Moscow Apartment Bombings in 1999 were a false flag pretext to start the 2nd Chechen War which is a theory I’m neutral on and admittedly need to do more research into. Shamil Bayasaev’s Jihadist invaded Dagestan before the Apartment Bombings so a false flag really wouldn’t have been necessary but there are some genuine questions about the event that I need to look into. I wonder what Olga thinks about the USS Liberty and 9-11 though? She says that Western Spook Agencies are fundamentally different from “Russian” ones so in all likelihood she would say that only FSB is capable of false flags. If she does ever cover those topics, I’ll be interested in reading her take though.

Another misconception lies in the understanding that Russia’s oligarchs have some sort of control over Putin. The relationship works entirely in the opposite direction. Many amassed enormous fortunes through the privatization of state assets during the chaotic 1990s, but they kept those fortunes only with the Kremlin’s approval. Property rights in Russia have never truly belonged to the individual and exist only as long as the state permits them to exist.

This is such an effective half truth that I have to salute the chutzpah. Passages like that mislead countless people about Russia because they resemble reality while also leading the reader wildly off the mark. Yes, Putin could turn the screws on his preferred oligarchs, but he doesn’t, why is this? Olga would have us think it is because they are his men, loyal and subordinate to the Kremlin. This sounds reasonable but does it truly match objective reality? The Oligarchs perennial M.O. of ruthlessly throttling the Russian Economy and sending billions and billions in assets to Western Countries that are hostile to Russia during wartime is objectively bad for the country's SMO prospects, yet Putin allows it to continue unabated. Why would he do this if he is hell bent on genociding Ukraine and rebuilding the USSR?

If Putin seriously controlled the Oligarchs, why doesn’t he force them to stop looting Russia for a little bit and use their ill-gotten gains to reindustrialize the country and build an MIC capable of challenging the West? These questions indicate that the situation is not nearly as cut and dry as Olga implies and this is another topic I address in a deep dive here:

In the post linked above I give a bunch of examples of how the Oligarchs are smothering Russia’s ability to win the SMO, and they are doing it with Putin’s unambiguous consent. I actually agree with Olga that Putin could curtail this if he wanted but he simply won’t. This means that Olga is wrong that the Oligarchs are subordinate to Putin, but if she is wrong about that doesn’t it mean that I am wrong when I say that he could start turning the screws on them? No, there is not actually any contradiction there, Putin has the means to deal with them, but the Oligarchs are actually subordinate to the West and Israel where their money and families are located. It follows from that that should Putin go after them he is essentially going after Western Assets, that is people that are the assets of Western Spook Agencies and since most “Russian” Oligarchs are jewish they are Mossad Assets as well. With those nuances in mind, it is easy to understand why it’s very dangerous for Putin to go after them because it would risk a serious rupture in his relations with the West and Israel.

If Putin started confiscating the Oligarchs looting operations in Russia and arranged for them to fall out of high-rise windows nobody would be happier than the Russian People, but Putin is not looking for the love of the Russian People, he is looking for the approval of Washington and Tel Aviv. This means the Oligarchs are off limits, and Putin has no power to dictate anything to them as long as his own goal is to revive the “Spirit of Anchorage” as opposed to winning the SMO outright.

When Putin came to power, he replaced much of Yeltsin's elite with loyalists from his St. Petersburg criminal and KGB/FSB networks. Loyalty was rewarded with enormous wealth, but only for as long as it served the interests of the Kremlin. In return, Russia's wealthiest businessmen were expected to advance state interests, finance Kremlin priorities, use their international business, political, and financial networks whenever called upon, carry out malign influence operations, and perform any other operations demanded of them. Those who refused were stripped of their riches, prosecuted, imprisoned, or driven into exile. Anyone who mistakes immense wealth for political independence misunderstands how the Russian system operates. Russia's oligarchs are not above the state, but are another instrument of it. And when the Kremlin decides one of them has outlived his usefulness, become politically inconvenient, or simply possesses assets someone more loyal wants, yesterday's billionaire quickly becomes today's criminal—or, in Russia's fashion, another prominent businessman manages to fall out of a window before the state redistributes or simply seizes his assets.

Even pro hohol sources can tell you that what Olga wrote above is total nonsense. The following is from an article I referenced in the Post linked above. It was written by Russian Liberals about how the Oligarchs of Russia and Ukraine respectively reacted to the SMO:

The Russian attack on Ukraine came as a shock to billionaires from both countries, but they reacted very differently. Large Russian business, with a few exceptions is almost not involved in supporting the war (unless, of course, you count the support of some billionaires for the Ukrainian side). At the same time, Ukrainian entrepreneurs not only donate hundreds of millions of dollars to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also fight on the front line themselves.

The exceptions being referred to would be Prigozhin who is no longer with us and Constantin Malofeev. Note that our Russian Liberals even outright mention that there are “Russian” Oligarchs who have openly supported Ukraine. If Putin controls them and they are strictly subordinate to the Kremlin this would never happen. A long copy Paste from that Article:

Paradoxically, Russia’s first-tier oligarchs are more willing to help Ukraine than Russia. Mikhail Fridman, co-owner of Alfa Group and a native of Lviv (as of September 2022, his personal fortune is estimated at $13.3 billion) condemned the war and said he would transfer $10 million to Ukrainian refugees through a personal charitable foundation. In March 2022, Fridman’s investment company LetterOne announced a donation of $150 million to “victims of the war in Ukraine.” The grand gestures did not save the billionaire from EU and UK sanctions. In September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Mikhail Fridman was ready to transfer $1 billion to Ukraine, hoping to achieve the easing of sanctions. However, Fridman himself denies mercenary motives. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich also fell under the sanctions (as of September 2022, the estimate of his personal fortune is $8.7 billion). In March, he participated in unsuccessful attempts to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table, and in July he played a key role in the “grain deal” between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey. In May, the British authorities allowed Abramovich to sell Chelsea Football Club for £4.25 billion, on the condition that $2.5 billion of this amount be frozen in Abramovich’s account in an English bank in order to transfer them to a fund to help victims of the war in Ukraine. According to some reports, the money is still in the businessman’s account. Support for Ukraine in one form or another is also provided (or promised to do) by Alisher Usmanov’s long-time partner in investments in high-tech companies Yuri Milner (as of September 2022, the assessment of his personal fortune is $7.3 billion), who renounced Russian citizenship after the start of the war, the former owner of Uralkali Dmitry Rybolovlev (as of September 2022, the assessment of personal wealth is $6.6 billion), the ex-owner of Tinkoff Bank Oleg Tinkov (as of September 2022, the estimate of the family fortune is $0.6 billion). In May, the AP, citing sources, wrote about discussions between Western governments and unnamed Russian oligarchs about the possibility of “buying off sanctions”: donating part of the fortune to the reconstruction of Ukraine, and in return get rid of legal encumbrances. Apparently, so far the negotiations have ended in nothing, but the willingness to conduct them speaks volumes.

If the Oligarchs were Kremlin Puppets than the they wouldn’t be so brazen about opposing the SMO and helping the hohols. BTW, all those billionaires mentioned in that long copy paste except one are jewish. Okay Respected Readers, we are almost at the end of this long wall text, we have just one last big quote from Olga to analyze:

None of this is meant to suggest that Putin is not a central figure. He has undoubtedly shaped modern Russia, dramatically expanded its aggression against Ukraine, the West, and beyond, intensified global information warfare and political interference, and bears responsibility for countless crimes, war crimes, and genocide. But the mistake is believing that Putin created this system or that post-Putin Russia will somehow be fundamentally different. Long before Putin entered politics, Russia’s security services had already embedded themselves into virtually every major institution of the state, perfected repression, political violence, information warfare, imperial conquest, and active measures, and survived every political transformation the country has undergone for centuries. Removing one man from the Kremlin does not dismantle the system that produced him. That is precisely the analytical mistake the West made after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and one it cannot afford to repeat. Russia has changed tsars, general secretaries, presidents, flags, constitutions, and the names of its security services, yet the institutions, networks, underlying principles, and imperial worldview have shown remarkable continuity across generations. Until those institutions change, replacing Putin with another face in the Kremlin will not transform the Russian state.

Putting aside her all the asinine buzzwords about genocide, global info wars, political interference, active measures etc what she is saying is simultaneously true and totally misleading. That is the genius behind her Talmudic Word Play, she is telling the reader the truth in the micro sense while fooling him in the macro. Russia’s Spook Apparatus is not “surviving” the coming and going of different flags and constitutions, it is directing all these changes in a top down matter. She is telling the truth about the spooks influence and role in the state while lying about what they want. Why is this important? It’s because Olga wants to trick her stupid readers into thinking that unlike the West it’s only Russia that is run by a spook/oligarchy alliance. She has told the underlying truth about Russia while slyly lying about the Collective West. Forcing this false dichotomy into the conversation makes it near impossible for a normie to understand what Putin actually wants. This is not about pointing out a liberal jews hypocrisy, that is way too boring for a post this long. The idea here is that unlike what Olga is implying, the mentalities of the ruling classes in both Russia and America are the same with only one major difference. The “Russian” Ruling Class has an unreciprocated love of the West, or to be more precise the Western Overlord Class and it's status.

Why does the “Russian” Ruling Class love their Western Counterparts? For all the reasons that normal Westerners often despise them. The materialistic greed and lust for unaccountably and power that characterizes the Western Ruling Class is catnip for Kremlinites. The Soviet Nomenklatura and KGB destroyed the USSR specifically so that they could turn their political capital into material capital as was and very much still is a universal practice in the west. When Olga implies that the western overlord class has a different operating logic, she ensures her dumb readers come away even more ignorant of Russia in general despite having a basic understanding that the country is run by the FSB and a bunch of parasitic Oligarchs.

What does Putin actually want? He wants to be granted the same status as an untouchable VIP that Western Heads of State and VIPs enjoy. That’s literally it. He wants to be invited to Davos and Bilderberg meetings. He wants to hang out with his CIA colleagues. A logical question some readers who may be reading me for the first time might ask is how this is even possible given the war in Ukraine. Since this post is already extra long we don't have time for an in-depth answer here but if you read the 2 posts I already linked, I explain that fairly thoroughly and no it has nothing whatsoever to do with stopping NATO expansion and protecting Russia’s National Interest. It is much more banal and that very banality makes it more criminal. The short answer is simply that a minority of the “Russian” Ruling Elite were mad that their looting operations in Ukraine were not being respected by Vanguard and Black Rock. Olga will say that Peskov, Lavrov, Zakharova and Putin constantly ranting about “international law” and their incessant calls for negotiations are “info ops/active measures/disinformation”. No, these are the pleas of people that want their lives and money to be as untouchable as those of their Western Counterparts. The entire SMO is a flopped attempt by a minority of the “Russian” Ruling Class to get their Western Idols to accept them as equals. What they mean by multipolarity is our looting operations are as untouchable as yours. Though this minority is influential, we have already seen that the Oligarchy which is overwhelmingly jewish is not only anti SMO, some of them have even actively supported Ukraine. And these Oligarchs that have openly helped Ukraine can still travel in Russia and have property in Russia, Friedman being an obvious example.

And to close this one out I will just remind everyone how strikingly similar Olga’s description of Russia is to that of pro hohol Western Right Wingers. She claims that KGB morphed into FSB and “survived” the collapse of the Soviet Union as if the death of the USSR wasn't brought about by the KGB to begin with. She claims Putin is cut from the same cloth as Stalin as if under Stalin you had Politburo and Central Committee members living in NS Germany during WW2. Absolutely none of the “Russian” Ruling Classes Children have fought in the SMO whereas Stalin’s sons did, Khrushchev’s son did and Brezhnev himself was wounded in Crimea. As if Stalin was still sending Germany raw materials during the war. As if Molotov was calling for negotiations every day and referring to Hitler as a respected colleague. The USSR evacuated Soviet Industry beyond the Urals fast, today Russia can't protect anything from NATO drone and missile attacks. No, Stalin was not his enemies jaded and jealous wannabe mistress. Literally the only thing Stalin and Putin have in common is a belief that “Ukrainians” are a real and separate from Russian Ethnic Group and that is the one thing I personally resent the most about Stalin.

Anyway, if seeing Russia Friendly Western Dissidents regurgitate slop from Dugin and Malofeev is cringe how much more cringe is it when their anti Russian Counter Parts regurgitate an aggrieved jewesses talking points from behind their runed out internet personas and black sun profiles? These talking points are seriously nothing more than jewish NGO talking points with the exception that anti Russians will bring up Russias open borders with Central Asia policy which liberals support but never give Putin credit for.

Another claim that Olga and anti Russian Right Wingers make is that the USSR collapsed despite KGBs best efforts, and this necessarily means that Ukrainian “independence” arose in spite of the wishes of the people running Russia today. We have touched on how that claim is wrong and if you value Ukraine’s Euro Integration and whatever than you actually need to thank the KGB and Late Soviet Nomenklatura, that is the people running Russia into the ground today. Finally, you need to thank the Oligarchs who Olga claims are subordinate to Putin despite them being almost uniformly against the SMO and some even actively supporting the AFU.