All of the many quotes in this long ass Post are taken from this book which you see here leaning against my bedframe. So today's wall text has no links or sources embedded except one.

Stalin’s Esotericism is a book I bought as soon as it came out in 2024. I read it in a few days and would rate it about 6.5 points out of 10. It’s not that the book is generally meh, it’s that it’s the work of 5 different authors and 2 of them write even worse than me. If the first 2 essays of the book which cover how Stalin has been portrayed in Western and Russian emigre literature had not been included than I would have given it 9 out of 10. It’s not even that the authors of the first 2 sections were wrong about anything, it’s just that they are poorly and pretentiously written with all kinds of self-indulgent academic jargon. Another thing is that these first 2 chapters don’t tell us anything about Stalin, they are about the caricature that he has been turned into in Western/Emigre and Post Soviet Liberal Russian Literature which uses the former as its exclusive source material. Due to all that, in my review here I’m just going to be looking at the last 3 chapters which cover the corner of the world Stalin grew up in, his parents, his childhood, creative activities and artistic preferences. There is no analysis of his revolutionary or political work here at all, the whole idea is to give the reader a somewhat objective picture of the underappreciated factors that molded Stalin into the figure he eventually became. Unfortunately, you will not come away from this feeling like you know or “get” him better. Stalin was a very closed person and other than his poetry which he didn’t want publicly known while he was alive, we have extremely scant access to his genuine inner world. What the point of this book is, at least the last 3 chapters is to give the reader a look at the factors which shaped the young Joseph Vissarionovichs psyche, and the cultural environment of the late 1800s Caucuses which is much farther from us today than modern people realize. If someone can at least somewhat understand the enormous cultural and social gulf between the world in which Stalin grew up and that which we inhabit than it’s possible to at least vaguely perceive the basis on which his personality and world view were built. You won’t know him better, but you will at least know where he came from and to invoke Bane for a second, you will be aware of what “molded” him.

Stalin did not leave us a journal and any biography on such a divisive and towering figure is going to be more about advancing the biographers agenda whether pro or against him. Such works aren’t always useless or a waste of time and some can be informative enough. What I like about the later parts of this book we are looking at today is that it is basically a collection of relevant notes from Stalin’s own hand that reveal glimpses into how his mind worked, recollections from people that knew him, and the frankly groundbreaking work that reveals just how alien a place the late 19th century Caucuses were. It also addresses other stuff like when he was actually born which nobody knows for sure and rumors about who his father was which there is far more certainty on. We won’t be addressing when he was born in detail because it’s not that important IMO and apparently Stalin either didn’t know himself, or he didn’t want the world to know. When the Party was preparing a brief summary of his life to print in Pravda for the first time after the October Revolution the people responsible for the short essay noticed that on Official Documents, he had 2 different birthdays. According to the Church in Gori Georgia where he was born, his birthday was on the 6th of December of 1878. Back than Children did not receive birth certificates from the hospital, instead parents would register their Children with the local Church.

Stalin’s Hometown of Gori Georgia circa 1940

However, according to Stalin himself and his earliest arrest records with the Imperial Authorities he was born on December 6th, 1879. When the Pravda writers asked Stalin to clear this up, he laughingly replied: “Is my birthday especially important? Write down whatever you want”. The writers went with Stalin’s original claim of 1879 which matched his police records while his mother would continue claiming 1878 which matched the Church Records. This seems like a very little thing, but it augurs something a bit deeper about Stalin’s character imo. Either he didn’t know his own birthday and never bothered finding out or he was deliberately muddying the waters. Or his mom lied to the Church and Stalin was telling it like it was, but he didn’t care enough to insist that Pravda print his date. There is no clear-cut answer here and it’s up to the reader draw their own conclusion about it based on his over all character, and helping to form a true impression of that character is the whole idea behind this book. Besides the first 2 chapters at least. In regard to his real birthday there are competing theories about the mix up, some say Stalin lied to avoid military service, but he already had an exemption for medical and family related reasons. One of his great grandkids in Georgia claims it was because he was into numerology and accordingly, he didn’t want enemies knowing his true date of birth:

Stalin’s grandson, Alexander Vasilyevich Burdonsky, in one of his interviews, explained the presence of several versions not by banal clerical motives, but by mystical motives. According to him, Stalin was fond of Gurdjieff’s teaching, which suggested that a person should hide his real origin and shroud his date of birth in a kind of veil.

By the way, unlike Stalin’s half jewish grandchild in the U.S., his non jewish blood descendants that stayed in Russia and Georgia were and are nothing but loyal to his memory. While his mother claimed that Joseph was born in 1878, she also said he was born when she was 20. According to her Church Record Keke, Stalin’s Mother was 20 in 1880. Clear as mud. Personally, I find it unlikely that he didn’t really know when he was born. His family had friends and relatives that would have recalled the event so the uncertainty in official records is kind of bizarre and given that he already had a military exemption there was no reason to lie to the authorities when he was arrested. What we will touch on going further leads me to think that the claims of his relatives living today that he was very much a believer in the supernatural are true and Stalin genuinely considered it disadvantageous for enemies to know too many personal details about him. Notice that even his mom was shy about making it easy to pin down her own birth date, this obfuscation was a cultural trait.

Something that Stalin biographers, both pro and anti pay almost 0 attention is just how very, very different the late 19th century Caucasus were compared to even to the Rest of the Russian Empire to say nothing of America and Western Europe. The culture where Joseph Vissarionovich spent his formative years was a world where evil spirits and saintly magic were imminent and present, evil spirits had to be appeased and the protection of Saints could require literal animal sacrifice. Stalin’s Mother is often portrayed as a wholesome devout Orthodox Women but as we will see here soon, the Orthodoxy she practiced was basically Caucasian Mountain Paganism with a very thin lair of Orthodox Coating. That’s not to say she would have denied being an Orthodox Christian, she sincerely believed she was. The point is that the world she and her son inhabited obviously had a very strong impact on the way the young Joseph Vissarionovichs world view developed, and this is a world that would be utterly alien to those of us reading right now and the content of being an Orthodox Christian has shifted massively much more recently than we think.

Stalin’s perceived brutality and psychopathy is often attributed to his bad relationship with his father, Vissarion Dzhugashvili and indeed Vissarion was a heavy drinker according to everyone that knew the young Stalin. He was not always this way according to Keke and neighbors that knew the young couple when they were newlyweds. Keke said in later interviews that Vissarion started losing his mind after their first 2 children died not long after being born. The deaths of Stalin’s 2 older brothers shortly after birth is a good segue into touching on just what a different world, he was born into.

At first Keke described married life as happy: “Besso (Vissarion’s nick name) was attractive, a good earner with a very kind soul. He was a sincere believer and every Sunday, he accompanied me and my mother to church”. What Ekaterina Dzhugashvili (Keke) meant by “sincere believer” we will explore a bit later

The author of the essay emphasizes that what constituted a true Orthodox Believer in late 19th Century Georgia and what constitutes one today are very different things. This book was written for Russian Speaking people that are particularly interested in Stalin, so the author emphasizing this point indicates that not even modern Russian Speaking Stalin authorities are aware of just how different the world he grew up in was. So, I hope my Respected Readers appreciate what we are about to go over here despite the excessive length of this post.

Grief came to the Dzhugashvili Family in 1875 after the birth and subsequent death of Vissarion and Ekaterinas 1st Son. Ekaterina describes it thusly: “After 2 months our first born was no more and Beso drank away the pain. The fundament of our family life cracked. A year later and another son was born to us but by whims of an evil will that little one too died in infancy. Beso all but lost his mind”.

This contextualizes why Stalin’s Father became a drunk. If what Keke is saying here is true, it’s entirely possible that Besso just never truly got over the deaths of his first 2 sons in infancy, furthermore he may have partially blamed his wife for it.

The absence of children in a Georgian Family was considered a huge tragedy. Childlessness was typically attributed to an unhealthy mother, as well as proxy forces such as evil spirits or the righteous anger of Holy Saints and Protectors.

Quite a bit needs to be unpacked there because a lot is implied about Beso’s descent into despair and the late 18th Century Caucuses in general. The deaths of his first 2 sons may have convinced him that his choice in marriage was poor and that he would never have a big family. This was considered tragic and perhaps even shameful in Georgian Culture, that is he may have feared that his peers would perceive him as a pitiable loser. Then we have the fact that people fully believed in evil spirits being present and active actors, and regular people treated icons and holy altars identical to pagan idols. It wasn’t just demons who might take your children, the saints might as well if you didn’t honor their icons and bring them offerings, up to and including animals to their altars/prayer corners. Either way, losing kids like this marked the couple out as either having angered the Saints, having attracted demons, Beso choosing his spouse poorly, or all of those. The Author of the Chapter continues:

Suitable Offerings for the Saints were considered high-quality threads and cloths, jewelry, lambs, bulls and children’s cradles

Yes, on top of what is clearly pre-Christian offering practices we have literal animal sacrifice still being practiced in the Caucuses as recently as the late 1800s. I don’t like involving myself in the rightwing religious internet circus, but when the TRVDs say they want to reclaim tradition well…your Orthodox Ancestors if you have any very well might have been sacrificing animals and making straight up Pagan style offerings to Saints much, much more recently than you think. Also, if you are a hardcore anti-Christian your framework for how your ancestors were Christianized is probably way off timeline wise. Without thousands of years of relatively stable Church History, you don’t have your centuries of the Church gradually spreading via fire and sword and oppressing your ancestors over generations. That is, you have a serious paradox, yes Christianity is pretty new, but it’s almost too new. For example there are tons of complaints from the Church in Russia proper about “pagan” practices running rampant as recently as the late 1700s. Modern neo-pagans base their “folk” spiritual reconstructions on stuff supposedly held in Monastic Archives which is where almost all our “Ancient Roman” and old Norse and Saxon pre-Christian writings were “rediscovered” during the Renaissance. If “Paganism” was still rampant well after the Renaissance though than something is wildly incorrect about our timeline and IMO it brings into question how reliable all these tales are about Apollo, Zeus, Thor etc. Like if you really want to know what pre–Christian Spirituality looked like skip the Renaissance “rediscoveries” and look at what people were doing just a few hundred years ago or less.

Admittedly this is harder in places that don’t have remote corners like Russia, but in the complaints from the Russian Church in the late 1790s there is nothing about Perun or Veles as what is described is far closer to shamanic practices and animism. As for Western Europe I feel like what we see with the Krampus Festivals in Germany is far, far closer to pre–Christian Practice, albeit in a highly distorted form than anything involving Wotan. Anyway, forgive me for the long digression Respected Readers, I am a sucker for schizo conspiracies and reading about what was going on in late 1800s Georgia in this book about Stalin just gave me a huge dose of confirmation bias in regard to my tin toil foil theorizing.

Back to our book review, if I hold the KGB responsible for astroturfing modern Slavic Rodnovery than at least Soviet Academia had some very good sides, like they documented and preserved what was really happening in the recent past in the far flung corners of the USSR. The author of the essay quotes a Soviet Specialist in Caucasian Ethnography named Lubov Sololviev:

Offerings and sacrifice frequently were brought to the Churches in the Kartli and Kakheti regions, for example the practice was especially common at the Church of St George in Geri. This Particular Church is located in the Shida Kartli, childless families would trek here from surrounding regions seeking to appease the Saint and receive his blessing. This custom was a modification of Pagan Practice tracing back to cult magic associated with the worship of fruit trees which included child sacrifice

Church in Geri referenced above

The Author explains that the locations of these Churches where offerings were made had been associated with the pre-Christian era figures of Armazi and Zaden. According to Byzantine and early Christian sources, whatever you think those are worth, the Pagan Population of Iberia which is what Georgia was called by the Eastern Romans sacrificed first born sons at sites associated with these 2 deities, one of which became the location of the church most often attended by Stalin’s Parents. Armazi was a Lunar Warrior God and the “myths” surrounding him were deeply ingrained in the local cultural code of Georgia and Ossetia in young Joseph Vissarionovichs Childhood. Later we will see sideways glimpses in Stalin’s personal notes that he saw the world through the eyes of both Amirani the Caucasian Prometheus who is identified with the sun and Armazis rival, plus the Apostle Paul, that is his worldview was thoroughly saturated in the syncretic mix of Caucasian Paganism and Prometheanism with an Orthodox overlay.

Stalins Parents made this trip to the Church of St George in Geri which is today located in South Ossetia. Ossetians consider Stalin as their own and claim his father had Ossetian roots which is not unlikely. See the AI Blurb:

Besides making offerings to the Saints Josseph Vissarionovichs Parents took other common measures in the hopes of receiving a healthy child:

Besso decided to change the cross he wore, exchanging that of Jacobs Ignatashivili whose hands he considered unlucky for that of Mikhail Tsitatrishivili. Ekaterina consulted all the sorcerers in search of an answer and unceasingly prayed and lit candles according to the recollections of her Mother.

The author of the essay notes than in Gori (not be confused with the Geri we just read about) where the young couple was living that there was one doctor in a region of about 100k people, therefore good old folk medicine was the go to for the population at large and this folk medicine included offerings to Saints like they were old school pagan altars or sacred groves, and literally consulting with sorcerers. The Mikhail Tsitartishvili mentioned above was the Patriarch of a family close to that of Stalin’s Parents and their 1st born son Alexander was Joseph Vissarionovichs best friend in early childhood. As a matter of fact, after Joseph was born Keke breast fed Alexander and Aleaxanders Mother breast fed Joseph making them “Milk Brothers” which is another old Caucasian Custom. Besides recollections from Keke and her mother much of the info in this book is taken from interviews with Alexander who would be an especially reliable source from this period.

The home where Stalin was born and grew up

To further drive home how nontraditional Orthodoxy was at this time our author describes the routine of young Stalins Baptisim:

The Christian Customs surrounding Baptism where overlayed with pagan practice. Different Regions of Georgia had their own particular rituals going back longer than anyone could remember, and observing these rituals was understood to have lasting impact on the fate of the Child

The Author notes that in Ekaterinas memoirs that soon after Josephs birth that she had to remind Beso that they couldn’t put off bringing offerings to Saint Georges Church in Geri. Ekaterina wrote that in the days following the birth that her mother put an “icon of St George” around the newborns neck and this is another minor detail that is widely misunderstood amongst otherwise on point scholars of all things Stalin. Most historians who study these recollections from Ekaterina do so in either English or Russian Translation, not her native Georgian. Our Author went to the original source material held in Georgian Archives and found that the word for Icon used by Ekaterina was “Shana”. This word has completely fallen out of use in modern Georgian, but a Shana was apparently a magical amulet that was worn around the neck in the pre-Christian Caucuses. Of course, it was an Icon of St George placed around the neck of young Joseph Dhzugashvili, but the point here is that these rituals and practices being observed by Stalin’s parents upon his birth were essentially pagan with a very, very thin Orthodox Christian veneer over them. This is not some minor quibble, Keke did not say she placed an “icon” around her son’s neck but rather a "shana”. If a soldier today said in complete seriousness that he put on a “breast plate” instead of his ballistic vest or whatever it would be really odd. Where are the thousands of years of church history? It’s like the region was just recently Christianized despite it being not far from the Holy Land at all.

When the young Joseph Vissarioinovich was ready for the trip his parents took him to be baptized at the Church at Dzery Dzuar which is located at the site of a shrine to a pre Christian Caucasian Deity. The essay notes:

A group of researchers led by Alexander Borisovich Dzadziyev, a leading researcher at the Department of Sociological Research and Political Monitoring of the North Ossetian Institute for Humanities and Social Studies of the Vladikavkaz Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, writes: “In Ossetian mythology, Dzery Dzuar is a deity who heals the mentally ill; lives on a high mountain near the village of Jeri (South Ossetia). It was believed that after making a sacrifice (as a rule, a ram) and a number of magical actions with the patient, recovery must necessarily come. If this did not happen, then after a while another sacrificial animal was slaughtered and the magical actions were repeated.” Historian and ethnographer Ludwig Alekseevich Chibirov reports in this regard: “As for Dzery Dzuar, the “treatment” of the mentally ill here took place as follows. Under the threat of beatings, the madman was forced at the entrance to the church to name the names of the devils who had possessed him. If this measure did not help, then the patient, tied with a rope, was lowered down a steep rock. Under the threat of being thrown off, he allegedly called the names of the devils who “possessed” him. They were written down on paper, which was immediately burned; the superstitious masses believed that this destroyed the devils themselves and the sick person should recover after that.”

The Church at Dzery Dzuar, now in South Ossetia being where Stalin would have witnessed the horror show being described below as an infant

Scary stuff was going on at this Church and according to Keke the experience terrified her newborn:

It was about such an incident that Ekaterina Dzhugashvili told in her memoirs: “During the sermon, Soso saw with horror how a certain bride in a white robe was hung over the abyss in order to exorcise demons from her. This method of “treatment” shocked the child. We hurriedly returned to Gori. For a while, Soso was troubled by disturbing dreams. He was delirious, trembling, and clinging tightly to me in fear.”

Childhood trauma right from the beginning. I don’t know how most my Respected Readers feel about the supernatural but personally I think such places like where the infant Stalin was taken to Church are cursed. Also, obviously this isn’t modern Orthodoxy at all. What is described above is real TRVD but I don’t think it’s what most internet Eastern Rome LARPers have in mind when they talk about wanting to reclaim tradition. That was however any common Tuesday at Church in Dzery Dzaur. The essay continues:

The Shrine at Dzery Dzuar was dedicated to the deity Uastirdzhi. Researchers of Ossetian mythology point out that Uastyrdzhi is the most revered deity in Ossetian mythology, the patron saint of men, travelers and warriors. He often acts as a seducer of women, is the father of the famous Nart heroine Satana, an intermediary between God and people. The largest number of sanctuaries, which are scattered throughout Ossetia, is dedicated to him. It may be added that women are forbidden to call him by his first name, so they speak of him as the “god of men” (lagty dzuar). We consider the Ossetian Nart epic and its connections with the pan-North Caucasian, Scythian and Armenian mythologies in more detail in the article “Special childhood experiences that influenced the formation of Stalin’s personality”. For these mythological stories are directly related to Stalin. He grew up in an environment thoroughly saturated with them. Little Joseph saw in them not fascinating fairy tales, not abstract ideas. The heroes of the epic were part of reality for him and his peers, they lived and performed feats, fought and paid for their mistakes in the same mountains as if in mimicry. And it’s not about boyish fantasy, but about how tightly the legends were woven into life.

Given that we have seen how thin the line was between Orthodoxy and Caucasian Paganism in Stalin’s Childhood that bold part of the quote is nothing but the truth. Modern Internet Neo-Pagans will talk big about reclaiming the folk practices of their ancestors but in Georgia/Ossetia in the days of Young Stalin these traditions were very, very much alive even for the nominally Orthodox common people. It’s quite funny IMO, Stalin is an arch villain for many internet 1488 Viking Berserkers with Runed Out Internet Profiles but in practice and mentality he was far more “pagan” than any of his online Berserker wannabe critics. He was living the “old ways” by default of the local embedded cultural code where the pre-Christian was still imminent and present in everyday life. In contrast, the internet pagan critics world view can be boiled down to self hating Christianity not much different than any modern Protestant Sect complete with feminism and the salad bar approach to what they think the Gods are like. Stalin’s cultural code didn’t even allow for women to name the God of men, and his conception of the pre-Christian Gods was totally informed through local cult practice going back to time immemorial, not internet posts on twitter and Substack. Then on the flip side, if TRVD Christianity means “older” Christianity than we have already seen how the older version bares almost no resemblance to the TRVD memes posted on twitter and Substack. And once more for emphasis, if you are sincerely interested in the pre-Christian practices of your ancestors try and figure out how your ancestors thought a few hundred years ago and dispense with the berserker LARP.

We will touch more on how different Stalin’s Childhood world was soon but for now let’s examine the topic of his exact ethnic origin. Many Rightwing Haters will claim that he was jewish but please….look at the spiritual practices of his parents. In order to claim that you need to explain his family being neck deep in a syncretic mixture of Caucasian Mountain Paganism and “Orthodox” Christianity, or much, much more commonly you would have to know nothing whatsoever about his life and childhood. In order to finally have a healthy child that survived infancy the Dzhugashvili's were sacrificing animals to Saints, leaving offerings at sacred groves, and consulting sorcerers, not rabbis. Did the KGB and Stalins relatives forge all this stuff 50+ years ago to trick people on the internet today? As I already said, the stuff I’m sharing with you here right now is even fairly obscure in Russia today so if it was all a convoluted plan to trick people on the internet than it flopped badly. Here is how the essay characterizes the debate around Stalin’s exact ethnic background:

Souvarine himself, however, writes: “It is recognized that the Georgians (or Kartli), the race to which Stalin belongs, are of Iberian origin.” And further: “The mixture of races makes it unnecessary to search for pure racial characteristics in Stalin.” Nevertheless, Souvarine considers it necessary to provide descriptions that allegedly characterize the representatives of this race. He quotes the 19th-century French geographer and historian Élisée Reclus: “They say that they (Georgians. — Author.) have on average lower intelligence than other Caucasian peoples.” And it is in this context that Souvarine mentions Stalin’s possible Ossetian roots. He writes: “The old socialist activists in the Caucasus assure us that Ekaterine Dzhugashvili is an Ossetian, and attach great importance to this detail: not only are the Ossetians less subtle and more rude than the Georgians, but Russia has always recruited from them a significant proportion of gendarmes and guards of the convicts.” It should be noted that modern science considers the Ossetians to be descendants of the Sarmatian-Scythian tribes. Although the question of whether Beso was in fact an Ossetian is the subject of much debate, it seems to us in any case rather difficult and meaningless to talk about Stalin’s pure-blood Georgian or pure-blood Ossetian origins, given the numerous migrations of both peasants from one area to another over many decades. By the way, the son of Stalin’s godfather, Alexander Tsikhitatrishvili, later recalling that the Dzhugashvilis lived in Geri, added an interesting detail: “I heard that those living with Lilo Dzhugashvili come from Geri, both from my father and from Aunt Keke herself. In addition, I have not forgotten that both Beso and Keke often remembered Geri and went there to pray in the chapel of their ancestors.”

So, if Stalin is jewish his descendants are in on the plot to hide this knowledge and they are making up stuff about Keke and Beso preferring to pray at the “Chapel of their Ancestors” in Geri which is still standing today and it’s not somewhere jews go. In all likelihood Stalin was simply a mixed Georgian/Ossetian mut and how White Georgians and Ossetians is up to you to decide. Personally, I like Ossetians and Georgians are hit and miss in my limited experience with them. The Georgians I have met in Ossetia were okay. Let’s look a bit more into the alien religious practices that Stalin’s Parents engaged in upon his birth, and the years immediately following:

It should be noted that the memoirs of Alexander Tsikhitatrishvili, translated into Russian, stored in the RGASPI, contain details, which, according to the historian Simashvili, are in the original archival records remaining in the second department of the Archive of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia. In particular, Simashvili cites the following excerpts from Tsikhitatrishvili’s memoirs: “The Gerian icon of St. George was that of the Dzhugashvili’s ancestors. Beso, the father of the newborn Joseph, ordained him a possessor of the Geria Icon, in the main sanctuary of the Dzhugashvili family, until he reached the age of three.” Further, Simashvili writes directly: “The author of the memoirs (Alexander Tsikhitatrishvili. — Author.) describes the tradition of “tonsuring a child” (consecration of a child to the Church) in Georgia... as follows: “From the appointed day, children’s curls began to grow... The child was dressed in white robes that were borrowed. They bought a lamb (for sacrifice) and raised it until the promised day. Beso did so. They put white clothes on the child and cut his hair. Three years later, the lamb became a sheep... Three days before the celebration, Beso and his family left Gori in an ox-drawn cart to the Gerian Church. Beso carried his son Joseph on his shoulders, so that the icon could give him more grace and long life. The priest from Geri served a thanksgiving service, cut the boys hair, took off his white robes, put on colored clothes, and the family left with the hope that the sanctuary of their ancestors would help their child grow up to be a happiest person.” According to the Georgian ethnographer Vera Vardenovna Bardavelidze, such rites of dedication of a child to the sanctuary were “the mystery of the adoption of a child by a deity.” The key actions of the rite were the triple “rolling” of a completely naked child under the sacred banner of the sanctuary, which “was a simulation of the act of giving birth to a child from the mother’s womb,” as well as, Solovyova adds, “cutting his hair by a priest of the sanctuary, which was considered in some regions of Georgia to be an integral part of the deific adoption ceremony.” Thus, the pilgrimage of Catherine and Vissarion Dzhugashvili, made to the territory associated with Ossetian pre-Christian shrines, is one of the oddities that cannot be ignored if you hope to find something from the category of mysterious, with which Stalin’s biography is saturated to the limit.

I feel like if someone were to make an honest effort at filming a movie about the life of the young Joseph Vissarionovich it would be trippy and surreal AF. Church services where women in bridal gowns are held over an abyss and being screamed at to name the demons possessing them, the infant Stalin being rolled up naked in some sacred banner of his ancestors native chapel to simulate the birthing process after his dad sacrifices sheep, his mom consulting Bonafide Sorcerers for healthcare advice, haircuts which are associated with adoption by Saint George/Uastirdzhi.

The book we are reviewing goes into some detail about rumors that Beso was not actually Stalin’s Father. The only way to assert that Stalin was jewish in light of his upbringing is to claim that Beso was not his real father and there were rumors to this effect during his life. Granted nobody ever claimed he was the anonymous son of a jew, but rather one of the rich aristocrats that Keke worked for. The basis for this claim was that Beso stopped drinking when Joseph was born but started up again a few years later and this could happen if he perhaps found out that Joseph was not his biological son.

In particular, Joseph Davrishevi claims that with the birth of Soso, Beso gave up drinking - and unexpectedly “unleashed” seven or eight years later: “He started drinking, sold his wife’s sewing machine, gave up his job and began beating poor Kato and his son. Why did he suddenly hate his Soshiko, whom he adored so much and of whom he was so proud? I don’t know. It can be assumed that the gossip about his sons fatherhood, which had been circulating for a long time, finally reached his ears, or someone poured the whole truth into his eyes, and terrible torments corroded his soul. having drunk, he took out his anger on his wife and innocent child.”

Joseph Darishevi was a childhood friend of Stalin and his words shouldn’t be waved away. The catch though is that Darishevi would claim that Stalin was his brother from an affair his own Father had with Keke. Nothing about Stalin being jewish. The next most widespread theory is that Stalins father was the famous Russian Explorer Nikolai Mikhailovich Przhevalsky but this version is utterly debunked in the book we are reviewing as the timeline of how this would have happened just doesn’t work and it’s not worth spending time on here. The pertinent point is that there were rumors about Stalins Patrimony, but the only source who is fairly credible is Darishevi who claims Stalin was actually his brother. All the versions of Stalin being the son an aristocrat come from his Political Enemies or fans that insist such a towering figure couldn’t be the son of a shoemaker with a drinking problem and a violent streak. For example:

Stalin’s granddaughter Galina Dzhugashvili wrote about this version as follows: “Later, with the light pen of a novelist who became fashionable, Russian nobles also fell victim to the charm of the red mattress maker: the tsar’s viceroy in Georgia, Prince Golitsyn (if it was not Count Vorontsov), as well as a certain dignitary of direct royal origin (excerpts from the novel were read to me on the phone, and in the etheric chirping the name of the nobleman shrank and lost its letter outline).” Galina noted that when it came to Joseph’s “real” father, “other names were mentioned - two or three local princes.”

Another relative of Stalins writes:

And the granddaughter of Ekaterina Dzhugashvili’s brother, Tamara Geladze, recalled the growing phantasmagoria around fatherhood: “Then a lot of tall tales appeared. Somewhere it is even written that Stalin is almost the son of Alexander III. This is nonsense.”

If Joseph Darishevi is the only person close to the Dzhugashvili family that commented about the rumors the rest were spread in literature by Stalin’s Political enemies who wanted to cast dirt on his mother as well as imply that Stalin was the son of an Aristocrat and thus a Genetic Bonapartist. On the other end of the spectrum, we have the Stalin Fans who want to give him a properly respectable and mighty genealogy. The truth however is far more mundane IMO and is easy to miss if it isn’t pointed out to you, indeed I missed it until the book we are reviewing drew it in crayon. For one, Stalin himself never, ever claimed his father beat him nor did Stalins Children claim that, they actually said the exact opposite. For second, an objective look at Stalin’s relationship with his mom reveals that he probably did not actually love her very much. That is other contemporaries of Stalin like Joseph Darishevi claim that Beso beat his son, but Darishevi would also claim that Keke was a saintly women which Stalin never did, and Stalins later behavior would amount to putting as much space between his mother and himself and his children as possible.

An Elder Ekaterina aka Keke Dzhugashvili

In other words, if Stalin didn’t care much for his mom once he reached adulthood, we can extrapolate that Beso also had his own reasons for not being able to stand her apart from Joseph Vissarionoich not being his biological son. The book under review notes some serious oddities about Stalins behavior towards his mom which tend to fly right over the heads of people:

Stalin never invited his mom to move into the Kremlin or even a bit closer to him and her Grandkids. Stalin’s in laws claimed this is because Keke was frail and the weather wouldn’t allow it, but it’s not like if she had made the move that the General Secretary of the USSR couldn’t have provided her with decent medical care and a nice warm apartment. Stalin only wrote his mom once or twice a year and sometimes would go 3 or 4 without contacting her at all. The letters he did send were short and polite, reading more like birthday greetings from a casual acquittance as opposed to a son Stalin did not even provide his mom with an especially nice place in Georgia though he could have with little fuss Keke regretted that Stalin never became a priest, even after he became Head of State over the USSR.

Stalin did not even bother showing up to his mother’s funeral which is already a big social faux pas and is especially so in the Caucasus. I can personally confirm that, funerals in Ossetia are a big affair and it's not uncommon for entire streets in smaller towns to be closed down when someone dies. Should you ever see someone on the internet claiming Stalin deeply loved his mom just know that there is very good reason to doubt this and if he didn’t it follows that maybe his dad couldn’t stand her either, hence the drinking and violence but this violence was directed at her not Joseph according to Stalin himself and his children. If Beso couldn’t stand his wife but had no particular doubts about his son’s patrimony this would fit. Point 4 on the above list may at first glance seem unimportant but IMO it’s the opposite. Keke was adamant that Stalin would become who she wanted and she couldn’t show approval for anything else no matter the accomplishment in question. Extrapolate that onto her relationship with her husband who was a humble shoemaker and we have the makings of a terrible, nagging women. Furthermore, there is reason to suspect that Keke was not exactly a puritanical maiden so her opposition to her son becoming the Head of the USSR was not based on TRVD Orthodox Values. The following are explanations from Keke in various letters to people about why she wanted Joseph to become a Priest:

“he would be provided with everything”

and

“I want my Soso to become a priest and start earning money as soon as possible.”

Those lines were written to none other than a teacher at the Seminary which Joseph would eventually attend. Then we have the following:

A similar answer, according to Spirin, is contained in the memoirs of the doctor Ekaterine Dzhugashvili Kipshidze, allegedly located in one of the Georgian archives: “Why did you dream so much that I would become a priest?” Stalin asked his mother. “Because,” she replied, “I saw how little they worked, and how well they lived. They also held them in great honor. So, I thought there was no better occupation for a man, and I should be proud that I was the mother of a priest. But I confess that I was mistaken in that too.

We also have:

Knickerbocker quotes Keke in this regard: “I didn’t want him to become a shoemaker. I didn’t want him to become anything other than a priest... Yes, I dreamed that one day Soso would finish his studies and become a priest. That’s what I dreamed of.”

If being a shoemaker wasn’t good enough for Joseph, we can assume with some justification that Keke nagged Beso about his profession. We can also see that Keke didn’t dream of Joseph just being a successful man in his own right, but he had to do it her way. Not only that, but Keke’s mentality seems to be fairly parasitic, she values working very little but earning handsomely. Stalin would struggle with people like this his whole life in the Party and unfortunately, he would lose in the end. Anyway, imagine being married to this woman? Can you say with certainty that you wouldn’t take up drinking and perhaps smacking her around? This isn’t to imply Keke herself didn’t work, she certainly did. She didn’t have a privileged life herself by any means but her dreams amounted to becoming something like a new money parasite via a specific plan in regard to her son. She worked but resented it, she resented that her husband didn’t make enough to allow her not to work, and she would eventually resent her son determining his own destiny. As for the beatings Stalin’s daughter Svetlana recalled:

Svetlana stressed that Stalin was not beaten by his father, but by his mother. “He sometimes told how she beat him when he was little, how she beat his father, who loved to drink,” writes Stalin’s daughter. According to her, Keke’s character “was, obviously, strict and decisive, and this delighted my father.”

And:

“Fights and rudeness are not uncommon in a poor, semi-literate family, where the head of the family drinks. The mother beat the boy, her husband beat her. But the boy loved his mother and, protecting her, once threw a knife at his father.”

There is no reason to doubt that Stalin loved his mom when he was a boy, but by the time he had forged his own path as an adult he gradually cooled towards her as he began to see his childhood in a different light. There are many such cases, and his later behavior indicates exactly that scenario. What is very important though is that Svetlana was the only one of Stalin’s Children that he doted over at all and her giving no indication that Beso beat Stalin is very revealing because this information would have come from Joseph Vissarionovich himself. Not only that, but apparently Keke even provoked Beso’s beatings if we read between the lines of what she said. Note that Beso apparently didn’t even beat Stalin in response to the later throwing a knife at him. As is often the case, no good came of Stalin doting on Svetlana and telling her exclusively some details of his childhood. Unlike her brother Vassili whom her Father was much harder on Svetlana would betray him and run off to America to write anti USSR slop for the CIA. She would have a mutant daughter with a jew who anti Stalin fanatics spam all over the internet whereas the non jewish descendants of Vassili have all remained loyal to their Grand Father. Vassili’s life was especially tragic and interesting and maybe worth a separate post. He openly called out his sister for betraying their Father after his death and Vasili was the child Stalin showed the least tenderness towards.

Galina and Vasili Stalin with one of their newborns. We will shortly see Galinas take in regard to Joseph Stalin falling out with his mom. I’m not sure which Grandchild of Stalin’s that is in the photo but all of Vasili’s Children remained loyal to their Grand Father unlike Svetlana’s. Vasili too refused to denounce his father and was murdered by KGB for it via poisoning.

More interesting anecdotes about Kekes Character come from the Mother of Lavrenty Beria and his son Sergio:

Therefore, when Sergo Beria, the son of the revolutionary, Soviet party leader, People’s Commissar of the NKVD Lavrenty Beria, questions Keke’s piety: “My grandmother was very upset by her (Keke. — Author.) atheism. Once, when she suggested that she pray to God and ask him for forgiveness of the sins committed by their sons, Ekaterine Dzhugashvili laughed in her face,” this is not particularly surprising as there is a non-zero probability that Keke was far from a Canonical Orthodox Christian.

And

“Keke adored my mother... She reproached my mother in a friendly way for the fact that my mother broke all her youth, giving herself completely to her husband, family and study. “Why don’t you find yourself a lover? she said to my mom. “You’re too young to get bogged down in household chores!” Don’t be a fool. If you want, I’ll introduce you to the young people.” When I was young, I ran a household in the same house and, having met a handsome guy, I did not miss mine. Although I was not as beautiful as you.” She even reproached my grandmother for “keeping Nina under lock and key, forbidding her to stick her nose out.” Keke was only interested in intimate relations and all kinds of gossip.”

The book under review also notes the following about Lavrenty Beria:

Beria, who knew the traditions of the Caucasus firsthand, adds another oddity. He claimed that Stalin “did not love his mother,” and cites the fact that Joseph Vissarionovich introduced his children to their grandmother quite late (Vasya was fifteen years old, Svetlana was ten). Although they had visited Tbilisi before.

I really need to write up a Post about Beria sometime, but I would take his claim about Stalin not loving his mom very serious. Beria was a Master Spook and staggeringly intelligent man/Arch Villain, plus he spent lots of time in Stalin’s Company. As for when the relationship between Joseph Vissarionovich and his mother started to irreversibly strain, Stalin’s Daughter in Law offers:

Galina Dzhugashvili (the wife of Vassili) says that in 1907 Keke refused to take care of little Yakov (Stalins first son) when Stalin had to leave for Baku after the famous Tiflis expropriation, and his wife Kato Svanidze decided to go with him. Life in Baku turned out to be too difficult for poor revolutionaries with a newborn in their arms. Kato fell ill and died a few months later. The strength of Stalin’s love for Kato was extremely great. And if he believed that Keke was partly responsible for the death of his beloved wife, then this could well lead to a deep discord between Stalin and his mother.

Stalin’s Father was abusive, but not in the fashion that we are accustomed to thinking. Like always, his wife made a conscious effort to bring out the worst in her husband. If Keke couldn’t be bothered to help out her grandson and daughter in law in 1907 when it was a matter of life and death than we can infer she was not a selfless woman of pure Orthodox Values. Plus, we have the recollections of the Beria Family where she comes off as anything but modest and pious. This contradicts the image of her that is offered by Joseph Darishevi, Stalins Childhood friend who claimed that he was Stalins half brother. Darishevis claims about Beso contradict Svetlanas and therefore those of Joseph Vissarionovich himself. At the zoomed out level it really does appear that Beria was right, Stalin did not love his mom, Sergio Beria recollections about Keke’s character would explain why Beso started drinking again and this character combined with her not helping Stalin and his wife when they really needed it led to her son breaking off close relations with her.

Svetlana would also claim that her father absolutely loathed hypocrisy and IMO that in no small measure was down to the behavior of his mom. But let’s get back to the more interesting subject of how Stalin viewed the world and his place in it:

How to draw a line between Christianity with the rudiments of paganism and paganism with a slight touch of Christianity? Sticking a knife into the door jamb or placing a dagger under the pillow - from evil spirits, the magical properties of coal, amulets made of various stones, reverence for the hearth chain, offerings to sacred trees, gifts to mother earth... What does the Georgian Soviet poet Georgy Nikolaevich Leonidze tell in his most famous work “Stalin. Childhood and Adolescence” of 1939? For this epic, where he directly compares Joseph Vissarionovich with Amirani, the author was awarded the Stalin Prize of the second degree in 1941. Amirani is a mythical hero who is often referred to as the Georgian Prometheus. The epic of Amirani, who appears under different names, is widespread not only in Georgia, but also among other Caucasian peoples. Its interweaving with another famous Caucasian epic, the Nart epic, and their mutual influence are the subject of many scientific studies.

The Online Georgian Folklore Magazine says the following about Amirani:

Amirani is a very distinctive character in Georgian lore, a warrior hero connected with creation. Transmitted orally, the Epic of Amirani exists in many versions. When comparing the texts, it becomes clear that the hero’s biography acquired different nuances in every part of Georgia, even if the basic outline of the story is commonplace: Amirani becomes equal to the gods and is punished with eternal trials

Here is an extract from Georgy Nikolaevich Leonisdze work about Joseph Vissarionovichs adolescent years for which he won the USSR’s top artistic prize:

The child is carried out on the porch,

That is the indispensable custom

To look at the bright moon,

At the guardian of the universe.

The boy smiles at the luminaries in the bright moonlight.

“The sun is the mother, and the moon is the father,

the golden stars are the children.”

The baby is glad to look at the dome,

Flooded with shining light,

Where the knight-moon passes,

Proud of the innumerable stellar retinue.

The child’s mother rises,

Turning her face to the luminary:

“See God, son,

There, beyond the clouds, dear!

God, God,

Come to your son!

You wander around the world for a long time.

God, God,

Come to your son!” The

mother whispered tenderly.

But the Lord does not descend from heaven,

Not touched by prayer.

The baby’s tears are flowing –

In vain He wants to

reach out to the moon with his hand!

The mother put the child to bed,

having fulfilled the charter.

The ancient moon slumbers in the sky, Not heeding

its mother’s request,

And maintaining a stern temper.

Man, what will happen to you?

Trembling before the will of fate,

You will not deviate from the predetermined paths!

The night will slay the shrew so cruelly,

That even a raven will not find bones!

I am not a maiden, but a mighty warrior,

I say to disobedient men:

“I cut through the dark clouds,

To shed lighter rays.

Treasure the unfading light

And my radiance above!

Do not resist the ancient precepts,

Remain obedient to me!

Did Keke actually observe these rights IRL? We can’t say for sure but the fact that Leonidzes got the Stalin Award for his work can’t be overlooked by any means. Stalin didn’t even want his own poetry being known when he became powerful in the USSR so contrary to stupid neo-Cold Warrior Claims Stalin hated insincere flattery and slavish praise. For some reason though, he genuinely liked this quoted work and approved of being compared to Amirani/Georgian Prometheus who becomes the equal of the gods. Did he seriously consider himself a demigod? I doubt that he did so in the literal sense, in all likelihood it’s more that he identified with the mission of Amirani/Prometheus, and in a vague sense he believed in fate and pre-determined paths. At least that is an impression we get from Stalins own poetry which we will see an example of later. If Stalin did not literally consider himself the son of a god than we can infer nonetheless that the symbolism and mysticism contained in the above which is drawn directly from the Georgian Culture he was immersed in was very, very important to him. If it wasn’t than obviously the cited work wouldn’t have received the Stalin Prize. Again, Stalin was more organically “pagan” than his sonnenrad spamming runed out internet critics today.

The book notes that in Georgian pre-Christian religious practice that unlike the standard format where the sun represents the masculine and primary deities that it was the opposite for the Georgians. Accordingly, in this poem Keke was appealing to Armazi, the Iberian Supreme Warrior God represented by the moon. He does not listen and her son becomes like Amirani, the Prometheus figure who struggles with the gods and becomes their equal and is punished for it.

Monument to Amirani in Tbilisi

To emphasize how not normal it was for Stalin to agree to let works about his youth be published here is his response to another idea from the Soviet Ministry of Culture to publish a short series of essays about his childhood:

“I am resolutely opposed to the publication of Tales of Stalin’s Childhood.

The book is replete with a mass of factual inaccuracies, distortions, exaggerations and undeserved praise. The author was misled by hunters of fairy tales, nonsenses (maybe “conscientious” liars), sycophants. I feel sorry for the author, but the fact remains. But this is not the main thing. The main thing is that the book tends to root in the consciousness of Soviet children (and people in general) the cult of personalities, leaders, and infallible heroes. This is dangerous, harmful. The theory of “heroes” and “crowds” is not a Bolshevik theory, but a Socialist-Revolutionary theory. Heroes make the people, turning them from a crowd into a nation, say the Socialist-Revolutionaries. The people make heroes, the Bolsheviks answer the Socialist-Revolutionaries. The book pours water on the mill of the Socialist-Revolutionaries. Any such book will bring grist to the mill of the Socialist-Revolutionaries and will harm our common Bolshevik cause. I advise you to burn the book.”

So Stalin was not even remotely looking for slavish flattery and applause as such. But for some reason the Amirani/Armazi lore was very important to him, and he praised the effort of Leonisdze which compared his birth to that of the former. Stalin’s rejection of the “Tales of Stalins Childhood” book contains a line worth considering though:

Heroes make the people, turning them from a crowd into a nation, say the Socialist-Revolutionaries. The people make heroes, the Bolsheviks answer the Socialist-Revolutionaries.

Stalins view of the heroic archetype is diametrically opposed to the Nietzschean Western Rightwing conception of the “Great Man”. Stalin’s hero embodies the peoples will in the world, he isn’t forcing his own against nature and the rabble. His Prometheus was carrying the aspirations of the masses, he was not the overman forcing his will on the slaves and fighting against the morals of resentment and whatever. As to the importance of Amirani to Stalin, a childhood friend of his recalled:

From the Goristsikhe fortress, where Joseph and his friend Peter Kapanadze went in childhood, wonderful views of the mighty Caucasus Mountains open. Kapanadze recalled: “There, on the highest peak, our beloved hero Amirani languishes. We often talked about him, and we would have liked to save him. Amirani wanted to destroy all dragons, all evil spirits, the tale says. He was a kind giant and wanted people to live peacefully and eat “bread not moistened with blood.”

The book under review further notes:

Joseph Dzhugashvili and his Gori friends grew up in an environment where the humanistic image of Amirani was one of the components of the cultural code. Alexander Mikhailovich Tsikhitatrishvili, the son of Mikhail Tsikhitatrishvili, Stalin’s godfather, recalled that Soso told other children fairy tales, heroic tales and shairi (the form of verse in Georgian poetry, the shairi meter was written, for example, the poem “The Knight in the Tiger’s Skin” by Shota Rustaveli). Among them were the legends of “Amiran-Darejaniani”.

Not to get sidetracked again but the author of the essay says in regard to the Amirani epic:

Similar myths are found in completely different peoples. The legends of Amirani and Prometheus clearly have common features. However, Chikovani points out, the “artistic doubles” of Amirani can also be called the Tambol of the Indonesian Torajas and the Lakana Adia of the Filipino Tagalogs.

The Author is not a schizo conspiracy theorist like me, and he is chalking up the similarities between Amirani and Prometheus to coincidence by siting that people in the middle of the Pacific having similar mythic figures. IMO this proves the absolute polar opposite 100%, we are seeing cultural/ethnic filters over a common story. Amirani is Prometheus, he is also Lakana Adia and Torajas. This is another reason I can’t take modern 1488 Internet Neo Paganism that seriously, in all likelihood the gods were global not local and it’s only the self hating Christian/Protestant trait of Modern Internet Neo Paganism where they do the buffet approach of picking and choosing the gods traits that allows them to insist that the gods of their ancestors were exclusive to their ancestors. Prometheus is a global franchise and brand, not a 100% ethnic Aryan. If you can see that the Bible is composite, but you can’t in regard to your own mythology than you have to be making a conscious effort to not notice the later.

Another Caucasian Epic that heavily influenced Stalin is that of the Narts:

About sixty kilometers from the place where Stalin’s family lived in Gori, there is the Ossetian village of Jer (Geri in Georgian). In ancient times, there was a pagan sanctuary there, on the site of which a Christian church later appeared. In this sanctuary, Uastyrdzhi, the hero of the Nart epic, the patron saint of warriors, was honored. Legends about the Narts, heroes-heroes, exist among many North Caucasian peoples, including the Ossetians. These legends exist in both poetic and prose form. An episode from Stalin’s childhood, which is mentioned by his mother, is associated with Geri. The first two children of Vissarion (Beso) and Keke Dzhugashvili died in infancy. When the third child, who was named Joseph, was born, Beso promised to walk on his knees to Geri and make a sacrifice if their son survived. Joseph was hastily baptized, but Beso was in no hurry to make the promised pilgrimage to the family sanctuary. Keke’s mother Melania, seeing the boy’s illness, went to fortune tellers, prayed and constantly reminded his parents of the need to fulfill their promise.

Besides the shrine to the Narts being not far from Stalin’s birthplace he named his daughter Svetlana after a character in their story:

According to the literary critic Mikhail Yakovlevich Weisskopf, Stalin not only knew the Ossetian Nart epic well from childhood - he drew parallels between the corresponding epic plots and his life. A vivid evidence of this is that already in adulthood Stalin named his daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva after the heroine of the Nart epic Satana. In personal correspondence with his wife Nadezhda Sergeevna Alliluyeva, who herself was from the Caucasus and knew its folklore, Joseph Vissarionovich called his daughter Satanka or Setanka. Weisskopf believes that after the suicide of his wife, Stalin wanted to “avoid offensive and incomprehensible connotations for the girl” and therefore began to use only the version “Setanka”, because, according to legend, Satana was born from her deceased mother.

That’s some heavy stuff there, Stalin names his daughter after a mythical figure born from a dead women and than his wife and mother of said daughter commits suicide. It legit makes me think there is something real beyond the veil in regard to all these myths and legends and the names we carry might have some genuine impact on our fates. The Nart Legend also may have been behind why Joesph Vissarionovich would eventually adopt the name Stalin in the first place:

In addition, Weisskopf draws attention to some features of another hero of the Nart epic, Soslan Stalny (Sozyryko, Sosruko), which could remind the future leader of himself and thereby influence the choice of the pseudonym “Stalin”: “An additional incentive for Stalin in the final choice of a pseudonym could be his indisputable external resemblance to the “steel forged” hero of the Nart epic. The portrait of Soslan is unchanged: he is short, dark, with iron eyes, lame or “broad-footed”, generally with weakened legs.”

In short Stalin was totally saturated in the myths and legends of his homeland and in a very organic fashion. As we have already seen, the pre-Christian was imminent and present, it was not distant by any means, and it drives me nuts how people can’t see the implications of that but then maybe I’m just too earnest in seeing conspiracies everywhere. But I don’t think so.

Anyway in the legend of Amirani/Armazi we touched on the fact that the Georgian Supreme Deity Armazi was associated with the moon, but Soslan, the “Steel Hero” from the Narn Legend, who is a composite of Mithras and Achilles BTW is associated with the Sun. Further evidence of how important this was for Joseph Vissarionovich can be found in an annotation made to a book in his personal Library:

Professor Boris Semyonovich Ilizarov draws attention to the notes in Anatole France’s book “The Last Pages. Dialogues under the Rose” from the Stalinist library. The publishers of the book cite the judgments of Napoleon’s adjutant, Lieutenant General Gaspard Gourgot, which were used by France to create his dialogue “On God”. In particular, it says: “If he (Napoleon. — Author.) was to choose a religion for himself, Napoleon would have chosen the adoration of the sun, which fertilizes everything and is the real god of the earth.” In the book, this phrase is underlined in blue pencil, the word “sun” is circled in red pencil, and in the margin is written: “Good!” Ilizarov claims that these marks were made by Stalin’s hand. However, in the archive where the book is stored, our inquiry was answered that these notes did not belong to Stalin. According to the archive staff, Stalin’s library could be used by members of his family and a number of other people. Well, it is possible that the topic of sun worship could be of interest to someone from Stalin’s entourage.

How anyone would know exactly who made the annotation is beyond me. But if one of Stalin’s Family Members or someone with access to his library and permission to mark the books made that annotation, it's well within the realm of possibility that they were influenced by the thinking of Stalin himself. As for “Koba”, the original pseudonym adopted Joseph Vissarionovich, this too was perhaps linked to an affinity with the sun:

Interestingly, Stalin’s classmate Pyotr Kapanadze in his memoirs, speaking of Amirani, points to a similar plot of the legend. Amirani chased after the Black Dragon, who had stolen the sun. The dragon swallows Amirani, but he rips open the dragon’s belly, frees the sun and saves himself. It is noteworthy that in this version of the legend, Amirani acts as the liberator of the stolen sun - a typical plot of the myth about the dragon slayer hero. One of the versions of why Stalin took the pseudonym Koba is associated with the myths about the heroes-snake fighters. It was set forth by the famous Persian-Tajik Soviet poet Abulqasim Ahmadzade Lakhuti in a letter to the sister of Stalin’s second wife, Anna Sergeevna Alliluyeva: “Koba (in another pronunciation Kova and Kave) is the name of the hero of an ancient oriental legend about a valiant blacksmith who raised his leather apron as a banner of popular uprising against the despot-monster Zohak. The name of the legendary blacksmith has become a household name for a fearless fighter against the oppressors of the people.” It should be noted that in this case we are talking about the Persian legend, which is part of the outstanding monument of Persian literature “Shahnameh”. According to legend, the blacksmith Kava raises the people to revolt against the tyrant Zahhak (Zohak), who had snakes growing from his shoulders that fed on human brains. The blacksmith Kawa and the rightful heir to the Iranian throne, Shah Faridun, chained the deposed tyrant Zahhak to Mount Damavand, where he was destined to stay until the Day of Judgment. In Georgian mythology, zoomorphic vishapa monsters were associated with dragons. Stone sculptures of vishaps have been found in Armenia, Georgia and other regions of the Caucasus. Vishaps are up to five meters high, located near water sources: streams, springs, ancient canals and other irrigation facilities. Experts date the construction of vishap statues to the II millennium B.C. It is believed that in ancient times these statues were apparently associated with the cult of fertility and water deities.

Example of a Vishap Stone, they are found all over Armenia and Southern Georgia

The Kava being spoken of is a Persian Brand of Amirani whose legend is synthesized with the Georgian Koba. In other words all these myths have bled into each other and young Stalin grew up in this syncretic stew. Him and his friends and classmates were talking about these heroes and their deeds on a day to day basis, it was the air they breathed. They were not abstract “folk” practices and traditions they were trying to reconstruct; they were alive and real. Recall the Nart Myths that were so important to young Joseph Vissarionovich, the “Steel” Soslan/Stanley was ran over by a giant wheel in his epic which mangled his legs or killed him depending on which version of his story one reads. The exact same thing happened to Stalin in his youth; he was run over by a speeding carriage which crushed his legs and one would be totally justified in assuming this influenced Joseph Vissarionovichs decision to adopt the name “Stalin” and perhaps played a role in his ensuing affinity for the sun.

Steel forged Soslan Facing down the wheel sent by angry gods to kill him. According to his epic he was born of a rock that a shepherd had ejaculated on while he was watching Satana (whom Stalin named his daughter after) bath. Satana pulled Soslan out of the rock and took him to a Divine Black Smith named Kurdalægon who coated his body in Steel except for his legs.

The book here also covers the odd practices Keke and Stalin practiced while fighting the child’s smallpox, things like trampling effigies of evil spirits and playing musical instruments to distract the “Didi Batonebi” which were a different form malignant spirit that sent sickness to humans. This childhood struggle with smallpox would have been another factor that played no small role in forming the personality of the future dictator and it’s another event saturated in the other worldly.

I won’t spend too much time on Stalin’s years in seminary as this post is so long that asking people to read the whole thing is perhaps unrealistic. What should at least be pointed out though is that despite him growing up in a much more “pagan” environment than Normative Orthodox Christian that his time in seminary nonetheless had a significant impact on how Stalin reasoned, and consequently the form in which his rhetoric manifested.

The philologist Weisskopf reasonably compares Stalin’s rhetoric with the rhetoric of the Apostle Paul. Paul said: “Has good become deadly to me? In no way. … What shall we say?” Is it really unrighteousness with God? By no means” (Romans 7:13; 9:14). And here is Stalin: “... I do not at all mean to say that our party is identical with the state. Not at all” (Speech at the XIV Congress of the All-Union Communist Party (Bolsheviks), 1925); “Our task here is to organize the struggle of the poor peasants and to lead this struggle against the kulaks. Does this not mean that we thereby undertake to stir up the class struggle? No, it does not” (”Questions and Answers: Speech at the Sverdlovsk University, June 9, 1925”). In his 1933 report “The Results of the First Five-Year Plan,” the Soviet leader clearly expanded the Gospel “so shall the last be first...” (Matt. 20:16) (recall that the line from the “International” also referred to the same Gospel words: “He who was nothing will become everything”) “In terms of electricity production, we were in the very last place. Now we have moved to one of the first places. In terms of the production of petroleum products and coal, we were in last place. Now we have moved to one of the first places. <… >All this led to the fact that the Soviet Union turned from a weak and unprepared country for defense into a powerful country in terms of defense capability.”

Seminary that Stalin attended as it looked in 1930

The rhythm of Stalin’s thinking was heavily influenced by that of the Apostle Paul and the flourishes of the New Testament Writers in General. Regardless of him eventually abandoning the Seminary, his years of study there left their imprint on him all the same. The Mighty Dictator that the boy would eventually become was molded by a highly eclectic mix of Organic Caucasian Mountain Paganism topped off with heavy New Testament Emersion. Stalin adopted the names of the Caucasian pre-Christian heroes for himself and named his daughter after one of those heroines, he gave the USSRs highest Creative Prize to a writer who associated him with Amirani, and also his own official prose reveal clear traces of the Apostle Paul and New Testament rhetorical style. I wanted to put that one line, “I do not at all mean to say that our party is identical with the state. Not at all” in bold because not only is it pure Paul in style, but as anyone who may have read my post about Stalin’s struggle with the Nomenklatura will recall, that question about whether the Party was synonymous with the State was of extreme importance to Joseph Vissarionovich and it decided not just his own personal fate but the fate of the entire country.

Well, we are creeping up on an hour now, so I guess it’s time to close this out. Since Stalin is the biggest villain in all of world history for a large portion of the right, I feel compelled to say here that the point of this post was not to rehabilitate the man. My own view of him is that he was a towering historical figure with both good and bad sides and that he does not fit into any Marvel Movie/Cookie Cutter category of pure good or pure evil. When I cover his role in founding Israel, I will get more into my own grudges with him, but in general Stalin was a complex figure that came from a place very distant to us reading about him now. Stalin knew the Bible way better than the TRVD rightist who hate him, and he was also more organically “pagan” than the “folkish heathens” who also hate him. Sadly, the BASED AND REDPILLED right loves it’s simplified good guy/bad gay narratives just as much as the shitlib left. Stalin himself said the following when discussing his literary tastes:

At one of the meetings in 1940, discussing how to achieve truthfulness in Soviet art, Stalin declared: “It is required that art give us the enemy only in its most general form. Is that right or wrong? Wrong. There are different ways of writing – the manner of Gogol or Shakespeare. They have outstanding heroes - negative and positive. When you read Shakespeare or Gogol or Griboyedov, you find one character with negative traits. All negative traits are concentrated in one person. I would prefer a different manner of narrative – the manner of Chekhov, who has no heroes, but only gray people, who reflect the true flow of life.”

Joseph Vissarionovich himself totally rejected that Marvel Movie/Disney framing so loved today by both the BASED dissident right and shitlibery. This of course does not mean that categories of good and evil are invalid, the point is rather that these categories can be and often are complex, just like how people and the forces beyond the veil and our human perceptions are complex. I will share just one more thing before ending this that IMO reveals something important about Stalins Character:

The above is a fragment of Leo Tolstoys Novel “Resurrection” and the underlined text reads “the only and undoubted means of salvation from the terrible evil from which people suffer was only that people should always admit that they were guilty before God and therefore incapable of either punishing or correcting other people”. That underline was made by Stalins own hand as is the xa-xa written next to it which is Russian for ha ha or in modern form lol. It appears that Joseph Vissarionovich utterly rejected the idea of human guilt before God and the inability of man to punish other men or correct bad behavior. I think we can conclude by now at least that he was very, very far from a Reddit Tier Atheist, he also rejected this Normative Christian Idea of human guilt before God, yet at the same time his thinking was so scriptural that it bled through his writing and speech. That is Stalin was a very complex man, and he viewed humanity as complex but nonetheless capable of helping itself or self correction.

Let’s end with an 1895 poem written by the young Stalin:

He walked from house to house,

Knocking on other people’s doors.

On the old oak panduri (a Georgian 3 stringed guitar)

A simple tune played

In his melody and in his song,

Was a pure ray of sunshine,

In it Lived a great truth –

a divine vision.

Hearts turned to stone were awakened by the lonely melody.

The flames that slumbered in the darkness Rose above the trees.

But people who have forgotten God,

Who keep darkness in their hearts, Instead of wine, poured poison into his cup.

They said to him: “Be damned!

Drink the cup to the bottom..

Your song is alien to us,

And your truth is not needed!”