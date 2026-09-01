Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Telimektar's avatar
Telimektar
4d

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/bank-of-england/10213988/Never-mind-the-Czech-gold-the-Nazis-stole....html

"The BIS was founded in 1930, in effect by Montagu Norman and his close friend Hjalmar Schacht, the former president of the Reichsbank, known as the father of the Nazi economic miracle. Schacht even referred to the BIS as “my” bank. The BIS is a unique hybrid: a commercial bank protected by international treaty. Its assets can never be seized, even in times of war. It pays no taxes on profits. The Czechoslovaks believed that the BIS’s legal immunities would protect them. But they were wrong."

Yeah fuck the Telegraph, but it's an interesting article, it's my understanding that Hjalmar Schacht was acquitted in Nuremberg because Montagu Norman intervened personally to do so, they were both instrumental in the creation of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), I understand Hitler fired him in 39 but why didn't he do so before, I don't understand.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoVxioJBOWK0jPT5omhC1ZwxJhp1yJetO

Last video in that playlist is about the genesis of Lend-Lease to the USSR and statistics, I think the other videos were interesting from what I remember.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Friedrich's avatar
Friedrich
5d

Good and very fair article. Thank you.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Livci · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture