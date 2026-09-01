The claim that Lend Lease saved the USSR is one much beloved by anti Russians and Zanon tier Kremlinites will frequently make a counter claim that it barely effected the war on the Eastern Front at all. Since presuppositions and ideology are always the horses pulling the cart of objective data, it follows that ideology and presuppositions will dictate where an individual goes with the data he is presented. This is why a hysterical neo cold warrior will always arrive at the conclusion that America and Lend Lease “saved” the USSR and the Zanonist will arrive at the conclusion that it didn’t have any meaningful impact whatsoever. Neither side is capable of anything beyond a very surface level analysis of the topic because the argument isn’t about getting at the truth of the matter but rather banal confirmation bias. The neo-cold warrior’s ideology will not allow the evidence to lead him anywhere other than to a conclusion that confirms that the USSR was a bumbling, incompetent colossus propped up by America and the jews, and the Zanonist likewise is incapable of allowing the evidence to lead him anywhere other than to the conclusion that the West has never, ever under any circumstances aided Russia.

These sorts of stupid internet debates are akin to a clogged drain in the kitchen sink with ideology and presuppositions playing the role of the slime and junk that’s accumulating while attracting flies and cockroaches. If the drain isn’t unclogged the stink and filth associated with it gets and worse and worse and any person who is indifferent to this is lesser for it as this is a degrading environment to be in. One can maybe ignore it and try to pretend that it isn’t that bad, but the best solution is just to remove the gunk and clean things up already. What I hope to accomplish here is removing that gunk so that my Respected Readers can look at Lend Lease in a fairly sterile setting as opposed to just observing the cockroaches and flies swarming around the ideological shit that’s accumulated in the sink.

It feels stupid to have to say this and I’m not trying to sound patronizing to any of my Respected Readers here, but IMO it’s necessary to start at the very, very beginning. What was the entire point of Lend Lease exactly? To the Neo-Cold Warrior it was the jews method of using hapless America to save communism and destroy NS Germany who was a waging a strictly benevolent war to liberate the entire White Race from Stalin and world jewry. To the Zanonist it was just Americans doing PR and trying to do a stolen valor op against the benevolent Red Army that was saving the entire world from Nazism. What was the point though in reality? There is quote of questionable authenticity attributed to Stalin which states that “Britain provided the time, America the resources, and the Soviet Union the blood to defeat Nazi Germany”. If there is well founded doubt that Stalin actually said that than there is less so that he actually believed something along those lines. Another statement attributed to Stalin about Lend Lease that we can be more confident about is:

“I want to tell you what, from the Soviet point of view, what the President and the United States are doing to win the war. The most important things in this war are machines. The United States has proven that it can produce between 8,000 and 10,000 aircraft per month. Russia can produce at most 3,000 aircraft per month. England produces 3000-3500 per month, mainly heavy bombers. Thus, the United States is a country of machines. These Machines received under Lend-Lease are helping us win the war”.

That last quote was spoken in 1943 at some function in honor of President Roosevelt at Yalta and it’s often misrepresented as a kill shot by neo-cold warrior/NATO Adjacent Rightwingers because the American version of the Statement has a very subtle change to the last line. What I have provided above is the version saved in Soviet Archives, the last line of the American version reads “without these machines we would have lost the war”. To put all my cards on the table on for the sake of honesty I will admit outright that when it comes to the USSR in general and especially the Stalinist Period I a priori trust Soviet Sources way more than American ones. I already touched on how ideology and presuppositions are the horses pulling the cart of evidence and I am a human like everyone else besides the jews, but I am self aware and acknowledging that here. Besides trusting the Soviet Archives more than the Americans about what Stalin said I also think that the evidence itself comports more with the Soviet Version of Stalin’s Statement than the American one.

So, lets make a conscious effort to remove the ideological gunk from the sink here, what did Stalin mean precisely about help US win the war? Was he speaking of the USSR only, or the Allies in general? Did he mean that without these American Machines that Germany would have taken Moscow in 41 or 42? The only way that the American version of the quote fits cleanly is if that is specifically what Stalin meant. The problem with that is one can only arrive at the conclusion that he specifically meant Russia alone would have lost the war in 41 or 42 if you hold the Neo-Cold Warrior ideological a priori view of the war, and as we will see going further when we start crunching the numbers, it’s very unlikely that the USSR would have capitulated in 41 or 42 without Lend Lease.

A clinical take that adds or takes away nothing from what Stalin said is that he was acknowledging that without American Industrial might that US, as in the Allies in General would have lost the war, and what that defeat would have entailed we can’t say because Stalin didn’t elaborate. Did he mean that Germany would have taken everything West of the Urals and the British Isles themselves? Did he mean that the Soviet Union, America and Britian would have been forced into an unfavorable ceasefire with Germany? We don’t know, but these are the questions that ought to logically follow from what Stalin said, but ideological bias prevents people from asking them because ideologues are only concerned with confirming what they already believe.

Soviet Lend Lease Sherman with “Death to German Occupants” painted on the side

Since we want to look at this as objectively as possible what we can say is that Stalin viewed the war as a collective effort where the Allies all individually played a crucial role, and that with any one of the those roles missing that the war would have been lost. But we don’t know what he meant by that exactly, did he mean that the USSR would have lost say Ukraine, Belarus, and the Baltics and that accordingly without Soviet help i.e. blood that even Americas Machines wouldn’t have won the war for the U.S. and Britain? Did he mean that N.S. Germany simply would have survived the war therefore the Allies lost by failing to obtain an unconditional surrender and having to subsequently live with an aggressive and revanchist state on their doorstep? We can’t answer these questions definitively now, but we can arrive at more approximate correct answers by understanding exactly what the point of Lend Lease was in the minds of the people that initiated the program.

As was previously stated, the war against N.S. Germany was a group effort where every Major Allied Country had a crucial role to play. Stalin was well aware of this and while he acknowledged Americas role in providing resources in formal diplomatic settings, he also resented the role that the USSR had to play, that is he resented being the side providing the blood and he assumed debt from American aid would be used to infringe on Soviet Sovereignty. All American aid, not just Lend Lease came with terms and conditions, the USSR was expected to pay for what it received from the Americans, and that was on top of the price in blood.

On August 18, that is while the war was still going in the Pacific, President Truman sent Moscow a request to give the U.S. rights to a base in the Kurll Islands from which to operate against Japan. Stalin replied with the following:

Demands of this kind are usually made either to a defeated state which is itself unable to defend this or that part of its territory and expresses its readiness to provide an ally with an appropriate base, or to a union state which is itself interested in obtaining such a base and is ready to do so," Stalin wrote. But I do not see that the Soviet Union as a defeated state, nor is the Soviet Union interested in any part of its territory becoming a place for an American base. In view of this, I cannot grant your request."

While that episode is not directly related to Lend Lease it reveals Stalin’s genuine attitude to the Americans, and by extension their “help”. He saw the Americans as wanting to reduce Soviet Sovereignty via economic black mail over Lend Lease debt, and Washington asking for bases on Soviet Soil only further confirmed his suspicions that the Americans intentions weren’t purely benevolent towards the USSR. He certainly did not see Lend Lease as an effort to “save Communism”, on the contrary he saw it as America cynically using the USSRs desperate position immediately after Operation Barbarossa started to get Moscow to sell its sovereignty to America in exchange for help. IMO, he was correct because this has been Americas perennial MO ever since. “Sure, we will arm you and bomb the shit of the Serbs for you, just totally subordinate all your interest to us forever. Of course we will help you beat back the Reds Mr. Wang Chung from Korea, just surrender your sovereignty to us and let us station soldiers in your country forever”. I just covered in my last Post how much Ukraine is paying for Lend Lease today, Lend Lease BTW that is far, far greater than what the USSR received in WW2. Likes it’s not even close how much more Lend Lease dependent the hohols are compared to the Soviet Union.

If we base our assumptions about Lend Lease to the USSR on roughly analogous examples of American “help” it’s reasonable to conclude that the whole idea behind it in the minds of its initiators was to destroy NS Germany first and foremost and to set America up as the world’s unipolar hegemon when the dust settled. This plan worked in the cases of the U.K. and Western Europe; it did not work vs the USSR because Stalin simply refused to pay back the Lend Lease Aid when the war ended and he refused the strings attached to post war economic aid. He was never forgiven for this obviously. That reading of the whole idea behind Lend Lease and American post war aid is the most accurate when we clean up the ideological junk which all but constitutes religious dogma for both NATO Adjacent Neo Cold Warriors and shitlibs as it simply incorporates the American M.O. that always accompanies their “help” in both wartime and peacetime.

Incorporating this Western M.O. also helps to clarify both events of the early war, as well as events happening now in Ukraine for example. An often asked question about 1939 is why didn’t the Western Allies declare war on both NS Germany and the USSR when they teamed up against Poland? The most obvious reason is that the Allies were hypocrites and just wanted to destroy NS Germany. That explanation is true, but not the whole truth. The Allies wanted to make damn sure that war would break out between NS Germany and the USSR eventually and if they had declared war on the USSR as well this would have never happened. This also explains why France and the UK declined Stalin’s attempts at obtaining an Alliance earlier that year, if they had agreed to one with the USSR to early than Hitler very well may have pursued a much more cautious foreign policy which did not bring about this war desired by the judeo-Anglo Establishment. That is if Hitler, and most especially his timid Generals had known from the very beginning that any war would involve 2 fronts with one being against the USSR than the trap would have just been way to obvious. What the judeo-Anglo establishment specifically wanted was a war that would destroy NS Germany outright and leave the USSR exhausted and ripe for being simply bought out via wartime debt and post war aid conditions. We see this basic template today with Ukraine BTW, the West wants the war to be as bloody and destructive as possible so that Kiev will sell every last drop of its sovereignty in exchange for “help”. Russia is in the position of NS Germany, Moscow was baited into a trap and has no way out now and the West is looking to leverage the war to utterly destroy Russia long term. The thing is though, if the West had simply clarified that they would support Ukraine and sanction Russia to the extent we see today before the SMO started, then the SMO would have never happened in the first place. Likewise, Lend Lease aid to Ukraine was fairly humble at first and didn’t save Kiev in early 2022, and the exact same dynamic applies to Operation Barbarossa. Just like the full effects of Lend Lease to Ukraine were felt only after the initial Russian plan flopped, Lend Lease to the USSR only became especially generous after the USSR had withstood the initial blows more or less with it’s own resources. On that note lets start crunching numbers and bean counting for a few minutes.

A detailed Russian study on Lend Lease states the following:

during the war, about 30 million units of small arms of all major types were produced at the enterprises of the Soviet Union, while only about 152 thousand units of small arms were received by the Red Army from American, British and Canadian factories, i.e. 0.5%.

A similar picture was observed for all types of artillery systems of all calibers - 650 thousand Soviet guns and mortars against 10 thousand foreign, which was less than 1.5% of their total number.

For tanks and self-propelled guns, the ratio of domestic and allied vehicles was, respectively, 133 thousand and 12 thousand (9%);

For combat aircraft - 140 thousand and 18 thousand (13%). And one more thing: out of almost 46 billion dollars, which cost all the lend-lease assistance of the United States to all allies, the United States allocated only 9 billion dollars for the Red Army, which defeated the lion’s share of German divisions and its military satellites, that is, a little more than 20% of the funds.

At the same time, the British Empire received more than $30.2 billion (65%), France received $1.4 billion (3%), China received $630 million, and even the countries of Latin America (!) received $420 million.

Those numbers account for the whole war and it would be a ridiculous stretch to argue that those amounts of tanks and aircraft and whatever received via lend lease “saved” the USSR, especially when we factor in that well over 70% of them were received after 1943. Considering that the Red Army did 80% of the fighting but only got 20% of the aid it also goes without saying that if the USSRs role in the war doesn’t count because of Lend Lease, then the hohols role in fighting Russia today doesn’t count even harder. If the USSR fought with 98.5% its own artillery, 91% it’s own tanks, 87% it’s own aircraft etc these numbers are the inverse for Ukraine. So, if you are a Neo-Cold Warrior/NATO adjacent Right Winger who partially basis his disdain for Russia on Lend Lease at least be honest with yourself and admit that you don’t have a leg to stand on when it comes to your hoholphilia. From the same article already quoted above:

The United States promised to send 600 tanks and 750 aircraft in 1941,

but in reality they sent only 182 tanks and 204 aircraft.

The same story repeated itself in 1942:

under Lend-Lease in January-October 1942, only 61 thousand units of small arms, 530 guns and mortars, 2700 tanks and self-propelled guns and 1700 aircraft were delivered to the USSR.

While the Soviet industry produced 6 million units of small arms, 290 thousand guns and mortars, 25 thousand tanks and self-propelled guns and 23 thousand aircraft

that year, and since November 1942, i.e. in the midst of the battle for the Caucasus and Stalingrad and the conduct of Operation Mars on the Rzhev salient, the supply of American weapons for some strange reason almost completely stopped.

Anytime someone on Substack claims that the USSR deserves most the credit for winning the war someone, usually several people will chime in with something along the lines of “the Bolsheviks wouldn’t have survived 41 without Lend Lease” but the numbers just don’t support that in any way whatsoever. The first Lend Lease Coveys carrying tanks arrived in the USSR in the middle of October when Germanys attempt to take Moscow was already at a full tempest. BTW, no small amount of the humble numbers of tanks and aircraft received by the USSR in those decisive years of 41 and 42 weren’t even in working condition, and this was on top of them generally being inferior to the Soviets Native Equipment as the Allies weren’t sending their most cutting-edge stuff. For example:

In early 1942, the head of the Soviet military mission in the United States, Alexander Repin, visited the White House, giving Roosevelt a list of complaints. In addition to the long transportation times, Moscow complained about the unsatisfactory quality of equipment and the disorder of the personnel: “The crews of transport ships are formed illegibly and a few days before departure ... The amount of ammunition sent along with the weapons is so insignificant that soon most of the tanks and aircraft will be inactive. … There is an acute shortage of spare parts for US-made aircraft, and 30% of the delivered aircraft are out of service.” For his work on ensuring supplies, Repin was awarded the American degree of Commander of the Legion of Honor.

Now this isn’t to imply that Lend Lease in 1941 and 1942 didn’t help, it certainly did but not in the sense that it saved the USSR outright and claiming that is a massive overstatement. 142 British Matilda’s and 182 Valentines took part in the Soviet Counter Attacks outside Moscow in December of 1941 out of a total of 774 tanks. That is over 40% of the Soviet Tanks in that offensive were of British origin and that’s not something that should be waved away. Also, in the early months of Barbarossa the USSR had lost a frankly incalculable amount of raw materials and the countries industrial base was disrupted as industry had to be relocated to beyond the Urals, this meant that stuff like, rubber aluminum and aviation fuel were worth their weight in gold in those desperate years. In 1941 almost no aluminum or rubber was received but this started changing after the summer of 42, and the aviation fuel was already being delivered by summer of 41 and over 50% of Soviet Consumption in all these categories was covered by Lend Lease Deliveries through the course of the war. So even if the numbers of delivered materials and equipment were humble at first, they helped cover holes while Soviet Industry was rebasing beyond the Urals. Another thing that needs to be considered is that the USSR was not receiving whatever the Western Allies decided to send, Moscow asked for specific stuff and that was what they got. This enabled the Soviet Leadership to optimize it’s wartime economy and division of production and labor. That is, Lend Lease was incorporated into Moscow’s strategic planning, but it never constituted it’s very basis unlike with Ukraine today for example. But we will get back to that later after first looking a bit deeper into what the USSR received.

If Lend Lease didn’t provide a very significant percentage of Soviet Tanks and Artillery etc the same can’t be said about the Red Army’s Trasport Capacity. The USSR had a respectable autopark before Barbarossa, but the invasion wiped out a considerable chunk of it out and deliveries from the Americans covered this loss. Over 400k American Jeeps, Studebakers, Dodges and Chevys were sent to the USSR and they would constitute 30-40% of the Red Army’s Autopark by the end of the war. This is a colossal number obviously and anyone arguing that Lend Lease was not significant is just lying because of ideological a prioi bias or misinformed. It was the US providing almost half the Red Army’s wheeled and tracked transport that allowed the USSR to concentrate on pumping out tanks and artillery, Lend Lease allowed Moscow to optimize its own production. Then we have an often overlooked category, canned food. About 15% of the Red Army’s canned food was from America and given how much agricultural land and industrial capacity the Soviet Union lost due to Barbarossa this 15% helped a lot and saved no small number of Russian Lives. 72% of all the new locomotives received by the USSR during the war, around 1,900 in total were of Lend Lease Origin. It’s an irrefutable fact that the Red Army’s Mobility was largely thanks to Western Allied help. The Soviet Union would also receive tens of thousands of radio sets but as with most the aid very little of it was delivered until after mid 1943, but these radio sets undoubtedly played their role in helping the Soviets coordinate their large, big arrow on the map offensives when the initiative had turned in their favor. In light of all this can we really say that Lend Lease “saved” USSR? No, if we are being totally objective this can only be considered an extreme overstatement if by saved, we mean that the Soviet Union would have unconditionally capitulated to Germany in 1941 or 1942 without the help.

For example, the National World War 2 Museum of New Orleans Complains on their website:

While a significant effort on the part of the United States, official Soviet history claims that only 12 percent of airplanes, 10 percent of tanks, and 2 percent of artillery pieces from Lend-Lease were used in the fight. Downplaying the American contributions, Nikolai Voznesky, chairman of Soviet State Planning Committee (Gosplan), reported that Lend-Lease amounted to only 4 percent of Red Army material production. This statement was readily repeated by Soviet apparatchiks during the Cold War despite an unclear definition of just what “material production” they were actually referring to. Countering Voznesky’s assessment, his statistics appear to reflect only deliveries made in 1941–43, when Lend-Lease was initiated. Apparently, his numbers did not include 1944–45 delivery figures, which were much more substantial.

In berating the damn commies for their ungratefulness, the Museum inadvertently admits that Voznesky is basically right if we are talking about the first critical years of the war, the USSR really did get by overwhelmingly on its own resources. That is yes, Lend Lease was very important, but not in that it literally saved the USSR from unconditional surrender in 1941 or 1942. What Lend Lease actually did was play a crucial role in building the highly mobile and well equipped force that inflicted well over 2/3’s of the German Army’s losses after mid 1943 and drove from roughly Kursk to Berlin. Minus Lend Lease alone the Red Army would have been much slower, taken even more horrendous losses and probably the Western Allies would have reached Berlin just as the Reds were finally driving the Germans out of the USSR proper. Without Lend Lease, without any Western Allied Second Fronts, and without Western Allied Strategic Bombing it’s well within the realm of possibility that the USSR may have even been forced to sign a peace treaty with Berlin that conceded parts of Ukraine, the Baltics and Belarus to Germany. But the USSR would have survived the war and been looking for a revanche.

Soviet Troops towing more Soviet Troops and an anti tank gun with Lend Lease Jeeps

For example, somewhere between 5% and 10% of the USSRs trucks used during the Battle of Stalingrad were from Lend Lease. Not exactly decisive numbers and the numbers of tanks and whatever would have been even lower and at Kusk the Soviets were still using over 90% domestic transport. Literally none of those 1,900 locomotives we touched on were received in 1941 or 42 and only 350 were received in 1943, most them after the Battle of Kursk. The real effect of Lend Lease was that it relieved strain on the Soviet Labor Force and Industry, allowing Moscow to focus production on tanks, artillery, aircraft, etc. Without the Western Aid Moscow would have been forced to allocate labor and industry into more trucks, locomotives, rubber, fuel, aluminum and the result would have been slower and more humble offensive operations in 1944 and 1945, not German Tanks on Red Square. Lend Lease was a very helpful supplement to the Soviet War Effort, it was never the basis. When fairly famous WW2 Historian David Glantz says,

“Without Lend-Lease … the Soviet economy would have been even more heavily burdened by the war effort,”

and

“If the Western Allies had not provided equipment and invaded northwest Europe, Stalin and his commanders might have taken twelve to eighteen months longer to finish off the Wehrmacht”

he is mostly correct. Without the aid the Soviet Economy would have been even further strained but it wouldn’t have collapsed by any means, and without it the war would have just taken much longer. And Glantz at least does emphasize the importance of the Normandy Landings, he thinks without those and Lend Lease that the Red Army could have still finished the Wehrmacht but I’m not so sure. If we subtract the Western Aid and put all the SS Troops and Fallschrimjager at Normandy in the path of a humbler armed and less mobile Operation Bagration I really can’t say with confidence that Stalin wouldn’t have just agreed to a ceasefire with Hitler and maybe conceded the Baltics and some of Western Ukraine and Belarus to the Reich in exchange for temporary a breather while claiming the USSR won just by surviving.

The thing with all this alternative history speculation though is that’s its missing the entire point of Lend Lease in the first place which is why I have spent most the article addressing that very point. The Red Army was the West’s proxy force, so there is no serious historical possibility that it wouldn’t have been accordingly supported. All the neo-Cold Warrior and NATO Adjacent Right Winger speculation and claims about how NS Germany would have thrashed the USSR and won right quick if not for that meddling Western Aid is based on the false premise that jews and communist tricked the hapless good people of the West into supporting the Mongol Red Army Hordes. This is total fan fic and the collective judeo-Anglo Establishment got the exact war they wanted and set up well ahead of time. The wars whole point was to obliterate Europe and deliver Eurasia to the Americans and jews on a silver platter and looking at it here in 2026 that plan worked, with the only hiccup being Stalin’s Post War intransigence and the ensuing fall out which didn’t see a full course correction until the USSR was dismantled. America built up both the USSR and NS Germany and got them to fight. Without Ford the Wehrmacht wouldn’t have been nearly as mobile and Ford out of Dearborn Michigaine maintained the controlling shares of it’s operations in Germany throughout the entire war. This article is obnoxious, but the basic facts asserted by the shitlib author just be like that they do:

Before its supposed lack of contact six months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, in May 1942, the Superior Court of Cologne put Ford Werke in what’s called a “trusteeship”—the legal title to Ford Werke’s property was entrusted to use for the Nazi’s benefit—ruling that Ford was “under authoritative enemy influence.” However, the Nazis never nationalized Ford’s German property. Unlike most American facilities in Germany, Ford was not taken over by the German government during the war. Robert Schmidt, a lifelong Ford employee was so successful in converting the Cologne plant to war production that the Nazi regime gave him the title of Military Economic Leader. (31) Hitler’s Chancellery in Berlin put in a good word for the man. The official wrote that there was “no reason to appoint a special custodian for the enterprise.” Ford’s own man was a Nazi’s Nazi. He was so good that he was eventually appointed to oversee Ford plants in Axis-occupied Belgium, Holland, and Vichy France. (32) Apparently, when Henry Ford stated, “We hire a man, not his history,” he still didn’t speak ill of those with large capacities for Nazi sympathy. After the war, Schmidt was re-hired by Ford America in 1950 along with six key Ford Werke executives of the Nazi era.

Ford would later claim that they just had no idea what their German subsidiaries that they had the controlling shares over were doing but okay. I know I don’t have to go over how much Ford helped out the USSR during industrialization and collectivization. For some reason American Firms helping the USSR is taken as proof of Russian inferiority but we are supposed to believe that the same happening in NS Germany doesn’t imply anything at all.

GM was also cooperating closely with NS Germany right up until the war started and beyond:

James Mooney, the GM director in charge of overseas operations, had discussions with Hitler in Berlin two weeks after the German invasion of Poland. Typewritten notes by Mooney show that he was involved in the partial conversion of the principal GM automobile plant at Russelsheim to production of engines and other parts for the Junker “Wunderbomber,” a key weapon in the German air force, under a government-brokered contract between Opel and the Junker airplane company. Mooney’s notes show that he returned to Germany the following February for further discussions with Luftwaffe commander Hermann Goering and a personal inspection of the Russelsheim plant.

Herman Schacht apparently said at Nuremburg:

Among those who appeared before the Nuremberg Tribunal as one of the main defendants in the crimes of Nazism was the economist and banker Hjalmar Schacht. He was accused of creating the economic model of the Third Reich, which allowed Germany, which was in decline after the First World War, to revive industry, put it on a war footing and unleash World War II. The paradox of the claims against Schacht was that the suspect could justifiably bring mirror accusations against those who interrogated him. Which he did, contacting an American lawyer. Hjalmar Schacht, economist and banker: “If you want to blame our industrialists who helped rearm Germany, you have to blame yourself.” Hjalmar Schacht meant that American business had invested in Germany in the 1930s with resources and huge sums (billions in today’s money). The German banker in Nuremberg was acquitted. The Americans did not have to make excuses, they were among the winners, and any moral claims could be answered by the slogan of one of the pre-war presidents, Calvin Coolidge: “America’s main business is business.” Beginning in the 1930s, Shell and Standard Oil supplied the Reich with oil, rubber, and components for the production of aviation fuel. The Americans controlled the German Steel Trust, which provided metal for heavy weapons. They were major shareholders in the three largest German banks that lent to Hitler’s government, and General Electric supplied the best radio equipment.

Not saying that Hitler was secretly working for Epstein and the Rothschilds. The point is that the cookie cutter, Marvel Movie version of WW2 where either NS Germany or the USSR depending on your ideological preferences were pure as the driven snow/pure evil is not what actually happened in real life. Both sides were armed and built up by the exact same people, and these people got the war they wanted. Yeah, I know Judea declared war on Germany so please don’t spam that at me in the comments, but also Schacht seems to have heavily implied that Germanys Largest Banks were propped up by American Money and American Industry rearmed Germany just like it armed and built up the USSR. The “Arsenal of Democracy” was also the Arsenal of Communism and National Socialism.

Katusha Launchers mounted on Lend Lease Studebakers

Of course it was the USSR, not NS Germany that was receiving Lend Lease during the war. As was already stated, my intention is not to defame NS Germany and antagonize my Respected Readers who are admirers of that regime. The idea is that multiple things can be true at once as long as they aren’t mutually exclusive, that is NS Germany was slated for total destruction by the same people that built it up in the first place. Why? Because Hitler, Goebbels etc were wise to the JQ and destroying the USSR outright instead of Germany was playing with a fire that was even more likely to get out of control than what happened with Stalin and the Soviet Union after the war. American investments into NS Germany and the USSR were risky, but time has proven they were very wise and the payoffs for world jewry have been incalculably profitable.

We don’t have time to dive extra deep into NS Germany here and the above is just meant to back up my assertion the war was planned ahead of time and achieved what it was supposed to, albeit later than hoped because of Stalin’s post war refusal to play ball. To bring this back to Lend Lease though, as was already mentioned it was not a charity program, and the USSR was expected to pay up.

Roosevelt ordered deliveries to the USSR in accordance with the Lend-Lease Act only from November 1941. Officially, the decision on lend-lease against the USSR was recorded by the President of the United States only on June 11, 1942 in the Agreement on the Principles Applicable to Mutual Assistance in the Conduct of the War against Aggression. But already in September 1941, the first ship with a secret cargo - 10 tons of gold on board - was sent from the USSR to the shores of the United States. It is a well-known fact that only one British cruiser Edinburgh, which was sunk by German submarines in May 1942, contained 5.5 tons of Soviet gold. At that time, the United States practically traded with the USSR, however, the entire lend-lease was based on the principles of purchase and sale, and still deliveries were constantly disrupted. Here is what Edward Stettinius writes about this: "Until the end of October, the Russians continued to pay in cash for everything they bought from us... In total, since June 23, Amtorg (the trade agency of the USSR) has paid us 92 million dollars; however, in reality, only $41 million worth of goods were delivered to Russia during the same period." The terms of the loans were as follows: the USSR paid 40% of the cost in gold or dollars and the remaining 60% at the expense of a loan with final payments five years after the end of hostilities.

The judeo-Americans create the conditions for war and then make sure the warring parties they built up are either destroyed or bankrupted and indebted to the people that ensured the war would happen in the first place. While the USSR was hemorrhaging gold and taking out loans from the people that engineered the conflict, Lend Lease helped Americas Economy take off by leaps and bounds, from the same article:

With the help of Lend-Lease, the administration of President F.D. Roosevelt was going to solve a number of urgent problems, both foreign policy and domestic. Firstly, such a scheme made it possible to create new jobs in the United States itself, which had not yet fully recovered from the severe economic crisis of 1929-1933. Finally, thirdly, by sending his allies only weapons, materials and raw materials, but not manpower, President Franklin D. Roosevelt fulfilled his campaign promise: “Our guys will never participate in other people’s wars.” Edward Stettinius, head of the Lend-Lease Act’s Office of Compliance, told how the American industry during the war years established the production of new products designed specifically for Russians (including stewed meat). The war in general, and Lend-Lease in particular, turned out to be an extremely profitable enterprise for America and for its economy. “Hundreds of millions of dollars under the Lend-Lease program... were invested in new plants, factories, shipyards... which played a significant role in the development of our productive forces. This investment, a total of $900 million, was made in... munitions factories in Michigan... for the production of milk powder in North Dakota... The funds were used to rebuild civilian enterprises... The new factories were also fully or partially financed by the Lend-Lease program, and the production of weapons for our army and our allies made it possible to more than recoup the cost of their construction... Lend-Lease funds were used to build docks, piers, floating cranes in American ports...” wrote Stettinius.

IMO it would not be an exaggeration to say that Lend Lease was more like charity to America. Russians die by the millions and ship out their gold to create jobs in the U.S., on the other side of the world, which is conveniently safe from invasion, starvation blockades, enemy bombs etc. Roosevelt had promised to not take any currency from the Allies, but he did take gold and other Soviet Natural Resources, so I don’t exactly rate his generosity as particularly high. However, when the war was over the US presented the Soviet Union with a bill of 270 billion, in 1945 dollars. Stalin simply refused to pay, exactly as he should have imo. A Neo Cold Warrior will call that communist, ungrateful duplicity but why should Stalin have agreed to further impoverish his own country when Russians had already paid more than enough in blood to deliver half of Europe to America and the USSR played its role in making the U.S. the world’s dominant superpower? The Soviet Union had already compensated America enough, especially considering that the real controllers of Washington and London had made the war happen to begin with. This is a fact that Stalin was likely well aware because when the Americans came asking for repayment, he reacted thusly:

Stalin proposed to the American side to conduct a thorough inventory of all assistance provided to the USSR under Lend-Lease. At the same time, he insisted that not only the equipment and materials supplied be calculated, but also the damage caused to the Soviet economy by the war, as well as the contribution of the USSR to the defeat of Nazi Germany, should be taken into account. The calculation was simple: if you take into account all these factors, it turns out that the United States owes the Soviet Union much more than vice versa.

Anti Soviets will often harp on a condition of the Lend Lease Agreement which stipulated that equipment which was destroyed or expended didn’t need to be paid for, as if this made the whole scheme an especially great deal and Stalin’s refusal to just pay or give back everything was somehow immoral or shady. IMO this is like claiming that soldiers unwillingly conscripted into a typical banker’s war, in which they lose many comrades and family members would be morally wrong if they somehow try to get away with not giving back all the kit they were issued. Considering that the people who engineered the war profited the most why the hell are the unwilling conscripts who paid the heaviest price wrong to not give back odds and ends they were issued? No, no you don’t understand, without those odds and ends the conscripts would have died therefore the bankers and engineers of the war are right regardless of them profiting the most…the conscripts should actually be very grateful and acknowledge that they would have lost without their benevolent overlords”. Of course, that analogy of mine is imperfect, we have already gone over how the USSR in a likelihood would have survived the war regardless.

Before closing out there is one more quote I should cover because this is a highly sensitive topic and even people that are friendly or neutral towards Russia today often still have grudges against the USSR and Stalin specifically, so I know that if I don’t mention it someone will bring it up in the comments. Even Russian Liberals and Hardcore White Guard LARPers will bring up this quote from Zhukov in support of the thesis that the USSR would have collapsed without Western Aid during the war.

"Now they say that the allies did not help us... they present it as if we had everything of our own in abundance... But it cannot be denied that without the materials they supplied, we would not have been able to form our reserves and could not have continued the war..."

and

"the Americans really helped us out with gunpowder and explosives...Lend-Lease supplies helped to quickly establish mass production of tanks."

The first thing that needs to be taken into account about those statements is that Zhukov himself never admitted to saying that. Those quotes were part of a KGB file where it is alleged by whatever spook that was monitoring him that he said something like that to a retired Quarter Master General named Ivan Karmanov. Therefore, these statements need to be taken with a grain a salt. In the KGB dossier these statements are taken from Zhukov also attacks the Soviet Space Program, the Pary Leadership in General, and the amount of foreign aid given to the Eastern Block. Zhukov himself said that much of what is attributed to him in the dossier was made up whole cloth. In light of all that, basing your view that the USSR would have capitulated on the exact formulation that the Red Army “could not have continued the war” is again a case of pure religious like faith in search of confirmation bias. The much more reasonable reading is that Zhukov said something along the lines of what the KGBs dirt dossier contained but his words were twisted to make him look as bad as possible which Zhukov correctly called out upon learning of it. The second part of the quote where he says that American help facilitate the USSRs rapid expansion of tank production isn’t even controversial and is fully in line with what we have already gone over here. BTW the KBG file alleges that Zhukov claimed that the USSR received 350k transport vehicles via Lend Lease as if this was a scandalous thing to say. But in his official memoirs Zhukovs gives the correct amount of over 400k that we have already covered, the point here is that this KGB dossier really was sloppy work done by someone that wasn’t concerned with accurate reporting but rather simply trying to make Gregory Constantinovich look as bad as possible. Speaking of Zhukov though, here is a quote he attributes to Stalin:

"While tens and hundreds of thousands of our soldiers are giving their lives, Churchill is haggling over two dozen Hurricanes. And their Hurricanes are rubbish, our pilots do not like this machine"

This would have been said sometime in 1941 or 1942, already Stalin was showing resentment at the arrangement with the Western Allies. In the memoirs of another man, the Yugoslavian Communist Milovan Djilas attributes the following statement to Joseph Vissarionovich:

"Churchill is such that if you yawn, he will steal a penny from your pocket. Roosevelt is different – he only puts his hand in for larger pieces. And Churchill will go after a single penny."

The reason I find Djilas especially reliable is that he was literally imprisoned in Yugoslavia for being to frank in his writings and public speeches, but he was never, ever accused of lying or slander. So, at Yalta and in formal diplomatic settings Stalin was truthful about Lend Lease being helpful, in private he would let slip his true feelings. This is why I think it is perfectly reasonable to assert that Stalin was far from grateful for such help, nor should he have been imo because he was not a moron and he knew of all the strings attached and the scheming that went into arranging that the war would unfold exactly as it did on Soviet Soil. His eventual total rejection of the Marshall Plan would follow from that and is probably worth a post of it’s own one day.

To summarize it all, Lend Lease did not prevent NS Germany from reaching Moscow in 1941, nor did it prevent an unconditional Soviet Capitulation in 1942. By the latter half of 1943, when the relatively humble Lend Lease flow seriously turned into a flood not even the Germans were thinking of getting an unconditional surrender from the Kremlin. The 1941 and 1942 battles that constituted referendums on whether the USSR would survive at all were won overwhelmingly on the country's own resources. Nor did Lend Lease ever constitute the base on which Moscow formed its strategy unlike with Ukraine today. Paradoxically, Moscow leaned on Lend Lease the heaviest after it had already secured the USSRs bare bones survival. Given all that, what Lend Lease actually did in practical terms was turn the Red Army into a highly mobile and lethal machine capable of smashing its way from Western Russia to Berlin. Lend Lease facilitated the Red Army’s conquest of what became the Eastern Block, it did not save the USSR. Contrary to Zanonist and Modern Commie Claims however it’s no safe bet that without Lend Lease that the war would have ended the same way. If Americans and Brits weren’t bombing the shit out of NS Germany and its satellites, if they had never opened any fronts in the west, if they had not provided any Lend Lease than IMO it would have been a miracle if the USSR had even pushed NS Germany back out of its pre-June of 1941 borders. If everything had been the same, just no Lend Lease than probably the Red Army would have been entering Brest and Lvov while the Western Allies were entering Berlin. But all those alternative history scenarios require dispensing with the whole point of the war in the 1st place. America always prefers fighting with someone else’s hands and it was the Red Army that did by far the most fighting and destroyed the overwhelming majority of the Wehrmacht. Furthermore, the American perennial M.O. since that war has been putting it’s Allies under permanent debt slavery and financial dependence. No Lend Lease and no post war aid for a devasted USSR means none of that happens.

I am not an unqualified Stalin fan, I don’t overly idealize the Soviet Union, nor do I have any grudges against NS Germany. But personally, am grateful that Joseph Vissarionovich just rejected paying back the Lend Lease Aid and did not agree to the Marshall Plan. This threw a wrench in the judeo-American plan which wasn’t totally removed for well over 40+ years. This is what makes Stalin less gay than people like say Frandjo Tudman or those running Ukraine today. He just realized the scam of Western Aid for what it was and as soon as he had an opening to exit out of it, he did so. This is in stark contrast to the way that countries much beloved by neo-Cold Warriors like Croatia, the Baltics and Ukraine just happily sold out to America and never looked back. Of course, us skeptics of NATO Adjacent Nationalism are told that at some future date that BASED and RED PILLED 88rs will outplay Zog and seize control of everything but the irony here is that Stalin actually did that and he is the guy they hate the most. He is the only leader that I can think of that was forced into cooperation with judeo-Americans but tried to get out of the deal ASAP as opposed to just selling out entirely.