It recently occurred to me that anyone who claims to be running a respected and authoritative Institute of Slavic Studies should have some kind work readily available on the phenomenon that brought Western Attention to Slavic High Culture. The average Westerner probably came into initial contact with the superior Slavic Civilization via Serbian Turbo Folk Music which was produced during the Balkan Wars of the 90s. The most famous example of Turbo Folk would be Serbia Strong featuring “Dat Face Soldier” and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Dat Face is easily one of the top 10 most memed individuals to have ever existed and maybe even in the top 5.

Given that anyone who lives online mostly, such as many of those reading this and myself know that face it’s ironic I guess that we don’t know who it belongs to. There have been internet rumors that Dat Faces real name is Novislav Džajić but this is denied by the other performers of Serbia Strong whose identities are known.

As for the performers themselves, let us introduce them: Zeljko Grmuša (vocals), Nenad Tintor (trumpeter), and Slobodan Vrga (keyboards)... And what about that famous, most epic and harshest man “IN SHAPE(!!)”, accordionist a.k.a Dat Face Soldier? That’s the problem with it, because very little is known about it. Previously, it was believed that it was none other than Novislav Džajić. You may have even seen a post that flowed from one VK group and spread throughout the Runet, but this is erroneous information. If you believe the same Slobodan, then when he was shown the photo of Novislav Džajić, he said that this was not the right person. He only knows that he is from Slavonia. His words are confirmed by Zeljko Grmuša.

So either the rest of guys from Serbia Strong don’t know who Dat Face is, or they are pretending they don’t to protect his privacy. But if Serbia Strong is the most well known example of Turbo Folk the genre itself took off mostly thanks to and is more defined by the work of Rodoljub "Roki" Vulovic.

Roki Vulovic

Largely thanks to his songs, the history of the Panther Guards Brigade, and with it four more brigades, has come to us not only in the form of dry lines in documents and reports of the period of hostilities and subsequent monographs, but also in the live, unforgettable musical form. With the outbreak of war, Rodoljub Vulovic, who worked as a teacher in his hometown, changed his strict jacket for an army uniform, and the pointer and lesson notes for a microphone. During the war, four of his music albums were published, dedicated to the defenders of the eternal homeland

My personal favorite Turbo Folk Song is Panther Mauzer, one of Rokis about the Panther Guard which he served with during the dismemberment of Yugoslavia. Here is the original video with decent English subs.

You could outright mosh to that accordion and basically everything about that clip is perfect. The low quality video, the mad max vibe of the vehicles, Rokis Aviator Shades, the Rag Tag look of the Serbian Troops, a genuine 10/10. To paraphrase a Youtube comment I saw under a version of this video many years ago that has stuck with me, No drugs, no women, no money, 100% Serbia and Roki. This comment hints at a self-evident truth, no matter how nominally successful you or I may be, we will never be as cool as Roki and Mauzer. A question naturally arises at this point, has peak human culture/civilization already been reached in the form of Serbian Turbo Folk? Without a means of definitively seeing the future this can’t known but as long as Serbs exist there is no need for total despondency.

In total Roki would release over 30 Turbo Folk Epics and if you look for Serbian Balkan War Playlists on You Tube it’s guaranteed about half the songs on the list will be his. Before serving in the Panther Guard Roki was a member of the 1st Sember Light Infantry Brigad and he wrote an album dedicated to them before composing one for the Panthers. Rokis final work dealing with the war is an album dedicated to the 5th Kozar Light Brigade but while all his work is good it’s his album dedicated to the Panthers that is the most celebrated. To really grasp where Turbo Folk came from, we need to understand the context within which Yugoslavia met its end which we will briefly touch on here using the Panther Guard as a case study. In the final years of Yugoslavia’s existence, the Local Communist Authorities in the Ethnic Minority Regions of the Country supported separatism and general ethnic grievance mongering against the Serbs identical to what happened in the USSR in regard to Russians. A Serbian Dissident Historian writes:

The positions of the CPY [Communist Party of Yugoslavia] and its ethno-political non-Serbian Politburo leadership, as well as the entire ideology of the party, were a pure copy of the anti-Russian policy and ideology of the ethno-political anti-Russian leadership of the Bolshevik Party (later the Communist Party of the Soviet Union), with the exception that the role of the Russians as “oppressive exploiters” in the territory of Imperial Russia in the Yugoslav case was taken over by the Serbs as an entire ethno-collective. Therefore, it is not surprising that the Yugoslav communists literally mimicked the Bolshevik way of resolving national issues – and thus the post-war Titoist Yugoslavia was reorganized on the basis of principles taken from Lenin’s (1918) and Stalin’s (1936) constitutions for the USSR. Concrete solutions to complicated national issues, both in the USSR and in socialist Yugoslavia, were based on a simple formula: “collective guilt – collective punishment”. Thus, the entire political-territorial structure of Tito’s Yugoslavia was based on the alleged Serbian collective guilt from the interwar period (Branko Petranović, Istorija Jugoslavije 1918-1988, first book, NOLIT, p. 157), while for some "inexplicable" reason the collective guilt of the Croatian people (together with the "Croatian flowers") for the ethnocide against the Serbs during the Second World War in the territories of the Independent State of Croatia was not taken into account. Thus, after the war in 1945, for example, we learned in school textbooks and other propaganda pamphlets that in the Jasenovac death camp "fascists" killed "anti-fascists" or, at best, that the "Ustasha" killed "partisans" and other "anti-fascist patriots"

The Yugoslav Commies were identical to the Soviet Commies in that they were implacably hostile to the National Majority. According to them during WW2 the Ustasha just murdered abstract “anti-fascist” and “patriots” and massacres had nothing at all to do with Croatians targeting Serbs for being Serbs. However, the Serbs were a concrete oppressor group over all National Minorites per the Communist Party of Yugoslavia. The bloodletting following the dismemberment of Yugoslavia was roughly analogous to that which followed the murder of the USSR, Yugoslav Ethnic Minority Commies turned into Nationalist one day and went to war with the Serbs with Westen Backing. Just like with post-Soviet Russia the Leadership of Serbia post Yugoslavia was treasonously incompetent and the West constantly “led them by the nose”. One of my go to Telegram Channels Patriot of White Rus puts it like this quoting Primary Sources:

30 years ago, the Croatian army launched Operation Storm, which resulted in the crushing of the Republika Srpska Krajina in five days. 200,000 Serbs were expelled from Croatia. Forever.



The Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic, despite the difficult socio-economic situation, could provide assistance. The FRY (Federal Republic of Yugoslavia) army, according to CIA estimates, numbered up to 3,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, up to 3,100 artillery pieces with a caliber of more than 100 mm and about 240 combat aircraft.



However, American intelligence reported the following to the top:



"Milosevic decided that the lifting of sanctions and the resolution of the conflict in Croatia and Bosnia through negotiations are the priorities of the FRY foreign policy compared to the protection of Serbian territories in these republics with the help of military force. Milosevic believes that the open intervention of the Yugoslav Army does not meet the interests of Belgrade. Milosevic's main goal remains the lifting of sanctions. Milosevic will not take any steps that could complicate the prospect of lifting sanctions and will take a moderate approach to events in the region."



(Bezruchenko V.I. The war in Bosnia and Herzegovina 1992-1995 Political, military and Diplomatic history. St. Petersburg, 2024, p. 769).



Anatoly Adamishin, a Russian diplomat and then Russian ambassador to London, noted in his notes:



"As for Milosevic, he may have colluded with Tujman [the Croatian president]: Serbia and Montenegro and maybe Eastern Slavonia are mine. Western Slavonia, Serbian Krajina and most of Bosnia are not. In general, this is how it happened, but not by peaceful means, but by military means. That's where Tujman outplayed him ["they just brazenly deceived us, they just led us by the nose"]. Not trusting negotiations, he relied on force and won."



(Ibid., pp. 769-770).



Milosevic held talks with his "esteemed partner" Tujman 49 (!) times.



Bottom line: no one lifted the sanctions, four years later the West bombed Yugoslavia itself and occupied Kosovo. In 2000, Milosevic was overthrown, arrested and tried in The Hague, where he was essentially murdered in 2006.

That’s a very broad but accurate background for understanding the context of the conflicts associated with the breakup Yugoslavia. Weak and treasonous Serbian Leadership sucking up to the West that is sponsoring murderous former Yugoslavian Ethnic Minorities that were fattened up with many decades of anti-Serbian Propaganda during the Communist Era.

Ljubisa Savic, aka Mauzer and the Man Immortalized in Rokis song I posted was born in 1958 in the town Bijeljina which is part of Bosnia Herzegovina today. Prior to the war it had a population a bit under 40k 2/3 of which was Muslim whereas the surrounding rural villages were overwhelming Serbian. Savic had ambitions to become a teacher and finished the Social Worker School in his native town and then attended University in Sarajevo. He returned to Bijeljina and worked at a Community Center with Deaf/Hard of Hearing Children and had a reputation as an overall wholesome man. He married in 1981, had 2 kids and according to people that knew him at the time he led a happy, pretty chill life. He was also a wicked Chess Player apparently and was a member of the “Panther” Chess Club foreshadowing his later career. In the early 90s as Yugoslavia spiraled towards disintegration Savic started training at the local National Guard Base and began taking part in pro Serbian Political Organizations in Bijeljina. In late March and Early April of 1992 Savic saw combat for the first time. A Russian Historian Named Anton Perchesky writes:

In the spring of 1992, the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina escalated to a breaking point. The extremist Patriotic League, led by Alija Izetbegovic was stirring the pot. He was the author of the so-called "Islamic declaration" on the creation of a "pure" Muslim state in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was warmly approved by the West. At the same time, Izetbegovic was friends with the Iranian ayatollahs (hello to our "Eurasianists" with their strange sympathies), Turkish pan-Turkists and Arab sheikhs, who promised (and kept their promises) comprehensive assistance in money and mercenaries in the event of a conflict with the Federal Center and the planned massacre of the Serbs.

After the illegitimate, but still stubbornly held referendum on the separation of Bosnia and Herzegovina from the rest of Yugoslavia, after the shooting of a Serbian wedding and the saber-rattling of aggressive Muslim militants, it became clear that peaceful days on Bosnian soil were coming to an end. Bijeljina, an important regional center and the junction of two highways, was designated by the Islamists for immediate capture. However, the Serbs no longer looked at the situation through rose-colored glasses. The city was supposed to become one of the centers of the nascent Republika Srpska, a state that the Serbs created for their own survival in the face of the contamination of their neighbors with ethnic extremism and separatism encouraged by the "world community".

While the Respected International Community would blame the Serbs for genocide and starting the war in Bosnia it should be noted that it was the Serbs that were supporting Federalization and Ethnic Enclaves within Bosnia as part of Serbia. The Bosnians rejected this idea after being encouraged to embark on full separatism by a representative of the Ethnic Pornographer community who was acting as the US ambassador to Yugoslavia.

On 18 March 1992, a memorandum was signed by representatives of three nationalities: Alija Izetbegović on behalf of the Bosnian Muslims, Radovan Karadžić on behalf of the Serbs and Mate Boban on behalf of the Croats. On March 28, after a meeting with Warren Zimmerman, the U.S. ambassador to Sarajevo, Izetbegovic withdrew his signature and definitively rejected the plan, accusing its initiators of attempting to divide the country. What was said and by whom remains unclear. Zimmerman denies that he promised Izetbegovic, if his signature was revoked, a guarantee of U.S. recognition of Bosnia as an independent state. It is indisputable that Izetbegovic withdrew his signature on the same day and withdrew from the agreement.

Zimmermans wiki doesn’t have an early life section, but we have this:

Also:

He blamed himself in his book on Yugoslavia, Origins of a Catastrophe, for not insisting on U. S. intervention at the very start of troubles in Yugoslavia in late 1990 because of his belief that the U. S. government could not handle another crisis at the very moment when the U. S. was preparing for war in Iraq. As the newly arrived ambassador to Yugoslavia he publicly criticized the virulent Serbian nationalism of President Milosevic, which was to cause Yugoslavia to unravel

His only regret was not bombing the shit out of the Serbs earlier. Anyway, calling Milosevic a Serbian Nationalist is like calling Putin a Russian Nationalist. We already have seen above in Patriot of White Rus’s Post that Milosevich did nothing to help the Serbs that were ethnically cleansed by the Croats during Operation Storm even though he was capable of intervening, and the early fighting in Bosnia did not involve the Yugoslav Army. Serbian Volunteers fought the Bosnians, and the Army just handed them weapons analogous to the fighting in Transnistria where the Soviet/Russian Army handed over Weapons to the Transnistrians against orders. Alija Izetbegovic can openly call for a pure Muslim State and it’s the Serbs that are the Virulent Nationalist.

Fighting would break out in Savic’s native Bijeljina where the local Police were already divided on Ethnic Lines as was Civil Society in general. The Muslim Police/Nationalist HQ was located at cafe called Istanbul, and the Serbs at a Cafe called Casino.

The Serbian and Muslim sides formed their "headquarters" in famous city cafes. Thus, the permanent gathering place of Islamists was the cafe "Istanbul", while Serbian radicals from the party of Dr. Vojislav Šešelj gathered in the cafe "Casino".

On the morning of March 31, 1992, an explosion occurred in "Istanbul" - seven people were injured.

The event upset all Muslims, of course, rumors soon spread that it was the work of militants from the ranks of the Serbian party. Passions continue to escalate, when an hour after the explosion, the person who threw the bomb was arrested. It was a certain Aleksandar Zekić. The interrogation showed that Zekić did not belong to any political party and that he threw the bomb for his own unclear reason. Most likely, he was a mentally unbalanced person. But regardless of the great publicity in this case, the city authorities stated that politics was not present in this case. Muslim nationalists chose to use this incident as an excuse to take over the city. As soon as darkness fell, the "Green Berets" (Muslim Militiamen) burned down the "Casino" cafe, Serbian radicals returned fire on the "Istanbul" cafe, and three people were wounded in the shooting, who were taken to a local hospital. After midnight, the shooting stopped, both sides were busy erecting barricades. Muslim barricades block the center of Bijeljina, while the Serbian side sets up barricades on the outskirts of the city.



In the morning, April 1, shooting breaks out with great ferocity. The Serbs quickly organized various detachments, which remained on the outskirts of the city until nightfall. In essence, these were armed militias of the SAO [Serbian Autonomous Oblast] Semberija and Majevica, controlled by the Serbian Self Defense Forces. High combat efficiency was shown by soldiers from the SRS (a Serbian Nationalist Group), who already have valuable military experience in urban conditions, acquired in Vukovar.

To take power in the city, Muslim nationalists are counting on their armed forces, the "Patriotic League" and the "Green Berets", many of whose fighters were trained and well-armed, and most importantly, fanatical Islamists and SDA (Democratic Action Party) activists. The local Muslim leadership was counting on a long-lasting conflict and a worldwide outcry about "Serbian aggression". In this way, they could establish control over the city (as in the example of Bihać, Srebrenica, Žepa, Sarajevo...). But the bloody events in Bijeljina took a different course.

Who exactly lit the fuse on the bomb waiting to go off in Bijeljina we can’t say for sure if we are being totally honest with ourselves. By April first Civil War was already going on in other parts of Bosnia, and it was inevitably going to break out in Bijeljina one way or another. The Serb Nationalist very well may have arranged a provocation against the Muslims who had already started pogroming Serbs in the towns mentioned in the above post I linked. Ultimately, I don’t care and my support for the Serbs is based on them being Serbs, not the Serb Nationalist being pure as the driven snow ethically speaking during a brutal civil war where their enemies have no moral scruples at all. It’s also very well within the realm of possibility that the Muslims just set up a false flag using a mentally unstable Serb. The Muslims and their Western Sponsors set up plenty of those during the war so that potentiality can’t be dismissed either. Since the Muslims were more numerous in Bijeljina proper initially the Serbs were on the defense and Savic led a detachment simply called the “Guards” which helped to defend the Serbian Quarters. By April 2 Serb reinforcements were arriving in the form of Željko Ražnatovićs aka “Arkan” Tigers. The Tigers had already fought in several engagements in the already ongoing civil war and in less than a day they had already driven out the Muslims.

What should be emphasized once more is that the Serb Dominated Yugoslavian Army which still existed on paper at the time did not take part in any fighting. On both sides it was Nationalist Volunteers going at it at first and a big advantage the Serbs had was that the rank and file just sympathized with them because they were ethnic kin. This dynamic should sound very familiar to anyone who read my Post about Transnistria. However, like Official Moscow in the early 90s Belgrade in early 1992 was trying as hard as it could to de-escalate the situation and was not issuing orders for the Army to supply Serb Volunteer Units, Belgrade was just powerless to stop this from happening in general. Once Socialist Yugoslavia was officially dead by April 27 1992 the Yugoslavian Army on Serb Territory would become the Federal Yugoslavian Army and it would start taking active measures to defend the Serbs in Bosnia analogous to how Moscow belatedly reacted to Moldovan attacks on Transnistria once the USSR was officially dead. One difference though is that Belgrade sent Troops directly into battle whereas in Transnistria Moscow supported the Transnistrians by shooting down Moldovan air craft and counter battery fire. This is because Belgrade considered the Serbian Majority parts of Bosnia as part of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and Post USSR Moscow has never considered Transnistria Russian officially. Unfortunately, while Belgrade did use the Army to defend what it considered part of the FRY (Federal Republic of Yugoslavia) the general policy of the government was trying to appease the West, and the results were predictable. Part of this policy of appeasement amounted to backstabbing the Army and Serbian Volunteer Units when they thought it would please their Dear Partners, such as Operation Storm in Krajina for example which I posted earlier.

Once the Army of Socialist Yugoslavia became the Army of FRY the “Guards” Savic Commanded in Bijeljina would be incorporated into Federal Army but since he had no formal Military Background himself a new commander named Branko Pantelic was appointed. Pantelics Command was relatively short lived, on September 4 1992 he was killed in Battle and Savic once more became the Guards Leader. Regardless of his short time as the Leader Pantelic was well respected and the title “Panthers” was added to the Brigades Name in his honor. Russian Wiki gives a pretty good brief TLDR about the Brigades Specifics and Battlefield Accomplishments:

Through the efforts of Savic, an armored “iron battalion” appeared in the Panther brigade, which was armed with T-55 tanks, BTR-60PB armored personnel carriers and improvised armored vehicles. A parachute company was also formed with five aircraft, including a UTVA 75 trainer and two An-2 biplanes. The brigade was distinguished not only by the presence of good armored vehicles and artillery support, but also by the presence of well-thought-out logistics and high-quality means of communication. The Panthers were engaged in both delivering humanitarian aid to the civilian population and inspecting convoys of Republika Srpska troops, confiscating property that, in their opinion, was obtained as a result of looting. The columns they stopped usually belonged to the ruling Serbian Democratic Party, with which brigade commander Ljubiša Savić had a serious conflict during the war. The Panthers participated in the deblocking of a number of towns and villages besieged by the Bosnian Army. In late January 1993, the brigade arrived in the Bratunac area as reinforcements, and on 1 February, together with the 1st Bratunac Brigade, attacked Bosnian Muslim positions south and southeast of the city, taking the village of Vojavica and restoring the water supply the town. In the summer of 1995, the Panthers broke the blockade of the village of Smoluča Gornja (present-day Lukavac municipality of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina), where refugees fleeing the Bosnians gathered. The village was located near the town of Lukavac, from where Bosnian troops made their sorties. On June 18, when 7 thousand civilians had accumulated in Smoluč, the 2nd Corps of the Bosnian Army under the command of the Croat Zeljko Knez and the forces of the Muslim militia, together with the Croats, closed the ring of encirclement. For several months, Serb Militia Volunteers and local men held the line, repelling attacks with small arms and hunting weapons. However, food and ammunition were running out, and the delivery of medicines was cut off by the besiegers. With constant mortar and artillery shelling, the Bosnians terrorized the civilian population, even managing to occupy part of the village. On August 27, the Panther forces under the command of Branko Pantelić and Ljubiša Savic arrived at the village in armored cars: the enemy was pushed back, and on August 31, the 1st and 2nd Ozren Brigades finally broke through the encirclement and threw back the Bosnians, allowing the civilian population to leave the village.

The Brigades Armored Battalion mentioned above and whose vehicles we saw in Rokis video was more the work of Captain Michel Ostojic than Savic himself. Ostojic was half French and had served in Frances Armed Forces but when the war began, he came home to Serbia and found himself in the Panther Guard. He is the man who designed all these improvised Armored Vehicles, many of which were WW2 surplus and sometimes Ostojic would scavenge parts from aircraft and use them to equip the chimera vehicles in what was known as “Captain Michaels Zoo”. No 2 Armored Machines in the Panther Brigade looked alike as they were all made individually with whatever material was at hand, accordingly every one of them was one of a kind.

Ostojic, the mad genius behind Panther Brigades Vehicles is the man on the right.

The Panther Guards Armored Vehicle Assets played no small role in the unit’s success so perhaps edgy dissidents wondering how to prepare for the break down of society should learn the skills associated with creating such chimeric and aesthetically pleasing machines. Posting on twitter and wherever may get you likes now but learning how to produce your own Mad Max fleet may result in outright ballads later.

Savics fate after the war should sound familiar to anyone who has followed my work about Donbass or read my essay about Transnistria. Just like with Alexi Mozgovoi, Motorola, Givi and many others in Donbass or Yuri Kostenko in Transnistria Savic would end up being murdered by his “own” side as would “Arkan” Željko Ražnatović whom he defended Bijeljina alongside. Unlike Savic Arkan actually was involved in some genuine corruption but nothing even remotely on the scale of Official Belgrade and one of these days I want to write something up about him, a Genuine Patriotic Gopnik Warlord in contrast to the wholesome and incorruptible Savic. After the 1st round of the dismemberment of Yugoslavia the Panther Guards Commander would get involved with Politics and Law Enforcement in Bosnia but his feuding with the corrupt Sebian Authorities in Belgrade starting before the fighting had even ended. A hostile source gives a nonetheless balanced take here:

During the war, Savic became something of a thorn in the side of his SDS (Serbian Democratic Party) counterparts. On several occasions, his Panther unit stopped convoys of smuggled goods traveling through Republika Srpska (Serbian Republic in Bosnia very roughly analogous to say the LDNR in Ukraine) and confiscated the contents. The convoys had been under the control of the SDS and Republic of Serbia state security. By 1995, Savic’s breach with the SDS was clear to all. He hurled abuse at Momcilo Krajisnik, one of the SDS leaders and now a detainee at The Hague. “I contracted diabetes fighting at the front and now I have to watch the authorities get rich on the backs of the poverty of their own people,” Mauser said. He left the SDS to found his own party, the Democratic Party of RS, and was elected to the RS (Republic of Serbia) parliament. In the summer of 1997, Savic joined forces with the then president of Republika Srpska, Biljana Plavsic, when she left the SDS to launch an anti-corruption campaign. The following year, the newly elected prime minister, Milorad Dodik appointed Savic as chief of one of the entity’s police departments. That spring, Savic arrested Joja Tintor, a former Karadzic advisor, who had amassed a fortune during the war. But orders from above forced Mauser to release him after less than 24 hours. Tintor immediately left the Republic of Bosnia Herzegovina for the relative safety of Serbia. The first attempt on Savic’s life happened a few months later in July 1998. Two former Republika Srpska soldiers, Stojan Maksimovic and Vladimir Neretljak, were killed in an explosion outside his house. Mauser accused Krajisnik, the then leader of the SDS, and pro-Belgrade elements in the entity’s security services of attempting to plant a bomb under his car. But the authorities dismissed Savic’s allegations, accusing him of staging the assassination attempt. According to the authorities version of events, Maksimovic and Neretljak were already dead when the car exploded. Mauser continued his campaign against those he considered corrupt. In August, he tried but failed to arrest Milovan Bjelica, one of Krajisnik’s closest business associates. Shortly after, one of Savic’s friends, Srdjan Knezevic, was gunned down outside his home in Pale.

Savic was based in and representing Serbs in Bosnia, much like men such as Mozgovoi were representing Russians in Donbass. Just like the Charismatic Donbass Russian Spring Heroes had conflicts with the kleptocratic powers in Moscow Savic was in conflict with the same type of people in Belgrade. Just like Mozgovoi and Givi survived assassination attempts from their “own” side before finally being murdered so too did Savic. By the late 90s he was viewed as a threat to the smuggling and protection rackets Official Belgrade was running in the Serb Enclaves of Bosnia and in September of 1998, he was relieved of his duties as Chief of Police in the Republic of Srpska. On June 3 of 2000, he was murdered in a drive by shooting while apparently escorting a pregnant woman to the hospital. Former Panther Guards tend to believe the women was part of a set up. Some thoughts on him from former Comrades in 2019:

"Ljubiša Savić Mauser is a historical figure to us Semberians here in Bijeljina, the people of Majevica and the general public of Republika Srpska and should not be forgotten so easily. In the future, the Association of Veterans Garda Panteri will take a little more care to ensure that the character and work of Ljubiša Savić Mauzer is not forgotten. I have to say that we are preparing a gathering here where we will invite all relevant people from the city, the mayor, all representatives of political parties, all war officials of the city of Bijeljina, we want them to say a few more words about Ljubiša Mauzer. We will do this because we are asking for Bijeljina to finally give the street to Ljubiša Savić Mauzer", says Petar Cvjetinović, president of the Association of Veterans "Garda Panthers".

To my knowledge no streets or squares in Bijeljina have been named in Savics honor. From June 7th of last year.

"Today, June 7, is the anniversary of the death of Ljubiša Savić Mauzer, probably the greatest national hero in the defense of the Serbian people in the previous Patriotic War. You know very well that Ljubiša saved the whole of Semberija - said Zoran Miljanović, president of the Association of Veterans of Republika Srpska.

Savic is a man whom Belgrade would like to forget and whose memory lives on in the minds of Patriotic Serbs and those who paid in blood to prevent the genocide of Serbs in Bosnia. Thankfully Roki Vulovic did a masterful job bringing him to the attention of people all over the world with his turbo folk and to this day I not infrequently have an urge to watch the Panteri Guard Video I posted earlier.

Also I should thank Nikola Miković for providing me with some original Serb Sources used in this article. For those of you that have a telegram account I recommend subscribing to his channel were he posts links to his always high quality articles about Eastern European Politics.

