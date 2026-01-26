Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Igor Vuksanović's avatar
Igor Vuksanović
Jan 26

Very nice. Serbian side of course is not "crime-less". But it is such a travesty that of all "genocidal" candidates of all world nations, Britons managed to establish some "UN Srebrenica genocide remembrance day" that will forever in human minds establish link Serbs- genocidal maniacs. To think what Serbs went through in 20th century....one of most massacred nations in Europe.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Livci and others
Gravis Mushnick's avatar
Gravis Mushnick
Jan 26

Great one! As a fan of Roki for some years now, I was happy to see this era making an appearance. Much appreciated.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Livci · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture