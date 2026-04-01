There is a Pervasive Misconception that the USSR collapsed due to the Arms Race against America bankrupting the Country. Others say it was mostly because plucky normal citizens went to the barricades and demanded freedom for their oppressed ethnic groups which would be expressed via buying Coca Cola, Jeans, and eating at McDonalds. Some people say it was a combination of these 2 factors. Only the dumbest, most incredulous NPCs have a hard time understanding that events like the Arab Spring, Maidan or the 2019/20 Hong Kong Riots were heavily AstroTurfed. What makes the case of the USSR’s death a bit harder to grasp is that there was actually very little foreign meddling involved, the Countries own National Elite and KGB supervised the implosion of the Soviet Empire from start to finish. This shouldn’t be an obstacle though, anyone reading this ought to be familiar with how the Western Ruling Class organizes protests against itself which are often far from peaceful. Think BLM, think stupid teenagers demanding that modern society be shut down because of climate change, think of how the CIA created and curated the hippie counter culture in the 60s and 70s. The fall of the USSR is akin to these top down processes with a big difference being that in the case of these Western Examples the goal wasn’t to destroy the State outright whereas it was in regard to the Soviet Union. However the motives of the string pullers in both the East and West were largely the same, more power and personal influence for those conducting the processes.

In 2024 a TV series in Russia was released called “GDR” which you can probably guess based on the title took place mostly in East Germany. The show was set in 1988 and the plot revolved around some KGB Agents trying to find the secret archive of former Stasi Chief Marcus Wolf because it contained proof that the West was leading Gorbachev by the Nose. However, by this point Stasi no longer trusted KGB or Moscow in general and for most the series Stasi are the antagonist, they assume KGB want the archive because they intend on turning it over to the CIA. By the end of the show the KGB guys and Stasi reach a mutual understanding but it’s too little too late. I personally dug the show even though there were some offensive moments, for example one of the KGB guys was obviously based on Putin but the show portrays him as a Soviet Patriot. Marcus Wolf was portrayed as a Socialist Hardliner but in reality, he was jewish and KGB never trusted him because they assumed correctly that he was leaking sensitive information to Isael. All that aside it was still a good series and displayed the late 80s GDR vibe beautifully and that general distrust between late Stasi and the KGB was real. While I am no fan whatsoever of spookery I have no problem believing that there were individual KGB guys that were trying to save the USSR, it’s just that they were foiled from above. The show accurately works this into the plot, at the end we find out that the KGB agents in Berlin were sold out to the CIA by their own boss. Gorbachev is portrayed as a naive fool who is being manipulated by his own advisors into making massive concessions to the West, he would get all the blame for the Countries Collapse and the Soviet Nomenklatura pulling the strings would get all the benefits. Anyway, Below is a clip from the show of Stasi Agent Michael Foss talking to KGB Agent Yuri Zhdanov about Perestroika in an East German Bar. Please forgive the very low quality but this is the only version of the scene I could find on You Tube and if I just posted a link to a Russian Host nobody would watch it at all. Foss is the Dark Haired Guy and the coolest character in the Show:

Dialogue Translation:

Foss- The USSR began perestroika, and it’s not a “cosmetic repair.” You have started breaking the very foundation that everything is built on.

Yuri- It’s time for a change! Only a fool never doubts anything and the strong admit their mistakes and try to fix them.

Fross- What was your mistake?! The USSR dictated its terms to the whole world. Everyone was afraid of you. You were respected. But Gorbachev decided to become a full-fledged partner. They aren’t going to be friends with you though. Fake smiles, hypocritical handshakes, false assurances of cooperation.

Yuri- To be strong, you need resources! Lots of resources. The Cold War has exhausted us. This is the source of “perestroika”!

Foss- Financialization of everything, Competition - you yourself have opened the way to the virus of capitalism. It’s eating you from the inside out.

Yuri - We’ll deal with it, we are fixing everything!

Foss - You won’t fix anything. You’re next after us. you’re falling into the abyss and dragging the entire Warsaw Pact with you. Look at what’s happening in Romania, Poland and Hungary. Such is the “cosmetic repair”… You have destroyed our common home.

Agent Foss doesn’t buy that Perestroika is just a way to help out the economy, he sees it as a deliberate attempt by the Soviet Elite to converge with the West and obtain Feeding Troughs and he was totally correct. Yuri himself is even aware that Gorbachev is being led by the nose but the scale of the betrayal is beyond his ability to grasp. Foss however, who is watching his own country crumble before his eyes on a daily basis has no such illusions and he would be proven correct, the USSR would catch up to the GDR in about 2 years. Perestroika did not fail by any means, it totally succeeded.

For anyone interested here is the same clip in the format that it appeared on the show and it’s much more aesthetic than the smart phone video of someones TV that I posted above:

гдр сигма диалог фосса и жданова в чем ошиблись вы разрушили наш общий дом перестройка время перемен для вп

If the West didn’t directly play any significant role in the dismemberment of the Soviet Empire as far as directing the process than the “American Dream” is what motivated the Soviet Elite who carried out the deed with their own hands. In my last few Posts we have touched on some concepts that will be explored in a bit more detail here. In my posts about Stalin and the Bizarre Institutional Power Arrangement of the USSR and the Komsomol Mafia we discussed how the Soviet Nomenklatura remained in power after the Soviet Union was formally dissolved. The Nomenklatura had Allies in carrying out the Controlled Demolition of the Country in what would become the jewish Oligarchy of the 90s. The interest of the jewish Oligarchy and the Nomenklatura do not always overlap however, in my last post about Dugin we touched on the idea that the Ruling Apparatus of the R.F. is complex and contains competing interest. The Oligarchy controls the R.F.s Economy but they don’t always get to dictate foreign and domestic policy outright, this is more the sphere of the former Nomenklatura. This explains the SMO, the Oligarchy is damn near uniformly against it, but the Nomenklatura want it to go on until they get better convergence terms with the West. The Oligarchy does not care about Russia at all, whether it lives or dies is beneath their concern so long as they retain their Looting Operations. Given that the Oligarchy is overwhelmingly jewish they assume correctly that their operations will be respected regardless of who is running Russia, the Nomenklatura on the other hand require that the current R.F. Government Apparatus survive in order to retain their Status and Wealth. If the jewish Oligarchy is not synonymous with the people running Russia despite their control over the R.F.s Economy than they are creatures of the Former Soviet Ruling Elite none the less. Let’s start with them.

The jewish Oligarchy who would dominate the R.F. in the early 90s were the creatures of Yuri Andropov/Fleckenstein:

Who are they, the true inspirers and organizers of perestroika? Chubais, Gaidar, Kudrin and other “reformers” were only instruments of the powerful forces created by Andropov

Andropov was the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the USSR from 1982-84 and the head of the KGB from 1967-1982. The article I quoted/embedded above claims that Andropov was pursuing convergence with the West and ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ makes the same argument here:

The more I look into this the more I have to conclude however that this may not be the whole story, the problem is that Andropov’s babies are the very people that would be just fine with 100% unconditional subordination of the R.F. to the west, or even the liquidation of the R.F. entirely. In other words, Andropov gave birth to the jewish Oligarchy which is appropriate because he himself was an ethnic jew. In support of my thesis that Andropov was fine with unconditional surrender to the West lets briefly examine the background of his middleman between himself and the CIA, and later handler of the “young reformers” out of Leningrad from which the jewish Oligarchy of the 90s would emerge. This key figure is Oleg Kalugin:

Kalugin began his “internship” at Columbia University when secret channels of communication with America were secondary for the KGB, with less priority to the English direction. After Andropov joined the KGB, who was focused on secret contacts with the United States, Oleg Kalugin made a dizzying career. In 1971, after returning from the United States, where he was deputy resident in Washington, Oleg Danilovich Kalugin became deputy head of the Second Service of the PSU (External Espionage), which meant a two-step increase in the hierarchy of the central intelligence apparatus at once, in 1973 he became the head of the Foreign Counterintelligence Directorate of the First Main Directorate of the KGB of the USSR, becoming the youngest of the KGB leaders of the corresponding level, and in 1974, 40-year-old Kalugin received the rank of Major General. becoming the youngest general in the KGB. Such career leaps were primarily due to the patronage of Yuri Vladimirovich Andropov personally. In his book “The First Chief Directorate”, O.D. Kalugin calls Y.V. Andropov his “guardian angel”, and writes that “father-son relations” developed between them.

Oleg Kalugin, like a son to Andropov, Handler of Chubias, Turbo Liberal, Literal Traitor who defected to the Americans and the Youngest KGB General ever.

Kalugins internship at Columbia was in the late 50s where he would work alongside Future Politburo Member, ethnic Pornographer and the Father of Glasnost and Perestroika Alexander Yakovlev. Yakovlev and Kalugin would cross paths frequently in the 80s and 90s as heavy weight Liberals in the late USSR/Early R.F. Their first meeting in the 50s though was decades before the decision was taken to liquidate the USSR but the future instigators of this process were already laying connections abroad. It wouldn’t be until a decade later that Andropov became KGB head, but his instruments for setting the implosion of the Country in motion were readily available in people like Kalugin and Yakovlev who had the backdoor contacts he required. One more long block quote:

A former colleague of O.D. Kalugin, Alexander Alexandrovich Sokolov, in his book “The CIA Super Mole in the KGB. 35 Years of Espionage of General Oleg Kalugin” reports that the “leading” (that is, the agent’s curator) of Kalugin was the CIA Director William Colby himself (1973-1976). If we take into account that in reality Kalugin’s actions were not espionage, but consisted in maintaining a secret channel of communication between the leadership of the KGB and the CIA, then we can conclude that Kalugin was a “liaison” between Andropov and Colby, for which he was showered with a golden shower of positions, ranks and awards. At least, there are no other reasons for such significant favors on the part of Andropov - Kalugin did not do anything outstanding in terms of his official duties. However, in November 1979, it was decided to transfer General Kalugin to the KGB Directorate for the city of Leningrad and the Leningrad Region to the post of First Deputy Head of the Directorate. Kalugin took up his new duties on January 2, 1980. The so-called “exile” of General Kalugin to the Leningrad Directorate of the KGB on obviously far-fetched pretexts is very much reminiscent of a similar “exile” to Canada by his colleague at Columbia University, Alexander Yakovlev, who was actually sent on a particularly important special mission - to establish secret channels of communication with the Americans and the British personally for Suslov and Brezhnev, and no one, except for these two Soviet leaders, then knew about the true role of Yakovlev. General Kalugin was sent to Leningrad precisely to carry out some particularly important task, which no one except Andropov knew about? Given that CIA Director William Colby, with whom Kalugin was in touch, resigned in 1976, and other employees were already “liaisons” with the next CIA directors, Oleg Danilovich could now be entrusted with a new, very responsible task of a delicate nature. It is very likely that his task was related to the preparation of “perestroika” in the USSR. At least, there are extremely curious and significant coincidences between the arrival of Oleg Danilovich Kalugin in Leningrad and the formation of the Leningrad group of “young reformers” headed by Anatoly Borisovich Chubais.

Kalugin had been working in the central apparatus and was the youngest KGB General ever and then suddenly he is sent to head the Regional KGB Office in Leningrad where Chubias’s “Young Reformers” are starting their activities, activities that would require discreet patronage and cover. The pretext that saw Kalugin seemingly demoted was that one of his agents in Moscow was caught selling art abroad illegally but if Andropov could get him promoted so rapidly despite him having no particular professional achievements, he could have swept this business with one of Kalugin’s agents selling art illegally under the rug had he wanted to. It’s almost as if Andropov needed a likely story to send Kalugin to Leningrad. So, Kalugin was Andropov’s personal liaison with William Coby, then when Coby retires and Andropov acquires other backdoor contacts with the new CIA Director Kalugin is freed up for another sensitive assignment on behalf of the man with whom he has a father son relationship. Make no mistake, Chubias’s Young Reformer Group would have needed some kind of krisha to operate openly in Leningrad as Grigory Romanov, the head of Leningrad Oblast at the time was no friend of the liberal intelligentsia and “reformers”.

The personality of Grigory Vasilyevich is given different assessments, but everyone notes his tough leadership style and strong managerial qualities. Under him, almost a million people were able to get separate apartments. The Leningrad nuclear power plant was put into operation and almost twenty new metro stations were built. At the same time, Romanov persecuted any manifestation of "dissent" and was not friends with the "creative intelligentsia".

Romanov was a Genuine Soviet Idealist/Loyalist who got shit done for normal people as the Governor of Leningrad Oblast and he almost became General Secretary of the CCP USSR instead of Gorbachev, but KGB and CIA ran a joint campaign to discredit him which is discussed in the embedded linked article above. That little quote though should be enough to prove however that Andropov would have needed a very reliable man like Kalugin covering for his budding future jewish Oligarchs. In November of 1979 Kalugin is “demoted” and sent to supervise the KGB in Leningrad and in 1980 Chubais joins the “Council of Young Scientist” at the Leningrad Institute of Engineering and Economics, what a funny coincidence. Soviet Universities were infested with KGB Assets on the lookout for troublemakers and Leningrad was run by a man who was hostile to liberal reformers, but Chubais never ran into any problems. Miracle, I guess.

Grigory Romanov. Enemy of the Reformers who KGB foiled form becoming General Secretory of the Communist Party of the USSR

By 1981 Chubais would become head of the of the Young Scientist Council, which was openly advocating for economic liberalization, and when Andropov became General Secretary of the Party in 1982, he created a commission to reform the Soviet Economy which included Chubais and his buddy/fellow tribesmen Yegor Gaidar. How the hell did Andropov even know who Chubais and Gaidar were if he wasn’t handling them directly through Kalugin? By the mid 80s Chubais would have a different KGB handler named Sergey Kugushev and information about him is very sparse despite him co-authoring a book and writing for a newspaper. Here is machine translated screen shot from a Russian Dissident wiki style page about him with everything that’s publicly known about him:

No early life information at all but thankfully there is one picture of him available on the internet:

Looks Russian to me!

It would be this Hebraic KGB toad that would introduce Gaider and Chubias to Yeltsin eventually. While information on Kugushev is not easy to come by he did co-author a book about his spook days and he wrote the following about Andropov:

In the book “The Third Project”, written in co-authorship with Maxim Kalashnikov, Sergei Kugushev reports that “In the late 1970s, Andropov, from especially close associates, created a closed, kind of secret organization within the KGB of the USSR on the model of either the Orwellian Brotherhood, or in the manner of the Narodnaya Volya underground, or in the spirit of a Masonic lodge. He himself communicated with only a few chosen, closest associates. They, in turn, had five to seven “recruited” each. They, in turn, became the heads of their fives. And so on. It turned out to be a pyramidal hierarchical structure, divided into fives, unfamiliar with each other. Interaction took place only through the leaders of a certain “lodge” within the already amorphous Communist Party and the gradually ossifying State Security Committee. Andropov created something like a mafia structure or secret society within the KGB. Andropov’s goal, according to Kugushev, was “to carry out convergence, to integrate Russia into the West on terms favorable to us.” This is one of the many confirmations that Gorbachev’s “perestroika” was conceived in the bowels of the KGB, and Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev was a simple executor of these plans.

Now a simple reading of that is that Andropov wanted to integrate Russia into the West on terms favorable for Russia but that’s not what Kugushev is saying IMO…he used the term “us” very deliberately and look at that bastards mug…Andropov was jewish, Chubias is jewish, Gaidar is jewish etc etc. The only person from Andropov’s crew we have named dropped so far that might not be jewish is Oleg Kalugin but there is no information anywhere on the internet about his mother which is suspicious imo. Speaking of Kalugin, Chubias’s Old Handler, I can’t find any info about what exactly he was doing after handing over Chubais to Kugushev but we find this on a different Russian Online Encyclodia Page:

In 1987, Kalugin wrote and through Alexander Yakovlev handed over to Mikhail Gorbachev a letter justifying the need to reform the KGB bodies, including their depoliticization and departization, the liquidation of the system of political investigation, strict reporting of the KGB to the parliament and public coverage of many aspects of its activities. After that, Kalugin was again transferred to Moscow.

This stuff about Kalugin working through Yakovlev is very important IMO. It’s my thesis that Andropov and Yakovlev wanted the same thing, unconditional subordination of Russia to the West so long as the jews get free reign to do whatever they want. This is what the “Russian” jewish Oligarchs have always wanted, and it’s from Chubais’s Reforms that the jewish Oligarchy sprang. Now what Kalugin wrote to Yakovlev about the need to “depoliticize” and reform KGB sounds good in theory but let’s recall that Kalugin had a father son relationship with Andropov, and Kugushev wrote that Andropov had set up a secret network within KGB to advance the project of convergence with America. This implies that KGB in its entirety was not in on the program and presumably what Kalugin wanted was to ensure those personal not privy to the plot were unable to interfere with it. Why else would Kalugin write Yakovlev, the Father of Perestroika and Glasnost? Reminder Respected Readers, Kalugin and Yakovlev both were up to their eyeballs in backdoor contacts with Western Intelligence Agencies from their time Living Abroad and Kalugin had a line to William Colby himself. In October 1990, when he had retired from KGB Kalugin would terminate his membership in the Communist Party (BASED AND REDPILLED AMIRITE111) and begin publicly supporting anti Soviet/Liberal Causes which seriously pissed off many KGB Personal who began calling for his arrest. But now, thanks to the reform and “depolitization” of the agency that he and Yakovlev instigated there was nothing they could do to Kalugin, how convenient.

In August of 1991 Soviet Loyalist made a badly coordinated and weak attempt to seize power which Kalugin got wind of beforehand..when he learned of it the first thing he did was call Yakovlev with whom he went to the Soviet White House to rally around Gorbachev. For the next few years Kalugin would keep making the rounds in Russia as a liberal anti-Soviet rock star and in 1995 he would go to America and never come back. In 2003 he received American Citizenship. That’s Andopovs’s right hand man and the guy who was like a son to him. This sounds like an outright peak Traitor and Subversive IMO, not someone looking for good convergence terms with the West. Andropov, Kalugin, Chubais, Yakovlev these are people that could care less about whether or not Russia even exists in the first place because their interest are aligned with globohomo/world jewry and Russia’s existence is superfluous and perhaps even undesirable as far as ZOG west is concerned. In other words this Andropov/Yakovlev rats nest was literally working for the Americans, but they did so absolutely willingly. The CIA wasn’t issuing them instructions, Andropov arranged everything on his own. He set up the secret Mossad network inside the KGB, he set up the young reformers in Leningrad and provided them with cover, it was his people that drew up the plans for economic liberalization, they arranged perestroika and glasnost, not the CIA. To further support the thesis that these people were not looking for good convergence terms for Russia but rather to just destroy it we need to examine in a bit more detail how Gaidar/Chubias’s reforms were carried out in practice. An interview with a man named Andrei Illarionov will help us out here.

Andrei Illarionov was born in 1961 near Leningrad, graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Leningrad State University. In 1992-1993 he was the 1st Deputy Head of the Working Center for Economic Reforms under the Government, in 1993-94 he was an adviser to the Prime Minister. In 2000-2005, he was Adviser to the President on Economics. President of the Institute of Economic Analysis.

As for my assessments (Illarionovs), they are as follows. I really don’t like conspiracy theories. But the more you examine the decisions made in the early 1990s, the harder it is to avoid the conclusion that these were deliberate policies, and not just accidental mistakes or incompetence. If we look at Yegor Gaidar’s publications of 1989-1991, we will see that even now, from the height of 2012, many of those articles look completely reasonable. Gaidar rightly demanded the reduction of huge inefficient expenditures of the Soviet budget, proposed to introduce free prices, and achieve financial stabilization. In many respects, it was thanks to these articles in the magazine “Communist” and the newspaper “Pravda” that Gaidar gained fame among economists and the public, and was invited to the Russian government. But after he found himself in the Russian government, this position of his was retained only in words. For example, the last Soviet government of V. Pavlov was going to carry out price liberalization back in July 1991. However, already in October 1991, Gaidar decided that it should be carried out only in July 1992, while Yeltsin insisted on liberalizing prices by the end of 1991. Yeltsin made a decision on a one-time liberalization of prices on January 2, 1992. Among them were bread and oil. Instead of releasing oil prices, Gaidar administratively increased them by 6 times at once! Sergei Ignatiev then warned him: the administrative increase in oil prices automatically sets the scale of price increases in other sectors of the economy. If this were not the case, then prices as a whole would have risen to a much lesser extent. To cover the huge budget deficit, unrestrained credit emission was launched, which led to hyperinflation, which destroyed the savings of citizens and funds in the accounts of enterprises, and the economy was thrown into free fall...

So Gaidar, Chubais’s close associate jackes up the price of oil 6 fold which leads to a snowball effect that wipes out the savings of not just Regular Russians but even the accounts of Big Bussinesses….A price hike on gas….not exactly economic liberalism. It’s almost as if liberalization wasn’t the actual goal of the Young Reformers. The fact that this artificial hike on gas prices which Gaidar conducted against Yeltsin’s will hurt even medium and big business indicates that this wasn’t about just fleecing regular Russians, it was straight economic sabotage. From the same interview:

In his books "The Death of the Empire", "Troubles and Institutions", Gaidar wrote a lot about the exceptional importance of free prices for bread. But what did he do with bread prices in 1991-1992? He did not liberalize them. In January 1992, when this insane price blow was struck, Gaidar transferred to the regional level the issues of regulating prices for milk, kefir, cottage cheese, and baby food. However, bread prices remained state-regulated throughout 1992 and almost all of 1993, until they were freed by Boris Fedorov.... As a result, in the first year alone, 1992, subsidies for bread and grain reached $3 billion, despite the fact that all budget revenues amounted to $10 billion!

Gaidar wipes out 30% of the Federal Budget on Bread Subsidies, and this forced the Kremlin to take out more massive loans from the Central Bank which further reduced the value of the Ruble. What should have happened in 1992 was the Kremlin not subsidizing bread but rather opening up the Grain Reserves for people that needed cheap bread. This would have prevented famine or whatever plus it would have saved the value of people savings and the Ruble. Gaidar and Chubais’s reforms eventually took the R.F. to the brink of civil war:

In Poland, privatization began only 6-7 years after the start of the reforms. In China, mass privatization has not yet begun... Chubais and Koch once boasted: they say, Margaret Thatcher for 10 years of premiership privatized 10-12 companies, and we privatize 4 thousand a month! For six years, I participated in discussions in the same circle of economists, which included Gaidar and Chubais. In discussions about what future reforms should be, everyone recognized that privatization is the most difficult thing. Liberalization can be carried out in one day, financial stabilization in 8-10 months. However, privatization requires careful legislative and technical preparation, and each step must be verified. Gaidar and Chubais did not object to this. But, having become the head of the government, they drove the privatization horse at such a mad gallop that it contradicted common sense, world experience, and their own previous views! Why was it necessary to repeal the law on registered privatization cheques adopted by the Supreme Soviet? Chubais and Gaidar circumvented this law by approving the voucher model with the help of presidential decrees, which was not even discussed by the deputies. This decision turned the Supreme Soviet against the government and largely led to the bloody events of October 1993.

The Infamous Merchants Anatoly Chubais and Yegor Gaidar

Now I will never, ever white knight for Yeltsin but FYI Respected Readers the reason Yeltsin had to go with this Voucher Scheme was because the Government was broke, and it was Gaidar and Chubias, Andropovs Young Reformers that had utterly obliterated the value of the Ruble. So, the Country is driven to the brink of collapse/civil war and we get the O.G. jewish Oligarchy coming straight out of this Voucher System which Yeltsin was forced into by the economist he met via KGB Agent Sergey Kugushev. The same economists that Andropov originally appointed to reform the Soviet Economy in 1983. This isn’t to say that Yeltsin was good, he was just from the other wing of the Vulture that was intent on feeding off the Soviet Carcass. The grey, faceless, Nomenklatura Class that we met briefly in my Post about the Komsomol Mafia. This other wing, unlike the Yakovlev/Andropovites need the R.F. to survive in some capacity to maintain their status, power etc. These are the people that want a fairer convergence with the West and IMO these are the Putinist. These people are the ones that cut a deal with the Oligarchy which allows the Oligarchs to keep looting the R.F. thus radically limiting Russia’s Economic prospects as long as they “stay out of politics” which actually just means “don’t try and overthrow us or destroy the country completely”. But isn’t Putin also KGB? Yes, but recall that Andropov had basically created a Mossad Cell within KGB, recall that Kalugin, the guy who looked up to Andropov like a Father teamed up with Yakovlev in the Politburo specifically to cover for this Cell. That means Putin very well might not have been part of Andropov’s crew which would explain Yeltsin handing over power to him. THIS DOES NOT MEAN THAT PUTIN IS BASED AND A PATRIOT HOWEVER!! These Faceless, Nomenklatura Swamp Creatures actually did more of the thankless leg work to destroy the USSR then Andropov did and Putin is their Public Face. They did this specifically because they wanted to live like rich and untouchable high status people in the West but if the R.F. is destroyed they will lose the majority of their power. One thing that separates them from Western Billionaires is that they are much, much more discreet. This is specifically because they know damn well that the Russian People loathe them and they don’t want to advertise the fact that they are the same people that ran the USSR. That these Nomenklatura Parasites feel the need to stay discreet is to the credit of the Russian People, unlike Westerners who are easily mobilized against each other via “culture war” etc Russians know that their primary oppressors are those running the R.F. Also let’s reflect on a strange fact about the modern Russian Media Scape. Everyone, even Westerners know about the jewish Oligarchs if not Andropov’s role in creating them (though in Russia his role is somewhat known) but nobody knows who exactly is running the country. Why is this? Why does even normie Russian Media report on the evils of the Oligarchy while criticizing Putin and his buddies is absolutely off limits? It’s almost like one group wants to deflect all public anger onto another while they go about feeding on the USSRs Decomposing Corpse just like the people, they are directing popular outrage against. Another point to consider is that well known public faces often end up dead if they get on Americas bad side. Should the R.F. be wiped out it will be easier to emigrate if you are a nobody. Sure, their power will be gone but they have their assets in the West all the same and they can happily retire abroad if the country is destroyed. Of course, jewish Oligarchs would never have to worry about this, being jewish and “anti Putin” they will never have a thing to fret over and their looting operations in Russia will remain sacred due to ethnic privilege.

This is not to imply that the Nomenklatura/Putinist are all Russians, far from it. It’s just that if the Oligarchy is 90% jewish then the Putinist are probably 50%, and it’s the jews amongst the Putinist that are probably holding this agreement/alliance with the Oligarchy together. Then we have to consider that the ethnic mafias would fall under the Putinist as well, some Ethic Chieftains like Kadryov being full on heavy weights while other groups like the Azeris, Uzbeks etc being more junior. But if you crunch the numbers Ethnic Russians are probably less than half of the Putinist/Nomenklatura faction. Kadyrov is actually a very good example of the kind people that make up this Putinist Group with one significant caveat which is that Kadyrov is a very public face. However, Kadyrov’s wealth and status are totally dependent on the R.F. continuing to exist in its current format, he is above any and all laws as long as he doesn’t cross anyone higher in the pecking order, and unlike the Oligarchy you are not allowed to criticize him in any way whatsoever. But before we move on to examining the Nomenklatura/Putinist in more detail, let’s finish out our analysis of the Andropovite Oligarchy by emphasizing exactly what separates them from the Nomenklatura/Putinist. Chubais said the following to an Israeli Journalist:

We were not engaged in economic reform, but in the destruction of communism - these are different tasks with different prices. And we knew that each plant sold was a nail in the coffin of communism. Expensive, cheap, free, with a surcharge. And the first question is the same: every private owner that has appeared in Russia is irreversible.

Privatization in Russia before 1997 was not an economic process at all. It solved a problem of a completely different scale, which few people understood at the time, especially in the West. It solved the main task - to stop communism. We have solved this problem!

WHOAH CHUBIAS WANTED TO DESTROY COMMUNISM!!! BASED!! RED PILLED LIKE AZOV AND HITLER!! Reminder Respected Readers, Chubais’s first KGB handler had a line straight to CIA Director William Colby. I actually believe Chubais was telling the Israelis the total truth there, he literally was on a Mission to destroy the USSR and his time working in the R.F. was salting the Russian Soil as it were, to ensure that Russia could never arise from the ashes. Note that part about “every private owner that has appeared in Russia is irreversible”. The Oligarchy is off limits, they are guaranteers that Russia never comes back in force again via their stranglehold over the economy and they are fulfilling that role with excellence today judging by the SMO. From the same article:

Surprisingly, even Yeltsin's American economic adviser Jeffrey Sachs (also jewish btw) was shocked by the actions of Chubais and Gaidar.

There was a "colossal gap" between what the young reformers said and what they actually did.

"The Russian leadership surpassed the most fantastic ideas of Marxists about capitalism: they believed that the business of the state was to serve a narrow circle of capitalists, pumping as much money as possible into their pockets and as quickly as possible."

The way these “capitalists” got money was via the State handing over Legacy Soviet Infrastructure to them which was either liquidated or privatized. The Capitalist themselves, almost all of whom were jewish built absolutely nothing whatsoever and they do not even live in Russia these days. Basically, through Andropov the judeo faction of the USSR defected to the judeo-Americans. What needs to be kept in perspective though is that sure, Russia opened its markets to Western Companies but in pure material/monetary terms the people who benefited the most were “Russian” jews. Andropov took care of his own first and he, not the CIA created the structure that constrains Russia to this day in Economic/Financial terms. Finally, Chubais’s words to the Israeli press let the cat out of the bag, the goal was not convergence with the West but obliterating the USSR and salting the earth with a small group of jews benefitting outrageously. This group a priori would be against Russia converging with the West on somewhat equal terms because this would mean that Russia would not be unconditionally subordinate to Washington/Tel Aviv, and if Russia isn’t subordinate that defeats the purpose of the whole project in the first place. If you are a hysterical anti Russian/Communist don’t forget to thank Chubais and the KGB for their service.

Let’s briefly cover the carrion vultures other wing in the Nomenklatura Class. This group is willfully blind and in denial about the deal with the devil they made when they decided to help the Andropovites destroy the Soviet Union. They want the fruits and riches that the judeo-American order brings to traitors without accepting that the creators of said order might kill them or take away all their loot at will and without prior notice. This is why the Kremlin is fanatically obsessed with “international law” reaching agreements, is always grasping at every opportunity to “negotiate” while complaining of being led by the nose etc. If they were to embark on constructing a Country capable of just keeping the West at bay via force that would mean redirecting resources away from their pockets and into industry/the military….just like in the bad Old Soviet Days. Anything but that! If the Oligarchs/Andopovites helped destroy the USSR to own the commies and keep Russia down forever as a goal in itself than the Nomenklatura did their part with the express intention of becoming an untouchable ruling class. But it turned out that they were not untouchable and within a few years after liquidating the USSR the R.F. was on the brink of collapse to the utter indifference of the Andropovites, this wouldn’t do however for the Nomenklatura who needed the R.F. to stay alive in order for them to keep accumulating wealth and power.

If the Andropovites drew up the plan for destroying the USSR it was the faceless, Nomenklatura blob that executed it with enthusiasm. It’s entirely appropriate that Putin, the Public Face of this class today was nicknamed the Grey Moth during his KGB days:

It should be noted that during the period when the Andropovites and Nomenklatura were destroying the country that they were not 2 fairly distinct groups yet, you just had the active conspirators and the ones that went along with obvious treason with both eyes open. Why did so many of the Nomenklatura support the conspiracy? This is a fairly good TLDR

From the point of view of the socio-economic process, with the collapse of the USSR, the then nomenclatura converted its political power into economic power. It was no longer enough for them to be leaders who were respected, loved and revered by everyone. They also wanted to become very rich. And they did it, but in a somewhat primitive way. They say that it was a revolution of the "third secretaries" - to some extent this is true, but not only them. If Andropov was preparing his perestroika, then events did not go according to the scenario that it’s organizers had hoped for. The nomenklatura was still forced to share economic power with some people - they say that they were KGB agents, but this has not been proven. In the early 2000s, the nomenklatura got its bearings and took its complete domination over the country. And, in fact, this whole process, as Yakovlev rightly said, began after Stalin's death. Our elite (the nomenklatura is, of course, the cornerstone of the political elite) carried out a coup in the 90s. But the same people remained in power - look at the biography of the same Shoigu and who his father was. Generations have changed, random people have appeared, but there are not many of them, and representatives of the nomenklatura remain at the top. And this elite is much more dangerous than any liberals or National Bolsheviks - it is they who destroy Russia in their selfish interests, and the same thing repeats every time.

That blurb there from a Russian Historian of Spookery summarizes everything I’m trying to get across here. The Nomenklatura saw that Andropov’s conspiracy was offering them a way to convert their political capital into financial capital as was common in the West but not in the USSR. I disagree when the Historian says that it hasn’t been proven that the Nomenklatura have been forced to share wealth with the KGB, I mean if it wasn’t literal KGB Agents that drew up the road map for Perestroika they were KGB Assets all the same. No KGB, no Chubais and Gaidar, no Oligarchs. Simple as. That’s a small quibble though as the Historian is 100% correct that the plan did not go completely as the Conspirators wished, by the early 2000s, that is soon after Putin took over the Nomenklatura had taken over the country. Not financially, but politically. Why won’t the Nomenklatura take over financially as well? For the same reason they won’t shoot down NATO ISR Aircraft feeding the hohols targeting data over the Baltics and Black Sea. For the same reason they won’t hit the countries supporting Ukraine the way Iran is hitting the Gulf States. The Oligarchs are Western Assets and thus 100% off limits. Sure the Russian State Media might call the Oligarchs naughty and evil people like they call NATO Satanist but they will never openly smack them because the actual goal of the Nomenklatura is convergence into the judeo-neoliberal order as equal partners who are not subject to being killed or imprisoned. The example of Shoigu’s Dad that the Historian brings up is illustrative of the kind people that produced the Nomenklatura Class. Machine Translation of Shoigu’s Dads Russian Wiki:

Shoigu’s Dad was a fairly high-level Communist Party Bureaucrat whose name didn’t even match what was printed on his passport. From Dimitri Peskov’s Dads Russian wiki:

Peskov’s Dad is sent to the Middle East immediately after he graduates from University and any Soviet Employees working abroad are Nomenklatura. Peskov Senior continued his work all the way to 2011, is it any wonder that his son is the Kremlin’s Spokesmen? Like the historian I quoted said, “Generations have changed, random people have appeared, but there are not many of them, and representatives of the nomenklatura remain at the top”. One of these Random Newcomers would be Kadyrov obviously. Let’s check out Lavrov’s Parents:

Sergey Viktorovich’s parents worked in the field of foreign trade, and therefore were constantly on foreign business trips.

Lavrov’s father, Viktor Kalantaryan (from other sources - Kalantarov), is an Armenian, originally from Tbilisi. Regarding his nationality, Sergey Lavrov himself noted in one of his interviews: “I have Tbilisi roots, because my father is from there, Armenian blood flows in me, and this blood does not interfere with me in anything.”

Sergey Lavrov’s mother is Kaleria Borisovna Lavrova, Russian, from the city of Noginsk, Moscow region. It was in this small town that Sergey Viktorovich went to a specialized school with in-depth study of the English language.

Lavrov’s Parent’s were also frequently abroad, and they had the means to send their son to a special school that specialized in teaching Foreign Languages. Obvious Nomenklatura and once more, there should be no surprise here that he is the head of Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Old Team is the New Team. What about everyone’s Favorite Goddess Maria Zakharova?

She was born in Moscow in the family of a diplomat. Her father, an orientalist and sinologist worked for several years at the Soviet embassy and later at the secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing. His mother is an art historian by education, has a PhD degree, Honored Artist of Russia, a member of the Moscow organization of the Union of Artists. As a child, Zakharova lived in Beijing, where her parents worked during long business trips.

Once more, if the whole family lived abroad during the Soviet era we are talking about a Nomenklatura Family 100%. The New Team is the Old Team Full Stop. A name many of my Respected Readers don’t know is Anton Vaino. You guys all know Zhakarova, Lavrov, Peskov and Shoigu because they are constantly in the news due to their specific lines of work. So let’s check out a real illustrative example that displays the “faceless” part of the faceless Nomenklatura Blob. The screen shot below is another machine translation from Russian Wikipedia about the family background of Anton Vaino who has been the Chief of Staff of Putin’s Administration since 2016:

Anton Vaino

So Putin’s Chief of Staff is outright Nomenklatura Royalty, and nobody knows who he is. Not even Russians because this guy is never, ever in the news. His Grand Father was the defacto head of the Estonian SSR from 1978-88 and Anton himself moved to the Russian SSR with his family when he was 5. BTW, it’s a very safe bet that in terms of real influence that the Presidential Chief of Staff is a much more important Position then Peskov’s, Zakharova’s or even Lavrov’s. An especially retarded person that might be hate reading this would rage YEAH THIS IS BECAUSE RUSSIA IS A NEO SOVIET REVANCHIST TERRORIST STATE THAT WANTS TO REVIVE THE USSR11111 Well if that were the case you would need to explain why this Nomenklatura helped Andropov’s Mossad Cell in the KGB destroy the USSR in the first place which no such retards are capable of. On that note let’s touch on how this Nomenklatura joined forces with Andropov’s crew to ensure that Perestroika ended up destroying the Soviet Union, in many ways it really was a case of the Leadership of a Country Color Revolutioning themselves and making sure they stayed in power when the Revolution succeeded.

A good example of how the Soviet Nomenklatura helped out Andropov were laws adopted in the USSR from 1985-88 that heavily restricted when alcoholic beverages could be sold and drastically hiked prices. During these years alcohol could only be sold between 2 and 7pm and prices went up artificially 30-40%. The result was that the Government Budget shrank by 62 Billion Rubbles due to booze related industry being shut down and vineyards being destroyed, plus a huge black market was created. As we saw in my post about the Komsomol Mafia the Nomenklatura benefited from this black market because bootleggers found cover under Komsomol Private Business Operations which were legal. The bootleggers paid off Komsomol Directors, and Komsomol Directors were literally the children of the Nomenklatura. There are other ways the Nomenklatura benefited besides financially, the laws were absolutely hated by society and got people mad at the state. Well, the Nomenklatura wanted the USSRs institutional checks on their ability to parasite off the Country done away with and that would no doubt require abolishing the State. The trick was making it look like the people wanted the State done away with and taking away their booze would help do that. Also, the damage to the economy was welcome, it made it look like the liberals were right and socialism didn’t work, and as a bonus their kids were getting rich covering for boot leggers. The pretext for this stupid farce was that Russians were too drunk but actually in the mid to late 80s Russians drank the same amount of alcohol per capita in those days as the French and Italians, so the Nomenklatura created this shit show to address a nonexistent problem. This was not a KGB Operation; this was the idea of a Politburo Member named Mikhail Solomenstev. How do you think his descendants are fairing these days? Well here is yet another screen shot/machine translate from the Kremlins own Web Page about his Grand Son who is also named Mikhail:

What a crazy coincidence! It’s almost like the same people that ran the late USSR run Russia today! It wasn’t just booze that the Nomenklatura wanted to make artificially scarce:

The next blow to the economy was dealt by the so-called “economic accounting”, that is, the transfer of state-owned enterprises to an independent existence. Since 1987, the mandatory state order in a number of industries has been reduced by one third, and in others by half. This meant that enterprises had the opportunity to reduce the volume of “mandatory” products, and sell all products produced in excess of the state order at free market prices. That is, enterprises have the opportunity, in fact, to uncontrollably inflate prices! Historian Alexander Ostrovsky rightly writes about this: “If the question is asked: what is the easiest way to make a profit - by increasing production and its quality or by simply increasing prices, then even the most narrow-minded person will say: by raising prices. And indeed, as soon as the heads of enterprises were given the opportunity to make their own choice, they directed their efforts along the simplest path.” Proof of this can be found in a special analytical report submitted to the Central Committee of the CPSU in October 1989. It says that immediately after the introduction of the principles of “economic accounting”, margins in relation to the cost of goods have increased literally several times: “for silk fabrics, they reach 81%, underwear knitwear - 97% and hosiery - 104%.” As a result: “The average retail price of a women’s winter coat in 1987 was 259 rubles against 181 rubles in 1980 and 120 rubles in 1970. The Moscow sewing associations Salyut and Vympel switched to the production of coats at negotiated prices in the amount of 450-600 rubles, and for some types - at 650 rubles and more. What did this mean? And the fact that inexpensive goods began to disappear from trade - it was unprofitable for enterprises to produce them. And it all started with clothes, and then it touched on everything else.

By 1987 when the economic accounting stuff was introduced the Politburo was already taking financial advice from the likes of Chubais and Gaidar whom Andropov had brought into the USSRs economic planning team, we touched on that earlier. That the Perestroika conductors were sabotaging the economy is expected but what needs to be considered is why was all this allowed to happen? The Politburo had the opportunity to stop all this, but they didn’t. Why? From the same article:

And in 1990, Gorbachev decided that all foreign trade would be conducted only in dollars. By creating a demand for American money, Gorbachev thereby not only deprived his native country of its traditional markets, not only transferred control over the entire zone of external influence of the USSR to the West, but also further aggravated the situation in the domestic market. Here is what one economist writes:

“The newly-minted bourgeoisie began to export everything from our warehouses - from butter, fish and meat to cereals, condensed milk, sugar and dried fruits. And they were exported not only to the countries of the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance - to Germany, for example, from Bashkiria, meat was driven in trains to the detriment of the consumer needs of the population of Bashkiria itself...”

By 1991, everything was ready for capitalist restoration. The last chord was an artificial shortage of food, which I wrote about in detail in the article “The Hunger Games”: food was deliberately not imported to Russian cities, because the capitalists-merchants kept them in warehouses in anticipation of the release of prices - which happened immediately after the liquidation of the Soviet Union and the transition of the country to capitalist rails...

... So all Gorbachev’s economic “reforms” can be regarded as a large-scale sabotage against our country. This is exactly how they should be treated today.

The “newly minted bourgeoise” that the indigent author is writing about above were the Nomenklatura in the 1st place. The real question is why would they oppose that which would make them richer, more powerful and even less accountable? This is why it’s laughable when concave headed Right Wingers assert that Putinism=neo Stalinist Soviet Revivalism. The Politburo could have gotten rid of Gorbachev like Brezhnev got rid of Khruschev, but they didn’t because Gorbachev’s plan served their interest. Gorbachev decrees that all foreign trade will be done in dollars and they stood by and did nothing and meanwhile we are supposed think their descendants running the R.F. are neo-Stalinist anti-Western Hardliners. Laughable and cheap fan fictions is all that is. Another angle which brings out the color revolution angle is the sloganeering associated with perestroika. Of course, the Communist were always big on sloganeering, but during Perestroika they turned the sloganeering against themselves, here is a Gorbachev era propaganda poster:

On the Poster we see a boat that represents the Communist Party as on the side of it is written Communist Party of the Soviet Union and “Workers of all Countries Unite”. Beneath the Boat is a churning sea I guess where we see written demagoguery, dogmatism, conformism, bureaucratism and the word “volokita” whose meaning I don’t know. Above the Boat on what I guess represents the conning tower is written reconstruction, democracy, reform, transparency. Now who was this deployed against? The Nomenklatura and KGB were literally putting out this propaganda against themselves. They weren’t saying that the West needed more democracy and reforms and less demagoguery and bureaucracy, this was Soviet Propaganda against the USSR. This begs the question, if the USSR was doing it all wrong who was doing things right by implication? Why the West of course! Soviet Authorities were putting out this propaganda against their own country during a time when rationing was introduced on basic consumer products and some types of food despite their being no serious war going on. At the time regular people didn’t know that the shortages were totally artificial as we touched on above. The Authorities had also taken the peoples booze and in 1990 Yeltsin closed the Russian SSRs tobacco factories which caused outright riots. It’s like the authorities were hitting people at every angle with reasons to riot. The following is a fragment of an interview conducted by Igor Shishkin with Former Soviet Diplomat Vyacheslav Matuza:

Vyacheslav MATUZOV. Yes. My wife’s niece worked during perestroika at an exhibition park within a state structure, and she said in the wake of recent events: “And today we were released from work, brand new buses were brought up, and all the workers were taken to a rally!” “How come? After all, you are civil servants! And whose buses?” - “The district council allocated”... Igor SHISHKIN. I can add: I recently spoke with a man who at that time was the secretary of the party committee of a very large defense research institute. And he, as the secretary of the party committee, was regularly obliged to send engineers and scientists to anti-government gatherings. And if, they said, you don’t give the right number of people, you’ll be in serious trouble! Vyacheslav MATUZOV. This is how technologically they rocked the situation. And a little later, they purposefully created a shortage of goods. I’m not talking about sausage, which was bought in bags, and then there was not enough of it, and crowds of people from the countryside went for it, although historically, in fact, it was never eaten there - in the villages, they traditionally ate meat of their own preparation. There was a more important thing: on the eve of 1991, tobacco products suddenly disappeared from sale. This was a serious test for those who could not live without cigarettes. Igor SHISHKIN. I remember it well. I was smoking then, and I was pretty mad at the disappearance of tobacco. Vyacheslav MATUZOV. Who was to blame? The authorities, of course, diligently prompted people. And who organized the closure of all tobacco factories in the Union? Igor SHISHKIN. Were they closed for modernization? Vyacheslav MATUZOV. Allegedly, for modernization. But even in this case, they could buy abroad, and the import of this product, on the contrary, was stopped. That is, everything was aimed at “rocking” the population, a large part of it, moreover. All means were good, as long as people came to the squares with slogans against the government, the State Planning Committee, the Central Committee, and so on. Igor SHISHKIN. And the disappearance of vodka is also here. Vyacheslav MATUZOV. Yes! From today’s experience, it is clear that all these were lined up links of the “Orange Revolution”.

Igor and Vyacheslav speak of artificial shortages of basic stuff including food, booze and tobacco which is guaranteed to piss off even the most indifferent people and on top off that the Government was making it mandatory for people to protest against the Government. Vyacheslav referring to it as a forerunner to Ukraine’s Orange Revolution is entirely appropriate, but the difference is that KGB and the Nomenklatura did the original Soviet Color Revolution entirely with their own resources. Vyacheslav presumably understands that and I think his main point is that the original color revolution in Eastern Europe was the one that the Soviet Ruling Class conducted against their own country which was ultimately successful. I see that this is already a 43-minutes and we are going to summarize and end this shortly. There is just one more thing I want to share since the Nomenklatura is the least understood faction of the Russian Ruling for Westerners and I feel compelled to give an example of how they operate at the lower levels. I have shown you examples of their descendants operating at the highest levels of power but let’s take a look at how they interact with a businessman that isn’t himself from the Nomenklatura Dynastic Royalty. This is yet another fragment from Yuri Muxins book “the Murderers of Stalin and Beria” that I have quoted in previous Posts:

Last year (the book was released in 2002), a businessman friend of mine told the following characteristic story. His business was hampered by a lack of cooperation from a Russian ministry. In fact, he was barely allowed on the doorstep there, the first officials had already sent him away. He began to seek advice from acquaintances, and one of them brought him to a person “with connections”. This man was sitting in the center of Moscow in a small, but well-equipped and well-guarded office of unknown purpose - some kind of consulting center. They drank coffee, the friend explained his problems, and the owner of the office unconditionally ordered the secretary to connect him with the head of the ministry. The minister immediately picked up the phone and the “man with connections” actually ordered him to do what my friend needed. In return, he did not ask for anything. Here you need to understand that a subordinate needs a boss so that the subordinate can successfully do his job. This is the case everywhere, whether in private business or at a state-owned enterprise. Out of 10 meetings between the boss and subordinates, 9 take place on the subordinate’s initiative - they ask for something. And look, my friend came to an incomprehensible person, but he solved the problem, letting him do his job. Who did he become to my friend? That’s right – the boss, the real power. Now, if this person calls my friend and asks, for example, to finance the gubernatorial elections in his region for a certain candidate, will my friend refuse him? Who spits in the well, who will refuse a sensible boss? Moreover, this boss will probably promise (and fulfill) that the right governor will compensate for all costs after the elections. Not by chatter, but by such real deeds power is exercised. The naïve are trying to solve issues in the government, and the knowledgeable are trying to solve problems with “people with connections”, and these people are the real power, although quiet and invisible to anyone.

This theme of utterly anonymous to everyone “Firms” with enormous influence is another one we touched on in my Komsomol Mafia Post which few people have read according to the Stats. On to our summary.

In this Post I have attempted to expand on themes from my last few, that the R.F.s Ruling Class is not at Monolith, but unfortunately there are no Patriots or White Hats to be found in it. They were once more or less on the same page when the USSR existed, the Anrdopovites who are today represented by the jewish Oligarchy were on a mission to destroy Communism and Salt the Russian Soil and the Nomenklatura wanted to convert their political capital into monetary capital, this required liquidating the USSR. The jewish Oligarchies motives are very simple to understand, but since the Nomenklaturas motivations for destroying their own Empire were monetary this means absolutely a priori that they will never seriously oppose the judeo-neo liberal order. When the USSR was formally dead the Andropovites and Nomenklaturas interest began to diverge, the jewish Oligarchs are utterly indifferent to whether or not the R.F. survives in some format or not and considering that the ethnic makeup of the Oligarchy is over 90% jewish it’s a safe assumption that a majority of them would prefer that Russia not exist. We read about how Cubias’s policies seriously drove Russia to the brink of collapse and according to Muxin whom we just quoted it was probably around the time that Yeltsin finally fired Chubais in January of 1996 that the Nomenklatura started making moves against the Andopovites. This had nothing whatsoever to do with reviving TRVD Russia and lifting it off its knees, the Nomenklatura simply realized that if the R.F. collapses all their power, wealth etc is going with it. No R.F. means Khuzhuget Shoigu’s Son will have no Russian Ministry of Defense to loot. It means that the Son of Karl Vaino who was the Head of the Estonian SSR will have not be the head of the Russian Federation’s Presidential Administration. This all came to ahead with Yeltsin appointing the Grey Moth (Putin) to take the reins and hammer out a deal with the Oligarchs, the result is what we see today where the Oligarchy controls the economy and places serious limits on Russia’s ability to do stuff like reindustrialize and finance a Military capable of forcing NATO to surrender unconditionally in Ukraine. And why won’t the Nomenklatura/Putinist just break the Oligarchic strangle hold? Because these are Western Agents. As we read earlier, Andropov’s right-hand man, Oleg Kalugin was talking to William Colby and eventually he outright defected to America. If the Nomenklatura calling the political shots are terrified of shooting down NATO ISR jets directing hohol drones and NATO missiles onto Russian Cities and Industrial Centers than they sure as shit aren’t going to cross the Oligarchs too much. They already pushed their luck enough by seizing Political Power in Russia, and their greatest desire is integration into the West, just on better terms than they have now where they are subject to being killed or imprisoned. If they decide to fight the West that means they liquidated the USSR for nothing….and they will die before doing that.