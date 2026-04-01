Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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Hyperbohemian's avatar
Hyperbohemian
5d

Reading through these analyses of soviet dissolution, I'm starting to get hit by a nasty premonition that the same thing is unfolding with the US and its own empire. It puts all the pieces into place; the self-counterpropaganda around Epstein and ZOG, the performative "failure" in Iran echoing Soviet Afghanistan, the "elites in waiting" being currently groomed in places like the OGC, the **dissident** right project generally (looking back, the name really should have struck me as stranger than it did) and Yarvin's project of a decentralised patchwork of localised looting techno-corporate operations, all of it. What can I say, GG.

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Concerned Celtiberian's avatar
Concerned Celtiberian
4dEdited

Thanks for the comprehensive analysis! This makes sense… and explains beautifully the less than rational actions of the late USSR and RF governments.

Just add that subversion and infiltration are the real superpowers of the judeo-Anglo-Gringo elites. Reading this I couldn’t resist to come back to think about a another similar historical event: the ignominious end of the so called Spanish Empire (so called bc it never really was an empire, even the poorest Inca peasant was a full Spanish subject with the same rights as a dude born in Madrid). In short: the English infiltrated the American criollo upper class with Freemasonic lodges (the weapon of choice of the day…) and these fuckers blew everything (both the economy AND the countries themselves!) from the inside.

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