Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

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RedPilledBoomer's avatar
RedPilledBoomer
Aug 3

And PS: thanks for the analysis on the baltics. And the references to Austro-Hungary, where you still have the fantasyland of all those little countries coming out of the corps of an empire, maintaining that they were and are better off now. Pathetic. Could very well be that I get now a load of hate too (I think it was a massive mistake of imperial Russia to support Panslavism. The only country and people halfway thankful to Russia has been Serbia and the Serbs.

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ChaoticEvilSociety's avatar
ChaoticEvilSociety
Aug 3

Siim Kallas - that name sounds familiar. Ah yes, he is the father of this hideous tart Kaja who is a staunch russophobe. Seems this wretched family always acts opportunistic.

Aren´t there AI tools for translation? Even modern smartphones can translate text, even the oddest languages when scanning them with the camera.

But well, the german "spy" document says only the holder is on an official visit to Lithuania and therefore has the permission to carry money of the value of max. 200 RM in foreign currencies with him, that made the 480 Litas. Considering that the average salary in NS Germany was about 375 RM this is a not so low sum, but not a fortune. Money back then bought more than today.

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