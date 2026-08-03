On my last Post about the catastrophic Brezhnev Stagnation a valued reader/hater who goes by orikis objected to my characterizing Estonians, Latvians, and Lithuanians as ungrateful pavement apes who perhaps wouldn’t even have the wheel or a written language if not for Benevolent Bolsheviks and the international friendship policy of the USSR. When I objected to his objections with the claim that the Soviet Union invested more resources per individual living in the Baltic Soviet Socialist Republics than any of the other SSR’s he countered with the following:

The “pumping unfairly disproportionately large money into the ungrateful Baltics” is an often repeated trope that has no support in historical evidence. Yes, an average resident of Tartu lived significantly better than an average resident of Tula, but this does not reflect a supposed benevolence of Moscow, Jewish hatred for the Slavs, Bolshevik love for Estonian folk music or whatever, but more prosaic facts such as Baltics not having their countries, cultures and religions gutted by the early Bolsheviks in the 1920s-30s, having lost less men (excluding Jews) during WW2 than Russians, Ukrainians, Armenians etc., having less destroyed infrastructure than the Russian core due to the dynamics of the war, the fact that these regions had a long history of being more educated, industrialized and commercially connected with the West than the Russian core. I mean, this is so basic that I feel stupid elaborating further with a silly analogy: it’s not like Putin unfairly favors the residents of Moscow, Khanty-Mansi or Krasnodar Krai over those from Zabaykalskiy Krai, JAO or Kalmykia for their amazing looks, or because he wants to appease them, or because he hates Kalmyks or whatever. Moscow’s the capital, Khanty-Mansi has oil, Krasnodar has weather and beaches. Zabaykalye has brutal terrain and climate, JAO is an artificially ideological entity from the start, Kalmykia is a desert with catastrophic water shortage. Duh.

Normally I wouldn’t feel compelled to write an entire deep dive post to answer the criticisms of an aggrieved baltoid and respected reader/hater but accusing my Authoritative Institute of spreading tropes is crossing the line and throwing down the gauntlet. I mean what’s next? Accusing me of spreading canards and herrings? My initial reaction was to call a lawyer and initiate a lawsuit for defamation but unfortunately without being able to parasite of Baltic Wealth like in the good old days I no longer have the money to pay for that. This leaves me with no other choice besides defending my institutes good name right here in written format.

Orikis has a point that due to geography and closeness to Europe that the Baltics inevitably ended up being a bit more developed than say Siberia or other remote parts of the Russian Empire of which the Baltics had been part since the mid to late 18th century. At least this is true of Latvia and Estonia which possessed major ports and industries inherited from the Russian Empire. The same can’t be said of Lithuania whose labor force was 75% involved in agriculture related work in 1918 when the country declared independence. Generally speaking, the interwar period of the Independent Baltics is portrayed as some kind of golden age, but this isn’t an objective fact by any means. Initially the economies of Latvia and Estonia significantly shrank upon obtaining independence as they lost their markets and economic ties to Russia. The situation stabilized once these lost ties were replaced by economic integration with Germany:

In the late 1930s, German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop reported to Hitler that "all three Baltic states send to Germany 70% of their exports, with an annual value of about 200 million marks."

The subtlety that needs to be recognized here is that Latvia and Estonia weren’t rapidly “developing” during this time or building anything new as a rule, they were recovering from the initial losses associated with their decoupling from the Russian Empire.

The economic development of the Baltic countries was based primarily on agriculture and the extraction of raw materials. During the war, almost all industrial equipment was taken out of Riga, and about 400 enterprises were closed across the country [Estonia] Significant damage to the economy was caused by the gap from the Russian sales market. The Baltic countries had to reorient themselves to the Western consumer market, but these products could not compete with other manufacturers, and as a result, the basis of the Baltic exports was the light fuel industry. The real achievement was an increase in the rate of agricultural production – an 18-fold increase in the number of farms and the volume of cultivated land.

When the USSR finally annexed the Baltics, they did not walk into some high tech, especially industrialized wonder land. Many of the Imperial Era enterprises were gone, and the vast majority of progress made was in agriculture, not industrialization. Furthermore, by the time of the Soviet Annexation the economies of the Baltics were still smaller than they were prior to World War 1.

The economy of the Baltic states had degraded compared to the times of tsarist Russia, failing to reach even the level of the notorious 1913. For example, the volume of mechanical engineering in Latvia in 1940 was only 40% of the pre-revolutionary level.

About the situation in interwar Estonia:

For example, at the Dvigatel plant the number of workers decreased from 600 in 1921 to 250 in 1922 and to 120 in 1923; at the Russian-Baltic Carriage Works, from 1,200 in 1921 to 800 in 1922 and to 250 in 1923, etc. at the end of 1923 and the beginning of 1924 it was closed altogether. Later, the textile industry was somewhat revived thanks to the participation of foreign capital, but after the crisis of 1929 it again sharply declined, and the number of workers employed in it decreased from 9,650 people in 1929 to 6,900 people in 1931. Unemployment was increasing every year! Of the total number of 30,000 industrial workers in Estonia in 1928, 4,054 were unemployed: in 1930, 7,121 in 1932, and 16,511 in 1933.

From the same source about Latvia:

Latvian industry reached its highest point of development before the Ulyanovsk revolution in 1929. But even at that time, the value of its products, despite the overall numerical growth of enterprises, amounted to only 54% of the pre-war value. The development in individual branches proceeded extremely unevenly. While in 1929 the printing industry reached 117 per cent as compared with 1913, and the food industry 105.7 per cent, the textile industry produced only 62.3 per cent during this period, while the metal industry fell to 22.5 per cent, and the chemical industry even to 20.1 per cent.

Unlike with Estonia, Latvia actually experienced some development outside of agriculture seeing as how the printing industry grew as well but losses in every other sector ensured that it still wasn’t as productive as it was as part of the Russian Empire. This post is primarily meant to be about the Soviet Period; therefore, I’m not going to go far into the details of the interwar period. It just needs to be understood that the USSR did not annex any super industrial powerhouses in 1939 and outside of Lithuania which started from an agrarian baseline that growth in Latvia and Estonia was actually negative. The most autistically detailed examination of the interwar Baltic Economy in English concludes like this:

the industrialization of Estonia and Latvia did not survive beyond WWI. The price paid for the integration of newly established independent nation states into the world market was their partial de-industrialization, causing them to more closely resemble underdeveloped agrarian countries from the eastern European periphery (including Lithuania). The rather slow growth of both countries in the interwar years simply reflects this structural transformation of their economies. The loss of the Russian market after WWI had a depressing effect on the economic growth of the Baltic countries not dissimilar to that which the dissolution of the Habsburg monarchy had on its constituent lands (e.g. see Berend 1998: 228–229; Pasvolsky 1928). ‘While the mechanisms are not clear, specialists point to the profound structural weaknesses in the region after imperial collapse and the rise of protectionism as new states instituted their own tariff regimes’ (Good 1996: 76). The new development pathway of Baltic countries, inspired by the success story of Denmark, which did economically modernize by building export-oriented highly productive agrarian capitalism grounded in family farms, was violently interrupted by the Stalinist export of the Russian Revolution, making the Baltic states parts of the restored Russian Empire once again in 1940. Under Soviet occupation, the Russification policies of the Soviet authorities and mass immigration from other Soviet republics (Misiunas and Taagepera 1993 (1983): 214–218, 264–295) made the Baltic peoples worry about their survival in the Soviet Russian ‘melting pot’. Therefore, the interwar period remained in the historical memories of indigenous populations as a kind of ‘golden age’, although our findings do not support the narrative of this time as being an ‘economic miracle’, as is revealed in some émigré literature and a number of publications from the post-communist years (e.g. see the influential account by Laar 2002).

As you can see Respected Readers that conclusion is not White Knighting for the USSR and speaks of violently interrupted Baltic Success in Agriculture followed by the nightmare of Russification. Google searches will give you slop about the Baltics already being more productive than they were in 1913 by the early 1920s, but this is just not true if we are speaking of anything outside of agriculture. Therefore, the claim that the Baltics would have been as prosperous as Finland or whatever if not for the USSR rests on the assumption that they would have obtained this prosperity based on agricultural exports. Maybe this would have happened, maybe not. Whatever the case may be, the claim that the USSR built the Baltics in the industrial and urban sense is true with the caveat that the USSR picked up where the Russian Empire left off in Latvia and Estonia. As for the interwar period there was no economic golden age or miracle but there was steady growth in the agricultural sector which may or may not have led to a miracle or the Baltics becoming like Denmark if not for the USSR annexing the region.

Since Latvia and Estonia were in fact a bit more industrialized/urbanized during the Imperial Era they both hosted a lively Bolshevik Movement. That linked Article states:

It is no coincidence that later, during the Civil War, one of the most combat-ready units of the young Red Army would be the Latvian riflemen, the "praetorians" of the revolution.

A short-lived Estonian Bolshevik Government was even more enthusiastic and extreme than it’s Russian Counterparts:

The Council of the Estonian Labor Collective assumed full power until the time when supporters of the "bourgeois" government were not expelled from the territory of Estonia - then it was planned to organize a Congress of Soviets. In the meantime, Soviet decrees began to operate in the country, and the Estonian Bolsheviks went much further than their Russian colleagues on many issues. From the very beginning, the activities of all political parties, except the Bolsheviks, were banned - their supporters either crossed the front line or were imprisoned. Representatives of the clergy were also subjected to repressions. On December 10, 1918, the Communards issued a decree declaring all Protestant and Orthodox clergy outlawed. Temples and other buildings belonging to churches were expropriated in favor of the state. Churches became meeting places for local councils.

After the Estonian and Latvian Bolsheviks were driven from those respective countries with the help of the British they would go on to serve as the Red Army’s most reliable shock troops, especially the Latvians who earned a venerable reputation in terms of brutality and whom Lenin considered his most faithful Praetorians.

Painting of Lenin surrounded by his Latvian Riflemen in the Kremlin by Latvian Artist Oto Skulme. Oto came from a family of artist and theatre directors, exactly the sort of shitlibs from that era that would have been enthusiastic supporters of the October Revolution.

When you see Latvians and Estonians sobbing about the USSR just kindly remind them that their ancestors very well may have played no small part in the successes of the early Red Army. But we have a lot to cover so let’s jump to when the Baltics were finally annexed by the USSR. There is much debate as to whether or not the annexation constitutes an invasion and brutal unprovoked occupation. Some Soviet Apologist claim everything was legal and also the Red Army was welcomed back with tears of joy. At the other end of the spectrum, we have the standard shitlib/anti-Russian narrative where the annexation was akin to Mordor descending on these budding, peaceful, elf shires that were set to be as rich as Luxemburg or wherever. In reality the situation is much more complicated, in all likelihood the majority of the people in these recently independent countries did not want to be part of the USSR, and also Stalin had very good reason to occupy them.

Under the terms of the Molotov Ribbentrop Pact N.S. Germany recognized the Baltics as being under the Soviet Sphere of Influence but was not expecting them to be integrated into the USSR. According to Molotov:

"The question of the Baltic States, Western Ukraine, Western Belarus and Bessarabia was solved with Ribbentrop in 1939. The Germans were reluctant to agree that we would annex Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Bessarabia. When a year later, in November 1940, I was in Berlin, Hitler asked me: "Well, well, you unite the Ukrainians, the Belarusians together, well, okay, Moldovans, this can still be explained, but how do you explain the Baltic States to the whole world?"

N.S. Germany started planning for Operation Barbarossa in the summer of 1940, right around the time that the USSR occupied the Baltics. Of course, these plans don’t constitute proof of intention to attack, but the timing makes one wonder. In all likelihood war between Germany and the USSR was inevitable but it’s conceivable that the occupation of the Baltics pushed Hitler into the fateful idea of attacking the USSR before finishing off England. Having said that, I can’t fault Stalin for making the call to liquidate those tumors. If he too saw war as inevitable it would logically follow that allowing those 3 statelets to exist would be pure negligence. If the Leadership of the Independent Baltic States were anti Soviet, they still understood the precariousness of their situation and when Stalin came making demands they tried to please him.

In September of 1939 the USSR instituted a Naval Blockade of Estonia because the Polish Navy had been making use of the port in Tallinn after Germany and the USSR invaded Poland. Sure, one could say “well Estonia was an independent country and that means they could do whatever they want”. That is an absolutely beautiful sentiment, and I too stand for all things good against all things not good such as independent countries not being able to do whatever they want. But when you have a much bigger and even more independent neighbor it pays to consider his opinions. On September 17th the Polish Submarine Orzel was detained in Tallinn, but the next day it somehow escaped with its crew and apparently even its torpedoes. Fast forward to September 28th and Moscow was claiming that one of their steamers named Metallist had been sunk in the bay of Narva by an unknown submarine. This incident was either a false flag or completely fabricated in all likelihood. After this nonevent Moscow pressured not just Estonia but also Lithuania and Latvia into allowing Soviet Troops onto their territory as part of a “Mutual Protection Pact”. The Old False Flag is of course nothing to be proud of, but I also just don’t have many tears to cry over it either. Moscow needed a pretext to secure its interest in the Baltics and as a matter of fact there is reason to think that liquidating Baltic Sovereignty was Stalin’s Plan B with Plan A just being stationing Soviet Troops there.

For example, in May of 1940 Moscow was coordinating with Lithuanian Authorities to send ethnic Lithuanians living in Belarus to Lithuania. This wouldn’t make any sense if the USSR was already planning on annexing the country, and indeed after Lithuania was annexed the plan was officially canceled. The most convincing evidence that Moscow had no intention of annexing the Baltics in the summer of 1940 at least is that we have internal memos in the Soviet Archives discussing the need to conclude Lease Agreements with the Baltic Governments to build Soviet Military Facilities on their territory which would be absolutely pointless if the decision had already been made to incorporate them into the USSR. On top of haggling over lease agreements the Soviets even handed over local communist seeking refuge amongst Soviet Troops to the local authorities. Stalin felt compelled to initiate Plan B when France collapsed unexpectedly quick and N.S. Germany took Norway and Denmark on top of finding a compliant regime with Sweden. If war with Germany was happening sooner rather than later, than individual Soviet Bases in the Baltics wouldn’t do, the whole region would need to be integrated fully into the Soviet Military Machine.

I can’t read German but according to the well reputed and anti-Soviet Russian Historian who posted this on Telegram it’s a recently released document from Germany in which the Abwehr is requesting funds to pay agents in Lithuania. Lol at whoever blotted out the swastika. Even if one is a diehard anti Soviet, it’s just a fact that the USSR had good reason to be wary of letting those statelets just do their own thing. Maybe one of my German Speaking Readers can clear up the details of what exactly is written.

What’s mad ironic and funny about all this is that in the final days of the USSR the Baltic Commies who morphed into Nationalist used the apparent illegality of the Molotov Ribbentrop Pact Secret Protocols to justify seceding from the USSR. For real, check out the AI Blurb:

The above shows that while AI is very useful for basic research it can also serve up heinous slop. The way it just outright accepts the narrative that baltoid crying about the M/R Pact is correct and justified is pretty meh. We have just seen with Hitlers words as conveyed by Molotov that N.S. Germany never expected the USSR to occupy the Baltics, and also, we have seen that it’s pretty damn unlikely that Moscow had made that decision by June of 1940 at least. Most cringe inducing of all is the Soviet Parliament validating these lies, traitors the whole lot of them. In July of 1940 the Baltics held free and fair elections where they elected commies to lead their countries because anyone more popular was excluded from the ballots, and in August the commies asked Moscow to annex them which followed shortly after. Some Hardcore Soviet Apologist will pretend that this was all legit and I would never go that far. The Soviet Union’s pretext for demanding their troops be admitted to the Baltics was probably almost entirely fabricated, and also the elections which the communist won were farcical. On the other hand, no popular anti-Soviet resistance took off after the annexation.

In Estonia between 1918 and 1934 when a strongman named Konstantine Pats seized power the central government changed 27 times. In Latvia it changed 18 times between 1918 and 1934 until a strongman named Karlis Ulmanis took over. In Lithuania between 1918 and 1926 the government changed 18 times until their own strongman Antanas Smetona seized power. Of those 3 only Ulmanis in Latvia could be said to be a respectably popular ruler. All 3 were Nationalist in as much as they heavily promoted the language and cultures of their respective countries, but it was only Ulmanis that was more or less genuinely liked across the board by his countrymen.

Antanas Smetona in Lithuania was known as the “Jewish King” amongst his political opponents due to his philosemitism and popularity amongst Lithuanian jewry. To his credit I suppose, he was rabidly anti-Polish and anti-Russian, but philosemetism tends to tarnish ones Nationalist Credentials and Smetona had enemies on the left and right both. In 1935 Lithuanians Farmers went on strike against his government and the fall out was 5 of them being killed and 456 being arrested. He also surrendered Memel to Germany in 1939 which didn’t help his popularity.

Konstantine Pats in Estonia came to power via suppressing his rival Nationalist in what was called the Vaps Movement. The Vaps Movement was very popular in the Estonian Army as it consisted of veterans of the Estonian War of Independence, and the movement became a political heavy weight in the period before Pats suppressed them. In 1933 Vaps put forward it’s proposals for Constitutional Reform which met with the approval of 72.7% of the population. In 1934 they won absolute majorities in elections in Estonia’s 3 largest cities, after which the government declared a State of Emergency and the movement was suppressed. Konstantine Pats was head of state in 1934, and the only reason he stayed so was because he crushed the opposition to his rule by force. Ironically, Pats was accused by those opposed to him of being too pro Soviet and of all the interwar Baltic Strongmen, Pats was the least hysterically anti-Russian. Doubtless the Vaps Nationalist he suppressed would claim that Estonia surrendered to the USSR without a fight because Pats was a Soviet spy, but Lithuania and Latvia also surrendered and didn’t rebel. Pats and Smetona brought relative stability for which they were respected if not widely loved, but they weren’t popular figures analogous to say Mussolini and Hitler.

The point here is just that when the Soviets annexed the Baltics in 1940 there was no popular leader in Lithuania or Estonia that could have rallied serious resistance, and while Ulmanis was fairly popular, especially amongst the military he didn’t mount any resistance either. Smetona fled for N.S. Germany and later the U.S. when the USSR demanded rights to station troops in Lithuania while Pats and Ulmanis died in Soviet Captivity.

Following the annexation came the infamous Baltic Deportations and according to shitlibs/anti-Russians/neo-cold warriors this event is an open shut case of pure Communist Genocide. As with the Holodomor mythology in Ukraine which I address in this post the repressions in the Baltics have become a pillar of modern neo-Cold Warrior and baltoid identity. The Official Soviet Numbers for how many people were deported look like this:

According to a report by Vsevolod Merkulov, People’s Commissar for State Security, 15,851 people were repressed in Lithuania, 15,171 people in Latvia, and 9,156 people in Estonia.

These numbers come in at about 1% or less of the total Baltic Population and after 1956 most of those deported eventually came back. Naturally anti-Soviet hysterics will counter that these numbers are an under count by 5-6 million times because commies always lie due to Stalin, Marx, Mao etc but even the current Baltic Court Historians can’t conjure numbers much higher. The case of Estonia for example:

First of all, let’s deal with the number of deportees. There is no consensus among Estonian historians on this issue. The official White Book mentions 9,267 deportees. Mart Laar provides a similar figure of 9,254 deportees. However, the “Reports” of the Estonian President’s Commission of Historians provide fundamentally different data: “On June 14, 1941, more than 10,000 people (according to some sources, 10,861) were deported from Estonia as a whole family.” The authors of the “Review of the Occupation Period” do not even attempt to resolve this contradiction. “It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of people who were deported in June 1941,” they write. - According to various sources, this number ranged from 9,000 to 10,000 people.”

Something that seriously needs to be taken account of is that the lists of those subject to deportation were drawn up by local cadres, not agents from Moscow and the process itself was mostly carried out by locals as well. A fairly well balanced Russian Article on the repression’s notes:

It should be emphasized that in all three republics arrests and deportations were carried out mainly by local employees of the NKVD and the NKGB. The explanation was very simple: the workers sent to the Baltic States from other republics of the USSR did not speak local languages and therefore were not involved in the “special brigades” for arrests. So the deportation was mainly carried out by their own people. In a number of cases, this led to arbitrariness and settling personal scores. Russian-speaking employees of the NKVD and NKGB could not cope with this. Almost no one resisted. Estonians now claim that two people who offered armed resistance were killed during the arrests. In general, the atmosphere of fear in which the Baltic republics had been living for two decades had an effect. In all three countries, authoritarian and partially pro-fascist regimes were established in the mid-1920s. So, long before joining the USSR, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were accustomed to night arrests, long terms of imprisonment for “political” prisoners and general lack of rights. In Estonia, there was even an attempt at an armed uprising of the communists, which ended in defeat and retaliatory mass repressions. Thousands of people were held in prisons in Latvia and Lithuania. All this had the character of a low-intensity civil war, so that societies in all countries were accustomed to the fact that neighbor went against neighbor. The Soviet government only added to this a large repressive apparatus and ideological filling.

I noted earlier that Estonia and Latvia had very active Bolshevik movements during the civil war and nobody will deny that they were heavily suppressed. This required arresting and imprisoning communist and socialist, and we have already read about how before the annexation that the Red Army Units in the Baltics turned over local communist to the local authorities. These countries were not “free” in the modern sense of the term. On top of the communist we read about how in Estonia the Vaps Nationalist were repressed and in Lithuania striking farmers had to be put down. When the Soviets showed up and the repressions started the locals weren’t exactly shocked by some unprecedented and hitherto unimaginable turn of events. Granted the scale was greater for sure, but political repression and score settling had long been a common thing. Imagine, we have a situation where a communist is turned over by the Red Army to the local authorities and is imprisoned. When the Baltic Country in question is annexed, this communist is released by the same people that ensured he was jailed in the first place, and he then goes to work for the NKVD in drawing up the deportation lists. There is something wildly Kafkaesque in this situation for sure, it’s classic commie surrealism but the picture is not the straightforward one we are fed of peaceful, highly developed and democratic elf shires being oppressed by Mordor. And once more, even according to the official Baltic Governments today the numbers of deportees were 1% or less of the region’s population, so when you see baltoids on the internet screaming about how their grandparents and all their friends and pets were deported just understand that according to the real numbers that this is statistically highly unlikely.

Another wave of deportations in the Baltics was initiated by the USSR in 1949 due to the whole Forest Brothers Insurgency business. This is yet another clear cut case of unprovoked genocide according to the usual neo-Cold Warrior Camp and the scale of this one was a lot bigger than the previous one in 1941. However, when you factor in the active insurgency issue it is no mystery why this particular deportation episode touched more people. Anybody associated with the insurgents was subject to deportation including family members and Moscow did not hide this. The Soviet Authorities also openly stated that they intended on deporting “Kulaks”, these were local independent farmers which the Soviet Spooks correctly assumed were providing provisions to the insurgents. Due to their late incorporation into the USSR and the German occupation/liberation depending on your political preferences the Baltics never underwent collectivization, so they still had “Kulak” Farmers and obviously these farmers were opposed to being collectivized. I won’t claim that the 1949 deportations were “good” or that they were no big deal but the logic behind them is so easy to grasp that only a deliberately obstinate or genuinely dumb person will claim they were unprovoked and happened purely because of mustache twirling Russian Imperialist/Communist evil. Yes, the Forest Brothers and Kulaks had very practical reasons for doing their insurgent thing, most of them had cooperated with the Germans and they had something to lose with the Soviets returning, and Moscow had good reason to want this issue stamped out ASAP.

What can be said without any doubt IMO is that even this 1949 deportation is very far from any sort of genocide. SS Cosplaying anti-Russians have this weird trait where they insist that ends always justify the means and they fancy themselves as the pinnacle of Nietzschean Matser Morality but they will also get outraged if you claim that the 3rd Reich and its auxiliaries in the Baltics and Eastern Europe fought with anything less than the strictest gentlemanly chivalry. Now I will concede that German Wehrmacht Formations were less likely to engage in atrocities and interpersonal brutality than Red Army Formations, but I will also assert that the Germans Auxiliaries, of which the Forest Brothers were direct descendants were just as brutal as any NKVD detachment. For example:

In 2011, Lithuania presented the “Book of Memory of the Victims of Partisan Terror,” which contains the names and surnames of more than 25,000 people killed by the “Forest Brothers.” These victims were civilians, including approximately 1,000 children under the age of 16 and 50 infants. In Latvia, the “Forest Brothers” reportedly killed between 1,500 and 3,000 “collaborators and officials of the Soviet regime,” according to contemporary Latvian historians. But here is the Soviet data: between 1944 and 1952, 1,562 representatives of the Soviet-Party and Komsomol activists, 50 members of the Soviet Army, 64 members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of State Security, 386 members of the self defense battalions, and their families were killed in Latvia. Between 1946 and 1956, the Forest Brothers killed 891 people in Estonia, including 447 activists from Soviet and party organizations, peasants who received land as a result of the Soviet government’s land reform, as well as their family members, 295 members of the People’s Self-Defense Units, 52 law enforcement officers, and 47 military personnel.

LIES!!!!!!!11111 ALL LIES!!!111 THOSE NUMBERS ARE FAKE BECAUSE OF STALIN AND COMMUNISM!!!111 THE FOREST BROTHERS ONLY FOUGHT NKVD TANK DIVISIONS WITH MOLOTOV COCKTAILS IN FAIR COMBAT WHERE THEY ACHIEVED A KILL RATIO OF 10,000 TO 1 IN THEIR FAVOR!!!!!! TILL VALHALLA!!11

To be fair about the number of people killed by the Forest Brothers in Lithuania, the author of the above quote is relying on the highly contested “Book of Memory of the Victims of Partisan Terror” whose critics claim used very flawed methodology. Actual Soviet Archives show a more realistic number of 9,300 Lithuanians killed by the insurgents. Nonetheless the entire affair was mostly between local commies and former auxiliaries of NS Germany with no scruples about terrorizing each other’s families and acquaintances. It very much had civil war overtones, and the motivations of everyone involved are very understandable and no cliched mustache twirling villainy is required. Both sides simply held intractable grudges against each other, the commies were mad about the Forest Brothers helping the Germans and correctly assumed they were homicidal savages, and the Forest Brothers correctly assumed that the commies were going to deport or kill them as well their families. Both sides fought using the tactics that they were the most familiar with given their respective backgrounds. NKVD niggers were most comfy fighting civilians with some rare exceptions, as were former N.S. Germany Auxiliaries who were used to burning down Russian Villages in Belarus, the Baltics and Russia with some rare exceptions.

A Liberal Russian Source comments on the post war deportations:

2,198 operatives, 5,953 military personnel, and 8,438 party activists were involved in Operation Priboy the [name of the deportations] in Estonia. According to Rogatin's report, 20,535 of the 22,326 people (7,540 families) who were supposed to be deported were deported in March. Those who managed to escape and avoid deportation were caught in subsequent months. Almost 32,000 people were evicted from Lithuania, and just over 42,000 from Latvia.

These are the numbers direct from the Soviet Archives and I give the Russian Liberals credit for using them because usually they go with anti-Soviet/anti-Russian sources by default. Baltic Governments today claim higher numbers, but the Soviet Ones are much more reliable which is autistically and thoroughly proven in this article using the example of the deportations in Estonia. For example, the modern Estonian Government claims that 3% of the population was deported in 1949 but this is wrong, quote from that last link:

Laar claims that “about 3% of the then population of Estonia” was exiled during the deportation. This statement is simply absurd - after all, if 3% is 20,702 people, then 100% is 690,000 people. However, according to Ene-Margit Tiit, a demographer from the University of Tartu, in 1945 there were 854 thousand people living in Estonia, and in 1950 - almost 1.1 million people.236 Thus, the ratio of the number of deportees to the total number of Estonian citizens was about 2%.

2%..3% what’s the difference, right? The Laar being referenced above is Mart Laar, a former Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, historian and banker from Estonia and truthfully there isn’t a huge difference between 2% and 3%, especially when most the deportees eventually returned. What’s telling is actually that the higher estimates preferred by Baltic Governments are in fact fairly modest. The autistic Russian study also notes:

As we can see, the difference between the number of deportees in 1949 and those who were in the exile settlements by January 1, 1953 is about a thousand people. Meanwhile, it was during the first years of the special settlement that the highest mortality rate occurred. After the deportees settled in a new place, the mortality rate decreased, and the birth rate increased. Documents show that among Estonians deported in 1949, the birth rate began to exceed the death rate already in the early 1950s, which is clearly shown by the documents

Reminder, the baltoids born in exile are usually counted as having been deported by liberal historians. It would be going too far to claim that innocent people didn’t suffer or die during the deportations, the Soviet Method to solving the whole Forest Brother issue wasn’t about maximizing the comfort of civilians and minimizing colleterial damage by any means. The general plan which can be summarized as deport the insurgents and their entire support base along with their families assumed that it would be easier to win the hearts and minds of surly locals by relocating them to Siberia than trying to do so while they were at home and meanwhile local cops, Komsomol, party members and their families are being murdered left and right. The most obnoxiously anti-Russian and anti-Soviet Western Right Wingers tend to be what I term NATO Adjacent Nationalist. As a rule, they don’t oppose ZOGs foreign policy because they consider blowing up Iranians and Palestinians in their own countries as revenge for the way browns and Africans act in the West. These NATO adjacent Nationalist correctly enough see nothing wrong with Israeli Tactics in Palestine because the mass deportations of Palestinians to refugee camps where they starve is effective and saves IDF lives. However, these same NATO adjacent Nationalist will absolutely sob and tear their hair out over the USSR deporting 2% of Estonia’s population in 1949 to stop a fairly bloody anti Soviet Insurgency.

Lithuanian Forest Bros. Viking Berserker Nietzchean Overmen who fight only with the highest standards of Christian Chivalry or racist, neonazis fighting on behalf of capitalist exploiters and misogynist depending on your political preferences.

Unfortunately, I can’t find any analogous studies about the post war deportations from Lithuania and Latvia that are as thorough and detailed as the one dealing with Estonia that I have linked above. What can be said with a fair of amount certainty is that Latvia lost a bit over 2% of its population due to the deportations, Lithuania a bit less than 2% and as we have already noted Estonia lost around 2% and all this was on top of the previous slightly less than 1% deported back in 1940. We haven’t touched on the war years and that is a can of worms that’s beyond the scope of this traditionally very long post. Naturally neo-Cold Warriors and Liberals will attribute all population loss in the Baltics during the war to communist tyranny and cookie cutter Soviet Apologist will do the opposite and blame N.S. Germany. The Baltics took a fairly sever population hit seeing as how between 200-300k people fled West at the approach of the Red Army in 1944 and 1945 and the number is likely a pretty good proxy for establishing how many locals plus their families were in extra tight with the German Authorities. The braver minority amongst this category stayed behind to became insurgents and their support base. Is this population loss seriously Stalin’s fault though? Then you have the bloody score settling that happened under German Sponsorship followed by the opposite when the tables turned etc. Untangling this knot would add another 20-30 minutes of reading time and I still haven’t even gotten to what the USSR built in the Baltics, so I’ll move on after mentioning one more thing that needs to be considered when discussing the post war deportations.

A little appreciated detail of Cold War History is the U.K.’s Operation Jungle. Below is the jewgle AI blurb about what this Operation was:

The Soviets had penetrated MI6 enough to know about Operation Jungle beforehand and is it really coincidence that the most severe post war deportations coincided with this British Operation being commenced? Respected Readers, this is why I utterly disdain NATO-Adjacent Rightwingers so much. They justify implicitly supporting ZOG/Israeli Foreign Policy based on the people killed abroad being brown. Since the Africans and browns shipped West by the jews and White Women/Aryan Sheild Maidans behave appallingly it follows that the jews wars against people that don’t threaten them should not be opposed on the grounds that objecting to killing browns in their own countries is 3rd worldism and slave morality or something. On the other hand, they will wax indigent about the USSR protecting its interest in the post war Baltics from a very real threat based on those who suffered during the deportations being White. This is where we see that the Runed Out NATO Adjacent Right Wingers are not serious when they claim to not believe in any universal moral system. They are mad that Moscow did not observe their own moral code of never harming Whites, if they were consistent, they would be saying what I am saying. That is, yes what happened in the Baltics after the war sucked, if being a neo cold warrior is part of your identity I can see why you are extra mad, but Moscow was not acting out of irrational anti-White Communist hatred at all. The threat was real and actually it’s child’s play to demonstrate that given the stakes involved that Stalin was in fact easier on the Baltic Populations than non-Whites when it came to protecting the USSRs National Security. For example:

This 500k constituted about 100% of the Chechnyan population, nothing analogous happened in the Baltics. Then we have the Tartars:

Yet again, that 200k was the entirety of the Tartar Population. The hammer Stalin brought down on the Baltics was a silk glove compared to how he handled the Tartars and Chechens. Stalin never even considered banning Baltic culture or languages or renaming their towns. As a matter of fact, he was supporting Baltic Culture and Language right after the war ended. So actually, if Stalin was a homicidal anti-White Maniac his repressions reveal that he was a cuckold because he came down harder on non-Whites than the Balts who were his primary enemies according to the NATO-Adjacent Rightwing Retards that infest Substack.

Finally, let’s look at what the USSR actually built in the Baltics. We will start with Lithuania:

In total, the USSR invested $72 billion in Lithuania. Over the decades of the Soviet period, the following plants were built there: the machine-tool plant “Zalgiris”, the electrical engineering “Elfa”, the Kėdainiai Chemical Plant, the Jonava mineral fertilizer, the nitrogen fertilizer “Azot” and others. With Soviet money, the Mažeikiai Oil Refinery with a capacity of 12 million tons of raw materials per year was built in Lithuania - this is the only oil refining enterprise in the Baltic countries. It was built with the expectation of supplying Soviet oil to Europe, on a branch of the Druzhba pipeline. Under the USSR, the Ignalina nuclear power plant was built in Lithuania - a nuclear power plant with the most powerful power units in the world at that time. It is hard to believe, but a few decades ago, now energy-deficient Lithuania provided not only its own electricity needs, but also that of its neighbors. In 2009, the work of the Ignalina nuclear power plant was completely stopped - this is the price for the republic’s accession to the European Union. The USSR built a 300-kilometer high way in Lithuania through the entire republic, which was considered the best in the entire Union: there were overpasses, protective fences, and interchanges. After secession from the Soviet Union, this republic got more than 500 large ocean going vessels! In Soviet Lithuania, there was one of the largest fishing ports in Europe - Klaipeda. Built in the city during the years of the USSR, the shipyard “Baltia” is one of the few places that still give work to local residents.

Ignalina Nuclear Powerplant which boasted the most powerful reactors in the world when it was first completed in December of 1983. Now it’s a very large paper weight or something like that.

The Politburo didn’t decide to build the most advanced Nuclear Powerplant in the world at the time in Lithuania because the literacy rate in Tsarist times was higher than in Russia. We also already covered that unlike Estonia and Latvia that Lithuania was not actually very developed back in the days of the Russian Empire. In reality the USSR considered the Baltics as a whole as being the USSRs showcase of success, so they invested more there on average than anywhere else in the country. The typical baltoid apologetic that the Republics were net contributors to the Soviet Budget gets causality totally backwards. Of course, the places that received the most infrastructure per person in the population would produce more budget revenue. We already noted that it’s just wrong that the USSR incorporated already highly industrialized and dynamic countries into the Union when they annexed the Baltics in 1940, and this is especially true of Lithuania. It’s theoretically possible that Lithuania would have built all this anyway without the USSR but that is not a sure thing considering that the country has heavily deindustrialized since becoming independent like every other former Soviet Republic. Depending on how one measures and defines economic prosperity Lithuania is rich AF despite the loss of heavy industry but according to the Bank of Lithuania foreigners own most the country's economy now days. From a neo-liberal perspective, a post-industrial economy based on service and “high tech” niches mostly owned by foreigners is the gold standard, for a Self Professed Nationalist it’s indefensible imo. If you read over that embedded link, you will notice that a majority of the Foreign Investment in Lithuania is related to the “finance” and “insurance” sectors, on totally intangible things that produce nothing of real value long term.

Let’s be serious here though, the USSR didn’t build the best highway system in the country because Vilnius had a good university in the Tsarist era or because the agricultural sector was booming in the interwar period. That’s not why they built one of the best fishing ports in Europe there. That’s not why they built the Oil and Chemical Plants. Moscow built this stuff as tangible investments and the investments paid off.

Vilnius sometime in the 80s

INB4 someone tries to claim that the Soviets built all this in Lithuania because there was already some kind of highly educated and skilled workforce on hand:

Dr. Kazys Grinius, former Prime Minister (1920–1922) and former President of Lithuania (1926) from the Peasants’ Party of the Narodniks, reported the results of his survey of 150 peasant farms in Lithuania in the 1939 calendar of the charitable society “Pieno lašas” (”Drop of Milk”). According to him, 76% of the surveyed Lithuanian peasants wore wooden shoes, only 2% wore leather shoes. Only 1% of women had nightgowns, 19% of women did not use soap. Parasites were present in 95 families out of 150. Meat was eaten daily by 2% of the examined, four times a week by 22%, less often by 7%, and the rest did not see meat on the table at all. 19% of children died before reaching the age of one year. This is despite the fact that Lithuania produced tons of pork and goose meat for England and Germany.

Just no. If you translate and read that embedded link you will see that anyone with the means preferred to leave “free” Lithuania during its interwar golden age. The country wasn’t better off than backwoods Siberia for the vast majority of the population.

Let’s review Estonia:

As soon as Estonia was liberated the Kremlin allocated 560 million rubles, 40 thousand tons of coal and coke, 11.5 thousand tons of metal and 1150 cars to the republic. After the war, Estonian industry increased 55 times, oil shale production increased 13.5 times.

Wait what? Why would Estonia require all this immediately after the war if Estonia was already an industrial powerhouse from the interwar period?

Six billion rubles were invested in Estonian agriculture alone. The share of investments in the Estonian economy was the highest in the USSR. In the late 1980s, the republic’s GDP was $10,733 per person. The USSR completely re-equipped the production facilities of the Tallinn Machine-Building Plant and the Tallinn Electrotechnical Plant. The work of the Kreenholm manufactory was restored (now bankrupt). In 1948, the world’s first gas shale plant was built in Kohtla-Järve, and later the Baltic and Estonian State District Power Plants were created, which operated on its fuel. Estonia fully covered its energy needs and supplied electricity to the RSFSR. At the GRES, the UTT-3000 complex was created, which processes gas into furnace oil. In 1986, Soviet engineers built the Novotallinsky seaport with roads, oil pipelines, warehouses. Six billion dollars were spent on it alone.

This source I am quoting is a pro Russian one but note that the first bold highlight there does not claim that the USSR built those facilities but that they were refurbished. Those were Tsarist legacy operations that were actually expanded unlike the stagnation that occurred in the interwar period. Finally, about Latvia:

The USSR annually invested about $1.3 billion in the Latvian economy. Under the Soviets, the VEF plant (now bankrupt), which supplied the USSR with radios and receivers, was re-equipped and became a legend. It employed 20 thousand Latvians, who produced cameras, telephones, all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles. The plant made a profit of $580 million a year. The Radio Electronic Factory was modernized - it produced 20,300 electric trains and 7700 tram cars. From scratch was a diesel-manufacturing plant, the electronics plant, the Research Institute of Radioisotope Instrumentation, a semiconductor device plant, a hardware plant, a technical equipment plant, an electric lamp plant, and the RAF (bus plant) were built. And in addition to them, there is a plant for the production of agricultural machinery “Liepaiselmash”, a plant for the production of fans, a plant “Motoveloce” and a plant of power tools. And there were also the Riga Paint and Varnish Plant and the Chemical Fiber Plant in Daugavpils, and the Chemical Reagent Plant in Olaine. An oil pipeline from Polotsk to Ventspils, an oil depot in Ventspils, a storage facility in Inčukalns, and the Pļaviņas hydroelectric power plant were built with the money of the USSR. The famous Dzintars factory and the factory of musical instruments appeared. The total cost of what was built in Latvia under the USSR in 1984 prices amounted to $60 billion. Immediately after the war, the Latvian economy was estimated at one billion rubles.

Once more Respected Readers, despite this source being unsympathetic to baltoid crying it acknowledges that the Radio Electronics Factory and VEF Plant were modernized as opposed to built from the bottom up. Nonetheless the vast overwhelming majority of Latvian Industry when it became independent was Soviet, not interwar or Tsarist inheritance. The argument here is not that the Latvians couldn’t have modernized and built stuff on their own, but it’s also absurd to imply that the USSR “held them back” or something. The more pertinent question is who was freeloading off who, but this question reveals a misunderstanding about how the Soviet Economy actually worked. Before addressing that I want to utterly a stick a fork in the claim that the Baltics were so much better off than the rest of the USSR in the interwar period and after WW2 that they inevitably ended up being richer and better developed than the rest of the Union. The Following quotes are translated from a very detailed Russian Language study of the Baltic Economies in the relevant years, and they confirm what we read earlier from the English Language study:

the limitation of its own [the Baltics] raw material base, the inability to compete with the industry of other countries caused the death of the trend of economic development that was characteristic of the pre-revolutionary period of the Baltic region. This, in turn, led to the formation of similar economic structures with a common agricultural orientation, making the republics competitors in the world market rather than partners. The lack of competitiveness of the republics with Western countries made them of little interest for the trade operations of the Soviet Union, which was expressed in a steady reduction in mutual economic ties. For the republics, this meant not only the closure of the Soviet market, the only one suitable for their goods, but also deprived them of the opportunity to provide industry with raw materials. Such are the objective consequences of the separation of the Baltic republics from the Russian economic space in the 1920s and 1930s.

What is basically being said there is that the legacy Imperial Era Industrial Operations in Estonia and Latvia couldn’t compete with the Western European and American ones even remotely on the world market. The USSR relied on America for industrial help, not Estonia and Latvia and this wasn’t because the Estonians and Latvians were too based and red pilled to trade with commies. It was just because they couldn’t produce at the scales required by the USSR, and there was no market for these products in the West. These industries also required raw material from Russia to operate which they were not receiving in the interwar period due to the economic decoupling from Russia, hence the economies in Estonia and Latvia became mostly agrarian. As for right after WW2:

Until the second half of the 1950s, imports played a very significant role in the development of the national economy of the Baltic republics. Machinery, equipment, raw materials, and materials were imported from industrial products from other republics. In general, in the post-war years, imports significantly exceeded exports. For example, in 1945-1948, the value of products imported into the Estonian SSR amounted to 262 million rubles, the value of exported products amounted to 149 million rubles. Exports were dominated by food products and consumer goods. All this indicates that the role of economic ties for the economy of the Baltic republics at that time consisted mainly in supplementing their material resources, i.e. ties were a factor of extensive development. Consequently, the impact of the all-Union division of labor on the structure of production was not yet very significant. However, in the second half of the 1950s, a period of intensification of economic ties began, primarily in Estonia and Latvia. By 1956, the balance of imports and exports, for example, of the Estonian SSR, had practically leveled off: imports amounted to 324.0 million rubles and exports to 321.8 million rubles. In Lithuania, there was also a relative decrease in the passive balance of imports and exports. However, the balance was equalized only by 1965: imports to the Lithuanian SSR amounted to 1.5 billion rubles, exports to 1.54

Until the late 50s the Baltics were importing more than they exported to the rest of the USSR. It wasn’t until the 60s that Lithuania started contributing to the Soviet Budget. This would make no sense at all if the Baltics had come out of WW2 way better off than say Russia, Ukraine, Belarus etc. The whole Forest Brothers Affairs probably didn’t help to speed up Baltic Economic Development either. What we see here is pretty straightforward though, Moscow heavily invests in the Baltics and eventually the investments start paying off. This makes much more sense than claiming that Tsarist era legacy industry and higher literacy rates in the Baltics over a half a century prior started paying off for the USSR in the late 1950s and the Soviet investments played little to no role at all. By this logic we should expect Iraq’s economy to take off any day now because under Saddam industry and literacy where a lot better.

Riga sometime in the 1980s

As for the question of who was freeloading off who the thing is that the raw materials and heavy industrial equipment imported into the Baltics from the other Soviet SSRs were provided at rates far below their actual market value, in that sense the Baltic economy was “subsidized”. But the products the rest of the USSR received in return were also acquired at below their real value, so we could actually go in circles splitting hairs about this forever. The pertinent thing here is that a shit ton of resources were invested into these tiny Republics by the USSR and the residents of these Baltic SSRs accordingly lived better than residents of any other Soviet Republic. The reason non Liberal Russians seethe about this so much is because of how obnoxiously anti Russian baltoids are today. If baltoids were not such enthusiastic gold medal contenders for victim status than Russians wouldn’t care about the relatively higher standard of living that existed in the Baltic SSRs during the Soviet era.

Just so there is no misunderstanding here it should also be noted that representatives of the Baltic Ethnicities were well integrated into the parasitic entity known as the Communist Party of the USSR:

"Suffice it to recall that in 1966-1983, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee and chairman of the party control committee, that is, the punishing sword of the party, was none other than Arvid Yanovich Pelshe, who had previously held the post of first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Latvia. Suffice it to recall that Boris Karlovich Pugo is also the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Latvia. Under Gorbachev, he took the post of Minister of Internal Affairs of the USSR."

Another legend of the Soviet Nomenklatura to anti-Russian BASED Nationalist pipleline is Estonia’s Siim Kallas. Here are some screen shots from his Russian Wiki with a machine translation:

The absolute mad man goes from running the Soviet Sberbank in Estonia to working directly for the Central Communist Party overseeing the development of autonomous regions, to an Estonian Nationalist. About his work in newly independent Estonia:

Less than 10 years after working as a very, very high placed Soviet Nomenklatura Worm he is already demolishing Soviet Era Monuments in Tallinn. Notice too that his early years working in the USSRs Sberbank weren’t in vain, a year after demolishing the Soviet Military Monument he was charged with embezzlement and lying about what he was up to while employed with the Bank of Estonia. I gotta admit, while I disdain these people, I literally admire the chutzpah. Kallas is a case study in my theory which asserts that the Soviet Nomenklatura played an absolutely indispensable role in liquidating the USSR. This guy resented not being able steal more from the Soviet Sberbank so he decides to become an Estonian Nationalist so that he can steal like a proper VIP from the Bank of Estonia and North Estonian Commercial Bank. Doubtless this guy would have a lot to say about “Soviet Corruption” lol. Make no mistake about Kallas posing as an Estonian Nationalist BTW, from the same Russian wiki clone:

In May 2022, Kallas was rebuked for calling for segregation for a speech in parliament regarding the increase in child benefits, in which he distinguished between the natural increase of ethnic Estonians and other residents. "The planned child benefit is intended for all permanent residents of Estonia, including stateless persons and for 80,000 citizens of the Russian Federation. If it is true that the bill under discussion increases the natural increase in the permanent population, then, in accordance with the logic of socio-economic circumstances, it increases the difference in the ratio of Estonians and non-Estonians in favour of non-Estonians. This suits the Centre Party, but is it suitable for nationalists?" asked Kallas.

Rock on Son of Thor, the Forest Brothers, the SS, Sberbank, and the Soviet Nomenklatura. Lennart Meri who was the First Prime Minister and Second President of Independent Estonia was a professional dissident during the Soviet Era that was up to his eyeballs in KGB connections due to the fact that the tyrannical USSR constantly allowed him to spend long periods living in the West regardless of his dissident status. An Estonian news page reports:

Last summer, in his book "sümepiinata to", Lepassalu [an Estonian Author] tried to describe Lennart Meri's possible connections to the [Soviet] special services.



He talks, firstly, about the recruitment of a high-ranking diplomat of the Republic of Estonia, Georg Si, as a KGB agent; secondly, about the future president of the republic, Lennart Meri Yulikulia, after graduating from college, about his connection with Veksa (Association for the Development of Cultural Relations with Estonians), which was a unit of the KGB – Veksa complied reports on cultural figures abroad –



Yuri Toomepuu wrote after the book was released that: "Every Estonian who knows a little about the Soviet system and its organization would be suspicious about the background of someone who carried out 22 trips abroad during the Soviet era, many of whom are well known to the KGB offices of VEX, RODINA, APNI and the Committee of the Soviet Union. It was a time when honest Estonians couldn't even dream of going abroad," he wrote.

Meri was well aware that he was being used by KGB and he apparently figured it was worth it for the privilege of being able to travel abroad:

Some people ask whether and how actively Mary helped to implement the interests of the KGB. To answer this question, an excerpt from Meri’s report to the Society for the Development of Cultural Relations with Estonians Abroad (VEKSA) is suitable, in which he presented a well-thought-out strategy for exposing foreign Estonians to the influence of Soviet ideology. Meri wrote that the first goal could be to isolate “foreign fighters” from the majority of foreign Estonians. By foreign fighters, Meri meant activists in the emigration, who were conspicuous by their activity, as well as the so-called anti-Soviet activities. Interestingly, Meri called Rein Taageper, who paved his way to the presidency in the presidential elections of 1992, one such “foreign fighter”. /…/. Among the legacies of the Society for the Development of Cultural Relations with Estonians Abroad, which is linked to the KGB intelligence department, are Lennart Meri’s vivid pen reports on everything that the writer and cultural figure, who traveled extensively as a lecturer in the KGB’s shadow organization, VEKSA, did in exile. /…/. Conversations, meetings, and possible further behavioral strategies were recorded with great diligence. Even the places of work, home addresses and phone numbers of foreign Estonians whom Meri met at events were cited. His recommendations on how to best use the contacts and people he had gained in the interests of spreading Soviet and communist ideology left no room for speculation that he did not understand the significance and implications of his reports. Knowing well which institution would use the data provided in its reports and the analysis of the mood of the emigrants, Meri was a typical collaborator-cynic, thus realizing his dream and goal of traveling the world and being financially secure. Against this background, even Mary’s phrase in the report on a one-and-a-half-month voyage to Canada and America in 1979 is not surprising, when he expresses concern that his desire to see America will seem “suddenly too unpatriotic.”

Now I don’t agree that Meri, the future President of Estonia was cooperating in a KGB plot to spread Marixist/Lenninist/Stalinist/Subversion in the West. By this point in Soviet History the KGB were just looking for contacts in the West that would aid in Andropov and Yakovlevs Perestroika, that is Meria and KGB were facilitating opening up the Baltics to cultural exchanges with the people that fled the advancing Red Army in the mid 1940s. This was about bringing the West to the USSR, not the opposite and the biggest piece of evidence that my version is correct is that that is exactly how things played out. The alternative is that KGBs plan backfired and Meri became president by accident as opposed to payment for services rendered. The first President of Lithuania from late 1992-1998 was Algirdas Mykolas Brazauskas. Algirdas had also been the Head of the Communist Party in Lithuania since 1988. The first President of Latvia was Guntis Ulmanis, a relative of Karlis Umanis, the interwar strongman we touched on earlier. Guntis claimed that he always hated the USSR and Communism, but he was a Party Member from 1965-1989 when he too became a professional dissident. To be fair though Guntis doesn’t seem to have advanced very far in the Party Hierarchy, but by the time he left the organization in 89 only 6% of the Latvian SSRs population were members and most of those would have been ethnic Russians. Viewed from that perspective Guntis Ulmanis was one of the very last Latvians to reject the Communist Party of the USSR and one of the relatively few who joined up in the first place. On the balance the immediate leadership of the post Soviet Baltics were newly minted Nationalist to varying degrees. A more precise way of putting it however would be that USSR’s leadership across the board in the Perestroika era was made up of people that were set on dismembering the country.

In summary if we exclude agricultural Lithuania, the period between the end of World 1 and the Baltics being annexed by the USSR were not a golden age in the sense that steady industrial or economic development took place, but that specific claim is one of the main ones that modern neo-Cold Warriors and NATO Adjacent Nationalist use to defame the USSR and Russians by extension. A more honest claim would be that good progress was made in agricultural expansion and minus the Soviet Annexation that the region would have become like Denmark maybe. However, when it comes to the heavy industry those were Soviet accomplishments and without the USSR none of it would have appeared if we are to make an honest objective guess. Another anti Soviet claim is that the deportations and repressions, both before and after the war were motivated by Soviet/Russian mustache twirling villainy if you are NAFO tier anti Russian or they were motivated by Stalinist, Communist, Leftist, 3rd wordlist philosemitism if you are an SS Cosplayer. This requires overlooking that both waves of deportations combined still leave us in the low single digits of the Baltic population and most the deportees eventually came back. It also requires ignoring the Forest Brothers Business, as if an active insurgency isn’t good reason to deport what amounts to a modest number of people in the scheme of things. It also requires us to ignore the open foreign sponsoring of this insurgency. Basically, it requires us to pretend the repressions and deportations happened in a complete vacuum; therefore, the only explanation is Russian Chauvinism and or Stalin working for the jews depending on your personal preference. BTW, in regard to the SS Cosplayers they have no problem understanding why N.S. Germanies Concentration Camps existed, the people sent there were saboteurs and troublemakers that were interfering with the States work. For some reason though they can’t understand why the USSR had Gulags therefore it was because Stalin was anti White and working for the jews. The problem is though, as we have seen with this post today, that Stalin brought the hammer down on non Whites much harder than he did the Baltic Dwellers. This discrepancy indicates that Stalin was operating within a framework a bit more complex than “what will make the jews the happiest and hurt Whites the most”.

Finally, another claim, in the same spirit of the other 2 is that the USSR annexed the Baltics because of Russian Chauvinism or because Stalin was working for the jews and wanted to kill Whites and import Africans and LGBTQ values depending on your preferred flavor of neo-Cold Warrior identity. However, we have gone over how as of June 1940 at least that Moscow had no such plans if we are going off of the USSRs own internal documents regarding the Baltics at the time. This means that the occupation happened for another reason, and that would most likely be because Stalin was spooked by how fast N.S. Germany crushed France followed by the rapid occupations of Norway and Denmark. When he concluded war might start much faster than he initially expected it followed that the Baltics needed to be directly incorporated into the Soviet Military System and the Abwehr network chased out fast. Even if you hate the USSR, all those are things that a government serious about its National Security in the face of a looming war would do.